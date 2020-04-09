The Failure to Fix the Offensive Line is Inexcusable Tesla : 9/28/2020 10:05 am

When DG took over three years ago he along with everyone else admitted the fixing offensive line had to be a or the priority to get this mess turned around. It's probably also the #1 reason Reese was canned.



Three years later we've made minimal - if any - progress on fixing the line. You simply cannot operate an offense with a function offensive line. How many times do we have to repeat this?



Despite a lot of big talk of "hog mollies" DG has simply NOT made it a priority to fix the OL. The most glaring omission IMO was trading three draft picks to move up and take DeAndre Baker. There were a plethora of highly rated tackles on the board that we could have taken by sitting still with our high 2nd round pick instead of trading up for Baker. And I felt this way long before Baker turned into a complete bust. If you make a move like that you're just paying lip service to making the OL your priority.



The second unforgivable mistake was not picking up a legit center going into this year. We knew we had nothing but hopes and dreams at center, and passed on centers in the draft and FA this year. Why? Why? What the hell was the plan for center this year? Play an UDFA who's never played the position before? Rely on someone as objectively awful as Pulley?



Also, after 3 years to try and fix the line we're counting on a journeyman to start at RT? Really? A guy who could have been picked up by anyone in the league? That's the fucking plan? Or maybe the plan was to hope that Solder would someone suck less than he had over the past two years while paying him $16M?



Say what you will but all lip service to the contrary DG has not made fixing the OL a priority and he needs to be fired ASAP and we need to get someone in here who will make this a priority. I don't care who the hell we have at WR, RB, or even QB until we get this mess of a line fixed. I don't even care if we have a defense that can't get off the field for now



Just fix the fucking offensive line!!!!!!! I can't watch 60% of our plays getting blown up behind the LOS because we can't block anyone. Enough of this shit.

