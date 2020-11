Gettleman and Pass Rush: why the wait?

Nobody

So this is my personal pet peeve with Giants GM Dave Gettleman, but in three offseasons with the Giants he traded away the only good pass rusher (4-3 end or rushbacker) we had left and hasn't drafted a replacement or had a consistent veteran presence on the roster.Carter and Ximines haven't quite panned outGettleman got cold feet on Josh Allen (of Jacksonville) because he really wanted Dexter Lawrence and Daniel JonesWhatever pass-rushing specialists have only been signed to one-year dealsSince the Giants almost always have a good or great pass rush whenever they go anywhere in the postseason), it seems baffling to me that Gettleman is dragging his feet on improving the Giants' pass rush; he's been around the Giants long enough to know this.And worse, Gettleman listed rushing the passer as one of his basic truths of football: "The thought process was, I really believe that as much as the style of play evolves, there are basic truths— you have to run the ball, you have to stop the run, you have to rush the passer. If you are seriously deficient in any one of those three areas, it makes it tough." Yet he hasn't improved the pass rush via the draft or free agency outside of scheme, we still need a guy or two who can consistently beat an offensive lineman one-on-one. He's merely slapped a band-aid on the problem; band-aids don't fix bullet holes.waits past year 3 to add or fix a pass rush.Remember the old adage by Ernie Accorsi that "You can never have too many pass rushers".Sorry about ranting. Identifying the Biggest Missing Element in Giants' Pass Rush (dated 8/6/2020) - ( New Window