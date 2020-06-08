for display only
Gettleman and Pass Rush: why the wait?

Angel Eyes : 11/24/2020 11:01 am
So this is my personal pet peeve with Giants GM Dave Gettleman, but in three offseasons with the Giants he traded away the only good pass rusher (4-3 end or rushbacker) we had left and hasn't drafted a replacement or had a consistent veteran presence on the roster.

Carter and Ximines haven't quite panned out

Gettleman got cold feet on Josh Allen (of Jacksonville) because he really wanted Dexter Lawrence and Daniel Jones

Whatever pass-rushing specialists have only been signed to one-year deals

Since the Giants almost always have a good or great pass rush whenever they go anywhere in the postseason), it seems baffling to me that Gettleman is dragging his feet on improving the Giants' pass rush; he's been around the Giants long enough to know this.

And worse, Gettleman listed rushing the passer as one of his basic truths of football: "The thought process was, I really believe that as much as the style of play evolves, there are basic truths— you have to run the ball, you have to stop the run, you have to rush the passer. If you are seriously deficient in any one of those three areas, it makes it tough." Yet he hasn't improved the pass rush via the draft or free agency outside of scheme, we still need a guy or two who can consistently beat an offensive lineman one-on-one. He's merely slapped a band-aid on the problem; band-aids don't fix bullet holes. Nobody waits past year 3 to add or fix a pass rush.

Remember the old adage by Ernie Accorsi that "You can never have too many pass rushers".

Sorry about ranting.




Identifying the Biggest Missing Element in Giants' Pass Rush (dated 8/6/2020) - ( New Window )
you only have so many draft picks  
djm : 11/24/2020 11:13 am : link
and FA wasn't exactly littered with under 27 year old stud pass-rushers the last few years, and it probably won't be the next few years either.

I guess it's time to bash DG for taking Barkley over Bradley Chubb. Have at it.
It looks like they're building strength up the middle  
JonC : 11/24/2020 11:13 am : link
and haven't found the Edge talent yet. Look at the DT rotation, spends on Martinez, Peppers, and bet he continues to build up the middle. This is what NE did and then plugged in Chandler Jones, etc. It is taking what the draft/UFA gives you and building off of it, me thinks.
my prediction  
djm : 11/24/2020 11:15 am : link
Giants will make a big trade this off-season either for a pass-rusher or a WR. Then get the other in the draft. Whichever guy is available through trade, the Giants should be all over it. This team needs that big spark on both sides of the ball. One each. Then add the rest through FA and the draft.
RE: It looks like they're building strength up the middle  
Victor in CT : 11/24/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 15055672 JonC said:
Quote:
and haven't found the Edge talent yet. Look at the DT rotation, spends on Martinez, Peppers, and bet he continues to build up the middle. This is what NE did and then plugged in Chandler Jones, etc. It is taking what the draft/UFA gives you and building off of it, me thinks.


yes, exactly. Good post.
He went..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/24/2020 11:17 am : link
into the season with an improving Zo Carter and resigned Marcus Golden, who had 10 sacks last year.

There wasn't a whole lot of other options that would be affordable.
RE: you only have so many draft picks  
robbieballs2003 : 11/24/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 15055671 djm said:
Quote:
and FA wasn't exactly littered with under 27 year old stud pass-rushers the last few years, and it probably won't be the next few years either.

I guess it's time to bash DG for taking Barkley over Bradley Chubb. Have at it.


Exactly. People bitch to bitch. If we got our pass rusher then people will complain he didn't address QB. We got our QB then people complain he didn't fix the OL. He addresses the OL then complain we don't have a pass rusher. Too many holes to fill and not enough resources and opportunities. Hindsight is always 20/20. He didn't get cold feet on Allen. He loved Allen. He didn't want to risk losing our potential franchise QB. That's easily understandable. He also tried trading back up for Allen but couldn't work out a deal.
Agreed...  
Brown_Hornet : 11/24/2020 11:18 am : link
...guys like Martinez and the strong DL make guys like Peppers viable. If the Giants can stop the run and push the pocket inside, they can get more athletes on the field.

The wait is indeed frustrating at times, but I like the plan.
He's been busy fixing the Oline?  
rasbutant : 11/24/2020 11:19 am : link
Lets see what he comes up with this off-season.


Who did he not sign that you wanted?
Clowney?
Trade for Yannick Ngakoue
Everson Griffen?
Jordan Jenkins (was a big name around here for a little bit, what happen to him?)
Shaq Lawson
Carl Nassib
Justin Houston
Trey Flowers
Anthony Barr
Za'Darius Smith *I wanted him*
Preston Smith *I also wanted him*
Claw Matthews

These are just some of the names I remember being thrown around on BBI.

He brought back Golden, that work in the sense they got a draft pick for him, but didn't help the pass rush much.

or was it
Draft Yetur Gross-Matos instead of McKinney?
Giants sack ranking  
Mark in ATL : 11/24/2020 11:19 am : link
The Giants are currently ranked 11th tied with Arizona and Seattle with an average of 2.5 sacks per game.
For all that shit he gets about analytics, he has thrown lots of  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 11:20 am : link
Resources into the secondary which is where they say it should be. Just hasn’t worked out. Not to say we don’t need them, but don’t force picks. We may not come away with one in the first two rounds again this year. Strength of draft is WR and CB, both needs
RE: my prediction  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 15055675 djm said:
Quote:
Giants will make a big trade this off-season either for a pass-rusher or a WR. Then get the other in the draft. Whichever guy is available through trade, the Giants should be all over it. This team needs that big spark on both sides of the ball. One each. Then add the rest through FA and the draft.


I would not be shocked at all with this. Our timeline is just starting, making a trade for a big time pass rusher could be in the cards. I love what Rams did for Ramsey.
The Giants are 11th in sacks so far in 2020  
PatersonPlank : 11/24/2020 11:22 am : link
More than Chicago, Vikings,etc.

This seems pretty good, not great surely, but not bad. Are you ranting because you think we should be top 10?
Carter and X man  
Carl in CT : 11/24/2020 11:23 am : link
And young and hurt players. Who knows how good they will be. Banks was VERY high on Carter this year.
Well... we needed a qb and  
GiantsRage2007 : 11/24/2020 11:23 am : link
OL and LB and CB and S

I mean... we need(ed) everything. Only so much $$ and so many picks
RE: For all that shit he gets about analytics, he has thrown lots of  
robbieballs2003 : 11/24/2020 11:23 am : link
In comment 15055685 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Resources into the secondary which is where they say it should be. Just hasn’t worked out. Not to say we don’t need them, but don’t force picks. We may not come away with one in the first two rounds again this year. Strength of draft is WR and CB, both needs


Agreed. I would not be disappointed with another CB high. They are that important. With that said, if we keep winning then ER might be a good fit in the first. According to Sy there may not be that top tier talent but there are still a handful of guys worthy of first round picks.
What djm JonC said, plus  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 11/24/2020 11:24 am : link
They invested heavily at CB and S. There have been analytics that suggest with QBs trending faster releases it may be becoming more important to be able to cover receivers since the offenses are being designed to get rid of the ball before even the best pass rushers can get sacks.

I’d be curious if league wide sack numbers have trended down over the last several years?
Also, the beauty about is not going WR last year is that  
robbieballs2003 : 11/24/2020 11:26 am : link
we can get great value there imo. So many teams addresses WR the last two years. I think that will discourage teams from going WR early. The top guys will go early but I can see WR as a whole dropping leaving us great value.
The real key with the way the FA and Draft is set up now  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 11:27 am : link
with FA first is build out your roster in FA and hit your draft picks regardless of position. That’s where you need to add the talent. Don’t force picks and take whoever you think the best player is with positional value a consideration. I’m part of the don’t draft RBs early club, but there are two exceptions in recent memory I thought before they were drafted and that’s Saquon and CMC. They are so much more than a RB. They are playmakers.
RE: RE: For all that shit he gets about analytics, he has thrown lots of  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 15055692 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15055685 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Resources into the secondary which is where they say it should be. Just hasn’t worked out. Not to say we don’t need them, but don’t force picks. We may not come away with one in the first two rounds again this year. Strength of draft is WR and CB, both needs



Agreed. I would not be disappointed with another CB high. They are that important. With that said, if we keep winning then ER might be a good fit in the first. According to Sy there may not be that top tier talent but there are still a handful of guys worthy of first round picks.


Yeh it’s funny, we make the playoffs and we’ll probably give the angry mob what they want, but if we don’t we should be looking at Parsons or Surtain
RE: What djm JonC said, plus  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 11:31 am : link
In comment 15055694 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
They invested heavily at CB and S. There have been analytics that suggest with QBs trending faster releases it may be becoming more important to be able to cover receivers since the offenses are being designed to get rid of the ball before even the best pass rushers can get sacks.

I’d be curious if league wide sack numbers have trended down over the last several years?


I’ve been a firm believer in this for years and I could see why the analytics back it up. Defensive holding calls are absolute killers and most the time it’s because guts are getting beat, not because they are undisciplined.
Djm, what would you give up for a pass rusher?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 11/24/2020 11:32 am : link
And who would you go after?
RE: He's been busy fixing the Oline?  
giants#1 : 11/24/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 15055683 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Lets see what he comes up with this off-season.


Who did he not sign that you wanted?
Clowney?
Trade for Yannick Ngakoue
Everson Griffen?
Jordan Jenkins (was a big name around here for a little bit, what happen to him?)
Shaq Lawson
Carl Nassib
Justin Houston
Trey Flowers
Anthony Barr
Za'Darius Smith *I wanted him*
Preston Smith *I also wanted him*
Claw Matthews

These are just some of the names I remember being thrown around on BBI.

He brought back Golden, that work in the sense they got a draft pick for him, but didn't help the pass rush much.

or was it
Draft Yetur Gross-Matos instead of McKinney?


The only guy on that list that I'd even want is Z Smith and I thought the deal he signed (4 yrs/$66M?) was a bit of a reach at the time.

I think Barr would thrive with JJ/PC, but that's due to his overall versatility more than his mediocre pass rush ability.
RE: He's been busy fixing the Oline?  
Angel Eyes : 11/24/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 15055683 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Lets see what he comes up with this off-season.


Who did he not sign that you wanted?
Clowney?
Trade for Yannick Ngakoue
Everson Griffen?
Jordan Jenkins (was a big name around here for a little bit, what happen to him?)
Shaq Lawson
Carl Nassib
Justin Houston
Trey Flowers
Anthony Barr
Za'Darius Smith *I wanted him*
Preston Smith *I also wanted him*
Claw Matthews

These are just some of the names I remember being thrown around on BBI.

He brought back Golden, that work in the sense they got a draft pick for him, but didn't help the pass rush much.

or was it
Draft Yetur Gross-Matos instead of McKinney?

Clay Matthews was one option I think the Giants should have looked into, there's also drafting Gross-Matos or Epenesa in this years draft, or Maxx Crosby over Oshane Ximines. To give examples.
With a deep WR draft maybe we can get one in 3rd round  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 11/24/2020 11:38 am : link
And devote first two rounds to CB and pass rusher. Would you rather use the 2nd to draft or trade for an established one?

And maybe we’ll see a TE later on.
Hasn’t improved the pass rush?  
joeinpa : 11/24/2020 11:38 am : link
In what universe is this year s pass rush not improved!
They are narrowing the needs  
section125 : 11/24/2020 11:39 am : link
and building from inside out. That is the plan. It appears to be working. Yes they still need ER, WR and likely CB. Yiadom appears to be getting better, but who knows. Sy thinks he is getting better, IIRC. McKinney allows Peppers to move/stay closer to the line and Ryan staying back as the other safety. Holmes looks to be the slot CB.
RE: Carter and X man  
djm : 11/24/2020 11:41 am : link
In comment 15055690 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
And young and hurt players. Who knows how good they will be. Banks was VERY high on Carter this year.


Carter looked like everything we could have hoped for the first few games this season. He was active, stopping the run and getting after the QB.

We literally lost our best edge player in Carter and best offensive player in Barkley. We have talent, but the best players got hurt. We'd be 5-5 right now if Bark isn't out for the year or at least 4-6 and controlling our own destiny. Not an excuse but people can't wait to shovel shit on DG in every thread. Sometimes you need to be lucky. Those two injuries were the two we couldn't afford. The D has been fine but the O really took a step back when it lost #26.
RE: It looks like they're building strength up the middle  
BelieveJJ : 11/24/2020 11:41 am : link
In comment 15055672 JonC said:
Quote:
and haven't found the Edge talent yet. Look at the DT rotation, spends on Martinez, Peppers, and bet he continues to build up the middle. This is what NE did and then plugged in Chandler Jones, etc. It is taking what the draft/UFA gives you and building off of it, me thinks.


Interestingly enough DG has sorta taken the (long range) same approach on the offensive side of the ball, with the huge (failed) exception of the Nate Solder signing as a vet frachise LT.

Drafted Hernandez, Saquon, Jones,brought in Zeitler and looked at Gates as a potential OC inbetween Will and Kevin...

Only then addressed the OT slots with draft picks Thomas and Peart.

And aside from the very successful flyer on Slayton at WR, hasnt invested boo at WR, although he patched OBJ's departure with Tate.

Will 2021 be the year to grab edge players: ER, WR, TE, OLB in the draft?

Well, of course that very much depends on whose avaiable at each draft slot. For sure they will grab a CB when the value looks good...
RE: Hasn’t improved the pass rush?  
Angel Eyes : 11/24/2020 11:45 am : link
In comment 15055724 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In what universe is this year s pass rush not improved!

We're still getting gassed and gashed in the second half of games because our guys can't get to the QB fast enough and the WRs can get open.
Carter truly looked to be coming along at ER/OLB.  
BelieveJJ : 11/24/2020 11:48 am : link
Has pretty much all the physical traits, but really had never settled in to be more than a great athlete playing FB until this season, then wham.

Achilles's tendons repairs might be the trickiest of all sports injuries to return from to 100%. They have got to draft an ER this year, at minimum as a hedge against Carter's non return.

Or they see a LOT in Cam Brown or Carter Coughlin...
RE: The Giants are 11th in sacks so far in 2020  
bw in dc : 11/24/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 15055689 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
More than Chicago, Vikings,etc.

This seems pretty good, not great surely, but not bad. Are you ranting because you think we should be top 10?


In total sacks, I think they are seventh. And they are above-average in pressure applied for the year.

Graham has clearly taken a page out of the Belichick manual and stitched together Pass-Rush-by-Committee. And it's worked pretty damn well. This formula can actually work if you are very good on the back-end. So that is something to think about going forward...
What edge pass rusher did DG actually nit get?  
George from PA : 11/24/2020 11:53 am : link
Josh Allen....with his 7 solo tackles abd 2.5 sacks?.....that one

Clowney? O sacks.....that guy.

Rant...rant all you want....but this is not a magic show.....pulling edge rusher out of the hat.

Argue about releasing JPP....not exactly a 3-4 edge....

And I still contend Lawrence Williams is a decent pass rusher....which will take off with a monster edge.....

Which we all agree is needed.
RE: What edge pass rusher did DG actually nit get?  
Victor in CT : 11/24/2020 11:54 am : link
In comment 15055754 George from PA said:
Quote:
Josh Allen....with his 7 solo tackles abd 2.5 sacks?.....that one

Clowney? O sacks.....that guy.

Rant...rant all you want....but this is not a magic show.....pulling edge rusher out of the hat.

Argue about releasing JPP....not exactly a 3-4 edge....

And I still contend Lawrence Williams is a decent pass rusher....which will take off with a monster edge.....

Which we all agree is needed.


good post
Analytics  
Archer : 11/24/2020 11:57 am : link
Analytics suggests the best way to improve a pass rush is to improve the coverage

Based upon advanced stats, coverage that causes a QB to delay a pass is the most significant cause for a sack

Therefore, adding another lock down corner might do more to improve the sacks than a premier rusher.

RE: RE: He's been busy fixing the Oline?  
rasbutant : 11/24/2020 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15055720 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15055683 rasbutant said:


Quote:


Lets see what he comes up with this off-season.


Who did he not sign that you wanted?
Clowney?
Trade for Yannick Ngakoue
Everson Griffen?
Jordan Jenkins (was a big name around here for a little bit, what happen to him?)
Shaq Lawson
Carl Nassib
Justin Houston
Trey Flowers
Anthony Barr
Za'Darius Smith *I wanted him*
Preston Smith *I also wanted him*
Claw Matthews

These are just some of the names I remember being thrown around on BBI.

He brought back Golden, that work in the sense they got a draft pick for him, but didn't help the pass rush much.

or was it
Draft Yetur Gross-Matos instead of McKinney?


Clay Matthews was one option I think the Giants should have looked into, there's also drafting Gross-Matos or Epenesa in this years draft, or Maxx Crosby over Oshane Ximines. To give examples.


Do you want to try again? Maybe you can pick better examples...Clay Matthews is a UFA, and would have been a 1yr deal, something you complained about in the opening comment. Maxx over X-men...that has nothing to do with "why the wait", one just turn out to be a better player than the other. This years draft is yet to be determined, but none of them are helping their team this year...Epenesa has even been inactive for 2 games this year. But that's fine, I'll take that as an example...not that its right or wrong pick...but sure that's an example of what you would have done different. That's what you are going to hang your hat on?
RE: What edge pass rusher did DG actually nit get?  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15055754 George from PA said:
Quote:
Josh Allen....with his 7 solo tackles abd 2.5 sacks?.....that one

Clowney? O sacks.....that guy.

Rant...rant all you want....but this is not a magic show.....pulling edge rusher out of the hat.

Argue about releasing JPP....not exactly a 3-4 edge....

And I still contend Lawrence Williams is a decent pass rusher....which will take off with a monster edge.....

Which we all agree is needed.


Be a little careful here. Gettleman is on record saying he absolutely wanted Josh Allen with that first pick. And then it was reported he tried to immediately execute a trade up to pick him after he selected Daniel Jones. But Jax drafted him quickly.

The team needs a good edge rusher, badly. And if they don't come available to often in free agency then your GM should put together a credible draft strategy and select one. It's been 3 offseasons now of bypassing them.
RE: What edge pass rusher did DG actually nit get?  
Angel Eyes : 11/24/2020 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15055754 George from PA said:
Quote:
Josh Allen....with his 7 solo tackles abd 2.5 sacks?.....that one

Clowney? O sacks.....that guy.

Rant...rant all you want....but this is not a magic show.....pulling edge rusher out of the hat.

Argue about releasing JPP....not exactly a 3-4 edge....

And I still contend Lawrence Williams is a decent pass rusher....which will take off with a monster edge.....

Which we all agree is needed.

JPP's been playing 3-4 edge for the Bucs. Or at least that's what he's listed as.

Leonard Williams could definitely be better with a monster edge.
Josh Allen had 11 sacks his rookie year.  
cosmicj : 11/24/2020 12:35 pm : link
Everyone here would love to have him in blue.

I hate “throw shit against the wall” posts with loads of examples, each one of which can be debated.
Josh Allen would've been the pick  
JonC : 11/24/2020 12:43 pm : link
had they not gotten concerned (or paranoid) Jones would be gone by #17 on draft night.
OP's intial is enormously flawed...  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 12:44 pm : link
Trade best rush backer....Im assuming is Vernon. He was a way overpaid underperformer who has been the same with Cleveland for whom we got a good RG. So that example sucked.

JPP may have transitioned to OLB and has rerurned to being a significant contributor in one of the best front 7s in the league (might be the very best) with legit 4 other playmakers there).

Carter was showing an awful before he got hurt this year.

Lastly, we took potentially our QB of the future who has shown quite a bit where we could have taken Allen (who has looked very meh the year after Yannick left), so I am not buying that either.

Like someone said, Im fine with blasting the Giants for taking Saquon over Chubb. But Saquon has been a far more explosive, game changing offensive player than Chubb has been a defensive player so that example is dissmissed as well.
I'm not sure a big expenditure at pass rusher is wise  
Go Terps : 11/24/2020 12:45 pm : link
Given the structure of the defense and how Graham deploys it, I think I'd be more inclined to spend on the back 7. It may be informative to look at how New England has done things the past few years.

If I'm looking at where the Giants should spend their blue chip FA and draft resources this off-season, I'd go heavy on the offensive line, TE, and WR. Offense wins in this league.
RE: Josh Allen had 11 sacks his rookie year.  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15055801 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Everyone here would love to have him in blue.

I hate “throw shit against the wall” posts with loads of examples, each one of which can be debated.


And Jones was 2nd all time in rookie TD passes his rookie year....so that argument is a wash
RE: OP's intial is enormously flawed...  
Angel Eyes : 11/24/2020 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15055820 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Trade best rush backer....Im assuming is Vernon. He was a way overpaid underperformer who has been the same with Cleveland for whom we got a good RG. So that example sucked.

JPP may have transitioned to OLB and has rerurned to being a significant contributor in one of the best front 7s in the league (might be the very best) with legit 4 other playmakers there).

Carter was showing an awful before he got hurt this year.

Lastly, we took potentially our QB of the future who has shown quite a bit where we could have taken Allen (who has looked very meh the year after Yannick left), so I am not buying that either.

Like someone said, Im fine with blasting the Giants for taking Saquon over Chubb. But Saquon has been a far more explosive, game changing offensive player than Chubb has been a defensive player so that example is dismissed as well.

I was talking about JPP in the OP. And the return on that trade hasn't been great or even good, since B.J. Hill is merely a backup and Kyle Lauletta has barely played.

I would have been fine if we could have gotten Allen, Jones, and Dexter Lawrence in the same round instead of Deandre Baker.
Chopper  
cosmicj : 11/24/2020 12:51 pm : link
Huh? I think everyone realizes getting Allen would mean no Jones. But writing off Allen like that poster did based on an anemic 2020 is misleading.
RE: I'm not sure a big expenditure at pass rusher is wise  
bw in dc : 11/24/2020 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15055826 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Given the structure of the defense and how Graham deploys it, I think I'd be more inclined to spend on the back 7. It may be informative to look at how New England has done things the past few years.

If I'm looking at where the Giants should spend their blue chip FA and draft resources this off-season, I'd go heavy on the offensive line, TE, and WR. Offense wins in this league.


I've been on this for a few weeks, too. Belichick was great at finding undervalued assets from other rosters - Van Noy, Ninkovich, etc - who got consistent pressure around his scheme. And built a stout secondary instead. It's an interesting approach and one I don't mind if the right person is executing the idea...
yup  
JonC : 11/24/2020 2:27 pm : link
.
RE: you only have so many draft picks  
GMen72 : 11/24/2020 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15055671 djm said:
Quote:
and FA wasn't exactly littered with under 27 year old stud pass-rushers the last few years, and it probably won't be the next few years either.

I guess it's time to bash DG for taking Barkley over Bradley Chubb. Have at it.


Especially when you waste multiple picks on Williams and Baker.
...  
Toth029 : 11/24/2020 3:02 pm : link
re: Maxx Croby a lot of teams passed on multiple times. Mayock and Gruden got a steal but don't forget they picked Clelin Ferrell #4 overall. He's been a major bust


Remember the paranoia over not signing Clowney. Titan fans have despise the signing. Golden was a good attempt but he shows us why he sat in FA.
Waste picks on Williams?  
Toth029 : 11/24/2020 3:03 pm : link
The guy has been fantastic this hear. The hell is the matter with some of you?
An edge rusher will improve more than his own position  
Bob in Newburgh : 11/24/2020 4:17 pm : link
On passing downs, Giants rush could become truly formidable if Williams and Lawrence were coming from the inside. Inside, Williams has elite speed and quickness ro go with very good power. Lawrence has elite power to go with very good speed and quickness.

Single blocked, they would be a handful.
While I agree  
louied7535 : 11/24/2020 4:30 pm : link
That the pass rush isn’t where it needs to be, the giants are tied for 11 in sacks. Some of you make it sound like they have 10 sacks. I think the giants are only a few players away from being very good
RE: RE: I'm not sure a big expenditure at pass rusher is wise  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/24/2020 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15055937 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15055826 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Given the structure of the defense and how Graham deploys it, I think I'd be more inclined to spend on the back 7. It may be informative to look at how New England has done things the past few years.

If I'm looking at where the Giants should spend their blue chip FA and draft resources this off-season, I'd go heavy on the offensive line, TE, and WR. Offense wins in this league.



I've been on this for a few weeks, too. Belichick was great at finding undervalued assets from other rosters - Van Noy, Ninkovich, etc - who got consistent pressure around his scheme. And built a stout secondary instead. It's an interesting approach and one I don't mind if the right person is executing the idea...


I agree with this approach as well. I think people don't realize football has evolved in the last 15 years. Secondary is more important than pass rush. You can't scheme around a good secondary, you can certainly scheme around pass rushers. A good pass rusher should be the icing on the cake, and we are almost there.
Zeke...  
bw in dc : 11/24/2020 4:45 pm : link
Indeed. I can get onboard with the idea.

I have never minded spending on corners. And I've come around on safeties, too, if it's the right player. Like a Minkah Fitzpatrick type who is a swiss army knife - cover, run support, blitz, etc.
DG is building the team exactly how he said he would  
fireitup77 : 11/24/2020 6:52 pm : link
From the inside out.

1. Stop the run. Check.
2. Run the ball. Oline is coming together, get SB back next year... check.

3. Get after the QB. Half a check. Doing it with scheme now. Expect a pass rushing OLB this off season.

This off season we will see a wr and olb added to complete the picture.
RE: Chopper  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15055839 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Huh? I think everyone realizes getting Allen would mean no Jones. But writing off Allen like that poster did based on an anemic 2020 is misleading.


Huh what? We got a QB who has shown viable skills and posted considerable numbers in a year and a half as a starter instead of a pass rusher who, coming out, was knocked for being strickly north and south without pass rush moves who had a moderately good year playing oposite a pass rushing specialist and has regressed in year two.

What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.

Allen has regressed once his successful linemate left and plays a less significant position.

Not sure why I had to explain that.
Williams, although not and Edge,  
Simms11 : 11/24/2020 7:12 pm : link
Is a pretty darn good pass rusher. He’s not the total answer, but getting a rush from that position, as well as adding a good Edge Pass Rusher will go a long way in improving this D. DG seemed to have very few options, but bringing back Golden and banking on more production from Cater and Ximines. He also brought in Fackrell to help. I think Ximines is still developing and showed some ability last year. We still don’t know what we have there yet. I see the Giants drafting a guy next year as I think DG or the GM will use some budget on Williams and Tomlinson.
RE: RE: Chopper  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15056198 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15055839 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Huh? I think everyone realizes getting Allen would mean no Jones. But writing off Allen like that poster did based on an anemic 2020 is misleading.



Huh what? We got a QB who has shown viable skills and posted considerable numbers in a year and a half as a starter instead of a pass rusher who, coming out, was knocked for being strickly north and south without pass rush moves who had a moderately good year playing oposite a pass rushing specialist and has regressed in year two.

What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.

Allen has regressed once his successful linemate left and plays a less significant position.

Not sure why I had to explain that.


Yes, please explain how Jones has been improving so clearly in this second year versus his fairly successful rookie campaign?

Chopper  
cosmicj : 11/24/2020 9:41 pm : link
Reread what I wrote.
RE: RE: RE: Chopper  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15056234 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056198 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15055839 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Huh? I think everyone realizes getting Allen would mean no Jones. But writing off Allen like that poster did based on an anemic 2020 is misleading.



Huh what? We got a QB who has shown viable skills and posted considerable numbers in a year and a half as a starter instead of a pass rusher who, coming out, was knocked for being strickly north and south without pass rush moves who had a moderately good year playing oposite a pass rushing specialist and has regressed in year two.

What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.

Allen has regressed once his successful linemate left and plays a less significant position.

Not sure why I had to explain that.



Yes, please explain how Jones has been improving so clearly in this second year versus his fairly successful rookie campaign?


I guess I have to spell it out for you because you are a child.

-Drastic improvement in utilizing his ability to run to the point o f multiple 40+ yard design runs

- two straight weeks of demonstrable ball security despite being hit by two very good defensive fronts without turning over the ball

- increasingly better release times despite having, until recently, one of the very worst pass pro lines in the game.

If you aren't seeing marked improvement and this coming after switching OCs after his rookie year, then you are either being intentionally ignorant or are just stupid. I wouldnt dismiss the latter with you Gpogs.
Now it’s drastic and demonstrable improvement?  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 10:14 pm : link
Haha, I want Jones to play better but you’re reaching Chompers.
RE: Chopper  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15056266 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Reread what I wrote.



Ok....I did cosmic....maybe I am missing something other than your intimating our having Josh Allen on D would be providing different current results as a team in terms of being better than we are. What I am saying is if we take Josh Allen instead of Jones, we would have had to ride with a done Eli behind a shit line last year, probably gotten a bit more pass rush having Allen (and as such prob not making the move for LW), but watching him get swallowed up in the run game all while watching Eli die behing an O line that was not just poorly coached but talent deficient and be in the same draft position this year.

We took our QB last year.He looked "good" from many media sources, but still a roomie. This year, we expected a major leap which I felt was unreasonable based on the offseason. I personally loved him out of college. He has/had a major problem with turning the ball over. Last two games that hasnt been the case.

Bottom line, Josh Allen the DE vs Daniel Jones the QB, so far I prefer the QB's performance.

If Im misreading you, please correct me.

RE: Now it’s drastic and demonstrable improvement?  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15056281 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Haha, I want Jones to play better but you’re reaching Chompers.


Has he not the past two games Googs?

Dude, you need to stop.
RE: Now it’s drastic and demonstrable improvement?  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15056281 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Haha, I want Jones to play better but you’re reaching Chompers.


Also, there have been at least 2 games where DJ made the plays to win the game but his teammates let him down. Like EE's drops. Like Dion Lewis' fumble against the Eagles. Those results go the other way, you are probably singing a different tune.
I want DJ to succeed too but  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 10:28 pm : link
200 yards and one TD pass doesn’t exactly exude Franchise QB confidence yet. He was told to not turn the ball over and screw up the game, Glad at least that happened.

You’re kind of a dink Chompers.
RE: I want DJ to succeed too but  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15056292 LBH15 said:
Quote:
200 yards and one TD pass doesn’t exactly exude Franchise QB confidence yet. He was told to not turn the ball over and screw up the game, Glad at least that happened.

You’re kind of a dink Chompers.


Okay, now lets complete the rest of the stat line meatball....

-244 yards passing (0 TDs passing according to FB ref dummy), 75% completion and 0 picks

- 64 yards rushing, 1 TD (one called back from a shitty hold)

- O fumbles despite being sacked 3 times

THAT is a strong game and a marked improvement over his first 8 games this year...in a new offense, missing his best weapon on O and having 3/5 new players on his O line

Tell me again why anybody considers your opinition
Yes it’s clearly drastic and demonstrable improvement  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 10:43 pm : link
to go from the 30th best starting QB to about the 25th.

But you said improvement since his rookie year, didn’t you Chompers?
RE: Yes it’s clearly drastic and demonstrable improvement  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15056299 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to go from the 30th best starting QB to about the 25th.

But you said improvement since his rookie year, didn’t you Chompers?


I said he has shown improvement over the last two games in terms of ball security.

Im not dealing with you any more meatball. Nobody takes you seriously.
RE: RE: Yes it’s clearly drastic and demonstrable improvement  
LBH15 : 11/24/2020 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15056302 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15056299 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to go from the 30th best starting QB to about the 25th.

But you said improvement since his rookie year, didn’t you Chompers?



I said he has shown improvement over the last two games in terms of ball security.

Im not dealing with you any more meatball. Nobody takes you seriously.


No, you said this in your earlier post. That he was clarly improving on his rookie year.

Come on chomp, keep up if you want to debate with the high school graduate crowd.

Quote:
What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.
RE: RE: RE: Yes it’s clearly drastic and demonstrable improvement  
chopperhatch : 11/24/2020 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15056309 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056302 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15056299 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to go from the 30th best starting QB to about the 25th.

But you said improvement since his rookie year, didn’t you Chompers?



I said he has shown improvement over the last two games in terms of ball security.

Im not dealing with you any more meatball. Nobody takes you seriously.



No, you said this in your earlier post. That he was clarly improving on his rookie year.

Come on chomp, keep up if you want to debate with the high school graduate crowd.



Quote:


What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.


Ok, I'll play one more time to try and illustrate a point you refuse to accept.

Hos numbers are largely similar last year THROUGH 13 games as they are this year theough 10. The discrepancies being he through many more TD passesblast year through 13 than this year. But, his he has shown an incredible ability as a running QB this year to where he is already up 100 yards as a rushing QB.

All that is inconsequential to me to the progress he hass shown protecting the football. The numbers this year dont concern me as much because of the new line. However, his protecting the ball the last two hames is progress. Ignore it if you want, other QBs dont take that step and he is apparently buying in to it.

Sorry if you cant see it.
This is your post where you said he was improving  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 8:19 am : link
his game on last year.

Quote:
What is hard to understand? Jones has been improving on a fairly successful rookie campaign without much in terms of weapons around him.


However, DJ didn't improve. In fact, he showed clear signs of regression in throwing the ball and scoring TDs, but with same disastrous turnover rate for most of this season.

Now, as you continue to move the goalposts with your comments, which were poorly stated in several posts above, we finally get to the crux of your mind-blowing football analysis that is astounding this board...Jones didn't turn the ball over the last 2 games so that's an improvement!

Nice job...quite an observation that everybody here has overlooked in how the Giants finally won 2 games in a row.

Looking forward to your next breakdown chompers.
Are we really debating why..  
EricJ : 11/25/2020 8:37 am : link
the Giants decided to draft a QB when we needed a QB and when we happened to be drafting high. It was good timing and is the most important position on the field?

This should NOT be about whether you think Jones was the right QB selection because we still do not know how that will play out yet.

However, the idea that we should have drafted a pass rusher instead when we needed a QB is ridiculous. Maybe end up with Haskins instead at #17 or who knows who else because we used the #6 for a different position.

Would love to see what the threads here would look like when we are two years from Eli being retired and have shit to show for a QB and a pass rusher whose production could have been replaced rounds later.

Some of you people confirm the stupidity here on a daily basis.
