Good analysis of Jabrill Peppers development under Graham

I need to read the whole thing but the conclusion i'll put here:
"Peppers continues to develop and is now having his best professional season in Patrick Graham’s defense. He is a two way hybrid player who excels as an alley defender, and is solid in coverage. The combination of Xavier McKinney and Peppers could be a longtime versatile duo of skilled second-level defenders who keep offenses on their toes, but we’ll have to wait for McKinney’s career to finally commence. As for Peppers, he’s under contract on the fifth-year option next year. I believe an injury to Peppers changes the complexion of the defense. If he can stay healthy and continue to ascend, the Giants may have to re-sign the talented young safety."
and he'd make a play on the ball every once in a while that showed he could play if he was in the right position but his development this season has got to be the biggest surprise on this defense. I never thought he'd be this good.
Goes to show you far good coaching coupled with good health can go. Both those things are why Peppers is having his best year in the pros.
not only played at Michigan (The Pride Of The Big 10), but he also got coached up under thee very best in Jim Harbaugh. It's not Peppers fault he was drafted by Cleveland in the 1st round (what other round? lol)
I can see if he played at some shit college like Virginia or something. But the man went to Michigan for a reason.
Gotta say, you clearly egged him on by including Virginia
Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell you I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon, you know, cause I’ve worked in a lot of offices and I tell you people do that all the time.
team is 3-7, has beaten 2 teams who are absolutely awful, and people pretend like the Giants are actually a good team on the rise.
Jabrill Peppers will not be on this team when the Giants are good again. And the Giants are still a long ways from being good again.
Joe Judge is getting the most out of a bad roster. But that can only take this franchise so far, if they still have a bad roster they're not truly competing for anything.
Hopefully John Mara isn't blinded like most people on here when it comes to what this team actually is, and the fact is the team still isn't very good and without the worst division in the history of the sport they wouldn't be playing a meaningful game after september.
Peppers does this every year, plays a couple of good games and makes people believe he's turning the corner and going to live up to his potential, and then he sucks again.
This team has been competitive in most games, but they still are 3-7 with their only wins against 2 dreadful teams. And the 2nd Washington game was a joke that they struggled to win while being +5 in the turnover differential.
If 5-11 is enough to save Dave Gettleman's job than John Mara is totally clueless. The roster is bottom 5 in the league.
Peppers best asset to the giants is as a PR. On the whole his warts defensive show up all too often, save for a couple games a year where all of the Peppers ball washers want to act like he's finally living up to his potential.
The worst thing that can happen is this team goes 5-11 with the only wins over shit teams and Mara buys into that the team is on the rise.
When you have 3 straight years of top 6 picks you better look significantly better at the end of year 3.
You are what your record says you are, and the Gianta are still 3-7. The only reaosn this team is playing a meaningful game on sunday is because they are in the worst division in NFL history and maybe professional sports history. Not one person here would have signed for 3-7 at the beginning of the year being "arrow pointing up".
with the arrow pointing up? I know I would have signed up for this and many others. I just wanted this team to start looking better this year. Next year is when I expect a winning record. This is a very young team.
3 straight years of top 6 picks has nothing to do with a team should be better. It certainly helps, but teams are more than 3 guys. Our QB is in his second year in his second offense, our RB has been on the sideline more often than not, and our rookie LT has shown signs of progress.
They could still disappoint, but before they year I said if this team finishes 6-10 with arrow point up, that's a good year. Well they've certainly played sound disciplined football and their best player went down in the 2nd game or whatever. If this team finishes 3-3, plays competitive football, and snags a win from a winning team, would you not be optimistic about this team next year? It means they finished the season 5-3. Have no idea how you can't feel good about the team moving forward.
RE: I can't figure out the cognitive dissonance it requires
to me the arrow would be pointing up is because of Judge.
The roster is still terrible. The Giants need an influx of talent to have a real chance to compete with the best teams on a year to year basis.
Judge is a huge bright spot, but John Mara needs to take a look at the roster and realize DG can not be in charge of the front office any longer. He's had 3 years and the roster is not good enough. He's had 3 top 6 picks and plenty of cap room and the roster just is not good enough 3 years in to justify keeping him.
I don't see the arrow really pointing up unless you're basing it on where they were under Shurmur vs where they are now. I'm more concerned with where they are vs the good teams in the NFL and to me they are still a long, long ways away from contending with any of them.
Jones is still a real question mark. If he's not the guy long term, and no one can unequivocally say he is, then what? I like Jones and I was fine with the pick, but I'm not sure he's the answer. Hopefully he is, but I'm not banking on it.
5-11 with wins coming against Redskins (2) Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys or someone else. Is it a terrible year? No. But it's more arrow pointing sideways than it is arrow pointing up to me. So many question marks going forward with this roster. And it all starts at QB.
I would like a new GM to come in and make an assessment on Jones, if they think it's best to go in another direction at QB then this draft would probably be the one to grab a QB. I love Zach Wilson and if they're picking top 10 they may be able to grab him.
A lot of really important decisions coming in the next year that I don't want dave gettleman having any say in, the shape of the roster and the record since he's been here he doesn't deserve to have any say.
RE: Not one person here would have signed up for 3-7
with the arrow pointing up? I know I would have signed up for this and many others. I just wanted this team to start looking better this year. Next year is when I expect a winning record. This is a very young team.
3 straight years of top 6 picks has nothing to do with a team should be better. It certainly helps, but teams are more than 3 guys. Our QB is in his second year in his second offense, our RB has been on the sideline more often than not, and our rookie LT has shown signs of progress.
They could still disappoint, but before they year I said if this team finishes 6-10 with arrow point up, that's a good year. Well they've certainly played sound disciplined football and their best player went down in the 2nd game or whatever. If this team finishes 3-3, plays competitive football, and snags a win from a winning team, would you not be optimistic about this team next year? It means they finished the season 5-3. Have no idea how you can't feel good about the team moving forward.
Always love the arrow is pointing up analogy. This board goes thru a roller-coaster ride each week on that theme.
But I will play...the arrow is truly pointing up if the Giants finish at least 6-10 AND Daniel Jones shows clear signs of being a franchise QB more than he doesn't.
Other than that, it will be difficult to suggest the team still doesn't have long rebuild ahead. Even with Judge.
so many contradictions. What if we beat Cincy this weekend, just another bad win? Ohh but it we lose, I can see the threads now...
The better coaching has made a lot of the moves previously questioned look pretty solid. We still have a long ways to go but waiting until we are a 12 win team before getting excited is such a weird thing to see.
Head Coach is a huge aspect of the NFL. This is a HC/QB league, so to say “the arrow is only pointing up bc of Judge” is actually a big deal.
HC/QB/Roster
That's the trifecta right there. The first two look very promising, just need some more experience, and the roster is looking stronger from bottom to the middle, just a couple high level talent guys away. We actually have offensive and defensive line depth, not too many teams can claim that. I mean look at what we look like with our best player missing. Not too shabby.
for NYG. Every win matters. if you look at things this way only a handful of wins come against impressive opponents for most teams. I’d rather the Giants be consistent and beat teams like cinci and dallas and get a win at home against cleveland more than beating a seattle
on the road.
looks "very promising". He's a giant question mark imo. I was not against picking Jones at all, but there are just as many alarming signs from him as there are promising right now. I'd prefer a GM in here that didn't draft him to decide whether or not to move forward with him as the QB long term.
so many contradictions. What if we beat Cincy this weekend, just another bad win? Ohh but it we lose, I can see the threads now...
The better coaching has made a lot of the moves previously questioned look pretty solid. We still have a long ways to go but waiting until we are a 12 win team before getting excited is such a weird thing to see.
It’s funny, there were people who thought this team might go winless. Now 3-7 is just due to facing crappy QB’s. Can’t have it both ways.
I don't see all these interesting contradictions on the thread.
outside of mook who is suggesting the team still really sucks.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
on defensive side is real. This team has real players on d line and actual quality lbs and secondary pieces.
Offense has some up and coming players on line. which is making their receivers look better. shepard and slayton can be complimented with another good wr or two. Giants probably have two starting OT identified. Need Barkley to come back and add a premium pick on a wr
and this offense looks totally different next year.
Giants have sucked and DG may not be exempt
of criticism but i’d say their outlook is better than at least 6-10
teams around the league for 21-24 if not higher. So eternal doom message doesn’t make sense
either.
RE: I don't see all these interesting contradictions on the thread.
outside of mook who is suggesting the team still really sucks.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
Idc how shitty they are, this team needed to beat the Eagles. That was the first step.
In any year other than this one, not one person would think this team is having a good season.
I am concerned with building a team that can contend year in and year out for division titles and conference championships. Giants are incredibly far away from that and nothing that has happened so far this year makes me feel differently. I would feel better about the teams prospects going forward if we knew what Jones was going to be, but unfortunately we do not.
Anyone who says they would have signed up for 3-7 at the beginning of the season is totally full of shit. I expected this team to win 3-4 games coming into the season, thought after the 0-5 start it would be more like 2 wins. Best case scenario I see 5 wins now. Worst case is likely 4 as I dont see how they can lose to the Bengals this weekend.
Yes, they played a few good teams tough, but they still lost all of those games. That's what bad teams do, they lose. Win one of those games once in a while and then you're making some progress, so far they haven't.
The Eagles game a week ago they played well. The second redskins game was absolutely awful football for that game to even be close.
Many more questions than answers with this roster going forward. If Jones isn't the solution long term than this team gets even further away from competing.
RE: RE: I don't see all these interesting contradictions on the thread.
outside of mook who is suggesting the team still really sucks.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
Idc how shitty they are, this team needed to beat the Eagles. That was the first step.
Agree, needed to really get off the schneid with them. Cowboys too hopefully at season's end.
Holy Moses fans take away the two Team wins and this is a ONE (1), win team, Yes say it again One. Peppers has shown no week to week accountability, however that’s a team wide issue, for the most part. Peppers has not changed the quality of opposition has declined drastically. Three weeks ago DJ was the Dog King of QB’s, for two weeks he becomes look to pass but run at will against terrible competition all is well now. The team has a Fools Gold playoff future, which means they can compete with any NFL teams Really?
Wow - there is no improving. All "3-7"s are the same
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
looks "very promising". He's a giant question mark imo. I was not against picking Jones at all, but there are just as many alarming signs from him as there are promising right now. I'd prefer a GM in here that didn't draft him to decide whether or not to move forward with him as the QB long term.
Let’s revisit your opinion of DJ after this Bengals game. He’s obviously been starting to put it together since the 2nd half of the Bucs game. We finally get to play some weaker defenses coming up. He’s gonna be a popular fantasy guys the next few weeks. In fact, pretty bummed I lost by a TD last week killing my fantasy season. Would have to love DJ to lead my team to fantasy playoffs like he’s going to lead the Giants in real life because he’s been sitting on my bench.
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
Haha...Plank with the rare valid point on BBI.
The Giants are most certainly playing and coaching better within each game than compared to the prior three years.
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
Completely agree.
Same people that think 1 or 2 star players are enough to turn around a team. Biggest pet peeve of mine is that people think this is like other sports and have clearly never sniffed a football field. It’s the most true team sport in all of sports. Your performance as a player is as much dictated by you as it’s the other 10 guys.
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
Haha...Plank with the rare valid point on BBI.
Weird for you to say seeing as how yours will be your first Googs....
Isn't the three wins. It's that the Giants have now managed to get a double digit lead in six straight games. That only happens if you're playing pretty good ball. I realize they only ended up winning half those games, but it's such an improvement over the first four games that I feel like this team can continue to improve, and ultimately get where I want them to be.
It's called a glimmer of hope. That's what I needed from this team, and that's what they've given me right now.
Anyone who says they would have signed up for 3-7 at the beginning of the season is totally full of shit. I expected this team to win 3-4 games coming into the season, thought after the 0-5 start it would be more like 2 wins. Best case scenario I see 5 wins now. Worst case is likely 4 as I dont see how they can lose to the Bengals this weekend.
I try not to read other people's minds, but is it really that hard to imagine that someone might honestly have looked at the prospects of the upcoming season, with a new coaching staff, limited and young roster, Covid training camp, etc, and would have signed up for 3-7 after 10 mostly-competitive games, including a win against the Eagles?
I mean, you said you expected the team to finish with 3 or 4 wins. They're ahead of your expectations. What record would you have "signed up for" after 10 games?
Your paying this DE top ten yearly salary in the NFL right below JJ Watt when has he ever impacted a game even close to the level of a banged up Watt. That’s my issue with some fans here there so desperate to call subpar performance high quality because the guy wears blue and they won a game.
Holy Moses fans take away the two Team wins and this is a ONE (1), win team, Yes say it again One. Peppers has shown no week to week accountability, however that’s a team wide issue, for the most part. Peppers has not changed the quality of opposition has declined drastically. Three weeks ago DJ was the Dog King of QB’s, for two weeks he becomes look to pass but run at will against terrible competition all is well now. The team has a Fools Gold playoff future, which means they can compete with any NFL teams Really?
Dragon. Your saying crazy things and sound honestly I’ll informed
This team you claim is fools gold hung around with the steelers, rams and Bucs. It isn’t fools gold it’s facts. If DJ plays a better game and limited the turnovers easily winnable games. That’s purely based off the defense giving us a shot. One game this season we weren’t in was the 9er game. Outside of that we are as competitive as any team on the league week in and week out against one of the tougher schedules in the league. Not to mention getting a few guys back on d could help things a little more
...I thought he'd flounder, not because of skill, but because in a garbage defense, safeties can look terrible. I presumed the Giants pass rush would be awful, thought this defense had a good chance of being the worst Giant D ever.
Just amazing to see such dramatic improvement from this group. and wow has Peppers shone.
Every season I say, all I want is a contender at Thanksgiving. Somehow, the 2020 Giants have pulled that off!
and given how long it took to get to this point, some young guys playing well right now could be knocking on 30 by the time the talent is contender level. There is reason to be concerned over their top 6 draft picks and more.
Your paying this DE top ten yearly salary in the NFL right below JJ Watt when has he ever impacted a game even close to the level of a banged up Watt. That’s my issue with some fans here there so desperate to call subpar performance high quality because the guy wears blue and they won a game.
and while he's certainly not a world beater he's a very solid player and an important piece to the defense. He's also the best punt returner we've had in a long long time (outside of when they put Beckham back there)
you keep saying "the roster is terrible" but it's becoming more and more clear that the roster is not terrible.
I mean - there were posters on this site that say the Eagles talent and roster is "far better" than the Giants. We have dominated the Eagles for the better part of 2 games this year. We went toe to toe with the Rams. We should have beaten Tampa if not for the worst games of Jones' career. The defense is clicking. The OL is taking shape. We *might* have bookend tackles for the first time in a decade. We've got one of the most talented players in football coming back next year. Our interior DL is one of the best in the league.
How is our roster "terrible?"
You know the same people that don't care about moral victories
from being a playoff contender. Everyone keeps dismissing this notion but the better we play each week, the more clear it becomes. Let's get ourselves a pass rusher, a CB2 and a WR1, and we are in serious business.
from being a playoff contender. Everyone keeps dismissing this notion but the better we play each week, the more clear it becomes. Let's get ourselves a pass rusher, a CB2 and a WR1, and we are in serious business.
They already are a playoff contender, and I can't believe I'm writing that. I wrote them off for dead long ago, but here we are, 6 games left and a half game out of first. And the team is IMPROVING.
I hope they stay on a roll, the last 9 years have largely sucked. We're due.
and while he's certainly not a world beater he's a very solid player and an important piece to the defense. He's also the best punt returner we've had in a long long time (outside of when they put Beckham back there)
I was pretty close to writing him off as well a month or so ago the way he was playing on D. But he has turned it around nicely. Hope he keeps it up.
I sure got that one wrong.
RE: You know the same people that don't care about moral victories
and hanging tough against good teams because the margin of loss doesn't matter would be first in line to say what a disaster they are if they were getting blown out in those games.
Marcellus Wiley made a comment on his show the other day about the growth of teams that when it comes to how a teams are growing better to look good in losses than crap against bad teams squeaking out wins. Not all wins and losses are the same. They were talking about the Ravens I believe, but the Giants immediately came to mind.
from being a playoff contender. Everyone keeps dismissing this notion but the better we play each week, the more clear it becomes. Let's get ourselves a pass rusher, a CB2 and a WR1, and we are in serious business.
They already are a playoff contender, and I can't believe I'm writing that. I wrote them off for dead long ago, but here we are, 6 games left and a half game out of first. And the team is IMPROVING.
I hope they stay on a roll, the last 9 years have largely sucked. We're due.
They're a playoff contender only because they're in the worst division in NFL history. They can't rely on that being the case every year. The goal is to contend for Super Bowls, and this team is not remotely close to doing so.
John Mara can't look at "they're contending for the division" and somehow think this team is improving. They've looked better this year, but major changes are still needed.
I don't think Judge will wind up being McAdoo, but we need to remember Judge has been here for 10 games and is still 3-7 despite looking better. He could easily fail here even if its not his fault. Coaches who have had far superior records to Judge in their first 10 games have gone on to fail quickly.
I think Giants fans have become used to awful football that when they see slightly better than awful football they automatically believe the team is on the right path. The goal isn't to build a team to go 5-11. This team does not have the components on it currently to contend for anything of note. I'm not counting a division where 3-6-1 through 10 games has a half game lead.
It's difficult to watch the Giants play and then watch other top teams play on a week in week out basis and not see just how far away the Giants are from them. Playing them tough in 1 game doesn't mean they're close to competing. The talent difference between the Giants and top teams is alarming.
If you can’t see progress over the last few weeks that is your opinion. The OL has played much better, Jones has improved, the defense looks better. This wasn’t ever going to turn around over night.
I get the impression that it's more about Mook underestimating just how bad this roster was three years ago rather than everyone else overestimating the current roster like he thinks.
The roster sucked balls three years ago, which Gettleman was wrong about, the organization on the whole was very wrong about how bad the roster was which is on Gettleman for not realizing it and making moves that off-season thinking that group had another run left.
The roster still sucks. People on BBI act like NFL rebuilds take 5 years. They don't. The teams that take 5 years to rebuild are the ones that suck regularly.
There is zero reason this roster should be in the shape that its in currently. Gettleman botched his first off-season and that set the franchise back and he just has not improved the roster nearly enough despite having plenty of money and plenty of high draft picks to do so.
Have we become such a losing franchise that we now see close losses as signs of the arrow pointing up for this franchise? Thats a losers mentality.
The building blocks to win a title are not on this roster.
How many rosters are in worse shape going forward than the Giants, maybe 4 or 5?
Go look at teams that are true contenders and compare their rosters to the Giants. It's like JV vs Varsity. But hey, they were competitive against some decent teams but didnt win any of those games so I'm supposed to believe that despite a shit roster the arrow is pointing up?
Getting rid of the GM wouldn't set this franchise back whatsoever. Gettleman has done enough damage to the future of this franchise for 3 years that he deserves to be fired.
It's been so long since Giants fans saw a decent product on the field that they forget what decent football looks like. The Giants haven't approached putting a decent product on the field outside of 1 year since Hurricane Sandy, and 2016 was the definition of a fluke.
Signs of improvement is relative. It's not hard to improve on the total shit we saw from 2017-2019 and the first 5 games this year. You would have to actually try to not improve on those teams to show zero improvement.
They're 3-7. They've played a relatively easy schedule to this point. They haven't beaten a single team that doesn't suck. But yeah, I'm supposed to believe this teams arrow is pointing up. It's not pointing up. It just was at rock bottom the arrow couldn't actually point down. The arrow is sideways to me. So many question marks, and not nearly enough premium players at premium positions. If Jones is the answer (and he's more likely to not be the answer going forward than he is imo) then the arrow would be pointing up, but they're still not playing at a level that anyone should have any real confidence that this team can contend any time soon.
If the roster was so bad they wouldn’t be losing by 1-2 plays all while Daniel jones made 3-4 of the most game killing plays imaginable week in week out up until 3 weeks ago. Daniel jones plays well last two weeks and they are winning. Maybe they aren’t so bad after all and maybe just maybe the qb needed to play well.
The giants have talent. You don’t control games like the giants have without talent. The D is literally right there. Every metric supports this. The O needs an outside WR and two way TE but we had russel Wilson we’d be 7-3 right now if not better. Jones is the key, much like most other teams that are developing a qb.
If the roster was so bad they wouldn’t be losing by 1-2 plays all while Daniel jones made 3-4 of the most game killing plays imaginable week in week out up until 3 weeks ago. Daniel jones plays well last two weeks and they are winning. Maybe they aren’t so bad after all and maybe just maybe the qb needed to play well.
The giants have talent. You don’t control games like the giants have without talent. The D is literally right there. Every metric supports this. The O needs an outside WR and two way TE but we had russel Wilson we’d be 7-3 right now if not better. Jones is the key, much like most other teams that are developing a qb.
You are quite the interesting poster. The mental twists and turns you have taken in a few months is nothing short of a wild roller-coaster ride.
You start the season about 10 notches higher than even an optimistic fan. Ripping anyone that speaks with any objectivity that the team has plenty of roster issues and question marks. The Giants starts losing and you try to hold it together with any bravado you can muster but clearly see the problems. The team and DJ hit a low point around the first Eagles game and you basically go on suicide watch. Your posts become rants about recent historical events and decisions that harmed the team, how DJ stinks, DG has failed and the Maras are ruining this franchise and are the biggest problem.
Now, the team wins the last two in a row, and you are posting at midnight that the Giants are very talented, should be 7-3 or better, and basically can't wait for the next win so you can shove it in certain poster's faces.
Happy Thanksgiving and I want to say you are most certainly one of my must-read posters on BBI!
But, the ascension of Peppers not only ties into the OBJ deal where we also got Dex and X-man - but it also ties into the decision to let Landon Collins go and to then get the 3rd rounder compensation. Peppers had the far better contract, and the upside of actually being a good pass defender.
If you can’t see progress over the last few weeks that is your opinion. The OL has played much better, Jones has improved, the defense looks better. This wasn’t ever going to turn around over night.
I get the impression that it's more about Mook underestimating just how bad this roster was three years ago rather than everyone else overestimating the current roster like he thinks.
The roster sucked balls three years ago, which Gettleman was wrong about, the organization on the whole was very wrong about how bad the roster was which is on Gettleman for not realizing it and making moves that off-season thinking that group had another run left.
The roster still sucks. People on BBI act like NFL rebuilds take 5 years. They don't. The teams that take 5 years to rebuild are the ones that suck regularly.
There is zero reason this roster should be in the shape that its in currently. Gettleman botched his first off-season and that set the franchise back and he just has not improved the roster nearly enough despite having plenty of money and plenty of high draft picks to do so.
Have we become such a losing franchise that we now see close losses as signs of the arrow pointing up for this franchise? Thats a losers mentality.
The building blocks to win a title are not on this roster.
How many rosters are in worse shape going forward than the Giants, maybe 4 or 5?
Go look at teams that are true contenders and compare their rosters to the Giants. It's like JV vs Varsity. But hey, they were competitive against some decent teams but didnt win any of those games so I'm supposed to believe that despite a shit roster the arrow is pointing up?
Getting rid of the GM wouldn't set this franchise back whatsoever. Gettleman has done enough damage to the future of this franchise for 3 years that he deserves to be fired.
It's been so long since Giants fans saw a decent product on the field that they forget what decent football looks like. The Giants haven't approached putting a decent product on the field outside of 1 year since Hurricane Sandy, and 2016 was the definition of a fluke.
Signs of improvement is relative. It's not hard to improve on the total shit we saw from 2017-2019 and the first 5 games this year. You would have to actually try to not improve on those teams to show zero improvement.
They're 3-7. They've played a relatively easy schedule to this point. They haven't beaten a single team that doesn't suck. But yeah, I'm supposed to believe this teams arrow is pointing up. It's not pointing up. It just was at rock bottom the arrow couldn't actually point down. The arrow is sideways to me. So many question marks, and not nearly enough premium players at premium positions. If Jones is the answer (and he's more likely to not be the answer going forward than he is imo) then the arrow would be pointing up, but they're still not playing at a level that anyone should have any real confidence that this team can contend any time soon.
So much bullshit here. In DG first offseason as GM he flipped 37 of the 53 roster spots. He didn't tweek the roster he blew it up. Now you can argue about the players he brought in but let's stop with the bullshit that the rebuild didn't start soon enough.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
"Peppers continues to develop and is now having his best professional season in Patrick Graham’s defense. He is a two way hybrid player who excels as an alley defender, and is solid in coverage. The combination of Xavier McKinney and Peppers could be a longtime versatile duo of skilled second-level defenders who keep offenses on their toes, but we’ll have to wait for McKinney’s career to finally commence. As for Peppers, he’s under contract on the fifth-year option next year. I believe an injury to Peppers changes the complexion of the defense. If he can stay healthy and continue to ascend, the Giants may have to re-sign the talented young safety."
Goes to show you far good coaching coupled with good health can go. Both those things are why Peppers is having his best year in the pros.
I still think Peppers is an inconsistent player, but I keep reminding myself of his surroundings and the headwinds he’s been facing to maintain my patience with him.
He seems to be all over the place making plays.
I can see if he played at some shit college like Virginia or something. But the man went to Michigan for a reason.
Of course you make your way on here with your anti-Michigan agenda. Don't you have more pamphlets to fold up that detail your rants on why Tom Brady sucks?
College football is horrible this year because of Covid. No way Harbaugh has them at 2-3 with a regular offseason.
Looking forward to reading the article but kudos to peppers and PG not a job well done so far.
More often than not there’s a valid reason why a team or GM gives a player a chance to succeed.
Quote:
Very impressive stuff! You guys might yet get to .500, a real feather in the cap.
Of course you make your way on here with your anti-Michigan agenda. Don't you have more pamphlets to fold up that detail your rants on why Tom Brady sucks?
College football is horrible this year because of Covid. No way Harbaugh has them at 2-3 with a regular offseason.
Gotta say, you clearly egged him on by including Virginia
Gotta say, you clearly egged him on by including Virginia
Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell you I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon, you know, cause I’ve worked in a lot of offices and I tell you people do that all the time.
Jabrill Peppers will not be on this team when the Giants are good again. And the Giants are still a long ways from being good again.
Joe Judge is getting the most out of a bad roster. But that can only take this franchise so far, if they still have a bad roster they're not truly competing for anything.
Hopefully John Mara isn't blinded like most people on here when it comes to what this team actually is, and the fact is the team still isn't very good and without the worst division in the history of the sport they wouldn't be playing a meaningful game after september.
Peppers does this every year, plays a couple of good games and makes people believe he's turning the corner and going to live up to his potential, and then he sucks again.
This team has been competitive in most games, but they still are 3-7 with their only wins against 2 dreadful teams. And the 2nd Washington game was a joke that they struggled to win while being +5 in the turnover differential.
If 5-11 is enough to save Dave Gettleman's job than John Mara is totally clueless. The roster is bottom 5 in the league.
Peppers best asset to the giants is as a PR. On the whole his warts defensive show up all too often, save for a couple games a year where all of the Peppers ball washers want to act like he's finally living up to his potential.
The worst thing that can happen is this team goes 5-11 with the only wins over shit teams and Mara buys into that the team is on the rise.
When you have 3 straight years of top 6 picks you better look significantly better at the end of year 3.
You are what your record says you are, and the Gianta are still 3-7. The only reaosn this team is playing a meaningful game on sunday is because they are in the worst division in NFL history and maybe professional sports history. Not one person here would have signed for 3-7 at the beginning of the year being "arrow pointing up".
But Peppers is definitively playing well right now which can be attributed to much better coaching and his own hard work.
I also disagree on the roster as a whole, another good draft and savvy FA moves puts us in the drivers seat for the division next year.
Even putting Peppers aside, how is Bradberry not playing well? Or Martinez? I'll give you a pass on Tomlinson since he's a FA and no guarantee he's re-signed.
I'm talking about guys who may or may not be here in a year or two. Those guys are givens.
3 straight years of top 6 picks has nothing to do with a team should be better. It certainly helps, but teams are more than 3 guys. Our QB is in his second year in his second offense, our RB has been on the sideline more often than not, and our rookie LT has shown signs of progress.
They could still disappoint, but before they year I said if this team finishes 6-10 with arrow point up, that's a good year. Well they've certainly played sound disciplined football and their best player went down in the 2nd game or whatever. If this team finishes 3-3, plays competitive football, and snags a win from a winning team, would you not be optimistic about this team next year? It means they finished the season 5-3. Have no idea how you can't feel good about the team moving forward.
This is a league about wins and losses. Not playing "close" games against good teams. You are what your record says you are. They need to win some of those games, playing them close doesn't mean much.
Judge is the best part of this team.
The roster is still terrible. The Giants need an influx of talent to have a real chance to compete with the best teams on a year to year basis.
Judge is a huge bright spot, but John Mara needs to take a look at the roster and realize DG can not be in charge of the front office any longer. He's had 3 years and the roster is not good enough. He's had 3 top 6 picks and plenty of cap room and the roster just is not good enough 3 years in to justify keeping him.
I don't see the arrow really pointing up unless you're basing it on where they were under Shurmur vs where they are now. I'm more concerned with where they are vs the good teams in the NFL and to me they are still a long, long ways away from contending with any of them.
Jones is still a real question mark. If he's not the guy long term, and no one can unequivocally say he is, then what? I like Jones and I was fine with the pick, but I'm not sure he's the answer. Hopefully he is, but I'm not banking on it.
5-11 with wins coming against Redskins (2) Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys or someone else. Is it a terrible year? No. But it's more arrow pointing sideways than it is arrow pointing up to me. So many question marks going forward with this roster. And it all starts at QB.
I would like a new GM to come in and make an assessment on Jones, if they think it's best to go in another direction at QB then this draft would probably be the one to grab a QB. I love Zach Wilson and if they're picking top 10 they may be able to grab him.
A lot of really important decisions coming in the next year that I don't want dave gettleman having any say in, the shape of the roster and the record since he's been here he doesn't deserve to have any say.
3 straight years of top 6 picks has nothing to do with a team should be better. It certainly helps, but teams are more than 3 guys. Our QB is in his second year in his second offense, our RB has been on the sideline more often than not, and our rookie LT has shown signs of progress.
They could still disappoint, but before they year I said if this team finishes 6-10 with arrow point up, that's a good year. Well they've certainly played sound disciplined football and their best player went down in the 2nd game or whatever. If this team finishes 3-3, plays competitive football, and snags a win from a winning team, would you not be optimistic about this team next year? It means they finished the season 5-3. Have no idea how you can't feel good about the team moving forward.
Always love the arrow is pointing up analogy. This board goes thru a roller-coaster ride each week on that theme.
But I will play...the arrow is truly pointing up if the Giants finish at least 6-10 AND Daniel Jones shows clear signs of being a franchise QB more than he doesn't.
Other than that, it will be difficult to suggest the team still doesn't have long rebuild ahead. Even with Judge.
Quote:
to minimize our wins because we beat bad team but say a loss is a loss when people bring up the fact that the team played good teams close.
This is a league about wins and losses. Not playing "close" games against good teams. You are what your record says you are. They need to win some of those games, playing them close doesn't mean much.
Judge is the best part of this team.
So if it's about wins and losses you cannot minimize the wins because they're against poorer teams. Do you not see the inconsistency of that? You're minimizing wins but I can't minimize losses?
For a good bit of the first half of the season, Peppers was kind of running around out there like a chicken with his head cut-off. And he was clearly being targeted by QBs in coverage.
Good for him to turn it around (and us).
The better coaching has made a lot of the moves previously questioned look pretty solid. We still have a long ways to go but waiting until we are a 12 win team before getting excited is such a weird thing to see.
While I like Judge, we also need to remember that the team is still 3-7 and it's only year 1. After the first 10 games of McAdoo's head coaching stint everyone here loved him.
Talent wins in the NFL. The Giants need significantly more talent than they have right now
HC/QB/Roster
That's the trifecta right there. The first two look very promising, just need some more experience, and the roster is looking stronger from bottom to the middle, just a couple high level talent guys away. We actually have offensive and defensive line depth, not too many teams can claim that. I mean look at what we look like with our best player missing. Not too shabby.
on the road.
The better coaching has made a lot of the moves previously questioned look pretty solid. We still have a long ways to go but waiting until we are a 12 win team before getting excited is such a weird thing to see.
It’s funny, there were people who thought this team might go winless. Now 3-7 is just due to facing crappy QB’s. Can’t have it both ways.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
Offense has some up and coming players on line. which is making their receivers look better. shepard and slayton can be complimented with another good wr or two. Giants probably have two starting OT identified. Need Barkley to come back and add a premium pick on a wr
and this offense looks totally different next year.
Giants have sucked and DG may not be exempt
of criticism but i’d say their outlook is better than at least 6-10
teams around the league for 21-24 if not higher. So eternal doom message doesn’t make sense
either.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
Idc how shitty they are, this team needed to beat the Eagles. That was the first step.
In any year other than this one, not one person would think this team is having a good season.
I am concerned with building a team that can contend year in and year out for division titles and conference championships. Giants are incredibly far away from that and nothing that has happened so far this year makes me feel differently. I would feel better about the teams prospects going forward if we knew what Jones was going to be, but unfortunately we do not.
Anyone who says they would have signed up for 3-7 at the beginning of the season is totally full of shit. I expected this team to win 3-4 games coming into the season, thought after the 0-5 start it would be more like 2 wins. Best case scenario I see 5 wins now. Worst case is likely 4 as I dont see how they can lose to the Bengals this weekend.
Yes, they played a few good teams tough, but they still lost all of those games. That's what bad teams do, they lose. Win one of those games once in a while and then you're making some progress, so far they haven't.
The Eagles game a week ago they played well. The second redskins game was absolutely awful football for that game to even be close.
Many more questions than answers with this roster going forward. If Jones isn't the solution long term than this team gets even further away from competing.
Quote:
outside of mook who is suggesting the team still really sucks.
And there are no bad wins for a franchise that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Beating a Seattle or Baltimore would make everybody feel better than beating Cincy and I understand that view, but I suggest we take what we can get.
Idc how shitty they are, this team needed to beat the Eagles. That was the first step.
Agree, needed to really get off the schneid with them. Cowboys too hopefully at season's end.
Completely agree.
Let’s revisit your opinion of DJ after this Bengals game. He’s obviously been starting to put it together since the 2nd half of the Bucs game. We finally get to play some weaker defenses coming up. He’s gonna be a popular fantasy guys the next few weeks. In fact, pretty bummed I lost by a TD last week killing my fantasy season. Would have to love DJ to lead my team to fantasy playoffs like he’s going to lead the Giants in real life because he’s been sitting on my bench.
Haha...Plank with the rare valid point on BBI.
The Giants are most certainly playing and coaching better within each game than compared to the prior three years.
Quote:
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
Completely agree.
Same people that think 1 or 2 star players are enough to turn around a team. Biggest pet peeve of mine is that people think this is like other sports and have clearly never sniffed a football field. It’s the most true team sport in all of sports. Your performance as a player is as much dictated by you as it’s the other 10 guys.
Quote:
I guess you are either good or bad, black or white. Teams never get better, they just magically wake up good one day. Also why is it so hard to admit Peppers is playing really well, as is Williams, Bradberry, and Martinez. Its like Peppers beat up Mook when he was a kid (or something). Its irrational at this point.
Haha...Plank with the rare valid point on BBI.
Weird for you to say seeing as how yours will be your first Googs....
But hang in there, maybe you can improve just like the Giants.
I hope gone....
So many guys here on BBI who shoot from the hip and are blinded by their emotions and biases.
It's called a glimmer of hope. That's what I needed from this team, and that's what they've given me right now.
But hang in there, maybe you can improve just like the Giants.
Dude you are a dupe of whom people regularly ridicule your previous stupidity in addition to you current display.
Such a slob with zero insight.
Its the truth. You offer nothing but barbs. Drown in meatballs Googs
Anyone who says they would have signed up for 3-7 at the beginning of the season is totally full of shit. I expected this team to win 3-4 games coming into the season, thought after the 0-5 start it would be more like 2 wins. Best case scenario I see 5 wins now. Worst case is likely 4 as I dont see how they can lose to the Bengals this weekend.
I try not to read other people's minds, but is it really that hard to imagine that someone might honestly have looked at the prospects of the upcoming season, with a new coaching staff, limited and young roster, Covid training camp, etc, and would have signed up for 3-7 after 10 mostly-competitive games, including a win against the Eagles?
I mean, you said you expected the team to finish with 3 or 4 wins. They're ahead of your expectations. What record would you have "signed up for" after 10 games?
^^^This.
Then I remind myself: "never underestimate the stupidity of the average human being."
On the Giants' current starting defense, here's a list of players who could be starters on ANY NFL team.
Peppers
Ryan
Bradberry
Martinez
Tomlinson
Williams
Lawrence
That's 7/11 starters. And you could make pretty good arguments for Lorenzo Carter (this year before injury) and BJ Hill.
Admitteldy it's far fewer on offense, but give the kids on the OL a year or two, and Daniel Jones till the end of next year, after his 2nd year in Garrett's offense.
But hating Dave Gettleman has a price, you have to wear blinders.
Dragon. Your saying crazy things and sound honestly I’ll informed
This team you claim is fools gold hung around with the steelers, rams and Bucs. It isn’t fools gold it’s facts. If DJ plays a better game and limited the turnovers easily winnable games. That’s purely based off the defense giving us a shot. One game this season we weren’t in was the 9er game. Outside of that we are as competitive as any team on the league week in and week out against one of the tougher schedules in the league. Not to mention getting a few guys back on d could help things a little more
Just amazing to see such dramatic improvement from this group. and wow has Peppers shone.
Every season I say, all I want is a contender at Thanksgiving. Somehow, the 2020 Giants have pulled that off!
Thank you!
Last week? The week before? For two.
If Daniel Jones had played the way he has the past two weeks, we would have beaten both of them.
Most important thing is the roster.
And while I like Judge, we need to pump the breaks on him a bit. We've seen other coaches come into the league and do well early, and then they're fired a couple years later.
The Roster is terrible.
I mean - there were posters on this site that say the Eagles talent and roster is "far better" than the Giants. We have dominated the Eagles for the better part of 2 games this year. We went toe to toe with the Rams. We should have beaten Tampa if not for the worst games of Jones' career. The defense is clicking. The OL is taking shape. We *might* have bookend tackles for the first time in a decade. We've got one of the most talented players in football coming back next year. Our interior DL is one of the best in the league.
How is our roster "terrible?"
It's the main reason we were able to play LA and Tampa extremely tough while the offense works out the new system.
They already are a playoff contender, and I can't believe I'm writing that. I wrote them off for dead long ago, but here we are, 6 games left and a half game out of first. And the team is IMPROVING.
I hope they stay on a roll, the last 9 years have largely sucked. We're due.
I was pretty close to writing him off as well a month or so ago the way he was playing on D. But he has turned it around nicely. Hope he keeps it up.
I sure got that one wrong.
Marcellus Wiley made a comment on his show the other day about the growth of teams that when it comes to how a teams are growing better to look good in losses than crap against bad teams squeaking out wins. Not all wins and losses are the same. They were talking about the Ravens I believe, but the Giants immediately came to mind.
Quote:
from being a playoff contender. Everyone keeps dismissing this notion but the better we play each week, the more clear it becomes. Let's get ourselves a pass rusher, a CB2 and a WR1, and we are in serious business.
They already are a playoff contender, and I can't believe I'm writing that. I wrote them off for dead long ago, but here we are, 6 games left and a half game out of first. And the team is IMPROVING.
I hope they stay on a roll, the last 9 years have largely sucked. We're due.
They're a playoff contender only because they're in the worst division in NFL history. They can't rely on that being the case every year. The goal is to contend for Super Bowls, and this team is not remotely close to doing so.
John Mara can't look at "they're contending for the division" and somehow think this team is improving. They've looked better this year, but major changes are still needed.
I don't think Judge will wind up being McAdoo, but we need to remember Judge has been here for 10 games and is still 3-7 despite looking better. He could easily fail here even if its not his fault. Coaches who have had far superior records to Judge in their first 10 games have gone on to fail quickly.
I think Giants fans have become used to awful football that when they see slightly better than awful football they automatically believe the team is on the right path. The goal isn't to build a team to go 5-11. This team does not have the components on it currently to contend for anything of note. I'm not counting a division where 3-6-1 through 10 games has a half game lead.
It's difficult to watch the Giants play and then watch other top teams play on a week in week out basis and not see just how far away the Giants are from them. Playing them tough in 1 game doesn't mean they're close to competing. The talent difference between the Giants and top teams is alarming.
It’s time to see how all this progresses. Mara isn’t blowing this up after the season, nor should he.
Let the new coaches earn their pay. It’s already paying off.
I get the impression that it's more about Mook underestimating just how bad this roster was three years ago rather than everyone else overestimating the current roster like he thinks.
Quote:
If you can’t see progress over the last few weeks that is your opinion. The OL has played much better, Jones has improved, the defense looks better. This wasn’t ever going to turn around over night.
I get the impression that it's more about Mook underestimating just how bad this roster was three years ago rather than everyone else overestimating the current roster like he thinks.
The roster sucked balls three years ago, which Gettleman was wrong about, the organization on the whole was very wrong about how bad the roster was which is on Gettleman for not realizing it and making moves that off-season thinking that group had another run left.
The roster still sucks. People on BBI act like NFL rebuilds take 5 years. They don't. The teams that take 5 years to rebuild are the ones that suck regularly.
There is zero reason this roster should be in the shape that its in currently. Gettleman botched his first off-season and that set the franchise back and he just has not improved the roster nearly enough despite having plenty of money and plenty of high draft picks to do so.
Have we become such a losing franchise that we now see close losses as signs of the arrow pointing up for this franchise? Thats a losers mentality.
The building blocks to win a title are not on this roster.
How many rosters are in worse shape going forward than the Giants, maybe 4 or 5?
Go look at teams that are true contenders and compare their rosters to the Giants. It's like JV vs Varsity. But hey, they were competitive against some decent teams but didnt win any of those games so I'm supposed to believe that despite a shit roster the arrow is pointing up?
Getting rid of the GM wouldn't set this franchise back whatsoever. Gettleman has done enough damage to the future of this franchise for 3 years that he deserves to be fired.
It's been so long since Giants fans saw a decent product on the field that they forget what decent football looks like. The Giants haven't approached putting a decent product on the field outside of 1 year since Hurricane Sandy, and 2016 was the definition of a fluke.
Signs of improvement is relative. It's not hard to improve on the total shit we saw from 2017-2019 and the first 5 games this year. You would have to actually try to not improve on those teams to show zero improvement.
They're 3-7. They've played a relatively easy schedule to this point. They haven't beaten a single team that doesn't suck. But yeah, I'm supposed to believe this teams arrow is pointing up. It's not pointing up. It just was at rock bottom the arrow couldn't actually point down. The arrow is sideways to me. So many question marks, and not nearly enough premium players at premium positions. If Jones is the answer (and he's more likely to not be the answer going forward than he is imo) then the arrow would be pointing up, but they're still not playing at a level that anyone should have any real confidence that this team can contend any time soon.
The giants have talent. You don’t control games like the giants have without talent. The D is literally right there. Every metric supports this. The O needs an outside WR and two way TE but we had russel Wilson we’d be 7-3 right now if not better. Jones is the key, much like most other teams that are developing a qb.
God what I wouldn’t give to see this team keep winning just to see some of you spin it.
God what I wouldn’t give to see this team keep winning just to see some of you spin it.
What I wouldn't give to see Russell Wilson on the team.
The giants have talent. You don’t control games like the giants have without talent. The D is literally right there. Every metric supports this. The O needs an outside WR and two way TE but we had russel Wilson we’d be 7-3 right now if not better. Jones is the key, much like most other teams that are developing a qb.
You are quite the interesting poster. The mental twists and turns you have taken in a few months is nothing short of a wild roller-coaster ride.
You start the season about 10 notches higher than even an optimistic fan. Ripping anyone that speaks with any objectivity that the team has plenty of roster issues and question marks. The Giants starts losing and you try to hold it together with any bravado you can muster but clearly see the problems. The team and DJ hit a low point around the first Eagles game and you basically go on suicide watch. Your posts become rants about recent historical events and decisions that harmed the team, how DJ stinks, DG has failed and the Maras are ruining this franchise and are the biggest problem.
Now, the team wins the last two in a row, and you are posting at midnight that the Giants are very talented, should be 7-3 or better, and basically can't wait for the next win so you can shove it in certain poster's faces.
Happy Thanksgiving and I want to say you are most certainly one of my must-read posters on BBI!
Quote:
In comment 15056793 Sean said:
Quote:
If you can’t see progress over the last few weeks that is your opinion. The OL has played much better, Jones has improved, the defense looks better. This wasn’t ever going to turn around over night.
I get the impression that it's more about Mook underestimating just how bad this roster was three years ago rather than everyone else overestimating the current roster like he thinks.
The roster sucked balls three years ago, which Gettleman was wrong about, the organization on the whole was very wrong about how bad the roster was which is on Gettleman for not realizing it and making moves that off-season thinking that group had another run left.
The roster still sucks. People on BBI act like NFL rebuilds take 5 years. They don't. The teams that take 5 years to rebuild are the ones that suck regularly.
There is zero reason this roster should be in the shape that its in currently. Gettleman botched his first off-season and that set the franchise back and he just has not improved the roster nearly enough despite having plenty of money and plenty of high draft picks to do so.
Have we become such a losing franchise that we now see close losses as signs of the arrow pointing up for this franchise? Thats a losers mentality.
The building blocks to win a title are not on this roster.
How many rosters are in worse shape going forward than the Giants, maybe 4 or 5?
Go look at teams that are true contenders and compare their rosters to the Giants. It's like JV vs Varsity. But hey, they were competitive against some decent teams but didnt win any of those games so I'm supposed to believe that despite a shit roster the arrow is pointing up?
Getting rid of the GM wouldn't set this franchise back whatsoever. Gettleman has done enough damage to the future of this franchise for 3 years that he deserves to be fired.
It's been so long since Giants fans saw a decent product on the field that they forget what decent football looks like. The Giants haven't approached putting a decent product on the field outside of 1 year since Hurricane Sandy, and 2016 was the definition of a fluke.
Signs of improvement is relative. It's not hard to improve on the total shit we saw from 2017-2019 and the first 5 games this year. You would have to actually try to not improve on those teams to show zero improvement.
They're 3-7. They've played a relatively easy schedule to this point. They haven't beaten a single team that doesn't suck. But yeah, I'm supposed to believe this teams arrow is pointing up. It's not pointing up. It just was at rock bottom the arrow couldn't actually point down. The arrow is sideways to me. So many question marks, and not nearly enough premium players at premium positions. If Jones is the answer (and he's more likely to not be the answer going forward than he is imo) then the arrow would be pointing up, but they're still not playing at a level that anyone should have any real confidence that this team can contend any time soon.
So much bullshit here. In DG first offseason as GM he flipped 37 of the 53 roster spots. He didn't tweek the roster he blew it up. Now you can argue about the players he brought in but let's stop with the bullshit that the rebuild didn't start soon enough.