Bengals to start QB Brandon Allen vs Giants

The #Bengals are planning to start QB Brandon Allen on Sunday vs. the #Giants, according to sources. Allen was on the practice squad until the other day when he replaced Joe Burrow on the roster. Ryan Finley, who came in for Burrow against #WashingtonFootball Team, will back up.
Gallman and Jones should have big days.
I agree....I thought he would be a decent pro...this move obviously does not bode well for him.
"Should" is the operative word. But it's pretty easy to envision a loss against the lowly Bengals.
39/84 (46.4%)
515 Yards
3 TDs 2 INTs
Sacked 9 times
Allen made his first career start for the Broncos vs the Browns in Week 9 of 2019, a 24-19 Broncos win.
I wonder if this might not be out of the realm of possibility. If Burrow is so messed up that he might miss 2021 or never be the same, go draft another QB high. And trade one of them in 2022 if Burrow is healthy.
I'm somewhat confident but I remember that Niners game and I'm less confident.
This is often said but not borne out by recent history.
The 5-11 2018 Giants went 4-0 vs backup QBs.
When a reporter pointed that out to DG in his post-season PC, he pitched a fit, calling the question "offensive."
The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at
A theme that had some merit well over a decade ago.
However, in the last 3 years teams with back-up QBs have made up the majority of NYG wins.
Kind of a "sweet-spot" during the DG reign. :-)
Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.
The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at
Yeah, Burrow was clearly out by the time the books opened but there was a lookahead line before that which indicated the bengals would have been favorites had he been healthy.
Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable.
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:
The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at
Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable. oddsshark - ( New Window )
Those opening lines were from last week before the Burrow injury. When they opened on Sunday the Giants have always been favored
So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season
Not what I saw. They were -3 vs Bengals..
And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.
So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season
Whoa, let's not exagerrate this one into Jupiter.
Lots of folks were pissed the Giants drafted Jones 6th overall, plent of folks pissed they drafted Jones in round 1, and some folks pissed they drafted Jones at all, over Haskins and Lock, including me.
But I don't recall ANYONE (well, maybe one) saying they should draft Finley over Jones. Well, I guess other than Jeremiah...
Guy looks totally lost.
was a guy I thought would be a decent pro. He has looked terrible. Must really be terrible to replace him with a practice squad player.
I agree....I thought he would be a decent pro...this move obviously does not bode well for him.
I was on that bandwagon as well. He was on my radar as a potential Day 2 selection if they didn't go QB in round one.
at one point? Wow.
Not what I saw. They were -3 vs Bengals..
Was just responding to this. Sarcastically too I should add though I should have done a better job.
Line move
Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.
Giants should win this. Defense should hold them and offense runs the ball. No stupid turnovers.
the tank for Trevor sweepstakes?
I wonder if this might not be out of the realm of possibility. If Burrow is so messed up that he might miss 2021 or never be the same, go draft another QB high. And trade one of them in 2022 if Burrow is healthy.
In comment 15056427 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.
So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season
Whoa, let's not exagerrate this one into Jupiter.
Lots of folks were pissed the Giants drafted Jones 6th overall, plent of folks pissed they drafted Jones in round 1, and some folks pissed they drafted Jones at all, over Haskins and Lock, including me.
But I don't recall ANYONE (well, maybe one) saying they should draft Finley over Jones. Well, I guess other than Jeremiah...
Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?
The Bengals have won 2.5 gammes, which are about 2.5 games too many to get Trevor Lawrence.
All that being said, I think it will take multiple turnovers to lose this game, which is always possible.
I would love to see a breakout game from the offense this week, can they do it?
Wow. Is that true? UFB.
Guy looks totally lost.
I liked Finley too, but more as a career journeyman type. Pretty surprised he may not even be that, same with Grier.
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:
The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at
Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable. oddsshark - ( New Window )
This blows my mind, but I could see how stylistically they are tough for us with Burrow at the helm. I'd still thought we would be favored because we are going to buttfuck them on offense. Next few weeks should be fun watching us impose our will on defenses. We have a very big offensive line.
I just laid the 5.5 before that gets up to a TD. I guarantee that will be 6.5 by gameday.
Why wouldn't I? It's an opinion site and I gave my opinion. Should I be ashamed?
Same with Fields. I like watching him play and think he's got the goods to work in the NFL.
Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?
Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?
You have never done that here or away from BBI. You should suddenly start now?
Go Giants!
Any win these days should be an achievement for this front office.
Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?
Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.
There you are! At least you're copping to it.
Why wouldn't I? It's an opinion site and I gave my opinion. Should I be ashamed?
Same with Fields. I like watching him play and think he's got the goods to work in the NFL.
Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?
No you shouldn't be ashamed but you were obsessively posting this stuff last year. So expect some good-natured ribbing about it.
I took Giants -5.5. They literally couldn't even move the ball once Burrow went down. The line scares me though, it's crazy to think, but I really think we should be 8 pt favorites. The Bengals are so bad without Burrow. Can't take advantage of your weapons at all if you can't get them the ball.
was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda
Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?
Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.
Yeah, that's exactly what I do - I tell everybody they don't know what their talking about.
Here's an idea - get thicker skin.
No you shouldn't be ashamed but you were obsessively posting this stuff last year. So expect some good-natured ribbing about it.
I'm always good taking the heat.
I always find it humorous, however, that those who criticize are usually the ones who aren't willing to put their ass on the line everyday.
The sidelines are always the safest place...
In comment 15056437 mittenedman said:
Quote:
was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda
Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?
Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.
Yeah, that's exactly what I do - I tell everybody they don't know what their talking about.
Here's an idea - get thicker skin.
That's actually EXACTLY what you do. On a weekly basis.
Here's a tip, stop acting like a know it all jerkoff.
Makes a good band name.
Bobby Hart is highly motivated. The rest may rally behind him.
Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:
Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?
Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.
As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?
That's actually EXACTLY what you do. On a weekly basis.
Here's a tip, stop acting like a know it all jerkoff.
Got it - thanks.
Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:
Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?
Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.
As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?
What was your old handle? Don’t give me this shit that you just hung out and lurked during that time. What was your handle? I’m guessing you probably changed it because you were one of the most vocal posters incessantly crying about the Jones pick. Can’t say I blame you, I’d be fucking embarrassed too. Now who were you, dupe?
Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:
Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?
Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.
As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?
There were definitely people who said that Finley was better than Jones. I can't remember anybody other than bw (because he said it so many times....not insult....just the truth), but it was def said by more than just a handful.
Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser
Continuing to prove me right with these posts.
I believe my position was I didn't think Jones was so much better than Finley that Jones should be considered a first rounder, like he was trending. Jones, to me, was more of a second round prospect with intriguing upside. And I still feel that way despite two decent games recently.
I believe my position was I didn't think Jones was so much better than Finley that Jones should be considered a first rounder, like he was trending. Jones, to me, was more of a second round prospect with intriguing upside. And I still feel that way despite two decent games recently.
You still feel that way? So, you think that if they redrafted that draft right this minute, Jones wouldn’t/shouldn’t be picked until until the 2nd round? If you think that way, you’re not being honest with yourself.
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:
Quote:
And should be the last one giving tips on anything.
Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser
Continuing to prove me right with these posts.
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Wasn’t Jones pegged for 2nd round or so right up until a week or so before the draft? I know QBs drift up each year because of limited supply in draft, and because GMs get a bit desperate, but recall DJ really moved up late.
What's wrong with second round, btw?
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Wasn’t Jones pegged for 2nd round or so right up until a week or so before the draft? I know QBs drift up each year because of limited supply in draft, and because GMs get a bit desperate, but recall DJ really moved up late.
Jones was the X factor in that 2019 class. Very polarizing in the national football media. Some were all in that he was a legit first round guy. Others were in my circle that he was more project than polished.
I put a lot of stock in arm talent, and didn't think Jones had a plus arm. But he is athleticism was intriguing for sure. And everyone, especially here, was ga-ga over the Cutcliffe/Manning Camp connections. The hunt was on for Eli 2.0.
What's wrong with second round, btw?
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.
You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
What's wrong with second round, btw?
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.
You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...
It is a bit mind blowing that he was drafted #6. Not that he doesn’t have talents but if you’re coming from Duke you damn well had better shown something special in some games against top competition, I don’t recall he did.
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
What's wrong with second round, btw?
Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.
You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...
Same can be said for QBs drafted because of “arm talent”. You absolutely love it and it’s apparently your number one criteria for deciding where a QB should be drafted. Problem is, arm talent has gotten a whole bunch of teams in a bind because their high 1st round pick with “arm talent” couldn’t play the damn position even a little bit. Forecasting a QB based on arm talent first and foremost is a dangerous game. It should be in the equation, but not near the top of the list. And Jones has much more arm talent than you give him credit for
Not sure DJ will ever be the guy but I am rooting for him. In fact, a lot. I sure as hell don’t want the Giants picking another QB, and certainly not with Gettleman still in house,
In comment 15056791 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:
Quote:
And should be the last one giving tips on anything.
Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser
Continuing to prove me right with these posts.
Same can be said for QBs drafted because of “arm talent”. You absolutely love it and it’s apparently your number one criteria for deciding where a QB should be drafted. Problem is, arm talent has gotten a whole bunch of teams in a bind because their high 1st round pick with “arm talent” couldn’t play the damn position even a little bit. Forecasting a QB based on arm talent first and foremost is a dangerous game. It should be in the equation, but not near the top of the list. And Jones has much more arm talent than you give him credit for
I wouldn't characterize my position that narrowly. But, yes, I do value arm talent. That's because I think a lot of the NFL is being able to make plays off script and when things are uncomfortable. And that's really what playing QB in the NFL is all about - dealing with situations that aren't comfortable.
So a plus or plus-plus arm talent can really overcome those hurdles. When you can't step into a throw, about to be dragged down by a defender, or you are on the move, that's when that skill set can be very beneficial. It's a robust list of QBs who had that - Marino, Elway, Favre, Bradshaw, Roeth, Kelly, Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen, etc.
But I also think pocket presence, mechanics, different ball speeds, and mobility are necessary, too. Especially mobility in this day and age.
Jones has a decent arm. But nothing that keeps DCs up at night...
Because if they had had that, they would've hoisted a bevvy of Lombardi trophies, I bet.
😒