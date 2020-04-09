for display only
Bengals to start QB Brandon Allen vs Giants

EddieNYG : 11/25/2020 8:17 am
Quote:
@MikeGarafolo

The #Bengals are planning to start QB Brandon Allen on Sunday vs. the #Giants, according to sources. Allen was on the practice squad until the other day when he replaced Joe Burrow on the roster. Ryan Finley, who came in for Burrow against #WashingtonFootball Team, will back up.

Link - ( New Window )
Wow  
Jints in Carolina : 11/25/2020 8:18 am : link
As an NC State alum I am surprised to see this.
Not surprised at all Finley is trash and there’s film on him  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 8:20 am : link
Playing a team out the bye. I’d rather play Finley for this reason alone.
Finley..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/25/2020 8:30 am : link
was a guy I thought would be a decent pro. He has looked terrible. Must really be terrible to replace him with a practice squad player.
No excuses  
JonC : 11/25/2020 8:33 am : link
Giants should win this game.
In the past I would worry about this  
jvm52106 : 11/25/2020 8:37 am : link
game in that the team would be flat or just unprepared. I don't think that will be the case here. If anything, we have had time to rest up a bit and I think this game we will see our best offensive effort of the year and our defense will get a chance to get after a QB in full.

Gallman and Jones should have big days.
RE: Finley..  
Jints in Carolina : 11/25/2020 8:42 am : link
In comment 15056368 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was a guy I thought would be a decent pro. He has looked terrible. Must really be terrible to replace him with a practice squad player.


I agree....I thought he would be a decent pro...this move obviously does not bode well for him.
RE: No excuses  
M.S. : 11/25/2020 8:42 am : link
In comment 15056370 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants should win this game.

"Should" is the operative word. But it's pretty easy to envision a loss against the lowly Bengals.
We have also never won a game in Cincinnati  
Jints in Carolina : 11/25/2020 8:43 am : link
.
Brandon Allen started 3 games last year for the Broncos:  
EddieNYG : 11/25/2020 8:43 am : link
1-2 Record
39/84 (46.4%)
515 Yards
3 TDs 2 INTs
Sacked 9 times

Allen made his first career start for the Broncos vs the Browns in Week 9 of 2019, a 24-19 Broncos win.
Every Brandon Allen Snap 1st Career Start - ( New Window )
So, The Bengals are entering  
section125 : 11/25/2020 8:44 am : link
the tank for Trevor sweepstakes?
46.4 career completion percentage  
KDavies : 11/25/2020 8:45 am : link
In the NFL with the Broncos last year. The Giants can’t afford to lose this one
RE: So, The Bengals are entering  
Matt in SGS : 11/25/2020 8:47 am : link
In comment 15056380 section125 said:
Quote:
the tank for Trevor sweepstakes?


I wonder if this might not be out of the realm of possibility. If Burrow is so messed up that he might miss 2021 or never be the same, go draft another QB high. And trade one of them in 2022 if Burrow is healthy.
I doubt it. And not quite sure Allen is really a downgrade  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 8:49 am : link
on many fronts versus Finley.

I always worry about the Giants against backup QB's. They always  
Blue21 : 11/25/2020 8:57 am : link
seem to lose or struggle against them when realistically they should crush them.
I think they want to guarantee they get Penai.  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 8:57 am : link
Mixon was week to week and all of a sudden went to IR. Obviously they don’t want him to get hurt any further and then Burrow is out for the beginning of next year. They know how important it is to get him for their organization
Jonah Williams  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/25/2020 9:10 am : link
Has anyone followed him this season. I really liked him coming out of Alabama in 2019. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury. I checked hid PFF page it they have him at 73.0 grade with 1 sack and 1 penalty. That’s pretty solid.
No way the Jets win 3, and no way the Bengals give up on Burrow  
PatersonPlank : 11/25/2020 9:14 am : link
The guy has been great. He will come back, injuries like his and Barkleys are a dime a dozen now, its not the 1970's when players didn't come back strong. I can list example after example but you can find them yourself. Every season there are some
RE: In the past I would worry about this  
BestFeature : 11/25/2020 9:15 am : link
In comment 15056372 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
game in that the team would be flat or just unprepared. I don't think that will be the case here. If anything, we have had time to rest up a bit and I think this game we will see our best offensive effort of the year and our defense will get a chance to get after a QB in full.

Gallman and Jones should have big days.


I'm somewhat confident but I remember that Niners game and I'm less confident.
RE: I always worry about the Giants against backup QB's. They always  
shyster : 11/25/2020 9:15 am : link
In comment 15056391 Blue21 said:
Quote:
seem to lose or struggle against them when realistically they should crush them.


This is often said but not borne out by recent history.

The 5-11 2018 Giants went 4-0 vs backup QBs.

When a reporter pointed that out to DG in his post-season PC, he pitched a fit, calling the question "offensive."
Line move  
armstead98 : 11/25/2020 9:16 am : link
Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.

Giants should win this. Defense should hold them and offense runs the ball. No stupid turnovers.
RE: Line move  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/25/2020 9:19 am : link
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.

Giants should win this. Defense should hold them and offense runs the ball. No stupid turnovers.


The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at
RE: I always worry about the Giants against backup QB's. They always  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 9:21 am : link
In comment 15056391 Blue21 said:
Quote:
seem to lose or struggle against them when realistically they should crush them.


A theme that had some merit well over a decade ago.

However, in the last 3 years teams with back-up QBs have made up the majority of NYG wins.

Kind of a "sweet-spot" during the DG reign. :-)
RE: RE: Line move  
armstead98 : 11/25/2020 9:23 am : link
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:


Quote:


Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.

Giants should win this. Defense should hold them and offense runs the ball. No stupid turnovers.



The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at


Yeah, Burrow was clearly out by the time the books opened but there was a lookahead line before that which indicated the bengals would have been favorites had he been healthy.
RE: RE: Line move  
shyster : 11/25/2020 9:23 am : link
In comment 15056411 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:




The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at


Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable.
oddsshark - ( New Window )
Giants were 3.5 underdogs  
Harvest Blend : 11/25/2020 9:29 am : link
at one point? Wow.
RE: RE: RE: Line move  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 9:36 am : link
In comment 15056411 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15056411 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:




The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at



Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable. oddsshark - ( New Window )

Those opening lines were from last week before the Burrow injury. When they opened on Sunday the Giants have always been favored
Link - ( New Window )
Finley stinks  
Joey in VA : 11/25/2020 9:36 am : link
And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.
RE: Finley stinks  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 9:38 am : link
In comment 15056427 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.

So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season
Cincy  
BelieveJJ : 11/25/2020 9:39 am : link
Clearly in the hunt for Penei Sewell?
RE: Giants were 3.5 underdogs  
section125 : 11/25/2020 9:41 am : link
In comment 15056420 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
at one point? Wow.


Not what I saw. They were -3 vs Bengals..
RE: RE: Finley stinks  
BelieveJJ : 11/25/2020 9:44 am : link
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056427 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.


So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season


Whoa, let's not exagerrate this one into Jupiter.

Lots of folks were pissed the Giants drafted Jones 6th overall, plent of folks pissed they drafted Jones in round 1, and some folks pissed they drafted Jones at all, over Haskins and Lock, including me.


But I don't recall ANYONE (well, maybe one) saying they should draft Finley over Jones. Well, I guess other than Jeremiah...
Count me in  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 9:46 am : link
as someone who thought Finley would work in the NFL. Had an excellent career with NCSt.

Guy looks totally lost.
bw in dc  
mittenedman : 11/25/2020 9:47 am : link
was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda
LOL  
mittenedman : 11/25/2020 9:47 am : link
There you are! At least you're copping to it.
RE: RE: Finley..  
Milton : 11/25/2020 9:48 am : link
In comment 15056368 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15056368 FatMan in Charlotte said:

Quote:

was a guy I thought would be a decent pro. He has looked terrible. Must really be terrible to replace him with a practice squad player.

I agree....I thought he would be a decent pro...this move obviously does not bode well for him.

I was on that bandwagon as well. He was on my radar as a potential Day 2 selection if they didn't go QB in round one.
RE: RE: Giants were 3.5 underdogs  
Harvest Blend : 11/25/2020 9:48 am : link
In comment 15056420 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15056420 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


at one point? Wow.



Not what I saw. They were -3 vs Bengals..


Was just responding to this. Sarcastically too I should add though I should have done a better job.

Line move
armstead98 : 9:16 am : link : reply

Giants now favored by 5.5 after being 3.5 underdogs.

Giants should win this. Defense should hold them and offense runs the ball. No stupid turnovers.
Bielema coached Brandon Allen at Arkansas  
90.Cal : 11/25/2020 9:49 am : link
Advantage us.
RE: RE: So, The Bengals are entering  
GoDeep13 : 11/25/2020 9:50 am : link
In comment 15056380 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056380 section125 said:


Quote:


the tank for Trevor sweepstakes?



I wonder if this might not be out of the realm of possibility. If Burrow is so messed up that he might miss 2021 or never be the same, go draft another QB high. And trade one of them in 2022 if Burrow is healthy.
Exactly. If you can get one of Lawrence, Fields, or even Wilson then do it. Give Burrow all of 2021 to recover and rehab and play the Rookie. Rookie has a promising rookie year? 2022 have a camp competition. Whoever wins stays, trade the other.
RE: RE: RE: Finley stinks  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 9:51 am : link
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15056427 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.


So did many on BBI while they were having their post draft meltdowns that season



Whoa, let's not exagerrate this one into Jupiter.

Lots of folks were pissed the Giants drafted Jones 6th overall, plent of folks pissed they drafted Jones in round 1, and some folks pissed they drafted Jones at all, over Haskins and Lock, including me.


But I don't recall ANYONE (well, maybe one) saying they should draft Finley over Jones. Well, I guess other than Jeremiah...

Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?
I forgot he played for Broncos last year. That year  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 9:51 am : link
was some of the ugliest QB play I’ve seen from one team that I can remember.
RE: So, The Bengals are entering  
FStubbs : 11/25/2020 9:52 am : link
In comment 15056380 section125 said:
Quote:
the tank for Trevor sweepstakes?


The Bengals have won 2.5 gammes, which are about 2.5 games too many to get Trevor Lawrence.
Backup RBs have killed the Giants  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/25/2020 9:54 am : link
so Bernard has a chance for a big day. Allen is ok, he's not DeNucci from DAL, he will make some plays and they have talent at WR.

All that being said, I think it will take multiple turnovers to lose this game, which is always possible.

I would love to see a breakout game from the offense this week, can they do it?
RE: We have also never won a game in Cincinnati  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2020 9:55 am : link
In comment 15056378 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


Wow. Is that true? UFB.
RE: Count me in  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 9:58 am : link
In comment 15056435 bw in dc said:
Quote:
as someone who thought Finley would work in the NFL. Had an excellent career with NCSt.

Guy looks totally lost.


I liked Finley too, but more as a career journeyman type. Pretty surprised he may not even be that, same with Grier.
RE: RE: RE: Line move  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 10:00 am : link
In comment 15056417 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15056411 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15056408 armstead98 said:




The Giants have been favorites since the line opened. When it came out, they were -4 or -5 depending on which sportsbook you looked at



Not true. They were 2.5 underdogs per oddsshark history, which is very reliable. oddsshark - ( New Window )


This blows my mind, but I could see how stylistically they are tough for us with Burrow at the helm. I'd still thought we would be favored because we are going to buttfuck them on offense. Next few weeks should be fun watching us impose our will on defenses. We have a very big offensive line.

I just laid the 5.5 before that gets up to a TD. I guarantee that will be 6.5 by gameday.
Finley stinks  
Joey in VA : 11/25/2020 10:14 am : link
And Daniel Jeremiah said he would be a better pro than Daniel Jones. Good call dummy.
RE: LOL  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 10:52 am : link
In comment 15056439 mittenedman said:
Quote:
There you are! At least you're copping to it.


Why wouldn't I? It's an opinion site and I gave my opinion. Should I be ashamed?

Same with Fields. I like watching him play and think he's got the goods to work in the NFL.

Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?

Watched Finley extensively at State and thought he could be a decent  
Spider56 : 11/25/2020 10:58 am : link
game manager with the right offense, but he lacks a strong arm and always had trouble with the deep outs. He played with VG talent around him (Nyheim Hines, Jaylon Samuel, Jakobi Myers and Kelvin Harmon) with Harmon in particular catching everything he got a hand on. 3 of his OL are also in the NFL so Finley usually had good time to throw.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 11/25/2020 11:01 am : link
Quote:


Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?


You have never done that here or away from BBI. You should suddenly start now?
Touché BW  
Dave on the UWS : 11/25/2020 11:09 am : link
nicely played!
Nick Mullens.....say no more  
Simms11 : 11/25/2020 11:10 am : link
.
The Giants always have trouble with back up quarterbacks, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 11/25/2020 11:17 am : link
the Bengals are horrible. I expect a win.

Go Giants!
Once against we have the Schrodinger's Backup QB Paradox  
Semipro Lineman : 11/25/2020 11:26 am : link
Simultaneously, always giving the Giants troubles despite their non-starter status but also being the source of many of the Giant's recent wins which shouldn't count as an achievement for members of front office.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/25/2020 11:43 am : link
simply gotta get this win, division hopes are likely done if not.
Win the game  
PaulN : 11/25/2020 12:00 pm : link
No excuses, forget the playoffs, this game is about this coach getting this team ready for this game, without a win here you can see the team going backward, this is a huge game for this organization.
To be honest  
Jay on the Island : 11/25/2020 12:05 pm : link
I would rather face Finley.
RE: Once against we have the Schrodinger's Backup QB Paradox  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15056534 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
Simultaneously, always giving the Giants troubles despite their non-starter status but also being the source of many of the Giant's recent wins which shouldn't count as an achievement for members of front office.


Any win these days should be an achievement for this front office.
Bobby Hart  
Reale01 : 11/25/2020 12:58 pm : link
Is on a mission this week. He was the FIRST guy that Gettleman let go when he took over. I expect they will run behind Hart all day long. He wants revenge.
The Giants have a history of losing to backup quarterbacks  
GeofromNJ : 11/25/2020 1:15 pm : link
Even Parcells at times had difficulty getting the Giants to not overlook backup quarterbacks. But I think this year, this game, will be different, primarily because Judge will demand that the team play at full throttle and I believe they will.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/25/2020 1:26 pm : link
the Bengals starting 5 OL (plus depth) is absolutely horrid. We need to be in the backfield all afternoon against these guys.
RE: bw in dc  
chopperhatch : 11/25/2020 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15056437 mittenedman said:
Quote:
was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda


Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?

Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.
RE: RE: LOL  
mittenedman : 11/25/2020 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15056439 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15056439 mittenedman said:


Quote:


There you are! At least you're copping to it.



Why wouldn't I? It's an opinion site and I gave my opinion. Should I be ashamed?

Same with Fields. I like watching him play and think he's got the goods to work in the NFL.

Or should I sit on the sidelines and wait to see what everyone else thinks? And then jump on that bandwagon?


No you shouldn't be ashamed but you were obsessively posting this stuff last year. So expect some good-natured ribbing about it.
RE: ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/25/2020 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15056636 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the Bengals starting 5 OL (plus depth) is absolutely horrid. We need to be in the backfield all afternoon against these guys.


I took Giants -5.5. They literally couldn't even move the ball once Burrow went down. The line scares me though, it's crazy to think, but I really think we should be 8 pt favorites. The Bengals are so bad without Burrow. Can't take advantage of your weapons at all if you can't get them the ball.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15056437 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15056437 mittenedman said:


Quote:


was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda



Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?

Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.


Yeah, that's exactly what I do - I tell everybody they don't know what their talking about.

Here's an idea - get thicker skin.

RE: RE: RE: LOL  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15056642 mittenedman said:
Quote:

No you shouldn't be ashamed but you were obsessively posting this stuff last year. So expect some good-natured ribbing about it.


I'm always good taking the heat.

I always find it humorous, however, that those who criticize are usually the ones who aren't willing to put their ass on the line everyday.

The sidelines are always the safest place...
Zeke  
ryanmkeane : 11/25/2020 1:56 pm : link
i like that bet. My gut is telling me 27-17 good guys.
RE: RE: RE: bw in dc  
chopperhatch : 11/25/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15056638 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15056638 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15056437 mittenedman said:


Quote:


was one of those guys who posted 1,000 times Finley was the better value. Now he's littering the board with Justin Fields propaganda



Same draft....he mouthified Will Grier every week. How's he doing these days?

Then he goes on to tell everybody that they don't know what they are talking about.



Yeah, that's exactly what I do - I tell everybody they don't know what their talking about.

Here's an idea - get thicker skin.


That's actually EXACTLY what you do. On a weekly basis.

Here's a tip, stop acting like a know it all jerkoff.
chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 3:04 pm : link
And should be the last one giving tips on anything.
RE: chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:
Quote:
And should be the last one giving tips on anything.

Wait. The guy that was given a final warning last week by gidie for constantly trolling is calling someone else an awful poster? Haha, ok then.

Your self awareness absolutely sucks.
And it feels like you may be second to last  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 3:13 pm : link
.
Tips..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/25/2020 3:35 pm : link
from a banned dupe.

Makes a good band name.
RE: ...  
Reale01 : 11/25/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15056636 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the Bengals starting 5 OL (plus depth) is absolutely horrid. We need to be in the backfield all afternoon against these guys.


Bobby Hart is highly motivated. The rest may rally behind him.
RE: chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
chopperhatch : 11/25/2020 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:
Quote:
And should be the last one giving tips on anything.




Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser
RE: RE: RE: RE: Finley stinks  
BelieveJJ : 11/25/2020 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15056448 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:

Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?


Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.

As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?
RE: RE: RE: RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15056720 chopperhatch said:
Quote:


That's actually EXACTLY what you do. On a weekly basis.

Here's a tip, stop acting like a know it all jerkoff.


Got it - thanks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Finley stinks  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15056448 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056448 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:

Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?



Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.

As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?

What was your old handle? Don’t give me this shit that you just hung out and lurked during that time. What was your handle? I’m guessing you probably changed it because you were one of the most vocal posters incessantly crying about the Jones pick. Can’t say I blame you, I’d be fucking embarrassed too. Now who were you, dupe?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Finley stinks  
chopperhatch : 11/25/2020 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15056448 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056448 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



Quote:
In comment 15056428 BigBlueShock said:

Your memory sucks. There was absolutely posters on this board that were saying that Finley would be the better pro than Jones and THAT was what was driving their hatred for the Jones pick at 6. Could have had Finley much later they said. You are a November 2020 register. That would explain why you don’t remember, huh? Unless of course you are a dupe?



Name folks who said Finley was better than Jones, aside from Milton.

As far as reading the board opinions prior to joining, you ever cosider that, dopey?


There were definitely people who said that Finley was better than Jones. I can't remember anybody other than bw (because he said it so many times....not insult....just the truth), but it was def said by more than just a handful.
RE: RE: chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:


Quote:


And should be the last one giving tips on anything.





Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser


Continuing to prove me right with these posts.
Giants win, Washington wins.. Philly loses...  
No Where Man : 11/25/2020 4:35 pm : link
We're in first....
All these tabs people keep...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 4:36 pm : link
Anyway...

I believe my position was I didn't think Jones was so much better than Finley that Jones should be considered a first rounder, like he was trending. Jones, to me, was more of a second round prospect with intriguing upside. And I still feel that way despite two decent games recently.
RE: All these tabs people keep...  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15056821 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Anyway...

I believe my position was I didn't think Jones was so much better than Finley that Jones should be considered a first rounder, like he was trending. Jones, to me, was more of a second round prospect with intriguing upside. And I still feel that way despite two decent games recently.

You still feel that way? So, you think that if they redrafted that draft right this minute, Jones wouldn’t/shouldn’t be picked until until the 2nd round? If you think that way, you’re not being honest with yourself.
I do feel that way, yes...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 5:02 pm : link
What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.
RE: RE: RE: chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15056818 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056791 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:


Quote:


And should be the last one giving tips on anything.





Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser



Continuing to prove me right with these posts.


By the way, you are quite the loud mouth for someone who just joined this site.
RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.

Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.
RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.


Wasn’t Jones pegged for 2nd round or so right up until a week or so before the draft? I know QBs drift up each year because of limited supply in draft, and because GMs get a bit desperate, but recall DJ really moved up late.

RE: RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:


Quote:


What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.



Wasn’t Jones pegged for 2nd round or so right up until a week or so before the draft? I know QBs drift up each year because of limited supply in draft, and because GMs get a bit desperate, but recall DJ really moved up late.


Jones was the X factor in that 2019 class. Very polarizing in the national football media. Some were all in that he was a legit first round guy. Others were in my circle that he was more project than polished.

I put a lot of stock in arm talent, and didn't think Jones had a plus arm. But he is athleticism was intriguing for sure. And everyone, especially here, was ga-ga over the Cutcliffe/Manning Camp connections. The hunt was on for Eli 2.0.
RE: RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:


Quote:


What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.


Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.


You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...
RE: RE: RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15056843 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056843 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:


Quote:


What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.


Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.



You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...


It is a bit mind blowing that he was drafted #6. Not that he doesn’t have talents but if you’re coming from Duke you damn well had better shown something special in some games against top competition, I don’t recall he did.
RE: RE: RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
BigBlueShock : 11/25/2020 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15056843 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15056843 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15056836 bw in dc said:


Quote:


What's wrong with second round, btw?

Brett Favre went in the second round. Drew Brees did, too.


Nothing is wrong with the 2nd round. But seeing how things have played out since that draft with the draft class, there’s literally zero percent chance that Jones doesn’t get drafted until the 2nd round in that draft.



You may be right. But I think second would be more fitting. Too many QBs get over-drafted based on the position. I try not to let that get in the way...

Same can be said for QBs drafted because of “arm talent”. You absolutely love it and it’s apparently your number one criteria for deciding where a QB should be drafted. Problem is, arm talent has gotten a whole bunch of teams in a bind because their high 1st round pick with “arm talent” couldn’t play the damn position even a little bit. Forecasting a QB based on arm talent first and foremost is a dangerous game. It should be in the equation, but not near the top of the list. And Jones has much more arm talent than you give him credit for
But honestly, I am not sure I have ever even seen Duke play  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 5:26 pm : link
a football game, or at least not a whole game.

Not sure DJ will ever be the guy but I am rooting for him. In fact, a lot. I sure as hell don’t want the Giants picking another QB, and certainly not with Gettleman still in house,
RE: RE: RE: RE: chomper, you are an awful poster on this site.  
chopperhatch : 11/25/2020 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15056818 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15056818 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15056791 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15056750 LBH15 said:


Quote:


And should be the last one giving tips on anything.





Hahahaha.....yea, whatever you say Googs. What a loser



Continuing to prove me right with these posts.



By the way, you are quite the loud mouth for someone who just joined this site.


Been here simce '01. I was suspended for dealing with morons like you without kid gloves.

Which reminds me, I shouldnt be engaging with morons like you.

Bye Googs!
That is just classic. An awful poster before  
LBH15 : 11/25/2020 6:25 pm : link
and still now.

Bye chompers!
RE: RE: RE: RE: I do feel that way, yes...  
bw in dc : 11/25/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15056850 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

Same can be said for QBs drafted because of “arm talent”. You absolutely love it and it’s apparently your number one criteria for deciding where a QB should be drafted. Problem is, arm talent has gotten a whole bunch of teams in a bind because their high 1st round pick with “arm talent” couldn’t play the damn position even a little bit. Forecasting a QB based on arm talent first and foremost is a dangerous game. It should be in the equation, but not near the top of the list. And Jones has much more arm talent than you give him credit for


I wouldn't characterize my position that narrowly. But, yes, I do value arm talent. That's because I think a lot of the NFL is being able to make plays off script and when things are uncomfortable. And that's really what playing QB in the NFL is all about - dealing with situations that aren't comfortable.

So a plus or plus-plus arm talent can really overcome those hurdles. When you can't step into a throw, about to be dragged down by a defender, or you are on the move, that's when that skill set can be very beneficial. It's a robust list of QBs who had that - Marino, Elway, Favre, Bradshaw, Roeth, Kelly, Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen, etc.

But I also think pocket presence, mechanics, different ball speeds, and mobility are necessary, too. Especially mobility in this day and age.

Jones has a decent arm. But nothing that keeps DCs up at night...

Too bad Brady, the Manning bros, Montana,  
BelieveJJ : 11/26/2020 1:08 am : link
Young, Starr and Unitas didnt have the "arm talent" of Dan Marino.

Because if they had had that, they would've hoisted a bevvy of Lombardi trophies, I bet.

😒
