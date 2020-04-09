Giants vs Bengals Game Thread fireitup77 : 8:07 am

Two weeks ago gidiefor asked for someone to step up and start the game thread for the Eagles game. I did and broke the curse. So I’m starting the game thread today to keep things moving in the right direction. Sorry for the early start. I will not be around later.





Okay boys. Throw out the records. Forget the first ten games. The season starts today. I know the Eagles control their own destiny. But we all know they will not win the division. It’s ours for the taking. We as a fan base has been beaten down over the last 8 or 9 years or so but now is the time to turn it around. Today we move our winning streak to three games. Winning breads winning. Enough of the loser mentality of tanking for better draft position. We win today………go out and shock the world next week in Seattle and we are on our way!





NOW WHO WHANT’S TO WIN TODAY?!?!?!



LET’S FING DO THIS!



