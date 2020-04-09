Giants vs Bengals Game Thread

Two weeks ago gidiefor asked for someone to step up and start the game thread for the Eagles game. I did and broke the curse. So I’m starting the game thread today to keep things moving in the right direction. Sorry for the early start. I will not be around later.
Okay boys. Throw out the records. Forget the first ten games. The season starts today. I know the Eagles control their own destiny. But we all know they will not win the division. It’s ours for the taking. We as a fan base has been beaten down over the last 8 or 9 years or so but now is the time to turn it around. Today we move our winning streak to three games. Winning breads winning. Enough of the loser mentality of tanking for better draft position. We win today………go out and shock the world next week in Seattle and we are on our way!
NOW WHO WHANT’S TO WIN TODAY?!?!?!
LET’S FING DO THIS!
Time for Garrett to dial up a double reverses.
3 missed tackles!
He should only be in when we have injuries
GGo Defense!
I don’t know about y’all but I’m exhausted.
Fleming you mean
I forgot: we're playing the Bengals.
First place. Crazy!!!
Win the last 3 and the division is ours
They played against a journeyman QB this week and poor Oline. They did what they were supposed to do against this team. Next week in Seattle will be a huge challenge against that offense. We might be capable of sticking with them if we can continue to run the ball
It's about ATTITUDE.
Next week is probably a loss even if he plays. Nothing is guaranteed in this league, but next week will be hard with Jones: if it is a question, he probably should be held back
BBI at its best
He killed a few drives today
OOps, yes Fleming. He sucks. I was thinking I would write Peart needs to start
Peart was out for covid. I'm lost how he almost cost us the game
It was a mistake, I meant Fleming and was going to write Peart needs to start. Sorry to all you perfectionists