Giants vs Bengals Game Thread

fireitup77 : 8:07 am
Two weeks ago gidiefor asked for someone to step up and start the game thread for the Eagles game. I did and broke the curse. So I’m starting the game thread today to keep things moving in the right direction. Sorry for the early start. I will not be around later.


Okay boys. Throw out the records. Forget the first ten games. The season starts today. I know the Eagles control their own destiny. But we all know they will not win the division. It’s ours for the taking. We as a fan base has been beaten down over the last 8 or 9 years or so but now is the time to turn it around. Today we move our winning streak to three games. Winning breads winning. Enough of the loser mentality of tanking for better draft position. We win today………go out and shock the world next week in Seattle and we are on our way!


NOW WHO WHANT’S TO WIN TODAY?!?!?!

LET’S FING DO THIS!

Wow... that was big  
EricJ : 3:59 pm : link
defense comes up big there
Im happy we won  
Giantfan21 : 3:59 pm : link
but the special teams and Garrett were fucking awful today
Fuck you Cincinnati!  
Giantology : 3:59 pm : link
Good night!!!!!!!
Embarrassed  
bluesince56 : 3:59 pm : link
Don’t least to say
Roller coaster of emotions  
bumpsinthenight : 3:59 pm : link
Wow. First place baby

LW  
CT Charlie : 3:59 pm : link
with the make-up play.
The gods  
SomeFan : 3:59 pm : link
were with us!
Oh fuck8ngnwow  
jpkmets : 3:59 pm : link
Wow, wow, wow wow

Time for Garrett to dial up a double reverses.
RE: Unbelievable great punt by Dixon  
Simms11 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15059704 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
and the coverage team completely falls apart.


3 missed tackles!
Sign  
TommyWiseau : 3:59 pm : link
Williams and Tomlinson today please
CAM FUCKING BROWN!!!!!  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3:59 pm : link
Potentially season saving play. Wow!
Sheard with the game saver  
jeff57 : 3:59 pm : link
.
And just like that  
Matt M. : 3:59 pm : link
they rebound with a huge turnover.
Great to pull this out  
Blue1956 : 4:00 pm : link
But Fleming is a sack of shit!
Peart needs to go to the bench  
PatersonPlank : 4:00 pm : link
He killed a few drives today

He should only be in when we have injuries
Our defense is good, been saying it all year  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:00 pm : link
.
Jesus...  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:00 pm : link
too close. CJ Board with a career bad ST game.
LW needs to be paid!  
montanagiant : 4:00 pm : link
.
First place baby  
Saquads26 : 4:00 pm : link
!!!!’
Did anyone else see that game winning FG  
Matt M. : 4:00 pm : link
going through the uprights after the return?
Yeah  
Jim in Tampa : 4:00 pm : link
Baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
lol .... FIRST PLACE IN THE NFC EAST !!!  
short lease : 4:00 pm : link

GGo Defense!
Making a fucking play!  
trueblueinpw : 4:00 pm : link
Defense!
Thank God  
jpkmets : 4:00 pm : link
get better soon DJ8!

I don’t know about y’all but I’m exhausted.
The defense  
GMAN56 : 4:00 pm : link
Keeps getting better and better. Hopefully they can win it for us next week.
RE: Peart needs to go to the bench  
jeff57 : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15059722 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He killed a few drives today

He should only be in when we have injuries


Fleming you mean
Now, let's see how long Jones will be out.  
Matt M. : 4:00 pm : link
I will be surprised if he is back next week.
Jones better be ok!  
Simms11 : 4:01 pm : link
Not sure he’ll play next week, let alone practice
RE: .  
Gruber : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15059705 Gruber said:
Quote:
Advantage Bengals.


I forgot: we're playing the Bengals.
MM  
Dave on the UWS : 4:01 pm : link
Absolutely!! No wins are easy!
Aren't we supposed to be on the other end of that play?  
j_rud : 4:01 pm : link
Thats 3 baby. It wasn't pretty and that bullshit PI made it close but this team is learning how to win.
Suck my fucking Big Blue dick refs!  
trueblueinpw : 4:01 pm : link
Bull shit calls at the end there.
Bengals outbumbled Giants  
TJ : 4:01 pm : link
I t's OK I'll take it
Lets just hope  
Br00klyn : 4:01 pm : link
the Jones injury isnt longer than a week
D played well  
Giants86 : 4:01 pm : link
We just need more talent!!
First place. Crazy!!!
Special teams  
bluesince56 : 4:01 pm : link
were horrible today
We  
AcidTest : 4:02 pm : link
won in spite of ourselves. Tons of miscues and frankly questionable play calling and coaching.
We won, no thanks to Fleming  
Bramton1 : 4:02 pm : link
Would really love it if Judge told Fleming to find his own way home.
Rest Jones  
cjac : 4:02 pm : link
Let him heal

Win the last 3 and the division is ours
4-7...but 1st Place  
Matt M. : 4:02 pm : link
Now, let's go Seahawks tomorrow, to keep us there!
I thought  
ripdumaine : 4:02 pm : link
Peart was out for covid. I'm lost how he almost cost us the game
Sheard with a huge sack  
jeff57 : 4:02 pm : link
And a big TFL earlier.
RE: The defense  
Simms11 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15059733 GMAN56 said:
Quote:
Keeps getting better and better. Hopefully they can win it for us next week.


They played against a journeyman QB this week and poor Oline. They did what they were supposed to do against this team. Next week in Seattle will be a huge challenge against that offense. We might be capable of sticking with them if we can continue to run the ball
Last year  
Morehead79 : 4:04 pm : link
they lose this game.

It's about ATTITUDE.
RE: Now, let's see how long Jones will be out.  
Essex : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15059737 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I will be surprised if he is back next week.

Next week is probably a loss even if he plays. Nothing is guaranteed in this league, but next week will be hard with Jones: if it is a question, he probably should be held back
RE: I thought  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15059755 ripdumaine said:
Quote:
Peart was out for covid. I'm lost how he almost cost us the game

BBI at its best
RE: RE: Peart needs to go to the bench  
PatersonPlank : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15059734 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15059722 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


He killed a few drives today

He should only be in when we have injuries



Fleming you mean


OOps, yes Fleming. He sucks. I was thinking I would write Peart needs to start
RE: RE: I thought  
PatersonPlank : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15059772 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 15059755 ripdumaine said:


Quote:


Peart was out for covid. I'm lost how he almost cost us the game


BBI at its best


It was a mistake, I meant Fleming and was going to write Peart needs to start. Sorry to all you perfectionists
Someone else  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:06 pm : link
Made the same comment
Win is a win  
WillVAB : 4:07 pm : link
Giants playing with house money imv given how the season started. Let’s see what happens.
