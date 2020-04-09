New York Giants-Cincinnati Bengals Post-Game Discussion

Rusty from the bye week? Were we focused on other areas during last week's practice? Did Bengals discover some weaknesses or tendencies? Did we have different guys playing key positions? It went from an area of strength to one that almost cost us the game.
to be excoriated for that Bengals TD drive. And it is not the 1st time he has done it. He never puts pressure on the QB late in a game or late in a half. He seems content to play a little prevent offense and allows the opposing team big chunks of yardage.
He makes a brilliant game plan, then doesn't get some addition pressure when he should.
Also, Colt McCoy running OB on that 2nd down after the fumble recover is a bonehead play cost them 40 seconds.
We have said it before - Garrett has to stop calling backwards or sideways plays in the Red Zone.
Would not ant to be in the Special Teams room this week - wow did the suck.
That’s the only explanation for some of the play calls. Then when he made a decent play call, Cam Fleming acted like Cam Fleming.
Anyone who ever said they were better off with Colt McCoy was obviously out of their mind. I don’t know how Daniel Jones’ career will turn out, but it will definitely be better than Colt McCoy’s. Hopefully Danny can come back in 2 weeks.
When you lose to a team worse than you are, 3 things happened:
- penalties
- turnovers
- special teams
The Giants avoided one of them and barely held on.
are not a good football team. Tons of mistakes and inexplicable play calling. Way too much running on first down after Jones was hurt.
KO for a TD.
Fumble by Engram.
Several near INTs by Alexander.
McCoy missing Lewis for a wide open TD.
McCoy running wide when all we should have down was run the ball into the line three times to force the Bengals to use another TO.
Three penalties by Fleming.
Dropped TD pass by Slayton.
Big PR right at the end of the game that put the Bengals at midfield.
Gallman, the OL, Shepard, and Jones played well. On defense, Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Brown, Bradberry, Peppers, and Lalos were stand outs. Gano was also terrific as usual.
But we were lucky. Burrow would have killed us today. Allen clearly had no timing with his WRs.
Jason Garrett was really upset over the Columbo firing.
MCCoy can make some throws and with a week of practice with the starters should be a little better performance. That said, he’s not the athlete that Jones is!
McCoy did what he needed to do, hold on to the football. He will be much better with a week of 1st team snaps. He got too excited on that flats pass over Lewis head.
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:08 pm : link : reply
McCoy did what he needed to do, hold on to the football. He will be much better with a week of 1st team snaps. He got too excited on that flats pass over Lewis head.
Yeah he panicked
That’s lack of playing in a real game in a few years.
I don't know about this. His D created three turnovers and created the game ending play.
Sorry, I think Graham continues to delivery some quality play from his D.
Good summary ... Dion Lewis was pretty good today too ... EE was EE, great plays and yet the fumble. Pray DJ is a fast healer but that hammy looked bad.
call. 6 points even to a 3rd stringer is NOT a bad result. Our offense wasn't great but Jones had his highest yardage first half in his career. Colt McCoy was HORRIBLE. Honestly, we're not good enough to be disappointed in results like this. This was also probably the first game our STs sucked, that's an outlier.
Good summary ... Dion Lewis was pretty good today too ... EE was EE, great plays and yet the fumble. Pray DJ is a fast healer but that hammy looked bad.
don't know why Garrett is taking shit. What kind of gameplan was he supposed to have? We ran the ball well. We more than doubled the Cincy output. We valued possession of the ball and just missed a TD to Slayton and did hit two downfield plays when we took the shot.
I don't know about this. His D created three turnovers and created the game ending play.
Sorry, I think Graham continues to delivery some quality play from his D.
I tend to agree. The TD drive was more about the penalties, one dumb and the other nonexistent. The defense was excellent except for like 2 or 3’plays outside of that drive.
I am certain about it. He should have had blitzes a little more often. 3 man rushes do not cut it when the other team needs to throw the ball. The DBs played well enough that he should have been sending more people to get Allen moving.
The rest of the game was great. But he just doesn't pressure the QB late in games.
I agree that LW's penalty was beyond stupid and the Holmes one was just blown - when both announcers are dumbfounded and can not find where the penalty is, it was not a penalty.
Amazing that there are posters who think BBI is overly positive..
Good summary ... Dion Lewis was pretty good today too ... EE was EE, great plays and yet the fumble. Pray DJ is a fast healer but that hammy looked bad.
don't know why Garrett is taking shit. What kind of gameplan was he supposed to have? We ran the ball well. We more than doubled the Cincy output. We valued possession of the ball and just missed a TD to Slayton and did hit two downfield plays when we took the shot.
Poor clock management and risking the only QB you have left with runs. The sideline QB sweep saved the Bengals a timeout. Without that, another 30-40 seconds is run off of the clock.
Hopefully DJ's injury is not serious. This team continues to improve. The defense continues to make plays.
A definite change in culture this year is a major plus.
Just want to see continued improvement each week.
A win is a win in the NFL. No apologies...
GO GIANTS!!!!
Even with Jones the offense wasn't exactly lighting it up
They showed the opposite.
Fleming: should never start again at RT.
Slayton: totally disappeared.
Engram: retires the award for most reliably and consistently disappointing.
DJ: is what he is, but he can throw some. Without him the whole thing falls apart. Better hope the hammy heals overnight.
Refs: phony PI call giving the Bungles the ball on the Giants' one kept folks watching the ads for the last few minutes of an otherwise impossible-to-win from two scores behind game. How convenient.
Agree about Garrett. Just because a play fails, doesn't mean it is a bad call.
I don't know about this. His D created three turnovers and created the game ending play.
Sorry, I think Graham continues to delivery some quality play from his D.
This was 100 percent on design. The problem was the LW penalty. If he doesn't make that, it cost about 40 seconds as long as that 15 they needed to get was in the field of play, which of course you keep shit inside. Dumb, dumb penalty from a guy who has mostly shown to be a smart player.
I took Giants -5.5 and I knew they weren't going to cover when they went up 9 looking at timeouts and exactly how much time they had left. Not unless we forced a turnover or sack. They have the skilly players to dink and dunk down field.
Gurantee LW gets fucking spit roasted in the film room.
I've though Garrett has done a great job this year, just has a tremendous feel for the game as far as playcalling goes, but today wasn't good. Had no issue for him going for some big stuff early, we get those plays and Bengals have no chance with that offensive unit. But going a little further into game it was clear we should have been going more straight. Plus having Colt McCoy throw on 3 and 15 at like the 25 was criminal with him just coming into game and it almost cost us the game, easy pick dropped. There was some other shit, but the coaches (other than Graham) have a lot of things to fix after this one.
gameplan. We had 380 yards of offense. Cincy had 150.
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
Yeh people are way off on that. I said a little before halftime, this is the type of game where we are down 3 at half and then win going away in the second based on what I saw that far. DJ getting hurt changed that arithmetic a bit. And we still moved the ball better than them and McCoy was only good at evading the rush today, only positive on his review. Which is fine for a backup coming in, don't turn it over and don't take sacks.
Yeah, they did not look great but they got to win. For a young team that is probably a better result because they realize how much work they have to do instead of getting big heads and thinking they are better than what they are.
That's on McCoy. No reason to go OOB there at all. He was moving upfield.
Any win is a good win. D was outstanding. DJ played mistake free again. Special teams play was uncharacteristically bad, but that is an aberration. Arrow is still pointing up.
When the Giants were perennial playoff contenders a win like this would be upsetting. Can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t feel good about this win for a team that is ascending and struggling to be a decent team. We are not that far away.
This was 100 percent on design. The problem was the LW penalty. If he doesn't make that, it cost about 40 seconds as long as that 15 they needed to get was in the field of play, which of course you keep shit inside. Dumb, dumb penalty from a guy who has mostly shown to be a smart player.
I took Giants -5.5 and I knew they weren't going to cover when they went up 9 looking at timeouts and exactly how much time they had left. Not unless we forced a turnover or sack. They have the skilly players to dink and dunk down field.
Gurantee LW gets fucking spit roasted in the film room.
I didn't mind the flag in the PI in the end zone. I thought it was PI.
The lengths the league goes to protect QBs is just preposterous. LW merely pushed Allen. He didn't hit or tackle him. Allen acted like he got shot by the shooter on the grassy knoll...So that call really bothered me.
I don't know why anybody blames Graham for his calls on the TD drive.
At that point in the game, the clock was all that mattered. Let the Bengals complete 10-15 yard passes, and we're fine. But Williams's penalty gave them the Bengals 15 free yards and stopped the clock. Without that, they couldn't have thrown to the endzone in hopes of getting a DPI.
As long as we got the ball back with a "normal" amount of time, we could have run out the clock.
Slayton play should have been a TD
McCoy overthrew Lewis for a sure TD on a very good call.
We ran the ball effectively against a stacked defense.
Gallman continues to shine.
Engram is MR. Inconsistent
Hopefully Peart can play next in place of Fleming who was trying to handle the win the the Bengels.
Special teams better clean up their act fast.
Giants really need a number 1 WR.
I've never seen a team do less than the Bengals and have a chance to win. A KR for a TD, a bad turnover by the Giants deep in scoring range, a bad hold by the Giants and a bad PI call in the end zone and they almost won.
They did one good thing: their opening KR. Other than that they did nothing. And almost won.
What a tragedy it would've been to lose that game.
For those griping about the special teams - the Bengals quietly have outstanding specials. Their KR lead the league last year, and they can cover. That snap on the fake punt was pretty damn good - I've never seen that before. They almost did just enough to bullshit a win.
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:08 pm : link : reply
Uhmm, YOU were being sarcastic ( we assume, as you wouldn't answer the man's querry directly), not the guy who asked if you were serious. Seems it's you sarcasm doesn't play well for.
My point is that I don't agree with the implication that the offense was just humming along great until Jones got hurt.
But we were humming along pretty well. We had 250+ yards when Jones got hurt and we had converted over 50% of our 3rd down conversions. When Jones left the game, the Giants had outgained the Bengals more than 2 to 1, had 3:1 ratio of first downs and held the ball twice as long. and that was still with Engram fumbling in the red zone.
I'm pretty sure the gameplan going into the week was to control the ball, give the Bengals long fields to work with and not make mistakes.
My point is that I don't agree with the implication that the offense was just humming along great until Jones got hurt.
But we were humming along pretty well. We had 250+ yards when Jones got hurt and we had converted over 50% of our 3rd down conversions. When Jones left the game, the Giants had outgained the Bengals more than 2 to 1, had 3:1 ratio of first downs and held the ball twice as long. and that was still with Engram fumbling in the red zone.
I'm pretty sure the gameplan going into the week was to control the ball, give the Bengals long fields to work with and not make mistakes.
Scoring points is the objective and they weren’t doing that even with Jones despite piling up yardage.
That's part of the problem though. I know Judge likes to make them defend every play, and that's his mantra, but when you go up against a team like this and the only way they can beat you is with some major variance, like specials score, don't let them return it. Hopefully, he learns from this, but it almost seemed arrogant.
*Get a turnover with the opponent deep in scoring range, plus a big return.
*Get 2 unforced missed TDs by the Giants (the bomb to Slayton, the miss to Dion Lewis)
*Convert a fake punt.
*Get a pass interference penalty on a desperation heave into the end zone.
*Get a holding call when the opponent ices the game.
*Get a big punt return to set up the final FG drive.
That one had all the makings of a classic loss. I give the Giants credit for overcoming all that and still winning. Still shaking my head at Garrett's playcalling down the stretch.
Honestly was convinced we were going to lose after the LW penalty. Defense answered the bell again. Lots of pressure on them today, even considering they were going against a mash unit on offense, but they played as good as you can.
I love the way there just has to be a list of things wrong, even in a win.
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
There is a list of things wrong in this one though. And now its compounded with a DJ moving forward with no mobility, which was a big part of our offense. Our skill players just aren't good enough for this offense to lose that. Although maybe Engram is finally rounding into form, seems to be playing with a lot more confidence. That fumble was helluva play by that Bengals guy. Don't really put that one on him, he had it secured.
As much as a No. 1 WR, they also really need a legit TE who is big, physical, and can catch consistently on the short and crossing routes. It would be a huge advantage for DJ to have that safety net, along with a defense-loosening No. 1, as you say. EE should play outside only.
All the running plays today, when EE was shown, he was flopping on the pile after the run was over. He is inept as a blocker.
Was knowing some how Cinci would probably have a chance to win the game at the end.....and they almost did had there not been a fumble.
I bet I wasn’t alone either....I bet 90% of us here just knew they would score a TD or FG to cut it to either 1 or 6 and then we would go 3 and out and give them the ball back to win?
Well obviously we knew they were going to score, that's how they attack that situation in NFL, rightly so. The thing is we got a ticky tack PI call, the Bengals didn't make any mistakes, and LW with the dumb penalty. Take away any of those and we are talking about them scoring and then having to do an onside kick.
First place Giants and a young team and a young HC get to play some meaningful football in December. That’s good!
My biggest kvetch is not sticking with Gallman as the feature back. I just don’t understand why Morris is getting any touches. Gallman could have had 100 rushing today if he got Morris snaps and he may well have put the game away if he ran the ball instead of that stupid sweep with McCoy. Just pound the ball with Gallman and this game probably wasn’t close at the end.
But, yeah, I’m happy the Giants are in first place. Not because I think they’re gonna make a playoff run but because they’ll keep playing meaningful football games as the season grinds on. For the first time in a long while it seems like the Giants building something and that includes winning ugly on the road, off the bye and against a lousy team.
Come on bw - that shove gets a flag about 9 times out of 10
Now it’s boo hoo, we barely beat a bad team. Whatever happened to this team needs to learn how to win? Or is it, this team needs to learn how to win and look good in the process now? You people suck.
Honestly I do t care about the Ws or Ls this year, never did. I like Judge and like what he’s building, but we need more talent. I’m fine if Jones sits a while we play well down the stretch even if dint win many, then look forward to putting things together next year.
We are in desperate need of a big WR. Slayton would be a great #2 and Shepherd a great #3
threw to a covered receiver within 5-10 yards of the LOS. Each time the receiver was blanketed and it looked like a few of those throws were headed for an INT. When Daniel Jones throws short, he's got to quicken his stroke. He's got to dart it out, not wind up! He also seriously needs a new receiver which the Giants (I hope) will draft in Round 1 or 2 next year
always seeking to be against us. Agree with BW, they call on LW was overly ticky tack. What had me peeved, is the PI and the non- PI on Tate. McCoy’s pass was perfect. Tate’s left arm was CLEARLY hooked where he couldn’t even reach for the ball. NO call. Be consistent. Call both or neither.
You should have been alive when the giants won the SB against Buffalo to see The masterful gameplan.
You should have been alive when the giants won the SB against Buffalo to see The masterful gameplan.
Yep, that's exactly what this was, a masterful gameplan to avoid the high powered.....Bengals offense with Brandon Allen. Needing a sack and fumble to hold on against a horrid team is exactly how they drew it up.
RE: Clock management has been a strength all year,
But, we must lead the league in almost offense and could have offense. We controlled the time of possession, which is a good thing. But, the bottom line is we didn't score. What is this, we could have have put up 30 points nonsense? We didn't. We had 10 points and were stuck in a defensive battle at the half against one of the few teams worse than us in a game that virtually everyone thought we should win going away.
At the end of the day, I'm happy with the win. I just don't want this written off as McCoy came in and that's why it was a 1 point game.
Right. And in those 9 out of 10 times the call is still preposterous.
I don't think so. He took a couple of steps, got his hands on the QB, and then extended his arms and shoved. If he did all that and didn't shove Allen, there's no call. Shoving the QB to the ground 2 steps after the ball was released is going to get a flag.
I would honestly be less annoyed if he was moving full speed and hit Allen. That is almost uncontrollable. What Williams did was 100% avoidable and that is why it gets flagged.
I love the way there just has to be a list of things wrong, even in a win.
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
FatMan - you don't think it is a legitimate complaint that we scored 10 points with Jones for over a half against a shitty team? That doesn't mean Jones sucked. That doesn't mean Garrett sucked. It means the offense struggled to score points against a team that, by most accounts, we should have beaten going away. How many teams are there about whom we can say that?
Sure, if St had played better or there hadn't been a BS PI call in the end zone, the game isn't close. But, those things did happen and the offense kept it close.
First place Giants and a young team and a young HC get to play some meaningful football in December. That’s good!
My biggest kvetch is not sticking with Gallman as the feature back. I just don’t understand why Morris is getting any touches. Gallman could have had 100 rushing today if he got Morris snaps and he may well have put the game away if he ran the ball instead of that stupid sweep with McCoy. Just pound the ball with Gallman and this game probably wasn’t close at the end.
But, yeah, I’m happy the Giants are in first place. Not because I think they’re gonna make a playoff run but because they’ll keep playing meaningful football games as the season grinds on. For the first time in a long while it seems like the Giants building something and that includes winning ugly on the road, off the bye and against a lousy team.
Gallman had more than 20 carries as it is. While there are spots late in the game it would have been nice to have had Gallman on the field, it really isn't in their plans to give him the ball 25+ times, nor do I think it should be. Now, maybe that means Morris should have had more touches earlier in the game.
With his special teams tackle at the end of the game. Yet nobody seems to be mentioning him because of how bad our STs were in general. I see Judge mentioned it post game, that was the effort play of the game and possibly season. That play deserves more love and Cam Brown deserves more credit for making it. An awesome play.
With his special teams tackle at the end of the game. Yet nobody seems to be mentioning him because of how bad our STs were in general. I see Judge mentioned it post game, that was the effort play of the game and possibly season. That play deserves more love and Cam Brown deserves more credit for making it. An awesome play.
Osi, I don't think many fans (myself included) have enough perspective to appreciate that play for it's true value
No sorrows, always good to win.
Entertaining?? lol
Yes.
I'll take a win and hope any day.
Count me as one fantastical fan then Eric. This is a game not real life.
Officiating in this league is so poor and inconsistent
it was ugly but I will take it
we really need a better backup QB
He makes a brilliant game plan, then doesn't get some addition pressure when he should.
Also, Colt McCoy running OB on that 2nd down after the fumble recover is a bonehead play cost them 40 seconds.
We have said it before - Garrett has to stop calling backwards or sideways plays in the Red Zone.
Would not ant to be in the Special Teams room this week - wow did the suck.
Officiating in this league is so poor and inconsistent
You think that's because of some measurable increase in talent/coaching or just a favorable dice roll? I think today could easily fall into the latter category.
We are not exactly a "good" team. The analogy here is some not so good looking guy on a sports team message board sees a photo of a girl and starts criticizing her thumbs.
Officiating in this league is so poor and inconsistent
I thought about you right when they made that call on Holmes
I sold out loud “Fatman is losing his shit right now”
In fairness I was losing my shit as well
Hope DJ is back in two weeks.
I took the red pill
Haha
Agreed. I don’t think it could get any worse at this point!
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:08 pm : link : reply
Btw? Did you really think Cincy was gonna lay down? We shut them down defensively as we expected.
This.
MCCoy can make some throws and with a week of practice with the starters should be a little better performance. That said, he’s not the athlete that Jones is!
McCoy did what he needed to do, hold on to the football. He will be much better with a week of 1st team snaps. He got too excited on that flats pass over Lewis head.
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:08 pm : link : reply
But we were lucky. Burrow would have killed us today. Allen clearly had no timing with his WRs.
Game plan would have been different - hard to speculate on what Burrow would have done.
McCoy did what he needed to do, hold on to the football. He will be much better with a week of 1st team snaps. He got too excited on that flats pass over Lewis head.
You’ve got more faith in him than I do. Hopefully you’re right.
Not long ago this game would have gone the other way.
Are Giants a good team? Not yet. But I don't think I'm kidding myself when I see this team headed in the right direction.
Don’t think so.
Just bummed about jones everything else was fine today as far as I’m concerned. D was terrific.
Sometimes live gives us these beautiful ironies.
He makes a brilliant game plan, then doesn't get some addition pressure when he should.
I don't know about this. His D created three turnovers and created the game ending play.
Sorry, I think Graham continues to delivery some quality play from his D.
Great post. I’m sure you said the same shit when the giants won ugly games like this during prior good seasons.
Some of you are just miserable. And definitely not watching other games.
Sheard also played well.
Good summary ... Dion Lewis was pretty good today too ... EE was EE, great plays and yet the fumble. Pray DJ is a fast healer but that hammy looked bad.
I don't know about this. His D created three turnovers and created the game ending play.
Sorry, I think Graham continues to delivery some quality play from his D.
I tend to agree. The TD drive was more about the penalties, one dumb and the other nonexistent. The defense was excellent except for like 2 or 3’plays outside of that drive.
Go ahead and wallow in your misery.
I mean, I kinda penciled in next week as a loss anyways. Need him back for Cardinals.
Don’t forget Logan Ryan
I tend to agree. The TD drive was more about the penalties, one dumb and the other nonexistent. The defense was excellent except for like 2 or 3’plays outside of that drive.
Look, after another case of special teams coverage, Graham's D saved the game. That's the story.
Hope Jones is OK and can recover by next week. Hamstring injuries are problematic
Inconsistent as hell
Not long ago this game would have gone the other way.
Are Giants a good team? Not yet. But I don't think I'm kidding myself when I see this team headed in the right direction.
^ This...
I said something similar on the "Statement Win" thread...
Improvement starts with beating the crappy teams. However, I would not get too excited about barely eking out a win against a lousy team that had the backup for the entire game, not just the 4th qtr.
Lol....yep, I think it’s time Joe pays these guys a visit this week for sure.
CODY CORE....HURRY BACK!
I never liked hiring Garrett and he is doing nothing to make me reconsider.
Poor clock management and risking the only QB you have left with runs. The sideline QB sweep saved the Bengals a timeout. Without that, another 30-40 seconds is run off of the clock.
Lol . . . I was so stressed when the Bengals had the ball near the 50 that I stormed into the bedroom and couldn’t bare to watch the loss.
The. my GF yells out “Hey! Hey! Yes!” And I hear the announcer say “Giants ball.” I yell out from the bedroom. . . . “Did I just hear “Giants ball?!” She says “Get out here!” And I do.
I collapsed onto my back on the floor with my right hand on my heart.
“Thank God!”
She says: “So, I can talk to you now?”
“Yes.”
Lol
A definite change in culture this year is a major plus.
Just want to see continued improvement each week.
A win is a win in the NFL. No apologies...
GO GIANTS!!!!
Hamstring apparently. We'll know more later.
Agree. Actually thought he called a good game. McCoy made some ugly throws on what were actually good calls. Also the OL was unable to open holes because Cindy knew McCoy could not beat them through the air. If its a hamstring Jones could be done for several weeks.
Fleming: should never start again at RT.
Slayton: totally disappeared.
Engram: retires the award for most reliably and consistently disappointing.
DJ: is what he is, but he can throw some. Without him the whole thing falls apart. Better hope the hammy heals overnight.
Refs: phony PI call giving the Bungles the ball on the Giants' one kept folks watching the ads for the last few minutes of an otherwise impossible-to-win from two scores behind game. How convenient.
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
How does a league "border" on being fixed? Either it is or it isn't.
Bad calls and incompetence makes a lot more sense than a multi-billion dollar enterprise risking its reputation by fixing games to benefit the 2-7-1 Bengals or the 3-8 Cowboys.
+ 100000
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
Yeh people are way off on that. I said a little before halftime, this is the type of game where we are down 3 at half and then win going away in the second based on what I saw that far. DJ getting hurt changed that arithmetic a bit. And we still moved the ball better than them and McCoy was only good at evading the rush today, only positive on his review. Which is fine for a backup coming in, don't turn it over and don't take sacks.
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
It's also why I liked them going for some big time trick plays early. We get a few easy ones early and the Bengals have zero chance to play catch up. Didn't work, but I understand why they did it.
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
They scored a whopping 19 points, 13 of them with Jones (I think, can't remember what the score was when he went out). Against a defense as bad as Cincinnati, that's not very good.
When the Giants were perennial playoff contenders a win like this would be upsetting. Can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t feel good about this win for a team that is ascending and struggling to be a decent team. We are not that far away.
This was 100 percent on design. The problem was the LW penalty. If he doesn't make that, it cost about 40 seconds as long as that 15 they needed to get was in the field of play, which of course you keep shit inside. Dumb, dumb penalty from a guy who has mostly shown to be a smart player.
I took Giants -5.5 and I knew they weren't going to cover when they went up 9 looking at timeouts and exactly how much time they had left. Not unless we forced a turnover or sack. They have the skilly players to dink and dunk down field.
Gurantee LW gets fucking spit roasted in the film room.
I didn't mind the flag in the PI in the end zone. I thought it was PI.
The lengths the league goes to protect QBs is just preposterous. LW merely pushed Allen. He didn't hit or tackle him. Allen acted like he got shot by the shooter on the grassy knoll...So that call really bothered me.
As long as we got the ball back with a "normal" amount of time, we could have run out the clock.
McCoy overthrew Lewis for a sure TD on a very good call.
We ran the ball effectively against a stacked defense.
Gallman continues to shine.
Engram is MR. Inconsistent
Hopefully Peart can play next in place of Fleming who was trying to handle the win the the Bengels.
Special teams better clean up their act fast.
Giants really need a number 1 WR.
We had the ball for 36 minutes to 22 minutes for Cincy.
We had 19 first downs to Cincy's 11 (and had a 3:1 ratio when Jones was injured)
We had 9 third down conversions.
You guys can keep trying to say the offense was poor, but you really aren't making a very compelling case. Jones stays in that game, we win by two TD's
how dare you deviate from the "agreed upon" consensus and narrative...
They did one good thing: their opening KR. Other than that they did nothing. And almost won.
What a tragedy it would've been to lose that game.
For those griping about the special teams - the Bengals quietly have outstanding specials. Their KR lead the league last year, and they can cover. That snap on the fake punt was pretty damn good - I've never seen that before. They almost did just enough to bullshit a win.
They did one good thing: their opening KR. Other than that they did nothing. And almost won.
What a tragedy it would've been to lose that game.
For those griping about the special teams - the Bengals quietly have outstanding specials. Their KR lead the league last year, and they can cover. That snap on the fake punt was pretty damn good - I've never seen that before. They almost did just enough to bullshit a win.
That's part of the problem though. I know Judge likes to make them defend every play, and that's his mantra, but when you go up against a team like this and the only way they can beat you is with some major variance, like specials score, don't let them return it. Hopefully, he learns from this, but it almost seemed arrogant.
The STs were unexpectedly poor today. That 103 yd KO return killed their momentum and gave Cincy life. And to the Bengals credit, they did not fold up despite the Burrow disaster. They came to play.
*Injure the opponent's QB.
*Horrible playcalling by Garrett
*Get a turnover with the opponent deep in scoring range, plus a big return.
*Get 2 unforced missed TDs by the Giants (the bomb to Slayton, the miss to Dion Lewis)
*Convert a fake punt.
*Get a pass interference penalty on a desperation heave into the end zone.
*Get a holding call when the opponent ices the game.
*Get a big punt return to set up the final FG drive.
That one had all the makings of a classic loss. I give the Giants credit for overcoming all that and still winning. Still shaking my head at Garrett's playcalling down the stretch.
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
Winning, when you are the idiot making mistakes like a KR TD, getting called for stupid or bad end zone penalties, dumb fumbles like Engram's for a 6 point swing...
Winning despite all those errors takes good coaching, and solid defense.
I love "winning ugly".
Giants Football.
Thank you. A realistic take.
*Injure the opponent's QB.
*Horrible playcalling by Garrett
*Get a turnover with the opponent deep in scoring range, plus a big return.
*Get 2 unforced missed TDs by the Giants (the bomb to Slayton, the miss to Dion Lewis)
*Convert a fake punt.
*Get a pass interference penalty on a desperation heave into the end zone.
*Get a holding call when the opponent ices the game.
*Get a big punt return to set up the final FG drive.
That one had all the makings of a classic loss. I give the Giants credit for overcoming all that and still winning. Still shaking my head at Garrett's playcalling down the stretch.
Honestly was convinced we were going to lose after the LW penalty. Defense answered the bell again. Lots of pressure on them today, even considering they were going against a mash unit on offense, but they played as good as you can.
I bet I wasn’t alone either....I bet 90% of us here just knew they would score a TD or FG to cut it to either 1 or 6 and then we would go 3 and out and give them the ball back to win?
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
There is a list of things wrong in this one though. And now its compounded with a DJ moving forward with no mobility, which was a big part of our offense. Our skill players just aren't good enough for this offense to lose that. Although maybe Engram is finally rounding into form, seems to be playing with a lot more confidence. That fumble was helluva play by that Bengals guy. Don't really put that one on him, he had it secured.
All the running plays today, when EE was shown, he was flopping on the pile after the run was over. He is inept as a blocker.
I bet I wasn’t alone either....I bet 90% of us here just knew they would score a TD or FG to cut it to either 1 or 6 and then we would go 3 and out and give them the ball back to win?
Well obviously we knew they were going to score, that's how they attack that situation in NFL, rightly so. The thing is we got a ticky tack PI call, the Bengals didn't make any mistakes, and LW with the dumb penalty. Take away any of those and we are talking about them scoring and then having to do an onside kick.
I didn't mind the flag in the PI in the end zone. I thought it was PI.
The lengths the league goes to protect QBs is just preposterous. LW merely pushed Allen. He didn't hit or tackle him. Allen acted like he got shot by the shooter on the grassy knoll...So that call really bothered me.
The idea that pushing a QB is a 15 yard penalty is absurd. You want to throw a 5 yard flag and no auto first sure? But roughing the passer should be reserved for actually roughing the passer.
Right. There is nothing "roughing" about a push.
No helmet to helmet. Nothing low. No body slam. No hitting in the face. Etc. Etc.
Just a bastardized interpretation of the rule.
My biggest kvetch is not sticking with Gallman as the feature back. I just don’t understand why Morris is getting any touches. Gallman could have had 100 rushing today if he got Morris snaps and he may well have put the game away if he ran the ball instead of that stupid sweep with McCoy. Just pound the ball with Gallman and this game probably wasn’t close at the end.
But, yeah, I’m happy the Giants are in first place. Not because I think they’re gonna make a playoff run but because they’ll keep playing meaningful football games as the season grinds on. For the first time in a long while it seems like the Giants building something and that includes winning ugly on the road, off the bye and against a lousy team.
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
Does not finishing drives even when Jones was in the game not a negative? If they finish some of those drives it doesn’t come down to needing a strip sack to close it out.
It’s ok for there to be negatives in a win. Don’t need to excuse away everything.
Honestly I do t care about the Ws or Ls this year, never did. I like Judge and like what he’s building, but we need more talent. I’m fine if Jones sits a while we play well down the stretch even if dint win many, then look forward to putting things together next year.
Honestly I do t care about the Ws or Ls this year, never did. I like Judge and like what he’s building, but we need more talent. I’m fine if Jones sits a while we play well down the stretch even if dint win many, then look forward to putting things together next year.
We are in desperate need of a big WR. Slayton would be a great #2 and Shepherd a great #3
We'll take 'em however they come!
Anyway, at half time I was pretty convinced the game would go to the Giants. They were controlling the game just not capitalizing. That was bound to come.
Then Jones when out....which was big. On the heels of a potential score.
I have really no complaints other than the last 3 minutes that was aided by some bad decisions (both Giants and refs).
BTW, this win goes to Jones I believe, as he started the game.
Honestly I do t care about the Ws or Ls this year, never did. I like Judge and like what he’s building, but we need more talent. I’m fine if Jones sits a while we play well down the stretch even if dint win many, then look forward to putting things together next year.
*mic drop*
This SO spot on.
threw to a covered receiver within 5-10 yards of the LOS. Each time the receiver was blanketed and it looked like a few of those throws were headed for an INT. When Daniel Jones throws short, he's got to quicken his stroke. He's got to dart it out, not wind up! He also seriously needs a new receiver which the Giants (I hope) will draft in Round 1 or 2 next year
I hope this is both coaching for DJ and better line play.
On one particular play, he stepped up, scambled, and still managed to throw for a first down.
Arm strength also looked pretty good today on the long throws and one throw to Shep outside the numbers.
They were moving the ball but not scoring. When Jones went out they were in field goal range and at least due to turnovers were in FG range or close to it two more times. The offense could have put up close to 30 with Jones in there regardless of early missteps.
we are in good hands with Colt.
Nevertheless, ugly wins are better than the moral victories we've grown used to the past few years. Take the W and get the hell on the plane back to NJ.
Yep, that's exactly what this was, a masterful gameplan to avoid the high powered.....Bengals offense with Brandon Allen. Needing a sack and fumble to hold on against a horrid team is exactly how they drew it up.
Nevertheless, ugly wins are better than the moral victories we've grown used to the past few years. Take the W and get the hell on the plane back to NJ.
At the end of the day, I'm happy with the win. I just don't want this written off as McCoy came in and that's why it was a 1 point game.
There is absolutely no way Fleming should start. Peart should be at RT.
The ST was not good today. But, let's not overreact. ST, as a whole, have been very good this year. I expect them to continue to play well moving forward.
I would honestly be less annoyed if he was moving full speed and hit Allen. That is almost uncontrollable. What Williams did was 100% avoidable and that is why it gets flagged.
Now, despite dominating the Bengals in almost every statistic, because we didn't score more points, the offense struggled? Um oh yeah, our starting QB was hurt too.
Sure, if St had played better or there hadn't been a BS PI call in the end zone, the game isn't close. But, those things did happen and the offense kept it close.
My biggest kvetch is not sticking with Gallman as the feature back. I just don’t understand why Morris is getting any touches. Gallman could have had 100 rushing today if he got Morris snaps and he may well have put the game away if he ran the ball instead of that stupid sweep with McCoy. Just pound the ball with Gallman and this game probably wasn’t close at the end.
But, yeah, I’m happy the Giants are in first place. Not because I think they’re gonna make a playoff run but because they’ll keep playing meaningful football games as the season grinds on. For the first time in a long while it seems like the Giants building something and that includes winning ugly on the road, off the bye and against a lousy team.
Osi, I don't think many fans (myself included) have enough perspective to appreciate that play for it's true value