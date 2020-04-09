Do you rest Daniel Jones against the Seahawks? RC in MD : 11/30/2020 10:04 am

As we're all waiting for more words on the severity of Jones's hamstring injury, would we want to sit him against the Seahawks even if the injury may not be as severe as some are predicting it to be just so that we can give him more rest time to heal up for the remaining games? Maybe even sit him of the Cardinals game to rest?



I'm not trying to advocate for just throwing the Seahawks game (and the Cardinals game) away as a loss, but there are a few reasons why sitting Jones may be a prudent long term decision for the playoff push:



1) Seahawks defense isn't great, so hopefully even with Colt McCoy, we can move the ball, especially with the ground game picking up steam.

2) Although it has been slumping, Seahawks offense is pretty potent, so even if we were to put out a 70% healthy Jones, the risk/reward of starting him may not be worth the risk of him aggravating the injury, which will impact his availability for the remaining games.

3) With two weeks of rest, if Jones is able to rest up and come back relatively healthy, we have the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys. All of these are winnable games with competent QB play, especially the way our defense has been playing. So do we focus on getting him ready for these four (or three if we sit him for the Cardinals game)?



I know that this will be moot if his injury is severe enough to sideline him for more than 3-4 weeks, but at this point, getting 2-3 games may be enough to win this crummy division.