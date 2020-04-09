Do you rest Daniel Jones against the Seahawks?

As we're all waiting for more words on the severity of Jones's hamstring injury, would we want to sit him against the Seahawks even if the injury may not be as severe as some are predicting it to be just so that we can give him more rest time to heal up for the remaining games? Maybe even sit him of the Cardinals game to rest?
I'm not trying to advocate for just throwing the Seahawks game (and the Cardinals game) away as a loss, but there are a few reasons why sitting Jones may be a prudent long term decision for the playoff push:
1) Seahawks defense isn't great, so hopefully even with Colt McCoy, we can move the ball, especially with the ground game picking up steam.
2) Although it has been slumping, Seahawks offense is pretty potent, so even if we were to put out a 70% healthy Jones, the risk/reward of starting him may not be worth the risk of him aggravating the injury, which will impact his availability for the remaining games.
3) With two weeks of rest, if Jones is able to rest up and come back relatively healthy, we have the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys. All of these are winnable games with competent QB play, especially the way our defense has been playing. So do we focus on getting him ready for these four (or three if we sit him for the Cardinals game)?
I know that this will be moot if his injury is severe enough to sideline him for more than 3-4 weeks, but at this point, getting 2-3 games may be enough to win this crummy division.
If he's healthy enough to play, I'd play him.
Rushing few and playing coverage is a recipe for disaster against a QB like Wilson
He was clearly grabbing at his hamstring, I’m not sure why you think it was his hip? The strange thing to me was if you watch the play he got injured, it kinda looked like right after the play he reached for his left hammy before getting up. But he injured his right hammy
I dont think he needs to ne 100%. A large number of players suit up every week without being 100%.
If he can direct the offense and deliver the ball without risking additional injury, then he plays
Make Seahawks prepare for everything.
He is going to have to play with unbelievable anticipation on any throw to the sidelines or over 15 yards. The comeback throw to Shepard where he slipped and still caught it will have to be a normal type of throw for him.
Im not a huge 'arm strength' type of guy when looking at QBs but it does have to be at least adequate and McCoy's isnt.
Also, one of the reasons that our run game has improved is Daniel Jones's ability to run. The weakside defender cant crash as hard - that advantage will also go away.
Frankly (if it is a long term injury), I hope they start McCoy against Seattle and think about getting Thorson ready the following week. Below is Sy's Scouting Report on Thorson:
Grade: 70
Summary: Fifth year senior. Son of former Giants quarterback, Chad Thorson. Thorson tore his ACL late in 2017 but was back in time for the start of his senior year. The two time All Big 10 quarterback never had the sexy stats that some of the other prospects putout but the scheme he played in didn’t often give him the opportunity to air it out often. Thorson is a sneaky arm talent with enough foot speed to evade pressure un and out of the pocket. His experience and leadership will be a welcomed addition to any quarterback room but he won’t evolve into a starter.
*Not much to say or see here, except I think Thorson underachieved in 2018 because of the really quick ACL recovery and a lack of talent around him in addition to poor OL play. He is a better athlete than what we saw on tape and I like the maturity level. Carries himself well and plays really smart, but there is no starter upside.
NFL Comparison: Mason Rudolph / PIT
Why? Because there is a chance he could still play AND he offers a lot on the sidelines for McCoy. He does not have brain cancer. It is a fucking hamstring.
Agreed- I'm not under any false pretenses that they will put up 30+ points, but wouldn't you rather have Jones standing in the pocket running the offense over McCoy? McCoy has a below average arm and isnt particularly mobile. Get Eli to come in as a consultant this week and teach Jones to crumple into a ball when a defender gets close.
Against the run, they are actually one of the best run defenses in the league.
So my point is whomever is the QB it will be less about running and more about executing the opportunities that will be there in the air.
Hamstrings just seem to frequently be the kind of injury that tends to linger, kind of like when MLB hitters get that oblique pull and end up missing more games than you might expect. I'm just hopeful that it really is nothing more than a minor strain.
Are you saying, regardless of what the medical professionals say, you know the people who do this for a living, you disregard their advice and issue your own, completely untrained medical advice, about not just playing a football game, but traveling on a luxury airliner?
Yup, that’s how I feel. If we reasonably contain Metcalf than we have a shot, and we’ve got a CB playing at an all pro level so it’s possible.
I don’t believe in resting players than can play just because it’s a game you aren’t favored to win. Jones shouldn’t play if he can’t go, that’s it.
IF it is indeed a hamstring injury, it wouldn't matter to me how severe. He not only wouldn't play this week, but he wouldn't make the trip.
Are you saying, regardless of what the medical professionals say, you know the people who do this for a living, you disregard their advice and issue your own, completely untrained medical advice, about not just playing a football game, but traveling on a luxury airliner?
To be fair, the weather in Seattle is awful for hamstring health. Cold and muggy at same time. Guys get approved to play all the time that isn't good for the long term health of these guys. It's a risk vs reward endevour and if I was running things I'd rest him regardless. It clearly wasn't just a level 1 hamstring pull.
I don't know if we can exploit that Seattle defense either, but the main point from me was that running the ball isn't likely going to be the way to victory. So either Jones or McCoy will very likely have to win this game in their air, not with their legs.
is not unbeatable.
The NFL approves players to play all the time depending on situation. They don't make decisions based on pure health, Pat McAfee has gone into on his show a bunch. I thought it was always obvious from outside looking in, but not surprised getting confirmation on it.
So many comments about "Seattle's defense is terrible!".....and yet the Giants scored a grand total of 19 points against an equally terrible defense in Cincinnati.
I don't know if we can exploit that Seattle defense either, but the main point from me was that running the ball isn't likely going to be the way to victory. So either Jones or McCoy will very likely have to win this game in their air, not with their legs.
People are judging Seattle's defense based on what they saw beginning of season. They look better now with Dunlap and are big upfront. We have a big offensive line, I'd rather go all in against Zona who we can bully, than what would probably be a likely loss in Seattle, even with DJ. It's a matchup league.
Fair enough. I wouldn't have a lot of confidence that they can beat anyone primarily with the passing game. Win streak or no win streak, this is still a team with a grand total of 8 passing touchdowns all season.
If we are to be honest, in virtually any other year, this division is not bad to this epic level and 4-7 is another lost year. So, while I am excited to have some meaningful games this year, I am not confused by this prospect. It is the result of playing with 3 other really bad teams and not the result of us being a good team.
Have we played better of late? Sure. Have we shown signs of improvement? Sure. Do we seem to be well coached and getting the most of what is still a team with mediocre at best talent and little depth? Sure. But, are we w good team? Hell no. When is the last time we beat a team with a winning record? How many years ago? We won 4 games all against teams equally as inept as us. That is not cause to get very excited outside of the ridiculous prospect of winning a terrible decision.
In other words, don't get an over inflated image of this team if they manage to suck just a little less than the other 3 shitshows in the East. There is still a lot of work to be done with this roster and we still have a lot of questions to answer.
People are judging Seattle's defense based on what they saw beginning of season. They look better now with Dunlap and are big upfront. We have a big offensive line, I'd rather go all in against Zona who we can bully, than what would probably be a likely loss in Seattle, even with DJ. It's a matchup league.
They looked better versus division Arizona last Thursday, but I think something is up with Murray's throwing shoulder.
But they gave up 37 a month ago to those same Cards, gave up 27 to a depleted 9ers team, got trounced by the Bills (44), and two weeks ago gave up 23 to the Rams (loss).
I do think getting Adams back is a plus. And he seems to be getting back into game shape.
This is my sentiment with this team. It's not nearly as good as bad as its records will indicate, especially since this team somehow has managed to stay close in games with chances to win despite how poorly it has played with turnovers, lack of passing TD, and some crummy running early in the season.
With that in mind, I think that this team can win the division if we play the next five games properly. It's likely that 7 games win the division, which means that the Giants have to pick and choose how much risk it wants to put Jones in with his hamstring. Give him extra treatment/rest time to come back healthier against more beatable teams in the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys while giving McCoy the chance to play against the Seahawks, which may be beatable but still harder than the others in my opinion. Too bad the bye week came a week too early.
100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game
And the game won't be played for another 6 days.
Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?
Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?
If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.
team? Certainly doesn't seem that way anymore. We are a decent football team now and it is quite possible we could be a good football team next year with a solid offseason. Injuries happen in football, especially to older teams which we are not, but we did lose our best player for the year early. Easily could be a .500 football team or better with him out there considering all our close contests. If we go out to Seattle and lose by a TD to Seattle with McCoy at QB, does that make us bad? Of course not. If we get blown out the water, you could certainly make that argument. There's a lot in between good and bad.
This is my sentiment with this team. It's not nearly as good as bad as its records will indicate, especially since this team somehow has managed to stay close in games with chances to win despite how poorly it has played with turnovers, lack of passing TD, and some crummy running early in the season.
With that in mind, I think that this team can win the division if we play the next five games properly. It's likely that 7 games win the division, which means that the Giants have to pick and choose how much risk it wants to put Jones in with his hamstring. Give him extra treatment/rest time to come back healthier against more beatable teams in the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys while giving McCoy the chance to play against the Seahawks, which may be beatable but still harder than the others in my opinion. Too bad the bye week came a week too early.
Because it’s naive to think that players get cleared based on health parameters. They weigh risk vs reward of getting back on the field. DRs clear players all the time that have a good chance of re-injury. So outside of hey this injury will almost certainly get worse if he plays, DRs give input, and than it’s up to players and coaches. That’s the reality of the NFL. Personally, I think the move is to rest him this week. After what he saw doubt he’d be able to give it a go even if this was an option.
By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.
By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.
Your logic continues to be ridiculous.
There is a big difference between (for example) discussing which player the Giants should draft, which coach they should hire or which play they should run...because at least on those subjects we have some expertise (having played and/or watched football games) and there is some information that we can review to offer at least a semi-informed opnion. And these opinions can often lead to good discussions.
How are we supposed to provide an informed "play or sit him" opinion on a player, when we have no medical training, can't personally examine or even speak to the player, and oh yeah, we also have to guess how the injury will be healing and the player will be feeling six days from now?
In comment 15061379 Jim in Tampa said:
By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.
Your logic continues to be ridiculous.
There is a big difference between (for example) discussing which player the Giants should draft, which coach they should hire or which play they should run...because at least on those subjects we have some expertise (having played and/or watched football games) and there is some information that we can review to offer at least a semi-informed opnion. And these opinions can often lead to good discussions.
How are we supposed to provide an informed "play or sit him" opinion on a player, when we have no medical training, can't personally examine or even speak to the player, and oh yeah, we also have to guess how the injury will be healing and the player will be feeling six days from now?
Actually, your logic is flawed. It is a football board. We discuss these things all the time. We haven't a clue as to what is medically going on with Jones, except he had an MRI today for a pulled hammy. You don't need to be an MD to know what a pulled hammy feels like, because we have all had one. And I would venture to say we have all had serious pulls and mild pulls.
The question is do they sit him to get it healed for the rest of the season against teams they are more likely to beat, or do they risk further injury or aggravation if they play him. It is a legit topic for a bunch of fat old men to talk about.