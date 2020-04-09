for display only
Do you rest Daniel Jones against the Seahawks?

RC in MD : 11/30/2020 10:04 am
As we're all waiting for more words on the severity of Jones's hamstring injury, would we want to sit him against the Seahawks even if the injury may not be as severe as some are predicting it to be just so that we can give him more rest time to heal up for the remaining games? Maybe even sit him of the Cardinals game to rest?

I'm not trying to advocate for just throwing the Seahawks game (and the Cardinals game) away as a loss, but there are a few reasons why sitting Jones may be a prudent long term decision for the playoff push:

1) Seahawks defense isn't great, so hopefully even with Colt McCoy, we can move the ball, especially with the ground game picking up steam.
2) Although it has been slumping, Seahawks offense is pretty potent, so even if we were to put out a 70% healthy Jones, the risk/reward of starting him may not be worth the risk of him aggravating the injury, which will impact his availability for the remaining games.
3) With two weeks of rest, if Jones is able to rest up and come back relatively healthy, we have the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys. All of these are winnable games with competent QB play, especially the way our defense has been playing. So do we focus on getting him ready for these four (or three if we sit him for the Cardinals game)?

I know that this will be moot if his injury is severe enough to sideline him for more than 3-4 weeks, but at this point, getting 2-3 games may be enough to win this crummy division.
Seattle  
pjcas18 : 11/30/2020 10:07 am : link
is not unbeatable.

If he's healthy enough to play, I'd play him.

Depends  
bronxct1 : 11/30/2020 10:09 am : link
I think it depends what comes out of the MRI. If there's a high risk of re-injury I think you have to think about that. If it comes down to how much pain tolerance Jones can take then let him make the call.
I’m not a doctor  
Tuckrule : 11/30/2020 10:09 am : link
But I believe it’s his hip. It isn’t a hamstring issue. This injury looks like at least 2 weeks. Hoping for the best like every else
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 11/30/2020 10:09 am : link
It will be interesting to see Graham's approach

Rushing few and playing coverage is a recipe for disaster against a QB like Wilson
If he's healthy, then he plays  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 10:10 am : link
But I mean 100% healthy - hamstrings are tricky and tend to linger as problems. The last thing they need is him trying to fight through it at 75% and ending up missing two more weeks afterwards.
I doubt “rest” is the right word  
BillT : 11/30/2020 10:12 am : link
It couldn’t be better than 50/50, if even that, he’s able to play. When he went down the first time he could barely walk off the field. How they let him go out there again is beyond me. I’d hope for a return the week after Seattle as a best case scenario.
RE: I’m not a doctor  
BigBlueShock : 11/30/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 15061020 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
But I believe it’s his hip. It isn’t a hamstring issue. This injury looks like at least 2 weeks. Hoping for the best like every else

He was clearly grabbing at his hamstring, I’m not sure why you think it was his hip? The strange thing to me was if you watch the play he got injured, it kinda looked like right after the play he reached for his left hammy before getting up. But he injured his right hammy
If he's not 100% I sit him  
PatersonPlank : 11/30/2020 10:16 am : link
The Seahawks are definitely beatable, but so are the rest of the teams on the schedule. I'd rather have him for the run-in games than this one road game
RE: If he's not 100% I sit him  
EricJ : 11/30/2020 10:18 am : link
In comment 15061041 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The Seahawks are definitely beatable, but so are the rest of the teams on the schedule. I'd rather have him for the run-in games than this one road game


I dont think he needs to ne 100%. A large number of players suit up every week without being 100%.

If he can direct the offense and deliver the ball without risking additional injury, then he plays
This is not a career threatening injury.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 11/30/2020 10:20 am : link
The fact is, we need every win we can get. If DJ can play effectively, you play him. Sitting him means we automatically lose. No way Colt McCoy gets us a win with the upcoming schedule. Might as well give DJ a shot. If he reaggravates it we're done. If we sit him we're done. IMO.
Why fly him across country and back...unless he.is 100%  
George from PA : 11/30/2020 10:21 am : link
Seattle is not unbeatable but also not easily winnable with or without him either
You absolutely start him  
Everyone Relax : 11/30/2020 10:29 am : link
if he's healthy enough. He wont be 100% by Sunday, but there's no reason to suspect he can't be healthy enough to at least be a pocket passer. Your playbook is limited, but no more than if starting Colt. I'd rather have a slightly immobile Jones playing QB than McCoy.
Problem with that is that his running is a big part of the offense  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 10:32 am : link
If he can't run, they are going to be less productive, and the offense isn't terribly productive to begin with.
First time in a long time  
Southern Man : 11/30/2020 10:34 am : link
...since 2004 at least...where we've had to worry about a game being impacted by the lack of availability of a starting QB. (I don't count last year since Eli was the backup.) Pretty amazing really.
Best to just keep reporting that Daniel Jones will start  
LBH15 : 11/30/2020 10:35 am : link
if cleared by doctors, but if he can't Colt McCoy will go.

Make Seahawks prepare for everything.



McCoy's lack of arm strength  
Capt. Don : 11/30/2020 10:37 am : link
Combined with skill players lack of separation is going to be an insurmountable problem IMO.

He is going to have to play with unbelievable anticipation on any throw to the sidelines or over 15 yards. The comeback throw to Shepard where he slipped and still caught it will have to be a normal type of throw for him.

Im not a huge 'arm strength' type of guy when looking at QBs but it does have to be at least adequate and McCoy's isnt.

Also, one of the reasons that our run game has improved is Daniel Jones's ability to run. The weakside defender cant crash as hard - that advantage will also go away.

Frankly (if it is a long term injury), I hope they start McCoy against Seattle and think about getting Thorson ready the following week. Below is Sy's Scouting Report on Thorson:

Quote:
14: Clayton Thorson – Northwestern – 6’4/222

Grade: 70

Summary: Fifth year senior. Son of former Giants quarterback, Chad Thorson. Thorson tore his ACL late in 2017 but was back in time for the start of his senior year. The two time All Big 10 quarterback never had the sexy stats that some of the other prospects putout but the scheme he played in didn’t often give him the opportunity to air it out often. Thorson is a sneaky arm talent with enough foot speed to evade pressure un and out of the pocket. His experience and leadership will be a welcomed addition to any quarterback room but he won’t evolve into a starter.

*Not much to say or see here, except I think Thorson underachieved in 2018 because of the really quick ACL recovery and a lack of talent around him in addition to poor OL play. He is a better athlete than what we saw on tape and I like the maturity level. Carries himself well and plays really smart, but there is no starter upside.

NFL Comparison: Mason Rudolph / PIT


RE: Why fly him across country and back...unless he.is 100%  
EricJ : 11/30/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 15061048 George from PA said:
Quote:
Seattle is not unbeatable but also not easily winnable with or without him either


Why? Because there is a chance he could still play AND he offers a lot on the sidelines for McCoy. He does not have brain cancer. It is a fucking hamstring.
Ugh...  
aimrocky : 11/30/2020 10:40 am : link
If he can play, he should play. It's that simple. The Giants have always been super conservative with bringing players back off an injury. I doubt they rush him back.
RE: Problem with that is that his running is a big part of the offense  
Everyone Relax : 11/30/2020 10:42 am : link
In comment 15061070 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
If he can't run, they are going to be less productive, and the offense isn't terribly productive to begin with.

Agreed- I'm not under any false pretenses that they will put up 30+ points, but wouldn't you rather have Jones standing in the pocket running the offense over McCoy? McCoy has a below average arm and isnt particularly mobile. Get Eli to come in as a consultant this week and teach Jones to crumple into a ball when a defender gets close.
RE: I’m not a doctor  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 15061020 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
But I believe it’s his hip. It isn’t a hamstring issue. This injury looks like at least 2 weeks. Hoping for the best like every else
He said himself he felt the hamstring and that was the initial word from the Giants. Where did hip come from?
100% you sit him  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 10:44 am : link
IF it is indeed a hamstring injury, it wouldn't matter to me how severe. He not only wouldn't play this week, but he wouldn't make the trip.
Seattle really struggles...  
bw in dc : 11/30/2020 10:48 am : link
is pass defense. I think they are last in yards allowed per game and give up nearly 30ppg. The path to any victory, therefore, would be through the air.

Against the run, they are actually one of the best run defenses in the league.

So my point is whomever is the QB it will be less about running and more about executing the opportunities that will be there in the air.
RE: Seattle really struggles...  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 15061112 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is pass defense. I think they are last in yards allowed per game and give up nearly 30ppg. The path to any victory, therefore, would be through the air.

Against the run, they are actually one of the best run defenses in the league.

So my point is whomever is the QB it will be less about running and more about executing the opportunities that will be there in the air.
Agreed. This is not a D to be confused with the legion of boom. To me, and I've said it on a couple of threads, the Giants have a shot in a game like this with their D playing a clean game and the O not committing turnovers. Your point about the O making some plays in the air is the 3rd point. Even a clean game won't win if they don't move the ball. Seattle's O is going to score, no matter how well we play. It is about limiting their scoring chances.
Sure, I'd rather have Jones than McCoy  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 10:53 am : link
But it depends on how healthy he is. What I would really hate to see is Jones trying to gut it out on a not-really-healthy hamstring and aggravating it and missing more games.

Hamstrings just seem to frequently be the kind of injury that tends to linger, kind of like when MLB hitters get that oblique pull and end up missing more games than you might expect. I'm just hopeful that it really is nothing more than a minor strain.
RE: 100% you sit him  
pjcas18 : 11/30/2020 10:56 am : link
In comment 15061102 Matt M. said:
Quote:
IF it is indeed a hamstring injury, it wouldn't matter to me how severe. He not only wouldn't play this week, but he wouldn't make the trip.


Are you saying, regardless of what the medical professionals say, you know the people who do this for a living, you disregard their advice and issue your own, completely untrained medical advice, about not just playing a football game, but traveling on a luxury airliner?

It's a tricky situation.  
Everyone Relax : 11/30/2020 10:58 am : link
I just don't think we are in a position to punt any games this year, and I don't see a path to victory with McCoy starting. I'm happy I don't have to make the decision.
RE: Seattle  
UConn4523 : 11/30/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 15061017 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is not unbeatable.

If he's healthy enough to play, I'd play him.


Yup, that’s how I feel. If we reasonably contain Metcalf than we have a shot, and we’ve got a CB playing at an all pro level so it’s possible.

I don’t believe in resting players than can play just because it’s a game you aren’t favored to win. Jones shouldn’t play if he can’t go, that’s it.
I do find it amusing, though  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 11:02 am : link
So many comments about "Seattle's defense is terrible!".....and yet the Giants scored a grand total of 19 points against an equally terrible defense in Cincinnati.
Personally, big picture wise, I rest him regardless.  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 11:05 am : link
This Seahawks team isn't a good matchup for us all. The defense is a tick better now with Dunlap and they are very big upfront. It's a cross country trip. If I was running things I'd rest him. Think we have a much better chance winning Arizona at home. We can bully them up front on offense. Lots of run and PA.
That’s week to week in the NFL for you  
UConn4523 : 11/30/2020 11:06 am : link
Tampa one had the best defense in the league. How’s that been in November?
RE: RE: 100% you sit him  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 11:07 am : link
In comment 15061127 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15061102 Matt M. said:


Quote:


IF it is indeed a hamstring injury, it wouldn't matter to me how severe. He not only wouldn't play this week, but he wouldn't make the trip.



Are you saying, regardless of what the medical professionals say, you know the people who do this for a living, you disregard their advice and issue your own, completely untrained medical advice, about not just playing a football game, but traveling on a luxury airliner?


To be fair, the weather in Seattle is awful for hamstring health. Cold and muggy at same time. Guys get approved to play all the time that isn't good for the long term health of these guys. It's a risk vs reward endevour and if I was running things I'd rest him regardless. It clearly wasn't just a level 1 hamstring pull.
RE: I do find it amusing, though  
bw in dc : 11/30/2020 11:09 am : link
In comment 15061141 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
So many comments about "Seattle's defense is terrible!".....and yet the Giants scored a grand total of 19 points against an equally terrible defense in Cincinnati.


I don't know if we can exploit that Seattle defense either, but the main point from me was that running the ball isn't likely going to be the way to victory. So either Jones or McCoy will very likely have to win this game in their air, not with their legs.
RE: RE: Seattle  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 11:09 am : link
In comment 15061136 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15061017 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is not unbeatable.

If he's healthy enough to play, I'd play him.




Yup, that’s how I feel. If we reasonably contain Metcalf than we have a shot, and we’ve got a CB playing at an all pro level so it’s possible.

I don’t believe in resting players than can play just because it’s a game you aren’t favored to win. Jones shouldn’t play if he can’t go, that’s it.


The NFL approves players to play all the time depending on situation. They don't make decisions based on pure health, Pat McAfee has gone into on his show a bunch. I thought it was always obvious from outside looking in, but not surprised getting confirmation on it.
RE: RE: I do find it amusing, though  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 11:11 am : link
In comment 15061158 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15061141 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


So many comments about "Seattle's defense is terrible!".....and yet the Giants scored a grand total of 19 points against an equally terrible defense in Cincinnati.



I don't know if we can exploit that Seattle defense either, but the main point from me was that running the ball isn't likely going to be the way to victory. So either Jones or McCoy will very likely have to win this game in their air, not with their legs.


People are judging Seattle's defense based on what they saw beginning of season. They look better now with Dunlap and are big upfront. We have a big offensive line, I'd rather go all in against Zona who we can bully, than what would probably be a likely loss in Seattle, even with DJ. It's a matchup league.
RE: I do find it amusing, though  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 15061141 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
So many comments about "Seattle's defense is terrible!".....and yet the Giants scored a grand total of 19 points against an equally terrible defense in Cincinnati.
But, but, but if 10 different things happened we would have put up 30.
RE: RE: I do find it amusing, though  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 15061158 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don't know if we can exploit that Seattle defense either, but the main point from me was that running the ball isn't likely going to be the way to victory. So either Jones or McCoy will very likely have to win this game in their air, not with their legs.


Fair enough. I wouldn't have a lot of confidence that they can beat anyone primarily with the passing game. Win streak or no win streak, this is still a team with a grand total of 8 passing touchdowns all season.
I hate how threads like this tend to go  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 11:23 am : link
Any legitimate concern or criticism is taken as hating the team, being a bad fan, or whatever. Then you have the polar opposite, where people are still looking at a 4-7 team through rose colored glasses and talking about contending, taking for granted just scoring points, etc.

If we are to be honest, in virtually any other year, this division is not bad to this epic level and 4-7 is another lost year. So, while I am excited to have some meaningful games this year, I am not confused by this prospect. It is the result of playing with 3 other really bad teams and not the result of us being a good team.

Have we played better of late? Sure. Have we shown signs of improvement? Sure. Do we seem to be well coached and getting the most of what is still a team with mediocre at best talent and little depth? Sure. But, are we w good team? Hell no. When is the last time we beat a team with a winning record? How many years ago? We won 4 games all against teams equally as inept as us. That is not cause to get very excited outside of the ridiculous prospect of winning a terrible decision.

In other words, don't get an over inflated image of this team if they manage to suck just a little less than the other 3 shitshows in the East. There is still a lot of work to be done with this roster and we still have a lot of questions to answer.
Are we a good football team? No, of course not. Are we a bad football  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 11:31 am : link
team? Certainly doesn't seem that way anymore. We are a decent football team now and it is quite possible we could be a good football team next year with a solid offseason. Injuries happen in football, especially to older teams which we are not, but we did lose our best player for the year early. Easily could be a .500 football team or better with him out there considering all our close contests. If we go out to Seattle and lose by a TD to Seattle with McCoy at QB, does that make us bad? Of course not. If we get blown out the water, you could certainly make that argument. There's a lot in between good and bad.
RE: RE: RE: I do find it amusing, though  
bw in dc : 11/30/2020 11:39 am : link
In comment 15061163 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:

People are judging Seattle's defense based on what they saw beginning of season. They look better now with Dunlap and are big upfront. We have a big offensive line, I'd rather go all in against Zona who we can bully, than what would probably be a likely loss in Seattle, even with DJ. It's a matchup league.


They looked better versus division Arizona last Thursday, but I think something is up with Murray's throwing shoulder.

But they gave up 37 a month ago to those same Cards, gave up 27 to a depleted 9ers team, got trounced by the Bills (44), and two weeks ago gave up 23 to the Rams (loss).

I do think getting Adams back is a plus. And he seems to be getting back into game shape.

RE: Are we a good football team? No, of course not. Are we a bad football  
RC in MD : 11/30/2020 11:41 am : link
In comment 15061199 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
team? Certainly doesn't seem that way anymore. We are a decent football team now and it is quite possible we could be a good football team next year with a solid offseason. Injuries happen in football, especially to older teams which we are not, but we did lose our best player for the year early. Easily could be a .500 football team or better with him out there considering all our close contests. If we go out to Seattle and lose by a TD to Seattle with McCoy at QB, does that make us bad? Of course not. If we get blown out the water, you could certainly make that argument. There's a lot in between good and bad.


This is my sentiment with this team. It's not nearly as good as bad as its records will indicate, especially since this team somehow has managed to stay close in games with chances to win despite how poorly it has played with turnovers, lack of passing TD, and some crummy running early in the season.

With that in mind, I think that this team can win the division if we play the next five games properly. It's likely that 7 games win the division, which means that the Giants have to pick and choose how much risk it wants to put Jones in with his hamstring. Give him extra treatment/rest time to come back healthier against more beatable teams in the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys while giving McCoy the chance to play against the Seahawks, which may be beatable but still harder than the others in my opinion. Too bad the bye week came a week too early.
I've Always Found Threads Like These to be a Little Odd...  
Jim in Tampa : 11/30/2020 1:03 pm : link
99.9% (my guestimate) of BBIers are not doctors

100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game

And the game won't be played for another 6 days.

Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?

Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?

If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.
RE: RE: Are we a good football team? No, of course not. Are we a bad football  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15061219 RC in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15061199 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


team? Certainly doesn't seem that way anymore. We are a decent football team now and it is quite possible we could be a good football team next year with a solid offseason. Injuries happen in football, especially to older teams which we are not, but we did lose our best player for the year early. Easily could be a .500 football team or better with him out there considering all our close contests. If we go out to Seattle and lose by a TD to Seattle with McCoy at QB, does that make us bad? Of course not. If we get blown out the water, you could certainly make that argument. There's a lot in between good and bad.



This is my sentiment with this team. It's not nearly as good as bad as its records will indicate, especially since this team somehow has managed to stay close in games with chances to win despite how poorly it has played with turnovers, lack of passing TD, and some crummy running early in the season.

With that in mind, I think that this team can win the division if we play the next five games properly. It's likely that 7 games win the division, which means that the Giants have to pick and choose how much risk it wants to put Jones in with his hamstring. Give him extra treatment/rest time to come back healthier against more beatable teams in the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys while giving McCoy the chance to play against the Seahawks, which may be beatable but still harder than the others in my opinion. Too bad the bye week came a week too early.
At this point, I think 6 games has a very good shot at winning the division. If a team manages 7 wins, there is no doubt in my mind they win the division free and clear. 6 games might win it, but likely with a tiebreaker needed.
RE: I've Always Found Threads Like These to be a Little Odd...  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15061379 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
99.9% (my guestimate) of BBIers are not doctors

100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game

And the game won't be played for another 6 days.

Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?

Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?

If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.


Because it’s naive to think that players get cleared based on health parameters. They weigh risk vs reward of getting back on the field. DRs clear players all the time that have a good chance of re-injury. So outside of hey this injury will almost certainly get worse if he plays, DRs give input, and than it’s up to players and coaches. That’s the reality of the NFL. Personally, I think the move is to rest him this week. After what he saw doubt he’d be able to give it a go even if this was an option.
RE: I've Always Found Threads Like These to be a Little Odd...  
RC in MD : 11/30/2020 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15061379 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
99.9% (my guestimate) of BBIers are not doctors

100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game

And the game won't be played for another 6 days.

Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?

Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?

If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.


By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.
RE: I’m not a doctor  
81_Great_Dane : 11/30/2020 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15061020 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
But I believe it’s his hip. It isn’t a hamstring issue. This injury looks like at least 2 weeks. Hoping for the best like every else
Watching the replay, that's what I thought, too.
RE: RE: I've Always Found Threads Like These to be a Little Odd...  
Jim in Tampa : 11/30/2020 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15061436 RC in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15061379 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


99.9% (my guestimate) of BBIers are not doctors

100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game

And the game won't be played for another 6 days.

Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?

Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?

If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.



By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.

Your logic continues to be ridiculous.

There is a big difference between (for example) discussing which player the Giants should draft, which coach they should hire or which play they should run...because at least on those subjects we have some expertise (having played and/or watched football games) and there is some information that we can review to offer at least a semi-informed opnion. And these opinions can often lead to good discussions.

How are we supposed to provide an informed "play or sit him" opinion on a player, when we have no medical training, can't personally examine or even speak to the player, and oh yeah, we also have to guess how the injury will be healing and the player will be feeling six days from now?
Seattle Is Not Unbeatable  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11/30/2020 4:11 pm : link
but lets hope they don't stub their toe tonight against Philly
RE: RE: RE: I've Always Found Threads Like These to be a Little Odd...  
section125 : 11/30/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15061678 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15061436 RC in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15061379 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


99.9% (my guestimate) of BBIers are not doctors

100% of BBIers will not have any direct contact with Jones prior to the next game

And the game won't be played for another 6 days.

Yet the OP is asking for opinions from BBI on whether or not Jones should be rested against the Seahawks!?!?

Why would any of our opinions be even remotely valid?

If Jones feels healthy enough and he has been cleared by the medical staff and the coaches he plays. If not, he doesn't.



By your logic, we shouldn't have any discussions where the posters aren't 1) experts in the field like doctors are in medical fields or 2) have actual connection to a specific areas of discussion. Shit...by that barometer, this place would be pretty empty of any discussions.


Your logic continues to be ridiculous.

There is a big difference between (for example) discussing which player the Giants should draft, which coach they should hire or which play they should run...because at least on those subjects we have some expertise (having played and/or watched football games) and there is some information that we can review to offer at least a semi-informed opnion. And these opinions can often lead to good discussions.

How are we supposed to provide an informed "play or sit him" opinion on a player, when we have no medical training, can't personally examine or even speak to the player, and oh yeah, we also have to guess how the injury will be healing and the player will be feeling six days from now?


Actually, your logic is flawed. It is a football board. We discuss these things all the time. We haven't a clue as to what is medically going on with Jones, except he had an MRI today for a pulled hammy. You don't need to be an MD to know what a pulled hammy feels like, because we have all had one. And I would venture to say we have all had serious pulls and mild pulls.
The question is do they sit him to get it healed for the rest of the season against teams they are more likely to beat, or do they risk further injury or aggravation if they play him. It is a legit topic for a bunch of fat old men to talk about.
Sit  
royhobbs7 : 11/30/2020 6:58 pm : link
Sit DJ! Let him rest. We are likely to lose to the Seahawks either way (with Colt or DJ). So let DJ rest and hopefully he'll be ready to take on Arizona and Cleveland at home over Wks. 14-15. I'd rather take my chances with beating both of those teams at home than beat Seattle at the Kingdome.
