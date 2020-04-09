for display only
Report: NO SURGEY Needed for Daniel Jones [Hamstring]

Anando : 11/30/2020 2:35 pm
via rappaport on twitter
Quote:

#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him.


Super Bowl back on the menu boys  
OdellBeckhamJr : 11/30/2020 2:37 pm : link
lets go!
YES!  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/30/2020 2:38 pm : link
Good news  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/30/2020 2:38 pm : link
Great news  
Josh in the City : 11/30/2020 2:39 pm : link
Can't wait for his Willis Reed moment and for us to beat Seattle next week!
My concern:  
mittenedman : 11/30/2020 2:39 pm : link
He'll rest it all week, give it a go Sunday, tweak it again, and start the healing process all over.
and this from  
Josh in the City : 11/30/2020 2:40 pm : link
Mr. doom & gloom:

@JordanRaanan
The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around.
oof, sorry for the typo  
Anando : 11/30/2020 2:40 pm : link
*surgery

Great news, but that alonse doesn't have much impact on Sunday  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 2:40 pm : link
Most hamstring injuries don't require surgery, especially not initially. More info about the severity and nature of his injury would be needed to form an opinion.
No surgery? Why not just say no amputation?  
robbieballs2003 : 11/30/2020 2:41 pm : link
Haha. I don't think anyone thought it was severe enough to get surgery. If so, he wouldn't have went back in the game. This will be a week by week injury. Nobody knows how he'll feel until he goes out and tests it. The worst thing you can do is push it too much to early. Not only can you have a set back but he can make it worse.
RE: and this from  
BLUATHRT : 11/30/2020 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15061599 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
Mr. doom & gloom:

@JordanRaanan
The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around.


Raanan has quickly become my least favorite reporter covering the team.
RE: No surgery? Why not just say no amputation?  
BelieveJJ : 11/30/2020 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15061605 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Haha. I don't think anyone thought it was severe enough to get surgery. If so, he wouldn't have went back in the game. This will be a week by week injury. Nobody knows how he'll feel until he goes out and tests it. The worst thing you can do is push it too much to early. Not only can you have a set back but he can make it worse.


robbieB is just killing it today.
RE: No surgery? Why not just say no amputation?  
Anando : 11/30/2020 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15061605 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Haha. I don't think anyone thought it was severe enough to get surgery. If so, he wouldn't have went back in the game. This will be a week by week injury. Nobody knows how he'll feel until he goes out and tests it. The worst thing you can do is push it too much to early. Not only can you have a set back but he can make it worse.



I think the thing that I am focused on was the wording of "He has an outside chance at playing Sunday"

Most of assumed that this may not be a surgery issue, but there were many reports that this could be severe enough to knock him out for the rest of the season..

RE: and this from  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/30/2020 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15061599 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
Mr. doom & gloom:

@JordanRaanan
The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around.



How much Raanan and Rappaport are quoting the same source
Surgery for a hamstring ....would be a massive tear  
George from PA : 11/30/2020 2:47 pm : link
The real question....can they tape it tight enough...to allow him to plant and throw.

But a strain hamstring can last the remaining of the season
Jones is going to be OUT  
Pete44 : 11/30/2020 2:49 pm : link
Jones is going to be out this week, but they probably want Seattle to game plan for him. There is no reward in declaring him out already.
Yeah I'm not sure this is news at all. If he needed surgery,  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 2:49 pm : link
the trainers never would have okayed him to go back in game after inspection. "Outside chance" of him playing Sunday. Pretty much the conclusion most of us came to.
I just don't see us moving the ball if DJ can't run against decent  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 2:51 pm : link
defenses. Fortunately for us only the Browns fit that description for rest of season.
My guess...  
Johnny5 : 11/30/2020 2:51 pm : link
... is he is not playing v. Seattle. And that is likely the correct decision. Sucks but I'd rather see him heal for a couple of weeks than have him reinjure it or make it worse.
Really think this is partly Judge not wanting to commit to anything  
Heisenberg : 11/30/2020 2:51 pm : link
So Seattle has to prepare for both QBs
RE: Yeah I'm not sure this is news at all. If he needed surgery,  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15061637 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
the trainers never would have okayed him to go back in game after inspection. "Outside chance" of him playing Sunday. Pretty much the conclusion most of us came to.
If he required surgery with or without trainer's consent, he wouldn't have been able to go back out there.
These Rappaport tidbits  
ghost718 : 11/30/2020 2:54 pm : link
sound like Joe Judge answers
He avoided major injury which means the imaging  
Chris684 : 11/30/2020 2:54 pm : link
was probably better or best case scenario.

I swear, some of you are only capable of being miserable.
RE: He avoided major injury which means the imaging  
LBH15 : 11/30/2020 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15061655 Chris684 said:
Quote:
was probably better or best case scenario.

I swear, some of you are only capable of being miserable.



And I swear, some of you are only capable of calling others' miserable.
I don't think anyone was thinking surgery with a hamstring.  
FStubbs : 11/30/2020 2:58 pm : link
It's just going to be a lingering injury that could keep him out for awhile.
The MRI will  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/30/2020 2:58 pm : link
confirm the severity of the injury.

If it is a mild injury, they will give him treatment all week and wrap it tightly for the game. How likely he is to play will come down to if Judge and the staff are confident he can make the throws needed with the injury. If he can't drive on the ball, he won't play.

And if he plays, they will not design runs, so it will pare down the RPO part of the playbook.

But that still likely gives us a better chance of winning than putting McCoy in.
Raanan and Rappaport’s tweets  
Metnut : 11/30/2020 2:59 pm : link
are not inconsistent with each other. Both are saying he’s unlikely to play on Sunday but the team won’t know for sure until practice later this week.
RE: and this from  
BestFeature : 11/30/2020 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15061599 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
Mr. doom & gloom:

@JordanRaanan
The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around.


One guy says outside chance of playing next week, one guy says likely to lose time. If this is not the example of glass half full vs. empty. I don't know Jordan is just a negative person or that's his schtick.
not a doctor but from other hamstring injury commentary I'd imagine  
Eric on Li : 11/30/2020 3:03 pm : link
this means the hamstring is still attached to the bone. Hopefully the let him rest it for a week or two and then he can come back. 2 weeks of rest of gets him to the AZ game.
Jordan Ranaan  
fanoftheteam : 11/30/2020 3:03 pm : link
Is a butthole.
I'd  
AcidTest : 11/30/2020 3:03 pm : link
sit him this week. Despite what others have said, I don't see us flying all the way across the country and beating Seattle in the middle of a pandemic, even if Jones was healthy.
My opinion...  
Everyone Relax : 11/30/2020 3:05 pm : link
If the Giants consider this a must win game than Jones will start. We all know hamstring injuries suck, but they can be played on (assuming its a mild strain). We know Jones is tough and will want to play, but it's in Judge's hands now.
Skip  
dslayton86 : 11/30/2020 3:05 pm : link
Seattle! This is great news. @Seattle is the toughest game yet, by far. Seattle's defense is starting to come together compared to the awfulness of the first half of the season.

Arizona and Cleveland very beatable in my opinion, especially at home. Kyler shut down by Bill B yesterday, I'm sure Graham can scheme up a good defense vs. them. Really all you have to do is limit Kyler's legs, and he may be dealing with a shoulder injury that is not allowing him to run freely.

If DJ can rest up and then play next week vs. Arizona, I'll take that right now.
RE: My opinion...  
LBH15 : 11/30/2020 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15061680 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
If the Giants consider this a must win game than Jones will start. We all know hamstring injuries suck, but they can be played on (assuming its a mild strain). We know Jones is tough and will want to play, but it's in Judge's hands now.


Interesting...let's say Philly wins tonight. Would that make the next game a must-win game for the Giants?
of course michael kay is annoying me  
djm : 11/30/2020 3:09 pm : link
because that he does.

He's taking the Giants to task for risking further injury while also singing Eli's virtues for never getting hurt.

Rapaport's insights on this  
BelieveJJ : 11/30/2020 3:10 pm : link
is sorta like saying, "water is wet!"

Journalism nowadays...

Ranaan might actually have a source feeding him something. Dont bet on DJ playing this coming Sunday, even if he is tougher than nails.

Which history alone suggests, sans any insider info.
Every game is a must win game...  
EricJ : 11/30/2020 3:14 pm : link
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.
RE: Every game is a must win game...  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15061697 EricJ said:
Quote:
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.
Not even close. Especially with a hamstring, there is a difference between not really serious and able to play.
and of course NYG has NO shot winning any game now without Jones  
djm : 11/30/2020 3:15 pm : link
because McCoy looked bad yesterday.

Brilliant take.
RE: Jones is going to be OUT  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/30/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15061636 Pete44 said:
Quote:
Jones is going to be out this week, but they probably want Seattle to game plan for him. There is no reward in declaring him out already.


Thanks Pete.

I have no inside info but I want them to rest him and make sure he gets past this at least 1 week.
Best move is to sit him at least 1 game  
DavidinBMNY : 11/30/2020 3:18 pm : link
He will do everything he can to play. I think the Giants medical staff needs to keep him off the field and let him heal up a bit. At least 1 week, 2 feels more accurate with an injury like that and a lot of PT / healing.
RE: I'd  
Chris684 : 11/30/2020 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15061676 AcidTest said:
Quote:
sit him this week. Despite what others have said, I don't see us flying all the way across the country and beating Seattle in the middle of a pandemic, even if Jones was healthy.


What does a pandemic have to do with it?
RE: I'd  
Chris684 : 11/30/2020 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15061676 AcidTest said:
Quote:
sit him this week. Despite what others have said, I don't see us flying all the way across the country and beating Seattle in the middle of a pandemic, even if Jones was healthy.


If anything, you'd rather play @ Seattle in a year without fans.
RE: RE: I'd  
dslayton86 : 11/30/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15061707 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15061676 AcidTest said:


Quote:


sit him this week. Despite what others have said, I don't see us flying all the way across the country and beating Seattle in the middle of a pandemic, even if Jones was healthy.



What does a pandemic have to do with it?


If anything, it makes it more of a possibility of winning without the fans there.
Good news  
Greg from LI : 11/30/2020 3:22 pm : link
Still suspect he won't play this week, but should be good to go after that.
RE: Every game is a must win game...  
Mike in NY : 11/30/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15061697 EricJ said:
Quote:
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.


It is not just about movement. If he can't push off of his right leg you can't throw downfield. Even under 10 yards he was getting no velocity when he tried to gut it out yesterday.
RE: Good news  
Matt M. : 11/30/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15061716 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Still suspect he won't play this week, but should be good to go after that.
A problem with mild hammy injuries is that after a week of rest or PT, it is very possible to feel better because you can do everyday things like walking, climbing stairs, etc. with little to no feeling. Then you try to lightly jog and that also feels OK, probably relying a lot on you compensating and/or going lightly. Then you try to open up and run and you feel it again. I would really want him to be 100% before he is playing, especially given how he plays the game.
RE: RE: Every game is a must win game...  
EricJ : 11/30/2020 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15061765 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15061697 EricJ said:


Quote:


and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.



It is not just about movement. If he can't push off of his right leg you can't throw downfield. Even under 10 yards he was getting no velocity when he tried to gut it out yesterday.


thanks Captain Obvious.. I think we all understand that his ability to throw the ball normally would be a prerequisite to starting the game.
Remember Rickey Henderson and His Tender "Hammy"?  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11/30/2020 4:05 pm : link
hes the one who made that term famous. Was so annoying when he would tweak it. "Not sure if I am playing today. Depends on my hammy"
This is as good of news as we could have received  
ZogZerg : 11/30/2020 4:09 pm : link
It certainly looked like the test results could have come back much worse.
RE: oof, sorry for the typo  
Section331 : 11/30/2020 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15061600 Anando said:
Quote:
*surgery

:)


Damn. I thought you meant he had no need for his Russian massage therapist Surgey.
Great news today  
jpkmets : 11/30/2020 4:14 pm : link
Let him rehab all week and rest/rehab during the long trip to Seattle and back and hopefully he’s good to go for Az on 12/13
......  
Micko : 11/30/2020 4:17 pm : link
I will say this - I've never seen a player react the way Jones did hopping off the field and come back the next week.
RE: ......  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/30/2020 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15061836 Micko said:
Quote:
I will say this - I've never seen a player react the way Jones did hopping off the field and come back the next week.


I can actually think of two current QB's who did this.

Ben tweaked a hammy several years back. Limped off. Came back. Limped off again and played the following week. Same with Cam Newton. That's no assurance Jones will play, but it isn't like it has never happened.
RE: RE: ......  
Big Blue '56 : 11/30/2020 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15061861 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15061836 Micko said:


Quote:


I will say this - I've never seen a player react the way Jones did hopping off the field and come back the next week.



I can actually think of two current QB's who did this.

Ben tweaked a hammy several years back. Limped off. Came back. Limped off again and played the following week. Same with Cam Newton. That's no assurance Jones will play, but it isn't like it has never happened.


But Ben does this with every injury
That..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/30/2020 4:39 pm : link
is true. Both are drama queens.
MRI and results  
snickers : 11/30/2020 4:39 pm : link
The MRI simply shows the extent of possible shear or tear in the muscle mass. Surgery would rarely be indicated unless there was a large tear and a hematoma or large blood collection was critically compressing a vital structure. This is not the case as it is stated but does have some mild tear that should heal with time.
Active physio and ultrasound treatment most of the week should make him better but not sure he will be ready anytime soon. Just my opinion though this is not my medical specialty.
RE: Every game is a must win game...  
Everyone Relax : 11/30/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15061697 EricJ said:
Quote:
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.

Agree 100%. It all rests on whether or not Jones can plant on his back leg to make all the throws, and move around the pocket effectively. He clearly wasnt able to do that yesterday, but if it's a mild strain I would think it should be OK by Sunday. Again, no one is going to know anything until he has a chance to get on the practice field.
Surgery  
Producer : 11/30/2020 4:43 pm : link
didn't even know that was on the table.
Don't get all excited boys...  
BC Eagles94 : 11/30/2020 4:48 pm : link
surgery is rarely EVER done for a hamstring injury, unless is completely ruptures off the bone and needs to be re-attached. That doesn't happen much. But a regular hamstring strain can still knock him out for a long time. He could be out a month or a week. Doubt we'll know anytime soon, as they will prob just call him week to week to keep opponents on their toes. But not needing surgery here isn't any big news.
RE: ......  
Spider56 : 11/30/2020 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15061836 Micko said:
Quote:
I will say this - I've never seen a player react the way Jones did hopping off the field and come back the next week.


He did say in his interview that he’s never had an injury like that before ... part of the reaction could have just been fear of the unknown.
No shit  
David B. : 11/30/2020 4:54 pm : link
Anyone who's ever had a hamstring pull knew that. He was walking around on the sideline even after going back in. If it was bad, he would not have been. He'd have been off his feet in the locker room.

In the mean time, I'd tone down the designed runs for him in the short term. They're going to get him killed one day when the hammy's better.
RE: RE: My opinion...  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15061687 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15061680 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


If the Giants consider this a must win game than Jones will start. We all know hamstring injuries suck, but they can be played on (assuming its a mild strain). We know Jones is tough and will want to play, but it's in Judge's hands now.



Interesting...let's say Philly wins tonight. Would that make the next game a must-win game for the Giants?


We'd be half-game back with 5 to go. Hardly a must win. In fact, this game coming up with the Seahawks, even with a healthy DJ, is probably the most likely loss out of the remaining games. We are pretty damn tough against the run, so we are good matchup wise against the Ravens and Browns, and the Cards defense is undersized and soft and we are big upfront. We should bully them.
RE: RE: Every game is a must win game...  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/30/2020 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15061876 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15061697 EricJ said:


Quote:


and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.

If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack

Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.


Agree 100%. It all rests on whether or not Jones can plant on his back leg to make all the throws, and move around the pocket effectively. He clearly wasnt able to do that yesterday, but if it's a mild strain I would think it should be OK by Sunday. Again, no one is going to know anything until he has a chance to get on the practice field.


He wouldn't look like he did if its a mild strain. I'd lay money down he doesn't play Sunday.
Those Losses In Dallas, Philly and to TB Sure Loom Large Now  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11/30/2020 5:41 pm : link
Just think, we'd have a nice 3 game cushion or so and could afford to let DJ rest and heal with some room for error. Now we really hope he misses only 1 game. Don't expect McCoy to be Jeff Hosteler of 1990
Let Him Rest  
looie : 11/30/2020 6:21 pm : link
We’re not beating Seattle anyway, Jones or no Jones.
Fire Gettleman now  
Reale01 : 11/30/2020 6:23 pm : link
The structural weaknesses in Jones's hamstring, Xmines shoulder, Carter's achilles, and Barkley's knee should have been recognized prior to the draft. How is he still here?
Useless speculation  
slickwilly : 11/30/2020 7:05 pm : link
Wait for the MRI and then respond after actual information has been relayed. This is all nonsense until then.
