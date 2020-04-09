Report: NO SURGEY Needed for Daniel Jones [Hamstring]

|
|Quote:
|
#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him.
@JordanRaanan
The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around.
@JordanRaanan
Raanan has quickly become my least favorite reporter covering the team.
robbieB is just killing it today.
I think the thing that I am focused on was the wording of "He has an outside chance at playing Sunday"
Most of assumed that this may not be a surgery issue, but there were many reports that this could be severe enough to knock him out for the rest of the season..
@JordanRaanan
How much Raanan and Rappaport are quoting the same source
But a strain hamstring can last the remaining of the season
I swear, some of you are only capable of being miserable.
I swear, some of you are only capable of being miserable.
And I swear, some of you are only capable of calling others' miserable.
If it is a mild injury, they will give him treatment all week and wrap it tightly for the game. How likely he is to play will come down to if Judge and the staff are confident he can make the throws needed with the injury. If he can't drive on the ball, he won't play.
And if he plays, they will not design runs, so it will pare down the RPO part of the playbook.
But that still likely gives us a better chance of winning than putting McCoy in.
@JordanRaanan
One guy says outside chance of playing next week, one guy says likely to lose time. If this is not the example of glass half full vs. empty. I don't know Jordan is just a negative person or that's his schtick.
Arizona and Cleveland very beatable in my opinion, especially at home. Kyler shut down by Bill B yesterday, I'm sure Graham can scheme up a good defense vs. them. Really all you have to do is limit Kyler's legs, and he may be dealing with a shoulder injury that is not allowing him to run freely.
If DJ can rest up and then play next week vs. Arizona, I'll take that right now.
Interesting...let's say Philly wins tonight. Would that make the next game a must-win game for the Giants?
He's taking the Giants to task for risking further injury while also singing Eli's virtues for never getting hurt.
Journalism nowadays...
Ranaan might actually have a source feeding him something. Dont bet on DJ playing this coming Sunday, even if he is tougher than nails.
Which history alone suggests, sans any insider info.
If he does the following, then he can play:
1. move within the pocket
2. No RPOs
3. When pressured, throw the ball away or just take a sack
Although not optimal, this would yield better results than playing McCoy.
Brilliant take.
Thanks Pete.
I have no inside info but I want them to rest him and make sure he gets past this at least 1 week.
What does a pandemic have to do with it?
If anything, you'd rather play @ Seattle in a year without fans.
Quote:
sit him this week. Despite what others have said, I don't see us flying all the way across the country and beating Seattle in the middle of a pandemic, even if Jones was healthy.
What does a pandemic have to do with it?
If anything, it makes it more of a possibility of winning without the fans there.
It is not just about movement. If he can't push off of his right leg you can't throw downfield. Even under 10 yards he was getting no velocity when he tried to gut it out yesterday.
Quote:
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.
It is not just about movement. If he can't push off of his right leg you can't throw downfield. Even under 10 yards he was getting no velocity when he tried to gut it out yesterday.
thanks Captain Obvious.. I think we all understand that his ability to throw the ball normally would be a prerequisite to starting the game.
Damn. I thought you meant he had no need for his Russian massage therapist Surgey.
I can actually think of two current QB's who did this.
Ben tweaked a hammy several years back. Limped off. Came back. Limped off again and played the following week. Same with Cam Newton. That's no assurance Jones will play, but it isn't like it has never happened.
Quote:
I will say this - I've never seen a player react the way Jones did hopping off the field and come back the next week.
I can actually think of two current QB's who did this.
Ben tweaked a hammy several years back. Limped off. Came back. Limped off again and played the following week. Same with Cam Newton. That's no assurance Jones will play, but it isn't like it has never happened.
But Ben does this with every injury
Active physio and ultrasound treatment most of the week should make him better but not sure he will be ready anytime soon. Just my opinion though this is not my medical specialty.
Agree 100%. It all rests on whether or not Jones can plant on his back leg to make all the throws, and move around the pocket effectively. He clearly wasnt able to do that yesterday, but if it's a mild strain I would think it should be OK by Sunday. Again, no one is going to know anything until he has a chance to get on the practice field.
He did say in his interview that he’s never had an injury like that before ... part of the reaction could have just been fear of the unknown.
In the mean time, I'd tone down the designed runs for him in the short term. They're going to get him killed one day when the hammy's better.
Quote:
If the Giants consider this a must win game than Jones will start. We all know hamstring injuries suck, but they can be played on (assuming its a mild strain). We know Jones is tough and will want to play, but it's in Judge's hands now.
Interesting...let's say Philly wins tonight. Would that make the next game a must-win game for the Giants?
We'd be half-game back with 5 to go. Hardly a must win. In fact, this game coming up with the Seahawks, even with a healthy DJ, is probably the most likely loss out of the remaining games. We are pretty damn tough against the run, so we are good matchup wise against the Ravens and Browns, and the Cards defense is undersized and soft and we are big upfront. We should bully them.
Quote:
and if DJ's hamstring injury is not too serious (via the MRI), then he needs to play.
Agree 100%. It all rests on whether or not Jones can plant on his back leg to make all the throws, and move around the pocket effectively. He clearly wasnt able to do that yesterday, but if it's a mild strain I would think it should be OK by Sunday. Again, no one is going to know anything until he has a chance to get on the practice field.
He wouldn't look like he did if its a mild strain. I'd lay money down he doesn't play Sunday.