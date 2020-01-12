Giants working out Alex Tanney at QB

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Alex Tanney is visiting the Giants this week. Seems to indicate he will be the quarterback added while Daniel Jones deals with a hamstring injury. Tanney spent the spring and summer with the team, so he knows the offense and can get up to speed quickly. #giants
:-)
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Judge said they are looking to bring in another QB.
He's got more lives than the mediocre special teams coach who hung around forever (Tom Quinn).
Quinn is still here, isn't he?
If all you care about is knowledge of the system rather than even a speck of physical talent, you might as well let Garrett play QB.
The Giants have had Clayton Thorson and Cooper Rush on the practice squad more recently than Tanney has been around the team, so even they should be ahead of Tanney if you're just using familiarity with the system as your sole desired trait.
I can't seem to see who Tanney's agent is, but that's the piece that I'm curious about. I wonder if it's a favor that might be unrelated to Tanney himself (maybe Tanney shares an agent with some other NYG players), because it's hard to believe that he's actually the best option.
Quote:
This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.
Holy shit. Are you serious with this post? Yes, it is all or nothing. If Tanney was in a wheelchair but knew the system he is definitely better than every other QB available. Are you kidding me? Learn that there is grey area. Jones isn't expected to miss much time. You want a guy who isn't learning the offense for a week or two. You want a guy that can have the offense function.
Stop making sense!
This is the best point made in all these discussions.
This
Besides, all those guys that you wanted him to be cut for, are any of them even in the league anymore? (not counting PS)
WHY?
I'll die on this hill. It made zero sense.
it has zero to do with Tanney (the person) per se and slightly more than zero about the actual player he knocked off the roster.
it's a terrible use of a precious roster spot for a 3rd QB to take a spot because he's "good in the room". You want a scout QB add one to the PS. you want a QB coach, hire one. You want a veteran mentor, there are better ones who actually have more than 15 career pass attempts in 9 years across 8 different teams rosters and practice squads who could doubly serve as the actual backup QB.
I won't claim I know more about x's and o's than NFL personnel, but some of you who blindly think they are all super geniuses running these teams are woefully wrong. Some things are ok for fans to criticize. And no need for people to take it personally.
in this case I still don't think he adds much value, it's a new system and I don't see how 3 weeks in August gives Tanney any advantage over a QB with more potential should he actually have to play. If he's added to the PS I won't complain too much, but I'd rather not see him on the roster.
WHY?
You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.
Quote:
Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???
WHY?
You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.
How is he more familiar than Thorson (NYG PS) or Rush (DAL PS)? Tanney's past seasons here have nothing to do with familiarity with Garrett's offense.
Quote:
In comment 15062023 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.
Holy shit. Are you serious with this post? Yes, it is all or nothing. If Tanney was in a wheelchair but knew the system he is definitely better than every other QB available. Are you kidding me? Learn that there is grey area. Jones isn't expected to miss much time. You want a guy who isn't learning the offense for a week or two. You want a guy that can have the offense function.
And how is Tanney more functional in that role than Clayton Thorson or Cooper Rush?
Quote:
In comment 15062153 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???
WHY?
You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.
How is he more familiar than Thorson (NYG PS) or Rush (DAL PS)? Tanney's past seasons here have nothing to do with familiarity with Garrett's offense.
I think it has more to do with Tanneys years in this league as well as adaptability to other systems.
Thorson, 2019 5th. Rush undrafted in 17. Tanney, undrafted in '12.
Its an experience thing at this point.
I would sign Josh Rosen. He has a good arm and whatever problems he has with personality or field recognition might be helped a lot by circumstance and the quality of the Giant coaching staff
Tanney has some knowledge of the system because of the offseason work and training camp. Isn't on a squad at the moment. Rush for instance would need to brought into the 55 and may not want to come as he's in Dallas, where he lives for a week or two as QB2.
I also wouldn't be surprised if both Tanney and Thorson end up being carried together on the practice squad for a week when Jones comes back.
He did do the offseason program such as it was and camp. There's not a lot of other QB's with any familiarity with Garrett's system.
The backups the last 3 years in Dallas have been
2019: Cooper Rush and Mike White
2018: Cooper Rush and Mike White
2017: Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush
Cooper Rush and Mike White are both on practice squads so would need to be elevated to the roster proper, while you could put Tanney into the practice squad as Covid cover for either McCoy or Thorson.
100% correct.
I would just really like to see this kid get a shot. I just can't believe that I can be that wrong about at player.