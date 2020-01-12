for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants working out Alex Tanney at QB

FranknWeezer : 11/30/2020 5:46 pm
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Alex Tanney is visiting the Giants this week. Seems to indicate he will be the quarterback added while Daniel Jones deals with a hamstring injury. Tanney spent the spring and summer with the team, so he knows the offense and can get up to speed quickly. #giants
I'm assuming McCoy will start but is he significantly better  
BestFeature : 11/30/2020 5:47 pm : link
than Tanney?
'Asked For A Comment ...'  
Trainmaster : 11/30/2020 5:47 pm : link
" ... the Quarterback Room gave a thumbs up."

:-)
I'd  
pjcas18 : 11/30/2020 5:48 pm : link
rather see the Giants sign Kendall Hinton.
He is great  
XBRONX : 11/30/2020 5:53 pm : link
in the room.
RE: I'm assuming McCoy will start but is he significantly better  
81_Great_Dane : 11/30/2020 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15062004 BestFeature said:
Quote:
than Tanney?
We keep hearing about how the coaches have been building on concepts week by week, adding layers on top of what they have previously put in. If so, then Colt McCoy is going to be much more up to speed than Tanney by virtue of about 11 weeks of those new layers of stuff. Also, wouldn't you want the guy who's been practicing for the whole season, not the guy who's been on the street for a few months?
Think he would have to clear Covid screening  
US1 Giants : 11/30/2020 5:55 pm : link
how long would that take?
For those of you who don't know (or forgot)  
FranknWeezer : 11/30/2020 5:58 pm : link
Tanney had his moment in the sun as a YouTube trick shot football thrower.
Tanney Trick Shots - ( New Window )
,  
Ira : 11/30/2020 6:01 pm : link

Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Judge said they are looking to bring in another QB.
Can't get rid of that guy  
Blue Dream : 11/30/2020 6:02 pm : link
No matter how hard we try lol
Too bad  
5BowlsSoon : 11/30/2020 6:04 pm : link
We didn’t have a decent sexy prospect on our PS.
Can we please  
pjcas18 : 11/30/2020 6:06 pm : link
turn the page on this clown already.

He's got more lives than the mediocre special teams coach who hung around forever (Tom Quinn).

Quinn is still here, isn't he?
I think most people don't seem to understand the game.  
robbieballs2003 : 11/30/2020 6:08 pm : link
This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.
I’ll take my chances with  
Carl in CT : 11/30/2020 6:14 pm : link
Elijah!
No!!!!!!!!  
Blue1956 : 11/30/2020 6:15 pm : link
Not Tanney!!!!!!!
Gonna be rejoicing in the  
jpkmets : 11/30/2020 6:18 pm : link
Room.
RE: I think most people don't seem to understand the game.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2020 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15062023 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.

If all you care about is knowledge of the system rather than even a speck of physical talent, you might as well let Garrett play QB.

The Giants have had Clayton Thorson and Cooper Rush on the practice squad more recently than Tanney has been around the team, so even they should be ahead of Tanney if you're just using familiarity with the system as your sole desired trait.

I can't seem to see who Tanney's agent is, but that's the piece that I'm curious about. I wonder if it's a favor that might be unrelated to Tanney himself (maybe Tanney shares an agent with some other NYG players), because it's hard to believe that he's actually the best option.
RE: RE: I think most people don't seem to understand the game.  
robbieballs2003 : 11/30/2020 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15062052 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15062023 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.


If all you care about is knowledge of the system rather than even a speck of physical talent, you might as well let Garrett play QB.

The Giants have had Clayton Thorson and Cooper Rush on the practice squad more recently than Tanney has been around the team, so even they should be ahead of Tanney if you're just using familiarity with the system as your sole desired trait.

I can't seem to see who Tanney's agent is, but that's the piece that I'm curious about. I wonder if it's a favor that might be unrelated to Tanney himself (maybe Tanney shares an agent with some other NYG players), because it's hard to believe that he's actually the best option.


Holy shit. Are you serious with this post? Yes, it is all or nothing. If Tanney was in a wheelchair but knew the system he is definitely better than every other QB available. Are you kidding me? Learn that there is grey area. Jones isn't expected to miss much time. You want a guy who isn't learning the offense for a week or two. You want a guy that can have the offense function.
Guys, they’re bringing him in as a one week backup  
BillT : 11/30/2020 6:37 pm : link
It’s not that big a deal.
RE: I think most people don't seem to understand the game.  
Alan W : 11/30/2020 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15062023 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.


Stop making sense!
The Giants might be planning on adding Tanney to the PS  
Jay on the Island : 11/30/2020 6:43 pm : link
while Jones is out. They probably didn't want to use an active roster spot on a player that would be gone in a week like Cooper Rush. The only way that they could acquire Rush is by signing him to the active roster. Tanney doesn't need an active roster spot.
All this really means is DJ  
AnnapolisMike : 11/30/2020 6:51 pm : link
could miss a few games
long read  
BCD : 11/30/2020 7:13 pm : link
thank you Mike...
RE: The Giants might be planning on adding Tanney to the PS  
Ivan15 : 11/30/2020 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15062072 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
while Jones is out. They probably didn't want to use an active roster spot on a player that would be gone in a week like Cooper Rush. The only way that they could acquire Rush is by signing him to the active roster. Tanney doesn't need an active roster spot.


This is the best point made in all these discussions.
RE: The Giants might be planning on adding Tanney to the PS  
PJCdude : 11/30/2020 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15062072 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
while Jones is out. They probably didn't want to use an active roster spot on a player that would be gone in a week like Cooper Rush. The only way that they could acquire Rush is by signing him to the active roster. Tanney doesn't need an active roster spot.


This
Man Shurmur really scorned you guys  
rasbutant : 11/30/2020 7:34 pm : link
on Tanney. Dude doesn't deserve the negativity. By all accounts he has been a great teammate and is trying to make his dream of playing in the NFL. How about we cheer him on instead?

Besides, all those guys that you wanted him to be cut for, are any of them even in the league anymore? (not counting PS)
Why?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11/30/2020 7:42 pm : link
Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???

WHY?
Judge said in his presser it’s him or Cooper Rush  
Saquads26 : 11/30/2020 8:21 pm : link
...
I only  
pjcas18 : 11/30/2020 9:00 pm : link
wanted Tanney cut when he was on the active roster as the 3rd QB.

I'll die on this hill. It made zero sense.

it has zero to do with Tanney (the person) per se and slightly more than zero about the actual player he knocked off the roster.

it's a terrible use of a precious roster spot for a 3rd QB to take a spot because he's "good in the room". You want a scout QB add one to the PS. you want a QB coach, hire one. You want a veteran mentor, there are better ones who actually have more than 15 career pass attempts in 9 years across 8 different teams rosters and practice squads who could doubly serve as the actual backup QB.

I won't claim I know more about x's and o's than NFL personnel, but some of you who blindly think they are all super geniuses running these teams are woefully wrong. Some things are ok for fans to criticize. And no need for people to take it personally.

in this case I still don't think he adds much value, it's a new system and I don't see how 3 weeks in August gives Tanney any advantage over a QB with more potential should he actually have to play. If he's added to the PS I won't complain too much, but I'd rather not see him on the roster.
RE: Why?  
Saquads26 : 11/30/2020 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15062153 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???

WHY?


You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.
Honestly,  
chopperhatch : 11/30/2020 9:14 pm : link
When watching Tanney throw the throws I saw him throw, I thought he looked b etter than McCoy. McCoy's X factor is his legs
RE: RE: Why?  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2020 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15062361 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15062153 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???

WHY?



You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.

How is he more familiar than Thorson (NYG PS) or Rush (DAL PS)? Tanney's past seasons here have nothing to do with familiarity with Garrett's offense.
RE: RE: RE: I think most people don't seem to understand the game.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2020 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15062059 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15062052 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15062023 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


This isn't a situation where you look at a rating system and say this guy has the highest grade of QBs available so lets go with him. You need a QB with some background knowledge of the system in place. Tanney has a little so that give him a huge leg up.


If all you care about is knowledge of the system rather than even a speck of physical talent, you might as well let Garrett play QB.

The Giants have had Clayton Thorson and Cooper Rush on the practice squad more recently than Tanney has been around the team, so even they should be ahead of Tanney if you're just using familiarity with the system as your sole desired trait.

I can't seem to see who Tanney's agent is, but that's the piece that I'm curious about. I wonder if it's a favor that might be unrelated to Tanney himself (maybe Tanney shares an agent with some other NYG players), because it's hard to believe that he's actually the best option.



Holy shit. Are you serious with this post? Yes, it is all or nothing. If Tanney was in a wheelchair but knew the system he is definitely better than every other QB available. Are you kidding me? Learn that there is grey area. Jones isn't expected to miss much time. You want a guy who isn't learning the offense for a week or two. You want a guy that can have the offense function.

And how is Tanney more functional in that role than Clayton Thorson or Cooper Rush?
So the most unreliable reporter says they're working Tanney  
Ron from Ninerland : 11/30/2020 10:15 pm : link
So what ? Did they sign him ? Are they working anyone else ? I don't see where it says that a decision has been made on QB 3. Personally I'm intrigued by Thorson. He looks like an unpolished Daniel Jones. But does he know the offence well enough to be of any help ? I'll put my faith in the coaches as to whether Tanney, Thorson or somebody else is the best choice to be the back up next week
RE: RE: RE: Why?  
chopperhatch : 11/30/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15062415 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15062361 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15062153 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


Does Garrett need curtains hung in the QB ROOM? Does Jones need his hammy massaged? Judge like the way he gets his coffee and donuts???

WHY?



You’re joking right? He’s the most familiar with the system and they need a QB.


How is he more familiar than Thorson (NYG PS) or Rush (DAL PS)? Tanney's past seasons here have nothing to do with familiarity with Garrett's offense.


I think it has more to do with Tanneys years in this league as well as adaptability to other systems.

Thorson, 2019 5th. Rush undrafted in 17. Tanney, undrafted in '12.


Its an experience thing at this point.
bring back Eli  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/30/2020 11:12 pm : link
.
Tanney is NOT an NFL QB to my eyes.  
BelieveJJ : 11/30/2020 11:43 pm : link
Insurance option only, I imagine.
This is  
MtDizzle : 12/1/2020 12:08 am : link
a never ending rib. Where’s Cooper Rush?
To the people saying that Tanney  
jpkmets : 12/1/2020 12:14 am : link
is familiar with the system, is that based on the 2013 preseason with Dallas? It can’t be the Giants system since the two years he spent here under Shurmur can’t mean much.
clayton thorson  
Hilary : 12/1/2020 7:26 am : link
I watched Thorson play against Michigan when he was at Northwestern. He has an excellent arm, better than Colt McCoy and could surprise if he has to play.

I would sign Josh Rosen. He has a good arm and whatever problems he has with personality or field recognition might be helped a lot by circumstance and the quality of the Giant coaching staff
Wouldn't be surprised to see Tanney brought up short term into  
bigbluescot : 12/1/2020 7:43 am : link
the practice squad, to get him inside the teams Covid bubble, in case something happens to McCoy or Thorson. This year you really need 3 healthy QB's in the program (active roster + practice squad). I imagine Thorson will get promoted this week to be QB2.

Tanney has some knowledge of the system because of the offseason work and training camp. Isn't on a squad at the moment. Rush for instance would need to brought into the 55 and may not want to come as he's in Dallas, where he lives for a week or two as QB2.

I also wouldn't be surprised if both Tanney and Thorson end up being carried together on the practice squad for a week when Jones comes back.
RE: To the people saying that Tanney  
bigbluescot : 12/1/2020 7:50 am : link
In comment 15062785 jpkmets said:
Quote:
is familiar with the system, is that based on the 2013 preseason with Dallas? It can’t be the Giants system since the two years he spent here under Shurmur can’t mean much.


He did do the offseason program such as it was and camp. There's not a lot of other QB's with any familiarity with Garrett's system.

The backups the last 3 years in Dallas have been

2019: Cooper Rush and Mike White
2018: Cooper Rush and Mike White
2017: Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush and Mike White are both on practice squads so would need to be elevated to the roster proper, while you could put Tanney into the practice squad as Covid cover for either McCoy or Thorson.
could always sign kyle shurmur  
mattlawson : 12/1/2020 10:40 am : link
oh wait the Broncos just got him
Link - ( New Window )
This means nothing in terms of Jones' injury, IMO.  
Mike in Long Beach : 12/1/2020 10:42 am : link
The Broncos showed everyone what could happen if you don't have contingency plans in place. We need to be prepared for anything with Colt McCoy, including a positive Covid test or even just exposure. This is insurance.
RE: This means nothing in terms of Jones' injury, IMO.  
Jay on the Island : 12/1/2020 11:51 am : link
In comment 15063118 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
The Broncos showed everyone what could happen if you don't have contingency plans in place. We need to be prepared for anything with Colt McCoy, including a positive Covid test or even just exposure. This is insurance.

100% correct.
I wish they had signed Kyle Sloter after working him out  
rasbutant : 12/1/2020 5:35 pm : link
instead he went to the Bears.

I would just really like to see this kid get a shot. I just can't believe that I can be that wrong about at player.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions