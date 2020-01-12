The Giants are the best team in the NFC East Ralph.C : 12/1/2020 12:10 am

This is intentionally the 3rd time I’ve created a new discussion with this title.

The first two times, I was expressing what I believed to be true. Now? If you subscribe to the “You are what your record says you are.” belief? Then it’s a fact after tiebreakers.



At this moment, the Giants are the best team in the NFC East. It’s indisputable. It’s a fact.



Now, we need Daniel back soon. If he comes back within a few weeks and is ok, then our Giants are as good as any team in the NFC. In the meantime, we need our amazing coaching staff to design an offense that maximizes the talents of Colt McCoy so that we have our best chance to win. Colt can deliver the football accurately and has mobility. He’s just prone to the big mistake. He can hold the fort for a few weeks and we can beat Seattle with him under center. If we get into the playoffs and get Daniel back, I’m telling you, we can win the NFC..



For now?



Enjoy that the Giants - after a 1~7 start - are in first place and control their own destiny.



And we have meaningful games in December!







