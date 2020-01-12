Did Jones Turn a Corner? adamg : 12/1/2020 3:36 am

I couldn't be more disappointed in the Jones injury. The biggest story going into this week should have been Jones hasn't turned the ball over in three consecutive games. That was a monumental change in the whole team dynamic that I think hasn't been talked about enough.



Did anyone else feel like Jones really started to come into his own these last few weeks in a way that says, this guy might be the franchise guy? Or am I crazy?



To me the turnovers and losses were major issues, but he really turned it around in an unprecedented way these last few weeks...