Has the OL performance changed your opinion of Gettleman? Sean : 12/1/2020 8:21 am

I posted a comment in another thread yesterday about how polarizing Gettleman has been here. I get the sense that the anti-Gettleman crowd has their heels dug in so much that nothing could change their opinions of him.



For full disclosure, I wanted Gettleman to be let go after the 2019 season. But, I have to be fair that I like what is developing with this team.



Andrew Thomas has improved at left tackle over the last few weeks after a slow start. Both Shane Lemieux & Matt Peart have played well. As Baldy said, the Giants have a functioning OL which include 3 rookies — that is VERY encouraging.



His 2020 FA class has been his best here by far.



Ultimately, Gettleman will be tied to Jones. The jury is still out here, and I admit I’ve been very critical of Jones. However, since the second WAS game he has played much better.



I get how moving on from Eli was tough. Admittedly, I did not want to see Eli wearing a goofy Jacksonville Jaguar helmet to finish his career. Could the Giants have managed their resources better in 18/19? Absolutely. But, let’s not pretend it’s easy to move on from franchise legends. Eli won 2x SB MVP’s with this franchise, an extremely rare accomplishment. So, I get that it’s tough to move on, and pegging that ALL on Gettleman may not be fair. This led to the Saquon pick as well which is hotly debated.



So, I guess it depends if you are willing to look past the 2018 offseason. If the rebuild started *after* Eli left the team, it doesn’t look so bad. I see a direction and plan.



Lastly, Judge plays a factor here. How much influence did he have in the 2020 offseason? What is his relationship with Gettleman?



Based on what they say, Judge & Gettleman appear to have the same team building philosophy. If DG isn’t retained, it wouldn’t make sense to bring in a GM with no prior ties to the program Judge is trying to build. If it isn’t DG, the next GM should have worked with Judge prior or at minimum be familiar with the NE program. Anything otherwise would disrupt what is being built here imo.



As for the 4-7 record, it isn’t good enough. The next 5 games are still crucial. But, this OL has held up well against a strong WAS front and that matters going forward in this division.



In short, has your opinion on DG changed at all?