No place for Ryan in 2021? Comp pick implications? BelieveJJ : 12/2/2020 10:45 pm

Logan Ryan has been a cornerstone for DC Graham's vastly improved Giants 2020 defense, but is there any place for him on the 2021 roster with McKinney, Peppers, and Love all expecting significant snaps?



I love what Ryan has accomplished on the field this year, love who he is off the field and in the clubhouse, but he's gonna earn 8 mil plus per year, is looking for a 3 year deal or better (I imagine) and doesnt fit a long term need for the Gmen.



If he and Tomlinson (or LW) depart for greener pastures, and the Giants sign either cap casualty cut players or their own guys with contacts ending, they should be in line for more than 1 comp pick in 2022...



Also half this forum seems to want Zeitler cut to save cap room in 2021. But he'll be the only pricey OL in the room in 2021, and if he's kept until his contract simply ends (in 2022) and he scores a decent FA deal then, his "loss" puts the Giants in line for a 2023 comp pick. Solder will be released next year I bet, or simply retire...



I wonder if they can find snaps for Kyle Murphy going forward. If he looks to have a future maybe both Hernandez and Zeitler are allowed to depart after 2021?



Even if Thomas and Peart are the clear cut starting OTs for 2021, the Giants will need a backup vet swing tackle to replace Fleming. Lots and lots of OTs in this 2021 draft, it seems.