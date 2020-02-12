for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

No place for Ryan in 2021? Comp pick implications?

BelieveJJ : 12/2/2020 10:45 pm
Logan Ryan has been a cornerstone for DC Graham's vastly improved Giants 2020 defense, but is there any place for him on the 2021 roster with McKinney, Peppers, and Love all expecting significant snaps?

I love what Ryan has accomplished on the field this year, love who he is off the field and in the clubhouse, but he's gonna earn 8 mil plus per year, is looking for a 3 year deal or better (I imagine) and doesnt fit a long term need for the Gmen.

If he and Tomlinson (or LW) depart for greener pastures, and the Giants sign either cap casualty cut players or their own guys with contacts ending, they should be in line for more than 1 comp pick in 2022...

Also half this forum seems to want Zeitler cut to save cap room in 2021. But he'll be the only pricey OL in the room in 2021, and if he's kept until his contract simply ends (in 2022) and he scores a decent FA deal then, his "loss" puts the Giants in line for a 2023 comp pick. Solder will be released next year I bet, or simply retire...

I wonder if they can find snaps for Kyle Murphy going forward. If he looks to have a future maybe both Hernandez and Zeitler are allowed to depart after 2021?

Even if Thomas and Peart are the clear cut starting OTs for 2021, the Giants will need a backup vet swing tackle to replace Fleming. Lots and lots of OTs in this 2021 draft, it seems.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: There is no reason why you can't keep all 3 players  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 12/3/2020 7:11 am : link
In comment 15064728 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I would hope all 3 players (LW,DT and LR) can be re-signed as Tate and Solder will probably be cut to create cap space to sign those 3 players plus Wayne Gallman.


Cutting Solder no longer saves significant cap space because of his Covid opt out. The savings would have been next season, but now would be postponed until 2022. Cutting him next year would be like what cutting him this years would have been without the unique circumstances of this season.
Maybe Solder will do the Giants a solid  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 7:15 am : link
relative to his remaining contract.
If we look at the Patriots  
section125 : 12/3/2020 7:17 am : link
system, BB paid and kept good DBs and rarely if ever paid DL.

Look for the Giants to keep Logan Ryan, he is great on and off the field. And Julian Love is a quality backup safety for a #4.

I agree with bw in dc on this one, they can sign 3 or 4 players for the cost of LW. I love LW, $18 mill per is way too much because of the expected CAP drop. Had it stayed or gone up, yes re-sign him.
RE: RE: There is no reason why you can't keep all 3 players  
BelieveJJ : 12/3/2020 7:19 am : link
In comment 15064731 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 15064728 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


I would hope all 3 players (LW,DT and LR) can be re-signed as Tate and Solder will probably be cut to create cap space to sign those 3 players plus Wayne Gallman.



Cutting Solder no longer saves significant cap space because of his Covid opt out. The savings would have been next season, but now would be postponed until 2022. Cutting him next year would be like what cutting him this years would have been without the unique circumstances of this season.


4 million is nothing? Cutting Solder saves at least 4 milliion, maybe even 10 million. Something about before or after June 1st...
You have  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/3/2020 7:22 am : link
A QB, RB, TE, and almost the entire OL on rookie contracts... (take away Solder - even if you keep Zietler) there is more than enough $$ to sign him (and LW / DT too)...
You don’t want to lose  
5BowlsSoon : 12/3/2020 7:23 am : link
Guys like Logan Ryan. He brings so much to the team. I’d find the money.
He’s been great and they should keep him  
BillT : 12/3/2020 7:29 am : link
He doesn’t force anyone to the bench as the Giants use a three safety look a great amount. McKinney, Peppers and Ryan would be an elite group. To that you add Bradbury, Holmes and Love and you have six pretty darn good players on the back end.

And for those who think Love isn’t a good player go read Sky’s last game review.
You want to be a factor?  
Big Blue '56 : 12/3/2020 7:32 am : link
You keep/pay guys like him, especially talented and versatile guys. This is what Abrams figures out.
And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
BillT : 12/3/2020 7:39 am : link
Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.
RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 8:13 am : link
In comment 15064748 BillT said:
Quote:
Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.


While the pay cut would certainly be helpful, the problem with Solder I think is bigger than that.

He can't play at this level any more, and taking the year away from the game certainly isn't going to help that.
RE: RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
BillT : 12/3/2020 8:21 am : link
In comment 15064757 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15064748 BillT said:


Quote:


Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.



While the pay cut would certainly be helpful, the problem with Solder I think is bigger than that.

He can't play at this level any more, and taking the year away from the game certainly isn't going to help that.

He’s good enough to be a better than average backup swing tackle don’t you think.
You have to account for his leadership.  
aGiantGuy : 12/3/2020 8:24 am : link
Sorry to break it to you, but there’s no one on this roster that can do what Logan Ryan does. Mind games with Tom Brady? Don’t overthink it. Reggie Nelson had a pro bowl season at 33.
this is where your  
Enzo : 12/3/2020 8:25 am : link
fancy "next gen" stats or analytics or whatever you want to call it come into play. The guy turns 30 in a couple of months so you want to make sure he's going to maintain the necessary athleticism over most of his next contract. I like that he's been durable and is a smart player...but you have to be careful that he doesn't fall off a cliff athletically.
So ... If Solder takes a pay cut, he can be the swing tackle  
Spider56 : 12/3/2020 8:26 am : link
and Fleming is gone ... Zeitler is our best, most consistent OL ... he stays, If Murphy can elevate to swing guard, you trade WH while he still has value. Signing Logan is a no brainer and we’re set at safety... the big question is the DL.
RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
Beer Man : 12/3/2020 8:32 am : link
In comment 15064748 BillT said:
Quote:
Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.
Why keep Solder? He is expensive and the guys replacing him are young, still developing, are the future, and have not really been a drop-off from what Solder gave the team.
You keep him.  
rasbutant : 12/3/2020 8:35 am : link
Leader on the team. I have no doubts about Graham using all of these guys. And soon we will get to see it in action.
RE: RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
BillT : 12/3/2020 8:39 am : link
In comment 15064771 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15064748 BillT said:


Quote:


Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.

Why keep Solder? He is expensive and the guys replacing him are young, still developing, are the future, and have not really been a drop-off from what Solder gave the team.

You keep him as a backup instead of Fleming or the equivalent. We currently have no up and coming backup OTs that are better than PS level so you not displacing a younger player either.
RE: So ... If Solder takes a pay cut, he can be the swing tackle  
rasbutant : 12/3/2020 8:42 am : link
In comment 15064767 Spider56 said:
Quote:
and Fleming is gone ... Zeitler is our best, most consistent OL ... he stays, If Murphy can elevate to swing guard, you trade WH while he still has value. Signing Logan is a no brainer and we’re set at safety... the big question is the DL.



Fleming has been solid. Is he who you want to plan to start, NO, but for what he cost, he is a great value. I would bring him back. Unless he is looking for a pay raise.
RE: So ... If Solder takes a pay cut, he can be the swing tackle  
bw in dc : 12/3/2020 8:42 am : link
In comment 15064767 Spider56 said:
Quote:
and Fleming is gone ... Zeitler is our best, most consistent OL ... he stays, If Murphy can elevate to swing guard, you trade WH while he still has value. Signing Logan is a no brainer and we’re set at safety... the big question is the DL.


Sorry, but Zeitler is not our current best OL. He’s been average at best this year.

The answer is Gates. And frankly I’m not sure if Zeitler is our best G anymore. That’s probably Lemieux.
Ryan will be 30 next season  
cosmicj : 12/3/2020 8:44 am : link
That’s getting up there for a DB. To me, that means there must be a way to sign him to a 2 or 3-yr contract at the $5-6mm level, and guarantee the first two years of base salary.

That gives Ryan some financial security while the Giants affordably retain a capable vet. Sounds like a win win.
Zeitler has a $14mm cap hit in 2021.  
cosmicj : 12/3/2020 8:46 am : link
I don’t care if he’s Steve Hutchinson Jr. He is gone.
Ryan is a leader  
JonC : 12/3/2020 8:48 am : link
and has been one of their best players. I'd expect them to explore a short deal to keep him around. He's the kind of player you WANT on your team, just have to keep in mind he's about to hit 30 and need to structure accordingly.

I'd wager they work to keep him and let Tomlinson walk, in addition to other pricey cuts they're likely to trigger.
RE: Ryan is a leader  
BillT : 12/3/2020 8:53 am : link
In comment 15064788 JonC said:
Quote:
and has been one of their best players. I'd expect them to explore a short deal to keep him around. He's the kind of player you WANT on your team, just have to keep in mind he's about to hit 30 and need to structure accordingly.

I'd wager they work to keep him and let Tomlinson walk, in addition to other pricey cuts they're likely to trigger.

I hope they will try and keep both Ryan and Tomlinson. If you pass on Tomlinson then you have to find an equivalent replacement or it degrades our best unit. Ryan won’t be really expensive and Tomlinson is worth the cost.
They've been trying to trade him  
JonC : 12/3/2020 8:56 am : link
for close to a year, and I doubt they pay $10M to him and market dollars to LW.
RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
BelieveJJ : 12/3/2020 9:02 am : link
In comment 15064748 BillT said:
Quote:
Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.


This is a good point if indeed you can get Solder to agree to a good sized salary reduction, since he will be a backup in all liklihood.

You never know how a guy will swallow that! Pride vs convenience to his sin's medical team, what % of his son's medical bills are borne by him out of pocket vs the NFL's medical plan...

Anyone know how family is covered by the NFL's medical plan?
one aspect I haven't seen talked about  
KDavies : 12/3/2020 9:04 am : link
Ryan loves it here. He has spoken glowingly about the culture under Judge. Could allow them to keep him at a reasonable deal.

I would prioritize signing him. I would also keep Williams/Tomlinson if you could, but would prioritize Williams over Tomlinson. Williams has a skill set that Tomlinson does not
RE: They've been trying to trade him  
BelieveJJ : 12/3/2020 9:08 am : link
In comment 15064792 JonC said:
Quote:
for close to a year, and I doubt they pay $10M to him and market dollars to LW.


Jon, that's been out there for a while about the Giants trying to recoup sonething (more than a future comp pick) for Tomlinson.

But the last time I read (or heard) a tidbit about Tomlinson, possibly on Giants.com, it was spun IN REVERSE!

The revised claim was that Giants had offers for Tomlinson last year (even a team was mentioned, maybe the Lions?) but the offer wasn't rich enough for the team to part ways with him!

Was that in your opinion a new media plant/ spin released by the FO?
RE: Ryan has to be paid  
Toth029 : 12/3/2020 9:12 am : link
In comment 15064712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Depth and versatility are good things; we shouldn't be drawing from that.


Not only that, but he wants to be here. Easy decision, I think.

Tomlinson is someone I like and others like, too, but is he worth Pro Bowl money? I know Judge and Graham like him too, but if he wants $13-14M a year, that's steep for a run defender and guy who doesn't play all downs.
RE: RE: RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 9:12 am : link
In comment 15064763 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15064757 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15064748 BillT said:


Quote:


Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.



While the pay cut would certainly be helpful, the problem with Solder I think is bigger than that.

He can't play at this level any more, and taking the year away from the game certainly isn't going to help that.


He’s good enough to be a better than average backup swing tackle don’t you think.


I would lean against it. He is clearly failing to hold up at Left Tackle. And he hasn't played Right Tackle in a decade.

If the finances call for that to be the best alternative so be it. But I have to imagine he is nothing but a liability at this stage if he has to come on the field, even as a swing tackle.

I
RE: RE: RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 9:16 am : link
In comment 15064780 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15064771 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15064748 BillT said:


Quote:


Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.

Why keep Solder? He is expensive and the guys replacing him are young, still developing, are the future, and have not really been a drop-off from what Solder gave the team.


You keep him as a backup instead of Fleming or the equivalent. We currently have no up and coming backup OTs that are better than PS level so you not displacing a younger player either.


I know nobody wants to hear this again this year, but there is nothing wrong with drafting another Offensive Tackle on maybe Day 2 folks.

Shed Solder and Fleming. Move forward.
RE: RE: So ... If Solder takes a pay cut, he can be the swing tackle  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 9:21 am : link
In comment 15064783 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15064767 Spider56 said:


Quote:


and Fleming is gone ... Zeitler is our best, most consistent OL ... he stays, If Murphy can elevate to swing guard, you trade WH while he still has value. Signing Logan is a no brainer and we’re set at safety... the big question is the DL.



Sorry, but Zeitler is not our current best OL. He’s been average at best this year.

The answer is Gates. And frankly I’m not sure if Zeitler is our best G anymore. That’s probably Lemieux.


Whoa Nellie. Not suggesting Zeitler is pro bowl material but I think he is playing solid ball since that Steeler game. That guy on the weekly OL review continues to show tape of him doing a more consistent job on run and pass than the other guards.

Lemieux playing well and coming up fast but not there yet.
Ryan has been a difference maker on this defense  
PhilSimms15 : 12/3/2020 9:26 am : link
Logan is a leader; works very hard; makes turnovers happen on the field; has been on super bowl teams and is still a relatively young 29. I think they absolutely need to sign him.
Good player but we have a high 2nd round pick who plays  
Metnut : 12/3/2020 9:28 am : link
the same position that we’re high on and desperate needs at edge, cb and wr, not to mention LW who will either need a big deal or need to be replaced.
Logan Ryan  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 9:29 am : link
While it would be great if he were 28 right now, I still think he needs to be a keeper.

Too smart & solid on the field to let go yet. He has really settled down that Secondary.
If they don't  
PaulN : 12/3/2020 9:29 am : link
Pay and keep Ryan I give up, he is a team leader, with him, Peppers, and McKinney, we finally have the tight ends and middle of the field under control, and don't underestimate the good he has done for Peppers. Love is not a player I would count on, the upgrade of the secondary is primarily Ryan and Bradberry, Peppers was here, although in a different system. Ryan would be a priority signing in my view, once again the draft pick is over valued, tender him so you get a pick at least, but signing him to a 3 year contract to me is a priority.
RE: Ryan will be 30 next season  
BelieveJJ : 12/3/2020 9:36 am : link
In comment 15064784 cosmicj said:
Quote:
That’s getting up there for a DB. To me, that means there must be a way to sign him to a 2 or 3-yr contract at the $5-6mm level, and guarantee the first two years of base salary.

That gives Ryan some financial security while the Giants affordably retain a capable vet. Sounds like a win win.


Cosmic my friend this year with no preseason and Ryan desperate for a contract and familiar with JJ and the system he and PG run took a one year deal worth upwards of 7 mil if Ryan hits on pro bowl and all pro half million bonuses...

That's what he agreed to when backed into a corner...

Turning 30 in January, he's got to know this next one is his last really good contract. He loves playing in his native NJ and in a Belicikian system playing mostly Safety and calling shots on the back end.

But he will look for $$$ wherever desperate need at safety dictates.

With McKinney coming on, if he is what the Giants project him to be, and Peppers turning the corner big time and Love being a good 3rd safety, the top $$$ for Ryan won't be from DG, I don't think.

The age consideration is huge; they likely have every intention (at this point) to resign or extend Peppers beyond 2021, and Pep is five full years younger than Ryan.

Ask yourselves this question: why didn't DG push for a multiyear deal with Ryan when he had Ryan backed into a corner at the start of this season?
RE: love is trash...  
Carson53 : 12/3/2020 9:45 am : link
In comment 15064698 outeiroj said:
Quote:
...he was a 4th round pick and has made like 1 play his entire career and been burned multiple times. I highly doubt he would play into a factor of signing or drafting a safety. If they thought he was good enough to start they never would have drafted mckinney or signed ryan
.

I am not a fan of Love either, but he is cheap.
He doesn't have a lot of range back there, like to see
what McKinney can do, but they won't rush him now.
RE: RE: RE: And I think you keep Zeitler and Solder  
Beer Man : 12/3/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 15064780 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15064771 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15064748 BillT said:


Quote:


Solder probably would and certainly should agree to a pay cut that would free as much cap space as releasing him would. So that’s a no brainer. And keeping him and Zeitler gives us a solid three man group at both tackle and guard. That is great depth. Look at what happened this year to the Cowboys and Eagles OLs.

Why keep Solder? He is expensive and the guys replacing him are young, still developing, are the future, and have not really been a drop-off from what Solder gave the team.


You keep him as a backup instead of Fleming or the equivalent. We currently have no up and coming backup OTs that are better than PS level so you not displacing a younger player either.
Given the team only has $18m to $19m in cap space for next year, that would be a luxury where the money would be better spent closing holes in the starting ranks.
this guy has to be on this team  
ryanmkeane : 12/3/2020 9:56 am : link
for the next 2 years.
RE: RE: They've been trying to trade him  
Jay on the Island : 12/3/2020 10:00 am : link
In comment 15064811 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15064792 JonC said:


Quote:


for close to a year, and I doubt they pay $10M to him and market dollars to LW.



Jon, that's been out there for a while about the Giants trying to recoup sonething (more than a future comp pick) for Tomlinson.

But the last time I read (or heard) a tidbit about Tomlinson, possibly on Giants.com, it was spun IN REVERSE!

The revised claim was that Giants had offers for Tomlinson last year (even a team was mentioned, maybe the Lions?) but the offer wasn't rich enough for the team to part ways with him!

Was that in your opinion a new media plant/ spin released by the FO?

The Packers reportedly made a trade offer at the deadline for Tomlinson but the offer was a day three pick most likely a 5th. Had the Packers offered a 3rd the Giants might have accepted.
Wow, this is the first thread/topic  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/3/2020 10:21 am : link
I've seen in along time where every poster on said thread agrees on the topic and in this case, that is that we want to keep Ryan. Miracles can happen!
Thanks Jay, I'd forgotten the details.  
BelieveJJ : 12/3/2020 10:32 am : link
Dave, Ryan's impact has been blatant, and easy for all to see. Plus (and this is not a backhanded slap at him) he speaks well and promotes himself well. No doubt his professionalism is top shelf and he's an example to all the young DBs.

But all that might not have mattered or had much influence on a DB room with Jenkins instead of Bradberry, or Baker in place of Holmes.

The entire group accepting and responding to his leadership is crucial, methinks.
RE: Wow, this is the first thread/topic  
mfsd : 12/3/2020 10:42 am : link
In comment 15064931 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
I've seen in along time where every poster on said thread agrees on the topic and in this case, that is that we want to keep Ryan. Miracles can happen!


Haha seriously. There’s no denying the value he’s brought both from his own playing ability, and his leadership.

Makes me think back to the 1990 Giants (not that this iteration is anything close overall), but they got big contributions from 2 vet DBs, Everson Walls and Dave Duerson. Both playing ability and leadership
RE: RE: RE: So ... If Solder takes a pay cut, he can be the swing tackle  
bw in dc : 12/3/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 15064828 LBH15 said:
Quote:

Whoa Nellie. Not suggesting Zeitler is pro bowl material but I think he is playing solid ball since that Steeler game. That guy on the weekly OL review continues to show tape of him doing a more consistent job on run and pass than the other guards.

Lemieux playing well and coming up fast but not there yet.


I don't see it with Zeitler. He's regressed. And based on his game reviews, I think Sy would agree to an extent.

Lemieux is still learning but I think he's our most gifted G on the move. And that has helped the running game - IMV.
Solder opting out  
Dnew15 : 12/3/2020 11:17 am : link
)for reasons that are totally legit) killed the Giants cap positioning for next year.

Unless he restructures, or bet yet retires, that contract will hurt next year.
Zeitler has played better as the unit has gelled  
JonC : 12/3/2020 12:13 pm : link
but he struggled to be average until then.

I still they think they would've traded DT if a #3 pick had been offered. Now, he could deliver a comp #3 or #4 if he departs so it will probably be worth waiting.
I think the Giants  
Dnew15 : 12/3/2020 12:16 pm : link
have a major question mark in Hernandez. I would argue that he never really developed into the kind of guard they thought he could be.

There's a good chance the Giants are drafting a G in '21 or '22 to replace him in two years.
BelieveJJ  
cosmicj : 12/3/2020 12:20 pm : link
I know this was a screwed up off season but the fact that Ryan was out there and had to take a contract paying him less than his Titans contract shows that, while I’m sure there was interest in him from other teams, he is not a player who is going to get a big deal. That’s why I think a reasonably structured contract can work for both sides.

Short: his taking the Giants offer wasn’t a fluke but reflected NFL demand. As he celebrates his 30th, that’s unlikely to change.
competition  
ryanmkeane : 12/3/2020 2:02 pm : link
between Hernandez and Lemieux is a good problem to have. Keep rolling with the different units and once Peart returns, give him 60% of snaps at RT.
RE: competition  
LBH15 : 12/3/2020 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15065199 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
between Hernandez and Lemieux is a good problem to have. Keep rolling with the different units and once Peart returns, give him 60% of snaps at RT.


Absolutely regarding the competition comment.

Only been waiting forever for that to happen.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions