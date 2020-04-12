Guys,
Been having an interesting debate in our podcast, I have actually gotten my head ripped off by my co host on this topic.
I have been very supportive of the way Wayne Gallman has played and have made the comment while he is not nearly as talented as Saquon Barkley, his running style might fit the scheme that Jason Garrett runs and that I think that is part of the reason, the Giants are having more success running the ball this season.
I have linked in the podcast if anybody is interested in listening.
Curious for the thoughts on the board.
There have been several plays that if Barkley hits the same hole, he's taking it all the way.
Look, Gallman has been a solid back and he's grinding out yards, but his YPC isn't great and he leaves a lot of big plays on the field. He would be excellent as a complementary back. As the lead guy, he's solid but unspectacular.
Do you think Barkley finds those holes? I'm curious, that is what I am skeptical about.
Barkley doesn't find the holes yet he's averaged over 4 YPC since entering the NFL all the while he's been running behind a trash OL.
You're manufacturing a story that isn't there.
We are FAR better with SB back there, no one is debating that.
Gallman gets yardage Barkley would not? Really? Based on what? The last 6 games when the OL finally came together?
I guess we ignore 2018.
All I've heard about him this year is that he continually dances and can't pass block worth a damn.
If you go back and look at the Bears game and the two games following his injury, we had 12 runs that went as losses. It has been the improvement in the run blocking, as well as Gallman's hard running that has helped.
Gallman, even in this year we speak glowingly of him, will likely reach only 700 yards and average 4 YPC.
Barkley hit 1000 yards his first two seasons and averages 4.7YPC
People are most definitely debating it.
On the other hand, you've got SB who misses some holes, dances around in the backfield, and takes some TFLs but man can he make people miss, shake the last guy at the second level and take it to the house.
Is there room on the roster for both? Are there enough plays to go around for both? Can you run an offense effectively using both? Is SB going to worth the money to keep? Is GAllman worth the money to keep if we still have SB?
It's a good problem to have - but I'm really curious to see how the Giants front office and coaching staff sees this backfield shaping up in the short and long terms.
Saquon's issues with pass pro are well documented.
I like Gallman's ability to get skinny in narrow holes, he's built slim and his decision making (and OL) have improved, so when he gets that narrow opening, he slides through and falls forward.
But I think Saquon with this OL, we may be at .500 or better. He would have taken some of those runs to the house. And he would force those LBs up because of his speed, opening up the deep passing which has been tough due to cover 2.
Excellent post and 100 percent how I see it.
It isn't YPC that I'm focused on. It is the ability to make the big play. But it is foolish to talk about eliminating runs when calculating YPC. Barkley is taking some of the runs we've seen from Gallman and Morris that are 7-10 yards and making them much longer. He was "dancing" because of the terrible blocking.
Again - in the Bears game after Barkley was hurt and the next two games the backs combined for 12 runs for losses. Were they dancing too or was it possible that the blocking still sucked?
Gallman deserves a lot of credit for being a guy that runs hard every play, runs between the tackles, doesn't shy away from contact, makes yards after contact and is a willing and decent blocker.
Barkley in his first 31 games has done those things rarely or poorly. It will be interesting to see if he comes back healthy and regains his form how the Giants use him. The film doesn't lie Judge knows what he has and what he doesn't have.
Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack
Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson
Fred Taylor and MJD
Tomlinson and Sproles
Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams
Jacobs and Ward
Jacobs and Bradshaw
If Gallman was as talented as SB then his style fits this o-line/scheme better. I agree with that.
On this thread? Who?
Now a lot of that was because he was getting hit in the backfield, but let's not make it seem like Gallman is plowing people over and Barkley goes down like a feather.
Because this is about to be a very expensive luxury really soon.
Gallman had a great run up the middle against the Bengals where he almost broke one but he was tripped up by the defender. Barkley would have turned that into a huge TD run.
The OL that we see now versus the one we saw the first two weeks of the season is vastly different.
Do you just make shit up??
Out of Barkley's 2344 yards, over 1700, or almost 2/3rds of them come from runs inside the tackles! Now of course, most runs go inside the tackles - but to say he can't run inside is patently absurd.
What I think it comes down to is, is it better to have the big play ability or the ability to move the chains? If moving the chains is more important, Gallman is the guy in THIS offense. Don't misinterpret, overall in a perfect world, it's a no brainer, you want Saquan in the backfield.
This is purposefully ignorant.
Let's not forget, the Giants went out and brought in a street FA RB that couldn't find a place to play and immediately gave him more snaps than Gallman.
Last year, he came back from an injury soo soon and he couldn't make the same plays he made his rookie year. The line probably sucked even harder last year.
Saquon has Barry Sanders' like talents but I don't think we will have to endure the 1 , 2, -1, 3, 2, 1, 2 , -1, 60 yard running stats. I think with our focus on building the offensive line and power running, Saquon's line will look more like 4, 4, 5, 12, 50, 8. He is that good.
I do want to bring up one scenario however... The premise of a highly skilled back vs. multiple running backs who always fall forward.
I'll take 2004-2006 as the 1st example. Tiki was basically Mozart in the backfield. He put up huge rushing stats but never seemed to get hit hard. He used his blockers incredibly effective and put up amazing stats. He was the focus on the offense and their best player.
He retires and the offense looks better. Why? Because we had an identify of pounding the football. Jacobs, Ward, Bradshaw and even Ruben Droughns earlier in the year rotated in and out. Every one of those guys fell forward after almost every run. You run the ball like that for 35 times a game with fresh running backs and it will take it's toll on the defense.
Barkely is a huge weapon. I don't want to see him get burnt out by running the ball 25 times a game. I'd love for the Giants to keep a Gallman or get someone else and split the carries. Gallman/rookie at about 12-15 with Barkely 15-18. Barkely will also get more touches in air by being a receiver.
PS. I don't think Gallman is very effective in pass pro yet.
I don't think you can "blah, blah, blah" the level of run blocking the Giants have had the last few years. I do think Barkley at times can dance too much, but again I think a lot of that is learned behavior from years of poor zone blocking. He should definitely improve with experience. The biggest thing is staying healthy.
As far as ypc, sure we can take away all of gallmans short yardage situations and goal line situations if we can take away all of barkleys tackles for loss too. It works both ways.
It is no coincidence that as our offensive line has played well, so has the running game regardless of who is running the ball. This is not a knock on gallman as he is running the ball well, but he lacks break away speed.
I can't wait to see Barkley behind an improved offensive line that will give him space to create big running plays.
This is the correct sentiment.
Also add that we have seen times where Barkley dance a bit or try to find the big play versus a few tough yards. Gallman does this less.
But let's not make it out that Barkley also doesn't have numerous runs where he simply ran thru a hole or gap for a nice gain. We have seen it happen. It just didn't happen consistently enough because his shitty OL didn't create as many gaps for as they are now for Gallman.
Not sure where this is going either. If they were both healthy and available in the next draft...who are picking first? I don't care what scheme Garrett is or is not running.
This is exactly it. I think the Giants need to utilize Barkley + Gallman like Kamara+Murray in New Orleans. It will make Barkley more, not less effective.
Barkley is arguably the best receiver among the RB's in the NFL.
This is exactly it. I think the Giants need to utilize Barkley + Gallman like Kamara+Murray in New Orleans. It will make Barkley more, not less effective.
I agree with this, it's a great comparison.
THe real question about this scenario is: is it a good idea to throw this much money into the RB position.
The Murray/Kamara comparison is also great from a cap allocation perspective as well.
Murray is making 3.2 mil and Kamara is making almost 16 mil.
That's a lot of money to pay for your RBs.
But if you’re a DC, you’re actively accounting for SB in a way you don’t have to for the Wayne Train. He’s not going to hit a HR, and SB can on any play. Gallman at the second level is 8-25 yards. Saquon is a potential TD.
SB may take time to get fully back to form after his knee. But a play action to him should suck up LBs like crazy. You saw the Steelers swarm to him and dare the pass to beat them, which at that point we couldn’t.
Finally, long term he’ll get paid in part - I think - because he’s also the face of the franchise, and they player football fans and TV producers want to watch. He sells ads, merch, and tickets. Not a lot of Gallman jerseys in the stands.
Barkley is arguably the best receiver among the RB's in the NFL.
This is exactly it. I think the Giants need to utilize Barkley + Gallman like Kamara+Murray in New Orleans. It will make Barkley more, not less effective.
This is what I would like, although Barkley will get more rushes than Kamara does.
Funny thing is, this is the main reason why you keep a guy like Gallman, instead of thinking he is easily replaceable.
Imagine if they still had Perkins and Hilliman as backups instead of Gallman?
Agreed!
I'm a huge Gallman fan; probably watched every game at Clemson.
When he came out I predicted he'd be a solid contributor for many years in the NFL; able to get the short yards, catch a 3rd down pass, etc. His obvious collegiate limitation was downfield speed; he seldom broke the "long one" on his own.
But don't sell the Wayne Train short. He was an every down back that set Clemson RB records for TDs and yards.
More significantly he led all college backs, including Saquan, in yards after contact. (Eventually he'd be brought down past the 2nd level).
He has now learned NFL pass pro (see the JJ report) and has to get used to NOT being the prime carrier.
Having said that I believe he has confirmed my pre draft opinion that he'd be a solid long term contributor. He can be the "homegrown" RB vet the NYG seem to always be searching for.
Barkley does not. Gallman has been running right past the first guy that tackles Barkley for a three yard loss because Barkley STOPS when receiving handoff and loses all momentum. Giant offense has improved without Barkley's TFL's and it is very obvious. I hope Barkley is able to come back strong but how much can you expect from a RB that does not run inside or block ?
I understand why you are a Barkley fanboy. He's fun to watch. You know what was not fun to watch ? His 1.8 yds per carry while healthy in first three games.
I understand why you are a Barkley fanboy. He's fun to watch. You know what was not fun to watch ? His 1.8 yds per carry while healthy in first three games.
And Gallman would have done much better? Did you even watch the Steelers game? He was getting hit 3 and 4 yards behind the LOS on every. Single. Play.
You should take a listen, we have a good debate on this.
Just a shitty, uninformed take.
I will point this out again. In the remainder of the bears game and the following two games, the RB's combined for 12 runs for losses.
Barkley was injured and unavailable to "dance", so can you explain that?
What I think it comes down to is, is it better to have the big play ability or the ability to move the chains? If moving the chains is more important, Gallman is the guy in THIS offense. Don't misinterpret, overall in a perfect world, it's a no brainer, you want Saquan in the backfield.
My co host and I argue about this and I do think Barkley is the better back, but it is definitely an interesting debate. You should take a listen if you get the chance.
Barkley and Gallman would make a great tandem next season, but I would venture there are college RBs that will be available late that can do the job Gallman is doing.
Which, as this thread goes on, I think is your bigger goal - to get people to listen to it.
Which, as this thread goes on, I think is your bigger goal - to get people to listen to it.
It is not my bigger goal, we have a ton of listeners that really like it and some very experienced in the tv production and podcast world helping us. I'm interested in the opinion. Sorry, you don't like it.
Year 2 - 1000+ yds rushing, 420+ yds receiving (only 13 games)
Done with a much worse line than Gallman has right now.
Gallman will get like half these numbers (actually less than half in receiving).
In addition Barkley's YPC is about 1 to 1.5 yds more (look it up). Also the defenses do not have to change their defense to handle Gallman, Barkley they do (which opens up other players).
There is no comparison really, Barkley behind this line now would gain about 1600 yds rushing for sure. I can't wait for next season
podcast is a pretty tough listen.
Which, as this thread goes on, I think is your bigger goal - to get people to listen to it.
It is not my bigger goal, we have a ton of listeners that really like it and some very experienced in the tv production and podcast world helping us. I'm interested in the opinion. Sorry, you don't like it.
My opinion on the Gallman debate you are having in the pod is that "fit" isn't really the topic. It shouldn't be a question on whether or not Gallman is a better "fit". He isn't. If he were, he'd have some 100 yard games and put up stats like Barkley. He's been the beneficiary of improved blocking.
Going back to Garrett's schemes with RB's when he was OC, he utilizes them complementary, which is what he'd likely do when Barkley is healthy.
Gallman is doing a solid job. The side of the argument being lost is that people are acting as if Gallman is getting the tough yards and Barkley wouldn't. Thant's a strawman argument. Again, in 2018, Barkley led the league in yards after contact. He also led the league in fewest yards at first contact
Gallman has filled in admirably, but he’s limited as a runner, and as an athlete. The job title is exactly what he is: backup.
I think Barkley is able to adjust his style, so he can be successful. And I believe Garrett will adjust the offense to sue his strengths.
It is in fair to judge Barkley off of the first few weeks of the season. The team is completely different at this point in the year.
Gallman was shit on badly by this board.
My opinion on the Gallman debate you are having in the pod is that "fit" isn't really the topic. It shouldn't be a question on whether or not Gallman is a better "fit". He isn't. If he were, he'd have some 100 yard games and put up stats like Barkley. He's been the beneficiary of improved blocking.
Going back to Garrett's schemes with RB's when he was OC, he utilizes them complementary, which is what he'd likely do when Barkley is healthy.
Gallman is doing a solid job. The side of the argument being lost is that people are acting as if Gallman is getting the tough yards and Barkley wouldn't. Thant's a strawman argument. Again, in 2018, Barkley led the league in yards after contact. He also led the league in fewest yards at first contact
I don't necessarily disagree with you about Gallman vs Barkley. There is no doubt the offensive line has improved, but I do think Garrett's schemes favor a back that makes quick decisions and hits the hole hard. My concern is that Barkley is the type of back that is more patient and looks for the big play and can this line hold their blocks. It is an interesting debate and one to be honest, I go back and forth on. Furthermore, there is no doubt the Giants miss Barkley's big play ability to the plodding offense they are running now.
These stats pale compared to Barkley's, and this is what Gallman is being applauded for. Gallman is a solid back up RB, which is exactly how he has been used here.
Gallman was shit on badly by this board.
+1
I don't believe Gallmans pass blocking is better than Barkleys, not sure where this came from. Giants use Lewis when they really need the RB to block. I may agree the pass blocking is equivalent between Bark and Gallman, but that is it
Gallman has filled in admirably, but he’s limited as a runner, and as an athlete. The job title is exactly what he is: backup.
I think Barkley is able to adjust his style, so he can be successful. And I believe Garrett will adjust the offense to sue his strengths.
It is in fair to judge Barkley off of the first few weeks of the season. The team is completely different at this point in the year.
This.
He was hit the earliest of any back after getting the ball. Do you think that might be why he had all the negative carries
I will post it for a multiple time here. In the remainder of the Bears game and teh next two games, we had 12 runs for losses. Without Barkley. Don't you think the blocking might have been an issue?
Gallman is not a throwaway. He's a solid backup. I'd love to have him here at a reasonable price
BUT - I ain't giving that guy a long term Kamara/CMC/Zeke type contract until I'm convinced he's the same player before the injuries.
I am not counting on him coming back 100% like it's a slam dunk no doubt about it type scenario. As Giants fans, we have all been down this road before.
Not sure when we saw Gallman pick up a blitz, since he is ineffective on obvious passing downs and usually Lewis comes in. As I stated above, Gallman is barely used in the passing game. The stats show it, and I have him in fantasy and see it there too. I think this is just an opinion. Yes Barkley had pass blocking issues, and it was very public that he was working to improve in this area. I do not think Gallman is any better. There is a big difference in pass blocking on down 1, which basically means helping someone out, than picking up a blitzing LB on obvious passing plays. Both players can do the first one, its the latter they both (and many backs) struggle with.
I think I am clearly biased towards SB, however I don't think there is any area that Gallman is better than Barkley at. Barkley is a unique back. I believe the coaching believes this too, just based on how both players were used.
Barkley does not. Gallman has been running right past the first guy that tackles Barkley for a three yard loss because Barkley STOPS when receiving handoff and loses all momentum. Giant offense has improved without Barkley's TFL's and it is very obvious. I hope Barkley is able to come back strong but how much can you expect from a RB that does not run inside or block ?
Do you just make shit up??
Out of Barkley's 2344 yards, over 1700, or almost 2/3rds of them come from runs inside the tackles! Now of course, most runs go inside the tackles - but to say he can't run inside is patently absurd.
I don't think he's saying he can't run inside the tackles....obviously he does - plays go that way.
But there's no denying that Barkley has a tendency to dance and simply at times not take the 2-3 yards that are there......sometimes you have to take what's there and not hit a HR on every play.
I think an announcer on Fox said that in the Chicago game..........
Am I misrepresenting the words?
Common denominator is a bad OL..
I hope Barkley is able to come back strong but how much can you expect from a RB that does not run inside or block ?
Am I misrepresenting the words?
No he literally said that lol......and I indicated he obviously goes between the tackles. I'm saying that his reference to stopping has to do with his Barkely having a tendency to dance (we saw this with Barry Sanders).
I see Barkely as a guy who will always get hit for a lot of losses, whether guys are crashing down the line (as in the Pitt game) or not.
I kinda agree with this.
I don't think you need to pay $3 mil for Gallman when you can find a similar skill set from a 4th or 5th rd draft pick.
That's FMIC, not me............
But having said that, I agree with the sentiment that you can get a similar back in the draft, mid-rounds.
You only bring him back a very reasonable price.
Finished 2nd with 56 broken tackles on runs
Finished 1st with 38 missed tackles on receptions
Finished 2nd with 56 broken tackles on runs
Finished 1st with 38 missed tackles on receptions
Well...if Saquon would just hit the open hole he wouldn't have to break so many damn tackles :)
JK - Saquon is a beast.
And is having a solid year, but let's be honest, you can pick up a guy with his production in the later rounds of the draft pretty easily.
I kinda agree with this.
I don't think you need to pay $3 mil for Gallman when you can find a similar skill set from a 4th or 5th rd draft pick.
I almost agree. I don't think resigning Gallman is a crucial decision as you can see Morris is almost as complete a back. I point to the Giants own pick of Paul Perkins a 5th round pick out of UCLA. I don't think there is a guarantee on ANY pick but you know what you have in Gallman. The tougher question and its one we can put off for a year or so, is Barkley. Paying him or not. Two injuries in 3 years. He's top 3 RB in the league and will most likely deserved to be paid. What do we do then.....
In terms of how much that is going to cost the Giants when SB becomes eligible.
I think it's going to take the Giants 2 years to really figure out where SB is, and that's assuming he's back for the start of next year...which, as I said before, I'm not saying is a slam dunk.
I can't link directly to the tackles/outside stats. It is part of a subscription service. I'll see if I can find them elsewhere
Saquon splits. Tabs have the other two years - ( New Window )
UMMM...Zeke is WAY better than MBIII ever was...
If you look at the tandem while Garrett was OC, it was Barber and Felix Jones. Neither of them ever got 100 yards, Barber averaged about .5 YPC less than Jones and Jones was the main receiving threat out of the backfield.
Put those two together and you have Barkley. That's what I was talking about this not being a "fit" issue for Garrett or a particular style. He's used different backs to do different things because he didn't have one that was all-purpose
Barkley was stood up in instant what seemed like many times a game. But Barkley is also a cut back and get-to-edge type back, and that contributes to many of those TFLs as well.
I never thought the Barkley pick was the tragedy some make it out to be, even as I am skeptical his prime will coincide with the other stars aligning to make a championship run.
I posted this in another thread, I think right now is actually a great time to extend him.
Extending Barkley - ( New Window )
Here is video of Barkley week one. You will notice that the Steelers were constantly in the backfield just as Barkley receives the hand-off.
Link - ( New Window )
Barkley was stood up in instant what seemed like many times a game. But Barkley is also a cut back and get-to-edge type back, and that contributes to many of those TFLs as well.
I never thought the Barkley pick was the tragedy some make it out to be, even as I am skeptical his prime will coincide with the other stars aligning to make a championship run.
I posted this in another thread, I think right now is actually a great time to extend him. Extending Barkley - ( New Window )
That would be a HUGE gamble.
You can't say it's on Saquon's indecision in the backfield for negative plays when there were so many missed blocks. Break down his carries and chart them. See how many guys got in his face as soon as he got the ball. The indecisive thing is so overblown.
Further, Saquon changes the way teams defend the Giants, Gallman does not.
There is no "Gallman fits this scheme better." Show me the scheme in the NFL that Saquon doesn't fit? There's not a offensive coordinator in the league that wouldn't take Saquon in a heartbeat.
It's clear as day the Thomas/Lemieux/Gates left side is demonstrably better run blocking, and the Solder/Hernandez/Halapio (and really the whole line) let way too many direct tacklers into the backfield last year.
Barkley was stood up in instant what seemed like many times a game. But Barkley is also a cut back and get-to-edge type back, and that contributes to many of those TFLs as well.
I never thought the Barkley pick was the tragedy some make it out to be, even as I am skeptical his prime will coincide with the other stars aligning to make a championship run.
I posted this in another thread, I think right now is actually a great time to extend him. Extending Barkley - ( New Window )
That would be a HUGE gamble.
It wouldn't be a gamble at all, that's the thing. Barkley's 5th year option will be equal to the transition tender since he was an original ballot Pro Bowler in 2018.
That number for 2020 was -- 8,704,000. Unless the PA/League make changes to the tender amount as result of the cap dropping, the 2022 will be pretty close to that.
Essentially Barkley is going to make ~19M the next 2 years.
I'm saying there is an opportunity to use that guaranteed money as a down payment on an extension, and only add more guaranteed money if he returns to form.
- has skills that are generational or just very good;
- should have been the #2 overall pick by Giants or not;
- should get a second contract from Giants or not;
- or Gallman is better at getting the so called "tough yards".
But seriously debating who is the better overall running back and who you would rather have carrying the ball in ANY SCHEME is quite comical.
It will likely take a year before Barkley returns to form so waiting to sign him until next season makes the most sense.
Great posts.
Gallman's running style does remind me of Marion Barber III, his best RB when he was Dallas's OC.
UMMM...Zeke is WAY better than MBIII ever was...
UMMM... read my post and check your dates. I said when Garrett was OC. Zeke was drafted in 2016, when Garrett was head coach. DERP!
Gallman has proven to be a reliable backup and would be a good complementary or change of pace back. I think he has been more successful than Barkley inside the tackles, whereas Barkley appears to be much more of an off-tackle runner, hence the big plays and sometimes negative yards.
Unless the Giants are sure that Barkley will be ready to go for Game 1, the Giants must try to keep Gallman around. Every team in the league has at least one back who is as productive as Gallman so he is not going to get big offers elsewhere. He will get backup or “running back by committee” money. So he should get that with the Giants on a 1-year extension or a 2-year team friendly deal, unless he wants to move on to try to compete for a lead back role.
It will likely take a year before Barkley returns to form so waiting to sign him until next season makes the most sense.
Exactly Jay. The reality is he's going to make at least 18M the next 2 years. What I'd like the Giants to do is give him that in the form of a bonus right now -- and then the rest of his guaranteed money be contingent on him returning to form next year.
If he doesn't return to form he's lost nothing and the Giant can walk away. If he does, he'll enjoy a lucrative deal in the range of his contemporaries.
I think Barkley ultimately gets moved for picks within the next 2 years.
I basically watched every game SB played at PSU. He's a free lancer by nature; and Franklin was okay with it because you can get away with it at the college level.
At best, I think SB's an average back running between the tackles. He doesn't have a real north-south mentality unless the hole is very clean.
So I'll believe it when I see it that SB adopts that discipline to hit the designated hole. There is a lot of muscle memory in that body to wait, wait, wait...bounce, bounce, bounce...and then ad-lib an opportunity.
He's great at his thing. But he ain't killing a clock and game like a Derrick Henry.
I understand using BB as what he does and doesn't do, but constantly saying the Pats don't do this, so why should we is kind of a bunk argument. There are certain types of players that BB literally never gets to look at because they go top 10. Everyone plays in their sandbox. Freak WRs, freak pass rushers, elite type RBs. Those guys almost always go top 10.
I swear to God people have amnesia from how poor our offensive line looked for 3 weeks and how teams were defending us. Legitametly 3 guys untouched as he's getting the handoff. Haven't seen anything like that. Some of that is teams were absolutely terrifed of Saquon, overwhelming our front, which had zero preseason. The funny part is nobody really plays like the same player until 2 years post ACL, but somehow I think people will think he got better because of the numbers he's going to put up with a competent offensive line. For some people, the end results are the only thing that matters completely ignoring football is the ultimate team sport. I'd image these same people have killed countless numbers of babies throwing out the bath water.
It’s a bummer the year the line got it together in the run game, Barkley is hurt. And the first year he’ll suit up behind a better line, he’ll be coming off surgery.
It sucks two of his prime years are getting wrapped up in this. Especially because I do think he has room to improve as a pass blocker, getting more depth on his pass routes, and turning some of those negative runs into positive plays.
I posted it several times on this thread. In the remainder of the chicago game and the next two games, we had 12 rushes for negative yardage.
It sort of dispels the idea that our backs fall forward and gain yardage while Barkley dances and gets dropped for losses due to his own deficiencies.
But then again, we are in a thread where the OP is arguing on his podcast that Gallman's running style is a better fit than Barkley in Garrett's offense. And on the pod, he's pretty adamant about it.
Donovan Smith was a bad OL at PSU? ;)
So I tend to agree with the OP.
Whether or not he’s the best fit for the identity Judge is trying to build is a legitimate question. He’s not a physical back. He’s not the kind of back that will wear down a defense in the playoffs and pay dividends in the 4th Quarter.
It’s a moot point considering the Giants are rolling with him for at least 2 more years, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they let him test the market when his rookie deal ends. It would probably be the best for the Giants.
It's clear as day the Thomas/Lemieux/Gates left side is demonstrably better run blocking, and the Solder/Hernandez/Halapio (and really the whole line) let way too many direct tacklers into the backfield last year.
Barkley was stood up in instant what seemed like many times a game. But Barkley is also a cut back and get-to-edge type back, and that contributes to many of those TFLs as well.
I never thought the Barkley pick was the tragedy some make it out to be, even as I am skeptical his prime will coincide with the other stars aligning to make a championship run.
I posted this in another thread, I think right now is actually a great time to extend him. Extending Barkley - ( New Window )
That would be a HUGE gamble.
I think his point is that we could probably get him at somewhat of a discount (relatively speaking). Maybe we could have a superstar RB but on a contract that doesn’t break the bank. It would still be expensive and a risk of course, but we’d be betting on a 23 year old torn ACL Saquon’s future in this league. Is it worth it? Possibly. Knowing Saquon’s work ethic and drive, and his otherworldly physical abilities, I would lean toward betting on him! I honestly get the feeling he’s a freak of nature and just young enough to rehab and get back to the same player he was physically by the time he’s 25 or 26. If he was a couple years older I’d say no, but I think this kid is built differently and he’s still pretty damn young.
Agreed, he should switch to velcro.
The posts weren’t there from the majority on here, I believe..The naysayers largely opined that Darnold should have been the pick. Some said Allen or Rosen
Much easier to replace a mediocre OC than a talent like SB.