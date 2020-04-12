for display only
Giants-Hawks predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/4/2020 12:44 pm
We give 'em a fight, but Seattle superior talent prevails in the end.

Seahawks 27, Giants 20.

You?
No shame  
Bones : 12/4/2020 1:17 pm : link
In losing to this years NFC Super Bowl participant:
Seahawks 31
Giants 13
Tie 20-20  
Ivan15 : 12/4/2020 1:30 pm : link
OK I'll Play  
Trainmaster : 12/4/2020 1:30 pm : link
With Jones (being 90% or better):

Seattle 23 Giants 20


Without Jones

Seattle 31 Giants 13
I think this one gets away from the NYG  
The_Boss : 12/4/2020 1:34 pm : link
Seattle 37
NYG 14
Seattle 27 - Giants 17  
Ira : 12/4/2020 1:36 pm : link
Without Jones, the Giants can't take enough advantage of a weak Seattle defensive front.
Hawks 26-9  
Skittlebish : 12/4/2020 1:38 pm : link
Just not enough offensive firepower, even against a shitty D
Giants 27 - Sea 24  
Ron Johnson : 12/4/2020 1:49 pm : link
Gallman goes for 158, Bradbury holds Metcalf to 3 for 25.
Assuming DJ is a No Go  
Devour the Day : 12/4/2020 1:51 pm : link
Going west and no Jones it will be tough.
Hate to say it but we take a step back. Lay the points as I think Seattle wins by 14. 31 - 17.
With no DJ  
Johnny5 : 12/4/2020 1:54 pm : link
Seattle 30
Giants 13
We ain’t winning  
cjac : 12/4/2020 1:58 pm : link
This game
Cue the "Colt should start over Jones" threads  
PatersonPlank : 12/4/2020 1:59 pm : link
Giants 27 - Seahawks 17
Giants 22 Seahawks 21  
torrey : 12/4/2020 2:08 pm : link
Graham will come up with a plan to slow down Seattle.
McCoy will be passable, but will have trouble getting TDs
Gano will kick 5 FGs including game winner at the end.
RE: .  
NDMedics : 12/4/2020 2:21 pm : link
Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I think we finally steal one against a good team after all the close losses. We're due.

Giants 24 - Seahawks 20


I'm going to go with this prediction as well!
I saw a statistic recently  
Jay on the Island : 12/4/2020 2:31 pm : link
where Russell Wilson has struggled this season versus zone coverage. His numbers versus man were outstanding but most of his turnovers were versus zone.
RE: Seattle 27 - Giants 17  
uther99 : 12/4/2020 2:32 pm : link
Ira said:
Quote:
Without Jones, the Giants can't take enough advantage of a weak Seattle defensive front.


sounds right to me
RE: We ain’t winning  
M.S. : 12/4/2020 2:36 pm : link
cjac said:
Quote:
This game

Yep.

Seattle 27
Giants 7

I'm surprised at some of these predictions.  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12/4/2020 2:44 pm : link
One thing Judge has shown is he gets the team prepared to compete everyweek. I doubt we win, but we aren't going to get blown out.
RE: I'm surprised at some of these predictions.  
alsoknownaskaz : 12/4/2020 2:52 pm : link
Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
One thing Judge has shown is he gets the team prepared to compete everyweek. I doubt we win, but we aren't going to get blown out.


I wouldn't be surprised if this defense bends and doesn't break until like 4th (due to our offense not moving the ball) and Seattle runs up score. Final box score won't be indicative of hard fought game. 27-13 SEA
RE: I'm surprised at some of these predictions.  
larryflower37 : 12/4/2020 3:04 pm : link
Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
One thing Judge has shown is he gets the team prepared to compete everyweek. I doubt we win, but we aren't going to get blown out.


We were struggling to score points with Jones.
McCoy is a bad QB.
I don't see the Giants moving the ball well and the defense will be on the field for a long time.
This is a prime game for a blowout.
defense wins this game  
giantfan2000 : 12/4/2020 3:15 pm : link
Giants 19
Seahawks 17
I expect Seattle to pull away late - say, 31-13.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/4/2020 3:16 pm : link
The game might be closer than the score, but I don't see the Giants sustaining enough drives to keep the defense from wearing down in the second half. That said, the talent level of the two teams is close enough to give the Giants a puncher's chance.

If you feel like punching yourself in the d!ck, compare the 2018-2020 stats of Chris Carson (the 249th pick in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (a fairly high pick in 2018, IIRC):
........... ATT YDS TD FD LNG AVG
Barkley 497 2344 17 96 78 4.7
Carson 599 2745 20 158 61 4.6
Game comes down to a last second Field Goal by Seattle  
LBH15 : 12/4/2020 3:26 pm : link
I will tell you sunday night if they make it.
Seattle  
AcidTest : 12/4/2020 4:07 pm : link
31 - 13.
Giants 24, Seahawks 23  
Beezer : 12/4/2020 4:11 pm : link
DO IT!
Without Jones  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/4/2020 4:12 pm : link


We get smoked. I think we get blown out, unfortunately.
24-13 Giants with McCoy  
markky : 12/4/2020 4:15 pm : link
We win in a well coached game. We come out and surprise this week. Some people might think the Giants are overmatched but I'm better the players don't think that.
Seahawks 27 - Giants 16  
US1 Giants : 12/4/2020 4:17 pm : link
RE: Seahawks 27 - Giants 16  
HumbleGiant : 12/4/2020 4:36 pm : link
Agree 100%
27-16 Seattle
Banks was on radio today and sounded pretty adamant are chances  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/4/2020 4:42 pm : link
are more than 0. He did have a good point and he’s like what we know about Judge so far is there will certainly be a plan in place with a path to victory. Makes me think if we can keep it close enough we dump out the playbook and tricks in 2nd half. I still like our chances much better against the Cards because we can really lean on run game in that one. Adams and Dunlap on that defense are going to make that too difficult
If we somehow do beat Seattle and McCoy doesn’t shit his pants  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/4/2020 4:43 pm : link
This place might be unbearable with the barrage of posts on the QB situation.
late FG.....Giants win 23-21  
BCD : 12/4/2020 4:44 pm : link
and the world's going crazy ...Johnny Most
Seattle 31-6  
Giant John : 12/4/2020 5:41 pm : link
Sorry. No DJ no win.
Giants 24 - 21  
gogiants : 12/4/2020 5:56 pm : link
Colt McCoy gets his college magic back.
RE: I'm surprised at some of these predictions.  
M.S. : 12/4/2020 5:56 pm : link
Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
One thing Judge has shown is he gets the team prepared to compete everyweek. I doubt we win, but we aren't going to get blown out.

I agree with what you're saying, but there is a pathway to getting blown out, and that is if our defense is asked to stay on the field too long because our Colt McCoy offense has too many 3-and-outs. In which case, we can easily get tattooed in the 4th quarter for 3 scores.
RE: I expect Seattle to pull away late - say, 31-13.  
M.S. : 12/4/2020 5:57 pm : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The game might be closer than the score, but I don't see the Giants sustaining enough drives to keep the defense from wearing down in the second half. That said, the talent level of the two teams is close enough to give the Giants a puncher's chance.

If you feel like punching yourself in the d!ck, compare the 2018-2020 stats of Chris Carson (the 249th pick in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (a fairly high pick in 2018, IIRC):
........... ATT YDS TD FD LNG AVG
Barkley 497 2344 17 96 78 4.7
Carson 599 2745 20 158 61 4.6

BBB -- I didn't see your post but I just wrote exactly the same thing, just not as eloquently as you.
Giants win 31-20  
Milton : 12/4/2020 6:15 pm : link
Afterwards the excuses will fly from all corners.
Seahawks 23-13  
Metnut : 12/4/2020 6:18 pm : link
seems about right.

We have a punchers shot even with McCoy if we study aggressive and take shots down the field. If we play conservative with the backup QB, we’ll make things easy and predictable for the SEA defense and they’ll crowd us up front.
Seahawks by 10-14  
cosmicj : 12/4/2020 6:37 pm : link
They’ve been playing a brutal schedule and winning. Their defense ranking is misleading because the unit had some bad games earlier in the season but has been playing better.
Truthfully I have no idea how this game will go  
Milton : 12/4/2020 7:24 pm : link
Nothing would surprise me, we can't be sure what we have in the Giants and it's hard to tell what we're up against in Seattle. It's not like they shined on Monday night against a pathetic Eagles team.
My crystal ball is murky on this game  
ray in arlington : 12/4/2020 7:35 pm : link
but the Giants will win the division, play the Rams, and win in overtime with Evan Engram running through the tunnel.

:)
With Jones....  
GMen72 : 12/4/2020 10:39 pm : link
Seattle-24
G-Men-13

Without Jones....

Seattle-24
Giants-13
Low Scorer  
Phiddler : 12/4/2020 11:34 pm : link
The most interesting part of this game will be watching our D play their O. If we keep them under 20 points, there’s a decent chance of winning. And we’ll need the D or ST to score. Every week we see somebody new show up in the highlights, and I expect that again this week. I’ll go 17-14 Giants, cuz I can’t root against them.
27-19  
mpinmaine : 12/5/2020 6:07 am : link
nyg
I expect a tight battle to the very end...  
KingBlue : 12/5/2020 7:28 am : link
We will win if we win the turnover battle. I like the Bradberry vs Metcalf matchup. I like our DL vs Hawks OL matchup. Obviously the biggest matchup in favor of the Hawks is at QB. That being said, Wilson has been sacked alot... I'm hoping for a couple of turnovers to be the catalyst for an unexpected Giants win.

Giants 22 Hawks 21
I don't see any path to victory here  
Giants86 : 12/5/2020 10:24 am : link
Seattle is a good team, we haven't beaten a good team in 3-4 years. With our backup on the road??
Seattle 31 Giants 7
I honestly have a hard time believing the Giants can compete with  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2020 1:03 pm : link
the Seahawks -- especially without Jones -- but I'll be there to watch and if they are able to muster up some competition it will make the game enjoyable for me
RE: I saw a statistic recently  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/5/2020 1:45 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
where Russell Wilson has struggled this season versus zone coverage. His numbers versus man were outstanding but most of his turnovers were versus zone.


And that’s the problem with Carson back in the lineup. Their skill guys aren’t really zone busters, but dominate man coverage. The key in this game is going to be for us to be good enough up front in zone against the run so we can keep the man to a minimum. This is kind of one of those things that our defensive line doesn’t get enough credit for and not obvious to fans at home. We can stop the run in zone, which is dangerous and why we’ve forced a lot of turnovers this year. I think we win this matchup again because of Shell being out.
Giants 22 Seahawks 17  
trueblueinpw : 12/5/2020 6:13 pm : link
Gano hits 5 FGs Gallman and the O line grind out a tough and punishing 100 yards in the ground and the defense scores a TD.

Wilson is spied and hit hard by Peppers all day. Bradbury handles DK as well as anyone has all season, it’s an epic and physical battle all day. LW and DT are stout and nasty inside all day. Hawks are gonna hawk but they looked past this tough and very physical Giants team and will later realize the Big Blue cost the Hawks a trip to the playoffs.
I have no faith in McCoy  
Gman11 : 12/5/2020 8:32 pm : link
If the Giants score a TD by the offense I will be surprised. I'm praying that this is the only game Jones misses.
I’m changing my prediction after some thought and looking at  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/5/2020 8:42 pm : link
injury report

Giants 24 Seahawks 23. Difference in game is missed xp. Slayton and Engram come up with their individual efforts of the year. McCoy does enough with a week of practice snaps to win.
