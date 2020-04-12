Giants-Hawks predictions.

One thing Judge has shown is he gets the team prepared to compete everyweek. I doubt we win, but we aren't going to get blown out.
I wouldn't be surprised if this defense bends and doesn't break until like 4th (due to our offense not moving the ball) and Seattle runs up score. Final box score won't be indicative of hard fought game. 27-13 SEA
The game might be closer than the score, but I don't see the Giants sustaining enough drives to keep the defense from wearing down in the second half. That said, the talent level of the two teams is close enough to give the Giants a puncher's chance.
If you feel like punching yourself in the d!ck, compare the 2018-2020 stats of Chris Carson (the 249th pick in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (a fairly high pick in 2018, IIRC):
........... ATT YDS TD FD LNG AVG
Barkley 497 2344 17 96 78 4.7
Carson 599 2745 20 158 61 4.6
Game comes down to a last second Field Goal by Seattle
are more than 0. He did have a good point and he’s like what we know about Judge so far is there will certainly be a plan in place with a path to victory. Makes me think if we can keep it close enough we dump out the playbook and tricks in 2nd half. I still like our chances much better against the Cards because we can really lean on run game in that one. Adams and Dunlap on that defense are going to make that too difficult
If we somehow do beat Seattle and McCoy doesn’t shit his pants
I agree with what you're saying, but there is a pathway to getting blown out, and that is if our defense is asked to stay on the field too long because our Colt McCoy offense has too many 3-and-outs. In which case, we can easily get tattooed in the 4th quarter for 3 scores.
RE: I expect Seattle to pull away late - say, 31-13.
We have a punchers shot even with McCoy if we study aggressive and take shots down the field. If we play conservative with the backup QB, we’ll make things easy and predictable for the SEA defense and they’ll crowd us up front.
The most interesting part of this game will be watching our D play their O. If we keep them under 20 points, there’s a decent chance of winning. And we’ll need the D or ST to score. Every week we see somebody new show up in the highlights, and I expect that again this week. I’ll go 17-14 Giants, cuz I can’t root against them.
We will win if we win the turnover battle. I like the Bradberry vs Metcalf matchup. I like our DL vs Hawks OL matchup. Obviously the biggest matchup in favor of the Hawks is at QB. That being said, Wilson has been sacked alot... I'm hoping for a couple of turnovers to be the catalyst for an unexpected Giants win.
where Russell Wilson has struggled this season versus zone coverage. His numbers versus man were outstanding but most of his turnovers were versus zone.
And that’s the problem with Carson back in the lineup. Their skill guys aren’t really zone busters, but dominate man coverage. The key in this game is going to be for us to be good enough up front in zone against the run so we can keep the man to a minimum. This is kind of one of those things that our defensive line doesn’t get enough credit for and not obvious to fans at home. We can stop the run in zone, which is dangerous and why we’ve forced a lot of turnovers this year. I think we win this matchup again because of Shell being out.
Gano hits 5 FGs Gallman and the O line grind out a tough and punishing 100 yards in the ground and the defense scores a TD.
Wilson is spied and hit hard by Peppers all day. Bradbury handles DK as well as anyone has all season, it’s an epic and physical battle all day. LW and DT are stout and nasty inside all day. Hawks are gonna hawk but they looked past this tough and very physical Giants team and will later realize the Big Blue cost the Hawks a trip to the playoffs.
Seahawks 31
Giants 13
Seattle 23 Giants 20
Without Jones
Seattle 31 Giants 13
NYG 14
Hate to say it but we take a step back. Lay the points as I think Seattle wins by 14. 31 - 17.
Giants 13
McCoy will be passable, but will have trouble getting TDs
Gano will kick 5 FGs including game winner at the end.
Giants 24 - Seahawks 20
I'm going to go with this prediction as well!
sounds right to me
Yep.
Seattle 27
Giants 7
We were struggling to score points with Jones.
McCoy is a bad QB.
I don't see the Giants moving the ball well and the defense will be on the field for a long time.
This is a prime game for a blowout.
Seahawks 17
We get smoked. I think we get blown out, unfortunately.
27-16 Seattle
:)
G-Men-13
Without Jones....
Seattle-24
Giants-13
Giants 22 Hawks 21
Seattle 31 Giants 7
Giants 24 Seahawks 23. Difference in game is missed xp. Slayton and Engram come up with their individual efforts of the year. McCoy does enough with a week of practice snaps to win.