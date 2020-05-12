Cutting Zeitler

To me, Zeitler is perhaps a slightly above average guard at this point. I’m not sure if the difference between him and Hernandez. Lemieux has added more to our pulling game since entering the lineup. Give our needs this off-season, would you all see a scenario where we cut Zeitler and of course Solder and Tate, and drafting a guard in round 2 (say Wyatt Davis) this keeping our o-line exceptionally cheap. This would give us the cap space to keep both LW and DT, plus either a pass rusher or a wide receiver In free agency.
Solder is a different story.
I see plenty left in the tank. Solder isn't the LT next year and Peart will eww arn his chance. They're better off moving on from Nate.
OL is critically important. I don't think cutting a starter, expecting a 5th rd pick in next years draft to replace him instantly, is a good strategy.
He would have to accept a pay cut to return IMO. I know that the Giants would lose depth and talent along the OL but the Giants could sign a cheaper veteran to compete with Lemieux and Hernandez for the starting job along with a draft pick and possibly Kyle Murphy.
I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.
The good news is most of his cap hit comes from his $12M salary, so there's plenty of room to negotiate that down and save some $$$ if he is willing. If he's not I'd certainly think we can find a better use for the $12.5M in cap savings we'd get from cutting him loose.
Why trade JPP from a position of need? The reason is that their ability no longer justifies their cap number. Look I like Zeitler and I am happy that he has played noticeably better after a dreadful start to the season. I just don't think he's worth his cap number. The Giants could go after Thuney for a little bit more than what they are paying Zeitler.
It's better to get rid of a expensive player a year too early than a year too late. The Eagles are a perfect example of what can go wrong when teams keep their players past their prime.
I couldn't agree more, If a guard is clearly the BPA in round 3 then maybe but I would prefer to see the Giants target a guard on day 3.
if the coaching staff has lost faith in hernandez as a viable starter, it makes no sense to cut zeitler. hard to tell what the deal is given the "rotate the guards and tackles" directive from judge
position to use a 2nd rd pick to fill that spot. The same was debated about Daniel Jones. We are finally in position to address areas that are weak like pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.
I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.
Haha. That's such a horrible example to point out. Lmao. JPP has been great for Tampa. We struggled after trading him. Also, completely different circumstances. We needed cap space back then. We have cap space now.
If I was to make a point as to why we should keep Zeitler I would say look at what happened when we traded JPP.
He's been great? That's funny, he has produced some sacks but he's been the same player for Tampa as he was for the Giants but with a huge cap number. I have a friend who is a Bucs fan and he can't stand JPP most of the time. He said that he disappears for the entire game except for the occasional sack. According to him he benefits greatly from White, David, and Barrett plus their solid front. He's a solid second pass rusher but he never came close to the player he was in 2011.
if the coaching staff has lost faith in hernandez as a viable starter, it makes no sense to cut zeitler. hard to tell what the deal is given the "rotate the guards and tackles" directive from judge
That there is the key. If they believe in Hernandez then you cut Zeitler. Save the 12-13 million and allocate it to other positions.
That money could be used on Golluday or Robinson or JuJu
That's a great question. Theoretically it could come down to do you want to keep Zeitler and Leonard Williams or do you want to cut Zeitler and use that money to keep Tomlinson along with Leonard Williams?
He's always been a great run defender. Yes, he's been great for them. Tampa would make that trade 100 times out of 100. Players get worse over time. Where were we after we traded JPP? You are making 2 separate arguments. There is a difference between being great and being productive. JPP has been productive for them.
As far as Zeitler goes, again, cutting him is flat out moronic. There are only two options imo. One, you keep him. Two, you trade him. Any team that trades for Zeitler has a great situation. His 12 mil that carries over has no guaranteed money. That team can give him a signing/roster/workout bonus and easily lower his cap number while giving him an extension. He is only 31 years old. He has trade value.
This is false. The NFL put a cap on how much money they can take away from 2021. If the NFL loses enough money the hit from this year is going to carry over to future years beyond 2021. Also, we have no idea if 2021 will be any better than 2020. If 2021 is similar to 2020 then the NFL is really in a bind as all these contracts keep increasing when the cap hasn't. And remember increasing doesn't mean from 2020 to 2021. It is from 2019 to 2021. Contracts were structured to increase every year. Just because 2021 may he more than 2020 doesn't mean everything is back to normal. This hit is going to be felt over multiple years.
Maybe that’s a product of health and/or continuity. Time has also proven Colombo was a massive dip shit and incompetent coach (something I always suspected) — so maybe that explains some of it as well.
Regardless, you practically must do something. If he’s part of the future, you certainly shouldn’t pay him 14.5M this year (up to 9% of the cap) and then get into a contract negotiation after the season.
An extension getting down his cap hit this year, and getting team control for 2 more years is optimal.
Unless the tread on his tires is breaking down at some quicker rate than we are seeing, I think he has been solid since an opening day debacle vs Steelers.
Agree he is expensive, but have more confidence in Zeitler staying solid versus the FO easily replacing him.
Next draft would be good to target a Center/Guard type. Accomplishes getting a backup for Gates and Zeitler in one developing body.
As far as Zeitler goes, again, cutting him is flat out moronic. There are only two options imo. One, you keep him. Two, you trade him. Any team that trades for Zeitler has a great situation. His 12 mil that carries over has no guaranteed money. That team can give him a signing/roster/workout bonus and easily lower his cap number while giving him an extension. He is only 31 years old. He has trade value.
Ok JPP wasn't a great example but as for Zeitler of course you try to trade him first. That is obvious but the Giants would more than likely receive a 6th-7th round pick at best which is still better than nothing.
I am very concerned with the player he was the first 5 weeks of the season. Sure he is only 31 but former Giants Chris Snee, Rich Seubert, Kareem McKenzie, David Diehl, Shaun O'Hara, and even Kevin Boothe rapidly declined or retired at that age. OL often fall off a cliff especially after a solid season. I just don't think it's wise to invest $14.5 million in cap room on a 31 year old while losing Tomlinson for the same amount of money.
I am a huge fan of Lemieux and I am confident that the Giants will bring in another veteran guard as depth while also drafting a guard early on day 3.
Agreed, KZ is our best guard and not particularly old for the position. Rework the deal if you can
Solder would need to accept a massive pay cut. Solder has the second highest cap number next year at $16.4 million.
There is some confusion over Solder's cap number next year. Over the cap has a $10 million dollar cap hit if the Giants release Solder with them saving $6 million. So the Giants would need him to accept a paycut of $6 million in order to keep him as depth instead of paying him for nothing. Hopefully he would accept more than that if they wanted to keep him around.
Cutting Zeitler is a stupid, short sighted proposal that could and prolly would backfire in a heartbeat.
Lets see what Murphy brings to thebfield first, and I want Lemieux to have much better balance over his own two feet too.
The critical mistake I think the Giants made last time we had a good Oline (2004-2011) was they all got big second contracts. If they can get good at identifying OL talent and developing they will be in a good spot.
I agree in the short term you offer a pay cut to Zeitler.
Don't be a moron yourself with this kind of remark.
While you may not agree cutting KZ has enough merit (nor do I) it certainly is debatable. Hence the OP and the thread.
-Kevin Zeitler had a surprisingly awful game. He was the lowest graded blocker of the bunch. He allowed 2 pressures, 2 TFL, and a sack (although one could argue it wasn’t his fault). More than the weak grade, Zeitler looked stiff. Is there something wrong? Is he on the sharp decline? He will be one I watch closely next week in Chicago, another team with really good interior defensive linemen.
Week two vs Chicago:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler looked much better than what we saw in Week 1, in particular during the second half. Hernandez allowed a sack on a late stunt but besides that, he was solid. Zeitler allowed a TFL in the first half but was fine otherwise. He still looks overly stiff out there.
Week three vs SF:
Zeitler, for the third week, looks overly slow and stiff. He can’t get across guys and that is a major reason why this running game just can’t seem to get going. The backside pursuit is always there because Zeitler can’t cut anyone off. I’m alarmed by this.
Week 4 vs the Rams:
Sticking with the negatives, Kevin Zeitler had a negative grade. He allowed a TFL, 1 pressure, and was flagged for a false start. Four weeks in and I will go on record now saying he is now a shell of what he used to be and the end may be closer than we thought for him. He just doesn’t get the knee bend and he just doesn’t shift laterally like he used to.
Week 5 vs Dallas:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler had their best game as a group. Zeitler and Hernandez both allowed 1 pressure each. There seemed to be more lateral pulling of the guards which worked out well for the rushing attack. I expect to see more of that in coming games.
Week 6 vs Washington:
Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez were up and down. Zeitler allowed 2 TFLs and Hernandez allowed 1 in addition to a pressure. I’ve said this a few times but as long as I keep seeing it, it will keep showing up in the review. Apologies if it seems repetitive: Zeitler looks close to being done. No knee bend, no sustaining with his hands, too many recovery steps to keep himself upright.
Week 7 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler finished with his top grade of the season, which isn’t saying much. However, it was encouraging to see him play well on short rest against a tough opponent. He did allow a TFL, though.
Week 8 vs Tampa Bay:
Nick Gates and Kevin Zeitler each did a nice job inside. They were both called for holding penalties that I thought were poor calls and they both allowed 1 pressure.
Week 9 vs Washington:
The two veterans of the group, Kevin Zeitler and Fleming, both finished with below average grades. Zeitler was better, however. He allowed 2 pressures and a sack, although the sack could be put on Jones. Zeitler came up with multiple key blocks in the running game and he showed some juice as a lead blocker to the outside. That was the best I’ve seen him move this year athletically.
Week 10 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler is looking much better than he did earlier in the year. His lateral movement has been crisper, and he is getting quality movement with his punch. He suffered a concussion and was replaced by Hernandez late in the game.
Week 11 vs Cincinnati:
The interior had a back and forth day. Kevin Zeitler was flagged for a false start and allowed 1 pressure and 1 TFL.
If he accepts a paycut I think he is definitely worth bringing back without a debate. However when we see Sy mention that he thinks that Zeitler appears close to being done more than once that is concerning for a 31 year old with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. If Gettleman is retained I would love to see the comments on this board if Zeitler returns and he is finished.
2021: Williams + Tomlinson
There may be a bit leftover if Williams signs a long term contract that lowers his first year cap hit, the 2021 total may actually be lower.
First, JPP did not fit the scheme of what bettcher wanted. 2nd, JPP had the fireworks incident. Zeitler has none of these issues. He is under contract, he is still young at 30 and he has solidified the RG position.
It took years to finally put together a good OL.
That is a very large number. There are very few OL that have totals that high. It’s rarified air. And it means his body could start breaking down literally at any time.
Keeping Zeitler next season is the height of folly.
This is an incredibly foolish and ill informed take.
Did you even bother to check Spotrac or OTC for highest paid OGs in the NFL?
Eric Flowers is getting 10 mil per year!
You think Zeitler would accept a pay cut to 5-6???
Yeah, sure, fine. He'd find that much - mostly or all as a signing bonus if cut - in a heartbeat.
Not saying he's worth the 12 mil due him in a cap-shrunk 2021, but get real with the figures you just tossed out, as in "tossed your cookies."
For 2020 Brandon Scherff tops out at > 15 mil. - ( New Window )
Not a restructure then that should end the debate. With the cap going down and with nearly 1/3 of the league over the salary cap there will not be many teams that go wild in free agency this year which should help convince Zeitler to take a paycut because no team is giving a 31 year old guard 8+ million per season. If the Giants offer him a paycut in the 6-7 million range with incentives he should be happy with that offer.
Foolish take? Ereck Flowers is making $10 million because he was coming off an excellent prove it deal with Washington and was 25 years old paid by Miami who had more than $100 million in cap room during a normal offseason.
This past offseason 26 year old Andrus Peat received the biggest contract among the guards in football with an AAV of 11.5 million.
The link you shared provides the average salary not cap numbers. Another 11/2020 poster.
This is a reasonable take. But it's quite different from the OP's initial take of "cut Zeitler."
The OP didn't offer a reasonable compromise between cut or keep.
Cut Solder and tell Zeitler he has to take a play cut. If Zeitler doesn't like it, then good luck elsewhere. This is a place he fits in well now. He'll want to stay and mentor the kids.
This is a reasonable take. But it's quite different from the OP's initial take of "cut Zeitler."
The OP didn't offer a reasonable compromise between cut or keep.
I think there is no need for him to have to say it. Obviously the Giants should try to trade Zeitler first if he refuses to take a pay cut. I just don't think that there will be a market for a declining 31 year old guard with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. There are only a handful of teams that have the cap room to acquire him.
If he accepts a paycut I think he is definitely worth bringing back without a debate. However when we see Sy mention that he thinks that Zeitler appears close to being done more than once that is concerning for a 31 year old with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. If Gettleman is retained I would love to see the comments on this board if Zeitler returns and he is finished.
I'm amazed at how much the opinion on KZ differs. I would advise checking out the O-line report and Big Blue Banter all 22 podcasts.
I'm fully in the camp of not cutting our best O lineman. I would like to lower the cap hit by extending him.
No, DG is right, the Hog Mollies are CRITICAL. Z is a good player.
Solder is another matter.
Thomas-Hernandez-Gates-Lemieux-Peart Swing T for a year- T.Smith
That's a very good young OL.
Ideally, if we get Solder to take a big pay cut, and Zeitler to take a reasonable one, we have 3 viable OTs (Thomas, Peart, Solder) and 3 viable OGs (Lemieux, Hernandez, Zeitler), and Gates. That's 7 quality OL and we can maybe draft one more but focus the rest of FA and the draft elsewhere. (Preferably Edge, WR, CB, etc.)
And OL #8 is already on the roster with Murphy. Btw, I’ve not seen anything recently on the health status of Solder’s son ... May God bless.
Yes, maybe our OL has started to play better in the past few games, but you have to admit that it's been against some pretty bad teams.
And Zeitler makes way too much money and overall has been a disappointment since he's been here. Saying that he is a rock or a stabilizer on the line is just ridiculous.
My 2021 forecast / assumptions as of today:
1) The FA market for KZ will be there, won’t restructure, gets cut
2) Fleming will sign a multi year deal elsewhere
3) Tate is cut
4) The cap cost of cutting solder vs KZ, they’ll keep Nate one year
5) they will have Solder as the backup swing tackle/guard
6) they’ll sign one of big body FA WRs - Golladay or Robinson
7) one of LW or DT will be signed long term or franchised
8) the other will be sign elsewhere
9) Logan Ryan will be resigned for 3 years / 20mm
10) assuming 6mm for 2021 picks, works for 21 cap
Agreed, An edge rusher is the biggest need this offseason.
but that would mean either Hernandez or Lemieux would be sitting on the bench next year.
Too bad Zeitler can't be traded. It might be worth cutting him for cap reasons if it allowed the Giants to retain both Tomlinson and Williams.
Quote:
that Solder is either getting cut or taking a massive pay cut? Because that's happening before anything with Zeitler. Ask Solder to take a massive pay cut (or cut him), and ask Zeitler to take a reasonable haircut.
Ideally, if we get Solder to take a big pay cut, and Zeitler to take a reasonable one, we have 3 viable OTs (Thomas, Peart, Solder) and 3 viable OGs (Lemieux, Hernandez, Zeitler), and Gates. That's 7 quality OL and we can maybe draft one more but focus the rest of FA and the draft elsewhere. (Preferably Edge, WR, CB, etc.)
And OL #8 is already on the roster with Murphy. Btw, I’ve not seen anything recently on the health status of Solder’s son ... May God bless.
I'm hoping no news is good news, also hope he's doing well.