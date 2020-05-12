Cutting Zeitler CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 9:41 am

To me, Zeitler is perhaps a slightly above average guard at this point. I’m not sure if the difference between him and Hernandez. Lemieux has added more to our pulling game since entering the lineup. Give our needs this off-season, would you all see a scenario where we cut Zeitler and of course Solder and Tate, and drafting a guard in round 2 (say Wyatt Davis) this keeping our o-line exceptionally cheap. This would give us the cap space to keep both LW and DT, plus either a pass rusher or a wide receiver In free agency.