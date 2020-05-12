for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Cutting Zeitler

CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 9:41 am
To me, Zeitler is perhaps a slightly above average guard at this point. I’m not sure if the difference between him and Hernandez. Lemieux has added more to our pulling game since entering the lineup. Give our needs this off-season, would you all see a scenario where we cut Zeitler and of course Solder and Tate, and drafting a guard in round 2 (say Wyatt Davis) this keeping our o-line exceptionally cheap. This would give us the cap space to keep both LW and DT, plus either a pass rusher or a wide receiver In free agency.
Agree completely.  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 9:46 am : link
Zeitler’s contract is in fact structured for a 2021 release. I think a release or a significant pay cut is a near certainty.
Yeah, let’s make sure we thin out the OL talent ASAP.  
BillT : 12/5/2020 9:49 am : link
I’m always amazed at how quick folks want to dump good players. We’ve been through years and years and years of bad OLs and extremely sub par depth. Now that we not only have some talent we have some depth as well. It like we can’t stand the thought of being both good and deep. We have the cap space to keep him and it gives us a year to develop decent backup. I’d keep him but maybe that’s just me.
Bill  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 9:53 am : link
This is not a slight on Zeitler, it’s a comment about $ allocation. If we get a competent starter in round 5 (Lemieux) than we don’t have to pay a high priced guard, who only has 1 year left anyway. If we can replace in the draft where from what I’m reading there is a deep class of guards. Why not save that money and use on other positions. So we can get a better *team* all around. It’s just a comment on allocating our funds to keep our best players . Who’d you rather keep Tomlinson or Zeitler?
For an OL, he’s not old.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/5/2020 10:03 am : link
I would not be in a rush to part ways with him. He can still anchor
Appears to be time to revisit his contract at least  
JonC : 12/5/2020 10:06 am : link
probably too soon to cut him loose based on their current replacement options. Keeping best player available in mind, they figure to be looking for impact players given the current roster holes.

Solder is a different story.
Agree  
Toth029 : 12/5/2020 10:14 am : link
With JonC.

I see plenty left in the tank. Solder isn't the LT next year and Peart will eww arn his chance. They're better off moving on from Nate.
Another thread about getting rid of our most consistent, and only  
Spider56 : 12/5/2020 10:15 am : link
proven OL ... Until either Lemieux or Hernandez can show they can be improvement over Zeitler on the Right side, no.
We got lucky with Lemeuix - how many mid-late rd OL picks  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2020 10:16 am : link
have we completely whiffed on. Basically all the rest, including a few high picks too.

OL is critically important. I don't think cutting a starter, expecting a 5th rd pick in next years draft to replace him instantly, is a good strategy.
No offense but cutting Zeitler makes no fuckin sense.  
robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2020 10:17 am : link
One, you keep him because OL don't grow in trees or, two, you trade him. Flat out releasing him is comical.
The Giants would save $12 million in cap room  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 10:19 am : link
by cutting Zeitler this offseason.

He would have to accept a pay cut to return IMO. I know that the Giants would lose depth and talent along the OL but the Giants could sign a cheaper veteran to compete with Lemieux and Hernandez for the starting job along with a draft pick and possibly Kyle Murphy.
If we’ve learned anything  
Jim in Fairfax : 12/5/2020 10:22 am : link
It’s that you can’t count on plugging in any draft pick, most especially on the offensive line.
Why cut from a solidified  
TrueBlue56 : 12/5/2020 10:26 am : link
position to use a 2nd rd pick to fill that spot. The same was debated about Daniel Jones. We are finally in position to address areas that are weak like pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.

I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.

Don't think Lemieux is ready to pass block yet  
US1 Giants : 12/5/2020 10:28 am : link
Want to use draft picks on WR, CB, and Edge. Zeitler is a good player and a veteran presense. If it were my decision, I would keep him for another year.
I agree  
Bones : 12/5/2020 10:29 am : link
With Bill T on this one.
He counts for $14.5M in cap space next year....  
Tesla : 12/5/2020 10:29 am : link
We can save $12.5M by cutting him. I don't think an average-ish guard is with $12.5M in cap space.

The good news is most of his cap hit comes from his $12M salary, so there's plenty of room to negotiate that down and save some $$$ if he is willing. If he's not I'd certainly think we can find a better use for the $12.5M in cap savings we'd get from cutting him loose.
Drafting a guard  
XBRONX : 12/5/2020 10:34 am : link
in round two is sheer stupidity with all the Giant needs.
RE: Why cut from a solidified  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 10:34 am : link
In comment 15066388 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
position to use a 2nd rd pick to fill that spot. The same was debated about Daniel Jones. We are finally in position to address areas that are weak like pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.

I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.

Why trade JPP from a position of need? The reason is that their ability no longer justifies their cap number. Look I like Zeitler and I am happy that he has played noticeably better after a dreadful start to the season. I just don't think he's worth his cap number. The Giants could go after Thuney for a little bit more than what they are paying Zeitler.

It's better to get rid of a expensive player a year too early than a year too late. The Eagles are a perfect example of what can go wrong when teams keep their players past their prime.
RE: Drafting a guard  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 10:36 am : link
In comment 15066395 XBRONX said:
Quote:
in round two is sheer stupidity with all the Giant needs.

I couldn't agree more, If a guard is clearly the BPA in round 3 then maybe but I would prefer to see the Giants target a guard on day 3.
it's hard for me to tell if hernandez  
japanhead : 12/5/2020 10:37 am : link
has essentially been benched, or demoted, or if his seeing less time as starting LG is due to a slow recovery from COVID. it would appear the OL's improvement correlates with lemieux starting at LG. it's obvious he's much better at pulling, which is something hernandez does not do well.

if the coaching staff has lost faith in hernandez as a viable starter, it makes no sense to cut zeitler. hard to tell what the deal is given the "rotate the guards and tackles" directive from judge
RE: RE: Why cut from a solidified  
robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 15066396 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15066388 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


position to use a 2nd rd pick to fill that spot. The same was debated about Daniel Jones. We are finally in position to address areas that are weak like pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.

I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.



Why trade JPP from a position of need? The reason is that their ability no longer justifies their cap number. Look I like Zeitler and I am happy that he has played noticeably better after a dreadful start to the season. I just don't think he's worth his cap number. The Giants could go after Thuney for a little bit more than what they are paying Zeitler.

It's better to get rid of a expensive player a year too early than a year too late. The Eagles are a perfect example of what can go wrong when teams keep their players past their prime.


Haha. That's such a horrible example to point out. Lmao. JPP has been great for Tampa. We struggled after trading him. Also, completely different circumstances. We needed cap space back then. We have cap space now.

If I was to make a point as to why we should keep Zeitler I would say look at what happened when we traded JPP.
Zeitler  
Giants : 12/5/2020 10:42 am : link
Not sold on Hernandez. Lemieux came in and over a couple of weeks is a upgrade over Hernandez. Hernandez might do better with a switch to other Guard spot. I see Hernandez as a swing backup. Best thing for the Giants would be if Zeitler took a pay cut to stay
RE: RE: RE: Why cut from a solidified  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 10:42 am : link
In comment 15066401 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:

Haha. That's such a horrible example to point out. Lmao. JPP has been great for Tampa. We struggled after trading him. Also, completely different circumstances. We needed cap space back then. We have cap space now.

If I was to make a point as to why we should keep Zeitler I would say look at what happened when we traded JPP.

He's been great? That's funny, he has produced some sacks but he's been the same player for Tampa as he was for the Giants but with a huge cap number. I have a friend who is a Bucs fan and he can't stand JPP most of the time. He said that he disappears for the entire game except for the occasional sack. According to him he benefits greatly from White, David, and Barrett plus their solid front. He's a solid second pass rusher but he never came close to the player he was in 2011.
The question really is how do we want to spend  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 10:45 am : link
$12.5 in cap space. I’ve been trying to think of ways to keep Dalvin and LW, and add another player at a position of need, and this is one way to do that. I don’t think Zeitler is a 12.5
Million player.
RE: it's hard for me to tell if hernandez  
Earl the goat : 12/5/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 15066399 japanhead said:
Quote:
has essentially been benched, or demoted, or if his seeing less time as starting LG is due to a slow recovery from COVID. it would appear the OL's improvement correlates with lemieux starting at LG. it's obvious he's much better at pulling, which is something hernandez does not do well.

if the coaching staff has lost faith in hernandez as a viable starter, it makes no sense to cut zeitler. hard to tell what the deal is given the "rotate the guards and tackles" directive from judge



That there is the key. If they believe in Hernandez then you cut Zeitler. Save the 12-13 million and allocate it to other positions.
That money could be used on Golluday or Robinson or JuJu
RE: The question really is how do we want to spend  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 15066407 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
$12.5 in cap space. I’ve been trying to think of ways to keep Dalvin and LW, and add another player at a position of need, and this is one way to do that. I don’t think Zeitler is a 12.5
Million player.

That's a great question. Theoretically it could come down to do you want to keep Zeitler and Leonard Williams or do you want to cut Zeitler and use that money to keep Tomlinson along with Leonard Williams?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why cut from a solidified  
robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2020 10:47 am : link
In comment 15066405 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15066401 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:



Haha. That's such a horrible example to point out. Lmao. JPP has been great for Tampa. We struggled after trading him. Also, completely different circumstances. We needed cap space back then. We have cap space now.

If I was to make a point as to why we should keep Zeitler I would say look at what happened when we traded JPP.


He's been great? That's funny, he has produced some sacks but he's been the same player for Tampa as he was for the Giants but with a huge cap number. I have a friend who is a Bucs fan and he can't stand JPP most of the time. He said that he disappears for the entire game except for the occasional sack. According to him he benefits greatly from White, David, and Barrett plus their solid front. He's a solid second pass rusher but he never came close to the player he was in 2011.


He's always been a great run defender. Yes, he's been great for them. Tampa would make that trade 100 times out of 100. Players get worse over time. Where were we after we traded JPP? You are making 2 separate arguments. There is a difference between being great and being productive. JPP has been productive for them.

As far as Zeitler goes, again, cutting him is flat out moronic. There are only two options imo. One, you keep him. Two, you trade him. Any team that trades for Zeitler has a great situation. His 12 mil that carries over has no guaranteed money. That team can give him a signing/roster/workout bonus and easily lower his cap number while giving him an extension. He is only 31 years old. He has trade value.
Remember this about Solder  
BillT : 12/5/2020 10:48 am : link
He certainly could and probably would agree to a pay cut that would save as much if not more cap room than if we released him
Neither is Dalvin, few 4- DTs are  
JonC : 12/5/2020 10:48 am : link
Suggest a paycut to KZ and work from there. He's still a good player.
Zietler has been our best OL this season  
mfsd : 12/5/2020 10:49 am : link
Our OL is finally turning into a strength, let’s not rush so quickly into shedding talent.
CMicks  
BillT : 12/5/2020 10:51 am : link
If it really between Zeitler and Tomlinson then, of course, Tomlinson. But I don’t believe that’s an either/or choice.
I agree give him an extension  
Chip : 12/5/2020 10:55 am : link
bonus out the 2021 salary and extend two more years offer him 8 mill a year. After next season the cap with fans in the stands the cap will go back up significantly. Even with deductions going forward for lost revenue this season. I would rather see Solder cut as far as OL go.
RE: I agree give him an extension  
robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2020 10:59 am : link
In comment 15066420 Chip said:
Quote:
bonus out the 2021 salary and extend two more years offer him 8 mill a year. After next season the cap with fans in the stands the cap will go back up significantly. Even with deductions going forward for lost revenue this season. I would rather see Solder cut as far as OL go.


This is false. The NFL put a cap on how much money they can take away from 2021. If the NFL loses enough money the hit from this year is going to carry over to future years beyond 2021. Also, we have no idea if 2021 will be any better than 2020. If 2021 is similar to 2020 then the NFL is really in a bind as all these contracts keep increasing when the cap hasn't. And remember increasing doesn't mean from 2020 to 2021. It is from 2019 to 2021. Contracts were structured to increase every year. Just because 2021 may he more than 2020 doesn't mean everything is back to normal. This hit is going to be felt over multiple years.
...  
christian : 12/5/2020 11:01 am : link
Zeitler has been an inconsistent performer over his tenure. Peruse the game reviews on this site over his first 25 games and you’ll see his name appear in the negative column plenty of times.

Maybe that’s a product of health and/or continuity. Time has also proven Colombo was a massive dip shit and incompetent coach (something I always suspected) — so maybe that explains some of it as well.

Regardless, you practically must do something. If he’s part of the future, you certainly shouldn’t pay him 14.5M this year (up to 9% of the cap) and then get into a contract negotiation after the season.

An extension getting down his cap hit this year, and getting team control for 2 more years is optimal.
And it is possible that Murphy factors in as well  
BillT : 12/5/2020 11:01 am : link
If they really believe they have something with him, they did promote him to the 53, then releasing or trading Zeitler becomes a more realistic option.
If the decision had to be made today (and it doesn't)  
LBH15 : 12/5/2020 11:02 am : link
put me in the camp of keeping Zeitler.

Unless the tread on his tires is breaking down at some quicker rate than we are seeing, I think he has been solid since an opening day debacle vs Steelers.

Agree he is expensive, but have more confidence in Zeitler staying solid versus the FO easily replacing him.

Next draft would be good to target a Center/Guard type. Accomplishes getting a backup for Gates and Zeitler in one developing body.

The guys that really study line play  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/5/2020 11:06 am : link
All think this a bad idea. He is our best lineman. There are options to reduce costs other than weakening a unit that is only starting to function.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why cut from a solidified  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 15066412 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


As far as Zeitler goes, again, cutting him is flat out moronic. There are only two options imo. One, you keep him. Two, you trade him. Any team that trades for Zeitler has a great situation. His 12 mil that carries over has no guaranteed money. That team can give him a signing/roster/workout bonus and easily lower his cap number while giving him an extension. He is only 31 years old. He has trade value.

Ok JPP wasn't a great example but as for Zeitler of course you try to trade him first. That is obvious but the Giants would more than likely receive a 6th-7th round pick at best which is still better than nothing.

I am very concerned with the player he was the first 5 weeks of the season. Sure he is only 31 but former Giants Chris Snee, Rich Seubert, Kareem McKenzie, David Diehl, Shaun O'Hara, and even Kevin Boothe rapidly declined or retired at that age. OL often fall off a cliff especially after a solid season. I just don't think it's wise to invest $14.5 million in cap room on a 31 year old while losing Tomlinson for the same amount of money.

I am a huge fan of Lemieux and I am confident that the Giants will bring in another veteran guard as depth while also drafting a guard early on day 3.
Put me in the camp of trying to get him to agree to a large pay cut.  
Ira : 12/5/2020 11:17 am : link
He's not going to get $12.5m from another team if we let him go, so he may agree to a reduction in his contract.
Pete  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 11:17 am : link
Is he worth $14.5 mil cap hit? Absolutely not in my view. If you want to devote a lot to that position, then cut and sign Thuney.
also  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 11:19 am : link
if you want to go the salary cut vs outright release route. We could do the same with Solder. Who may want to play a year or two more and probably wouldn't play for another organization (given his family situation)
If Zeitler is willing to accept a pay cut  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 11:19 am : link
Not a restructure then that should end the debate. With the cap going down and with nearly 1/3 of the league over the salary cap there will not be many teams that go wild in free agency this year which should help convince Zeitler to take a paycut because no team is giving a 31 year old guard 8+ million per season. If the Giants offer him a paycut in the 6-7 million range with incentives he should be happy with that offer.
RE: Appears to be time to revisit his contract at least  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12/5/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 15066376 JonC said:
Quote:
probably too soon to cut him loose based on their current replacement options. Keeping best player available in mind, they figure to be looking for impact players given the current roster holes.

Solder is a different story.


Agreed, KZ is our best guard and not particularly old for the position. Rework the deal if you can
RE: also  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 11:28 am : link
In comment 15066435 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
if you want to go the salary cut vs outright release route. We could do the same with Solder. Who may want to play a year or two more and probably wouldn't play for another organization (given his family situation)

Solder would need to accept a massive pay cut. Solder has the second highest cap number next year at $16.4 million.

There is some confusion over Solder's cap number next year. Over the cap has a $10 million dollar cap hit if the Giants release Solder with them saving $6 million. So the Giants would need him to accept a paycut of $6 million in order to keep him as depth instead of paying him for nothing. Hopefully he would accept more than that if they wanted to keep him around.
Why is it so often the morons among us start threads?  
BelieveJJ : 12/5/2020 11:30 am : link
Perhaps because this is the only place they can find several people who agree with their ill advised proposals?

Cutting Zeitler is a stupid, short sighted proposal that could and prolly would backfire in a heartbeat.

Lets see what Murphy brings to thebfield first, and I want Lemieux to have much better balance over his own two feet too.
Believe  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 11:36 am : link
your moron if you think having a legit conversation about cap allocation on a football board is stupid. You can disagree, but going into name calling is just childish. Their are merits to what I'm saying and I think they are clearly defensible. Zeitler is not a remarkable player, and if their is a better use of resources than you have to consider it.
There is nothing stupid  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 11:39 am : link
about having a legit conversation about a guard that will be 31 next season with a cap number of $14.5 million in an offseason where the salary cap will decrease for the first time. Not only will it decrease but it's expected to decrease by nearly $20 million.
I'm hoping they  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2020 11:41 am : link
draft 2 more lineman in the draft and bring in a couple UDFA. We need more in the pipeline.

The critical mistake I think the Giants made last time we had a good Oline (2004-2011) was they all got big second contracts. If they can get good at identifying OL talent and developing they will be in a good spot.

I agree in the short term you offer a pay cut to Zeitler.
This is easy  
Optimus-NY : 12/5/2020 11:48 am : link
Cut Solder and tell Zeitler he has to take a play cut. If Zeitler doesn't like it, then good luck elsewhere. This is a place he fits in well now. He'll want to stay and mentor the kids.
RE: Why is it so often the morons among us start threads?  
LBH15 : 12/5/2020 11:49 am : link
In comment 15066452 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
Perhaps because this is the only place they can find several people who agree with their ill advised proposals?

Cutting Zeitler is a stupid, short sighted proposal that could and prolly would backfire in a heartbeat.

Lets see what Murphy brings to thebfield first, and I want Lemieux to have much better balance over his own two feet too.


Don't be a moron yourself with this kind of remark.

While you may not agree cutting KZ has enough merit (nor do I) it certainly is debatable. Hence the OP and the thread.

Lord.
Here is Sy's writeup of each of Zeitler's games this season  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 11:58 am : link
week one vs Pittsburgh:
-Kevin Zeitler had a surprisingly awful game. He was the lowest graded blocker of the bunch. He allowed 2 pressures, 2 TFL, and a sack (although one could argue it wasn’t his fault). More than the weak grade, Zeitler looked stiff. Is there something wrong? Is he on the sharp decline? He will be one I watch closely next week in Chicago, another team with really good interior defensive linemen.

Week two vs Chicago:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler looked much better than what we saw in Week 1, in particular during the second half. Hernandez allowed a sack on a late stunt but besides that, he was solid. Zeitler allowed a TFL in the first half but was fine otherwise. He still looks overly stiff out there.

Week three vs SF:
Zeitler, for the third week, looks overly slow and stiff. He can’t get across guys and that is a major reason why this running game just can’t seem to get going. The backside pursuit is always there because Zeitler can’t cut anyone off. I’m alarmed by this.

Week 4 vs the Rams:
Sticking with the negatives, Kevin Zeitler had a negative grade. He allowed a TFL, 1 pressure, and was flagged for a false start. Four weeks in and I will go on record now saying he is now a shell of what he used to be and the end may be closer than we thought for him. He just doesn’t get the knee bend and he just doesn’t shift laterally like he used to.

Week 5 vs Dallas:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler had their best game as a group. Zeitler and Hernandez both allowed 1 pressure each. There seemed to be more lateral pulling of the guards which worked out well for the rushing attack. I expect to see more of that in coming games.

Week 6 vs Washington:
Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez were up and down. Zeitler allowed 2 TFLs and Hernandez allowed 1 in addition to a pressure. I’ve said this a few times but as long as I keep seeing it, it will keep showing up in the review. Apologies if it seems repetitive: Zeitler looks close to being done. No knee bend, no sustaining with his hands, too many recovery steps to keep himself upright.

Week 7 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler finished with his top grade of the season, which isn’t saying much. However, it was encouraging to see him play well on short rest against a tough opponent. He did allow a TFL, though.

Week 8 vs Tampa Bay:
Nick Gates and Kevin Zeitler each did a nice job inside. They were both called for holding penalties that I thought were poor calls and they both allowed 1 pressure.

Week 9 vs Washington:
The two veterans of the group, Kevin Zeitler and Fleming, both finished with below average grades. Zeitler was better, however. He allowed 2 pressures and a sack, although the sack could be put on Jones. Zeitler came up with multiple key blocks in the running game and he showed some juice as a lead blocker to the outside. That was the best I’ve seen him move this year athletically.

Week 10 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler is looking much better than he did earlier in the year. His lateral movement has been crisper, and he is getting quality movement with his punch. He suffered a concussion and was replaced by Hernandez late in the game.

Week 11 vs Cincinnati:
The interior had a back and forth day. Kevin Zeitler was flagged for a false start and allowed 1 pressure and 1 TFL.

If he accepts a paycut I think he is definitely worth bringing back without a debate. However when we see Sy mention that he thinks that Zeitler appears close to being done more than once that is concerning for a 31 year old with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. If Gettleman is retained I would love to see the comments on this board if Zeitler returns and he is finished.
The way I look at, in cap space terms  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 12:01 pm : link
2020: Williams + Tomlinson + Zeitler =
2021: Williams + Tomlinson

There may be a bit leftover if Williams signs a long term contract that lowers his first year cap hit, the 2021 total may actually be lower.
RE: RE: Why cut from a solidified  
TrueBlue56 : 12/5/2020 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15066396 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15066388 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


position to use a 2nd rd pick to fill that spot. The same was debated about Daniel Jones. We are finally in position to address areas that are weak like pass rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback.

I would much rather build on the roster instead of replacing players who are solid starters.



Why trade JPP from a position of need? The reason is that their ability no longer justifies their cap number. Look I like Zeitler and I am happy that he has played noticeably better after a dreadful start to the season. I just don't think he's worth his cap number. The Giants could go after Thuney for a little bit more than what they are paying Zeitler.

It's better to get rid of a expensive player a year too early than a year too late. The Eagles are a perfect example of what can go wrong when teams keep their players past their prime.


First, JPP did not fit the scheme of what bettcher wanted. 2nd, JPP had the fireworks incident. Zeitler has none of these issues. He is under contract, he is still young at 30 and he has solidified the RG position.
RE: Yeah, let’s make sure we thin out the OL talent ASAP.  
fireitup77 : 12/5/2020 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15066370 BillT said:
Quote:
I’m always amazed at how quick folks want to dump good players. We’ve been through years and years and years of bad OLs and extremely sub par depth. Now that we not only have some talent we have some depth as well. It like we can’t stand the thought of being both good and deep. We have the cap space to keep him and it gives us a year to develop decent backup. I’d keep him but maybe that’s just me.


X100
I tend to lean on the philosophy of  
JonC : 12/5/2020 12:21 pm : link
being ok letting a player go one year too early rather than one year too late. I think Zeitler has plenty in the tank, he just struggled as the whole unit did before starting to put it together.
Those reviews from Sy are glowing.  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 12:21 pm : link
Obviously, Zeitler is playing at a pro bowl level. The fact that he plays a premium position like RG also helps to justify a cap hit of $14mm.

I want to keep Zeitler who is playing very well  
Rick in Dallas : 12/5/2020 12:23 pm : link
Would consider asking him to rework his contract.
It took years to finally put together a good OL.
Another thing is that Zeitler has started 129 games  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 12:26 pm : link
In his career. 129!

That is a very large number. There are very few OL that have totals that high. It’s rarified air. And it means his body could start breaking down literally at any time.

Keeping Zeitler next season is the height of folly.
RE: If Zeitler is willing to accept a pay cut  
BelieveJJ : 12/5/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15066436 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Not a restructure then that should end the debate. With the cap going down and with nearly 1/3 of the league over the salary cap there will not be many teams that go wild in free agency this year which should help convince Zeitler to take a paycut because no team is giving a 31 year old guard 8+ million per season. If the Giants offer him a paycut in the 6-7 million range with incentives he should be happy with that offer.


This is an incredibly foolish and ill informed take.

Did you even bother to check Spotrac or OTC for highest paid OGs in the NFL?

Eric Flowers is getting 10 mil per year!

You think Zeitler would accept a pay cut to 5-6???

Yeah, sure, fine. He'd find that much - mostly or all as a signing bonus if cut - in a heartbeat.

Not saying he's worth the 12 mil due him in a cap-shrunk 2021, but get real with the figures you just tossed out, as in "tossed your cookies."
For 2020 Brandon Scherff tops out at > 15 mil. - ( New Window )
letd wait until we are not in playoff mix  
CGiants07 : 12/5/2020 12:32 pm : link
to make this thread
Unreal  
PaulN : 12/5/2020 12:41 pm : link
I believe it will be in the best interest of both parties to get together and rework his and others contract. But I think the league will have a flat salary for about three years to avoid the cap droping, too many players and teams will get hurt, it then would hurt the game, stop worrying about this before the off season starts and things become clearer, the league is on new ground and will do what it needs to do for the good of the league and the sport.
RE: RE: If Zeitler is willing to accept a pay cut  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15066497 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15066436 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Not a restructure then that should end the debate. With the cap going down and with nearly 1/3 of the league over the salary cap there will not be many teams that go wild in free agency this year which should help convince Zeitler to take a paycut because no team is giving a 31 year old guard 8+ million per season. If the Giants offer him a paycut in the 6-7 million range with incentives he should be happy with that offer.



This is an incredibly foolish and ill informed take.

Did you even bother to check Spotrac or OTC for highest paid OGs in the NFL?

Eric Flowers is getting 10 mil per year!

You think Zeitler would accept a pay cut to 5-6???

Yeah, sure, fine. He'd find that much - mostly or all as a signing bonus if cut - in a heartbeat.

Not saying he's worth the 12 mil due him in a cap-shrunk 2021, but get real with the figures you just tossed out, as in "tossed your cookies." For 2020 Brandon Scherff tops out at > 15 mil. - ( New Window )

Foolish take? Ereck Flowers is making $10 million because he was coming off an excellent prove it deal with Washington and was 25 years old paid by Miami who had more than $100 million in cap room during a normal offseason.

This past offseason 26 year old Andrus Peat received the biggest contract among the guards in football with an AAV of 11.5 million.

The link you shared provides the average salary not cap numbers. Another 11/2020 poster.
RE: This is easy  
BelieveJJ : 12/5/2020 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15066466 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Cut Solder and tell Zeitler he has to take a play cut. If Zeitler doesn't like it, then good luck elsewhere. This is a place he fits in well now. He'll want to stay and mentor the kids.


This is a reasonable take. But it's quite different from the OP's initial take of "cut Zeitler."

The OP didn't offer a reasonable compromise between cut or keep.
RE: RE: This is easy  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15066509 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15066466 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Cut Solder and tell Zeitler he has to take a play cut. If Zeitler doesn't like it, then good luck elsewhere. This is a place he fits in well now. He'll want to stay and mentor the kids.



This is a reasonable take. But it's quite different from the OP's initial take of "cut Zeitler."

The OP didn't offer a reasonable compromise between cut or keep.

I think there is no need for him to have to say it. Obviously the Giants should try to trade Zeitler first if he refuses to take a pay cut. I just don't think that there will be a market for a declining 31 year old guard with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. There are only a handful of teams that have the cap room to acquire him.
RE: Here is Sy's writeup of each of Zeitler's games this season  
Larry from WV : 12/5/2020 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15066475 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
week one vs Pittsburgh:
-Kevin Zeitler had a surprisingly awful game. He was the lowest graded blocker of the bunch. He allowed 2 pressures, 2 TFL, and a sack (although one could argue it wasn’t his fault). More than the weak grade, Zeitler looked stiff. Is there something wrong? Is he on the sharp decline? He will be one I watch closely next week in Chicago, another team with really good interior defensive linemen.

Week two vs Chicago:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler looked much better than what we saw in Week 1, in particular during the second half. Hernandez allowed a sack on a late stunt but besides that, he was solid. Zeitler allowed a TFL in the first half but was fine otherwise. He still looks overly stiff out there.

Week three vs SF:
Zeitler, for the third week, looks overly slow and stiff. He can’t get across guys and that is a major reason why this running game just can’t seem to get going. The backside pursuit is always there because Zeitler can’t cut anyone off. I’m alarmed by this.

Week 4 vs the Rams:
Sticking with the negatives, Kevin Zeitler had a negative grade. He allowed a TFL, 1 pressure, and was flagged for a false start. Four weeks in and I will go on record now saying he is now a shell of what he used to be and the end may be closer than we thought for him. He just doesn’t get the knee bend and he just doesn’t shift laterally like he used to.

Week 5 vs Dallas:
Inside, the trio of Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, and Kevin Zeitler had their best game as a group. Zeitler and Hernandez both allowed 1 pressure each. There seemed to be more lateral pulling of the guards which worked out well for the rushing attack. I expect to see more of that in coming games.

Week 6 vs Washington:
Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez were up and down. Zeitler allowed 2 TFLs and Hernandez allowed 1 in addition to a pressure. I’ve said this a few times but as long as I keep seeing it, it will keep showing up in the review. Apologies if it seems repetitive: Zeitler looks close to being done. No knee bend, no sustaining with his hands, too many recovery steps to keep himself upright.

Week 7 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler finished with his top grade of the season, which isn’t saying much. However, it was encouraging to see him play well on short rest against a tough opponent. He did allow a TFL, though.

Week 8 vs Tampa Bay:
Nick Gates and Kevin Zeitler each did a nice job inside. They were both called for holding penalties that I thought were poor calls and they both allowed 1 pressure.

Week 9 vs Washington:
The two veterans of the group, Kevin Zeitler and Fleming, both finished with below average grades. Zeitler was better, however. He allowed 2 pressures and a sack, although the sack could be put on Jones. Zeitler came up with multiple key blocks in the running game and he showed some juice as a lead blocker to the outside. That was the best I’ve seen him move this year athletically.

Week 10 vs Philadelphia:
Kevin Zeitler is looking much better than he did earlier in the year. His lateral movement has been crisper, and he is getting quality movement with his punch. He suffered a concussion and was replaced by Hernandez late in the game.

Week 11 vs Cincinnati:
The interior had a back and forth day. Kevin Zeitler was flagged for a false start and allowed 1 pressure and 1 TFL.

If he accepts a paycut I think he is definitely worth bringing back without a debate. However when we see Sy mention that he thinks that Zeitler appears close to being done more than once that is concerning for a 31 year old with a $14.5 million dollar cap hit. If Gettleman is retained I would love to see the comments on this board if Zeitler returns and he is finished.



I'm amazed at how much the opinion on KZ differs. I would advise checking out the O-line report and Big Blue Banter all 22 podcasts.

I'm fully in the camp of not cutting our best O lineman. I would like to lower the cap hit by extending him.
No...no...no  
kes722 : 12/5/2020 1:34 pm : link
Our line has finally started playing well for the 1st time in years. Cutting one of the starters doesn't sound good to me at all
Definitely a no for me  
5BowlsSoon : 12/5/2020 1:39 pm : link
Z is a proven player who doesn’t seem to get injured. Look at Dallas this year....practically every OL guy went out.

No, DG is right, the Hog Mollies are CRITICAL. Z is a good player.

Solder is another matter.
To much cap space  
dannyman3131 : 12/5/2020 1:40 pm : link
Cut him and draft Trey Smith in the second round. T/G flexibility and Hernandez and Lemieux will the starting guards next year.

Thomas-Hernandez-Gates-Lemieux-Peart Swing T for a year- T.Smith

That's a very good young OL.
just because the line is performing well now  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 1:51 pm : link
doesn't mean that we hold onto someone for a stupid price. We're also playing well despite Cameron Fleming being our RT, and I don't expect that to last much longer.
Does this conversation assume  
Mike from SI : 12/5/2020 2:15 pm : link
that Solder is either getting cut or taking a massive pay cut? Because that's happening before anything with Zeitler. Ask Solder to take a massive pay cut (or cut him), and ask Zeitler to take a reasonable haircut.

Ideally, if we get Solder to take a big pay cut, and Zeitler to take a reasonable one, we have 3 viable OTs (Thomas, Peart, Solder) and 3 viable OGs (Lemieux, Hernandez, Zeitler), and Gates. That's 7 quality OL and we can maybe draft one more but focus the rest of FA and the draft elsewhere. (Preferably Edge, WR, CB, etc.)
RE: Does this conversation assume  
Spider56 : 12/5/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15066549 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
that Solder is either getting cut or taking a massive pay cut? Because that's happening before anything with Zeitler. Ask Solder to take a massive pay cut (or cut him), and ask Zeitler to take a reasonable haircut.

Ideally, if we get Solder to take a big pay cut, and Zeitler to take a reasonable one, we have 3 viable OTs (Thomas, Peart, Solder) and 3 viable OGs (Lemieux, Hernandez, Zeitler), and Gates. That's 7 quality OL and we can maybe draft one more but focus the rest of FA and the draft elsewhere. (Preferably Edge, WR, CB, etc.)


And OL #8 is already on the roster with Murphy. Btw, I’ve not seen anything recently on the health status of Solder’s son ... May God bless.
Our most consistent OL?!?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/5/2020 2:57 pm : link
Maybe our most consistently inconsistent.

Yes, maybe our OL has started to play better in the past few games, but you have to admit that it's been against some pretty bad teams.

And Zeitler makes way too much money and overall has been a disappointment since he's been here. Saying that he is a rock or a stabilizer on the line is just ridiculous.
It’s not an easy call but my take  
V.I.G. : 12/5/2020 3:04 pm : link
I think KZ has had an incredible year considering he’s playing between two new players let alone that they’re a first year C and a weak to avg RT. I’d like to keep him but given the constraints and needs, I’d be surprised if we’re able to.

My 2021 forecast / assumptions as of today:
1) The FA market for KZ will be there, won’t restructure, gets cut
2) Fleming will sign a multi year deal elsewhere
3) Tate is cut
4) The cap cost of cutting solder vs KZ, they’ll keep Nate one year
5) they will have Solder as the backup swing tackle/guard
6) they’ll sign one of big body FA WRs - Golladay or Robinson
7) one of LW or DT will be signed long term or franchised
8) the other will be sign elsewhere
9) Logan Ryan will be resigned for 3 years / 20mm
10) assuming 6mm for 2021 picks, works for 21 cap

VIG  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 3:44 pm : link
That’s very plausible.
No way they let Leonard Williams walk  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 3:54 pm : link
, and I’d June 1st cut solder so we have money for LW and DT
Edge is a bigger need than WR  
CMicks3110 : 12/5/2020 3:55 pm : link
In my opinion by the way, same with corner 2
RE: Edge is a bigger need than WR  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15066605 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
In my opinion by the way, same with corner 2

Agreed, An edge rusher is the biggest need this offseason.
It Would be Tough to Cut a Capable Veteran OL  
OntheRoad : 12/5/2020 6:40 pm : link

but that would mean either Hernandez or Lemieux would be sitting on the bench next year.

Too bad Zeitler can't be traded. It might be worth cutting him for cap reasons if it allowed the Giants to retain both Tomlinson and Williams.

I disagree on EDGE being the biggest need, guys.  
Mike from SI : 12/5/2020 7:03 pm : link
We're getting sacks, we have one of the worst groups of WRs in the league. Unfortunately, I'm not a big fan of most of the FAs; I'd love to draft a WR in the first if the value is there.
RE: RE: Does this conversation assume  
Mike from SI : 12/5/2020 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15066568 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15066549 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


that Solder is either getting cut or taking a massive pay cut? Because that's happening before anything with Zeitler. Ask Solder to take a massive pay cut (or cut him), and ask Zeitler to take a reasonable haircut.

Ideally, if we get Solder to take a big pay cut, and Zeitler to take a reasonable one, we have 3 viable OTs (Thomas, Peart, Solder) and 3 viable OGs (Lemieux, Hernandez, Zeitler), and Gates. That's 7 quality OL and we can maybe draft one more but focus the rest of FA and the draft elsewhere. (Preferably Edge, WR, CB, etc.)



And OL #8 is already on the roster with Murphy. Btw, I’ve not seen anything recently on the health status of Solder’s son ... May God bless.


I'm hoping no news is good news, also hope he's doing well.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions