What Do You Like Most About the Giants Right Now?

gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2020 2:16 pm
I've been giving this quite a bit of thought lately, because despite the early losing I had placed myself in a zone where I could enjoy small victories this year. We've been holding a weekly tailgate all day - something my buddy 18E taught me how to do - and this puts us in a great frame of mind for watching the game.

So here's what I like about the team right now:

With the exception of the 49er game and to an extend the Cincinnati game - the team looks and feels prepared to play every week. They appear overall much more disciplined than I've seen in quite a while. By extension this gives me the impression that the Giants have a very good coaching staff.

There have been steady improvements in the Offensive line, as is evidenced by the running game and lately there is even a good pocket for the QB -- this is Outstanding in my view point. I particularly like the the power running game that has developed where the Giants are running the ball right up the gut, and pulling and occasionally mixing it up to outside.

The Giants really working the play action, and throwing a few new wrinkles in each week. It doesn't always work - but it works more often than it doesn't - and they have been convincing about it. THe times when they haven't been convincing it has really bombed - but the further along the season goes the more consistently convincing they are. Again I attribute this to coaching.

I am really loving the intensity the Giants bring especially on the defense. In fact it's surprisingly good, and they are bringing the intensity for the whole game. You see it in the linebackers, and the backs, you also see it on the line.

Leonard Williams has been a surprisingly good player this year - and I like Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson as well -- but the bit players in the rotation are also making plays.

Martinez is the best MLB we've had since Antonio Pierce. Bradbury was also a true surprise to me this year, and as the season has progressed the players around him in the backfield seem to have upped their game. The DB technique of playing the Receiver's eyes -- well I don't remember when the Giants have done that before. But there have been some outstanding plays on the receivers this year.

The Giants are seemingly getting the most out of a woeful WR corps, and a patchwork RB corps.

As the Offensive line has improved Daniel Jones has also improved. I am loving the new guys -- Thomas, Peart and Lemieux, and I am loving Gates. I think Zeitler fits right in with these guys -- and these five linemen are our Offensive line of the future imo. I believe they are going to be a damn good line.

Gettleman has staffed the Offensive and Defensive line just as he said he would -- say whatever you want about him but in these two areas he has delivered and with them he has laid a great foundation for this team going forward.

Peppers even seems to have become a player -- I mean he's looked lost out there - and now all of a sudden he is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

With the exception of the Cinn game. Our special teams have played really well, and Gano -- well he's been lights out good all season. What a great pick up.

I've been enjoying this season more than any season in some time, and the Giants have a losing record -- Ha -- who'd have thought it.

Have at it : )
Certainly agree with much of what you opine.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/5/2020 2:22 pm : link
But what continues to stand out the most, even when we were 0-5 and 1-7 is that Judge and staff have them playing 100% all out for 60..I have not seen that since TC’s prime years
For me....  
cpgiants : 12/5/2020 2:27 pm : link
It is the feeling all week long that we actually have a chance to win on Sunday.

Didnt realize how long that had been gone.
Not being out coached every week is so nice  
eli4life : 12/5/2020 2:30 pm : link
The last couple regimes could be out coached by a blindfolded chicken
They appear to have FINALLY found a winning formula.  
Red Dog : 12/5/2020 2:31 pm : link
Gettleman is bringing in players for a coaching staff that actually knows what to do with them, who knows what to do to get them to play up to their abilities for a full game.

And I agree that this team looks better now than at any time since Tom Coughlin's best seasons.

Now they just need more good players. Actually quite a few more of them.
RE: Certainly agree with much of what you opine.  
Jay on the Island : 12/5/2020 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15066551 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
But what continues to stand out the most, even when we were 0-5 and 1-7 is that Judge and staff have them playing 100% all out for 60..I have not seen that since TC’s prime years

This combined with the youth on the roster.
The coaching  
RCPhoenix : 12/5/2020 2:36 pm : link
This staff knows how to scheme around what the players do best vs trying to fit square pegs into round holes. Peppers is the most obvious example.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2020 2:41 pm : link
Judge.
Watching a well coached disciplined football team, especially  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/5/2020 2:41 pm : link
from a guy who straddles the line between players coach and disciplinarian. Guys that venture too far to either side usually produce results early and then lose their teams. I know it might be crazy early, but it’s hard not to see Judge as a guy here for decade plus IMO.

This team still has a ways to go, but the foundation of the roster is there. Just need to add a top talent or two. The only guy on offense we have that is elite has currently been sitting on sideline week 3. Good draft next year and this team could be absolutely dangerous. Excited to see what DJ looks like with some actual talent around him in year 3. I’m sure I’ll get shouted into oblivion but if we can get some playoff experience this year I think we are a dark horse Super Bowl contender.
The fact that we're in December  
DC Gmen Fan : 12/5/2020 2:43 pm : link
and the games mean something.

And that the coach seems solid.

And that just about every game has been entertaining.

And that we, for the moment, are no longer a laughing stock.
Judge  
Devour the Day : 12/5/2020 2:45 pm : link
A head coach that is being a head coach and has the team prepared with a plan each week.
Have not had that here since Coughlin years.
Judge, Jones, Running game, Defense.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/5/2020 2:50 pm : link
.
RE: Judge, Jones, Running game, Defense.  
Blue21 : 12/5/2020 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15066567 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Pretty much sums it up but I'll add an improving Oline.
The unpredictability of the offense  
hammock man : 12/5/2020 2:56 pm : link
is the biggest change in my mind. For years we knew a draw play was coming on first and second down followed by a swing pass to the running back on third. Now who in the world can guess what Coach Garrett has up his sleeve. The Giants are exciting again!
You make good points  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2020 2:58 pm : link
Three big things I like.

1. Winning the lines or at being very competitive here.

2. Improvements of team play and individuals as they season has continued. This shows me that the players are working really hard every week with good coaching.

3. The team concept is back again.
The coaching staff, from the top down.  
Spider56 : 12/5/2020 3:01 pm : link
Roster makeup & dynamics, preparation, game plan, play calling on both sides of the ball, in game adjustments, clock mgmt, enthusiasm, etc ... All these and more point to coaches who know what they are doing ... And ... we’re seeing this in the year of the crud ... I can’t wait to the see the next iteration after a full offseason, with training camp and a couple of readiness games.
Judge and his coaching staff  
US1 Giants : 12/5/2020 3:02 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Judge, Jones, Running game, Defense.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/5/2020 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15066569 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15066567 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Pretty much sums it up but I'll add an improving Oline.


Yes, that too.
the  
pjcas18 : 12/5/2020 3:09 pm : link
uniforms
RE: the  
RAIN : 12/5/2020 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15066581 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
uniforms


Agreed.
He is laying the groundwork...  
EricJ : 12/5/2020 3:18 pm : link
and setting up the team for success. He is just a handful of players away.
Jones, Oline, finally an oline, and youth on D.  
RAIN : 12/5/2020 3:21 pm : link
Nick Gates was a great addition and reay soidifed the line. Lemieux is an upgrade on Hernandez whom will be needed to fill Zeitler’s spot (if he leaves). Peart seems to have big upside in both run/pass games.

The defense, the core is in place and young. We need a few pieces to make into a unit that has real potential. Fundamentally sound.

Jones looks to me to be legit. He tried to do to much when the oline was a mess, but he learned from that. Looking forward to him continuing to develop.

coaching and...  
D HOS : 12/5/2020 3:31 pm : link
camaraderie.
Judge  
cosmicj : 12/5/2020 3:45 pm : link
He inspires a ton of confidence.
The lines - OL and DL  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2020 4:02 pm : link
It been about a decade since we were winning the LOS. It makes the game so much more enjoyable to watch when we can run the ball, and stop the opponent from running. IT just feels like we are in the game (unlike previous seasons)
I sort of expected the OL to improve  
ChicagoMarty : 12/5/2020 4:17 pm : link
as the season went on. It is unfortunate that it took a coaching change to accelerate progress. But management made some significant investments in the OL and it appears to be finally paying off.

With the development has come some progress in the maturation of the QB. Recently we have seen not just the disappearance of turnovers from the Qb but things we have not seen before e.g. Danny looking off his receivers on one side of the field and finding an open one on the other side; dumping the ball to live another play or day; picking his spots to scramble and just showing a whole different level of patience and maturity.

But perhaps the most unexpected development that I am seeing and savoring is the tightening of the pass defense in the secondary. Darnay Holmes really seems to be making strides.
Bradberry continues to maintain his level of consistent quality play. Peppers has taken not just one step but a multitude of steps up in his improved play. So has Love.

But the play of Yiadom has really stabilized the second corner spot and that is really unexpected but truly vital and gets my vote for what I most like about the Jints right now.

The DL, OL and secondary  
djm : 12/5/2020 4:28 pm : link
But judge comes first. And gettleman. Fight me.
Joe Judge  
BH28 : 12/5/2020 4:28 pm : link
Shurmur led team probably has 2 wins at most and is not competitive in the other ones.
The Vibe  
lono801 : 12/5/2020 4:36 pm : link
This looks like a football Team...you can see it

Something I have not seen since TC

It may not happen this year...but the arrow is pointing up

And I dig it...I cant wait for tomorrow
RE: The Vibe  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2020 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15066624 lono801 said:
Quote:
This looks like a football Team...you can see it

Something I have not seen since TC

It may not happen this year...but the arrow is pointing up

And I dig it...I cant wait for tomorrow


ditto -- I'm pumped -- we'll probably lose but make a fight out of it -- that's all i'm hoping for
That I am actually looking forward to watching  
RDJR : 12/5/2020 5:00 pm : link
the game tomorrow. That’s a big step IMO. I’ll stay away from other platitudes until we improve a bit more. Love the cheerleading, but we are 4-7.
Player development.  
81_Great_Dane : 12/5/2020 5:05 pm : link
Guys actually getting better. The team getting better in turn.

Corollary: Hope.

Corollary 2: Effective coaching. Meaning guys are actually being coached and we can see the results. Not just game planning or schemes, but guys getting corrected and the corrections can be seen in games.

Another good draft and a proper offseason program and we should see a dramatically improved team in fall 2021.
Im actually looking forward to see the game plan they have for Colt  
lono801 : 12/5/2020 5:14 pm : link
My guess its going to be exciting...

I have completely bought into the JJ plan

Field the best 53...and scheme to their strengths...

Im with you Gid...I dont care of they win tomorrow

I want to see a Team that keeps this identity growing


They are so close to being special...
Tough,  
PEEJ : 12/5/2020 5:25 pm : link
prepared, resilient
I'll make sort of a backdoor double-negative observation here...  
CT Charlie : 12/5/2020 5:28 pm : link
The mistakes we make now tend to be individual ones, and they're relatively infrequent. We seldom see the D leaving someone wide open because of a lack of coverage, or the O going nowhere because we're predictable. Or the WR's not running routes beyond the sticks on 3rd down because the coaches called stupid plays or failed to pound it into their heads.

Last week Fleming committed a bunch of bad penalties, and in the first Philly game EE cost us the win almost all by himself. But the overall effort, discipline, and game plans have kept us competitive every week but one.
That they show up and play hard every game  
Payasdaddy : 12/5/2020 5:31 pm : link
Except 49ers game
Pretty much know assignments, oline is making real good improvements ( enough to have potential to be real good and signed next few yrs)
Seems like we may have a long term coach too
Judge has some things he probably needs to evolve/ improve, but initial sign looks positive
Easy...  
Grey Pilgrim : 12/5/2020 5:32 pm : link
The coaching staff.
RE: Joe Judge  
jnoble : 12/5/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15066620 BH28 said:
Quote:
Shurmur led team probably has 2 wins at most and is not competitive in the other ones.

That was the frustrating thing about Shurmer. He was a super nice guy, good offensive coordinator, the players seemed to respect and like him and its not as if he didn't TRY to win every week or didn't care. But he totally lacked the intensity that Joe J brings both on the field and in press conferences . Judge has his players ready to complete against whoever every game while with Pat it almost seemed like losing was just an inevitability
The  
arniefez : 12/5/2020 5:44 pm : link
Head Coach.
You covered a lot of ground for the superlative MOST.  
BelieveJJ : 12/5/2020 6:00 pm : link
Not that I disagree with any of your points, but how manynof them make up "most".

Anyway, diction issues aside, I will give you two options for most:

The base DL of Tomlinson, Williams and Lawrence are very, very good.

They are denifitely not a group you can have any confidence running at and converting a 3rd or 4th and one. It seems to me (no stats to back it) that quite often teams trying to run vs this group in short yardage situations actually LOSE yards.

And just overall, they more often than not hold the LOS firm or move it backwards.

The second option is that Daniel Jones appears to be well on the way to learning how to play QB at a high pro level in the NFL. He's made tremendous strides this year after initially taking several steps backwards transitioning from PS's to JG's system.
Believe...  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2020 6:02 pm : link
I asked what folks like most -- I wrote about what I like
Player Deveopment  
mittenedman : 12/5/2020 6:20 pm : link
After years of failed draft picks, all the sudden every player on the team is getting better. I almost can't think of anybody that hasn't improved individually since last year.

I'd also give a shout-out to the fundamentals. The blocking and tackling has improved drastically, and everyone knows their assignments. McKinney is another excellent tackler entering the fold. This defense attacks the ball like a pack of wolves, and is giving up very little YAC.
RE: Judge, Jones, Running game, Defense.  
Del Shofner : 12/5/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15066567 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


This.
The cheerleaders  
Gman11 : 12/5/2020 6:34 pm : link
Oh wait...
Seriously,  
Gman11 : 12/5/2020 6:39 pm : link
The fact that every time they need one yard the RB doesn't get stuffed behind the line. In fact, the ability to run the ball once they get inside the opponent's 10.

A 5-yard penalty is no longer a drive killer.

A defense that pressures the QB with a bunch of no-name pass rushers. That says to me that Graham is doing one hell of a job with his schemes.
Two things I I like the most are  
LBH15 : 12/5/2020 6:46 pm : link
Offensive Lineman that can actually push their guys back from the LOS on running plays,

and

A Defense that actually gets off the field after 3rd down from time to time.

I enjoy watching the defense...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2020 7:01 pm : link
Big fan of Graham - thus far - and his ability to scheme. Very much enjoying the PRBC approach.

Bradberry and Peppers are the glue to this team. They have been tremendous in the secondary.

A competent Mike in Blake is fun to watch as well.

Probably one of the few who have been impressed with Garrett as an OC. I can see from game to game what he's trying to accomplish. Just don't have the continuity to execute at a high level.
RE: I enjoy watching the defense...  
Big Blue '56 : 12/5/2020 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15066717 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Big fan of Graham - thus far - and his ability to scheme. Very much enjoying the PRBC approach.

Bradberry and Peppers are the glue to this team. They have been tremendous in the secondary.

A competent Mike in Blake is fun to watch as well.

Probably one of the few who have been impressed with Garrett as an OC. I can see from game to game what he's trying to accomplish. Just don't have the continuity to execute at a high level.


Yet.
They are beginning to earn  
csh2z : 12/5/2020 8:08 pm : link
RESPECT! And it has been way too long. We'll find out in the next couple of weeks for sure that they will no longer be an easy win for the top teams. They are growing more confident every day and it shows every game.
I like that DG acquired veteran defensive players ...  
Jim from Katonah : 12/5/2020 9:25 pm : link
... of great character and professionalism — like Ryan, Bradberry, and Martinez — as we build a young core of recent draft picks. It’s gonna pay off big time, I think.
Good thought's, what I like most in the foundation  
unemployedgm : 12/5/2020 9:27 pm : link
When I think about GREAT team's we know what they are, their identity as a team, what they are good, and how they beat you. The Giants of 2000's beat you with NASCAR, and Earth Win and Fire. The Patriots beat you with Brady, and a great secondary. Steelers great edge rushers, and a run game.

When I think about how we will win, it will be a great running game. I enjoyed that our running game is not just Barkley having to break a long run. Enjoy that team will will have to stop us, no matter who running the ball, and were going to control the clock. Our QB is will also run it down your throat.

What I think we are missing outside our star player in Barkley being back, is one more weapon on the outside, that will make defenses respect our passing game, and not stack 8 men in the box.

Defense has been the most enjoyable to watch this season. Our foundation here start with the Big three upfront on defense. "Sexxy Dex, DT, & Big Cat Leo" Then our general Blake running things behind, tackling everything. I see our 3 safety staple of our defense with Xavier being dominate. That package will be our play makers. What I want to see is a star on the edge. I believe that will be our missing piece, that make a defense dominating, not just a mistake free defense.

Actually I think the Coaching Staff has been just as enjoyable. Judge has the making of our next Bill Parcells. Unlike Couglhin, Judge will hire a big name assistant. I think that's what Judge has done with Garrett. Graham is a star coordinator. I don't think we've been out coached yet, maybe against the 49er's. Judge
I like having a d-line that can apply some pressure and occasional  
Ivan15 : 12/6/2020 7:46 am : link
Sacks.
LB Martinez who consistently delivers at least an average level of performance every week.
A shutdown corner.
A veteran back end Safety who can perform and lead.

AND a developing offensive line.
Top 3  
PA Aggie : 12/6/2020 9:32 am : link
Firm, disciplined, fiery coach that team is buying into.
Steadily improving O line
Next man up culture...and getting results from the fill-ins

Go Big Blue!
