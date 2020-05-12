What Do You Like Most About the Giants Right Now? gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2020 2:16 pm : 12/5/2020 2:16 pm

I've been giving this quite a bit of thought lately, because despite the early losing I had placed myself in a zone where I could enjoy small victories this year. We've been holding a weekly tailgate all day - something my buddy 18E taught me how to do - and this puts us in a great frame of mind for watching the game.



So here's what I like about the team right now:



With the exception of the 49er game and to an extend the Cincinnati game - the team looks and feels prepared to play every week. They appear overall much more disciplined than I've seen in quite a while. By extension this gives me the impression that the Giants have a very good coaching staff.



There have been steady improvements in the Offensive line, as is evidenced by the running game and lately there is even a good pocket for the QB -- this is Outstanding in my view point. I particularly like the the power running game that has developed where the Giants are running the ball right up the gut, and pulling and occasionally mixing it up to outside.



The Giants really working the play action, and throwing a few new wrinkles in each week. It doesn't always work - but it works more often than it doesn't - and they have been convincing about it. THe times when they haven't been convincing it has really bombed - but the further along the season goes the more consistently convincing they are. Again I attribute this to coaching.



I am really loving the intensity the Giants bring especially on the defense. In fact it's surprisingly good, and they are bringing the intensity for the whole game. You see it in the linebackers, and the backs, you also see it on the line.



Leonard Williams has been a surprisingly good player this year - and I like Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson as well -- but the bit players in the rotation are also making plays.



Martinez is the best MLB we've had since Antonio Pierce. Bradbury was also a true surprise to me this year, and as the season has progressed the players around him in the backfield seem to have upped their game. The DB technique of playing the Receiver's eyes -- well I don't remember when the Giants have done that before. But there have been some outstanding plays on the receivers this year.



The Giants are seemingly getting the most out of a woeful WR corps, and a patchwork RB corps.



As the Offensive line has improved Daniel Jones has also improved. I am loving the new guys -- Thomas, Peart and Lemieux, and I am loving Gates. I think Zeitler fits right in with these guys -- and these five linemen are our Offensive line of the future imo. I believe they are going to be a damn good line.



Gettleman has staffed the Offensive and Defensive line just as he said he would -- say whatever you want about him but in these two areas he has delivered and with them he has laid a great foundation for this team going forward.



Peppers even seems to have become a player -- I mean he's looked lost out there - and now all of a sudden he is becoming a force to be reckoned with.



With the exception of the Cinn game. Our special teams have played really well, and Gano -- well he's been lights out good all season. What a great pick up.



I've been enjoying this season more than any season in some time, and the Giants have a losing record -- Ha -- who'd have thought it.



Have at it : )