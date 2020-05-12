What Do You Like Most About the Giants Right Now?

I've been giving this quite a bit of thought lately, because despite the early losing I had placed myself in a zone where I could enjoy small victories this year. We've been holding a weekly tailgate all day - something my buddy 18E taught me how to do - and this puts us in a great frame of mind for watching the game.
So here's what I like about the team right now:
With the exception of the 49er game and to an extend the Cincinnati game - the team looks and feels prepared to play every week. They appear overall much more disciplined than I've seen in quite a while. By extension this gives me the impression that the Giants have a very good coaching staff.
There have been steady improvements in the Offensive line, as is evidenced by the running game and lately there is even a good pocket for the QB -- this is Outstanding in my view point. I particularly like the the power running game that has developed where the Giants are running the ball right up the gut, and pulling and occasionally mixing it up to outside.
The Giants really working the play action, and throwing a few new wrinkles in each week. It doesn't always work - but it works more often than it doesn't - and they have been convincing about it. THe times when they haven't been convincing it has really bombed - but the further along the season goes the more consistently convincing they are. Again I attribute this to coaching.
I am really loving the intensity the Giants bring especially on the defense. In fact it's surprisingly good, and they are bringing the intensity for the whole game. You see it in the linebackers, and the backs, you also see it on the line.
Leonard Williams has been a surprisingly good player this year - and I like Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson as well -- but the bit players in the rotation are also making plays.
Martinez is the best MLB we've had since Antonio Pierce. Bradbury was also a true surprise to me this year, and as the season has progressed the players around him in the backfield seem to have upped their game. The DB technique of playing the Receiver's eyes -- well I don't remember when the Giants have done that before. But there have been some outstanding plays on the receivers this year.
The Giants are seemingly getting the most out of a woeful WR corps, and a patchwork RB corps.
As the Offensive line has improved Daniel Jones has also improved. I am loving the new guys -- Thomas, Peart and Lemieux, and I am loving Gates. I think Zeitler fits right in with these guys -- and these five linemen are our Offensive line of the future imo. I believe they are going to be a damn good line.
Gettleman has staffed the Offensive and Defensive line just as he said he would -- say whatever you want about him but in these two areas he has delivered and with them he has laid a great foundation for this team going forward.
Peppers even seems to have become a player -- I mean he's looked lost out there - and now all of a sudden he is becoming a force to be reckoned with.
With the exception of the Cinn game. Our special teams have played really well, and Gano -- well he's been lights out good all season. What a great pick up.
I've been enjoying this season more than any season in some time, and the Giants have a losing record -- Ha -- who'd have thought it.
Have at it : )
Didnt realize how long that had been gone.
And I agree that this team looks better now than at any time since Tom Coughlin's best seasons.
Now they just need more good players. Actually quite a few more of them.
This combined with the youth on the roster.
This team still has a ways to go, but the foundation of the roster is there. Just need to add a top talent or two. The only guy on offense we have that is elite has currently been sitting on sideline week 3. Good draft next year and this team could be absolutely dangerous. Excited to see what DJ looks like with some actual talent around him in year 3. I’m sure I’ll get shouted into oblivion but if we can get some playoff experience this year I think we are a dark horse Super Bowl contender.
And that the coach seems solid.
And that just about every game has been entertaining.
And that we, for the moment, are no longer a laughing stock.
Have not had that here since Coughlin years.
Pretty much sums it up but I'll add an improving Oline.
1. Winning the lines or at being very competitive here.
2. Improvements of team play and individuals as they season has continued. This shows me that the players are working really hard every week with good coaching.
3. The team concept is back again.
Quote:
.
Pretty much sums it up but I'll add an improving Oline.
Yes, that too.
Agreed.
The defense, the core is in place and young. We need a few pieces to make into a unit that has real potential. Fundamentally sound.
Jones looks to me to be legit. He tried to do to much when the oline was a mess, but he learned from that. Looking forward to him continuing to develop.
With the development has come some progress in the maturation of the QB. Recently we have seen not just the disappearance of turnovers from the Qb but things we have not seen before e.g. Danny looking off his receivers on one side of the field and finding an open one on the other side; dumping the ball to live another play or day; picking his spots to scramble and just showing a whole different level of patience and maturity.
But perhaps the most unexpected development that I am seeing and savoring is the tightening of the pass defense in the secondary. Darnay Holmes really seems to be making strides.
Bradberry continues to maintain his level of consistent quality play. Peppers has taken not just one step but a multitude of steps up in his improved play. So has Love.
But the play of Yiadom has really stabilized the second corner spot and that is really unexpected but truly vital and gets my vote for what I most like about the Jints right now.
Something I have not seen since TC
It may not happen this year...but the arrow is pointing up
And I dig it...I cant wait for tomorrow
Something I have not seen since TC
It may not happen this year...but the arrow is pointing up
And I dig it...I cant wait for tomorrow
ditto -- I'm pumped -- we'll probably lose but make a fight out of it -- that's all i'm hoping for
Corollary: Hope.
Corollary 2: Effective coaching. Meaning guys are actually being coached and we can see the results. Not just game planning or schemes, but guys getting corrected and the corrections can be seen in games.
Another good draft and a proper offseason program and we should see a dramatically improved team in fall 2021.
I have completely bought into the JJ plan
Field the best 53...and scheme to their strengths...
Im with you Gid...I dont care of they win tomorrow
I want to see a Team that keeps this identity growing
They are so close to being special...
Last week Fleming committed a bunch of bad penalties, and in the first Philly game EE cost us the win almost all by himself. But the overall effort, discipline, and game plans have kept us competitive every week but one.
Pretty much know assignments, oline is making real good improvements ( enough to have potential to be real good and signed next few yrs)
Seems like we may have a long term coach too
Judge has some things he probably needs to evolve/ improve, but initial sign looks positive
That was the frustrating thing about Shurmer. He was a super nice guy, good offensive coordinator, the players seemed to respect and like him and its not as if he didn't TRY to win every week or didn't care. But he totally lacked the intensity that Joe J brings both on the field and in press conferences . Judge has his players ready to complete against whoever every game while with Pat it almost seemed like losing was just an inevitability
Anyway, diction issues aside, I will give you two options for most:
The base DL of Tomlinson, Williams and Lawrence are very, very good.
They are denifitely not a group you can have any confidence running at and converting a 3rd or 4th and one. It seems to me (no stats to back it) that quite often teams trying to run vs this group in short yardage situations actually LOSE yards.
And just overall, they more often than not hold the LOS firm or move it backwards.
The second option is that Daniel Jones appears to be well on the way to learning how to play QB at a high pro level in the NFL. He's made tremendous strides this year after initially taking several steps backwards transitioning from PS's to JG's system.
I'd also give a shout-out to the fundamentals. The blocking and tackling has improved drastically, and everyone knows their assignments. McKinney is another excellent tackler entering the fold. This defense attacks the ball like a pack of wolves, and is giving up very little YAC.
This.
A 5-yard penalty is no longer a drive killer.
A defense that pressures the QB with a bunch of no-name pass rushers. That says to me that Graham is doing one hell of a job with his schemes.
and
A Defense that actually gets off the field after 3rd down from time to time.
Bradberry and Peppers are the glue to this team. They have been tremendous in the secondary.
A competent Mike in Blake is fun to watch as well.
Probably one of the few who have been impressed with Garrett as an OC. I can see from game to game what he's trying to accomplish. Just don't have the continuity to execute at a high level.
Bradberry and Peppers are the glue to this team. They have been tremendous in the secondary.
A competent Mike in Blake is fun to watch as well.
Probably one of the few who have been impressed with Garrett as an OC. I can see from game to game what he's trying to accomplish. Just don't have the continuity to execute at a high level.
Yet.
When I think about how we will win, it will be a great running game. I enjoyed that our running game is not just Barkley having to break a long run. Enjoy that team will will have to stop us, no matter who running the ball, and were going to control the clock. Our QB is will also run it down your throat.
What I think we are missing outside our star player in Barkley being back, is one more weapon on the outside, that will make defenses respect our passing game, and not stack 8 men in the box.
Defense has been the most enjoyable to watch this season. Our foundation here start with the Big three upfront on defense. "Sexxy Dex, DT, & Big Cat Leo" Then our general Blake running things behind, tackling everything. I see our 3 safety staple of our defense with Xavier being dominate. That package will be our play makers. What I want to see is a star on the edge. I believe that will be our missing piece, that make a defense dominating, not just a mistake free defense.
Actually I think the Coaching Staff has been just as enjoyable. Judge has the making of our next Bill Parcells. Unlike Couglhin, Judge will hire a big name assistant. I think that's what Judge has done with Garrett. Graham is a star coordinator. I don't think we've been out coached yet, maybe against the 49er's. Judge
LB Martinez who consistently delivers at least an average level of performance every week.
A shutdown corner.
A veteran back end Safety who can perform and lead.
AND a developing offensive line.
Steadily improving O line
Next man up culture...and getting results from the fill-ins
Go Big Blue!