Giants vs Seahawks game thread

fireitup77 : 12/6/2020 9:30 am
Started the game thread early last week and it worked so I'm doing it again.

It's going to be tough to win today without Jones at QB. But I think JG comes out with a master plan ans we shock the world.

WHO WANTS TO WIN TODAY?!?!

LET'S DUE THIS BOYS!

GO BIG BLUE!
Let’s go GMen!!!  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 9:34 am : link
Tough one today...but F all that, any given Sunday

Fire it up!!!
I want the ball first  
Giantimistic : 12/6/2020 9:37 am : link
And us to go on an opening 15 play, 8 min, TD drive. That is my best case scenario start.
Like the enthusiasm!  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/6/2020 9:41 am : link
When's the last time we had a game thread in December 7 hours before kickoff? I honestly can't remember. Almost feels like we shock some people today and can't put my finger on why. I could totally see Engram lighting it up and Gallman finally breaking one. LFG GMEN!
RE: I want the ball first  
Big Blue '56 : 12/6/2020 9:42 am : link
In comment 15066966 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
And us to go on an opening 15 play, 8 min, TD drive. That is my best case scenario start.


The result would be great, But I always prefer to kickoff..
The prognosticators don't think the Giants have a prayer  
MadPlaid : 12/6/2020 9:47 am : link
But the fact they are here at all is amazing. Sooo, why not? Any given Sunday. They can win it. It isn't going to be easy, and the Seahawks are undefeated at home. So what. The Giants have been in every game they have played this year. If they limit the mistakes, they can win. So with that said....GO BIG BLUE!!!
RE: RE: I want the ball first  
Giantimistic : 12/6/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 15066972 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15066966 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


And us to go on an opening 15 play, 8 min, TD drive. That is my best case scenario start.

I normally would agree but I think we need to set the tone right away and need to play in the lead. I think if Seattle gets the ball first and goes down the field fast, we are in trouble. I would like them to have to answer us and get in their heads early that this is going to be a hard game.



The result would be great, But I always prefer to kickoff..
Special teams and defense today!  
Chris684 : 12/6/2020 9:53 am : link
Not saying they will win, but I wholeheartedly believe they can.

I’m very excited for this one.
This could be the first big win  
j_rud : 12/6/2020 10:12 am : link
since late in 2016 when Beckham and the D delivered aate season victory over Dallas. Odds wouldve been stacked against them regardless and without Jones no one on the outside is giving them a shot. Vegas and the betting public's say this will be a huge disappointment. If we were to be objective maybe the best we could hope for is another moral victory. But maybe...just maybe...

The improvement is obvious and the turnaround is on. But this can be the day Judge and the Giants put everyone one notice: "We're back"
Are we losing yet?  
cjac : 12/6/2020 10:14 am : link
I fear we all come crashing back to earth today
Given the Sad State of Seattle's Secondary,  
OntheRoad : 12/6/2020 10:16 am : link

the Giants need to throw down the field a few times and insert a couple of trick plays. Make them put 7 in the box.
I am fired up!  
GiantBlue : 12/6/2020 10:23 am : link
I like the veteran leadership Colt brings to the game. What he lacks in skill, he can make up in savvy.

I would like to believe Judge challenged Garrett to come up with a smart and unpredictable game plan to try and take advantage of a defense that may be over confident.

The defense has really improved. If we can get any kind of lane protection on Wilson scrambling and Bradbury can have a killer day vs. DK Metcalf. We could have a shot at one of those upsets that we look back and pinpoint when this team started their ascent!

It would go a long way to gaining more respect!
All I can say is  
Blue1956 : 12/6/2020 10:51 am : link
GO BIG BLUE!!
Giants All Day Baby!  
KingBlue : 12/6/2020 11:06 am : link
Win the turnover battle... win the game.
I'd  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 11:20 am : link
come out throwing. Not necessarily deep, but some 10-15 yard passes. Their secondary is dreadful, their run defense is good, our OL is inexperienced, and they expect us to try and run to protect McCoy.
I hope everyone level sets their expectations for the game today..  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 11:26 am : link
no throwing the deck chairs off of the Titanic if we do not play well. This really is a long shot for us today
RE: I hope everyone level sets their expectations for the game today..  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 15067056 EricJ said:
Quote:
no throwing the deck chairs off of the Titanic if we do not play well. This really is a long shot for us today


This +100000. I can just imagine the Game Thread today if we are being whooped by a more talented team, MVP QB and Championship coach. I love the enthusiasm but we cannot continue to lure from one delusion to the next. BALANCE PEOPLE!!
RE: Are we losing yet?  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 11:33 am : link
In comment 15066995 cjac said:
Quote:
I fear we all come crashing back to earth today

You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.

Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...
Couple execs at my company are in the 12  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 11:44 am : link
They’re both pretty die hard Hawks fans, one grew up in Seattle and they have season tickets. They were completely looking past the Giants and talking about how we’re playing for draft position and they’re playing for a Super Bowl run. Not like shit talking or anything but I think that’s a complete misread of where the Giants are these days. These guys, who are legit football fans, didn’t know that Jones was hurt. I think the talk in Seattle this week has been about something other than the Giants because these guys didn’t know anything about where Big Blue is at this point in the season. Anyway, hopefully the Seahawks are also looking past the Giants just like their “12th man”.

Be nice to get  
Photoguy : 12/6/2020 11:44 am : link
a win today. Hoping for the best.
I have very low expectations today  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 11:50 am : link
I just want to see the Giants hang in there with the big boys. That in itself will thrill me.

Go Giants!!!

I would love to have confidence in winning this  
chopperhatch : 12/6/2020 11:53 am : link
game, but I just don't see it. If the Seahawks had a shitty run defense and if we had another corner, I might feel better .
RE: I would love to have confidence in winning this  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/6/2020 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15067082 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
game, but I just don't see it. If the Seahawks had a shitty run defense and if we had another corner, I might feel better .


I have only seen a couple Seatle games but they average over 30 pts per game. Maybe the run defense is attributed to being ahead and teams abandoning the run?
RE: Couple execs at my company are in the 12  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15067071 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
They’re both pretty die hard Hawks fans, one grew up in Seattle and they have season tickets. They were completely looking past the Giants and talking about how we’re playing for draft position and they’re playing for a Super Bowl run. Not like shit talking or anything but I think that’s a complete misread of where the Giants are these days. These guys, who are legit football fans, didn’t know that Jones was hurt. I think the talk in Seattle this week has been about something other than the Giants because these guys didn’t know anything about where Big Blue is at this point in the season. Anyway, hopefully the Seahawks are also looking past the Giants just like their “12th man”.


The only reason why we think like this, is that our division is historically bad.
I'd like to see the Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/6/2020 12:46 pm : link
take a couple deep shots early. Get a lead early in the game will be a big factor in this game imo.
RE: RE: Are we losing yet?  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15067062 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15066995 cjac said:


Quote:


I fear we all come crashing back to earth today


You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.

Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...


I think many of us will enjoy today even if we get manhandled. What I think we are saying is we don't want to see is this game thread blown up with bullshit on why we suck and don't deserve the division, Judge should be fired, we gave up the #1 pick etc etc etc. By the same folks who decree we are on the same level as the Hawks.
This game to me is a no lose situation for the Giants...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 12:57 pm : link
other than the loss itself.

The bar is low today due to the backup QB, the quality of the opponent, and the difficulty of traveling to and playing in Seattle.

If we lose, we likely will not change our opinion on the team's outlook

If we win under these conditions, there likely would be an increased level of optimism about our future.
RE: RE: RE: Are we losing yet?  
chopperhatch : 12/6/2020 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15067153 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15067062 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15066995 cjac said:


Quote:


I fear we all come crashing back to earth today


You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.

Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...



I think many of us will enjoy today even if we get manhandled. What I think we are saying is we don't want to see is this game thread blown up with bullshit on why we suck and don't deserve the division, Judge should be fired, we gave up the #1 pick etc etc etc. By the same folks who decree we are on the same level as the Hawks.


This infuriates me to no end....the We gave up the number 1 pick horse shit. People who advocate dumping the rest of the season for largely an unknown commodity are clueless. When has that worked out for the dumping team in the past other than the Colts for Luck? Time and again however we have seen teams find themselves during a season where they the whole system was brand new and they got off to a rough start.

The worst part is that there are quite a few reputable posters from this site who feel this way.

I also agree with the first part of your post
To win, the Giants D will probably have to hold Seattle  
BelieveJJ : 12/6/2020 1:15 pm : link
to 15 points or less.

I can't even imagine a McCoy led Giants O with both Shepard and Slayton nicked up scoring more than 19... again.

Difficult task in Seattle.
Time to shock the world,  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 1:25 pm : link
Gmen!

Ps I love 4pm games. So nice.
RE: I have very low expectations today  
Percy : 12/6/2020 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15067080 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I just want to see the Giants hang in there with the big boys. That in itself will thrill me.

Go Giants!!!

Right on!
Seattle beat Philly  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 2:05 pm : link
23-17 I believe. Well we beat them by 10. Seattle is better sure, and playing at home. They are NOT a physical team. They finesse it and get big plays downfield. Judge wants to be a physical team that punches the opponent in the mouth. Dominate the LOS both sides and the game will be more interesting than many think. These are not the 85 Bears.
LFG!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 2:34 pm : link
Excited for a December game? This is weird, but good for a change.
Who's McCoy's backup QB?  
Waldo Jeffers : 12/6/2020 2:47 pm : link
.
RE: This game to me is a no lose situation for the Giants...  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15067155 EricJ said:
Quote:
other than the loss itself.

The bar is low today due to the backup QB, the quality of the opponent, and the difficulty of traveling to and playing in Seattle.

If we lose, we likely will not change our opinion on the team's outlook

If we win under these conditions, there likely would be an increased level of optimism about our future.


I think we’d have a hard time winning even with DJ playing today. It’s going to be that much harder with a QB that’s not as athletic as Jones in this offense.
RE: Who's McCoy's backup QB?  
Mike in NY : 12/6/2020 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15067268 Waldo Jeffers said:
Quote:
.


Clayton Thorson
This this a tough week for the NFC least..  
morrison40 : 12/6/2020 2:56 pm : link
Expecting to see 4 losses . It Jints can go 2-2 in last 4, including a win over Dallas, they have a shot at the 19th pick in the draft !
Hey  
M.S. : 12/6/2020 3:01 pm : link

If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.

They played  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 3:12 pm : link
Pitt, LA, Chicago competitively and they are a better “team” now then they were then. Not expecting a win, but I AM expecting them to be competitive.
RE: They played  
M.S. : 12/6/2020 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15067293 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Pitt, LA, Chicago competitively and they are a better “team” now then they were then. Not expecting a win, but I AM expecting them to be competitive.

Kinda sounds right except for two words: Colt McCoy.
RE: Are we losing yet?  
BH28 : 12/6/2020 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15066995 cjac said:
Quote:
I fear we all come crashing back to earth today


Odds are every NFC east team loses this week, so nothing should change.

It's exciting that the Giants are in contention, but let's not forget that they are a 4 win team, so if they lose today, there really isn't a lot to crash back to earth to. It's not like a 10 win team losing to a 2 win team.

Big picture, this game isn't important to win, especially short handed, so people really shouldn't lose their shit if we lose.
I don't feel good about Colt  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 3:40 pm : link
at all. But you never know in this league.
RE: Hey  
John In CO : 12/6/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15067287 M.S. said:
Quote:

If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.


It kinda does....they are competing with teams in the Majors starting today......no more aa and aaa teams. They have looked good against the minor league teams, need to at least be competitive in the majors. A blow out indicates that they are a decent minor league team.

Whoopee.
The Giant D has a pretty good chance to make Seattle one-dimensional.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/6/2020 3:44 pm : link
Chris Carson is a good back, but he’s running behind either a backup guard (Jones) or a practice squad swing man (Wheeler) at RT.

Their other dimension is still very good. I just hope we sustain enough drives to keep the defense reasonably fresh.
RE: RE: Hey  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15067319 John In CO said:
Quote:
In comment 15067287 M.S. said:


Quote:



If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.




It kinda does....they are competing with teams in the Majors starting today......no more aa and aaa teams. They have looked good against the minor league teams, need to at least be competitive in the majors. A blow out indicates that they are a decent minor league team.

Whoopee.


They are competing with Colt Mccoy. In the big picture this game doesnt tell a whole lot where the Giants are right now
Clayton Thorson.  
Waldo Jeffers : 12/6/2020 4:01 pm : link
Didn't he play The Lone Ranger?
Keep it close.  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 4:05 pm : link
Try to win it in the 4th quarter.
GO  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:05 pm : link
GIANTS!
No matter what happens today, at least we didnt lose to the Jets  
BH28 : 12/6/2020 4:05 pm : link
LOLraiders
LGG  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:05 pm : link
GMEN!!!!
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:07 pm : link
Does that squib ever work?
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:09 pm : link
throw and catch by Wilson and Lockett.

We are already being manhandled.
The D looks fucking terrible  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:09 pm : link
WTF?
If we can’t stop the run, we’re already done!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:09 pm : link
.
RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:
Quote:
WTF?


We’ve pretty much looked terrible to start most games this year. We settle in
Lets be real: we have two rookies starting at LB today  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 4:10 pm : link
Losing Fackrell was a blow.
If we hold the Seahawks to a FG attempt on this first drive I'd be psyched.
Nice  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:10 pm : link
play by Yiadom.
I'm still going Giants 24-23 over Seahawks  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 4:11 pm : link
I started the game with the Hawks winning 24-23 but what they hey I'm a fan not a gambler!!!
Huge stand against a great redzone D!  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:11 pm : link
.
Nice job by Peppers..  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:11 pm : link
..
Great coverage by Peppers  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 4:11 pm : link
Holding them to 3 here is huge
Bend but don’t break D  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:11 pm : link
Peppers and Yiadom making great plays in RedZone
Nice  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:12 pm : link
play by Peppers.

Good coverage by everyone considering how long Wilson had to throw.

A good stop by the defense after Seattle drove most of the field.
RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:
Quote:
WTF?


We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.
Looks  
Photoguy : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
like the Jets screwed the pooch.
Awesome effort by the D  
Football Giants : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
!
Ok defense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
Now let’s make a play on specials and start to grind out the yards on the ground.
RE: Bend but don’t break D  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15067380 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Peppers and Yiadom making great plays in RedZone


Yup, that was a big hold.

We all know it’s going to be tough for our offense to go up and down the field today. Holding them to FGs is our best chance
RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:
Quote:
WTF?


HAHAHAH and it begins!
RE: RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15067384 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:


Quote:


WTF?



We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.


Have to limit damage which is what they just did, however, we have to do a better job against the run! Can’t be giving up 10 yards everytime Carson touches the ball.
RE: RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15067384 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:


Quote:


WTF?



We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.


They didn't move the ball last week. I feel like we need a defensive performance like the Eagles had (aided by some 4th down failures) to win this game with Colt McCoy as QB.
Giants need to run the ball really well today  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:14 pm : link
and keep Seattle O off the field as much as possible if they are going to have any chance to win today
Yiadnom  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:14 pm : link
He looks good. Am I alone in thinking this?
I  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:14 pm : link
would have McCoy throw on first down right away.
RE: RE: RE: The D looks fucking terrible  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15067394 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15067384 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:


Quote:


WTF?



We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.



They didn't move the ball last week. I feel like we need a defensive performance like the Eagles had (aided by some 4th down failures) to win this game with Colt McCoy as QB.


Jesus Christ. It was a Eagles home game and hawks traveled across the country to them!
Lewis sucks ass as a KR  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:15 pm : link
I thought Pettis would get a shot today?!
No pass rush......  
thrunthrublue : 12/6/2020 4:15 pm : link
= long day for defense. Backers and secondary completely coached up.....
I wonder if Gates will snap high all game dur to the difference in  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:16 pm : link
Colt and Jones's height.

Jesus, Colt sucks.
Well that was fast...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:17 pm : link
..
McCoy can't make a simple 4 yard pass  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
How is this guy still in the league?
Not a good throw there  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
By McCoy.
Mccoy fucking sucks ass  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
no chance we win this game
This is going to be a very long  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
afternoon!
Terrible  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
series. First down run into the line. Second down pass that was nearly intercepted. Third down pass that was incomplete. And a penalty.
It's going to be a long day  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
unless the defense plays both ways
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:18 pm : link
I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.
RE: Terrible  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15067414 AcidTest said:
Quote:
series. First down run into the line. Second down pass that was nearly intercepted. Third down pass that was incomplete. And a penalty.


that third down pass looked like a modified QB Spike
RE: ...  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15067416 christian said:
Quote:
I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.


Agree. I don’t understand why McCoy is on this team. We never needed a caretaker at the QB2.
We might not score  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
unfortunately
RE: ...  
Ira : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15067416 christian said:
Quote:
I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.


I could handle a slow qb as a backup if he could throw accurately.
They didn’t play well last week  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
does that change any of what I posted above? This is one of the best offenses in football. And our 3 and outs aren’t going to make it any easier. Going to be a long day for our defense, so buckle up and maybe adjust your expectations.
RE: ...  
jtfuoco : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15067416 christian said:
Quote:
I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.


With a noodle arm as well
Let's  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
see what McCoy does the rest of the half before panicking, but I'm not surprised he was somewhat inaccurate. He hasn't played this year until last week, and has only started a handful of games in the last fw years.
Garrett needs to run  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:20 pm : link
and run and run.This isnt Jones back there. This is a guy who cant make a simple 4 yard throw. Why do you abandon the run on 2nd down ?
Let’s go defense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
Defense needs to carry the day. Make a play defense!
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
Believe in Colt
RE: RE: ...  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15067419 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15067416 christian said:


Quote:


I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.



Agree. I don’t understand why McCoy is on this team. We never needed a caretaker at the QB2.


Don’t understand why we couldn’t find someone to develop, I could live with an undrafted free agent playing right now
Umm the OL  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
was overwhelmed on all 3 downs. They need to pick it up. This ain’t Cinn
Fuck!  
adamg : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
How is this guy an NFL QB?

What kind of throw was that?
Remember when Geno Smith  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
came in for Eli and our offense still stunk.
They look intimidated by Seattle  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
.
gonna  
Producer : 12/6/2020 4:23 pm : link
be a lot of 3 and outs today..
RE: Garrett needs to run  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15067426 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
and run and run.This isnt Jones back there. This is a guy who cant make a simple 4 yard throw. Why do you abandon the run on 2nd down ?


You can't be one-dimensional in the NFL. A lot of Garrett's playcalling is based on setting up something to catch the defense off-guard later in the game.
Yikes  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:23 pm : link
That looked bad for Lockett
I really hope that’s not a neck injury  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 4:23 pm : link
That looked really bad on the replay
This is also the 32 ranked  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
Defense. We should be able to run the ball.
Ok, settle in  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
Gotta weather the early storm. Hopefully the offense finds a rhythm.
RE: RE: Garrett needs to run  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15067441 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 15067426 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


and run and run.This isnt Jones back there. This is a guy who cant make a simple 4 yard throw. Why do you abandon the run on 2nd down ?



You can't be one-dimensional in the NFL. A lot of Garrett's playcalling is based on setting up something to catch the defense off-guard later in the game.


I'll take my chances running then whatever McCoy is going to do
Guys, colt mccoy is our QB  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
we are going to see Seattle sellout to stop the run and force him to throw downfield. Basically how teams played us with Barkley. We aren’t going to run efficiently in all likelihood - I’d argue we need roll outs and options with McCoy to keep things honest.
RE: Yikes  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15067442 Anakim said:
Quote:
That looked bad for Lockett
Yes, it did look potentially bad and you can see the Seahawks player looking at him too.

If Lockett is hurt & out of the game it is a big help for this team as he is a solid wideout whom they will work with Bradberry on DJ Metcalf today.
Knee to head  
Mark from Jersey : 12/6/2020 4:24 pm : link
He ducked hard after making that catch. Have to wonder if he was thinking about the peppers hit earlier.
If Giants are still in this in 2nd half  
TJ : 12/6/2020 4:25 pm : link
I will probably be OK with a loss. I just want to see evidence they are still fighting. Special teams improvement would be nice to see after last week.
RE: I really hope that’s not a neck injury  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15067443 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
That looked really bad on the replay


He shouldn't have went low like that, knee drove right into his head..not good.
RE: Guys, colt mccoy is our QB  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15067448 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we are going to see Seattle sellout to stop the run and force him to throw downfield. Basically how teams played us with Barkley. We aren’t going to run efficiently in all likelihood - I’d argue we need roll outs and options with McCoy to keep things honest.


And short quick hitters
Freak play  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
Glad he’s walking
RE: RE: Yikes  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15067449 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15067442 Anakim said:


Quote:


That looked bad for Lockett

Yes, it did look potentially bad and you can see the Seahawks player looking at him too.

If Lockett is hurt & out of the game it is a big help for this team as he is a solid wideout whom they will work with Bradberry on DJ Metcalf today.


Agreed. The announcers thought it was his ankle, but it looked like he injured his head. Hope he's OK.
RE: Guys, colt mccoy is our QB  
Producer : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15067448 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we are going to see Seattle sellout to stop the run and force him to throw downfield. Basically how teams played us with Barkley. We aren’t going to run efficiently in all likelihood - I’d argue we need roll outs and options with McCoy to keep things honest.


you can effectively defend McCoy with a single deep safety.
Nice job, Tae!  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
.
Thank god he’s walking  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
I was worried

And nice sack by the Giants D!
Fuck yeah  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
nice creative pressure there
Crowder  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
!
Nice sack  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
Let’s go D
Nice speed with Crowder there  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
.
Big sack!  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
Get Gallman rolling, please!
Tae Crowder bitch!  
adamg : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
Wooo!
RE: Fuck!  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15067434 adamg said:
Quote:
How is this guy an NFL QB?

What kind of throw was that?


He is a backup..
Nice  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
sack by Crowder. I especially like how he didn't allow Wilson to escape. Good coverage as well.

McCoy is going to have to throw for us to win. I agree that Seattle will sell out to stop the run until we do so.
Be physical  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:27 pm : link
beat up their receivers.
The 2020 draft is looking better and better  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 4:28 pm : link
Thomas - Peart - Lemiuex all look like they will be our 2021 starters and good ones at that.

If the rookie LBs can play along with CB Holmes we've done a really, really good job in 2020, especially considering our strong UFA class with Gano, Martinez and Bradberry.
Wow!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:28 pm : link
a completed pass


Whoa!
Lemieux  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:29 pm : link
In the backfield!

Nifty
Nice job there!  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
.
RE: Nice  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15067467 AcidTest said:
Quote:
sack by Crowder. I especially like how he didn't allow Wilson to escape.
Exactly, AT: How many times in the past 8 years would our blitzer over pursue and let the QB/RB get free for a big gain.
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
Believe in Colt
Nice play-action  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
!
OMG!!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
Another completion
hernandez takes all day to  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
pull. jesus..
LOL Lemieux  
bluepepper : 12/6/2020 4:30 pm : link
did nothing on that play.
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:31 pm : link
was a good, confident, throw by McCoy, set up the run.

I really wish we'd stop running the ball into line on most first downs.
Here comes a short pass...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:32 pm : link
to just make the field goal a bit closer
Lemieux still lacking in pass pro  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:32 pm : link
.
Good drive  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:32 pm : link
So far.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:32 pm : link
The Giants line still has plenty to prove in pass protection.
Into the red zone  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:32 pm : link
WHoa -- gidiefor Shock!
let's not trade zeitler just yet  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
still our best OG
Slayton fucked up  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
.
Looking a lot better after the butterflies I guess  
adamg : 12/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
Come on McCoy
Slayton  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
Has had an underwhelming season.
Come on  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
Slayton.
Fucking execution has killed  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:34 pm : link
us in the RedZone
Seems like they are selling out  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:35 pm : link
To stop the run
As  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:35 pm : link
the announcers have said, McCoy is doing a good job finding holes in the Seattle coverage on underneath throws. That's how we have to move the ball.
TEs suck at blocking on this team!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:35 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:35 pm : link
Colt looks really composed. I’m really impressed and surprised.
They're  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 4:35 pm : link
keying on Gallman
Of course that happened  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Did Engram just miss it or did the defender deflect it?
Well, fuck  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
That’s a disaster
well that sucked...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
.. Engram again
crap...  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
.....
FLuK  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
!
Evan  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Engram...

I can't.
Right  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
through Engram's hands. That is definitely not on McCoy.
Engram has to go  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
The guy is a liability.
Nice!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Fuck ! Guess who turned it over again!
Nope, through the hands of Engram  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Evan Engram strikes again
Engram  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Net negative...
Jesus christ  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
he’s just a jinx at this point. Go from a tie game to probably down 10.
What a shocker  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Evan Coach and QB killer Engram caused another INT
Engram man,  
Mad Mike : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
just can't go too long without a costly misplay.
Double fuck  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
Nice drive ruined
Engram strikes again  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:36 pm : link
I am so sick of EE.
Engram with the butterfingers  
adamg : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
Again
Engram's positive plays...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
simply do not outweigh the gigantic mistakes that he makes.
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
Even Colt cannot overcome Evan Engram.
Engram screws up more frequently in  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
Disastrous ways than any player I’ve ever seen.
Ingram isn’t  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
A winning player, if we had any depth on offense he should be benched
Engram catches, then Engram gives a Int  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
This guy is not a winning player
Engram off the team and we have at least 3 more wins this season  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
Fuck him!
Evan Engram giveth and Evan Engram taketh away  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
You think there'll come a point in his career when he's not a tease?
He hit the M***** F*****  
RobCrossRiver56 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
in the hands.........
fucking Engram  
fkap : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
unreliable is as bad as bad
ITS ALWAYS AROUND ENGRAM  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
i know it wasnt his fault, but its always around him always.
Fucking Engram  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
Sucks.
woeful  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
!
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
That was a pretty bad throw and Engram got smacked, but he’s cursed.
I wonder if you go back through the game logs how many times  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
people have said the same shit week after week about Engram. He CAN'T FUCKING CATCH
Engram is useless  
Nitro : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
.
RE: Of course that happened  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15067498 Anakim said:
Quote:
Did Engram just miss it or did the defender deflect it?


Good play by the defender but it always seems to happen to Engram. Doesn’t use his body well to shield the ball
I say this every week  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
If Engram isnt on this team,Giants have 2 more wins on the season. HE is a HUGE net negative
Engram has caused more turnovers this year  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
then any other player including Jones!
RE: Jesus christ  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15067509 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he’s just a jinx at this point.


No... a jinx is bad luck. This guy just cannot catch a football. He has the hands of a linebacker
I've never seen a receiver responsible for so many turnovers  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
This guy should be the Hall of Fame for terrible football players. It's impressive at this point. He's legit missing quite a bit in his head. Mental fucking midget.
He’s a curse  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
A menace
Hands  
Simms : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
Of Stone ....
that  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
was a good drive too. If Engram made the catch, possible first down.
Hit him  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
in both hands. He HAS to catch that. This is what happens when you don’t.
Evan "Rueben  
90.Cal : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
Randle" Engram.
G-d damn Engram  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
McCoy knocked off the rust and looked sharp on this drive. That was a hair behind Engram, but in his hands. It should have been caught. But, deflecting it up is the absolute worst outcome. Just cost us points.
how many  
mittenedman : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
fucking games has this guy put the team behind the 8 ball?
I wish they would have flagged that for delay of game  
Sean : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
.
Well at least we got out of the way our every game  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
EE caused turnover
Not a perfect throw  
Chris684 : 12/6/2020 4:38 pm : link
But I put that on a supposed super talented first round pick to make that catch.
He can't just drop the ball.  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
He has to deflect it into a DB's hands. Unreal.
Was there  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
A penalty?
The  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
throw wasn't perfect, but it was more than good enough. Engram easily got both hands on it. We've seen that happen way too many times this year.
LMAO ENGRAM  
SteelGiant : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Screw WR, we should convert him to cornerback. I have never seen a player so good at delflecting the ball into the air for an interception
3 pts off the board  
lester : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Unreal
I’m sorry  
bluesince56 : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
You have to sit him down. Send a message!
88  
Beezer : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Just not a good football player.

How many terrific plays per plays that possibly cost us first downs, point or games?

It’s almost to the point of seeming like a fucking joke now.
How many interceptions this season  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
are because of Engram's tips?
At least 4 caused turnovers by EE this year.  
90.Cal : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Not to mention a handful of game changing drops.
Not a perfect throw  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
but that was 100% catchable..
Right in the fucking  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Hands, tho. Pro needs to make this.
Defender got his arm in  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
But still . . .
DB got a hand on that ball  
JohnG in Albany : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
.
88.....bi polar  
thrunthrublue : 12/6/2020 4:39 pm : link
Tendencies......insert singeltary rant here.
RE: I’m sorry  
Beezer : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15067552 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
You have to sit him down. Send a message!



What message?

He’s just not reliable at all.
That is 100% on Engram  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
The ball wasnt perfectly thrown but an NFL TE has to catch that ball
Second look. Moe on McCoy than Engram  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
.
Engram  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
Fucking sucks
that wasn't on Engram  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
that was a Colt McCOy boner
Unbelievable  
sharp315 : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
Engram has to be approaching an NFL record for missed passes resulting in INT
......  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
Fuck Evan Engram and every single pussy who defends him.
RE: Was there  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15067548 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
A penalty?


No. They ruled the defender who intercepted the pass stepped out at the 36.
Engram is such a tease  
MtDizzle : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
The risk ain’t worth the rewards anymore. He’s gotta go next year I don’t care how much Coach Judge loves him. We’ve all seen enough!!
That's weird  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
A TE can catch it with one hand and our hands can't catch with two
RE: Not a perfect throw  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15067556 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
but that was 100% catchable..


It went through both hands. This is the NFL and anything that hits two hands must be caught by anyone in this league who lines up as a WR or TE... period.
Trade that shit  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
Engram is shit
RE: RE: I’m sorry  
bluesince56 : 12/6/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15067561 Beezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15067552 bluesince56 said:


Quote:


You have to sit him down. Send a message!

The message is fix it or you don’t play




What message?

He’s just not reliable at all.
Not a great throw by Colt.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
But EE fuck up.
Likely 3-3  
Beezer : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
But now Seattle in great shape and our D logging extra minutes.
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Southern Man : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner


Totally agree
RE: Engram is such a tease  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067569 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
The risk ain’t worth the rewards anymore. He’s gotta go next year I don’t care how much Coach Judge loves him. We’ve all seen enough!!


Engram should wear Mississippi State march for the rest of his life
I wonder why Engram and the Giants  
santacruzom : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
Haven't sacrificed a chicken yet.
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner

+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
RE: ......  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067567 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Fuck Evan Engram and every single pussy who defends him.


I say we sacrifice Route 9 to the FOotball gods
RE: Engram is such a tease  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067569 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
The risk ain’t worth the rewards anymore. He’s gotta go next year I don’t care how much Coach Judge loves him. We’ve all seen enough!!


plus he cannot block
Didn’t the defender arrive  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
When the ball hit Engram?
Seeing the  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
replay that was a bit more on McCoy's placement than Engram. Still frustrating. Just the type of shit they can't afford in a game like this.
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
Not even close. The throw was too far inside and slightly behind. But, it still hit Engram in both hands. That HAS to be caught, especially by a 1st round pick.
RE: ......  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15067567 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Fuck Evan Engram and every single pussy who defends him.


I second this. He can't be an ex Giant soon enough.
And there's Engrams weekly gift...  
Johnny5 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
... to the opponent. SoaB. I will celebrate the day he is playing for another team.

Is it me or does Mark Schlereth suck the d**ks of every team we play when he announces Giants games????
Momentum and drive killer  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
The O has to score with no more Turnovers today or this will not be close. Cant expect the D to do it alone.
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner


any other TE puts his body between the ball and potential defender. This happens every week to the same guy...coincidence?
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Beezer : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner


Is that a serious comment?
Where’s Leoanard Williams?  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
I haven’t seen him in a few series?
Lol  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
you guys really are unbelievable. Do you get off or have some weird fetish sticking up for this pile of trash?
RE: Didn’t the defender arrive  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067582 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
When the ball hit Engram?


Engram had a clean chance to catch it. It went through his hands.
RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067576 Southern Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner



Totally agree


Of course it was on EE, it hit him in the hands. Yes it should have been thrown on the other side, but most passes aren't perfect. If it hits your hands you need to catch it
RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067579 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner


+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.


I am decades from playing but still if you throw me that ball and at that velocity I am catching it every fucking time.
If Judge had any balls  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
you bench Engram and stop him from hurting the team any more. Enough is enough. How many more times do we need to see him cause Turnovers before he is held accountable ?
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
sharp315 : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner

Yeah but how often is Engram completing a contested catch. 0% of the time - including this one - and more often than not it ends up going the other way
Matt M  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:42 pm : link
aid on the money. Tough catch? Yup, has to make it though.
Evan Engram is such a classic Reese pick.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
All world talent and athlete, but always a project the never realizes their potential.

The Reese era: too many projects, not enough football players.
RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15067579 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner


+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.

You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.
Whosever fault it was  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
and I think it was a combo of bad throw, stone hands + a bang bang play by the DB - it’s just always involving Engram. That’s what I meant about him being a jinx, for whatever reason plays around him just don’t turn out well far too often.
Poorly placed pass and the defender timed  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.
Anakim  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
Looked to me like the defender got there with the ball
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner


Yeah, next time don’t put it where he can bonk it away with both hands.

Most quality nfl players need everything perfect to the millimeter.

Guy offers less than he takes away with his every game Titanic level disaster.

Time to get a r3liable and fast TE.
At some point Garertt needs do Thales the blame on running the same  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
Tightly contested hitch routes that defenders sit on
RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15067584 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner

Not even close. The throw was too far inside and slightly behind. But, it still hit Engram in both hands. That HAS to be caught, especially by a 1st round pick.


Yes, regardless of placement, the ball that hits a receiver in both hands has to be a catch!
not a great throw  
Producer : 12/6/2020 4:43 pm : link
but clearly Engram needs to catch that
This TV crew  
DoctorT : 12/6/2020 4:44 pm : link
Talks way too much
RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Jerry from Maine : 12/6/2020 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
Spot on. Bad throw
Let’s go defense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:44 pm : link
Need to make a play here! We are in this game.
I suspect if Jones was playing that int.  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 4:44 pm : link
would have been on EE according to most here.
That was an awful throw, should have been to the outside  
Essex : 12/6/2020 4:44 pm : link
But any competent pro catches it. EE just isn’t good enough. There is some good, but the bad totally outweighs whatever good assets he brings
RE: Anakim  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15067604 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Looked to me like the defender got there with the ball


Looked to me like the ball hit Engram's hands before the defender arrived
I love peppers play this year!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
.
Wow... Peppers just blew that up  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
..
RE: Poorly placed pass and the defender timed  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15067603 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.
I recognize the defender getting there. And it was not a great throw. But, a pass that hits a receiver in both hands has to be caught. Period.
what a play  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
by peppers
RE: I suspect if Jones was playing that int.  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15067612 RDJR said:
Quote:
would have been on EE according to most here.


Can you read?
Great play by Peppers.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
Badass.
Nice  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
sack by Peppers.
Graham sending a lot more blitzers than usual  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:45 pm : link
so far in this one. Interesting game plan
There ya go Peps!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:46 pm : link
Making a fucking play!
It doesn’t ‘have to be a catch’  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:46 pm : link
If the defender also hits the receiver in the hands. And thta is what happened here. You guys are fucking nuts. Ball and defender hit Engram. On a pass behind him.

YES, CUT THE GUY WHO JUST WENT FOR 150 LAST WEEK
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:46 pm : link
That’s awesome. That’s a perfect play for Peppers.
Ah, fuck  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:46 pm : link
Seahawks can kick a FG now
Peppers  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 4:46 pm : link
He is a monster
RE: Ah, fuck  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15067627 Anakim said:
Quote:
Seahawks can kick a FG now


Or not
Is pepper all-pro  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1
How was that not a blatant  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
HOLD?
RE: RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15067600 EliTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15067579 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner


+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.


You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.

A decent throw and we're not even discussing it.

Whatever. The D looks good.
Who is this new guy playing  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
Peppers?
"If Engram was only healthy"  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:47 pm : link
Well. There you go, BBI.

Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.

Get that loser off of the field.
Bring it the house Peps!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
Make a play teams.
Defense playing well today so far  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
Going to need a turnover though
way to go  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
D, held after the turnover
Anyone see LWilliams?  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
Did he get hurt?
D has done the job  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
So far.

Hope we can get some ground game going.
RE: RE: Poorly placed pass and the defender timed  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15067618 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15067603 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.

I recognize the defender getting there. And it was not a great throw. But, a pass that hits a receiver in both hands has to be caught. Period.

That's ridiculous. These receivers aren't super human - other people on the field can affect whether a player completes a catch. That's what defensive players get paid to do.
Same crew ripping Engram  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
Was ripping Peppers. Now....he’s all pro!
RE:  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067634 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Well. There you go, BBI.

Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.

Get that loser off of the field.


You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis
RE: RE: RE: RE: that wasn't on Engram  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067632 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15067600 EliTheGreatest said:


Quote:


In comment 15067579 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:


Quote:


that was a Colt McCOy boner


+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.


You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.


A decent throw and we're not even discussing it.

Whatever. The D looks good.


They are looking good.
RE: It doesn’t ‘have to be a catch’  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067625 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
If the defender also hits the receiver in the hands. And thta is what happened here. You guys are fucking nuts. Ball and defender hit Engram. On a pass behind him.

YES, CUT THE GUY WHO JUST WENT FOR 150 LAST WEEK


Simmer down. The defense came to play once again while Engram keeps crapping his diaper.
RE: D has done the job  
fireitup77 : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067639 jpkmets said:
Quote:
So far.

Hope we can get some ground game going.


He's out there.
Looked like the DB  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
Might have played through his back and hands before the ball got there. The camera angle was very hard to tell.

In any case, can’t have plays like that if we are going to win this game. Whoever it is on.
RE:  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067634 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Well. There you go, BBI.

Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.

Get that loser off of the field.


The amount of people defending Engram after week after week seeing him drop passes, make lazy efforts to come back for the ball, let balls go through his hands causing INT is mindboggling .
RE: Is pepper all-pro  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15067630 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1


He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.

When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.
The defender did not get there to tip the EE ball  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
He was a step later, and went for the tackle. EE got both hands on it. As usual instead of using your body to try and catch it, he stretches out his arms and tries to catch it with his hands. He does this all the time, and balls routinely bounce off
Peppers has played very well  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
last half of this season. It looks to me like PG is learning how to use him and Peps looks confident playing out there.
On the other side of the ball  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
Great plays by both Pepppers and Bradberry. Peppers is not only playing well, but turning into a playmaker. Graham is using him excellently. I am very excited to see a healthy McKinney paired with him. Maybe Logan moves to RCB and an improving Yiadom as the 3rd CB. Or Logan as a 3rd CB/S. Either way, what started as a weakness this year is improving to a point where I can envision it as a strength. Not quite there yet, but a solid secondary now.
RE: RE: RE: Poorly placed pass and the defender timed  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15067640 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067618 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15067603 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.

I recognize the defender getting there. And it was not a great throw. But, a pass that hits a receiver in both hands has to be caught. Period.


That's ridiculous. These receivers aren't super human - other people on the field can affect whether a player completes a catch. That's what defensive players get paid to do.


It was a good enough pass from our backup QB to our first round freak of nature TE who is supposed to be a matchup nightmare. Week in and week out this guy tips balls to the defense or fumbles or makes crucial drops. Can you not see this?
We are in this game.  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
Let’s go offense. Engram, atone motherfucker!


Let’s fucking go Big Blue! This hawks crew is soft. Shove it down their fucking throats!
The bigger issue  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
is Seattle is run blitzing like we saw in the beginning of the season. Have to hit them with a big play to get them out of it.
That was a monster play by peppers  
Bleedblue10 : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
Idk if he is an all pro but the way graham is using him he has been playing like a beast
Giants  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
hanging in there up to now. They have a shot.
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
Hard to understand folks that see the a pass hit a receiver in BOTH FREKIN HANDS but are still able to come up with a reason its not EE's fault.

Happens every week.
Regardless of it being a bad throw by our backup, Bad things just tend  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
to happen when Engram is near the ball. It’s just bad mojo.
Lost in yet another Evan Engram argument  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:50 pm : link
Giants D playing great ball so far. Have to finish our drives
RE: RE:  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15067642 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15067634 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Well. There you go, BBI.

Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.

Get that loser off of the field.



You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis


I've been making this point for years and I still see the same clown posts defending this clown.

Someone has to rip you guys apart. And I get yours. We love sticking up for players who do more harm than good.
Peart's in at RT  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
#74
RE: RE: Is pepper all-pro  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15067648 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15067630 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1



He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.

When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.

I just don’t remember Collins ever being as effective in 1 on 1 coverage as often as peppers. Maybe it’s selective memory but I recall Collins being amazing playing the box and still mediocre against TE and wide outs
C’mon  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
with these stupid mistakes
RE: Regardless of it being a bad throw by our backup, Bad things just tend  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15067658 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
to happen when Engram is near the ball. It’s just bad mojo.


And there are statistics that back it up.
How many fans are there  
Essex : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
Because isn’t that our second false start
To  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
win this game, we have to play mistake free football. We're not even close to doing that. Already too many penalties, and a bad INT.
McCoy could've probably run that for more than that Tate reception  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
.
another very bad pass  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:52 pm : link
..
Snap  
Simms : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
Why
Then Engram makes THAT catch  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
.
Great catch by EE  
adamg : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
.
Haha, the Engram special  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
Nice finger-tips grab
Nice play by Engram there  
Metnut : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
Saved us possession
There we go.  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
Atta boy, Engram. You did it.
Engram with a great catch!  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
I swear he’s just trolling BBI sometimes
Engram...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:53 pm : link
LOL. Jekyll & Hyde.
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
Believe in Colt.
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
catch, but the problem is that EE misses the easy ones too often.
Moist frustrating giant root for in all my years  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
Is Engram
Good sit him down now - you know the next pass he gets will  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
be some kind of bounced up pic
There you go E!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
Get your head into this game! Be the man!
RE: another very bad pass  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15067669 gidiefor said:
Quote:
..


It's Colt McCoy lol
Colt has to stop doing that --  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
he's throwing right into coverage

defender was all over the last two receivers
I like that nickname  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
Evan Enigma
RE: RE: RE: Is pepper all-pro  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15067663 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15067648 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15067630 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1



He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.

When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.


I just don’t remember Collins ever being as effective in 1 on 1 coverage as often as peppers. Maybe it’s selective memory but I recall Collins being amazing playing the box and still mediocre against TE and wide outs


yeah.. he played strong safety. There is a lot more required for that position than covering RBs out of the backfield. He also had a lot of INTs that year
Simmer down Route9?  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
You’re calling people pussies because they don’t agree with your ridiculous opinion of Engram. LOL.

How many more of these balls will we see?  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
McCoy is brutal.
I miss  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
Daniel Jones
Dion Lewis just got bullied by Jamal Adams  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
.
I really think we could win this game with Jones  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
Seattle isn't that good
RE: RE: RE:  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15067660 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067642 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15067634 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Well. There you go, BBI.

Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.

Get that loser off of the field.



You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis



I've been making this point for years and I still see the same clown posts defending this clown.

Someone has to rip you guys apart. And I get yours. We love sticking up for players who do more harm than good.


I’m in the middle on Engram. He’s still a matchup nightmare the defense has to account for, and there’s value to the overall offense in that. But he’s also a maddeningly frustrating player
RE: Moist frustrating giant root for in all my years  
TJ : 12/6/2020 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15067680 bumpsinthenight said:
Quote:
Is Engram


You had me at "moist frustrating giant root"
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
was horrible by Lewis. Adams is a great player, but that was too easy.
RE: Dion Lewis just got bullied by Jamal Adams  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15067690 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.
We have no shot today  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
No reason to have McCoy on the roaster tomorrow.
RE: Engram...  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15067677 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
LOL. Jekyll & Hyde.


Needs two more good plays to even out his uncontrollable evil
at least he didn't  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
fumble
RE: I really think we could win this game with Jones  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15067691 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Seattle isn't that good


I think we could too.
RE: Simmer down Route9?  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15067687 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
You’re calling people pussies because they don’t agree with your ridiculous opinion of Engram. LOL.


His opinion about EE is not ridiculous... but his take on the people who disagree with him is ridiculous.
Garrett  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
really needs to mix up the playcalling. It's very predictable right now. Run on 21st down and then throw on 2nd and 3rd. Mix it up and throw on 1st down more, run on 2nd instead
Take Lewis out  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 4:56 pm : link
He can’t block worth a shit even though they praised him on that one play.
We’ll we had our chance  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
to score.....we may not see the end zone this game. MCCoy does not inspire any confidence.
Lewis doesnt do anything well  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
cant pass block, kick returns are shit, cant make a man miss in space, fumbles.


PLEASE BRING BACK FREEMAN ASAP when hes off covid. Lewis is terrible. no more snaps for this guy.
McCoy needs toy make  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
Quicker decisions on 3rd down. They are having trouble with Seattle’s blitz.
Find someone else to KR  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
Lewis should be inactive every game hes useless
Lousy play call...  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
Can’t have Lewis and Engram in the backfield for pass pro. Makes absolutely zero sense.
RE: Garrett  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15067701 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
really needs to mix up the playcalling. It's very predictable right now. Run on 21st down and then throw on 2nd and 3rd. Mix it up and throw on 1st down more, run on 2nd instead


*1st
RE: RE: Dion Lewis just got bullied by Jamal Adams  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15067695 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15067690 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.


Bullied? He didn’t even touch him!
RE: RE: Garrett  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15067708 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067701 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


really needs to mix up the playcalling. It's very predictable right now. Run on 21st down and then throw on 2nd and 3rd. Mix it up and throw on 1st down more, run on 2nd instead



*1st


Agreed.
Lewis  
Simms : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
Basically whiffed on his poor block giving Colt no time.
I agree with others  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
Lewis is useless out there. Gallman needs to get more snaps
Eric  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
His opinion is “Engram is a loser and if you don’t agree you’re a pussy”. That’s ridiculous across the board.

Especially on thta play when the defender was there the moment the ball got there.
RE: We have no shot today  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15067696 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
No reason to have McCoy on the roaster tomorrow.


Not even on the roster tomorrow? So, he is cut on the plane ride home?

Is this because a career backup his not playing like as well as the starter?

You would make for a great GM
When I used to watch Lewis on Tennessee  
Bleedblue10 : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
He was a fast little 3rd down back with good hands. Why do guys come play for our team and just look old and slow?
Lewis looked like he was ducking  
TJ : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
from gunfire
We  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
are basically expecting the defense to pitch a near shutout against Seattle, which simply won't happen. We have only had one drive where we moved the ball.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
The Giants pass blocking, from backs to tight end, to the line is still pretty bad.
So tired of Engram and Lewis and Fleming  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
losing players who have been allowed to play all season.



One mistake of judge imo. how is he allowing these 3 players to play week in week out, give someone else a chance man.
Better job by the interior DL there  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 4:59 pm : link
.
I think Williams is hurt  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
He hasn’t been in this game
RE: RE: Moist frustrating giant root for in all my years  
Southern Man : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15067693 TJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15067680 bumpsinthenight said:


Quote:


Is Engram

Classic



You had me at "moist frustrating giant root"
RE: RE: RE: Dion Lewis just got bullied by Jamal Adams  
jnoble : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15067709 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067695 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15067690 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.



Bullied? He didn’t even touch him!

That was humiliating
RE: Find someone else to KR  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15067706 nym172 said:
Quote:
Lewis should be inactive every game hes useless


So he does not pass protect well on 3rd down? Never catches passes out of the backfield?
Ugh, Bradberry should have had that  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
Oh well.
I feel like we need to hold them to less than 14  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
to have any chance. And that generous to our offense.
Bradberry  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
Almost had a pick there.
Where is Slayton BTW ?  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
He has just disappeared the last 2 weeks
Nice throw and catch there  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:00 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Find someone else to KR  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15067725 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15067706 nym172 said:


Quote:


Lewis should be inactive every game hes useless



So he does not pass protect well on 3rd down? Never catches passes out of the backfield?


he doesnt pass protect well, he fumbles, cant do anythign in space with the ball on KR or off the catch.

hes a "veteran" though so he must play.
What happened to Aikman and Moose calling games?  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 5:01 pm : link
I have Cowboys but they are good, these guys sound like fools.
Jimmy B!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:01 pm : link
Gotta make that play.
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:01 pm : link
throw and catch.
We’re getting held  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:01 pm : link
Every fucking play
RE: Where is Slayton BTW ?  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15067729 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
He has just disappeared the last 2 weeks


Apparently he’s playing through an injury. Think he hurt his ankle 3 weeks ago
RE: So tired of Engram and Lewis and Fleming  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15067719 nym172 said:
Quote:
losing players who have been allowed to play all season.



One mistake of judge imo. how is he allowing these 3 players to play week in week out, give someone else a chance man.


Agree with you on all 3 players and my biggest issue with Judge right now
Nie  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:02 pm : link
play by Johnson.
defensive end gets tackled  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:02 pm : link
chasing down the rb...no call
NIKO  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:02 pm : link
!
Niko Lalos is a TO machine  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
But in a good way!
nice TO  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
be defense
Nikoooooo  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
oooooo!
Lalos!!!  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him!
That Lalos guy again!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
Love it!
Maybe  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
we should try Lalos at TE.
Great play by whoever hit Russ's hands when he was about to cover it  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
.
Nice play by Lalos  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
Shit if Jones played today i really think we would have won this game
RE: RE: Where is Slayton BTW ?  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15067736 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15067729 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


He has just disappeared the last 2 weeks



Apparently he’s playing through an injury. Think he hurt his ankle 3 weeks ago


He had that really good holding penalty when Tate caught the ball inside the 10 yd line
RE: Niko Lalos is a TO machine  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15067741 Anakim said:
Quote:
But in a good way!


The anti-Engram if you will
Niko’s got a  
Stufftherun : 12/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
nose for the ball.
Lalos = new CC Brown  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Turnovers find their way to him.
RE: Great play by whoever hit Russ's hands when he was about to cover it  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15067747 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.


Yup.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Nico Luckos
Big  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Green again. And the legend grows.
That kid  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Is a gamer
RE: Maybe  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15067746 AcidTest said:
Quote:
we should try Lalos at TE.


I laughed.
Lalos can't be stopped.  
terz22 : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
!
The Greek God!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Yes Big Blue! Fucking making plays!
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU GIVE SOMEONE ELSE A SHOT  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Lalos comes through.

BENCH ENGRAM, BENCH FLEMING, BENCH LEWIS....these guys are terrible. stop with these losing player Judge...enough give someone else a chance.
RE: Nice play by Lalos  
jnoble : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15067748 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Shit if Jones played today i really think we would have won this game


You do know the game isn't over yet, right?...
I already want  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Clayton Thorson in the game. McCoy has zero zip on the ball.
Please try a long pass here  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Take advantage of the momentum shift
I love this D......  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
If we can add a few more play makers in the off-season, it could be a pretty dominant unit. We have to retain a few FAs, as well.
Was that Peppers who knocked the ball out  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
from Wilson when he tried to recover it? Then Lalos with a textbook fumble recovery? Huge play there.
Two games  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
Two turnovers. WTG !!
RE: Lalos = new CC Brown  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15067752 bumpsinthenight said:
Quote:
Turnovers find their way to him.


you mean Stevie Brown
RE: I already want  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15067763 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Clayton Thorson in the game. McCoy has zero zip on the ball.


I’ll take no zip over unproven any day of the week
RE: I already want  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15067763 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Clayton Thorson in the game. McCoy has zero zip on the ball.


Oh yea a rookie making his first start, what could go wrong?!
RE: I love this D......  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15067765 Simms11 said:
Quote:
If we can add a few more play makers in the off-season, it could be a pretty dominant unit. We have to retain a few FAs, as well.


Yup, we’re playing this well with virtually zilch at OLB
RE: RE: Niko Lalos is a TO machine  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15067750 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067741 Anakim said:


Quote:


But in a good way!



The anti-Engram if you will

Engram would have accidentally kicked the ball 30 yards out of bounds in seatles favor
RE: Nice play by Lalos  
markky : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15067748 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Shit if Jones played today i really think we would have won this game


we can still win.
Time for some Texas magic,  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:05 pm : link
C'mon Colt!
Incomplete...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
...
Clayton Thorson  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
Sucked in college. Why would we want him in there
That will be reversed  
Mike in NY : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
.
That's not  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
A catch.
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
is incomplete. Shepard's foot hit OOB before he gained possession.
Lalos' two turnovers  
TJ : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
Neither one of those juzt dropped into his hands. Both were the result of awareness hustle and good hands.
RE: RE: Nice play by Lalos  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15067762 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15067748 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


Shit if Jones played today i really think we would have won this game



You do know the game isn't over yet, right?...



Im sorry i have no confidence in McCoy
Idk if people are programmed  
colin : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
To hate Engram, but that pick was all Colt McCoy. It hit Engram in the hands, but so did the defender, it was terrible ball placement on McCoy. He’s just not an NFL caliber QB. The only shot we have in this game is if our run game can just somewhat balance time of possession.

Niko Lalos! If this defense just doesn’t get completely worn out too early, they’ve got a punchers chance of keeping us in this game.
I think that's a catch  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
He was inbounds when he secured the ball
These guys have to be world class acrobats just to catch these balls  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
It makes me angry that McCoy has a job in the NFL.
"A lot to look at"?  
Mad Mike : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
What the hell are these guys talking about. Slam dunk incomplete.
Papa said Peps knocked Wilson’s hand away...  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
Nice play Peps!
We desperately need an upgrade at WR this off-season.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
Top priority.
RE: These guys have to be world class acrobats just to catch these balls  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15067784 BestFeature said:
Quote:
It makes me angry that McCoy has a job in the NFL.


LOL
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
Clear as day out of bounds. Great catch none the less.
Shoot  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
Not a catch
We’re not going  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
To be able to score an offensive TD

Bummer  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:07 pm : link
Going to be incomplete
Who knocked the ball away from Wilson's body  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
enabling Lalos to make the recovery? He'll be credited with the turnover, but a heads up play by a DB or LB knocked it loose
Defense is gonna have to score today  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
I like our chances though.
These guys have to  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
help McCoy a little. Shepard falling all over himself coming back for the ball. Come on!
RE: I think that's a catch  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15067783 Anakim said:
Quote:
He was inbounds when he secured the ball


It doesn’t matter, he touched the ball while being out of bounds. It’s incomplete. Also I feel like that should be considered a drop
Shame  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
Colt is not able to run Jones' option.
RE: Who knocked the ball away from Wilson's body  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15067793 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
enabling Lalos to make the recovery? He'll be credited with the turnover, but a heads up play by a DB or LB knocked it loose


Peps
RE: Papa said Peps knocked Wilson’s hand away...  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15067786 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Nice play Peps!
ahh, tnks, trueblue
Seemed like he secured the ball in his crotch  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:08 pm : link
When he was inbounds
RE: ...  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15067789 christian said:
Quote:
Clear as day out of bounds. Great catch none the less.


Great concentration maybe. But he turned a routine low grab into a circus catch.
RE: Seemed like he secured the ball in his crotch  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15067800 Anakim said:
Quote:
When he was inbounds


Ew.
RE: RE: I think that's a catch  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15067796 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
In comment 15067783 Anakim said:


Quote:


He was inbounds when he secured the ball



It doesn’t matter, he touched the ball while being out of bounds. It’s incomplete. Also I feel like that should be considered a drop


Ah, right.
Aside from the huge difference with the zip on throws  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
the biggest difference where you feel the difference is the running game. Jones gives you something else the Defense has to look out for with his legs and it opens up the running game for Gallman. Without Jones in there, The running game suffers big time
Shepard and EE have to be gone  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
next year
Our receivers just aren't good  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
I'm not saying McCoy is good. But these guys would make anybody look pedestrian.
Carl Banks on the radio...  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
“You gotta help each other out... you gotta a back up quarterback. You gotta help each other out.” Exactly right. Colt is a fucking backup but Shep and EE are starters. They need to make plays.
They really need Blandino to explain that?  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
They already saw on their own that at least one, if not both feet hit out of bounds before he controlled the ball.
RE: Idk if people are programmed  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15067782 colin said:
Quote:
To hate Engram, but that pick was all Colt McCoy. It hit Engram in the hands, but so did the defender, it was terrible ball placement on McCoy. He’s just not an NFL caliber QB. The only shot we have in this game is if our run game can just somewhat balance time of possession.

Niko Lalos! If this defense just doesn’t get completely worn out too early, they’ve got a punchers chance of keeping us in this game.

+1
But don't even bother. The Engram haters will always blame him. They don't want to hear that it's anyone else's fault.
Shane Lemieux  
cjac : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
Is awesome
Why the fuck do we need  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
a walk thru that obvious call by Dean Blandino
What kind of play call was that?  
Anakim : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
.
RE: We desperately need an upgrade at WR this off-season.  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15067787 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Top priority.


Yup. Biggest need on the team by far . This WR core is the worst in the league IMO
Odd play call there on 3rd  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
Down...
3rd and 5  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
worst playcall i’ve seen in a very very very long time
Just a stupid play call..  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:10 pm : link
on 3rd and 5
RE: What kind of play call was that?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15067812 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
bad one
Wow press coverage  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
And we try that? Wtf
Engram missed  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
another block, net negative.
Why are running Morris instead of Gallman again?  
Football Giants : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
!
Now Shepard has to go too?  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
After not making that tough play? Yup, that makes sense.
Fuck that was so slow developing  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
Poor execution
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
EE AGAIN missing the block...but I'm sure there is an excuse!
Nice block  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
by Engram not
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
was a terrible third down call. Why are we throwing a flanker screen to Board in that situation. We just wasted the turnover. Didn't even get a FG attempt, which is particularly awful since 20 yards would have given Gano a real chance.
Jason Garret is calling an awful game  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
SEA knows whats coming, these empty sets are terrible.


RUN THE FOOTBALL WITH MORRIS MORE EVEN ON 3RD
Specials doing their job today  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:11 pm : link
So far
RE: Fuck that was so slow developing  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15067822 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Poor execution


Agree with that too
Offense doesn't look capable  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
of moving the ball today. We may have to lean on the D and special teams.
RE: Why are running Morris instead of Gallman again?  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15067820 Football Giants said:
Quote:
!
Strange complaint considering Morris has looked good so far this game.
RE: Why are running Morris instead of Gallman again?  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15067820 Football Giants said:
Quote:
!


This is a question a lot of people ask and there’s only one explanation: the coaching staff doesn’t think Gallman can handle taking every carry for 60 minutes. Best that we move on than criticize that.
What a terrible call and execution  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
...
I would  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
love to know how Judge feels about JG.
Engram blocks nothing..  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
..
Slowwwwwww  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
Honestly playing better at this juncture that expected..
That play call on 3rd down  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
was dosghit. Garrett inspires no confidence as a playcaller
RE: Engram missed  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15067819 Brian in SI said:
Quote:
another block, net negative.


If he can't run and catch....you know, what he was supposed to be able to do, I don't expect him to be able to block.
RE: Jason Garret is calling an awful game  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15067826 nym172 said:
Quote:
SEA knows whats coming, these empty sets are terrible.


RUN THE FOOTBALL WITH MORRIS MORE EVEN ON 3RD


💯
Yiadom gave up too much ground  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:13 pm : link
.
RE: Engram blocks nothing..  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15067834 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
..


He’s a ghost as a blocker!
The  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:13 pm : link
defense has played very well, but they can't win the game by themselves. Any kind of offense might give us a chance to win. The half is almost over, and it's only 3-0.
RE: Yiadom gave up too much ground  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15067839 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.
That's not his call. That's the play. It was a zone and he dropped off. Seattle found the hole in the zone.
Guys...  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 5:14 pm : link
We can’t with Daniel Jones. He’s too slow to diagnose things. Just watching McCoy masterfully navigate this offense has made me realize that. That is all
Think about everything Jones has to overcome every single week  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:14 pm : link
between this weak WR/TE core and terrible playcalling . They desperately need 2 more WRS next year and hopefully Garrett gets a HC job
RE: Now Shepard has to go too?  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15067821 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
After not making that tough play? Yup, that makes sense.


I didn’t say that. He’s a great blocker and a good receiver. We still need an upgrade though, mainly on the outside.
Mark  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:14 pm : link
Schlerther-spelling be dammed-talks. A lot.
who  
bigblue18 : 12/6/2020 5:16 pm : link
got the ball first?
a lot of reasons why Colt been a career backup  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:16 pm : link
his arm makes Pennington's look like a rocket
Everything  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:16 pm : link
is underneath into tight coverage with throws from a backup QB who didn't play at all this year until last week, and has started only a handful of games in the last three years.
RE: RE: Now Shepard has to go too?  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15067845 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15067821 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


After not making that tough play? Yup, that makes sense.



I didn’t say that. He’s a great blocker and a good receiver. We still need an upgrade though, mainly on the outside.


Shepard is our most dependable WR and he can't catch a deep ball. He is also hurt too much and grossly overpaid.
RE: Think about everything Jones has to overcome every single week  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15067844 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
between this weak WR/TE core and terrible playcalling . They desperately need 2 more WRS next year and hopefully Garrett gets a HC job
And a SOLID, 2-way TE, please
I will shed  
PaulN : 12/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
No tears if Garrett is gone, he stinks.
RE: a lot of reasons why Colt been a career backup  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15067848 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
his arm makes Pennington's look like a rocket


LOL
RE: RE: Why are running Morris instead of Gallman again?  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15067831 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
In comment 15067820 Football Giants said:


Quote:


!



This is a question a lot of people ask and there’s only one explanation: the coaching staff doesn’t think Gallman can handle taking every carry for 60 minutes. Best that we move on than criticize that.
First, Gallman isn't the guy to get 25-30 touches a game. Second, Morris is averaging nearly 5 YPC over his 4 previous games and has looked good today. Why is it a complaint? We have a rotation going, at least early.
I'd  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
be happy going into the half down 6-0.
McCoy  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:18 pm : link
might be the worst backup in the league. IF he is not then it's really close
RE: a lot of reasons why Colt been a career backup  
colin : 12/6/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15067848 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
his arm makes Pennington's look like a rocket


+1

Woof that ball seemed to take forever to get over to the sideline. No zip at all. And that pass to SS was ugly too. McCoy is a very bad QB,
Big time holding!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:19 pm : link
I mean WTF
RE: a lot of reasons why Colt been a career backup  
colin : 12/6/2020 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15067848 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
his arm makes Pennington's look like a rocket


+1

Woof that ball seemed to take forever to get over to the sideline. No zip at all. And that pass to SS was ugly too. McCoy is a very bad QB,
What happened  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:20 pm : link
to the holding call on Coughlin!
No shots downfield???  
giant_thoughts : 12/6/2020 5:20 pm : link
Considering how much they are concentrating on stopping the run I'm surprised there are not shots downfield....
WHY ACCEPT THE PENALTY  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:20 pm : link
DECLINE AND TAKE THE YARDAGE
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:20 pm : link
Why not decline the penalty?
penalty  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:20 pm : link
was declined. smart call
RE: WHY ACCEPT THE PENALTY  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15067862 nym172 said:
Quote:
DECLINE AND TAKE THE YARDAGE
Didn't they accept the play? That's why it was 2nd down. It was a catch by Hyde/
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
Also, take note everyone who thinks the Giants don’t have a good pass rush.
Defense came to  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
Play!
I’m so damn impressed with this defense.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
.
This D is coming up huge.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
They need to continue this for 2 more quarters.
Really good coverage!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
.
You guys think we should just take the knee with Colt in there?  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
.
wow  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
defense came up HUGE on this drive!
lol .... the stadium is empty.  
short lease : 12/6/2020 5:21 pm : link
who the hell is booing that call?



I know - piped in sounds but, Christ - make it a little believable.
Defense has been outstanding in the 1st half  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
A competent QB and a good playcaller and they would be winning right now
Defense needs to score  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
if we have any chance
Defense is playing better and better  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
Dam, we could win this with Jones
They have timeouts, we can't take a knee  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
Never mind.
I  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
thought they did accept the penalty.

Another great stop by the defense.

Just run the ball to kill off the rest of the half.
RE: You guys think we should just take the knee with Colt in there?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15067871 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.
yes
Goodbye Graham :(  
Everyone Relax : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
Was nice knowing you
Holding them to 3pt's  
LeftHook : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
Pretty amazing, good job D
Williams was BLATANTLY held and 85 knew it. Even threw up his hands  
PhiPsi125 : 12/6/2020 5:22 pm : link
up like “I didn’t hold!” which is the tell-tale sign that they DID hold.

Holding penalties are down around the league...but they will find a way to call it if it results in a Giants TD or game winning situation for the Giants. Book it.
Wilson holds onto the ball forever..  
RUNYG : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
Jeez it’s almost as if he doesn’t it intentionally to extend plays when not needed
Lateral  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
On third down called incomplete?
We're..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
being held EVERY play!
This D over the course of half a season  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
went from a liability to a possible strength. They have vastly stabilized and improved. They need to win this game.
We will be lucky not to give up points here  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
I completely believe Graham is a head coach next year.
Is gallman hurt?  
terz22 : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
.
RE: We're..  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15067885 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
being held EVERY play!
Agreed.
RE: Williams was BLATANTLY held and 85 knew it. Even threw up his hands  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15067882 PhiPsi125 said:
Quote:
up like “I didn’t hold!” which is the tell-tale sign that they DID hold.

Holding penalties are down around the league...but they will find a way to call it if it results in a Giants TD or game winning situation for the Giants. Book it.



They already got us for a hold on a first down at the 10
No problem with Morris running last drive.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:23 pm : link
But, Lewis? Off the goalline?
Not going to hold Seahawks  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 5:24 pm : link
To 3 points. Defense will be gassed by 4th
I'd  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:24 pm : link
run it again. Make them use their last TO.
I guess I hav to ask why Lewis is  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:24 pm : link
Running the ball here
PAss rush has improved  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
Watching this team it's obvious by far the biggest weakness is at the receiver position. That needs to be the number 1 goal in the offseason to upgrade the WR/TE position
Why do we ever run Lewis?  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
The guy's a garbage runner.
absolutely horrible...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
Seattle is going to get 3 points
Had to try a pass  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
.
Fucking horrendous  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
Our TEs have been useless in terms of blocking!
I haven't hated Garrett the last few weeks  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
But, I do not like his 3rd down calls this game.
Giants not even attempting to run offense  
Metnut : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
or get the 1st down. Just kick it right back to SEA. Did Giants know that SEA had all 3 timeouts?
Be interesting to see if Dixon  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:25 pm : link
will bomb it or try for a high no-return.
WHY IS LEWIS GETTING CARRIES  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
RUN MORRIS/GALLMAN
That's not a  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
TD.
Safety  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
Should be
Omg  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
How can that happen
I dont understand why Lewis  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
is getting 3 straight runs here with Gallman sitting on the sidelines. Garrett makes so many questionable decisions on offense
Shit  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
But, the safety is a big break.
Unbelievable.  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
At least it's only a safety.
5-O  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 5:26 pm : link
...
Disaster  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
averted just a safety. But poor blocking on the punt.
Hard to say we got lucky there,  
Mad Mike : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
but we kind of did. At least if we don't get stung again when Seattle gets the ball.
Joe Judge’s special teams strike again  
Metnut : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
Unreal. Last week it almost cost us the game. Another disaster this week.

At least it’s only a safety. Offense and special teams squandering a heroic effort by our defense.
STs blew it again!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
.
Who fucked up  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
There?
he was out of bounds ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
Giants luck out big time there.
That''s a safety  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
...
Another special team fail  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
.
I think if Jones was playing  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
we'd be winning. The offense looks anemic right now.
Ebner  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
Great signing
RE: I dont understand why Lewis  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15067908 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
is getting 3 straight runs here with Gallman sitting on the sidelines. Garrett makes so many questionable decisions on offense
I think they trust Lewis not to lose ball. Not that it matters now.
How can we have that happen?  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
..
Snap  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
Seemed to float backwards
RE: I haven't hated Garrett the last few weeks  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15067901 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, I do not like his 3rd down calls this game.


Garrett was awful last week and a big reason why the game was so close last week
this announcer  
alsoknownaskaz : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
sucks so bad. So annoying
that punt sucked...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
.... wow
Huge return on the kickoff too  
Metnut : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
Our specials are killing us
Our special teams has been a disaster the last two weeks  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
...
Is Dixon now limping!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
.
You’re kidding me with that punt  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
Couldn’t get it deeper with no rush
WTF is up with  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
STs lately?
Dixon  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
is hurt.

Our ST the last two weeks are awful. They'll probably get at least another FG.
Nice blocking  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
5 Seahawks around punter. The specIal teams have killed us last 2 weeks
What Happened to Special Teams?  
Samiam : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
...
lousy  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
free kick to follow up
I actually think that may be a net positive  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
Seattle may have had the ball at the 50 with 30 seconds left, 6-0 minimum
Defense played a great half  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
offense and special teams deadsville so far
I go back to the 3 runs.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
Lewis didn't look bad on the first two, but having him in wasn't fooling anyone. They were running. So, how do you now have Morris or Gallman? Then on 3rd and 4? I want a guy to try to hit a hole and move the pile enough, not a fucking toss to a shitty RB.
That's what you get....  
Kanavis : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
For not even trying for a first down
They're just going to lob a deep one  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
to DK, hope for pass interference.
NATE EBNER MISSED A BLOCK JUDGE ST...wow  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:28 pm : link
Judge and his ST are terrible past two weeks.


LEWIS- NE GUY, Fleming - NE GUY, Ebner - NE GUY


The scholarships have to end. These veterans are terrible.

Same with Engram terrible. THERE HAS TO BE CONSEQUENCES
Not sure what is worse between the Special Teams  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
and the Offense. Both have been terrible today
Long day  
Oscar : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
This team looks unlikely to score if they play 8 quarters. No talent.
terrible  
mittenedman : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
special teams again
RE: That's what you get....  
markky : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15067941 Kanavis said:
Quote:
For not even trying for a first down


agreed. we need to get aggressive.
Can Schlereth just STFU already  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
.
We are getting HELD on  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
Every damn play.
Colt McCoy  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 5:29 pm : link
Can’t stretch the field. That’s why I say put Thorson in. As far as I’m concerned we’ve lost this game already once Jones was out. Try to win it. Take a chance. McCoy gives you no shot
Tell me there’s no holding?!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
WTF
RE: We are getting HELD on  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15067950 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Every damn play.


These refs suck ass!
They almost cost us the win last week  
George from PA : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
It goes without saying.....the special teams play of late....is very disappointing
If we’re going to have any chance  
Metnut : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
we need to try and stretch the field second half.
Should the clock be running?  
bubba0825 : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
?
Good  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
call. It looked like grounding.
RE: Can Schlereth just STFU already  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15067949 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


He is brutal.
Lol, they are just not going to call any holding, are they?  
PhiPsi125 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
It’s really unbelievable. Hard to watch.
RE: Not sure what is worse between the Special Teams  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15067944 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
and the Offense. Both have been terrible today


The ST has scored more points
Wilson  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
Has looked pretty pedestrian today. It really is too bad we have no way to score points.
Where’s Gallman  
Iamhagg1 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
Is he hurt?
Wow - that is a loud crowd.  
short lease : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link

; )
Great half by the D - we have a chance if we can figure out  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
what to do with Colt. Seattle is obviously selling out for the run and daring him to throw.
What  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
a crazy half. The offense looks as bad as that famous game on Thanksgiving vs. Lions where we only won because of LT's INT.
Going into the Half down 5-0 is a huge credit to the Defense  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
but with McCoy and Garrett i have 0 confidence they can win this game
5-0  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
What were the odds?
Giants Defense  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
keeping them in the game. Looks like they have to create a score.
I will take being down just 5 points at half time...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
...
Who missed the block?  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
. That was terrible!
We will lose  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 5:31 pm : link
This game 5-0 because McCoy is garbage.
RE: NATE EBNER MISSED A BLOCK JUDGE ST...wow  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15067943 nym172 said:
Quote:
Judge and his ST are terrible past two weeks.


LEWIS- NE GUY, Fleming - NE GUY, Ebner - NE GUY


The scholarships have to end. These veterans are terrible.

Same with Engram terrible. THERE HAS TO BE CONSEQUENCES


great POST
Can this offense score a TD?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
Color me skeptical.
Safety saved Giants a point  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
Probably
RE: Can Schlereth just STFU already  
short lease : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15067949 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


+1
Philly losing 14-3  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
.
Our defense had a good half against a very good offensive team  
Ira : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
Surprised and happy the refs called that grounding. Maybe saved 3 points.
Impressed w the defense  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
If they play like this the rest of the way they’ll win the division and surprise some people in the playoffs.
we will make some adjustments  
markky : 12/6/2020 5:32 pm : link
and win this game.

RE: Can this offense score a TD?  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15067974 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Color me skeptical.


Almost did on that one drive until the McCoy-Engram connection showed up
Watching that again  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:33 pm : link
Somehow Ebner had two guys to block. Not sure how that happened.
Lewis and Engram  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:34 pm : link
need to sit in the 2nd half . Garrett needs to stop being so damn predictable and get some creativity for once, and Slayton needs to show up
This entire team is being coached up so much  
islander1 : 12/6/2020 5:34 pm : link
There's no way I expected us to be down less than a touchdown at half time. None.

We have so much less talent on the field right now it's silly.

Defense playing well  
JonC : 12/6/2020 5:34 pm : link
offense and special teams stayed in NJ.
Good half of D  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 5:35 pm : link
need to find 17 points tho in the second half. We match up well today with Jones.
Who would you rather have at TE...  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:35 pm : link
Engram or Ditka?
Not good enough talent  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:35 pm : link
If we are going to lose special teams
RE: Colt McCoy  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15067951 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Can’t stretch the field. That’s why I say put Thorson in. As far as I’m concerned we’ve lost this game already once Jones was out. Try to win it. Take a chance. McCoy gives you no shot


If you put Thorson in he will look like a deer in headlights. You don’t go with the rookie here.

Being down 5-0 to the #1 offense in points at halftime is no small feat. Run Morris in the second half and throw intermediate routes to Shepard and Tate. Use play action. The Giants can still win this game. Which is more than I expected at halftime.
Defense  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link
Is playing very well indeed.

Strong consistent pressure up the middle on Wilson.
Great Giants Defense  
M.S. : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link

Offense blows

Special Teams blows

5-0

Will Colt McCoy do anything in this game to give the Giants a chance to at least score?

I’m happy  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link
Our D playing well. We lack talent on offense and are hanging
In there
My guy CJ Board with one catch for  
Chris L. : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link
minus negative yardage. Helping the team big time once again. I will keep saying it until he is gone...why is he on this team?????
Let’s go in a different direction for a minute  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link
Win or lose today...

Seattle might win their division but they also have a very good chance of being the top wildcard in the NFC.

After watching one half, would anyone here be terrified of a playoff game against these guys with Jones at QB?
RE: Good half of D  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15067987 jpkmets said:
Quote:
need to find 17 points tho in the second half. We match up well today with Jones.
13 points may even do it.
RE: Not good enough talent  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15067989 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
If we are going to lose special teams


agree
i hope people  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:37 pm : link
are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step
I'm not loving McCoy  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:37 pm : link
But, there is no way I throw a completely untested rookie, especially the caliber of Thorson, into a game like this.
RE: I’m happy  
M.S. : 12/6/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15067993 Giants86 said:
Quote:
Our D playing well. We lack talent on offense and are hanging
In there

Yep, Our offense lacks significant talent.
5-0  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:37 pm : link
feels like 21-0.
May need a defensive TD  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:38 pm : link
to pull this one off
RE: i hope people  
M.S. : 12/6/2020 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15067998 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step

Low octane offense. Low talent
RE: Lewis and Engram  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15067984 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Slayton needs to show up


The play calling is his fault? Have you watched him on every play to see whether he is getting open?

The Giants are trying to use the short game here... that means Slayton is likely going to see fewer targets.

Defense playing their asses off  
Sean : 12/6/2020 5:38 pm : link
.
RE: i hope people  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15067998 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step


To be fair, I’m not sure how Garrett can calls plays for a QB who can’t through a ten yard out.
This car commercial where the woman takes  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:39 pm : link
The black car & the dude is like 'I like red.?'

Please retire this commercial.
Giants have to throw deep ball and take so chances  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/6/2020 5:39 pm : link
seattle playing everyone in the box
RE: Great half by the D - we have a chance if we can figure out  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15067965 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
what to do with Colt. Seattle is obviously selling out for the run and daring him to throw.
That was--and is going forward as long as DJ is out--going to be the D's game plan once Daniel went down.
I would really love to see them come out  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:39 pm : link
and run the ball down their throats and score a TD.
RE: Giants have to throw deep ball and take so chances  
BigBlueJ : 12/6/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15068008 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
seattle playing everyone in the box


agreed we just have to test it, move the ball throw luck for penalty.
RE: 5-0  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15068001 AcidTest said:
Quote:
feels like 21-0.


Yes it does. Almost insurmountable
In defense of Garrett, he knows a lot more than we do  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 5:40 pm : link
about what McCoy can and can't do.
RE: Giants have to throw deep ball and take so chances  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/6/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15068008 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
seattle playing everyone in the box


This. Deep ball to Slayton to start the second half. This offense is scaring no one. Need a shot a shot play
RE: I would really love to see them come out  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15068010 Matt M. said:
Quote:
and run the ball down their throats and score a TD.


me too... but you are not running the ball that way against Seattle. Did you not see what happened when we tried to run?
McCoy has a popgun arm.  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
Not much you can do.
Week after week...  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
we have no playmakers on offense. I would love to see someone bust for a TD...but it hasn't happened 12 weeks into the season...doubt it will happen now.
Pass protection hasn't been that great today  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
I suppose Jones maybe makes a couple more plays than Colt, but i don't think it's a significant difference in how this game is flowing.
RE: McCoy has a popgun arm.  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15068016 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Not much you can do.


👍
RE: This car commercial where the woman takes  
mfsd : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15068007 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The black car & the dude is like 'I like red.?'

Please retire this commercial.


Haha yup. Pretty much all holiday car commercials are nails on a chalkboard
RE: i hope people  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15067998 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step


When people say Jones doesn’t elevate the players around him, maybe they think twice in the future after seeing this.
Too bad a 100% Jones  
JINTin Adirondacks : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
The Giants win this.
Morris has had some decent runs  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:41 pm : link
Start the half with runs to him
RE: Defense playing their asses off  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15068005 Sean said:
Quote:
.


They are definitely keeping us in it. If offense can score 17 points we might have a chance, but at this point it doesn’t appear like they will score at all!
RE: Pass protection hasn't been that great today  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15068018 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
I suppose Jones maybe makes a couple more plays than Colt, but i don't think it's a significant difference in how this game is flowing.


Maybe he even runs for 3 or 4 yards?
It's a delicate balance  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:43 pm : link
On one hand, I agree this is the one game they need to take some chances. From the D loading the box to this being a game we are/were not likely to win anyway, to it being a big play away with the D playing like this.

On the other hand, it is also the kind of game where not turning it over can keep us in the game and even a single turnover can turn the game. Look at our turnover. We lost 3 points there.
RE: Pass protection hasn't been that great today  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15068018 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
I suppose Jones maybe makes a couple more plays than Colt, but i don't think it's a significant difference in how this game is flowing.


I doubt Seattle would crowd the LOS like this if Jones was the QB.
Don't get the complaints about Garrett  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 5:44 pm : link
On the road with Colt, what exactly should he be doing.

We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.

If we had Jones we'd win this game
Giants must invest in a quality backup QB  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 5:44 pm : link
Next year.
RE: RE: I would really love to see them come out  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15068015 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15068010 Matt M. said:


Quote:


and run the ball down their throats and score a TD.



me too... but you are not running the ball that way against Seattle. Did you not see what happened when we tried to run?
Morris has looked good on limited carries.
RE: Pass protection hasn't been that great today  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15068018 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
I suppose Jones maybe makes a couple more plays than Colt, but i don't think it's a significant difference in how this game is flowing.


You are seriously underestimating how much Jones being in there affects the running game not only with his legs but opening up the running game more for other guys
Giants must invest in a quality backup QB  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 5:45 pm : link
Next year.
RE: RE: Can Schlereth just STFU already  
1giantblue : 12/6/2020 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15067976 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15067949 jeff57 said:

Had to mute because of Schlereth



Quote:


.



+1
Haven’t seen Slayton  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 5:45 pm : link
Hoping he gets involved deep.
RE: RE: i hope people  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/6/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15068021 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15067998 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step



When people say Jones doesn’t elevate the players around him, maybe they think twice in the future after seeing this.



I’m a Jones fan but he had 2.25 games of turnover free football. Mccoy has set the bar very very low. The team is 4-7. It’s not like we’re missing Bret favre
WAYNE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:46 pm : link
!
Nice job Gallman!  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 5:46 pm : link
.
Lol  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 5:46 pm : link
Engram with the force
RE: Don't get the complaints about Garrett  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15068029 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
On the road with Colt, what exactly should he be doing.

We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.

If we had Jones we'd win this game


For starters 4 carries by Gallman in the 1st half is inexcusable
Wow.  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:47 pm : link
What a run by Gallman. Reminded me of Bavaro carrying all those 49ers.
Shut up  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:47 pm : link
Mark.
Good start  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 5:47 pm : link
Followed by a short gain
Are these announcers high!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:47 pm : link
Engram is a willing blocker!!
Great to see Peart in at RT  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:47 pm : link
But, why is Hernandez in at LG instead of for Zeitler?
Facemask  
Simms : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
Missed on 88
RE: Wow.  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15068041 AcidTest said:
Quote:
What a run by Gallman. Reminded me of Bavaro carrying all those 49ers.


Thinking same thing!
RE: Shut up  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15068042 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Mark.


I think I may just pause the TV and wait for the radio broadcast to catch up... and just listen to Papa and Banks
What a horrible  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
Decision there by Colt. Could have been picked.
Again with the middle hitch.  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
Can we be more predictable
It’s genuinely depressing  
colin : 12/6/2020 5:48 pm : link
To think about where this team could be if Barkley, Zo Carter (who really looked like he was poised for a breakout year), and DJ on the field. Resign LW and Logan Ryan, get a legit #1 WR, a pass rusher, and get some incriminating photos of Patrick Graham so we can keep him as our DC, and I think our New York Football Giants may be a genuine contender.

Also, it looks like we’ll prioritize the back up QB position. It’s embarrassing that Colt McCoy is our starting QB right now, and I think DJ may miss a couple games a year like these. It’s just what happens with mobile QB’s.

Also did anyone else catch LC accidentally say “fucked punt” when she meant to say “blocked punt?” Maybe I misheard but...
Why did he force that?  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
He had time
RE: RE: Don't get the complaints about Garrett  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15068040 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068029 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


On the road with Colt, what exactly should he be doing.

We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.

If we had Jones we'd win this game



For starters 4 carries by Gallman in the 1st half is inexcusable


It could have been strategy to keep his legs fresh for the second half. We’ll see what the do with him this half.
Fucking brutal!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
This passing game is abysmal!
Ten  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
yards might as well be 10 light years for this offense.

How long before the defense gets gassed and gives up some big plays?

And another ST penalty.
Out specials cannot get out of their own way  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
...
Ughh  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
McCoy is painful.
The special teams  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
are more like “Special Ed” teams lately. Brother!
McCoy sucks  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
He sucks ass
RE: Why did he force that?  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15068052 JOrthman said:
Quote:
He had time


Probably because our receivers get no seperation.
RE: RE: RE: Can Schlereth just STFU already  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15068034 1giantblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15067976 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15067949 jeff57 said:

Had to mute because of Schlereth


That's why I watch but listen to papa and banks



Quote:


.



+1

Colt McCoy...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
Proving why he's a backup.
These commentators  
Mark from Jersey : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
Are awful
Y’all really think Thorson  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
Would give us less?
Terrible decision by McCoy on 3rd  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
Lucky it wasn't picked. Then follow that up with a stupid penalty and a shitty punt. Great start to the half.
Colt McCoy is a bum  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
This game was winnable
Just tuned in  
El Pollo Diablo : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
didn't see the first half. Did Hernandez and Peart start the game or did they rotate in?
Somebody has to explain to me why Lewis  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
became the official 3rd down back and still has the job at this point when hes shown hes worse then both Gallman and Morris
Colt McChoke  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
!!
RE: Y’all really think Thorson  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15068064 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Would give us less?
I think it's a good bet.
These announcers are why the mute  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
button was invented.
What's up with Dixon?  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
Punt was terrible.
so by the playcalling on that first series , it looks like giants  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
are conceding. that was a lousy play call. they should have done play action
I’m more confident in scoring  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
when our defense is out there.
RE: Colt McCoy...  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15068062 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Proving why he's a backup.


Is he? I think he’s being exposed as not a backup. What has he done today to put the offense in a position to win that the Broncos’ WR couldn’t do last week in his 1/7 performance.
RE: RE: Why did he force that?  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15068060 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068052 JOrthman said:


Quote:


He had time



Probably because our receivers get no seperation.

Then don't force it, that was a dangerous throw anyway
Either we  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
Cement the loss or give the offense a spark with Thorson. McCoy is not even a net neutral
RE: Somebody has to explain to me why Lewis  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15068068 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
became the official 3rd down back and still has the job at this point when hes shown hes worse then both Gallman and Morris
I agree. Gallman is not great in the passing game, but not terrible. Morris has decent hands and can block. Lewis adds very little, if anything.
RE comments on losing Graham..  
morrison40 : 12/6/2020 5:51 pm : link
If he goes we hire the ex Patriots, Lions guy with the beard and the ✏️ in is head !
They’re going to wear out the D  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
and the 4th quarter will be our true beat down. This offense can’t even stay on the field
At  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
this point, I wouldn't be surprised if we got shut out. Seattle has weapons. They are going to score this half.

I might try some planned bootlegs on first down to give McCoy a chance at some easy completions. Other than that, I have no idea. We simply don't have the weapons on offense to do much.
McCoy is worse then a backup QB  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
He is nothing more then a 3rd stringer
And now we won’t see Gallman for like three series  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
...
5 first downs thus far ...  
Stufftherun : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Colt McCoy...  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15068075 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
In comment 15068062 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Proving why he's a backup.



Is he? I think he’s being exposed as not a backup. What has he done today to put the offense in a position to win that the Broncos’ WR couldn’t do last week in his 1/7 performance.
Are you serious? The same guy who had more INTs than completions?
Wish we could post  
XBRONX : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
all the fans here who were happy with the McCoy signing. Wasn't me.
colt mccoy  
mittenedman : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
looks like a complete non-threat of a football player
These 4 yard passes  
TJ : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
always contested, usually incomplete, luckily not intercepted more often
RE: What's up with Dixon?  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15068072 RDJR said:
Quote:
Punt was terrible.


He was limping after the safety kick.
They were competitive  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
against all but SF early in the season. Not surprised they are causing Seattle problems today. I expected more from
McCoy today. He’s not reading things well at all.
Judge  
dune69 : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
may need to bring in a special teams advisor. ;)
Can we pick up a decent  
Football Giants : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
Back up qb in the draft? Srsly- McCoy shouldn't be in the league at all.
Guys on the end sucked ass  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
.
I don't care about McCoy's arm  
Stu11 : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
or if he's covered we have to take a deep shot or two on 1st down. Soften them up. Right now they are loading up every defender withingb5-10 yds of the LOS.
We  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
aren't benching McCoy for Thorson.
They are holding Williams almost every play.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:53 pm : link
.
Leonard Williams  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 5:54 pm : link
Is getting held on every play
Seattle  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:55 pm : link
hasn't been called for holding all day.
RE: Y’all really think Thorson  
TJ : 12/6/2020 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15068064 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Would give us less?


Guaranteed
Finally!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:55 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 5:55 pm : link
Defense has been inspiring today.
Now  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:55 pm : link
they have been. Great play by Brown.
WOW Bradberry  
Football Giants : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
.
Thanks for throwing the flag after we stopped it  
Essex : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
A real hero that ref was
Cam Brown  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
has looked real good today
D stepping up  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
Very important going forward
Now it’s time to unleash  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
The Real McCoy
RE: Thanks for throwing the flag after we stopped it  
PhiPsi125 : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15068106 Essex said:
Quote:
A real hero that ref was


LOL, for real.
I like  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link
Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. I'm glad they are getting reps.
Love this Defense ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 5:56 pm : link

They are a bunch of scrappy fighters ... some more weapons and experience they will be top notch.


Love the direction this team is going in.
RE: Cam Brown  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15068107 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
has looked real good today


Tae Crowder as well. These 7th round LB look like real finds
This freaking D is playing very well as a group....  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
PG and his assistants deserve a ton of credit.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
The discipline on defense is impressive.
I think I read earlier today that Bradbury wasn’t even in the top  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
25 available free agents this past offseason or something like that.

What a great signing he was.
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
was also a great play by Bradberry on second down.

Please don't run Gallman or Morris straight into the line on first down.
this Defense  
mittenedman : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
is fun to watch. solid performance so far.
RE: Now it’s time to unleash  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15068109 Giantology said:
Quote:
The Real McCoy
🤪
Give young guys a chance like Cam Brown  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
Where is Petis on KR, where is Gallman, where is peart, kaden smith...

give someone else a chance besides ebner and engram and fleming and lewis.


Give Thorston a chance instead of Mccoy. enough
that's bullshit  
markky : 12/6/2020 5:57 pm : link
throw a flag at Seattle when it would make a difference.
Another amazing stand  
BlueManCrew : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
By the D. I’m actually proud. Now can we at least get a fucking field goal? McCoy and Garrett are losing this for us.
The giants have returned  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
To being a physical team on both sides of the ball
6-5 Final?  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
All we need is 2 FG.

;>)
Let go offense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
There’s 10 starters out there on offense to help McCoy. Let’s get a touchdown.
I was about to comment on Brown  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
They lived him to OLB in camp (he played inside in college), and it appears he’s really coming along.
RE: That  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15068117 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was also a great play by Bradberry on second down.

Please don't run Gallman or Morris straight into the line on first down.


Gallman has good hands, there’s no reason that they’re not throwing more to the backs?
Crowder, Coughlin, and Cam Brown  
dune69 : 12/6/2020 5:58 pm : link
are really getting it. Hopefully, they keep progressing.
At some point in the game  
Ike#88 : 12/6/2020 5:59 pm : link
we should have or need to attempt a sideline go route for Slayton or Shepard. Dink passes on 3rd and 3 are what they are waiting for.
I want this game too  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 5:59 pm : link
Badly.
All  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 5:59 pm : link
of that for a three yard gain.
defense  
jmalls23 : 12/6/2020 5:59 pm : link
So far been absolutely spectacular
Gallman!  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
,
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
blocking and run by Gallman, but you can see the lack of breakaway speed.
Again with the hitches  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
.
So much time  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
And no one open
WAYNE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
!
Dam - McCoy had and hour and a half ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link

back there.
Keep that man in the game  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
And the OL IS PLAYING REALLY WELL
Fuck!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
Gallman didn’t score! Jamal Adams again!
Take three knees and kick a FG.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Y’all really think Thorson  
colin : 12/6/2020 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15068070 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15068064 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


Would give us less?

I think it's a good bet.


McCoy is 8 of 14 w/ 68 yards and a pick, in the red zone that was all on him. He’s basically led us to -3 points on offense. And he’s shockingly had time. Why not give this Dr. Suess character sounding QB out there.
Go man ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link

Galman!!!
SLAYTON MISSED THE BLOCK  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
FOR THE TD!!!!
go Gallman!  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
wow
Gallman  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
great job. woulda been nice if anyone blocked downfield for him
TD!  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
,
BULLY BALL  
widmerseyebrow : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
.
In Position...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
for our first FG!

:>)
Come on Slayton  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
Gotta give a better effort to help your guy
Awesome stuff  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
By the ground game!
Giants!  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
.
TD  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
!
Down their fucking throats!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
Ram it Big Blue!
Thats how you run the ball! What an offensive Coordinator!  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
.
We  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
did almost all of it on the ground.

Go for two.
Unbelievable, but you have to figure  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
this isn’t going to hold
YES!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:01 pm : link
RUn it baby
Gallman is great!  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
who needs Barkley? LOL
Yes!!!  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
Everyone who hates JG as a play caller needs to give him credit as well. Great job by the OL
December 40th?  
cjac : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
Anyone else catch that?
Perfectly done  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
That’s really good stuff!
Yes!!  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
!
I've had about enough of  
TJ : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
jamal adams for one day
RE: Take three knees and kick a FG.  
colin : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15068141 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
and we're winning!  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
we can win this.
OMG .... TD!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link

Giants on top !!!
How the fuck are we winning this game ?  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
holy shit . This Defense has been inspiring so far
RE: In Position...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15068149 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
for our first FG!

:>)

HA HA!!!

TD!
Love that drive!  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
Only complaint - why was Fleming back in at RT?
Big blue  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
Best throw of game.
Fuck yea!  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:02 pm : link
Smash mouth football!
O-line  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
Has really come on
RE: Gallman is great!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15068159 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
who needs Barkley? LOL


However, Barkley wouldn’t have been caught. That second gear would have kicked in.
God we needed that  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
It might be all we get but it may end up being all we need
2 points ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link

!!!!!!!!!
This seals it - our offensive line is very good. No doubt about it  
Ira : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
.
Nice job McCoy  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
I stand corrected.

Go blue!
Who the fuck is the announcer  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?
Don’t think I’ve ever seen a score of 8-5 in football  
glowrider : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
Amazing defense so far
RE: Come on Slayton  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15068150 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Gotta give a better effort to help your guy


I think his ankle is hurting him.
Yes!!!  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
Unreal.
RE: Fuck yea!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15068172 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Smash mouth football!


+1
McCoy with the best drive of the day  
El Pollo Diablo : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
dump off pass, 3 handoffs and a nice touch pass for 2 points
That was such a sick power football drive  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
.
LOL - Barkley on that long play would have scored  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
by 20 yards
!  
TJ : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
!!
RE: Who the fuck is the announcer  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15068179 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?


Mark Schleth
Hat on a hat!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
Man on a man! Into the end zone!


And then the Shepard makes a Sterling catch for 2!
This broadcast is one continuous Jamal Adams blowjob  
Chris684 : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
Enough already!
RE: Don’t think I’ve ever seen a score of 8-5 in football  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15068180 glowrider said:
Quote:
Amazing defense so far


Like the Yanks just torched the Mariners’ bullpen.
RE: This seals it - our offensive line is very good. No doubt about it  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15068177 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Gates is an animal and the Guards have run blocked well
RE: LOL - Barkley on that long play would have scored  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15068186 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
by 20 yards


Or he would've tried to hurdle no one
RE: RE: Come on Slayton  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15068181 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15068150 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


Gotta give a better effort to help your guy



I think his ankle is hurting him.
yea. I’m not gonna kill him over it.
RE: Who the fuck is the announcer  
jnoble : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15068179 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?

I was just texting a friend pointing that out
Nice  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
pass by McCoy for the two point conversion.
I'd hate to be Slayton  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
when the receivers group watches the tape of Gallman's run.
Cmon D.  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
Keep it going.
Umm  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
We got something here. Things are going to get better. They play hard.
Gallman and Morris  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
need all the carries. I dont want to see Lewis for another snap period .
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
Lemieux and Thomas are both really coming into their own. Huge upgrade from Solder and Hernandez.
Now, respond with a huge stop and/or  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
force a turnover. Another score here to take control of this game! Now, that we finally took the lead and some momentum, I am greedy. I want this game!
So much misery here  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
Be happy. This team is becoming tough again...long time coming. Judge knows what wins with our franchise.
Regardless  
dune69 : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
of what happens in this game and the rest of the season, we need to be impressed by Judge and his commitment of teaching. This team is not deep in talent but it is deep in heart and discipline. The future will be good with the addition of playmakers. That's all.
RE: RE: Who the fuck is the announcer  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15068188 Brian in SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15068179 montanagiant said:


Quote:


That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?



Mark Schleth

Thank you, Brian he is worse than Collingsworth
Is there any way this team could win without throwing the ball?.  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
.
RE: This broadcast is one continuous Jamal Adams blowjob  
1giantblue : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15068190 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Enough already!


So true!
This  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
is a really weird game. We can't throw at all, but are ahead 8-5.
RE: RE: Take three knees and kick a FG.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15068165 colin said:
Quote:
In comment 15068141 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


Obviously I was kidding. Well, 75% kidding anyway ;)
All those years gettting  
oghwga : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
8-5 in my super bowl boxes. Who would have thought that score possible?
Giants football ...  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
..,. might just be fucking back.
RE: This broadcast is one continuous Jamal Adams blowjob  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15068190 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Enough already!
At this point even Robert Kraft is appalled.
RE: RE: Who the fuck is the announcer  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15068196 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15068179 montanagiant said:


Quote:


That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?


I was just texting a friend pointing that out

He's absolutely absurd with it. I'm shocked a producer hasn't told him to relax with it
RE: RE: This broadcast is one continuous Jamal Adams blowjob  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15068208 1giantblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15068190 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Enough already!



So true!


I really liked Adams Dad on the Giants
RE: Who the fuck is the announcer  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15068179 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?



Thank-you ...

I think that is Schareth (don't know how to spell his name) but, he certainly want to give Adams a blowie.

We get it already.


p.s. I am pretty sure he played for teams that the Giants beat many times ...
Receivers are allowed to....  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
put your hand to your face.
Nice D there  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
.
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
was an awesome stiff arm by Metcalf on Bradberry.
That’s what we need at WR.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
Size like Metcalf.
Metcalf  
Earl the goat : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
Should be called hands to face
Hate these announcers.  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
That was a better play by Bradberry than by Metcalf.
Yelling about Metcalf’s stiff arm....  
Azul Grande : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
ignoring that bradberry very nearly forced a fumble on that play.... nice job announcers.
If these announcers are going  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.

Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.
Nice push off  
Stufftherun : 12/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
before the catch by DK.
Metcalf is Megatron 2.0  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:07 pm : link
.
Hold  
map7711 : 12/6/2020 6:07 pm : link
Hold
He is everything  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:07 pm : link
Engram should be.
Are there announcers any worse  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:08 pm : link
than the bozos calling this game
Holding is sooooo obvious!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:08 pm : link
.
RE: If these announcers are going  
alsoknownaskaz : 12/6/2020 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15068224 jpkmets said:
Quote:
To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.

Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.


I'm losing IQ points listening to them
No mention that Metcalf pushed off  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:08 pm : link
Right before the catch
Carson hand off or Wilson keeper  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:08 pm : link
here.
We got the Z team announcers  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
for this game
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
Really good call on the spot there.
even my wife is complaining  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
about the announcers
Is 30 okay?  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
got up limping.
RE: RE: If these announcers are going  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15068231 alsoknownaskaz said:
Quote:
In comment 15068224 jpkmets said:


Quote:


To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.

Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.



I'm losing IQ points listening to them


Schlereth isn’t a Redskins homer, of course
RE: RE: RE: If these announcers are going  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15068238 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068231 alsoknownaskaz said:


Quote:


In comment 15068224 jpkmets said:


Quote:


To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.

Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.



I'm losing IQ points listening to them



Schlereth isn’t a Redskins homer, of course


Is
RE: Hate these announcers.  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15068222 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
That was a better play by Bradberry than by Metcalf.


+1
Metcalf  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 6:10 pm : link
Is more TO to me
You also can’t stiff arm  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:10 pm : link
TO THE face mask!
Not getting ANY calls, as usual.
RE: RE: Hate these announcers.  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15068240 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15068222 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


That was a better play by Bradberry than by Metcalf.




+1


Bradberry was going for the strip too
This team is really coming together  
Stu11 : 12/6/2020 6:10 pm : link
For all of DK's facemasking posing and dancing he ended up on the turf with n on extra TDs. Bradberry is a tough mf'er
RE: Metcalf  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15068241 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Is more TO to me


Whatever he is, we need one.
Schlereth Is only an announcer  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
By being a big personality. He knows it and plays that game. He doesn’t have a lot of insight to sell.
RE: This team is really coming together  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15068244 Stu11 said:
Quote:
For all of DK's facemasking posing and dancing he ended up on the turf with n on extra TDs. Bradberry is a tough mf'er


this. he was celebrating nothing.
Great, disciplined  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
Defense!

Superb !
RE: Hate these announcers.  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15068222 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
That was a better play by Bradberry than by Metcalf.


Said the same thing, almost stripped the ball too.
STELLAR defense  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
Holy shit
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
play by Coughlin and Yiadom, but that was a dumb play call on fourth and one.
wow  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
big stop by D!
Fuck yeah  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 6:11 pm : link
Score again.
This fucking Defense is playing fucking lights out!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
Loving this!
What  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
D
People focus on the dumbest things  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
Who cares about the announcers. The Giants are in first place and ahead of SEA in SEA.
These rookie LB have been great today  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
Coughlin, Crowder, and Brown
This is the difference  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
Between a physical team and a finesse team. Just keep running the ball.
Great defense today, just unreal  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link
Take away the bad play on ST's before the half and the early drive and this team has been superb on defense overall and on the scoreboard we'd be up 7-3 right now...

Can the Giants get a scoring drive here???
GREAT DEFENSE !!!!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:12 pm : link

Love these guys !!!

That was a goal line stance --- minus the goal line.
This defense  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
If fucking legit
WAYNE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
!
RE: These rookie LB have been great today  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15068257 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Coughlin, Crowder, and Brown


True that
Packers en route to a 99-yard drive?  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
Nice dagger that would be.
RE: These rookie LB have been great today  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15068257 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Coughlin, Crowder, and Brown


Their pursuit is tremendous.
Go Gallman!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
.
RE: This is the difference  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15068258 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Between a physical team and a finesse team. Just keep running the ball.
Run, Run, Run and throw when you need to change things up. Run Gallman, Run Gallman - RUN!!!!
......  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
Offensive line came to play
WAYNE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
!
RE: People focus on the dumbest things  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15068256 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Who cares about the announcers. The Giants are in first place and ahead of SEA in SEA.


And yet you care about the things people notice during a game. So here we are.

Excellent stuff, Gallman. Play action up top is gonna be there later.

Great stuff again Wayne!
Patrick Graham is coaching his ass off today.  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 6:13 pm : link
This is such an inspired performance by this defense.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
The defensive line is a thing of beauty right now. You pair that with coverage and it’s exactly why you don’t need to go nuts with edge rushers. The Giants have a very good pass rush now.
All aboard!  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
Wayne train is running
i am just stunned by this D  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
it feels like 1984 or 85 to me. ascending.
This looks like NEbraska on college football  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
.
Fucking love this old style football!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
.
Fuck the announcing and bad call distractions  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
Our first whiff of a real D in half a decade.
Wayne  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
Train!
All  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
of a sudden we are blowing massive hols in the Seattle defense. And that's with them knowing we basically have no passing game.
I usually  
1giantblue : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
like Mark Schlereth's take but he has been INSUFFERABLE today as an announer
IMPOSE YOU  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
WILL!!!!!
Our o-line  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
is kicking ass.
Play action here  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
.
Holy Crap the Giants have a running game  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:14 pm : link
!!! Smash it baby!!
These guys are starting to ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link

Dominate the LOS.
The OL is dominant  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
changed the scheme on the blocking was pointed out by the announcers
Perfect, perfect  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
PERFECT!
Fucking A!!,!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Yes
Colt McCoy  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Throwing TDs!
Fuck it  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Seeya Barkley
Yeah, Garrett doesn't know what he's doing.  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
C'mon.
This  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Is impressive
Hell Yeah  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
!!!! Awesome
Yup..  
redwhiteandbigblue : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
We can always get a rb in the draft to replace Gallman. Give me a friggin break. You sign him if price is reasonable.
Pound that shit  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Seahawks punch drunk. Finish!!
LFG!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
!!
Morris two TDs  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
Killing it in fantasy football
run and  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
SHOOT
Holy crap  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 6:15 pm : link
What is happening?

Someone tell me we’re not this good.
Holy Shit  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
I cant believe what im watching
That was easy .....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Of course fucking Gano misses
Gano...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Come on dude.
Nice concentration  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
By Morris.

Ugh, Gano. Don’t miss that!

At least it’s two scores. Got us a shot!
Fuck  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Gano but great drive.
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
was a great play call by Garrett.

But Gano misses the XP for yet another ST mistake.
This was not a time to miss that kick!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Specials have been abysmal again this week! Fuck!
Oy  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Td and fg beats us
whats going on???  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
We're winning on the road at seattle and gano missed?
YEEEEAAAAHHH  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
.
What’s better right now?  
Chris684 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
Our OL or D?
That miss is big  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
But, basically just negates the 2 point conversion.
RE: whats going on???  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15068309 sshin05 said:
Quote:
We're winning on the road at seattle and gano missed?


Fucking Bizarro world
Gano never misses  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Am I dreaming about this game or is it for real?
Can't stand prosperity.  
RDJR : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Ever.
Time for the defense to put some points on the board  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Int or fumble return please.
Gano  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
hasnt been the same since coming back From Covid
We have an  
bluesince56 : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
OL. Wow
Goddamit  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Parcels used to say a missed PAT come back to haunt you but I have. Og noticed that recently
RE: Nice concentration  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15068304 jpkmets said:
Quote:
By Morris.

Ugh, Gano. Don’t miss that!

At least it’s two scores. Got us a shot!


Morris took his eye off the ball before he secured it. that made me nervous.
I  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
wonder if Gano is also hurting. His KOs have been short.
Oh No Gano!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
We will be alright.
This is Giants football boys!!@@@  
Stu11 : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
.
Smash mouth football.  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Let’s go defense! Make a play!
Amazing what good coaching can do  
Football Giants : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
The Football Giants are BACK baby!!
Judge  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Is gonna lose his voice on the special teams.
RE: Time for the defense to put some points on the board  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15068316 Giantology said:
Quote:
Int or fumble return please.


Just get. 3 and out
Sure as hell didn't see these TDs coming  
TJ : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
.
Their D  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
Is gassed. 3 and out and we can ram it down theirs fucking throats again. Demoralize them.
Coughlin is one of the players of the game.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:17 pm : link
He is getting consistent pressure and staying on Wilson even when he misses. On 4th he made one half of that big stop. Obviously Yiadom was the other.
Keep this up for 17 more minutes.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:18 pm : link
Keep playing.
RE: RE: People focus on the dumbest things  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15068270 jpkmets said:
Quote:
In comment 15068256 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Who cares about the announcers. The Giants are in first place and ahead of SEA in SEA.



And yet you care about the things people notice during a game. So here we are.

Excellent stuff, Gallman. Play action up top is gonna be there later.

Great stuff again Wayne!

Oh wow. You got me there. How dare I notice dumb ass posts.
Need to keep getting stops  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:19 pm : link
and/or another big turnover.
These TD drives based on runs will pay dividends beyond the scores  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:19 pm : link
That Seattle D will be exhausted come 4th qtr
HTF is it on Defense!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:19 pm : link
.
Nice pursuit by holmes  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:19 pm : link
Bullshit call on defensive holding.
With all the holds  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
We get called for holding?
WTF  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
That was a shitty call
That  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
was horrible by Wilson. Throw the ball away.
Nice nice delayed blitz  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
By crowder.
Crowder  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
has been incredible today
LWill!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
7 th sack
horseshit  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:20 pm : link
call
RE: LWill!  
Adirondack GMen : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15068342 Simms11 said:
Quote:
7 th sack

Pay dah man!
Keep it up GIANTS!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
.
I  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
can't remember the last time I saw a defensive holding call on a lineman.
haha  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
fucking Schlereth says look at the coverage as they have a guy wide fucking open
Thanks announcer for Jinxing us  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
.
Show some unity boys  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
Let’s bring this shit home. First game that has mattered in fucking forever.
Great third quarter fellas  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
Finish this shit with aggressive D and a bomb to Engram off play action!
When you think Shelereth  
alsoknownaskaz : 12/6/2020 6:21 pm : link
can't look more like an asshole, he tops himself
D came to play today!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
.
RE: haha  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15068347 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
fucking Schlereth says look at the coverage as they have a guy wide fucking open

LMAO...Guy was open by at least 13 yards
B J Hill hold  
yalebowl : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
Looked more like two Seattle guys holding him and hooking his arm
Let’s go!!!  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
We can do this!!!
God  
Mark from Jersey : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
So much fun having competitive football late I. The season. Let’s go baby 4th quarter.
This defense is the most enjoyable NYG thing since OBJ's rookie year  
Kyle_ : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
I genuinely hope the Giants focus on keeping this line together.
RE: Coughlin is one of the players of the game.  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15068330 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He is getting consistent pressure and staying on Wilson even when he misses. On 4th he made one half of that big stop. Obviously Yiadom was the other.


Agreed. Crowder is active too, I like that!
Yeah Baby  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
The Defensive Show is incredible!!!!

and mix it with the smash mouth run and the Giants are going to eat a few teams!
RE: When you think Shelereth  
jnoble : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15068351 alsoknownaskaz said:
Quote:
can't look more like an asshole, he tops himself


Its like he has money on Seattle winning
This  
cpgiants : 12/6/2020 6:22 pm : link
Tae Crowder might be something special
RE: I  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15068346 AcidTest said:
Quote:
can't remember the last time I saw a defensive holding call on a lineman.


Keith HAMILTON in the Super Bowl we played the Ravens. The one we want to forget!
Love this defense ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link

an edge rusher here, another good linebacker there, another good DB ... and we have a championship caliber "D".
That 'holding'  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
on Hill was bs..
What do..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
we have to do to draw a hold??

This is ponderous, yet we are playing through it.

Great showing so far by the D
The Giants are Making War upon them  
Red Right Hand : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
As the Seattle Centurions try and rally their troops to no avail. The rout is on.
RE: I  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15068346 AcidTest said:
Quote:
can't remember the last time I saw a defensive holding call on a lineman.


The Superbowl against the Ravens.
RE: RE: When you think Shelereth  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15068361 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15068351 alsoknownaskaz said:


Quote:


can't look more like an asshole, he tops himself



Its like he has money on Seattle winning


I think he just hates the Giants....former Skin wacker
RE: RE: LWill!  
1giantblue : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15068344 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15068342 Simms11 said:


Quote:


7 th sack


Pay dah man!


I could be wrong but I thought that was his 8th
RE: What do..  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15068366 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
we have to do to draw a hold??

This is ponderous, yet we are playing through it.

Great showing so far by the D


Been holding all game
Let’s go defense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:24 pm : link
Make a play and let’s get the ball back!
RE: When you think Shelereth  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15068351 alsoknownaskaz said:
Quote:
can't look more like an asshole, he tops himself



and that is stiff competition.

Don't forget - he played for the Redskins. Bias - naahhh.
Coughlin  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
Is everywhere. Great measured pursuit.
Another  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
great play by Coughlin.
Coughlin has been a pleasant surprise!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
.
The secondary has been unbelievable  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
.
I cant believe how well  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
these rookie LB are playing. Im legitimately stunned
No pass  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2020 6:25 pm : link
Until they stop us.
Coughlin fundamentally  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
sound!
Rookie LBs making an impact  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
.
RE: The secondary has been unbelievable  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15068377 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


Has anyone seen McKinney today?
Raise your hand if, when we drafted all those linebackers,  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
you thought one of them would be taking down Russell Wilson.
Keep running the ball  
Giantology : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
Keep scoring points.
No fucking Turnovers  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
.
Love the identity of this team  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:26 pm : link
Right now. Run the ball!
Defense came to play!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
But they need to close the deal and the offense needs to do their part. Let’s go offense!
LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
Run it down their throats and put this game out of reach.
Pete Carrol  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
and his clownshoes
Love the identity of this team  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
Right now. Run the ball!
Gallman should be in the game  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
come on man . Why go away form what is working ?
RE: Defense came to play!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15068388 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
But they need to close the deal and the offense needs to do their part. Let’s go offense!


This!
Need to put the shoe on their throats!  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
Let’s go
Announcers now praising the Giants's LBs  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.
RE: RE: The secondary has been unbelievable  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15068383 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068377 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


.



Has anyone seen McKinney today?


Was wondering the same
RE: Announcers now praising the Giants's LBs  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15068396 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.


I’m with you Jim!
Looks like Seattle decided to sell out vs the run  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
.
Big 3rd and 6 here...keep the chains moving  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
McCoy time..

And McCoy can't outrun Jamal Adams or get a pass off. That sucks but at least it wasn't a big sack, negative yard play.

We need a big punt and shut down the Hawks offense yet again.
It's  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:28 pm : link
difficult if not impossible to run every down. At some point you have to throw. That series didn't even take much time off the clock.
I don't think Wilson saw coughlin coming  
TJ : 12/6/2020 6:29 pm : link
was he hidden behind the linemen as he said along the los?
Tate just  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:29 pm : link
stands around when the qb is scrambling.
RE: Looks like Seattle decided to sell out vs the run  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15068399 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Too predictable. MCCoy could have changed the play knowing they were going to sell out
2nd half they seem to be rotating Hernandez and Peart  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 6:29 pm : link
But, I want to see an OL of Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart. That could be our starting OL for some years. Why do they keep rotating out Lemieux?
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:29 pm : link
Probably time to stop screwing around and have Lemieux out there full time. Hernandez is getting man handled.
Should have play passed  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:30 pm : link
on second down Seattle sent 9! That was the time to take a shot.
Enough already  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:30 pm : link
Gallman has been dominant today. He needs to be in there when they are trying to move the ball and kill clock. Enough of the rotating RBs
Not good enough.  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:30 pm : link
Just not enough.


Defense might need to score. Asking a lot. But sometimes the defense needs to win a game.
RE: It's  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15068401 AcidTest said:
Quote:
difficult if not impossible to run every down. At some point you have to throw. That series didn't even take much time off the clock.


I’d really recommend some play action next series. Get Engram down the sideline where he can be led. That’s his best position and there is a home run to have.

Running in D 1 and D 2 against that front is going to be tough. I hope Garrett makes that adjustment next series.
Wasn’t Hernandez in  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
on Gallman’s 60 yard run?
RE: Should have play passed  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15068407 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
on second down Seattle sent 9! That was the time to take a shot.


Was thinking that too. Just the right time for a PA shot.
RE: It's  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15068401 AcidTest said:
Quote:
difficult if not impossible to run every down. At some point you have to throw. That series didn't even take much time off the clock.


It did, but not enough. Still too much time in this game. Garrett getting too conservative, but yo have to think don’t turn it over and play strong D
RE: Not good enough.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15068409 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Just not enough.


Defense might need to score. Asking a lot. But sometimes the defense needs to win a game.


Bro. Seriously
Offense and running game shows up  
JonC : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
Finish the game!
Fuck Yea!!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
Holmes!
Holmes  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
with the INT!
The rotating of the OL  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:31 pm : link
and the RB are hurting the Offense. Stick with who is playing well and what is working
That missed extra point is going to kill us  
KerrysFlask : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
But that was the most fun 3rd quarter I've seen in a while
RE: RE: Announcers now praising the Giants's LBs  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15068398 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 15068396 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.



I’m with you Jim!

Seriously, does it really bother both of you that much if on a game thread that members are pointing out some of the absurd shit they're saying?

What's hilarious is you bitching about our bitching. The irony of that is funny as hell
Holmes with his first INT  
KevinBBWC : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
congrats to him.
Hell yes  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
!
F'ing  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
A!!!!!!
Yes  
yalebowl : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
Defense
Been waiting for  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
Darnay to get his first one
Holmes!!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
Yes -- Oh Baby -- INTERCEPTION __
Woooooo  
Mark from Jersey : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
Woooo woooo woooo
Oh man...  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
this DDDDDDDD
Damn  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
That’s exactly what I wanted.
This is unbelievable.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
.
WHO IS HE????  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:32 pm : link
Darnay Holmes !!!!

Domination.
Still run it  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
DMnit
Engram  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
has to catch that pass.
please  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
ENGRAM?
Nice call  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
but our man E couldn’t hold it
RE: Holmes  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15068418 AcidTest said:
Quote:
with the INT!

He Evan Engramed that
Ball was  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
Late getting there
Giants must, must pound it down their throats now and get that TD  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
We are holding this offense to basically 3 points in 3.5 quarters....

Engram had a hard grab there....

Need 9 yards on 3rd down, I'll settle for the gimme 7 or so and a FG at this point.
Engram  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
is SHIT
That was just a good play by Wagner  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
not going to Blame Engram on that one
Let’s at least come away with 3 here  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
.
Engram  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
Keep him out before he hurts us again
Why throw to Engram?  
Ike#88 : 12/6/2020 6:33 pm : link
find a wideout off a double move
Don’t waste  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
This opportunity
Meanwhile, Green Bay looking to follow up the 99-yard drive...  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
...with a 94-yard encore.
How is that not PI  
yalebowl : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
On that 1st down play. He tackled Engram before ball got there
RE: Engram  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15068440 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
is SHIT


That’s a joke right?
Go for it here  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
.
Tough decision here.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
.
Go for it  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
..
we have to score  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
at least a field goal
These rookies are playing their ass off  
NY-Fan : 12/6/2020 6:34 pm : link
Giants are really getting a lot out of this past draft class.
You will win the game if you get the first  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
...
Could we go for it?  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
.
Bad time out for Seattle...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
they may need these later
Go for the 1st down ..  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
less than a yard.
RE: Go for it  
Ira : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15068451 Essex said:
Quote:
..


That's what I would do.
Of course he's a yard  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
short...
I dont agree with this decision here  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down
GANO  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
!
Well-done  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
Gano!
go for it!!!!  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 6:35 pm : link
go for it and put the game away.
RE: RE: Engram  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15068448 bumpsinthenight said:
Quote:
In comment 15068440 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


is SHIT



That’s a joke right?


LOL I'm totally not joking. He's garbage. Prove me wrong.
At  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
least we got a FG. Now they need two TDs to win.
That was huge for us...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
the FG was big there.
Perfect  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
Kick
They need 13 points  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
Two TD game
Is he freezing the kicker  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
At 10 mins in the 4th?
RE: Giants must, must pound it down their throats now and get that TD  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15068439 SGMen said:
Quote:
We are holding this offense to basically 3 points in 3.5 quarters....

Engram had a hard grab there....

Need 9 yards on 3rd down, I'll settle for the gimme 7 or so and a FG at this point.


Nice work Nostradamus
25 in a row for Gano  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
48 yards!
That was a great  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
tackle my Adams. He’s a pro bowler for a reason. Come on guys!
Should have been aggresive there  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
could have won the game on that drive. Its a 2 score game regardless of that FG
I agree - now Seattle has to score two TD's in the last 9:50  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:36 pm : link
to win. So far they have scored 3
Well, if you ask me the "game" at this point is about stuffing Wilson  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
Wilson has the arm and speed on the outside to get a big play TD in one strike. We ain't out of this game yet.

The Giants need to stay strong for another 9:45 on defense!
RE: I dont agree with this decision here  
Mike in NY : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15068460 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down


2 TD's versus TD and FG
It’s good to Gano!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
Keep feasting defense! This isn’t over. It’s not over.
Allright .... take the points.  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link

Can't really argue with the way this defense is playing today.

2 TD lead.
RE: I dont agree with this decision here  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15068460 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down


That's wrong dude... they Seattle has to score two TDs. Before it was just a TD and a FG
You  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
kick the FG. If Seattle scores two TDs, then you only need a FG to win.
Nice coverage  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
on that KO.

Let’s go defense. Another pick and a TD is what I want.
Don’t give them any easy scores here  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
Wtf was that?
Wheeler gets crushed  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
Oof
Wheeler  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:37 pm : link
Got trucked!
RE: RE: I dont agree with this decision here  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15068476 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15068460 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down



2 TD's versus TD and FG

Yup, good call for the FG
RE: RE: RE: Announcers now praising the Giants's LBs  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15068421 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15068398 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 15068396 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.



I’m with you Jim!


Seriously, does it really bother both of you that much if on a game thread that members are pointing out some of the absurd shit they're saying?

What's hilarious is you bitching about our bitching. The irony of that is funny as hell

Not as funny as you bitching about me bitching about other people bitching about meaningless shit.
Giants Dominating LoS  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:38 pm : link
.
The Engram hate is pathetic  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 6:38 pm : link
He “has to make that catch” c said by a bunch of people who don’t know shot about catching a football. My god. He climbed over the giy and then the defender knocked the ball out.

If he caught it he’s on Espn with Randy yelling he got mossed. He don’t catch it he’s a loser. Amazing
man I remember that  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link
chad Wheeler play ---
Ok, defense  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link
Gather yourself here. Need to dig in.
RE: man I remember that  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15068489 gidiefor said:
Quote:
chad Wheeler play ---


Totally.
I don't like that Disley guy  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link

; )
RE: man I remember that  
Brian in SI : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15068489 gidiefor said:
Quote:
chad Wheeler play ---


HAHAHAHA
Martinez  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 6:39 pm : link
on his SHIT today!!
Rare whiff  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
In space by Blake
RE: RE: I dont agree with this decision here  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15068479 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15068460 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down



That's wrong dude... they Seattle has to score two TDs. Before it was just a TD and a FG


I understand that i just feel they had a chance for a killshot there and the way they are running today i would have gone for it
Wilson  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
with all day to throw.
RE: The Engram hate is pathetic  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15068488 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He “has to make that catch” c said by a bunch of people who don’t know shot about catching a football. My god. He climbed over the giy and then the defender knocked the ball out.

If he caught it he’s on Espn with Randy yelling he got mossed. He don’t catch it he’s a loser. Amazing


He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.
The holding is  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
absurd.
Defense was not set  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:40 pm : link
.
Graham needs to not  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
Do the give up defense.

Calm the flick down and bring some heat. There is a lot of game left. A 3 minutes td drive is a real fucking problem.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
Smart TO
We  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
wasted a TO.
A lot  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
of f-words thrown out there by JJ
RE: The holding is  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15068499 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
absurd.


How is it not called!
Finally - a TO.  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:41 pm : link
hate to use them but, something was not right there.
The refs..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
let them snap the ball!!
That was weird, they didn't let us sub  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
.
Let’s see if we can withstand this....  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
Russell Wilson backyard miracle shit. You knew it was coming.
Defense looks gassed all of a sudden  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
Really hope we can put a drive together. McCoy will have to make plays
Missed false start  
Kanavis : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
By wheeler
Martinez  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:42 pm : link
is hurt.
Weak.  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
Quote:
He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.


This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.
Note to self .... 8 minutes left  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
don't forget to breathe.
RE: Missed false start  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15068511 Kanavis said:
Quote:
By wheeler


Saw that.
RE: Let’s see if we can withstand this....  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15068509 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Russell Wilson backyard miracle shit. You knew it was coming.


Yup.
This is why i would have went for it on that 4th down  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
You can expect The defense to pitch a shutout all game and Wilson is ban excellent 4th quarter QB
RE: Defense looks gassed all of a sudden  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15068510 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Really hope we can put a drive together. McCoy will have to make plays


No huddle will do that
RE: Weak.  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15068513 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Quote:


He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.



This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.


yeah that is BS for sure. He makes plays... but he also comes up small too often and at critical times
Wheeler is getting killed.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
.
That was close!  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
Coughlin is relentless tho
RE: Weak.  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15068513 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Quote:


He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.



This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.


Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something?
Wheeler is getting destroyed  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
.
Metcalf  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:44 pm : link
should have caught that pass.
Pay that man!  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
LW coming hard
LWill with half a sack!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
.
Chad wheeler playing double agent  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
😉
How is Wheeler playing?  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
His technique is awful
Metcalf is a beast but no Megatron  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
His ball skills aren't close.

What a performance by the DL.
Four down territory here...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
..
D dominating  
rocco8112 : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
.
Yes!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
Thank you Chad
People can shut the fuck up  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
About LW trade after this game
chad wheeler  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
making sheard look like an all-pro
Here comes the refs.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
.
FUCK THIS BULLSHIT!!!  
rocco8112 : 12/6/2020 6:45 pm : link
!!!!
Wheeler still playin for  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
the GMEN
Holding  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
on Holmes on third and 15.
Flags coming to bail out  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
NFL darling Wilson.
He dose get too handy  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
.
backbreaking penalty  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
the D needs to hold on.
Terrible penalty  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
.
What about the mother fucking holds  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
on the Seattle o fucking line!!!!
It was a hold...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
...
Such  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:46 pm : link
BS

There is holding everywhere on the oline
Fuck!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
Knew we couldn’t stop them forever
From a stop on 3rd and 15 to a TD.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
So typical.
Second time Holmes did us in  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
On that type of play this year
wtf  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
....
Fucking A  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
Here we go

McCoy gonna have to win this


Fucking tick tack penalties

Cannot have a short drive here. Just can’t.
what  
sshin05 : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
a throw by wilson
The  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
problem is that our DL has been held all day without any calls except for the one we declined.
UGH  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
here we go
BTW: Wentz appears to be done for the day.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
Down 23-3.
That sucks.  
bceagle05 : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
Gonna have to hang on by the skin of our teeth.
Crap  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
Offense needs some first downs -
_________  
I am Ninja : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
3 runs and a punt and we arent winning this game.
If it was a hold  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
it was VERY slight. Seattle has been holding
Virtually every pass rush. Call them evenly or not at all.
Gift wrapped by refs  
rocco8112 : 12/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
.
of course  
mittenedman : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
they find a hold
Now everyone in the stadium knows we..  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
are going to run the ball
blatant holding on their Oline  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
every play...they call a bs D hold on 3rd and 15....then TD...
Refs just gave them 6
Always have to account for the scummy refs  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
...
When we need offense now.......  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
Can they get it done? We have to counter now.
we need to score  
Ike#88 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
sitting at 17 means a loss
We had a chance to put this game away  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
But Judge coaching conservatively once again . I really hope that decision doesnt come back to cost them the game
And there it is  
PhiPsi125 : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
All the Seahawk holding they let go the entire game, but here we are at the end of the game and a big holding is called against the Giants which turns into a score for the Seahawks.

Every. Single. Week.
Here is were you need the RUN game to take over  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
Its late.
We've had success on the ground.
Run it down their throats.
And hit Engram in the seem as he is due.

We need a scoring drive, at a minimum, cause the Hawks have their legs back on offense.

Nail biter of a game..
Seattle will sell out on the run, and force Colt to beat them  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
This will be a nervous 6 minutes
They need to pass  
Kanavis : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
Before 3rd down....when they are expecting it
1 more FG ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:48 pm : link
please.
Did you guys expect different?  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
Wilson starts with the backyard bullshit and the refs ar3 going to be looking to throw flags. Seen this movie a million times.
RE: Seattle will sell out on the run, and force Colt to beat them  
Gmen703 : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15068570 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
This will be a nervous 6 minutes


This.
Defense let up 1 TD  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
Time for the OL to take control and run the damn ball!
Time for a play action deep ball  
cjac : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
They are gonna sell out to stop the run
Every week..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
we get a crucial stop wiped off the board.

It's past the point of comical.
RE: The  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15068553 AcidTest said:
Quote:
problem is that our DL has been held all day without any calls except for the one we declined.


I agree, but when a DB holds a guy in the center of the field in both directions they are going to call it
6 minutes  
XBRONX : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
anybody going to be surprised by the ending to the game?
Omg  
GoDeep13 : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
This is a huge drive for the offense
RE: Did you guys expect different?  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15068573 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Wilson starts with the backyard bullshit and the refs ar3 going to be looking to throw flags. Seen this movie a million times.


this. see it all the time.
4and1 should have gone for it.  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
may come to bite the coach in the ass.
This is when an OL  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
has to impose its will.
Wow, more  
Pete in MD : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
Penalty bs. That d holding was weak. It’s a get out of jail free card for failed drives.
RE: Every week..  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15068577 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
we get a crucial stop wiped off the board.

It's past the point of comical.
yup
This is now reminding me of the many games we had leads late in the  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
4 th this year! Hopefully the D can save the day again because this offense is just not ready for this.
RE: Every week..  
islander1 : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15068577 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
we get a crucial stop wiped off the board.

It's past the point of comical.



This and Evan Engram causing turnovers.

You can set your clock to them :/
Yeah sure  
KWALL2 : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
If I’m in a room full of idiots I’m in the minority.

Quote:
Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something


He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.
Deep shot to  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
EE for the redemption.

Is Slayton playing?
Have to Make Some Completions...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
to win this game.

Throw on 1st and/or 2nd to open it up.
RE: we need to score  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15068566 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
sitting at 17 means a loss



+1

might be obvious ... but, true. At least a FG this drive.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
Like it or not, when the DB grabs a guy in the complete clear, the back judge is going to see it.
RE: 4and1 should have gone for it.  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15068582 Big Daddy said:
Quote:
may come to bite the coach in the ass.


This. Judge coaches too conservatively
RE: Have to Make Some Completions...  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15068590 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
to win this game.

Throw on 1st and/or 2nd to open it up.


Agreed. Throw to Mack.
Funny we're in their offensive backfield all day  
Stu11 : 12/6/2020 6:50 pm : link
They playing a Giant reject Wheeler at RT. And no holding penalties. Ridiculous. The LT clearly held on that td.
If they..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
call us for a hold here, I'll lose my shit
.  
GiantEgo : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
Who would have guessed it would 6 min left in the 4th quarter before Seattle scored
a touchdown?
RE: We had a chance to put this game away  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15068567 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
But Judge coaching conservatively once again . I really hope that decision doesnt come back to cost them the game

Silly take, you have no idea if we went for that and got a 1st down that we would have scored a TD. You take the points and go up by two TDs to win every single time
RE: Yeah sure  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15068588 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
If I’m in a room full of idiots I’m in the minority.



Quote:


Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something



He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.


He just missed another one
Engram  
Ira : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
.
Stop fucking throwing the ball  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
to Engram . Jesus Christ i cant take it anymore
88  
gmen4ever : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
Is so fucking soft
Engram  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:51 pm : link
Again please make him go away
EE has to grind his way through that catch  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
...
we need to drive and score  
markky : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
let's put this away
Ah man  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
Defense was right there. Need to go up top
I  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
know he got popped, but Engram has to make some of those catches.

Critical third down.
Evan Engram is  
TommyWiseau : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
Trash
are we  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
TRYING TO THOW THE GAME AWAY......ENGRAM AGAIN?
Well, run here on 2nd down  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
3rd and 6 pass coming up.

I think you go to Tate here.
Engram  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
Sucks
Can Colt  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
do this?
Huge  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
Play here
engram sucks  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
in his hands and cant hold on the ball
There you go  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
EE. That’s a big conversion
Engram beats Adams.  
bceagle05 : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
Loudmouth fuck.
EE taketh away ..  
Keyser : 12/6/2020 6:52 pm : link
and then EE giveth.
Nice job Engram...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
that wipes out the prior drop
Engram looked like  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
he wanted to run OB.
He’s such a damn enigma!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
LOL. An Engram Christmas miracle.
bigtime play by McCoy and Engram  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
clutch
lewis can not block  
Ike#88 : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
why is he in?
RE: RE: Yeah sure  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15068599 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068588 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


If I’m in a room full of idiots I’m in the minority.



Quote:


Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something



He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.



He just missed another one
That's a first down ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
.
Come on McCoy  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
Gotta make a few more plays
Run on 2nd and 8  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
Get that first down on a big run.
its a miracle  
Big Daddy : 12/6/2020 6:53 pm : link
he grab the ball
Big freakin throw  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
To Slayton
Love the play calling on this drive  
Essex : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
...
Great  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
time for Slayton to make his first catch.
what an un-Giants like drive lol  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
FINISH THEM
C'mon OL !!!!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
.
pumping in crowd noise  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
.
Stay inbounds,  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 6:54 pm : link
men.
Nice work  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
Gallman
Colt coming up big now on back-to-back pass plays  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
Now you gotta run, run and run it down their throats!! Gallman stays in bounds and gets what 6 yards! Keep running the ball!!!!
Slayton  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
Where has he been
That's a first down!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
.
That was a gorgeous route  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
By Slayton
All these negative bitches ...  
Jim from Katonah : 12/6/2020 6:55 pm : link
Biggest game in half a decade and nothing but fucking negativity.
We  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
should have thrown there on second down.
Need one more big conversion  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
From Colt. You can do it!

Little Shep action!
Can this announcer stop fucking Jinxing us ?  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
This is the game
We need  
dlauster : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
This conversion
One more play - get the 1st down  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
.
Huge 3rd down coming up here.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
LFG!
You need  
cjac : 12/6/2020 6:56 pm : link
Your best play here Garrett
2 more 1st down and we win. Holy  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Crap this is a huge 3rd down coming up
Pete is  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
basically saying this next play is the game.

Biggest 3rd down of the season for us so far this season
RE: That was a gorgeous route  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15068641 montanagiant said:
Quote:
By Slayton


Slayton is a gamer; he is Tyree with a lot more speed.
I'm going to stroke out...  
RobCrossRiver56 : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
.
1 first down will do it.  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Seattle only has 2 TO. A first and they can run the clock to 45 sec
Seattle's playing the run. Short passes may be the way to go  
Ira : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
.
First down  
bluesince56 : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
game over!,
I think the game boils down to this 3rd and 4  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
If we convert this 3rd and 4 play for a first down then I think we win this game.

Do the Giants "get crazy" here and just RUN it to the outside again where we have had success? Force them to take a timeout if we don't make it?

Or do we go for the jugular with a deeper pass to Engram or Slayton?
_________  
I am Ninja : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Run it twice. Fuck it. We are 4-7 leading our division on the road against an 8-3 team. Run it fucking twice.
Let’s go guys!  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Close this shit out!
RE: 2 more 1st down and we win. Holy  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15068651 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Crap this is a huge 3rd down coming up


*1
Breathe ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Deep breaths .... Breathe.
Can we get a first down here?  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
3 points would make it an 8 point game and they’d need the TD and 2 pt conversion just to tie. I think points here are still big, even if only three
We should do something crazy  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:58 pm : link
like the Statue of Liberty play.
RE: All these negative bitches ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15068642 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
Biggest game in half a decade and nothing but fucking negativity.



from who?
RE: Seattle's playing the run. Short passes may be the way to go  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15068656 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Agreed. Button hook shep!
Engram  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 6:58 pm : link
is probably getting this ball. Please make the play!

Possible 4 down territory
They cant beat our D again. We got this  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 6:58 pm : link
.
RE: Engram  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15068667 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
is probably getting this ball. Please make the play!

Possible 4 down territory


would love for him to prove me wrong
SMH  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 6:59 pm : link
Why you throwing 20 yards down the field when you only need 4 yards ? Garrett did the same shit last week
Hate  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 6:59 pm : link
the call. Why throw a deep sideline pas? You know they are blitzing, and that takes a long time to develop.
Two bizarre Eagle TDs have them back in the game  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/6/2020 6:59 pm : link
Ugh.
That pass  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 6:59 pm : link
was not close
That was underwhelming  
Keyser : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
Don't get that decision on 3rd down
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
I've seen this movie a thousand times...
Engram was wide  
nym172 : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
mccoy man
Fuck me!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
Fuck! Fuck fuck!
Horrible call...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
and a bad punt.

Unreal
Aw man  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
Do not like that call at all.

For Jones maybe but not colt.

Terrible punt as well.

All on the defense. Dammit. really hate 5hat 3rd down call.
Well, we could use a first down sack here  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
The Hawks could run on first down if we aren't ready...
Let’s go D!  
WillVAB : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
.
_________  
I am Ninja : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
What a fuckin chicken shit play call. Fuckkkk youuuu
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
That sequence was a total turd.
Garrett  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
play calling is shit. How can anybody defend that 4d down play call ?
RE: Two bizarre Eagle TDs have them back in the game  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15068672 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Ugh.


Fucking eagles.
Dont sit back  
Kanavis : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
Overload wheeler
Stupid  
bluesince56 : 12/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
Call. Take40 seconds off the clock
It's  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
going to really suck if we lose this game.
Hate this defense...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
we need pressure
shit  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
.

To much time left ... plus 2 TOs.

C'mon D ... turnover!!!
Punt  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
Again special teams hurt is
This is nit  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
Fun
Alright this game is over  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
Seen this a 100 times
No holding that long? Ever!  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
Why do I think this game ends 19-17 with these little plays adding up late?
Don’t have a good  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
feeling about this
Stop the 3 man rush...  
Kanavis : 12/6/2020 7:01 pm : link
PLEASE
Holding  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
All game long
First of all it was Colt's read, there were other places to throw  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
Second, you throw that because you know its man-to-man and if the D plays back you go short, if he's up right you go over.

They have run that numerous times in that situation. Engram dropped it vs Philly, and Slayton caught it last two weeks ago
Williams was held  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
Again...
Will they ever  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
Call a hold
Gonna take a turnover  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
So furious about the 3rd down call
This is all on that horrible 3rd down call...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
low percentage play
Defense  
Simms : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
Defense Defense
That 3rd down playcall  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
is going to haunt me all week. Garrett sucks ass
And now, even if the O-line tackles us,  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
the refs won't call holding.
That  
TommyWiseau : 12/6/2020 7:02 pm : link
Third down call was a joke. C'mon we just need one goddam play here on D
RE: Garrett  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15068684 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
play calling is shit. How can anybody defend that 4d down play call ?


They've run that same play, in that same situation, at least 5 times this season
Ok, you call the timeout here and they only have one more  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
Can we get that sack and force them to call another?

We have been getting pressure. I'm really worried with Martinez out.
They're  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
not going to call holding. We saw the same thing at the end of the Dallas game when Hill was bluntly held. The third down call killed us.
They've got to take advantage of Wheeler  
Hammer : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
.
defense, please save the game  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
.
The defense line is gassed...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
..
Williams..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
is held on every play!!
RE: Stop the 3 man rush...  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15068696 Kanavis said:
Quote:
PLEASE


I ha5e i5 so much. We roll out our worst defense with game on the line. Never looks good
Breathe ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link

Breathe ...
Going out on a limb here and thinking there will be no holding calls  
PhiPsi125 : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
Against the Seahawks this drive.
Let's go giants  
Simms : 12/6/2020 7:03 pm : link
Defense Defense Defense
RE: They're  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15068709 AcidTest said:
Quote:
not going to call holding. We saw the same thing at the end of the Dallas game when Hill was bluntly held. The third down call killed us.


blatantly.
fuck  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
Love almost had it.
Ahhhhh, love  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
Jesus, that was the game
Dang  
ripdumaine : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
LOVE
LOVE  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
HOW DO YOU NOT CATCH THAT?
No Love.  
EliTheGreatest : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
Game over
Love  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
had a chance at an INT.
Fucking Love sucks!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
WatF
Omg  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
In his hands
Got to catch that Love  
KevinBBWC : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
damn
He’s a DB for a reason  
Dave in PA : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
.
What the fuck  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
!?
RE: RE: Garrett  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15068707 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15068684 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


play calling is shit. How can anybody defend that 4d down play call ?



They've run that same play, in that same situation, at least 5 times this season


McCoy is playing today, not Jones
Love shouldn’t have left his feet.  
bumpsinthenight : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
No need
Love...  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
got there?
Damn Love  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
Had that
Dropped interceptions lose you the game  
Hammer : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
.
ooohhhhh ....... so close ..  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
but, even if he caught it - he would have been out of bounds.
PAY THAT MAN  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
.
Big move Leonard  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
Just one more stop!
Huge sack  
KevinBBWC : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
by Williams.
Monster  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
sack by Williams.
LWill again!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
Yes! Keep it going!
Yes  
ripdumaine : 12/6/2020 7:05 pm : link
LW 1 more play
Can not give up a first down here  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
Pressure MUST get thru and fluster Wilson...

And Leonard Williams with a BIG sack forcing a timeout and long 4th down.

Do Not Get Fooled Deep. Do Not Get a Penalty!
Pay  
TommyWiseau : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
That man!
L Williams!  
US1 Giants : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
pay the man
Huge Sack!!  
Hammer : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
.
Make  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
This play
omg ---  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
I just got an erection.


SAAAACK!!!
LW is wrecking this game  
D HOS : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
NO mistakes here!!
No penalties please,,,  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:06 pm : link
,,
this better not be  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 7:07 pm : link
some Greg Williams defense right here.
I Smell a phantom defensive holding call coming  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:07 pm : link
.
come  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 7:07 pm : link
on one more play!
4th and 18  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:07 pm : link
cannot let them get a 1st down here
Theyre going to their money makers  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:07 pm : link
Metcalf or lockett
Yes!  
jeff57 : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
.
FUCK  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
YEAH!
Fucking  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
FANTASTIC

FANTASTIC

AMAZING
Big Lenny  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
so clutch
Good call ...  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link

see what the Offense is lining up as.
What a defense  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BALL  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
GAME
Fuck  
UConn4523 : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
Yes. Best Giants game in half a decade. The blood is fucking PUMPING!!!!
Awesome...  
EricJ : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
and he threw up a duck
Huge Win!!!  
Hammer : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
.
Wow.  
AcidTest : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
I never thought we'd win this game. What a performance by the defense.
GREAT GODDAMN WIN  
jpkmets : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
Fuck yes!
YES!  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
hell of a win boys. This team just proved A LOT today.
Best team in the NFC  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
Won on the road, at an 8-3 team, with out backup QB
HOLY SHIT  
Giantfan21 : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
I cant believe we are going to win this game . Im so proud of this defense . Pay Leonard williams man
Holy fuck we won!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
Defense played fuxking lights out!!
YES _  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
OH BABY!!! OUTSTANDING!!
WHAT A WIN  
dpinzow : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
WHAT A WIN
Lucky they didn’t get called for a late hit  
Dave in PA : 12/6/2020 7:08 pm : link
On Wilson. Phew. What a win
Oh baby  
KevinBBWC : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
What a win.
Holy CRAP!!!  
giant_thoughts : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
Joe Judge IS THE MAN!!!!!
Giants!!  
Vinny from Danbury : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
Outstanding team win!!
What a fucking win  
Go Terps : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
.
Game over !!!!!  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link

Unbelievable.
HO-LY  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
SHIT!
Wow  
HomerJones45 : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
We looked like the 8-3 team in that game. Well done all!
AMAZING game by the D  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
and running game.

Also, another huge hold not called on the last play
WHOOOOOOO  
SimpleMan : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
Fuck YEAH
Holy crap Defense was a monster!  
Simms11 : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
.
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  
Photoguy : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I DO I DO I DO  
SomeFan : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS!!!
Holy crap!!!!  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
I can’t believe they won this game - game ball to the entire D!
Game ball  
CT Charlie : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
to Patrick Graham.
HOLY MOLY  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
I AM IN SHOCK!!!
Bradberry is our defensive MVP overall this year  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
I honestly believe he is our defensive MVP this year.

We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!
First win against a winning team  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
goes to Colt McCoy. WOW!
Defense!  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
Big Blue! Defense! Fucking yes!


This is the biggest win in years! What a huge win!
Never thought we could do this  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
I love Joe Judge and where he is taking this team
im in tears, that was the greatest victory in almost a decade  
Danny Dimes : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
!!!!
BIG BIG Win  
ChathamMark : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
This one felt really good.
YES!!!!!!!  
Drewcon40 : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm : link
I think I'm pregnant.
What a Defense  
Boss 63 : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
I was like all with Williams. He has grown to a monster . And rookies all came through
THE GIANTS WIN!!  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
YEAH BABY!!!!!
I  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
am SHOCKED. Hats off to McCoy, I didn't believe in him.
4 IN A ROW  
Photoguy : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
5-7 Wow. Defense came to play.
A lot of people for the game ball.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
Williams has to be #1. He was a monster today. But, right behind him was Coughlin, in my opinion. Then Bradberry.
BOOOM!!!  
1giantblue : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
GIANTS WIN!!
im in tears, that was the greatest victory in almost a decade  
Danny Dimes : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
yesss!!!!
that was fantastic!!  
markky : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
truly amazing!
An incredible win  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
Un-fukking Believeable!!

RE: Game ball  
Ira : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15068787 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
to Patrick Graham.


I agree. He molded this defense and they held a powerful offense off in the biggest game of the Giants season!
Two Giants got hands on that ball  
TJ : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
I don't think a Seahawks player even touched that pass
I wanna have Wayne Gallman's baby  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 7:10 pm : link
.
So Eric, are the optimists among us  
Mike in Prescott : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
Still living in fantasy land?
I don't care what OUR record is or ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
where we finish ...


This team has just gone to be being "FUN TO WATCH AGAIN"
Wow  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
Damnit....I am overwhelmed. Bravo. Hey.... don't be a dick. Just love this.
HELL YEAH  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
Fuck you Refs not calling the blatant hold on that last....

RE: A lot of people for the game ball.  
KeoweeFan : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15068805 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Williams has to be #1. He was a monster today. But, right behind him was Coughlin, in my opinion. Then Bradberry.

Don't forget the Wayne Train!
Seattle beat the Giants 17-12...  
JohnG in Albany : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
on October, 19th, 1986.

Hmmmm...
Wow gents  
Drewcon40 : 12/6/2020 7:11 pm : link
this is amazing!!!!
I try not to put too much on a single win.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:12 pm : link
But, this win really swayed my opinion of this team. They have clearly been on the ascent in the 2nd half of the season. But, this win has me thinking right now they are turning into a good team. I have no delusions about making a run this year. But, I do have high expectations for next year. And, they have to be the favorite to win the division now.
RE: Bradberry is our defensive MVP overall this year  
RCPhoenix : 12/6/2020 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15068790 SGMen said:
Quote:
I honestly believe he is our defensive MVP this year.

We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!


The Eagles just gave up a 77 yard TD run to go down by 14 - ask and you shall receive
RE: So Eric, are the optimists among us  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15068821 Mike in Prescott said:
Quote:
Still living in fantasy land?


Not sure if you are new here? Eric ... always plays the pessimist. If he ever comes out and says "The Giants will win" ... I am pretty sure he feels like that would be the Jinx.

: ) ; )
That was another Awesome win  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm : link
absolutely outstanding -- Patrick Graham for President

But what about the RunniNg Game -- The Running Game for President too!!!

This is one tough bunch of guys!!
RE: RE: A lot of people for the game ball.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15068830 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15068805 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Williams has to be #1. He was a monster today. But, right behind him was Coughlin, in my opinion. Then Bradberry.


Don't forget the Wayne Train!
He was great. But, at best, in my opinion, he gets no higher than 3rd ahead of Bradberry. Williams and Coughlin were on Wilson all game long.
fireitup77.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm : link
Dude. I DESIGNATE YOU-AND YOU ONLY-TO create game threads.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!  
Johnny5 : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm : link
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!



YEAH BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Giants football  
DoctorT : 12/6/2020 7:14 pm : link
Dee-fense
THAT  
chopperhatch : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
is your statement win guys!


What'd LW have 3 sacks?

Holy shit this team has fucking balls.

Let's go kick the shit out of somebody else planning on playoffs!
RE: RE: Bradberry is our defensive MVP overall this year  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15068843 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15068790 SGMen said:


Quote:


I honestly believe he is our defensive MVP this year.

We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!



The Eagles just gave up a 77 yard TD run to go down by 14 - ask and you shall receive
Technically, we already had sole possession, as we had a tie breaker over Washington. But, a full game lead minimum is huge with 4 to play.
SPECTACULAR!  
Percy : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
Impressed. What game! Everything worked just as it should on both sides of the ball. Really excellent play by the D throughout and in every way. Wonderfully coordinated. Coupled with a frightening ground game. Tremendous win.
I fucking love this team  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 7:16 pm : link
What a gutty team win.

We just beat the 2nd seed in the NFC in their house with a back-up QB at a crucial point of the season...Biggest win in the last 6-8 years
RE: I fucking love this team  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15068901 montanagiant said:
Quote:
What a gutty team win.

We just beat the 2nd seed in the NFC in their house with a back-up QB at a crucial point of the season...Biggest win in the last 6-8 years


Best win since...hell, I can't even remember. LFG!
JohnG- I thought  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 7:21 pm : link
that score seemed familiar.
RE: fireitup77.  
fireitup77 : 12/6/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15068863 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Dude. I DESIGNATE YOU-AND YOU ONLY-TO create game threads.



I'm all in!
So Eric, are the optimists among us  
Mike in Prescott : 12/6/2020 7:22 pm : link
Still living in fantasy land?
Anyone still think  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 7:22 pm : link
coaching doesn’t matter? Think management got it right this time!
Russel Wilson was Flummuxed, He didnt  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/6/2020 7:39 pm : link
know what to do on those last two plays...awesome job by giants d
