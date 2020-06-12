Giants vs Seahawks game thread

Started the game thread early last week and it worked so I'm doing it again.
It's going to be tough to win today without Jones at QB. But I think JG comes out with a master plan ans we shock the world.
WHO WANTS TO WIN TODAY?!?!
LET'S DUE THIS BOYS!
GO BIG BLUE!
Fire it up!!!
The result would be great, But I always prefer to kickoff..
Quote:
And us to go on an opening 15 play, 8 min, TD drive. That is my best case scenario start.
I normally would agree but I think we need to set the tone right away and need to play in the lead. I think if Seattle gets the ball first and goes down the field fast, we are in trouble. I would like them to have to answer us and get in their heads early that this is going to be a hard game.
The result would be great, But I always prefer to kickoff..
I’m very excited for this one.
The improvement is obvious and the turnaround is on. But this can be the day Judge and the Giants put everyone one notice: "We're back"
the Giants need to throw down the field a few times and insert a couple of trick plays. Make them put 7 in the box.
I would like to believe Judge challenged Garrett to come up with a smart and unpredictable game plan to try and take advantage of a defense that may be over confident.
The defense has really improved. If we can get any kind of lane protection on Wilson scrambling and Bradbury can have a killer day vs. DK Metcalf. We could have a shot at one of those upsets that we look back and pinpoint when this team started their ascent!
It would go a long way to gaining more respect!
This +100000. I can just imagine the Game Thread today if we are being whooped by a more talented team, MVP QB and Championship coach. I love the enthusiasm but we cannot continue to lure from one delusion to the next. BALANCE PEOPLE!!
You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.
Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...
Go Giants!!!
I have only seen a couple Seatle games but they average over 30 pts per game. Maybe the run defense is attributed to being ahead and teams abandoning the run?
The only reason why we think like this, is that our division is historically bad.
Quote:
I fear we all come crashing back to earth today
You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.
Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...
I think many of us will enjoy today even if we get manhandled. What I think we are saying is we don't want to see is this game thread blown up with bullshit on why we suck and don't deserve the division, Judge should be fired, we gave up the #1 pick etc etc etc. By the same folks who decree we are on the same level as the Hawks.
The bar is low today due to the backup QB, the quality of the opponent, and the difficulty of traveling to and playing in Seattle.
If we lose, we likely will not change our opinion on the team's outlook
If we win under these conditions, there likely would be an increased level of optimism about our future.
Quote:
In comment 15066995 cjac said:
Quote:
I fear we all come crashing back to earth today
You guys that keep saying they will get blown out are actually smart. You are covered either way. You either get to say “I told you so” or if it’s competitive or even the Giants somehow win, you have the ole fallback of “the Seahawks are overrated or the Seahawks beat themselves or the Seahawks simply took a bad team for granted and played down to their level”.
Most of you have been calling blowouts most of the season, we’ve seen how this always plays out...
I think many of us will enjoy today even if we get manhandled. What I think we are saying is we don't want to see is this game thread blown up with bullshit on why we suck and don't deserve the division, Judge should be fired, we gave up the #1 pick etc etc etc. By the same folks who decree we are on the same level as the Hawks.
This infuriates me to no end....the We gave up the number 1 pick horse shit. People who advocate dumping the rest of the season for largely an unknown commodity are clueless. When has that worked out for the dumping team in the past other than the Colts for Luck? Time and again however we have seen teams find themselves during a season where they the whole system was brand new and they got off to a rough start.
The worst part is that there are quite a few reputable posters from this site who feel this way.
I also agree with the first part of your post
I can't even imagine a McCoy led Giants O with both Shepard and Slayton nicked up scoring more than 19... again.
Difficult task in Seattle.
Ps I love 4pm games. So nice.
Go Giants!!!
Right on!
The bar is low today due to the backup QB, the quality of the opponent, and the difficulty of traveling to and playing in Seattle.
If we lose, we likely will not change our opinion on the team's outlook
If we win under these conditions, there likely would be an increased level of optimism about our future.
I think we’d have a hard time winning even with DJ playing today. It’s going to be that much harder with a QB that’s not as athletic as Jones in this offense.
Clayton Thorson
If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.
Kinda sounds right except for two words: Colt McCoy.
Odds are every NFC east team loses this week, so nothing should change.
It's exciting that the Giants are in contention, but let's not forget that they are a 4 win team, so if they lose today, there really isn't a lot to crash back to earth to. It's not like a 10 win team losing to a 2 win team.
Big picture, this game isn't important to win, especially short handed, so people really shouldn't lose their shit if we lose.
If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.
It kinda does....they are competing with teams in the Majors starting today......no more aa and aaa teams. They have looked good against the minor league teams, need to at least be competitive in the majors. A blow out indicates that they are a decent minor league team.
Whoopee.
Their other dimension is still very good. I just hope we sustain enough drives to keep the defense reasonably fresh.
Quote:
If Giants get crushed today, that does not take away the progress we've seen this team make over last 5 or 6 games.
It kinda does....they are competing with teams in the Majors starting today......no more aa and aaa teams. They have looked good against the minor league teams, need to at least be competitive in the majors. A blow out indicates that they are a decent minor league team.
Whoopee.
They are competing with Colt Mccoy. In the big picture this game doesnt tell a whole lot where the Giants are right now
We are already being manhandled.
We’ve pretty much looked terrible to start most games this year. We settle in
If we hold the Seahawks to a FG attempt on this first drive I'd be psyched.
Good coverage by everyone considering how long Wilson had to throw.
A good stop by the defense after Seattle drove most of the field.
We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.
Yup, that was a big hold.
We all know it’s going to be tough for our offense to go up and down the field today. Holding them to FGs is our best chance
HAHAHAH and it begins!
Quote:
WTF?
We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.
Have to limit damage which is what they just did, however, we have to do a better job against the run! Can’t be giving up 10 yards everytime Carson touches the ball.
Quote:
WTF?
We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.
They didn't move the ball last week. I feel like we need a defensive performance like the Eagles had (aided by some 4th down failures) to win this game with Colt McCoy as QB.
Quote:
In comment 15067365 BestFeature said:
Quote:
WTF?
We are playing against a top 3 QB, a top 5 and 15 WR, and when healthy a top 10 RB. Seattle is going to move the ball.
They didn't move the ball last week. I feel like we need a defensive performance like the Eagles had (aided by some 4th down failures) to win this game with Colt McCoy as QB.
Jesus Christ. It was a Eagles home game and hawks traveled across the country to them!
Jesus, Colt sucks.
that third down pass looked like a modified QB Spike
Agree. I don’t understand why McCoy is on this team. We never needed a caretaker at the QB2.
I could handle a slow qb as a backup if he could throw accurately.
With a noodle arm as well
Quote:
I really wish the Giants backup QB was someone with wheels and not a guy who is a million years old.
Agree. I don’t understand why McCoy is on this team. We never needed a caretaker at the QB2.
Don’t understand why we couldn’t find someone to develop, I could live with an undrafted free agent playing right now
What kind of throw was that?
You can't be one-dimensional in the NFL. A lot of Garrett's playcalling is based on setting up something to catch the defense off-guard later in the game.
Quote:
and run and run.This isnt Jones back there. This is a guy who cant make a simple 4 yard throw. Why do you abandon the run on 2nd down ?
You can't be one-dimensional in the NFL. A lot of Garrett's playcalling is based on setting up something to catch the defense off-guard later in the game.
I'll take my chances running then whatever McCoy is going to do
If Lockett is hurt & out of the game it is a big help for this team as he is a solid wideout whom they will work with Bradberry on DJ Metcalf today.
He shouldn't have went low like that, knee drove right into his head..not good.
And short quick hitters
Quote:
That looked bad for Lockett
Yes, it did look potentially bad and you can see the Seahawks player looking at him too.
If Lockett is hurt & out of the game it is a big help for this team as he is a solid wideout whom they will work with Bradberry on DJ Metcalf today.
Agreed. The announcers thought it was his ankle, but it looked like he injured his head. Hope he's OK.
you can effectively defend McCoy with a single deep safety.
And nice sack by the Giants D!
What kind of throw was that?
He is a backup..
McCoy is going to have to throw for us to win. I agree that Seattle will sell out to stop the run until we do so.
If the rookie LBs can play along with CB Holmes we've done a really, really good job in 2020, especially considering our strong UFA class with Gano, Martinez and Bradberry.
Whoa!
Nifty
I really wish we'd stop running the ball into line on most first downs.
I can't.
Good play by the defender but it always seems to happen to Engram. Doesn’t use his body well to shield the ball
No... a jinx is bad luck. This guy just cannot catch a football. He has the hands of a linebacker
How many terrific plays per plays that possibly cost us first downs, point or games?
It’s almost to the point of seeming like a fucking joke now.
What message?
He’s just not reliable at all.
No. They ruled the defender who intercepted the pass stepped out at the 36.
It went through both hands. This is the NFL and anything that hits two hands must be caught by anyone in this league who lines up as a WR or TE... period.
Quote:
You have to sit him down. Send a message!
The message is fix it or you don’t play
What message?
He’s just not reliable at all.
Totally agree
Engram should wear Mississippi State march for the rest of his life
+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
I say we sacrifice Route 9 to the FOotball gods
plus he cannot block
I second this. He can't be an ex Giant soon enough.
Is it me or does Mark Schlereth suck the d**ks of every team we play when he announces Giants games????
any other TE puts his body between the ball and potential defender. This happens every week to the same guy...coincidence?
Is that a serious comment?
Engram had a clean chance to catch it. It went through his hands.
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
Totally agree
Of course it was on EE, it hit him in the hands. Yes it should have been thrown on the other side, but most passes aren't perfect. If it hits your hands you need to catch it
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
I am decades from playing but still if you throw me that ball and at that velocity I am catching it every fucking time.
Yeah but how often is Engram completing a contested catch. 0% of the time - including this one - and more often than not it ends up going the other way
The Reese era: too many projects, not enough football players.
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.
Yeah, next time don’t put it where he can bonk it away with both hands.
Most quality nfl players need everything perfect to the millimeter.
Guy offers less than he takes away with his every game Titanic level disaster.
Time to get a r3liable and fast TE.
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
Not even close. The throw was too far inside and slightly behind. But, it still hit Engram in both hands. That HAS to be caught, especially by a 1st round pick.
Yes, regardless of placement, the ball that hits a receiver in both hands has to be a catch!
Looked to me like the ball hit Engram's hands before the defender arrived
Can you read?
YES, CUT THE GUY WHO JUST WENT FOR 150 LAST WEEK
Or not
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.
A decent throw and we're not even discussing it.
Whatever. The D looks good.
Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.
Get that loser off of the field.
Hope we can get some ground game going.
Quote:
it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.
I recognize the defender getting there. And it was not a great throw. But, a pass that hits a receiver in both hands has to be caught. Period.
That's ridiculous. These receivers aren't super human - other people on the field can affect whether a player completes a catch. That's what defensive players get paid to do.
Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.
Get that loser off of the field.
You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis
Quote:
In comment 15067579 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15067565 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that was a Colt McCOy boner
+1
Engram could have caught it, but it was not a good throw.
You get 2 hands on the ball and yank them down like you just touched hot lava... then its your fault.
A decent throw and we're not even discussing it.
Whatever. The D looks good.
They are looking good.
YES, CUT THE GUY WHO JUST WENT FOR 150 LAST WEEK
Simmer down. The defense came to play once again while Engram keeps crapping his diaper.
Hope we can get some ground game going.
He's out there.
In any case, can’t have plays like that if we are going to win this game. Whoever it is on.
Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.
Get that loser off of the field.
The amount of people defending Engram after week after week seeing him drop passes, make lazy efforts to come back for the ball, let balls go through his hands causing INT is mindboggling .
He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.
When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.
Quote:
In comment 15067603 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
it perfectly. But some fans just have the blinders on when it comes to certain players.
I recognize the defender getting there. And it was not a great throw. But, a pass that hits a receiver in both hands has to be caught. Period.
That's ridiculous. These receivers aren't super human - other people on the field can affect whether a player completes a catch. That's what defensive players get paid to do.
It was a good enough pass from our backup QB to our first round freak of nature TE who is supposed to be a matchup nightmare. Week in and week out this guy tips balls to the defense or fumbles or makes crucial drops. Can you not see this?
Let’s fucking go Big Blue! This hawks crew is soft. Shove it down their fucking throats!
Happens every week.
Quote:
Well. There you go, BBI.
Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.
Get that loser off of the field.
You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis
I've been making this point for years and I still see the same clown posts defending this clown.
Someone has to rip you guys apart. And I get yours. We love sticking up for players who do more harm than good.
Quote:
thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1
He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.
When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.
I just don’t remember Collins ever being as effective in 1 on 1 coverage as often as peppers. Maybe it’s selective memory but I recall Collins being amazing playing the box and still mediocre against TE and wide outs
And there are statistics that back it up.
It's Colt McCoy lol
defender was all over the last two receivers
Quote:
In comment 15067630 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
thus far? I’m shocked I’m even saying that given how disappointed we all were in year 1
He plays a position where scheme truly matters. You can put a safety into position to make plays.
When Collins was drafted, he was in a horrible scheme with a poor DC. Then, we changed both and he had a great year. It was the same guy.
I just don’t remember Collins ever being as effective in 1 on 1 coverage as often as peppers. Maybe it’s selective memory but I recall Collins being amazing playing the box and still mediocre against TE and wide outs
yeah.. he played strong safety. There is a lot more required for that position than covering RBs out of the backfield. He also had a lot of INTs that year
Quote:
In comment 15067634 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Well. There you go, BBI.
Don't matter anyway, plenty of you still find ways to defend him. Typical.
Get that loser off of the field.
You’ve made your point. And Engram should have had it, even though it was a bad throw. Lighten up Francis
I've been making this point for years and I still see the same clown posts defending this clown.
Someone has to rip you guys apart. And I get yours. We love sticking up for players who do more harm than good.
I’m in the middle on Engram. He’s still a matchup nightmare the defense has to account for, and there’s value to the overall offense in that. But he’s also a maddeningly frustrating player
You had me at "moist frustrating giant root"
Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.
Needs two more good plays to even out his uncontrollable evil
I think we could too.
His opinion about EE is not ridiculous... but his take on the people who disagree with him is ridiculous.
PLEASE BRING BACK FREEMAN ASAP when hes off covid. Lewis is terrible. no more snaps for this guy.
*1st
Quote:
.
Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.
Bullied? He didn’t even touch him!
Quote:
really needs to mix up the playcalling. It's very predictable right now. Run on 21st down and then throw on 2nd and 3rd. Mix it up and throw on 1st down more, run on 2nd instead
*1st
Agreed.
Especially on thta play when the defender was there the moment the ball got there.
Not even on the roster tomorrow? So, he is cut on the plane ride home?
Is this because a career backup his not playing like as well as the starter?
You would make for a great GM
One mistake of judge imo. how is he allowing these 3 players to play week in week out, give someone else a chance man.
Quote:
Is Engram
Classic
You had me at "moist frustrating giant root"
Quote:
In comment 15067690 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Oh, Lewis just went down for a cut block. I thought Adams just ran him over.
Bullied? He didn’t even touch him!
That was humiliating
So he does not pass protect well on 3rd down? Never catches passes out of the backfield?
Quote:
Lewis should be inactive every game hes useless
So he does not pass protect well on 3rd down? Never catches passes out of the backfield?
he doesnt pass protect well, he fumbles, cant do anythign in space with the ball on KR or off the catch.
hes a "veteran" though so he must play.
Apparently he’s playing through an injury. Think he hurt his ankle 3 weeks ago
One mistake of judge imo. how is he allowing these 3 players to play week in week out, give someone else a chance man.
Agree with you on all 3 players and my biggest issue with Judge right now
Quote:
He has just disappeared the last 2 weeks
Apparently he’s playing through an injury. Think he hurt his ankle 3 weeks ago
He had that really good holding penalty when Tate caught the ball inside the 10 yd line
The anti-Engram if you will
Yup.
I laughed.
BENCH ENGRAM, BENCH FLEMING, BENCH LEWIS....these guys are terrible. stop with these losing player Judge...enough give someone else a chance.
You do know the game isn't over yet, right?...
you mean Stevie Brown
I’ll take no zip over unproven any day of the week
Oh yea a rookie making his first start, what could go wrong?!
Yup, we’re playing this well with virtually zilch at OLB
Quote:
But in a good way!
The anti-Engram if you will
Engram would have accidentally kicked the ball 30 yards out of bounds in seatles favor
we can still win.
Quote:
Shit if Jones played today i really think we would have won this game
You do know the game isn't over yet, right?...
Im sorry i have no confidence in McCoy
Niko Lalos! If this defense just doesn’t get completely worn out too early, they’ve got a punchers chance of keeping us in this game.
LOL
It doesn’t matter, he touched the ball while being out of bounds. It’s incomplete. Also I feel like that should be considered a drop
Peps
Great concentration maybe. But he turned a routine low grab into a circus catch.
Ew.
Quote:
He was inbounds when he secured the ball
It doesn’t matter, he touched the ball while being out of bounds. It’s incomplete. Also I feel like that should be considered a drop
Ah, right.
Niko Lalos! If this defense just doesn’t get completely worn out too early, they’ve got a punchers chance of keeping us in this game.
+1
But don't even bother. The Engram haters will always blame him. They don't want to hear that it's anyone else's fault.
Yup. Biggest need on the team by far . This WR core is the worst in the league IMO
RUN THE FOOTBALL WITH MORRIS MORE EVEN ON 3RD
Agree with that too
This is a question a lot of people ask and there’s only one explanation: the coaching staff doesn’t think Gallman can handle taking every carry for 60 minutes. Best that we move on than criticize that.
If he can't run and catch....you know, what he was supposed to be able to do, I don't expect him to be able to block.
RUN THE FOOTBALL WITH MORRIS MORE EVEN ON 3RD
💯
He’s a ghost as a blocker!
I didn’t say that. He’s a great blocker and a good receiver. We still need an upgrade though, mainly on the outside.
Quote:
After not making that tough play? Yup, that makes sense.
I didn’t say that. He’s a great blocker and a good receiver. We still need an upgrade though, mainly on the outside.
Shepard is our most dependable WR and he can't catch a deep ball. He is also hurt too much and grossly overpaid.
LOL
Quote:
!
This is a question a lot of people ask and there’s only one explanation: the coaching staff doesn’t think Gallman can handle taking every carry for 60 minutes. Best that we move on than criticize that.
+1
Woof that ball seemed to take forever to get over to the sideline. No zip at all. And that pass to SS was ugly too. McCoy is a very bad QB,
+1
Woof that ball seemed to take forever to get over to the sideline. No zip at all. And that pass to SS was ugly too. McCoy is a very bad QB,
I know - piped in sounds but, Christ - make it a little believable.
Another great stop by the defense.
Just run the ball to kill off the rest of the half.
Holding penalties are down around the league...but they will find a way to call it if it results in a Giants TD or game winning situation for the Giants. Book it.
Holding penalties are down around the league...but they will find a way to call it if it results in a Giants TD or game winning situation for the Giants. Book it.
They already got us for a hold on a first down at the 10
At least it’s only a safety. Offense and special teams squandering a heroic effort by our defense.
Garrett was awful last week and a big reason why the game was so close last week
Our ST the last two weeks are awful. They'll probably get at least another FG.
LEWIS- NE GUY, Fleming - NE GUY, Ebner - NE GUY
The scholarships have to end. These veterans are terrible.
Same with Engram terrible. THERE HAS TO BE CONSEQUENCES
agreed. we need to get aggressive.
These refs suck ass!
He is brutal.
The ST has scored more points
; )
LEWIS- NE GUY, Fleming - NE GUY, Ebner - NE GUY
The scholarships have to end. These veterans are terrible.
Same with Engram terrible. THERE HAS TO BE CONSEQUENCES
great POST
+1
Almost did on that one drive until the McCoy-Engram connection showed up
We have so much less talent on the field right now it's silly.
If you put Thorson in he will look like a deer in headlights. You don’t go with the rookie here.
Being down 5-0 to the #1 offense in points at halftime is no small feat. Run Morris in the second half and throw intermediate routes to Shepard and Tate. Use play action. The Giants can still win this game. Which is more than I expected at halftime.
Strong consistent pressure up the middle on Wilson.
Offense blows
Special Teams blows
5-0
Will Colt McCoy do anything in this game to give the Giants a chance to at least score?
In there
Seattle might win their division but they also have a very good chance of being the top wildcard in the NFC.
After watching one half, would anyone here be terrified of a playoff game against these guys with Jones at QB?
agree
In there
Yep, Our offense lacks significant talent.
Low octane offense. Low talent
The play calling is his fault? Have you watched him on every play to see whether he is getting open?
The Giants are trying to use the short game here... that means Slayton is likely going to see fewer targets.
To be fair, I’m not sure how Garrett can calls plays for a QB who can’t through a ten yard out.
Please retire this commercial.
agreed we just have to test it, move the ball throw luck for penalty.
Yes it does. Almost insurmountable
This. Deep ball to Slayton to start the second half. This offense is scaring no one. Need a shot a shot play
me too... but you are not running the ball that way against Seattle. Did you not see what happened when we tried to run?
👍
Please retire this commercial.
Haha yup. Pretty much all holiday car commercials are nails on a chalkboard
When people say Jones doesn’t elevate the players around him, maybe they think twice in the future after seeing this.
They are definitely keeping us in it. If offense can score 17 points we might have a chance, but at this point it doesn’t appear like they will score at all!
Maybe he even runs for 3 or 4 yards?
On the other hand, it is also the kind of game where not turning it over can keep us in the game and even a single turnover can turn the game. Look at our turnover. We lost 3 points there.
I doubt Seattle would crowd the LOS like this if Jones was the QB.
We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.
If we had Jones we'd win this game
Quote:
and run the ball down their throats and score a TD.
me too... but you are not running the ball that way against Seattle. Did you not see what happened when we tried to run?
You are seriously underestimating how much Jones being in there affects the running game not only with his legs but opening up the running game more for other guys
Had to mute because of Schlereth
Quote:
.
+1
Quote:
are seeing with Jones out, How bad the receivers on this team are and how bad Garrett is as a playcaller . These are 2 areas that need significant improvement next year for the Giants to take the next step
When people say Jones doesn’t elevate the players around him, maybe they think twice in the future after seeing this.
I’m a Jones fan but he had 2.25 games of turnover free football. Mccoy has set the bar very very low. The team is 4-7. It’s not like we’re missing Bret favre
We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.
If we had Jones we'd win this game
For starters 4 carries by Gallman in the 1st half is inexcusable
Thinking same thing!
I think I may just pause the TV and wait for the radio broadcast to catch up... and just listen to Papa and Banks
Also, it looks like we’ll prioritize the back up QB position. It’s embarrassing that Colt McCoy is our starting QB right now, and I think DJ may miss a couple games a year like these. It’s just what happens with mobile QB’s.
Also did anyone else catch LC accidentally say “fucked punt” when she meant to say “blocked punt?” Maybe I misheard but...
Quote:
On the road with Colt, what exactly should he be doing.
We need to figure out a way to run the ball, this is the only way Colt can operate ok. If he has to win by throwing and scrambling its not going to happen.
If we had Jones we'd win this game
For starters 4 carries by Gallman in the 1st half is inexcusable
It could have been strategy to keep his legs fresh for the second half. We’ll see what the do with him this half.
How long before the defense gets gassed and gives up some big plays?
And another ST penalty.
Probably because our receivers get no seperation.
Quote:
In comment 15067949 jeff57 said:
Had to mute because of Schlereth
That's why I watch but listen to papa and banks
Quote:
.
+1
Is he? I think he’s being exposed as not a backup. What has he done today to put the offense in a position to win that the Broncos’ WR couldn’t do last week in his 1/7 performance.
Quote:
He had time
Probably because our receivers get no seperation.
Then don't force it, that was a dangerous throw anyway
I might try some planned bootlegs on first down to give McCoy a chance at some easy completions. Other than that, I have no idea. We simply don't have the weapons on offense to do much.
Quote:
Proving why he's a backup.
Is he? I think he’s being exposed as not a backup. What has he done today to put the offense in a position to win that the Broncos’ WR couldn’t do last week in his 1/7 performance.
He was limping after the safety kick.
McCoy today. He’s not reading things well at all.
Guaranteed
LOL, for real.
They are a bunch of scrappy fighters ... some more weapons and experience they will be top notch.
Love the direction this team is going in.
Tae Crowder as well. These 7th round LB look like real finds
What a great signing he was.
Please don't run Gallman or Morris straight into the line on first down.
give someone else a chance besides ebner and engram and fleming and lewis.
Give Thorston a chance instead of Mccoy. enough
;>)
Please don't run Gallman or Morris straight into the line on first down.
Gallman has good hands, there’s no reason that they’re not throwing more to the backs?
back there.
Quote:
Would give us less?
I think it's a good bet.
McCoy is 8 of 14 w/ 68 yards and a pick, in the red zone that was all on him. He’s basically led us to -3 points on offense. And he’s shockingly had time. Why not give this Dr. Suess character sounding QB out there.
Galman!!!
:>)
Go for two.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Giants on top !!!
:>)
HA HA!!!
TD!
However, Barkley wouldn’t have been caught. That second gear would have kicked in.
!!!!!!!!!
Go blue!
I think his ankle is hurting him.
+1
Mark Schleth
And then the Shepard makes a Sterling catch for 2!
Like the Yanks just torched the Mariners’ bullpen.
Gates is an animal and the Guards have run blocked well
Or he would've tried to hurdle no one
Quote:
Gotta give a better effort to help your guy
I think his ankle is hurting him.
I was just texting a friend pointing that out
Quote:
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?
Mark Schleth
Thank you, Brian he is worse than Collingsworth
So true!
Quote:
.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Obviously I was kidding. Well, 75% kidding anyway ;)
Quote:
That has given Adams a reach around the whole damn game?
I was just texting a friend pointing that out
He's absolutely absurd with it. I'm shocked a producer hasn't told him to relax with it
Quote:
Enough already!
So true!
I really liked Adams Dad on the Giants
Thank-you ...
I think that is Schareth (don't know how to spell his name) but, he certainly want to give Adams a blowie.
We get it already.
p.s. I am pretty sure he played for teams that the Giants beat many times ...
Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.
Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.
I'm losing IQ points listening to them
Quote:
To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.
Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.
I'm losing IQ points listening to them
Schlereth isn’t a Redskins homer, of course
Quote:
In comment 15068224 jpkmets said:
Quote:
To jizz themselves over a stiff arm, it should gain some yards.
Fuck these Seahawks and announcers.
I'm losing IQ points listening to them
Schlereth isn’t a Redskins homer, of course
Is
+1
Not getting ANY calls, as usual.
Quote:
That was a better play by Bradberry than by Metcalf.
+1
Bradberry was going for the strip too
Whatever he is, we need one.
this. he was celebrating nothing.
Superb !
Said the same thing, almost stripped the ball too.
Can the Giants get a scoring drive here???
Love these guys !!!
That was a goal line stance --- minus the goal line.
True that
Their pursuit is tremendous.
And yet you care about the things people notice during a game. So here we are.
Excellent stuff, Gallman. Play action up top is gonna be there later.
Great stuff again Wayne!
Dominate the LOS.
Someone tell me we’re not this good.
Ugh, Gano. Don’t miss that!
At least it’s two scores. Got us a shot!
But Gano misses the XP for yet another ST mistake.
Fucking Bizarro world
Ugh, Gano. Don’t miss that!
At least it’s two scores. Got us a shot!
Morris took his eye off the ball before he secured it. that made me nervous.
Just get. 3 and out
Quote:
Who cares about the announcers. The Giants are in first place and ahead of SEA in SEA.
And yet you care about the things people notice during a game. So here we are.
Excellent stuff, Gallman. Play action up top is gonna be there later.
Great stuff again Wayne!
Oh wow. You got me there. How dare I notice dumb ass posts.
Pay dah man!
LMAO...Guy was open by at least 13 yards
Agreed. Crowder is active too, I like that!
and mix it with the smash mouth run and the Giants are going to eat a few teams!
Its like he has money on Seattle winning
Keith HAMILTON in the Super Bowl we played the Ravens. The one we want to forget!
an edge rusher here, another good linebacker there, another good DB ... and we have a championship caliber "D".
This is ponderous, yet we are playing through it.
Great showing so far by the D
The Superbowl against the Ravens.
Quote:
can't look more like an asshole, he tops himself
Its like he has money on Seattle winning
I think he just hates the Giants....former Skin wacker
Quote:
7 th sack
Pay dah man!
I could be wrong but I thought that was his 8th
This is ponderous, yet we are playing through it.
Great showing so far by the D
Been holding all game
and that is stiff competition.
Don't forget - he played for the Redskins. Bias - naahhh.
Has anyone seen McKinney today?
This!
Quote:
.
Has anyone seen McKinney today?
Was wondering the same
I’m with you Jim!
And McCoy can't outrun Jamal Adams or get a pass off. That sucks but at least it wasn't a big sack, negative yard play.
We need a big punt and shut down the Hawks offense yet again.
Too predictable. MCCoy could have changed the play knowing they were going to sell out
Defense might need to score. Asking a lot. But sometimes the defense needs to win a game.
I’d really recommend some play action next series. Get Engram down the sideline where he can be led. That’s his best position and there is a home run to have.
Running in D 1 and D 2 against that front is going to be tough. I hope Garrett makes that adjustment next series.
Was thinking that too. Just the right time for a PA shot.
It did, but not enough. Still too much time in this game. Garrett getting too conservative, but yo have to think don’t turn it over and play strong D
Defense might need to score. Asking a lot. But sometimes the defense needs to win a game.
Bro. Seriously
Quote:
I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.
I’m with you Jim!
Seriously, does it really bother both of you that much if on a game thread that members are pointing out some of the absurd shit they're saying?
What's hilarious is you bitching about our bitching. The irony of that is funny as hell
Domination.
He Evan Engramed that
Engram had a hard grab there....
Need 9 yards on 3rd down, I'll settle for the gimme 7 or so and a FG at this point.
That’s a joke right?
That's what I would do.
Quote:
is SHIT
That’s a joke right?
LOL I'm totally not joking. He's garbage. Prove me wrong.
Engram had a hard grab there....
Need 9 yards on 3rd down, I'll settle for the gimme 7 or so and a FG at this point.
Nice work Nostradamus
The Giants need to stay strong for another 9:45 on defense!
2 TD's versus TD and FG
Can't really argue with the way this defense is playing today.
2 TD lead.
That's wrong dude... they Seattle has to score two TDs. Before it was just a TD and a FG
Let’s go defense. Another pick and a TD is what I want.
Quote:
up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down
2 TD's versus TD and FG
Yup, good call for the FG
Quote:
In comment 15068396 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I'm guessing that's ok with everyone.
I’m with you Jim!
Seriously, does it really bother both of you that much if on a game thread that members are pointing out some of the absurd shit they're saying?
What's hilarious is you bitching about our bitching. The irony of that is funny as hell
Not as funny as you bitching about me bitching about other people bitching about meaningless shit.
If he caught it he’s on Espn with Randy yelling he got mossed. He don’t catch it he’s a loser. Amazing
Totally.
; )
HAHAHAHA
Quote:
up 9 or 12 is not going to make a difference. Go for it on 4th down
That's wrong dude... they Seattle has to score two TDs. Before it was just a TD and a FG
I understand that i just feel they had a chance for a killshot there and the way they are running today i would have gone for it
If he caught it he’s on Espn with Randy yelling he got mossed. He don’t catch it he’s a loser. Amazing
He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.
Calm the flick down and bring some heat. There is a lot of game left. A 3 minutes td drive is a real fucking problem.
How is it not called!
This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.
Saw that.
Yup.
No huddle will do that
Quote:
He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.
This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.
yeah that is BS for sure. He makes plays... but he also comes up small too often and at critical times
Quote:
He never makes that catch...the guy was a first rounder. People wouldn't be nearly as upset if we didn't waste a draft pick on a guy who can't make a play...or makes so many bad plays. Engram blows.
This is BS. He never makes the catch? Just BS.
Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something?
What a performance by the DL.
There is holding everywhere on the oline
McCoy gonna have to win this
Fucking tick tack penalties
Cannot have a short drive here. Just can’t.
Virtually every pass rush. Call them evenly or not at all.
Refs just gave them 6
Every. Single. Week.
We've had success on the ground.
Run it down their throats.
And hit Engram in the seem as he is due.
We need a scoring drive, at a minimum, cause the Hawks have their legs back on offense.
Nail biter of a game..
This.
It's past the point of comical.
I agree, but when a DB holds a guy in the center of the field in both directions they are going to call it
this. see it all the time.
It's past the point of comical.
It's past the point of comical.
This and Evan Engram causing turnovers.
You can set your clock to them :/
He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.
Is Slayton playing?
Throw on 1st and/or 2nd to open it up.
+1
might be obvious ... but, true. At least a FG this drive.
This. Judge coaches too conservatively
Throw on 1st and/or 2nd to open it up.
Agreed. Throw to Mack.
a touchdown?
Silly take, you have no idea if we went for that and got a 1st down that we would have scored a TD. You take the points and go up by two TDs to win every single time
Quote:
Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something
He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.
He just missed another one
Critical third down.
I think you go to Tate here.
Quote:
If I’m in a room full of idiots I’m in the minority.
Quote:
Whatever...you're in the minority if you think Engram is a good football player. Do you own his jersey or something
He misses some plays. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. Not close. But here? The fools jump all over him for not making a highlight reel catch.
He just missed another one
Little Shep action!
Biggest 3rd down of the season for us so far this season
Slayton is a gamer; he is Tyree with a lot more speed.
Do the Giants "get crazy" here and just RUN it to the outside again where we have had success? Force them to take a timeout if we don't make it?
Or do we go for the jugular with a deeper pass to Engram or Slayton?
*1
from who?
Agreed. Button hook shep!
Possible 4 down territory
Possible 4 down territory
would love for him to prove me wrong
Unreal
For Jones maybe but not colt.
Terrible punt as well.
All on the defense. Dammit. really hate 5hat 3rd down call.
Fucking eagles.
To much time left ... plus 2 TOs.
C'mon D ... turnover!!!
They have run that numerous times in that situation. Engram dropped it vs Philly, and Slayton caught it last two weeks ago
They've run that same play, in that same situation, at least 5 times this season
We have been getting pressure. I'm really worried with Martinez out.
I ha5e i5 so much. We roll out our worst defense with game on the line. Never looks good
Breathe ...
blatantly.
Quote:
play calling is shit. How can anybody defend that 4d down play call ?
They've run that same play, in that same situation, at least 5 times this season
McCoy is playing today, not Jones
And Leonard Williams with a BIG sack forcing a timeout and long 4th down.
Do Not Get Fooled Deep. Do Not Get a Penalty!
SAAAACK!!!
FANTASTIC
AMAZING
see what the Offense is lining up as.
Unbelievable.
Also, another huge hold not called on the last play
We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!
This is the biggest win in years! What a huge win!
I agree. He molded this defense and they held a powerful offense off in the biggest game of the Giants season!
This team has just gone to be being "FUN TO WATCH AGAIN"
Don't forget the Wayne Train!
Hmmmm...
We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!
The Eagles just gave up a 77 yard TD run to go down by 14 - ask and you shall receive
Not sure if you are new here? Eric ... always plays the pessimist. If he ever comes out and says "The Giants will win" ... I am pretty sure he feels like that would be the Jinx.
: ) ; )
But what about the RunniNg Game -- The Running Game for President too!!!
This is one tough bunch of guys!!
Quote:
Williams has to be #1. He was a monster today. But, right behind him was Coughlin, in my opinion. Then Bradberry.
Don't forget the Wayne Train!
YEAH BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What'd LW have 3 sacks?
Holy shit this team has fucking balls.
Let's go kick the shit out of somebody else planning on playoffs!
Quote:
I honestly believe he is our defensive MVP this year.
We are in first place and God willing the rest of the NFC East loses today giving us sole possession of first place!
The Eagles just gave up a 77 yard TD run to go down by 14 - ask and you shall receive
We just beat the 2nd seed in the NFC in their house with a back-up QB at a crucial point of the season...Biggest win in the last 6-8 years
We just beat the 2nd seed in the NFC in their house with a back-up QB at a crucial point of the season...Biggest win in the last 6-8 years
Best win since...hell, I can't even remember. LFG!
I'm all in!