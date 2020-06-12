for display only
New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2020 7:09 pm
Now THAT was a character win.
RE: Best regular season win since winning in Foxboro in 2011..  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15069204 Sean said:
Quote:
Great fucking win.


Agree. And I was at that game
RE: A couple of  
j_rud : 12/6/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15069450 cjac said:
Quote:
Engrams drops today was really just good defensive plays


The clanger that led to the INT wasnt the best ball but should've been caught. The other 2 were definitely good plays by the D where they got hands on the ball. Wagner was one, cant recall the other.
RE: RE: RE: Engram is a double edged sword. He was the only one getting open, but  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15069547 unemployedgm said:
Quote:
In comment 15069213 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15069186 Ira said:


Quote:


those drops.



Yep...



He didn't have any drops today, Garrett used him as a chess piece at the end of the game. He target him every time they put a safety or LB on him. Two big catches that moved the chains.

The McCoy interception went right though his hands. That’s a drop
I’ll keep saying this about the secondary  
djm : 12/6/2020 8:51 pm : link
We haven’t had three guys humming like this in any secondary in ages. Decades. This secondary at this very moment is awesome. Even the lower level guys back there are doing their job. Tell me when we’ve had a better secondary for this 6 week or so stretch. I can’t remember.

The DL and secondary are kicking some serious ass right now. It’s not a myth anymore.
Didn’t get the game down here in Nashville  
Leg of Theismann : 12/6/2020 8:52 pm : link
And wasn’t able to watch it, but luckily I held out all day without seeing any updates and then watched the 15 min highlight reel in suspense. Basically just packed 3.5 hours of drama into 15 min. THAT was fun. I kept pausing it midway and saying to myself “14-5 with x minutes to go? Could this really happen? Nah no way.”

Yet, on that final drive for Seattle, I actually felt confident the Giants were going to get a stop. This defense has turned a real corner. They actually get stops when they need to throughout the game. Instead of sitting back hoping for an incomplete pass or hoping for someone else to make a play, they go and TAKE IT. They pressure the QB, they make a play on the ball, they dive for it interceptions, they actually FORCE turnovers.

What a thing of beauty that was to watch.

How about a hand for Colt McCoy. I’ve been saying it all week though— this guy is a VETERAN. Give him a full week of reps with the 1s and he just might find a way to win the game. I’ve always felt bad for the guy since he got knocked out of the national championship game in 2010, and I remember his attitude after the game was still so positive: he said in the post game interview that night “I’m still standin’ on the rock.” Well today Colt you are standing on a mountain top. Hats off, sir. He did exactly what was needed of him to get the job done.
Last group of DBs this good for nyg  
djm : 12/6/2020 8:53 pm : link
89-90
Despite the Play of Our 7th-Rounders,  
OntheRoad : 12/6/2020 8:56 pm : link
this defense could benefit from a monster linebacker, either inside or outside. Hasn't really been a good option in the first round for a few years.
RE: Last group of DBs this good for nyg  
jnoble : 12/6/2020 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15069579 djm said:
Quote:
89-90

1997
Kudos  
Simms : 12/6/2020 9:01 pm : link
A lot of energy and focus on the field. We hung on and gave it all we had. Its a wonderful feeling when it turns into W. Especially for a game most had concerns over.

Seeing Gallman go well reminds me of Carl Banks saying on numerous occasions, keep your eyes on him, this kid could be special. Very happy to see him making the most of his chances.

Of course you will have others saying move SB26 for picks etc.

Colt played like a veteran happy for him getting W next to his stat line.

For now let's just enjoy this day, a quality win over a tough opponent.

Days have been gloomy for me with family and job loss no Xmas on the horizon ... it's amazing at times how one bright spot and chase the clouds away for a little bit anyway.

Hope others can take this joy and stretch it through the week
RE: I’m an 80 year old Giant fan, I have seen my share of ups and downs,  
Hammer : 12/6/2020 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15069137 plato said:
Quote:
elation and heartbreak, and today i thought well it will be tough hope we are respectable. Suddenly I was screamiing anxious fan who was waiting for heart break. I haven’t been really emotionally involved in a giants game in sometime.

Today I was committable beginning half way through third quarter. I’m shaking and just unbelievably excited.They were terrific today and I couldn’t be happier. They’ll have a great plane ride home, hopefully i’ll relax and get some sleep when it’s time.

DEFENSE


God bless you Plato. And I hope you get to see many many more great games.
Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
Ira : 12/6/2020 9:05 pm : link
in the NFC.
By the way  
Leg of Theismann : 12/6/2020 9:05 pm : link
Even if the Giants make it to the playoffs and don’t win a game, or win 1 and then lose in round 2 or something, there’s no one that can convince me that losing the division and getting a higher draft pick is “better” for this team in any way. Wins like these are so incredibly important for turning a team around. I don’t care if we pick #20 overall instead of #10 overall. The draft at that point is a total crap shoot anyway .

We were never getting Trevor Lawrence anyway, and even if we could have, who fucking cares? I’d still rather see a 7-9 season with some playoff and winning experience, knowing that we found a damn good coach in Judge, than a 1-15 team (since that’s basically what it would it would’ve taken) and a top QB prospect. It’s basically never been the case that drafting a top QB has suddenly turned a team around anyway, and at 1-15 we’d have a hundred other questions to answer outside of QB.

I say all this because I know we’ll still see posts saying like “my heart wants the Giants to win but my head knows they should lose.” No. You’re head should also know THIS kind of winning is way better for the future of this team than any loss. It may be one thing when you’re talking about the difference between 1-15 and 2-14 and missing out on a top prospect, but give me a division title with our 1st year coach over Trevor Lawrence any day even if it’s technically a “losing season” in the W-L column.

/rant over
I’m on cloud 9  
Giants86 : 12/6/2020 9:05 pm : link
Haven’t been that nervous in 4 years!!
RE: Last group of DBs this good for nyg  
dpinzow : 12/6/2020 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15069579 djm said:
Quote:
89-90


Webster, Ross, Madison, McQuarters, Gibril Wilson in the 2007 season
RE: thank you montana giant. I hope so too and ish us all well. This is  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15069242 plato said:
Quote:
what sports is supposed to be about, forget your pains, political arguments whatever and love your team.

Be well and stay well

You got it my friend!!!
RE: By the way  
montanagiant : 12/6/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15069622 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Even if the Giants make it to the playoffs and don’t win a game, or win 1 and then lose in round 2 or something, there’s no one that can convince me that losing the division and getting a higher draft pick is “better” for this team in any way. Wins like these are so incredibly important for turning a team around. I don’t care if we pick #20 overall instead of #10 overall. The draft at that point is a total crap shoot anyway .

We were never getting Trevor Lawrence anyway, and even if we could have, who fucking cares? I’d still rather see a 7-9 season with some playoff and winning experience, knowing that we found a damn good coach in Judge, than a 1-15 team (since that’s basically what it would it would’ve taken) and a top QB prospect. It’s basically never been the case that drafting a top QB has suddenly turned a team around anyway, and at 1-15 we’d have a hundred other questions to answer outside of QB.

I say all this because I know we’ll still see posts saying like “my heart wants the Giants to win but my head knows they should lose.” No. You’re head should also know THIS kind of winning is way better for the future of this team than any loss. It may be one thing when you’re talking about the difference between 1-15 and 2-14 and missing out on a top prospect, but give me a division title with our 1st year coach over Trevor Lawrence any day even if it’s technically a “losing season” in the W-L column.

/rant over

A playoff game for such a young team is immeasurable in its value for the future. Worth much more than a draft pick 10 spots earlier
RE: This defense is REAL close to being elite  
djm : 12/6/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15069331 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Get an alpha edge and solid #2 corner and this will be in the conversation for the best in the league. Excited for the playoff push so don't want to minimize that but they'll have some tough decisions in the offseason with a bunch of these guys on D.


Yup just keep adding to it. Might have to make 1 really tough decision this offseason but for the most part keep this unit together.

Just feels so good to see this team finally building something.
we need to sign our free agents period  
gtt350 : 12/6/2020 9:42 pm : link
let's keep the chemistry. Logan Ryan and Leonard are must resigns. Tomlinson too
RE: Last group of DBs this good for nyg  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15069579 djm said:
Quote:
89-90


1986
Kinard, Kenny Hill, Mark Collins, Perry Williams
After Seattle called their 2nd timeout just inside Giants territory...  
Milton : 12/6/2020 10:03 pm : link
...I couldn't take it anymore. Too nervous. I turned off the TV. Went to my computer and fiddled around on it for about ten or fifteen minutes before clicking on the ESPN NFL Scores icon and slowly scrolling through a 1/4 inch at a time before coming to the Giants-Seahawks game and seeing a final score of 17-12. Yes!
Turico, at half-time of Broncos-Chiefs,  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 10:08 pm : link
running down the day's games, said in his capsule of the game, "...and the Giants' defense, maybe the biggest story of the day...", something like that.
RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15069621 Ira said:
Quote:
in the NFC.


They were in the discussion.

After today, I think it's the Saints and everyone else. The Saints are good everywhere.
RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
Milton : 12/6/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15069809 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069621 Ira said:


Quote:


in the NFC.



They were in the discussion.

After today, I think it's the Saints and everyone else. The Saints are good everywhere.
Before today I thought it was Saints and Packers and then everyone else and I still think that.
RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15069809 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069621 Ira said:


Quote:


in the NFC.



They were in the discussion.

After today, I think it's the Saints and everyone else. The Saints are good everywhere.


After today its us. We can beat anyone right now
With NFL football you really never know anymore  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:21 pm : link
Seattle came in with a very poor pass defense (but improving recently) and with a pretty stout run D (3rd in the league).

So you would think that would mean it's up to McCoy to make plays.

Instead, we run for 200 and McCoy barely breaks 100 yards passing at 4.8 YPA. And we get the W...

Unbelievable.
RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15069822 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:


After today its us. We can beat anyone right now


Defensively, we are in form. But there are much better offenses than ours and points matter.
RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15069821 Milton said:
Quote:

Before today I thought it was Saints and Packers and then everyone else and I still think that.


I would rank it:

1. Saints
2. Rams
3. Packers
RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15069830 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069822 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:




After today its us. We can beat anyone right now



Defensively, we are in form. But there are much better offenses than ours and points matter.


Today we had Colt at QB, so instead of throwing we ran for 200 yards. We are able to do what we have to. That is hard to defend
For the first time in years  
Geomon : 12/6/2020 10:28 pm : link
in years, my father and I were excited, not only about the game, but about the future with Joe Judge. We can't fucking wait to see what that man can do with A level talent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15069837 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:


Today we had Colt at QB, so instead of throwing we ran for 200 yards. We are able to do what we have to. That is hard to defend


That won't work against the Saints or Rams. Those DLines are considerably more formidable than Seattle's...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15069846 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069837 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:




Today we had Colt at QB, so instead of throwing we ran for 200 yards. We are able to do what we have to. That is hard to defend



That won't work against the Saints or Rams. Those DLines are considerably more formidable than Seattle's...


We already ran for over 130 yards on the Rams in week 4, and could have won that game if not for the late interception
Excellent win  
Producer : 12/6/2020 10:44 pm : link
There are still some question marks with this team but the state of the coaching, the defense and line play looks increasingly positive. I'm excited for the first time to see this team in a playoff game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15069854 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:


We already ran for over 130 yards on the Rams in week 4, and could have won that game if not for the late interception


I don't know, Plank. It was an amazing win. Really "old school" all the way around. Appeals so much to my heart having grown up during the Parcells Era.

But I'm not ready to say this is the beginning of the magic carpet ride. Hell, it took us over two years to finally beat a winning team... ;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15069862 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069854 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:




We already ran for over 130 yards on the Rams in week 4, and could have won that game if not for the late interception



I don't know, Plank. It was an amazing win. Really "old school" all the way around. Appeals so much to my heart having grown up during the Parcells Era.

But I'm not ready to say this is the beginning of the magic carpet ride. Hell, it took us over two years to finally beat a winning team... ;)


It's been a long time since we went in to a big game with major injuries (QB no less), and found a way to win. Like 10 years. Hard not to get excited
RE: My stomach was in knots the final 6 minutes  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15068964 Matt M. said:
Quote:
of this game. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. But, it didn't. Even with no points on their last drive, they got a few big first downs and burned over 4 minutes. Then the D got the stop that would have escaped them early in the season.

This team is maturing right before our eyes. This win has really swayed me on this team. I have been waiting for a win over a team with a winning record. This was it. 4 games in a row! Beating the Seahawks in Seattle! I have no delusions of a deep playoff run this year. But, they are now in control of the division and their own destiny. In December! Wow!

At this point, I am greedy and expect the division and now actually have a shot at 7 wins! Maybe eight! They are well coached and gaining confidence. They are a rock moving downhill. I expect big things next year with the right moves in the offseason!


Exactly how I felt and the first time I felt that way in a long time. I've almost been passively watching for awhile, always waiting to be let down.
It doesn't really matter who the best teams are this week  
Milton : 12/6/2020 11:05 pm : link
What matters is how they rank when the playoffs begin. The deck will have been shuffled a few times between now and then based mostly on injuries and COVID, but there's also time for a youngster to come out of the blue and assert himself. For the Giants it could be someone like Peart, McKinney, Crowder, or one of the rookie edge rushers. Or maybe Slayton shines once he returns to full health. Of course this is true of our rivals as well. You never know who's gonna come of the blue to be an impact player in December and January. This was the time of year when Giants rookie WR Steve Smith asserted himself and helped the Giants to a Super Bowl victory. Without Smith's emergence (and Kevin Boss to some extent). Also Ahmed Bradshaw, but Bradshaw was already a known commodity by the time December rolled around.
Some things that jumped out at me  
JOrthman : 12/6/2020 11:29 pm : link
They played more physical then Seattle. The DB's made Seattle pay for every catch they made. The DB's physically punished everyone they went against. I don't get all the hype that stiff arm got against Bradberry. Bradberry still made the play more or less.

The line for the first time in years became maulers. They imposed there will on Seattle several times throughout the game, those runs late in the game were impressive.
That was a fucking ass kicking.  
St. Jimmy : 12/6/2020 11:48 pm : link
They dominated one of the best offenses in the league with a back up QB.
I just finally had a chance to sit down and watch the game on GamePass  
BigBlueBuff : 12/7/2020 12:06 am : link
and my goodness, I cant' believe what I'm watching. There was a point in the third quarter where the Giants offensive line absolutely WHIPPED the Seattle defense. Credit to the other team for not folding after getting punched in the mouth coming out of the half.

I am now 100% convinced that Joe Judge is going to be the next great Giants coach. He and this staff have made a bunch of underachievers into stars and journeymen into solid starters. I haven't been this excited about the Giants since that one crazy season a few years back, but to be honest that felt like smoke and mirrors, this seems like a slow build.
Amazing win by the Giants!  
prdave73 : 12/7/2020 12:10 am : link
Man if this team had Edge rushers, even just 1, this would be a scary defense..
RE: RE: By the way  
Matt M. : 12/7/2020 12:20 am : link
In comment 15069696 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15069622 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


Even if the Giants make it to the playoffs and don’t win a game, or win 1 and then lose in round 2 or something, there’s no one that can convince me that losing the division and getting a higher draft pick is “better” for this team in any way. Wins like these are so incredibly important for turning a team around. I don’t care if we pick #20 overall instead of #10 overall. The draft at that point is a total crap shoot anyway .

We were never getting Trevor Lawrence anyway, and even if we could have, who fucking cares? I’d still rather see a 7-9 season with some playoff and winning experience, knowing that we found a damn good coach in Judge, than a 1-15 team (since that’s basically what it would it would’ve taken) and a top QB prospect. It’s basically never been the case that drafting a top QB has suddenly turned a team around anyway, and at 1-15 we’d have a hundred other questions to answer outside of QB.

I say all this because I know we’ll still see posts saying like “my heart wants the Giants to win but my head knows they should lose.” No. You’re head should also know THIS kind of winning is way better for the future of this team than any loss. It may be one thing when you’re talking about the difference between 1-15 and 2-14 and missing out on a top prospect, but give me a division title with our 1st year coach over Trevor Lawrence any day even if it’s technically a “losing season” in the W-L column.

/rant over


A playoff game for such a young team is immeasurable in its value for the future. Worth much more than a draft pick 10 spots earlier
Exactly. Win or lose, it is something a young team builds on. There was another thread asking if you'd rather be the Jets or the Giants right now. Why would anyone say Jets?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
Milton : 12/7/2020 12:45 am : link
In comment 15069862 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It was an amazing win. Really "old school" all the way around. Appeals so much to my heart having grown up during the Parcells Era.

But I'm not ready to say this is the beginning of the magic carpet ride. Hell, it took us over two years to finally beat a winning team... ;)
Next week will be another interesting test. Can they handle success? Can they handle no longer being overlooked? Arizona is neither a game that they should definitely win (like Cincy) nor a game they should definitely lose (like Seattle). I think a win next week would cement their status as the real deal. A loss would be a step back (with or without McCoy), but not off a cliff.
The 2 most Dangerous teams in the NFL right now  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2020 12:48 am : link
absurdly, are the Giants and the Dolphins. Not the best teams, but they are both playing like a TEAM, from top to bottom, and that makes them dangerous. If this "Becoming" continues for the Giants, they could make some noise post season. Same goes for the Dolphins. Just how strange will this year get.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
Matt M. : 12/7/2020 1:05 am : link
In comment 15069977 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15069862 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It was an amazing win. Really "old school" all the way around. Appeals so much to my heart having grown up during the Parcells Era.

But I'm not ready to say this is the beginning of the magic carpet ride. Hell, it took us over two years to finally beat a winning team... ;)

Next week will be another interesting test. Can they handle success? Can they handle no longer being overlooked? Arizona is neither a game that they should definitely win (like Cincy) nor a game they should definitely lose (like Seattle). I think a win next week would cement their status as the real deal. A loss would be a step back (with or without McCoy), but not off a cliff.
Could the Giants actually end up favored next week, given it will be a home game? Personally, I hope not. Let them keep playing as the underdog.
Lots to be excited about tonight  
Giantfan21 : 12/7/2020 1:06 am : link
The OL especially Thomas improvement, Gallman, Williams but what i am most excited about is the play of the 3 rookie LB especially Crowder and Coughlin. I dont think its a fluke and to think they were all drafted in the 7th round is just amazing
The morning after  
OBJRoyal : 12/7/2020 6:32 am : link
Still shocking how well this coaching staff is doing with this team. Outstanding job!!
RE: this  
Victor in CT : 12/7/2020 8:26 am : link
In comment 15069141 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
game was a bit similar to the Giants-Saints game in the late 80s where LT played with one arm and Rutledge and Hostetler filled in for Simms.


You're bringing a tear to my eye :-)
RE: Before the game, Stephen A Smith said that Seattle was the best team  
Victor in CT : 12/7/2020 8:28 am : link
In comment 15069621 Ira said:
Quote:
in the NFC.


DAMN! Had I known I would have bet the house right then and there!! LOL
Merry Christmas fellow Giants fans! We have a real HC and  
Victor in CT : 12/7/2020 8:41 am : link
staff FINALLY!! And to paraphrase Lou Brown: Here's a nice big shitburger to Pat Leonard and all the other media assholes who have no idea what they are writing about, just looking to stir shit.

So for me:

* Its been so long since I was that into a Giants game I almost forgot what it was like.
* Congrats to Dave Gettleman. The man someone called a blind squirrel on Friday has improved the roster dramatically.
* Congrats to Joe Judge and staff for teaching and coaching these guys up, and changing the mindset of the team. I said before the season that I didn't think the Giants were bereft of talent. I though they were poorly coached and ill prepared.
* Poster child for the above: Jabril Peppers. He's be given a role and taught to play it. Now he's a force.
* Both lines were NASTY yesterday. It's been ages since a Giants team put a physical ass whipping on a team like that. The OLs are all mean and tough, looking to punish defenders.
* What else is there to say about Leonard Williams? Another guy put into the right role to succeed and he's dominating. They have to sign him.

It's a great football Monday.
The Last Six Minutes  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12/7/2020 9:11 am : link
I started to have deja vu thoughts of the first Philadelphia game. I'm like "Oh please! Not again!" Almost didn't breathe until that 4th down desperation pass from Wilson hit the ground.
