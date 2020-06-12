Do we owe Gettleman an apology

This guy has Ben killed her for the past 3 years.. I think people fail to realize how bad of shape we were in when you took over. We had aging overpriced vets. We had 1st round draft picked that didn’t even see the end of their first contracts and a team full of selfish divas.
One thing I never understood was how people kept saying there was no plan.. there was always a plan and a good plan.. build inside out.. the question was never about the plan but could he deliver.. we are the youngest team in the NFL and it appears to be coming together in year 3.. I think we are looking at exciting years of Giants football ahead of us
Reese almost killed the franchise.
Its not ecen a question
He was right about darnold. He was right abouy williams.
Bradberry, martinez and fackrell have been great.
We woj the obj trade.
Ol is gelling.
He may have fixed that.
DG wasbr perfect but he has done a good job
Or both!
If Jones was playing today, this would have been a lopsided win.
They sure as hell have the right coach!
You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.
Do you not believe he’s done a good job rebuilding this football team?
I think this has far more to do with the head coaching hire and the coaching staff he assembled.
You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.
How can you put Shurmur on Gettleman? Then you also have to say what an awesome hire he had with Judge
This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.
The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.
But I still love BBI
Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.
Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.
Did you happen to watch the line of scrimmage AT ALL today?
Quote:
if this year has taught us was that the pat shurmur hire was a real clusterf*&k. That's on Gettleman.
You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.
How can you put Shurmur on Gettleman? Then you also have to say what an awesome hire he had with Judge
YES!!! Awesome beyond words.
Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.
I'm drinking the Graham Kool-Aid, too.
I think right now we may have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Peppers and Bradberry are that smoking hot...
Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.
Did you see the young talent on the OL that led to the leading rusher and leading receiver, or perhaps the young talent on defense
All Gettleman, and all studs today.
This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.
The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
This is not really true, they would be 1 game out of a wild card spot
He's not GM of the year but I've changed my opinion on him and believe he should be the GM for the foreseeable future.
This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.
The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
He has turned the team around in his 3rd season. That seems pretty quick to me. You don't rebuild in one season. Plus we are now the youngest team in the league. Also we've won 4 in a row, and just beat an 8-3 team on the road with our backup QB.
Sure we are 5-7, but not all 5-7 records are the same. We are pointing straight up
These are the best lines we've had since then.
There is a core to build upon here. Inside out.
no GM is perfect..look at his draft this year
I won't get into the other stuff, but Gallman is not Barkley, but who needed a RB at #2. Forget Darnold, could have traded down and have Chubb or Quinten Nelson.
Quote:
But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.
This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.
The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
He has turned the team around in his 3rd season. That seems pretty quick to me. You don't rebuild in one season. Plus we are now the youngest team in the league. Also we've won 4 in a row, and just beat an 8-3 team on the road with our backup QB.
Sure we are 5-7, but not all 5-7 records are the same. We are pointing straight up
Turned around is a stretch still. If they someone ended up 8-8? Yes.
6-10 and in the playoffs? Not quite. Let’s see how the season finishes before we anoint Gettleman
Sucks when good things happen, doesn’t it?
Quote:
Andrew Thomas is not looking like a total bust as a #4 pick . . . give the GM a cookie.
Sucks when good things happen, doesn’t it?
Good god, seriously.
—— Sincerely, BBIs computer nerds. (That have never played a down of football at any level in their damn pathetic lives).
... never doubted him.
Look what he did in Corolina and how fast he did it.
People want Rome built in a day.
Takes time.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
4m
Joe Judge praised the Giants front office for "digging and finding" players who were overlooked by other organizations that the Giants have developed into useful player.
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
4m
Joe Judge praised the Giants front office for "digging and finding" players who were overlooked by other organizations that the Giants have developed into useful player.
Let me translate this - Here Dave. I will throw you a bone. Merry Christmas.
Quite an exaggeration to compare the 2017 team he took over with Odell, Collins, Jenkins to the 70s Giants
I won't get into the other stuff, but Gallman is not Barkley, but who needed a RB at #2. Forget Darnold, could have traded down and have Chubb or Quinten Nelson.
You sound like a clown with an absolutely horrific podcast that has sounded like a child destroying Gettleman at every turn. I don’t blame you for admitting you don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. The podcast depends on it! Keep strong my friend!
Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. Re-establish NYG Football at the line of scrimmage.
What happened today?
Lol
Yeah, don’t ever expect bw to actually admit he was wrong.....he has invested too much in his campaign to overthrow the King (GETTLEMAN)....
It was a great win. Best win in years.
Loved every second of it in a bar in Williamsburg littered with Seattle fans - strangely, btw.
Don’t worry. This may have been the final straw. bw disappears when things are going well. He should vanish at any time now. His maternal takes an enormous hit when things are positive. It’s why we never seen him through the Super Bowl years and he suddenly popped back up when things went south. He’s a troll. Everyone that has been here any length of time knows it.
This is exactly the problem everyone on this site has with you, Googs. You’re fucking brain dead.
For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.
Quote:
brings me great joy.
For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.
I'm miserable? I've been optimistic on the growth of the team every year, maybe even to a fault sometimes as a fan.
What do you consider "miserable"? Are you unhappy that you're possibly going to look like a complete fool for the three years of negativity and absolutes you've been spewing?
Get outta here.
Let me pull up that Trevor Lawrence thread 2 months ago and see how many of you were praying that he would be a Giant.
When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.
+1
Thus my comment about Judge & crew.
Quote:
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
brings me great joy.
For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.
I'm miserable? I've been optimistic on the growth of the team every year, maybe even to a fault sometimes as a fan.
What do you consider "miserable"? Are you unhappy that you're possibly going to look like a complete fool for the three years of negativity and absolutes you've been spewing?
Get outta here.
Not sure how a 6-10 team would make me look like a fool just because they won a bad division, but sure. For one attacking people for absolutes you seem to making a lot of them about a team that still has a lot of question marks.
Quote:
Dave - I apologize. What was it again?
This is exactly the problem everyone on this site has with you, Googs. You’re fucking brain dead.
You don’t like Giant fans when the team loses. You don’t like them when they win. You don’t even like Giant fans that may or may not be Giant fans.
You don’t seem to like anybody.
It's insane. You can't even enjoy this win you are dug in so deep.
Your loss.
saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means
saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means
Handful of guys, a couple on this thread.
It's insane. You can't even enjoy this win you are dug in so deep.
Your loss.
Really I didn’t enjoy the win? Must have missed my posts about how impressive this was, how good the secondary was, how this was finally a good feeling after a Giants game etc.
It’s rich you’re calling people a fool after your Eli Revenge Tour posts. Grow up.
This place is dynamite, isn't it.
We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.
Quote:
to say I told you so?
This place is dynamite, isn't it.
We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.
They have this cult ideology about them that anyone who had the nerve to criticize a team that was getting blown out of the water for 2.5 years was somehow off base.
DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.
The nerve of some of you Giant fans!
Quote:
to say I told you so?
This place is dynamite, isn't it.
We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.
And what the fuck do you think you two have been doing for the better part of four years?
Quote:
.
DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.
And there's the perpetration of the narrative!!!
Next thing you know, we'll just say he's a GM in name only and a face to put in front of the mic.
Quote:
You would have to go back to the 70's to find a Giants team more void of talent. No one was going to rebuild the Giants as quick as we inpatient Giants fan would like. Has he had a few missteps? Absolutely, but he has also added some very solid pieces to the team who are performing very well, and the team has shown consistent improvement since the start of the season. IMO, he has earned another year, but I also acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do before this team has all the pieces to make a legitimate SB run, and some of these players currently doing well are going to have to step up and show they can continue to perform at a consistently high-level.
Quite an exaggeration to compare the 2017 team he took over with Odell, Collins, Jenkins to the 70s Giants
Quote:
brings me great joy.
Don’t worry. This may have been the final straw. bw disappears when things are going well. He should vanish at any time now. His maternal takes an enormous hit when things are positive. It’s why we never seen him through the Super Bowl years and he suddenly popped back up when things went south. He’s a troll. Everyone that has been here any length of time knows it.
That’s actually not true. He’s got a schtick but he takes as good as he gives.
Quote:
on board with the new narrative that DG sucks ass and the Giants have stripped him of all power, hence the turnaround!
saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means
Handful of guys, a couple on this thread.
Of course they show up on this thread. The word Gettleman is like a bat signal for the computer geeks. I don’t think Googs is a computer geek, I think he just wants to be part of the cool kids crowd, though.
DG messed up year one because he was subtly "forced" (my guess...) to keep Eli and keep the team winning as he rebuilds. He may have over-estimated the roster and he made some bad, old UFA signings.
If we win this division and right now I have to believe we will especially if Washington loses tomorrow night, well how can you let him go?
The key this off-season is to again draft well and sign key UFA's that come to play and want to win. I'd love a real ER but don't want to overpay a UFA.
I don't think the cap will go up due to COVID so movement between teams, big money movement, may not be as much as years past.
You talking about self awareness? God lord man.
Quote:
In comment 15069337 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to say I told you so?
This place is dynamite, isn't it.
We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.
And what the fuck do you think you two have been doing for the better part of four years?
I don’t know...what?
Quote:
In comment 15069397 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.
DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.
And there's the perpetration of the narrative!!!
Next thing you know, we'll just say he's a GM in name only and a face to put in front of the mic.
What’s the stripped of his power thing about? I’m on pins and needles if true.
BUT... Peppers and Leonard Williams look great. Martinez looks great. Bradberry looks extra great.
I am happy about the turnaround this team has made.
I am happy the arrow is pointing in the right direction.
It is my opinion that Judge and the coaching staff deserve the lion's share of the credit.
This team still has lots of question marks. Edge, WR, TE, CB, QB, possibly LB, and yes still the OL. The OL is looking much better, but we don't know how sustainable it is just yet. Similarly, we also don't know what to expect from Jones going forward yet.
Notice that all this turnaround is happening without Barkley. Imagine where the team would be if the Giants took one of the reasonable offers that DG himself admitted that he received and parlayed that into multiple picks filling multiple other positions.
He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.
It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.
But owe him an apology, that's weird.
And Eli!
saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means
My narrative or Gettleman's own narrative...
https://www.si.com/nfl/giants/news/gettleman-admits-that-he-overestimated-the-giants-rebuild-process
“Listen, this is a bottom-line business, and it’s about winning,” he told WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts.
“We hadn’t won enough, and I’d been a part of that . . . We all have high standards, and we all expect to be the best, and that’s what we shoot for. I obviously haven’t met that standard, and I’m disappointed.”
Gettleman then admitted during his guest spot on the Michael Kay Show that he believed that mixing in veterans who carried high contracts were done to win.
“This is where I’m culpable,” Gettleman said. “I came into it, and I thought that we could do both at the same time. And I was wrong.”
With Gettleman having acknowledged the error of his ways, the humbled general manager said he’s willing to put his pride aside if it’s in the best interest of the organization.
That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
Quote:
.
And Eli!
Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.
He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.
It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.
But owe him an apology, that's weird.
We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.
Quote:
In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
And Eli!
Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.
Deflect what? You’re probably checking Eli’s twitter account as we speak to see what he thinks about the win.
And not for nothing, I was shocked by the DJ pick but hope he hangs in there.
Quote:
In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
And Eli!
Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.
What makes your gloating an attacks on people who critiqued what has been a bad football team funny is that you did the same attacking about how people were wrong about Eli And just being miserable negative morons.
It’s so hypocritical it’s actually funny.
Quote:
I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!
He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.
It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.
But owe him an apology, that's weird.
We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!
Awful poster.
The Judge HIRE is the story here.
Then Judge pulled a coup hiring Graham. And the Garrett hire is looking better and better.
The coaching staff should be called The Chicken Salad Staff...
Early in the year, I thought the mistake was not taking care of the OL. But, this past draft seems like it may have taken care of that. Imagine a healthy Barkley with this OL. And Gallman and Morris behind him. It makes me look forward to next year already.
And, Jones may or not be a franchise QB. But, he was just starting to come into his own the last few weeks. With a good OL/running game, he is showing he absolutely can be a good and winning QB in this league. He may not be the guy to win games consistently on his own. But, he is certainly blossoming into a guy you feel good having under Center.
Quote:
In comment 15069480 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
And Eli!
Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.
What makes your gloating an attacks on people who critiqued what has been a bad football team funny is that you did the same attacking about how people were wrong about Eli And just being miserable negative morons.
It’s so hypocritical it’s actually funny.
Buddy, I've been on this site before you were bumming money to buy gas to put in your car to get to high school.
Keep crunching the numbers. I'll keep watching football.
Is Gettleman trying to figure out how to turn on the official Jints Central issued iPhone?!? ;)
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Regarding trade offers:
https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/dave-gettleman-passed-reasonable-offer-article-1.3964160
On Thursday, Dave Gettleman scoffed that any trade offers he'd received for the No. 2 overall pick amounted to "a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog."
But it turns out he actually was offered some Krispy Kremes, an Auntie Anne's and a Ball Park Frank, and Gettleman just wasn't hungry enough to deal for premium return.
Gettleman incredibly said on a Monday afternoon appearance on WFAN's "The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Maggie & Bart" that he did receive "one very reasonable offer" for the pick.
"We did have one very reasonable offer. We did," Gettleman said.
But not only did Gettleman balk, as he admitted on Thursday, once the Giants were on the clock at No. 2, he didn't even check back with any teams to see if Sam Darnold's presence on the board would increase that trade's value.
There were some reports that suggested that there was more than 1 offer. Though, I have no idea how reasonable the other offers were or how many. Furthermore, not exploring the options is gross negligence. Exploring doesn't mean you have to take them, but not exploring cannot be defended.
Quote:
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.
Quote:
That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.
The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.
If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.
Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?
Looks like he needs better seats.
And you don't see a problem with that.
Have fun. I'm going to have some beers.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
Just beat AZ now...and get to 6- 7...while Dalls, Phiilly and WFT continue to lose.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
That isn’t needed either. No apologies nor worrying about next week or unknowns.
Enjoy the big win.
And you don't see a problem with that.
Have fun. I'm going to have some beers.
Hell yeah. Cheers.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
This is the problem here - the rush to give credit to DG when the majority of it should go to Judge and that staff.
Yes, DG has grabbed some good groceries, but Chef Judge and his sous chefs Graham (especially) and Garrett are making Emeril Lagasse proud...
Quote:
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
That isn’t needed either. No apologies nor worrying about next week or unknowns.
Enjoy the big win.
Oh I’m enjoying it, but not going to let it slide being attacked for enjoying it.
Quote:
In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.
Quote:
That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.
The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.
If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.
Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?
So, you are disagreeing with Bill2? I am expressing the same sentiment he did on the other thread you reference.
Regarding Gates, I have agreed that he has improved immensely, and is playing well at C. Again, as Bill2 suggested, that is far more likely a decision that was fought for by a coach who saw something that he felt projected Gates to C. That said, we have seen such experiments fail more often than they succeed. We only need to go back the previous experimental C in Halapio for evidence of that. And given this organization's failures over the past decade, they earned no benefit of the doubt. Furthermore, no matter how you slice it, relying on Gates without a back up plan was, IMO, risky to the point of negligence. The fact that it worked out doesn't excuse that.
Quote:
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.
If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.
If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.
There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
If Daniel Jones returns and is effective, we will beat the Cardinals who have their own weaknesses. I think our defense is clearly for real now and as long as we stay healthy we will win this division.
Just beat AZ now...and get to 6- 7...while Dalls, Phiilly and WFT continue to lose.
That’s part of my point, the way we played today we should beat Arizona with a healthy Jones. If we follow today up with getting blown out next week it’ll be telling.
Because if we had a coach somewhere in between Shurmur and Judge we’d probably look a lot more like last years team than this years
Quote:
How one can give most of the credit to the coaching staff for the turnaround and not reflect on the possibility that Shurmur and staff perhaps made the talent look worse than what it was. I don't think giving anyone a majority share of the credit nor blame is a good idea so far away from the situation. To me the answer probably has been that Gettleman hasn't been as bad as fans thought which shouldn't be a big deal. I would say a way to prevent misreading a situation is to always communicate the possibility of being incorrect and or waiting a little longer to come to an opinion. There seems to be a rush to form an opinion on everything.
Because if we had a coach somewhere in between Shurmur and Judge we’d probably look a lot more like last years team than this years
Hard to say, I certainly couldn't say that with certainty.
Now yes, Shurmer was a bad hire. Saying that, how many coaches from that year have been successful? Solder has been awful but the cupboard was bare and we were desperate.. every other signing that people complain about were cheap roster fillers that were brought in to fill spots as the roster was filled with better players.
And no this team isn’t a super bowl contender yet and is only 5/7 but idk how any one watching over the past 6 weeks couldn’t be ecstatic with what we are witnessing
Does your groin hurt from sitting on the fence so much? ;)
When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.
Difference in Jabril is nothing short of astonishing; play of the rookies
Coaching
I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.
Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.
I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.
Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.
I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.
What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.
Quote:
In comment 15069471 christian said:
Quote:
I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!
He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.
It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.
But owe him an apology, that's weird.
We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!
Awful poster.
Love how you call everybody who disagrees with your harbrained, horde shit theories "an awful poster", yet you post mire than anybody else on the board, never bring any substance, and werevforced to re-register under a new name Googs.
Fat-fuck, loser poster trolls a message board of a team he follows and calls other members "bad posters..." Its not hilarious, its sad.
I will say this, I like this team a lot more than any I can remember in a long time. And the Judge seems like he’s he real deal. So, I don’t know that I have any for which to apologize but I’ll certainly tip my hat to Getty and say well done so far. There’s a ways to go, but this is a team to be proud of and it’s Getty’s doing.
No.
Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.
+1
also +1 for trueblueinpw, by the way, where is pw?
No.
Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.
Welcome back Mook!
Be careful with that sentiment, the apologists are out in force and looking for blood.
Apparently we are not allowed to be happy about the improvement and especially happy about the coaching staff, without giving the credit to DG...
This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.
The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
The Vikings are in that final wildcard spot with 1 more win. You make it sound like we're leading the division at 2-10.
Port Washington, NY.
Quote:
to a guy who has been running the ship of a team that has one of the worst records in the entire league since he got here? Even with the 5-7 right now?
No.
Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.
Welcome back Mook!
Be careful with that sentiment, the apologists are out in force and looking for blood.
Apparently we are not allowed to be happy about the improvement and especially happy about the coaching staff, without giving the credit to DG...
I'm not going to spend tonight shitting on what was a great win, but we dont owe Gettleman an apology. The biggest positive I see from Gettleman that I was absolutely wrong about was Williams. I didn't think it was the worst trade ever but didn't make much sense to me considering where the Giants were, but Williams has more than earned a big pay day and the Giants should be the one that gives it to him. He's one of the big pieces to hopefully this team becoming a legit contender in a couple years. That all hinges on Jones though, we'll see.
I was adamant that the Leonard Williams trade was a disaster, but it's looking pretty good right now (though still a good chance we could have signed him without the trade, but that's far from guaranteed).
I started a thread trashing him about the OL after the second game - turns out I was dead wrong there and we just needed more time for the OL to come together. I think Peart is going to be tremendous too.
I don't know how much say he had in hiring Judge but that was a grand slam right there.
I still think he's been wrong about tons of stuff but every GM has lots of misses.
One thing I 100% agreed with was not giving away Engram for nothing like 90% of BBI wanted to do - we might very well be 3-9 if we traded him away. Kudos to DG for that non-move. Actually wish we had kept Markus Golden.....he might be fitting very nicely with this D right now if he was here.
Anyway today was the most fun I've had watching this team play in 4 years, and I absolutely can't wait to add Jones and Barkley to this offense with hopefully another quality receiver. So a big kudos to our GM for getting this team headed in the right direction. I hope he continues to prove me wrong.
Who wanted Shurmur and that staff is a question for another day. That said, Accorsi couldn't draft well until TC showed up.
But his performance this year has earned him some trust. I’m good with him continuing in his duties.
with his best move in hiring Judge.
Arrow had to be pointing up with DG after three years.
It appears to be now.
Quote:
I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.
I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.
Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.
I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.
Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.
What exactly am I giving Credit to Gettleman for? My whole point these last few years regarding Gettleman was to let things play out good or bad. None of us know how much credit should go to who. I felt fans have been jumping the gun with overly negative opinions of Gettleman's moves without considering factors that could play into the results of his moves.
I do not know the driving force for any of Gettleman's moves which is the point. How am I communicating that my opinion is the better one? That is something I work to avoid communicating. If you are not mistaken and I come off that way to enough posters then it would be good to know and look at correcting that. To me offering an opinion that is communicated as certain is treating one's opinion as the better opinion.
I disagree with your opinion regarding the Shurmur years. You say we don't know the driving force behind Gettleman's good moves, well that should cut both ways. I am not sure why we know the driving force behind only Gettleman's bad moves.
Lastly, when do I "go off" on anyone? That isn't my style, I believe you would struggle to prove that. Of course you also accused me of having a habit of cussing others out which was false while yourself referred to me as a "pathetic excuse for a human" which is on par with cussing one out if they had not done anything to deserve to have such a thing thrown their way.
You are free to use the above to prove that I go off on others because it is the closest you will more than likely find.
I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.
What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.
I do not agree with this. If enough posters back up your accusation I will certainly treat it more seriously, I don't think you have a good track record of my behavior based on past accusations you have been wrong about. It's pretty simple with me. Communicate an opinion as such. Do not leave it to me to assume one is making an opinion because the wrong language is chosen in expressing that opinion.
Quote:
I don't really have an issue with your opinion. I disagree, but that is what a message board is about.
I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.
What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.
I do not agree with this. If enough posters back up your accusation I will certainly treat it more seriously, I don't think you have a good track record of my behavior based on past accusations you have been wrong about. It's pretty simple with me. Communicate an opinion as such. Do not leave it to me to assume one is making an opinion because the wrong language is chosen in expressing that opinion.
I don't post often, read daily, but want to say, Crick, it's generous of you to respond to that post as diplomatically as you did, but completely unnecessary. Someone lacks self-awareness but it isn't you.
Look at the language of the accusatory post. Have you ever posted anything that suggests you "hate" something someone wrote here? Consider the source. Has anyone other than McL (or possibly the eerily similar-styled NoGainDayne) ever had a problem with your contributions? It's them, not you.
And he was mocked for both the Beckham trade and Williams trade, but both of those moves are looking good right now.
Joe Judge is far more important to this franchise than whoever the GM is. This is a head coach league. So, if Judge & DG work well together, I’m not shaking that up.
Just like it's owner.
I LOVE what I am seeing but let the season play out.
One thing, if you want to give credit to DG re Judge (and shit re Shurmur), don't we have to give it to Mara too?
Judge is the most important piece of this equation imo, above any player.
Chew on that sadistic piece of info!
Quote:
In comment 15069512 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.
Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.
That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.
Quote:
That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.
The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.
If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.
Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?
So, you are disagreeing with Bill2? I am expressing the same sentiment he did on the other thread you reference.
Regarding Gates, I have agreed that he has improved immensely, and is playing well at C. Again, as Bill2 suggested, that is far more likely a decision that was fought for by a coach who saw something that he felt projected Gates to C. That said, we have seen such experiments fail more often than they succeed. We only need to go back the previous experimental C in Halapio for evidence of that. And given this organization's failures over the past decade, they earned no benefit of the doubt. Furthermore, no matter how you slice it, relying on Gates without a back up plan was, IMO, risky to the point of negligence. The fact that it worked out doesn't excuse that.
So DG brings in Gates before this coaching staff was here but gets no credit for it?
This seemed pretty obvious from day 1, when Bettcher brought in all of his ex Cards. Someone on another thread said it last night. You don’t bat .000 on moves, so coaching and lack of player development had to be a major issue. Sure that falls on DG, and likely was his biggest mistake. Get the coach right and everything else falls into place.
Quote:
I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.
I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.
Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.
I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.
Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.
In all fairness, if bradberry, martinez and Logan sucked; gettleman would be getting roasted on here. Gettleman works with the coaches. How many players did gettleman bring in with arizona ties for bettcher. How many players were brought in with ties to shurmur and shula? This past draft had a lot of ties to the SEC.
A good general manager listens to his coaches and tries to get them players that fit their scheme, but ultimately the GM has final say and he is responsible for player acquisitions whether its free agency, draft or trades (good and bad).
With that said, this season was always about the back half of the year. And we're 4-0. The OL looked great yesterday. Not average, but great. Thomas looked fantastic. The goal is to build a sustainable playoff team. The past four games are indications we might be getting there. But we aren't there yet.
Also, I think too much is made of the bad division thing. The Giants would be one game back of the WC this year. Also, the NFC East plays the two toughest divisions in football this year in the AFC North and NFC West. I won't view the NFC East winner as an undeserving playoff team.
Quote:
In comment 15069856 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't post often, read daily, but want to say, Crick, it's generous of you to respond to that post as diplomatically as you did, but completely unnecessary. Someone lacks self-awareness but it isn't you.
Look at the language of the accusatory post. Have you ever posted anything that suggests you "hate" something someone wrote here? Consider the source. Has anyone other than McL (or possibly the eerily similar-styled NoGainDayne) ever had a problem with your contributions? It's them, not you.
First of all, I'm flattered that you are implying that McL and I might be dupes. He's one of the smartest and best posters on this site IMO.
Crick and I have had our differences but also some frank and honest conversations that I've appreciated. I think we'd probably both think we are fairly intolerant of bullshit and willing to call people out on it. I will say that everyone's opinion is slanted or biased and people that point out that they are fair tend to not be as fair as people that don't. I would say the most balanced people I've ever met would never say a word about it to anyone.
As for you Mr. Fox. The Giants very clearly try to manipulate information in the media. I'm skeptical of anyone who comes in to take a quick pot shot and undermine people that question the team. I don't think you know anything about how difficult it is to present an opinion that differs from the overwhelming desire here to stay positive even when facts are not supporting that narrative very well. I've never seen well researched and thought out opinions treated so aggressively and with such disrespect as I have on this board in any forum. I'd bet you have some close association to the team.
Bullshit to infer someone might be a dupe just because we both work in a similar field and were able to spot something similar and write about it. If you think we are the same person maybe reading isn't your best skill.