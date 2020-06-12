Do we owe Gettleman an apology g56blue10 : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm

This guy has Ben killed her for the past 3 years.. I think people fail to realize how bad of shape we were in when you took over. We had aging overpriced vets. We had 1st round draft picked that didn’t even see the end of their first contracts and a team full of selfish divas.



One thing I never understood was how people kept saying there was no plan.. there was always a plan and a good plan.. build inside out.. the question was never about the plan but could he deliver.. we are the youngest team in the NFL and it appears to be coming together in year 3.. I think we are looking at exciting years of Giants football ahead of us