Do we owe Gettleman an apology

g56blue10 : 12/6/2020 7:13 pm
This guy has Ben killed her for the past 3 years.. I think people fail to realize how bad of shape we were in when you took over. We had aging overpriced vets. We had 1st round draft picked that didn’t even see the end of their first contracts and a team full of selfish divas.

One thing I never understood was how people kept saying there was no plan.. there was always a plan and a good plan.. build inside out.. the question was never about the plan but could he deliver.. we are the youngest team in the NFL and it appears to be coming together in year 3.. I think we are looking at exciting years of Giants football ahead of us
yes  
broadbandz : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
we do. Almost all the problems can be traced directly to Reese. Even the Solder signing was a Reese created problem.

Reese almost killed the franchise.
...  
BleedBlue : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
100%

Its not ecen a question

He was right about darnold. He was right abouy williams.

Bradberry, martinez and fackrell have been great.

We woj the obj trade.
Ol is gelling.

He may have fixed that.

DG wasbr perfect but he has done a good job
No  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/6/2020 7:15 pm : link
Or Judge and crew  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 7:16 pm : link
A huge Thank You!
RE: Or Judge and crew  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15068911 .McL. said:
Quote:
A huge Thank You!


Or both!
Get some edge rushers  
David B. : 12/6/2020 7:17 pm : link
and some more talent on the OL, and this team looks like the arrow is pointed UP again.

If Jones was playing today, this would have been a lopsided win.

They sure as hell have the right coach!
No  
JohnB : 12/6/2020 7:17 pm : link
if this year has taught us was that the pat shurmur hire was a real clusterf*&k. That's on Gettleman.


You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.
RE: No  
g56blue10 : 12/6/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15068899 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
Do you not believe he’s done a good job rebuilding this football team?
Not there yet  
lax counsel : 12/6/2020 7:18 pm : link
He’s still made plenty of head scratching decisions and the book is still out on whether he drafted a legit top 10 qb, because if he didn’t, the giants won’t go far on a yearly basis.

I think this has far more to do with the head coaching hire and the coaching staff he assembled.
RE: No  
nygiants16 : 12/6/2020 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15068924 JohnB said:
Quote:
if this year has taught us was that the pat shurmur hire was a real clusterf*&k. That's on Gettleman.


You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.


How can you put Shurmur on Gettleman? Then you also have to say what an awesome hire he had with Judge
How many  
Pete in MD : 12/6/2020 7:21 pm : link
rookies made big plays today? Holmes, Coughlin, Crowder, three offensive linemen, et al. You really have to credit this draft.
Today's win was great  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/6/2020 7:22 pm : link
But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.

This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.

The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.
No...  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 7:22 pm : link
This is coaching.

When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.
Going  
liteamorn : 12/6/2020 7:24 pm : link
To be tough keeping our O&D Co-Ordinators this off season.
Of course...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/6/2020 7:28 pm : link
... i’m a football coach and I can promise you that almost all of the people who pretend to know what the fuck is going on here are full of shit.

But I still love BBI
Odd day to sprinkle kudos on Gettleman  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 7:28 pm : link
The leading rusher and leading receiver today are two guys he had nothing to do with.

Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.
RE: Odd day to sprinkle kudos on Gettleman  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15069029 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
The leading rusher and leading receiver today are two guys he had nothing to do with.

Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.


Did you happen to watch the line of scrimmage AT ALL today?
RE: RE: No  
JohnB : 12/6/2020 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15068941 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15068924 JohnB said:


Quote:


if this year has taught us was that the pat shurmur hire was a real clusterf*&k. That's on Gettleman.


You have to believe that Joe Judge and Gettleman are on the same page, they drink the same koolaid and agree with one another. That is on Gettleman too.



How can you put Shurmur on Gettleman? Then you also have to say what an awesome hire he had with Judge


YES!!! Awesome beyond words.
Some people certainly owe Getts a "Sorry, bruh"  
BlackLight : 12/6/2020 7:30 pm : link
Thankfully, I'm not one of them. I was saying all year that the ass-jacked offseason with no preseason was going to force us to watch the team gel and improve while appearing to the suck in the meantime. At minimum, we should've held our tongues until we knew what we had.
RE: Odd day to sprinkle kudos on Gettleman  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15069029 eclipz928 said:
Quote:

Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.


I'm drinking the Graham Kool-Aid, too.

I think right now we may have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Peppers and Bradberry are that smoking hot...
RE: Odd day to sprinkle kudos on Gettleman  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15069029 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
The leading rusher and leading receiver today are two guys he had nothing to do with.

Patrick Graham has this defense playing way above their heads - ultimately he may end up being the guy that saves Gettleman's job this year.


Did you see the young talent on the OL that led to the leading rusher and leading receiver, or perhaps the young talent on defense
Leonard Williams, Peppers, Bradberry, Lawrence, Martinez...  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 7:32 pm : link
the ENTIRE offensive line....

All Gettleman, and all studs today.
RE: Today's win was great  
nygiants16 : 12/6/2020 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15068978 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.

This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.

The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.


This is not really true, they would be 1 game out of a wild card spot
I’d say  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 7:34 pm : link
No given the way Reese is vilified here
One Has to Admit...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2020 7:35 pm : link
That many of DG's moves have actually turned out well.

He's not GM of the year but I've changed my opinion on him and believe he should be the GM for the foreseeable future.
RE: Today's win was great  
PatersonPlank : 12/6/2020 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15068978 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.

This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.

The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.


He has turned the team around in his 3rd season. That seems pretty quick to me. You don't rebuild in one season. Plus we are now the youngest team in the league. Also we've won 4 in a row, and just beat an 8-3 team on the road with our backup QB.

Sure we are 5-7, but not all 5-7 records are the same. We are pointing straight up
DG is still batting .500  
Gmen703 : 12/6/2020 7:39 pm : link
Too many blunders to mix the good.
Yes, the line played decent today  
eclipz928 : 12/6/2020 7:39 pm : link
Andrew Thomas is not looking like a total bust as a #4 pick . . . give the GM a cookie.
The lines, the lines, the lines, the lines....  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 7:39 pm : link
The offensive and defensive lines have been our lament since 2012.

These are the best lines we've had since then.

There is a core to build upon here. Inside out.
RE: DG is still batting .500  
nygiants16 : 12/6/2020 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15069108 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
Too many blunders to mix the good.


no GM is perfect..look at his draft this year
No  
Pete44 : 12/6/2020 7:41 pm : link
Imagine how good we would be if he used more of our capital and we had a good WR, pass rusher and another cover CB.

I won't get into the other stuff, but Gallman is not Barkley, but who needed a RB at #2. Forget Darnold, could have traded down and have Chubb or Quinten Nelson.
RE: RE: Today's win was great  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15069099 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15068978 Gary from The East End said:


Quote:


But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.

This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.

The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.



He has turned the team around in his 3rd season. That seems pretty quick to me. You don't rebuild in one season. Plus we are now the youngest team in the league. Also we've won 4 in a row, and just beat an 8-3 team on the road with our backup QB.

Sure we are 5-7, but not all 5-7 records are the same. We are pointing straight up


Turned around is a stretch still. If they someone ended up 8-8? Yes.

6-10 and in the playoffs? Not quite. Let’s see how the season finishes before we anoint Gettleman
I think he owes  
darren in pdx : 12/6/2020 7:43 pm : link
us an apology for whiffing on Shurmur. It's becoming clear that Shurmur and his staff was a much bigger problem than Getts was. Judge and Getts has been a better combo, but it's still only been one year in the middle of a pandemic..
RE: Yes, the line played decent today  
Bill L : 12/6/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15069110 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
Andrew Thomas is not looking like a total bust as a #4 pick . . . give the GM a cookie.

Sucks when good things happen, doesn’t it?
RE: RE: Yes, the line played decent today  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15069217 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15069110 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


Andrew Thomas is not looking like a total bust as a #4 pick . . . give the GM a cookie.


Sucks when good things happen, doesn’t it?


Good god, seriously.
Nah  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 7:55 pm : link
Not until he looks like Sheldon from BBT and turns into an epic computer nerd. Football men are outdated. It’s all about how good you are with the ole computer nowadays.

—— Sincerely, BBIs computer nerds. (That have never played a down of football at any level in their damn pathetic lives).
I don't ....  
short lease : 12/6/2020 7:56 pm : link

... never doubted him.


Look what he did in Corolina and how fast he did it.


People want Rome built in a day.


Takes time.
Hot off the press:  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 7:56 pm : link
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
4m
Joe Judge praised the Giants front office for "digging and finding" players who were overlooked by other organizations that the Giants have developed into useful player.
The man inherited a mess ...  
Beer Man : 12/6/2020 7:59 pm : link
You would have to go back to the 70's to find a Giants team more void of talent. No one was going to rebuild the Giants as quick as we inpatient Giants fan would like. Has he had a few missteps? Absolutely, but he has also added some very solid pieces to the team who are performing very well, and the team has shown consistent improvement since the start of the season. IMO, he has earned another year, but I also acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do before this team has all the pieces to make a legitimate SB run, and some of these players currently doing well are going to have to step up and show they can continue to perform at a consistently high-level.
RE: Hot off the press:  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15069239 Britt in VA said:
Quote:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
4m
Joe Judge praised the Giants front office for "digging and finding" players who were overlooked by other organizations that the Giants have developed into useful player.


Let me translate this - Here Dave. I will throw you a bone. Merry Christmas.
One of the first things Gettleman said was that he was going to  
Ira : 12/6/2020 7:59 pm : link
rebuild our offensive and defensive lines. He delivered.
Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:00 pm : link
brings me great joy.
RE: The man inherited a mess ...  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15069252 Beer Man said:
Quote:
You would have to go back to the 70's to find a Giants team more void of talent. No one was going to rebuild the Giants as quick as we inpatient Giants fan would like. Has he had a few missteps? Absolutely, but he has also added some very solid pieces to the team who are performing very well, and the team has shown consistent improvement since the start of the season. IMO, he has earned another year, but I also acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do before this team has all the pieces to make a legitimate SB run, and some of these players currently doing well are going to have to step up and show they can continue to perform at a consistently high-level.


Quite an exaggeration to compare the 2017 team he took over with Odell, Collins, Jenkins to the 70s Giants
RE: No  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15069131 Pete44 said:
Quote:
Imagine how good we would be if he used more of our capital and we had a good WR, pass rusher and another cover CB.

I won't get into the other stuff, but Gallman is not Barkley, but who needed a RB at #2. Forget Darnold, could have traded down and have Chubb or Quinten Nelson.

You sound like a clown with an absolutely horrific podcast that has sounded like a child destroying Gettleman at every turn. I don’t blame you for admitting you don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. The podcast depends on it! Keep strong my friend!
There was a plan?  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:03 pm : link
Dave - I apologize. What was it again?
RE: There was a plan?  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15069279 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Dave - I apologize. What was it again?


Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. Re-establish NYG Football at the line of scrimmage.

What happened today?
If this is how the team is gonna play going forward,  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/6/2020 8:04 pm : link
then I'M SORRY. Holy shit, what a win.
Absolutely he does..  
Sean : 12/6/2020 8:04 pm : link
Anyone who doesn’t is unable to adapt on their viewpoint. The line play on both sides is much, much better.
RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
5BowlsSoon : 12/6/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
brings me great joy.


Lol

Yeah, don’t ever expect bw to actually admit he was wrong.....he has invested too much in his campaign to overthrow the King (GETTLEMAN)....
They sure did all those things.  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:05 pm : link
What a seamless 3 year process.
RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
brings me great joy.


It was a great win. Best win in years.

Loved every second of it in a bar in Williamsburg littered with Seattle fans - strangely, btw.
RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
brings me great joy.

Don’t worry. This may have been the final straw. bw disappears when things are going well. He should vanish at any time now. His maternal takes an enormous hit when things are positive. It’s why we never seen him through the Super Bowl years and he suddenly popped back up when things went south. He’s a troll. Everyone that has been here any length of time knows it.
RE: There was a plan?  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15069279 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Dave - I apologize. What was it again?

This is exactly the problem everyone on this site has with you, Googs. You’re fucking brain dead.
RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
brings me great joy.


For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.
RE: RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15069326 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


brings me great joy.



For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.


I'm miserable? I've been optimistic on the growth of the team every year, maybe even to a fault sometimes as a fan.

What do you consider "miserable"? Are you unhappy that you're possibly going to look like a complete fool for the three years of negativity and absolutes you've been spewing?

Get outta here.
A great win and so many of you just looking  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:10 pm : link
to say I told you so? Especially since you really didn’t.

Let me pull up that Trevor Lawrence thread 2 months ago and see how many of you were praying that he would be a Giant.

RE: No...  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15068981 bw in dc said:
Quote:
This is coaching.

When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.

+1
Thus my comment about Judge & crew.
RE: RE: RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15069333 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15069326 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


brings me great joy.



For a guy who likes to accuse other people of being miserable is sure seems like you’re the miserable one.



I'm miserable? I've been optimistic on the growth of the team every year, maybe even to a fault sometimes as a fan.

What do you consider "miserable"? Are you unhappy that you're possibly going to look like a complete fool for the three years of negativity and absolutes you've been spewing?

Get outta here.


Not sure how a 6-10 team would make me look like a fool just because they won a bad division, but sure. For one attacking people for absolutes you seem to making a lot of them about a team that still has a lot of question marks.

RE: RE: There was a plan?  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15069325 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15069279 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Dave - I apologize. What was it again?


This is exactly the problem everyone on this site has with you, Googs. You’re fucking brain dead.


You don’t like Giant fans when the team loses. You don’t like them when they win. You don’t even like Giant fans that may or may not be Giant fans.

You don’t seem to like anybody.
You have shit on every move for years.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:15 pm : link
You and a handful of posters.

It's insane. You can't even enjoy this win you are dug in so deep.

Your loss.
I'm all...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 8:15 pm : link
on board with the new narrative that DG sucks ass and the Giants have stripped him of all power, hence the turnaround!

saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means
RE: I'm all...  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15069371 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on board with the new narrative that DG sucks ass and the Giants have stripped him of all power, hence the turnaround!

saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means


Handful of guys, a couple on this thread.
RE: You have shit on every move for years.  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15069369 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
You and a handful of posters.

It's insane. You can't even enjoy this win you are dug in so deep.

Your loss.


Really I didn’t enjoy the win? Must have missed my posts about how impressive this was, how good the secondary was, how this was finally a good feeling after a Giants game etc.

It’s rich you’re calling people a fool after your Eli Revenge Tour posts. Grow up.
How did he get stripped of his power?  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:18 pm : link
.
RE: A great win and so many of you just looking  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15069337 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to say I told you so?


This place is dynamite, isn't it.

We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.

I  
dorgan : 12/6/2020 8:19 pm : link
Think you got a nerve Britt. Maybe three nerves.
Yeah, I wonder who the advanced metrics predicted to win this game.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:20 pm : link
RE: RE: A great win and so many of you just looking  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15069400 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069337 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to say I told you so?




This place is dynamite, isn't it.

We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.


They have this cult ideology about them that anyone who had the nerve to criticize a team that was getting blown out of the water for 2.5 years was somehow off base.
RE: How did he get stripped of his power?  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15069397 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.

DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.
RE: I  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15069403 dorgan said:
Quote:
Think you got a nerve Britt. Maybe three nerves.


The nerve of some of you Giant fans!
RE: RE: A great win and so many of you just looking  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15069400 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15069337 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to say I told you so?




This place is dynamite, isn't it.

We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.


And what the fuck do you think you two have been doing for the better part of four years?
This is actually hilarious.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:23 pm : link
I always thought you guys knew you were trolling. You can't lack this much self awareness.
RE: RE: How did he get stripped of his power?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15069419 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069397 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.


DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.


And there's the perpetration of the narrative!!!

Next thing you know, we'll just say he's a GM in name only and a face to put in front of the mic.
RE: RE: The man inherited a mess ...  
Beer Man : 12/6/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15069271 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069252 Beer Man said:


Quote:


You would have to go back to the 70's to find a Giants team more void of talent. No one was going to rebuild the Giants as quick as we inpatient Giants fan would like. Has he had a few missteps? Absolutely, but he has also added some very solid pieces to the team who are performing very well, and the team has shown consistent improvement since the start of the season. IMO, he has earned another year, but I also acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do before this team has all the pieces to make a legitimate SB run, and some of these players currently doing well are going to have to step up and show they can continue to perform at a consistently high-level.



Quite an exaggeration to compare the 2017 team he took over with Odell, Collins, Jenkins to the 70s Giants
You're so right, it was a insult to the 70's teams. Forgive me.
RE: RE: Never change bw, I know you're miserable after that win and that....  
Bill L : 12/6/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15069306 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15069261 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


brings me great joy.


Don’t worry. This may have been the final straw. bw disappears when things are going well. He should vanish at any time now. His maternal takes an enormous hit when things are positive. It’s why we never seen him through the Super Bowl years and he suddenly popped back up when things went south. He’s a troll. Everyone that has been here any length of time knows it.

That’s actually not true. He’s got a schtick but he takes as good as he gives.
RE: RE: I'm all...  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15069380 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15069371 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


on board with the new narrative that DG sucks ass and the Giants have stripped him of all power, hence the turnaround!

saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means



Handful of guys, a couple on this thread.

Of course they show up on this thread. The word Gettleman is like a bat signal for the computer geeks. I don’t think Googs is a computer geek, I think he just wants to be part of the cool kids crowd, though.
I think we have a QB in Jones; we have a good OL with potential;  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 8:24 pm : link
we drafted some good defensive players too, especially if McKinney develops and becomes a solid starter alongside Peppers who is playing well this year.

DG messed up year one because he was subtly "forced" (my guess...) to keep Eli and keep the team winning as he rebuilds. He may have over-estimated the roster and he made some bad, old UFA signings.

If we win this division and right now I have to believe we will especially if Washington loses tomorrow night, well how can you let him go?

The key this off-season is to again draft well and sign key UFA's that come to play and want to win. I'd love a real ER but don't want to overpay a UFA.

I don't think the cap will go up due to COVID so movement between teams, big money movement, may not be as much as years past.
RE: This is actually hilarious.  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15069426 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I always thought you guys knew you were trolling. You can't lack this much self awareness.


You talking about self awareness? God lord man.
Oh I know what I've been doing.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:25 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: A great win and so many of you just looking  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15069423 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15069400 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15069337 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to say I told you so?




This place is dynamite, isn't it.

We get one of the great wins in the last decade - I really believe that - and, like Tourette's Syndrome, there are those who must pull the "I Told You So" card from the bottom of the deck.




And what the fuck do you think you two have been doing for the better part of four years?


I don’t know...what?
RE: RE: RE: How did he get stripped of his power?  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15069429 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15069419 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 15069397 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.


DG himself spoke after last season how he expected to be fired because had done an admittedly bad job. In there he said that things are changing and that other will have more of a say (or something to that effect).
I take that as a euphemism for having had some of his power stripped.



And there's the perpetration of the narrative!!!

Next thing you know, we'll just say he's a GM in name only and a face to put in front of the mic.


What’s the stripped of his power thing about? I’m on pins and needles if true.
What we ALL should now  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2020 8:26 pm : link
be able to see (even BW), is that there was more talent DG collected on this roster then we gave him credit for. It took a competent coaching staff to develop and utilize that talent. Two most important decisions to get right: HC and the QB.It took 3 tries at the HC, looks like they may have gotten it right- finally. Hopefully, they got the QB on one shot.
I owe whoever decided to pull the trigger on Joe Judge  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/6/2020 8:29 pm : link
an apology. I think he’s making this shit look better than it really is because that’s what a top notch coach does.

BUT... Peppers and Leonard Williams look great. Martinez looks great. Bradberry looks extra great.
For the record  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:30 pm : link
I am happy about the win.
I am happy about the turnaround this team has made.
I am happy the arrow is pointing in the right direction.

It is my opinion that Judge and the coaching staff deserve the lion's share of the credit.

This team still has lots of question marks. Edge, WR, TE, CB, QB, possibly LB, and yes still the OL. The OL is looking much better, but we don't know how sustainable it is just yet. Similarly, we also don't know what to expect from Jones going forward yet.

Notice that all this turnaround is happening without Barkley. Imagine where the team would be if the Giants took one of the reasonable offers that DG himself admitted that he received and parlayed that into multiple picks filling multiple other positions.
How do you like me now...  
BamaBlue : 12/6/2020 8:30 pm : link
feckers...

Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:30 pm : link
...  
christian : 12/6/2020 8:32 pm : link
I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!

He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.

It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.

But owe him an apology, that's weird.
Owing an apology is semantics.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:34 pm : link
"What you mean "we"  
PEEJ : 12/6/2020 8:34 pm : link
paleface ?"
RE: Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


And Eli!
RE: I'm all...  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15069371 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on board with the new narrative that DG sucks ass and the Giants have stripped him of all power, hence the turnaround!

saves face for all of those guys who have spent the past three years showing their asses under the guise of being "realists", whatever the fuck that term means

My narrative or Gettleman's own narrative...

https://www.si.com/nfl/giants/news/gettleman-admits-that-he-overestimated-the-giants-rebuild-process

Quote:
Gettleman also admitted that he overestimated the state of the roster and believing that the team could win while it was rebuilding.

“Listen, this is a bottom-line business, and it’s about winning,” he told WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts.

“We hadn’t won enough, and I’d been a part of that . . . We all have high standards, and we all expect to be the best, and that’s what we shoot for. I obviously haven’t met that standard, and I’m disappointed.”

Gettleman then admitted during his guest spot on the Michael Kay Show that he believed that mixing in veterans who carried high contracts were done to win.

“This is where I’m culpable,” Gettleman said. “I came into it, and I thought that we could do both at the same time. And I was wrong.”

With Gettleman having acknowledged the error of his ways, the humbled general manager said he’s willing to put his pride aside if it’s in the best interest of the organization.


That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
RE: RE: Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15069480 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



And Eli!


Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 12/6/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15069471 christian said:
Quote:
I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!

He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.

It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.

But owe him an apology, that's weird.

We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!
McL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 8:39 pm : link
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.
RE: McL..  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.

Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.

Quote:
That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.
RE: RE: RE: Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15069486 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15069480 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



And Eli!



Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.


Deflect what? You’re probably checking Eli’s twitter account as we speak to see what he thinks about the win.

And not for nothing, I was shocked by the DJ pick but hope he hangs in there.
RE: RE: RE: Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15069486 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15069480 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



And Eli!



Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.


What makes your gloating an attacks on people who critiqued what has been a bad football team funny is that you did the same attacking about how people were wrong about Eli And just being miserable negative morons.

It’s so hypocritical it’s actually funny.
RE: RE: ...  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15069498 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15069471 christian said:


Quote:


I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!

He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.

It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.

But owe him an apology, that's weird.


We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!


Awful poster.
RE: I owe whoever decided to pull the trigger on Joe Judge  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15069457 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
an apology. I think he’s making this shit look better than it really is because that’s what a top notch coach does.


The Judge HIRE is the story here.

Then Judge pulled a coup hiring Graham. And the Garrett hire is looking better and better.

The coaching staff should be called The Chicken Salad Staff...
I still stick 100% behind Gettleman with the Barkley pick  
Matt M. : 12/6/2020 8:43 pm : link
In my mind, he was, hands down, the very best player in that draft. None of the QBs were sure things and at that Darnold seemed to be the way they would have gone. I am 100% sold that Barkley over Darnold is the correct move.

Early in the year, I thought the mistake was not taking care of the OL. But, this past draft seems like it may have taken care of that. Imagine a healthy Barkley with this OL. And Gallman and Morris behind him. It makes me look forward to next year already.

And, Jones may or not be a franchise QB. But, he was just starting to come into his own the last few weeks. With a good OL/running game, he is showing he absolutely can be a good and winning QB in this league. He may not be the guy to win games consistently on his own. But, he is certainly blossoming into a guy you feel good having under Center.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Then imagine what this team would look like right now WITH Barkley.  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15069516 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069486 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15069480 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15069461 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



And Eli!



Nice deflection. I was all in on D Jones from Day 1. Were you? I'm sure it's all on record.



What makes your gloating an attacks on people who critiqued what has been a bad football team funny is that you did the same attacking about how people were wrong about Eli And just being miserable negative morons.

It’s so hypocritical it’s actually funny.


Buddy, I've been on this site before you were bumming money to buy gas to put in your car to get to high school.

Keep crunching the numbers. I'll keep watching football.
RE: How do you like me now...  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15069460 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
feckers...


Is Gettleman trying to figure out how to turn on the official Jints Central issued iPhone?!? ;)
RE: McL..  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.

Regarding trade offers:
https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/dave-gettleman-passed-reasonable-offer-article-1.3964160

Quote:


On Thursday, Dave Gettleman scoffed that any trade offers he'd received for the No. 2 overall pick amounted to "a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog."

But it turns out he actually was offered some Krispy Kremes, an Auntie Anne's and a Ball Park Frank, and Gettleman just wasn't hungry enough to deal for premium return.

Gettleman incredibly said on a Monday afternoon appearance on WFAN's "The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Maggie & Bart" that he did receive "one very reasonable offer" for the pick.

"We did have one very reasonable offer. We did," Gettleman said.

But not only did Gettleman balk, as he admitted on Thursday, once the Giants were on the clock at No. 2, he didn't even check back with any teams to see if Sam Darnold's presence on the board would increase that trade's value.

There were some reports that suggested that there was more than 1 offer. Though, I have no idea how reasonable the other offers were or how many. Furthermore, not exploring the options is gross negligence. Exploring doesn't mean you have to take them, but not exploring cannot be defended.
RE: RE: McL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15069512 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.


Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.



Quote:


That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.



I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.

The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.

If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.

Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?
RE: How do you like me now...  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15069460 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
feckers...


Looks like he needs better seats.
Again..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/6/2020 8:50 pm : link
tonight you are going to spend it re-hashing Gettleman's mistakes.

And you don't see a problem with that.

Have fun. I'm going to have some beers.
Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:52 pm : link
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
RE: Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
SGMen : 12/6/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15069573 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.
If Daniel Jones returns and is effective, we will beat the Cardinals who have their own weaknesses. I think our defense is clearly for real now and as long as we stay healthy we will win this division.

Just beat AZ now...and get to 6- 7...while Dalls, Phiilly and WFT continue to lose.
RE: Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
LBH15 : 12/6/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15069573 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.


That isn’t needed either. No apologies nor worrying about next week or unknowns.

Enjoy the big win.
RE: Again..  
Britt in VA : 12/6/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15069567 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
tonight you are going to spend it re-hashing Gettleman's mistakes.

And you don't see a problem with that.

Have fun. I'm going to have some beers.


Hell yeah. Cheers.
RE: Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15069573 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.


This is the problem here - the rush to give credit to DG when the majority of it should go to Judge and that staff.

Yes, DG has grabbed some good groceries, but Chef Judge and his sous chefs Graham (especially) and Garrett are making Emeril Lagasse proud...
RE: RE: Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15069587 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069573 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.



That isn’t needed either. No apologies nor worrying about next week or unknowns.

Enjoy the big win.


Oh I’m enjoying it, but not going to let it slide being attacked for enjoying it.
RE: RE: RE: McL..  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15069554 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15069512 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.


Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.



Quote:


That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.





I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.

The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.

If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.

Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?

So, you are disagreeing with Bill2? I am expressing the same sentiment he did on the other thread you reference.

Regarding Gates, I have agreed that he has improved immensely, and is playing well at C. Again, as Bill2 suggested, that is far more likely a decision that was fought for by a coach who saw something that he felt projected Gates to C. That said, we have seen such experiments fail more often than they succeed. We only need to go back the previous experimental C in Halapio for evidence of that. And given this organization's failures over the past decade, they earned no benefit of the doubt. Furthermore, no matter how you slice it, relying on Gates without a back up plan was, IMO, risky to the point of negligence. The fact that it worked out doesn't excuse that.
RE: RE: Some of you are doing a lot of chest thumping  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15069585 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15069573 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


For a team that still has a lot of questions behind it.

If they go 2-2 with close losses to Ravens and Cleveland then maybe we can start talking about apologies.

If they go 1-3 and get blown out by a strutting Arizona team, Cleveland and Baltimore, than we might not be as close as we thought.

There’s still a lot of unknown about this team.

If Daniel Jones returns and is effective, we will beat the Cardinals who have their own weaknesses. I think our defense is clearly for real now and as long as we stay healthy we will win this division.

Just beat AZ now...and get to 6- 7...while Dalls, Phiilly and WFT continue to lose.


That’s part of my point, the way we played today we should beat Arizona with a healthy Jones. If we follow today up with getting blown out next week it’ll be telling.
Just so I'm clear  
arniefez : 12/6/2020 9:00 pm : link
Gettleman at 70 years old somehow had some kind of an epiphany after last season and turned into Branch Rickey. Has nothing to do with the HC Belichick recommended to Mara. All of a sudden Gettleman has figured things out. Better late than never I guess.
I don't understand  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 9:04 pm : link
How one can give most of the credit to the coaching staff for the turnaround and not reflect on the possibility that Shurmur and staff perhaps made the talent look worse than what it was. I don't think giving anyone a majority share of the credit nor blame is a good idea so far away from the situation. To me the answer probably has been that Gettleman hasn't been as bad as fans thought which shouldn't be a big deal. I would say a way to prevent misreading a situation is to always communicate the possibility of being incorrect and or waiting a little longer to come to an opinion. There seems to be a rush to form an opinion on everything.
RE: I don't understand  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15069617 crick n NC said:
Quote:
How one can give most of the credit to the coaching staff for the turnaround and not reflect on the possibility that Shurmur and staff perhaps made the talent look worse than what it was. I don't think giving anyone a majority share of the credit nor blame is a good idea so far away from the situation. To me the answer probably has been that Gettleman hasn't been as bad as fans thought which shouldn't be a big deal. I would say a way to prevent misreading a situation is to always communicate the possibility of being incorrect and or waiting a little longer to come to an opinion. There seems to be a rush to form an opinion on everything.


Because if we had a coach somewhere in between Shurmur and Judge we’d probably look a lot more like last years team than this years
RE: RE: I don't understand  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15069624 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069617 crick n NC said:


Quote:


How one can give most of the credit to the coaching staff for the turnaround and not reflect on the possibility that Shurmur and staff perhaps made the talent look worse than what it was. I don't think giving anyone a majority share of the credit nor blame is a good idea so far away from the situation. To me the answer probably has been that Gettleman hasn't been as bad as fans thought which shouldn't be a big deal. I would say a way to prevent misreading a situation is to always communicate the possibility of being incorrect and or waiting a little longer to come to an opinion. There seems to be a rush to form an opinion on everything.



Because if we had a coach somewhere in between Shurmur and Judge we’d probably look a lot more like last years team than this years


Hard to say, I certainly couldn't say that with certainty.
Nothing is a certainty  
ajr2456 : 12/6/2020 9:09 pm : link
But there’s a fine line between bad and great coaching.
I'll stick  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 9:14 pm : link
With my more than reasonable take that the current success we are seeing is a result of Gettleman's transactions and Judge's staff. I don't find it relevant who is more responsible.
Owe Gettleman an apology  
ghost718 : 12/6/2020 9:15 pm : link
The point of  
g56blue10 : 12/6/2020 9:17 pm : link
This thread wasn’t to have people actually apologizing to gettleman.. but somethings are clear.. many here tiktslly discounted how bad things were when he took over.. the roster was a disaster and many here couldn’t comprehend how long it takes for a complete rebuild..

Now yes, Shurmer was a bad hire. Saying that, how many coaches from that year have been successful? Solder has been awful but the cupboard was bare and we were desperate.. every other signing that people complain about were cheap roster fillers that were brought in to fill spots as the roster was filled with better players.

And no this team isn’t a super bowl contender yet and is only 5/7 but idk how any one watching over the past 6 weeks couldn’t be ecstatic with what we are witnessing
RE: I'll stick  
bw in dc : 12/6/2020 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15069660 crick n NC said:
Quote:
With my more than reasonable take that the current success we are seeing is a result of Gettleman's transactions and Judge's staff. I don't find it relevant who is more responsible.


Does your groin hurt from sitting on the fence so much? ;)
No  
crick n NC : 12/6/2020 9:19 pm : link
I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.
RE: No...  
ColHowPepper : 12/6/2020 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15068981 bw in dc said:
Quote:
This is coaching.

When you walk into Seattle with Colt McCoy that's tells you all you need to know...coaching.
+
Difference in Jabril is nothing short of astonishing; play of the rookies
Coaching
RE: No  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15069682 crick n NC said:
Quote:
I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.


I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.

Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.

I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.

Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.
By the way crick  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 10:45 pm : link
I don't really have an issue with your opinion. I disagree, but that is what a message board is about.

I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.

What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.

RE: RE: RE: ...  
chopperhatch : 12/6/2020 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15069518 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15069498 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15069471 christian said:


Quote:


I'd volunteer to email to him myself, if I thought he knew how to check that type of thing!

He's been the GM for 3 seasons, and the team finally beat a team with a winning record in a game that mattered.

It's a major step forward, and hopefully another step in building toward a winning team.

But owe him an apology, that's weird.


We are almost complete with the computer nerds circle jerk! All we are missing is NGD and we are complete! Oh boy, Gettleman doesn’t know how to email! Haha! You’re a riot!



Awful poster.


Love how you call everybody who disagrees with your harbrained, horde shit theories "an awful poster", yet you post mire than anybody else on the board, never bring any substance, and werevforced to re-register under a new name Googs.

Fat-fuck, loser poster trolls a message board of a team he follows and calls other members "bad posters..." Its not hilarious, its sad.
Annnnnd  
chopperhatch : 12/6/2020 10:49 pm : link
My keypad's memory sucks.
Maybe...  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 10:56 pm : link
I stand by my criticism as it’s been well considered and reasonable. My criticism of the LW trade and the Barks draft pick are unrelated to the players performance. I always said the trade for OBJ was a steal. And I’ve always said, and still say, we need to wait and see about Jones.

I will say this, I like this team a lot more than any I can remember in a long time. And the Judge seems like he’s he real deal. So, I don’t know that I have any for which to apologize but I’ll certainly tip my hat to Getty and say well done so far. There’s a ways to go, but this is a team to be proud of and it’s Getty’s doing.
Here's my analysis.  
Mike from SI : 12/6/2020 10:59 pm : link
When Gettleman was hired, if someone told me everything that would happen up until right now, would I be happy? No, I would not. I am happy that the team finally is looking up but that doesn't absolve the last 2 years or hide the fact that we're 5-7 in the worst division in NFL history.
an apology  
MookGiants : 12/6/2020 11:07 pm : link
to a guy who has been running the ship of a team that has one of the worst records in the entire league since he got here? Even with the 5-7 right now?

No.

Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.

RE: Here's my analysis.  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 11:08 pm : link
In comment 15069878 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
When Gettleman was hired, if someone told me everything that would happen up until right now, would I be happy? No, I would not. I am happy that the team finally is looking up but that doesn't absolve the last 2 years or hide the fact that we're 5-7 in the worst division in NFL history.

+1
also +1 for trueblueinpw, by the way, where is pw?
RE: an apology  
.McL. : 12/6/2020 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15069894 MookGiants said:
Quote:
to a guy who has been running the ship of a team that has one of the worst records in the entire league since he got here? Even with the 5-7 right now?

No.

Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.

Welcome back Mook!
Be careful with that sentiment, the apologists are out in force and looking for blood.

Apparently we are not allowed to be happy about the improvement and especially happy about the coaching staff, without giving the credit to DG...
RE: Today's win was great  
BestFeature : 12/6/2020 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15068978 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
But let's not get too excited. We're still 5-7. If we weren't in a super shit division we'd be well out of contention and looking for another wait until next year.

This will likely be our fourth losing season in a row, third under DG.

The arrow looks like it's pointing up, which is great, but it should have taken us this long to get here.


The Vikings are in that final wildcard spot with 1 more win. You make it sound like we're leading the division at 2-10.
RE: RE: Here's my analysis.  
trueblueinpw : 12/6/2020 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15069895 .McL. said:
Quote:
by the way, where is pw?


Port Washington, NY.
RE: RE: an apology  
MookGiants : 12/6/2020 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15069902 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069894 MookGiants said:


Quote:


to a guy who has been running the ship of a team that has one of the worst records in the entire league since he got here? Even with the 5-7 right now?

No.

Team still needs a major talent upgrade. Gettleman isn't owed any type of apology from anyone. If he is then the expectations around here have gone to total shit.



Welcome back Mook!
Be careful with that sentiment, the apologists are out in force and looking for blood.

Apparently we are not allowed to be happy about the improvement and especially happy about the coaching staff, without giving the credit to DG...


I'm not going to spend tonight shitting on what was a great win, but we dont owe Gettleman an apology. The biggest positive I see from Gettleman that I was absolutely wrong about was Williams. I didn't think it was the worst trade ever but didn't make much sense to me considering where the Giants were, but Williams has more than earned a big pay day and the Giants should be the one that gives it to him. He's one of the big pieces to hopefully this team becoming a legit contender in a couple years. That all hinges on Jones though, we'll see.
I'll eat some crow reading DG  
Tesla : 12/6/2020 11:22 pm : link
I was wrong about the OBJ trade. I think OBJ would have been much more productive staying here than he has been in CLE but his injury risk was always very reall and Peppers and Dex Lawrence are a huge part of our defense.

I was adamant that the Leonard Williams trade was a disaster, but it's looking pretty good right now (though still a good chance we could have signed him without the trade, but that's far from guaranteed).

I started a thread trashing him about the OL after the second game - turns out I was dead wrong there and we just needed more time for the OL to come together. I think Peart is going to be tremendous too.

I don't know how much say he had in hiring Judge but that was a grand slam right there.

I still think he's been wrong about tons of stuff but every GM has lots of misses.

One thing I 100% agreed with was not giving away Engram for nothing like 90% of BBI wanted to do - we might very well be 3-9 if we traded him away. Kudos to DG for that non-move. Actually wish we had kept Markus Golden.....he might be fitting very nicely with this D right now if he was here.

Anyway today was the most fun I've had watching this team play in 4 years, and I absolutely can't wait to add Jones and Barkley to this offense with hopefully another quality receiver. So a big kudos to our GM for getting this team headed in the right direction. I hope he continues to prove me wrong.
He shouldn't get fired  
St. Jimmy : 12/6/2020 11:58 pm : link
based on the turnaround this year. I think the coaching staff has a lot to do with that.

Who wanted Shurmur and that staff is a question for another day. That said, Accorsi couldn't draft well until TC showed up.
I don’t think I owe him an apology  
ron mexico : 12/7/2020 12:23 am : link
He has made plenty of mistakes leading up to this year.

But his performance this year has earned him some trust. I’m good with him continuing in his duties.
it appears to me he's followed up his worst move...  
BillKo : 12/7/2020 12:26 am : link
..in hiring Shurmur............

with his best move in hiring Judge.

Arrow had to be pointing up with DG after three years.

It appears to be now.
RE: RE: No  
crick n NC : 12/7/2020 2:06 am : link
In comment 15069850 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069682 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.



I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.

Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.

I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.

Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.


What exactly am I giving Credit to Gettleman for? My whole point these last few years regarding Gettleman was to let things play out good or bad. None of us know how much credit should go to who. I felt fans have been jumping the gun with overly negative opinions of Gettleman's moves without considering factors that could play into the results of his moves.

I do not know the driving force for any of Gettleman's moves which is the point. How am I communicating that my opinion is the better one? That is something I work to avoid communicating. If you are not mistaken and I come off that way to enough posters then it would be good to know and look at correcting that. To me offering an opinion that is communicated as certain is treating one's opinion as the better opinion.

I disagree with your opinion regarding the Shurmur years. You say we don't know the driving force behind Gettleman's good moves, well that should cut both ways. I am not sure why we know the driving force behind only Gettleman's bad moves.


Lastly, when do I "go off" on anyone? That isn't my style, I believe you would struggle to prove that. Of course you also accused me of having a habit of cussing others out which was false while yourself referred to me as a "pathetic excuse for a human" which is on par with cussing one out if they had not done anything to deserve to have such a thing thrown their way.

You are free to use the above to prove that I go off on others because it is the closest you will more than likely find.


RE: By the way crick  
crick n NC : 12/7/2020 2:15 am : link
In comment 15069856 .McL. said:
Quote:
I don't really have an issue with your opinion. I disagree, but that is what a message board is about.

I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.

What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.


I do not agree with this. If enough posters back up your accusation I will certainly treat it more seriously, I don't think you have a good track record of my behavior based on past accusations you have been wrong about. It's pretty simple with me. Communicate an opinion as such. Do not leave it to me to assume one is making an opinion because the wrong language is chosen in expressing that opinion.
RE: RE: By the way crick  
Fox : 12/7/2020 3:59 am : link
In comment 15070004 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15069856 .McL. said:


Quote:


I don't really have an issue with your opinion. I disagree, but that is what a message board is about.

I know you like to say that you are self aware. Or at least trying to be more so... Perhaps you can take a little feedback on that score.

What I find is really at issue here, is that you really hate when others state their opinions when those opinions differ from yours. You will say you don't like people stating opinions as fact, but you still go off on posters who clearly say that something is their opinion. You especially hate it when somebody states an opinion with some force and they back it up with evidence. Anyway, something to consider, take it or leave it.




I do not agree with this. If enough posters back up your accusation I will certainly treat it more seriously, I don't think you have a good track record of my behavior based on past accusations you have been wrong about. It's pretty simple with me. Communicate an opinion as such. Do not leave it to me to assume one is making an opinion because the wrong language is chosen in expressing that opinion.


I don't post often, read daily, but want to say, Crick, it's generous of you to respond to that post as diplomatically as you did, but completely unnecessary. Someone lacks self-awareness but it isn't you.

Look at the language of the accusatory post. Have you ever posted anything that suggests you "hate" something someone wrote here? Consider the source. Has anyone other than McL (or possibly the eerily similar-styled NoGainDayne) ever had a problem with your contributions? It's them, not you.

No  
montanagiant : 12/7/2020 4:01 am : link
He's doing his job and it's great his vision is coming true.
Why is everything all or nothing with Gettleman?  
Sean : 12/7/2020 6:53 am : link
It is okay to be critical of the moves in 2018, but still be impressed with how things are turning out.

And he was mocked for both the Beckham trade and Williams trade, but both of those moves are looking good right now.

Joe Judge is far more important to this franchise than whoever the GM is. This is a head coach league. So, if Judge & DG work well together, I’m not shaking that up.
It takes time and patience to completely rebuild a team. Correct me  
Ira : 12/7/2020 7:02 am : link
if I've left someone out, but I think that Sterling Shepard and Dalvin Tomlinson are the only players on the roster when Gettleman was hired.
RE: Annnnnd  
LBH15 : 12/7/2020 8:22 am : link
In comment 15069864 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
My keypad's memory sucks.


Just like it's owner.
Bit of an over rotation here  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/7/2020 8:43 am : link
Can't we just enjoy this win?

I LOVE what I am seeing but let the season play out.

One thing, if you want to give credit to DG re Judge (and shit re Shurmur), don't we have to give it to Mara too?

Judge is the most important piece of this equation imo, above any player.

Chew on that sadistic piece of info!
RE: RE: RE: RE: McL..  
fireitup77 : 12/7/2020 8:50 am : link
In comment 15069601 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069554 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15069512 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 15069502 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


you can't even go into a positive post without taking a swipe a DG regarding Barkley and some supposed trade offer that he didn't take. A trade that is taking on a life of it's own suddenly.

Hitch your horse to the idea Gettleman is stripped of power. It will give you comfort, I guess.

That in itself is telling, but hey, whatever floats your boat on what to talk about after a win.


Let me re-quote this since it seems you can't read.



Quote:


That means that if the next head coach desires more of a say in building the roster, Gettleman will acquiesce without so much as a peep of resistance.





I can read fine. Juist wondering why this is becoming the topic now. Where was this narrative about a supposed mirage of a GM when you were shitting on him regarding Gates.

The timing of trotting this out is interesting. As is the fact that you feel the need to explain how we are doing well in spite of Gettleman.

If you are enjoying the wins, you sure have a fucking odd way of expressing it without still sounding like a bitter ass.

Are you going to re-quote the bolded statement again to make sure I can read?


So, you are disagreeing with Bill2? I am expressing the same sentiment he did on the other thread you reference.

Regarding Gates, I have agreed that he has improved immensely, and is playing well at C. Again, as Bill2 suggested, that is far more likely a decision that was fought for by a coach who saw something that he felt projected Gates to C. That said, we have seen such experiments fail more often than they succeed. We only need to go back the previous experimental C in Halapio for evidence of that. And given this organization's failures over the past decade, they earned no benefit of the doubt. Furthermore, no matter how you slice it, relying on Gates without a back up plan was, IMO, risky to the point of negligence. The fact that it worked out doesn't excuse that.


So DG brings in Gates before this coaching staff was here but gets no credit for it?
This is easier to say now than in midst of the lynch mob days  
aimrocky : 12/7/2020 8:55 am : link
But, IMV, Gettleman was hindered by being too accommodating to the coaching staff. It’s pretty clear he works closely with his staff to provide the type of player they want. Unfortunately the last staff was a disaster.

This seemed pretty obvious from day 1, when Bettcher brought in all of his ex Cards. Someone on another thread said it last night. You don’t bat .000 on moves, so coaching and lack of player development had to be a major issue. Sure that falls on DG, and likely was his biggest mistake. Get the coach right and everything else falls into place.
RE: RE: No  
TrueBlue56 : 12/7/2020 9:00 am : link
In comment 15069850 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15069682 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I am happy that I am getting better at not jumping to conclusions and letting things play out.



I don't know crick. I think you are breaking your own rules by giving credit to DG when you don't know that he deserves it.

Do you know who was the driving force behind targeting players like Bradbury, Martinez, Ryan and others?
Do you know who was the driving force behind the draft selections?
You are offering your opinion and saying that it is the better one. That is exactly what you hate in others.

I offer my opinion, which I believe is the more likely scenario, that I think that the current staff had a greater role in player evaluations and talent acquisition, and they have been coaching their asses off. Very little from DGs first 2 years has worked out well. While I agree that Shurmur sucked and was probably a significant party to the failures of the first 2 years, that doesn't let DG off the hook. He still owns the ridiculous FA signings, poor trades, wasted cap space, and the draft choices that are either gone, or simply have not produced even under the new staff.

Take my opinion of leave it, but you can't say that you are the epitome of neutral patience, tolerance, and non-opinionated posting when you state your opinion and that it is the best one! If somebody else wrote what you did, and you were reacting to it, you would go off on them.


In all fairness, if bradberry, martinez and Logan sucked; gettleman would be getting roasted on here. Gettleman works with the coaches. How many players did gettleman bring in with arizona ties for bettcher. How many players were brought in with ties to shurmur and shula? This past draft had a lot of ties to the SEC.

A good general manager listens to his coaches and tries to get them players that fit their scheme, but ultimately the GM has final say and he is responsible for player acquisitions whether its free agency, draft or trades (good and bad).
Coaching and QB play are king  
RollBlue : 12/7/2020 10:01 am : link
in the NFL. Looks like we finally have a promising head coach. If Jones develops into a good to great QB, we will compete for the foreseeable future. GMs hit and miss on a lot of draft picks and FA signings. The talent on this team is not much different than last year (and no Barkley), but the coaching is miles better, development is happening, and our young QB seems to be progressing.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/7/2020 10:11 am : link
No. They have two high-quality wins in four games. That doesn't override the past 2.5 years. The Giants have also had 'quality' wins in bad years before. The 2018 Giants beat the Texans and Bears that year (both double-digit win teams that made the playoffs).

With that said, this season was always about the back half of the year. And we're 4-0. The OL looked great yesterday. Not average, but great. Thomas looked fantastic. The goal is to build a sustainable playoff team. The past four games are indications we might be getting there. But we aren't there yet.

Also, I think too much is made of the bad division thing. The Giants would be one game back of the WC this year. Also, the NFC East plays the two toughest divisions in football this year in the AFC North and NFC West. I won't view the NFC East winner as an undeserving playoff team.
RE: RE: RE: By the way crick  
NoGainDayne : 12/7/2020 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15070033 Fox said:
Quote:
In comment 15070004 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15069856 .McL. said:


Quote:

I don't post often, read daily, but want to say, Crick, it's generous of you to respond to that post as diplomatically as you did, but completely unnecessary. Someone lacks self-awareness but it isn't you.

Look at the language of the accusatory post. Have you ever posted anything that suggests you "hate" something someone wrote here? Consider the source. Has anyone other than McL (or possibly the eerily similar-styled NoGainDayne) ever had a problem with your contributions? It's them, not you.


First of all, I'm flattered that you are implying that McL and I might be dupes. He's one of the smartest and best posters on this site IMO.

Crick and I have had our differences but also some frank and honest conversations that I've appreciated. I think we'd probably both think we are fairly intolerant of bullshit and willing to call people out on it. I will say that everyone's opinion is slanted or biased and people that point out that they are fair tend to not be as fair as people that don't. I would say the most balanced people I've ever met would never say a word about it to anyone.

As for you Mr. Fox. The Giants very clearly try to manipulate information in the media. I'm skeptical of anyone who comes in to take a quick pot shot and undermine people that question the team. I don't think you know anything about how difficult it is to present an opinion that differs from the overwhelming desire here to stay positive even when facts are not supporting that narrative very well. I've never seen well researched and thought out opinions treated so aggressively and with such disrespect as I have on this board in any forum. I'd bet you have some close association to the team.

Bullshit to infer someone might be a dupe just because we both work in a similar field and were able to spot something similar and write about it. If you think we are the same person maybe reading isn't your best skill.
