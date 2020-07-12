for display only
Evan Engram

Coopcomic : 12/7/2020 8:32 am
Yeah, yeah - I know- but Gettleman did not get rid of him, and BBI'ers never seem to get specific. It's always - get rid of this guy, that guy - as if it's so easy to plug in the better talent that also makes the appropriate amount of money. With all the frustrations - I think there's a hellbentness to slamming him, probably for being a #1. But, he's our top receiving threat or close, he has made big plays. If Judge wants him, it's for a reason - and if the Giants win, I'll take him with the flaws. It should be noted that with the level of vitriol - he could easily be folding. It's not easy to have a fan base ready to kill you on every error. That's pretty tough IMO.
The two "drops" he had...  
Capt. Don : 12/7/2020 8:35 am : link
were better plays by the defense than they were drops - especially the 2nd one.

He also made a ridiculous hands catch on a very poor throw to extend a drive.

Lastly, this will be unpopular but he is getting better as a blocker. Effort has never been the problem - he totally buys in and results are improving.
I want him off the team.  
cosmicj : 12/7/2020 8:36 am : link
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.
RE: I want him off the team.  
Br00klyn : 12/7/2020 8:39 am : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.


Do you acknowledge that this losing player is a big part in why the team has won over the last few weeks? Yes he is frustrating, but he can still make big plays. We dont have many players on offense capable of doing that
I trust Judge in what he wants to do with EE.  
penkap75 : 12/7/2020 8:39 am : link
EE is like leapin Larry Donnell, except with world class athleticism and 1st round talent.
RE: The two  
BelieveJJ : 12/7/2020 8:44 am : link
In comment 15070183 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
were better plays by the defense than they were drops - especially the 2nd one.

He also made a ridiculous hands catch on a very poor throw to extend a drive.

Lastly, this will be unpopular but he is getting better as a blocker. Effort has never been the problem - he totally buys in and results are improving.


He is definitely a better blocker than given credit for, but the Giants standards for TEs, set by Bavaro and Cross and the great TE Coach Mike Pope years ago, are quite high. Engram has struggled to match that standard.
RE: I want him off the team.  
LBH15 : 12/7/2020 8:44 am : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.


Just like Schleprock or chopperhatch

I hate Engram's mistakes, but he does get separation  
Ira : 12/7/2020 8:46 am : link
.
Brooklyn sure  
cosmicj : 12/7/2020 8:47 am : link
I thought that 3rd down grab he made yesterday was excellent. But there are too many limitations and mistakes.

Meanwhile, the TE who made the biggest play yesterday was Kaden Smith, who set the edge with authority on that big Gallman 50 yard run in the second half. Engram couldn’t have done that.
RE: I want him off the team.  
Jesse B : 12/7/2020 8:49 am : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.



And yet he is also the only player on the team opposing defenses fear.
He needed to catch  
section125 : 12/7/2020 8:50 am : link
at least three balls he dropped especially the INT tip. Ball was there.

But, he is most definitely improving his blocking. And he is just a freaking matchup nightmare. Have to admit, VC did the same, maybe worse on the drops and we all adored him.

Judge does not seem to make mistakes on player evals. As much as Engram is infuriating sometimes, he does make some remarkable plays. I'll trust Judge's opinion.
.  
GiantEgo : 12/7/2020 8:57 am : link
So many odd things happen when the ball goes his way I have never seen anything like it. His hands and arms seem very stiff as the ball approaches and if he doesn't make the catch the ball seems to pop up in the air.

On the other hand he is the only real weapon they have right now with Slayton still hobbled.
I would trade him if the right deal comes along  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2020 8:59 am : link
He just isn't a natural pass catcher. He always seems to reach for the ball and not try to pull it in, leading to many passes that bounce off his hands (like the INT yesterday). Could the INT have been thrown better, yes, but would a guy like Kelcie/Kittle/WHitten/Henry/etc have caught it no problem, also yes.

Plus I still say his blocking sucks
Hard worker  
SleepyOwl : 12/7/2020 9:09 am : link
great kid. I have zero problems with Evan Engram and his elite athleticism. Maybe you guys would like to see him in a Dallas uniform with Lamb, Cooper, Elliot and Prescott next year. That sounds like fun.
Engram seemed to find his niche in the running game yesterday  
Ivan15 : 12/7/2020 9:20 am : link
when he lined up as an H-back next to the tight end. I hadn't noticed this before but he helped on several of the big plays.

I don't know how effective he can be as a pass receiver from that position because his problem isn't getting open, it's making a play.
Engram is flawed  
Jim from Katonah : 12/7/2020 9:24 am : link
But he’s the only receiver on the team that draws extra attention. Jamal Adams was assigned to chase him around a lot of the day. He has value.
Very frustrating player  
UConn4523 : 12/7/2020 9:27 am : link
but also our main weapon right now. Need to support him (coaches) and continue to call his number. The light can go on at any point and I’m hoping it does when he’s a Giant.
RE: He needed to catch  
Carson53 : 12/7/2020 9:33 am : link
In comment 15070213 section125 said:
Quote:
at least three balls he dropped especially the INT tip. Ball was there.

But, he is most definitely improving his blocking. And he is just a freaking matchup nightmare. Have to admit, VC did the same, maybe worse on the drops and we all adored him.

Judge does not seem to make mistakes on player evals. As much as Engram is infuriating sometimes, he does make some remarkable plays. I'll trust Judge's opinion.
.

That's why I call him Evan the Enigma. They picked up his option for next year, looks like he'll be here.
His blocking has improved from terrible to just bad now.
He's never going to be a good blocker. He's not physical.
RE: The two  
Victor in CT : 12/7/2020 9:36 am : link
In comment 15070183 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
were better plays by the defense than they were drops - especially the 2nd one.

He also made a ridiculous hands catch on a very poor throw to extend a drive.

Lastly, this will be unpopular but he is getting better as a blocker. Effort has never been the problem - he totally buys in and results are improving.


This is a very reasonable take.
I am not an EE defender as he makes too many  
jvm52106 : 12/7/2020 9:37 am : link
mistakes on what should be routine plays BUT, the second "drop" was a poor pass by McCoy. If McCoy throws that ball just a tad further down field that is a TD and we are putting the Hawks away earlier. That was a great call and EE beat Wright. He had to slow (stop basically) and go up for the ball allowing Wright to jump up and get his hands between EE's hands. That was a great play call.

EE dropped the first one that was an INT but, overall he played a big role for this team. Keep in mind Slayton has been mostly silent since the Eagles game. EE was a marked man and still produced...
RE: RE: He needed to catch  
section125 : 12/7/2020 9:41 am : link
In comment 15070316 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15070213 section125 said:


Quote:


at least three balls he dropped especially the INT tip. Ball was there.

But, he is most definitely improving his blocking. And he is just a freaking matchup nightmare. Have to admit, VC did the same, maybe worse on the drops and we all adored him.

Judge does not seem to make mistakes on player evals. As much as Engram is infuriating sometimes, he does make some remarkable plays. I'll trust Judge's opinion.

.

That's why I call him Evan the Enigma. They picked up his option for next year, looks like he'll be here.
His blocking has improved from terrible to just bad now.
He's never going to be a good blocker. He's not physical.


Maybe so, but somebody once said blocking is "want to." Anybody can block if they want to do it. What I saw yesterday was want to.
Sterling Shepard is not physical but he can flat out block. Same with Slayton. I am sure the staff is all over Engram and his blocking. When they show video and the coaches point out(praise) his blocking he will probably do more. Like almost every player on this team, the coaches are improving the play of each player.
RE: I would trade him if the right deal comes along  
Coopcomic : 12/7/2020 9:42 am : link
In comment 15070235 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He just isn't a natural pass catcher. He always seems to reach for the ball and not try to pull it in, leading to many passes that bounce off his hands (like the INT yesterday). Could the INT have been thrown better, yes, but would a guy like Kelcie/Kittle/WHitten/Henry/etc have caught it no problem, also yes.

Plus I still say his blocking sucks


OK, but every evaluation has to come with the price tag. Yes, it would be nice to have Kelcie - but the guy makes 14M. Engram is what 2.5M, and he'll probably finish with close to 70 receptions, and I'm assuming is a good 'locker room' guy. And yes, there are the frustrations, but there's also the amazing athleticism plays. All these things have to be factored into the real evaluation. Can you find the better player? Of course - but for how much of the space. Engram's a bargain for the level of threat that he is.
I'm fully on board with extending him.  
Section331 : 12/7/2020 9:47 am : link
Obviously depending on his price, but while he does have maddening drops, he is a real threat, and has become a preferred target for both Jones and McCoy. He's even done some decent blocking in the past couple of weeks.

I think the emergence of more than a few players - Engram, Peppers, Love - points to how mediocre the coaching was until this year. Many guys have improved markedly, so I'm inclined to keep them if we can.
RE: I want him off the team.  
Johnny5 : 12/7/2020 9:50 am : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.

They keep trying to force him with those short passes. He is just not good at catching those types of passes so I am not sure why they keep putting him in that position.
RE: I want him off the team.  
averagejoe : 12/7/2020 9:51 am : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.


Agree. Bad things always seem to happen when he is targeted. How many passes this year have hit both his hands and been deflected for a possible pick ? It happens once every game. Great athlete, no instincts, cancer hands.
I said it on the game thread....  
Britt in VA : 12/7/2020 9:53 am : link
To me, he is the quintessential Jerry Reese pick. Freak athlete, talent out the ying yang, match up nightmare, etc... But just not quite a consistent football player. We need more out of a first round pick TE. He doesn't really do anything great, and a lot of times, he does some really bad things. I know there is a stat I read out there where like 60% or more of Daniel Jones' interceptions have been on Evan Engram targets. I wonder if that goes back to Manning as well.

If nothing else, it just seems like there's some bad mojo around him and maybe we need to completely cleanse prior regimes at this point and be done with it.
I'm going to give him the BOD  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/7/2020 9:56 am : link
frustrating for sure, but everything I have heard from Judge re Engram is good. "Works hard, is accountable" If Judge wants to retain him Im fine with that.

I know we only highlight the bad, but we don't win these games without him.
Too many bad things happen  
Danny Kanell : 12/7/2020 10:04 am : link
When Evan Engram is the target on a particular play.

Can't wait until he is an ex-Giant.
RE: RE: I want him off the team.  
Carson53 : 12/7/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 15070353 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.


They keep trying to force him with those short passes. He is just not good at catching those types of passes so I am not sure why they keep putting him in that position.
.

I agree, those passes within 5 yards of the LOS seem
to bounce off his hands. Call it stone hands, lack of concentration, or whatever it is, that's an issue for him.
That first one yesterday was definitely on him.
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/7/2020 10:06 am : link
The other thing that really bothers me about him and it probably shouldn't...

It feels like every time he makes a mistake or drops a pass, he just trots back to the huddle or the sideline like he doesn't have a care in the world.

It drives me crazy.
RE: .  
Coopcomic : 12/7/2020 10:13 am : link
In comment 15070398 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
The other thing that really bothers me about him and it probably shouldn't...

It feels like every time he makes a mistake or drops a pass, he just trots back to the huddle or the sideline like he doesn't have a care in the world.

It drives me crazy.



Ok, yeah - I've seen that. So, Paul O'Neill he isn't...BUT, then he generally responds with some big play. That doesn't line up with 'he's soft, he's indifferent..." Again, this is a guy not even making $3M. Has he hit his ceiling? IDK.
I think he's improving  
terptacular : 12/7/2020 10:29 am : link
A month or so I was in the "Get him outta here" club. However, I think he's getting better. He's a threat. At this point trust the coaches.
he has to come down with that ball that was deflected  
ryanmkeane : 12/7/2020 10:30 am : link
for INT, but Jones makes a better throw there
RE: .  
ryanmkeane : 12/7/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 15070398 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
The other thing that really bothers me about him and it probably shouldn't...

It feels like every time he makes a mistake or drops a pass, he just trots back to the huddle or the sideline like he doesn't have a care in the world.

It drives me crazy.

BS - Engram plays hard
Can't stand him.  
mittenedman : 12/7/2020 10:32 am : link
Not only involved in another turnover, also failed to get the 1st down when he was stopped dead in his tracks before the Gano FG. Then failed to come down with the 50/50 ball vs. Wagner.

I don't need the splash plays. I need the gritty plays.
Engram  
stretch234 : 12/7/2020 11:03 am : link
Using him in these ridiculous curl routes is awful. bobby Skinner on talkinGiants indicated Garrett continues to run these plays and defenses are sitting on them. The receivers are hit as soon as the ball gets there.

Engram at his best is a player to be used on the run. He is a threat in the passing game and opponents must account for him. Anyone see the Raiders and what they did with Waller - get him out in the pattern moving. Use the advantages he provides
he's frustrating  
Platos : 12/7/2020 11:15 am : link
but I get why we didn't move him and it made perfect sense.

my problem is i make snap judgements, i'm also the type to scream HANG THESE BASTARDS! when i watch the news and listen to politicians.
They weren't "drops"  
KWALL2 : 12/7/2020 11:15 am : link
Just like the last play by Lockett where Peppers knocked the ball out was not a drop. Everybody sees that as "great play by Peppers". When a defender makes a play with Engram, and this is precisely what happened, its "Engram is a loser and needs to be cut".

The INT, the defender was there the moment the ball arrived. He hit him in the back and the left hand hit Engrams hands.

The 2nd one where he jumped over the LB would have been a highlight reel catch. It would have been a "you got Mossed higlight". But there is a defender there too. And this LB went through his arms and knocked it out before he came down with it. It was very clear. That is NOT a drop. Nobody else would get ripped for it.

Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.
RE: They weren't  
5BowlsSoon : 12/7/2020 11:20 am : link
In comment 15070604 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Just like the last play by Lockett where Peppers knocked the ball out was not a drop. Everybody sees that as "great play by Peppers". When a defender makes a play with Engram, and this is precisely what happened, its "Engram is a loser and needs to be cut".

The INT, the defender was there the moment the ball arrived. He hit him in the back and the left hand hit Engrams hands.

The 2nd one where he jumped over the LB would have been a highlight reel catch. It would have been a "you got Mossed higlight". But there is a defender there too. And this LB went through his arms and knocked it out before he came down with it. It was very clear. That is NOT a drop. Nobody else would get ripped for it.

Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.


+1

Sure, he is a bit flawed, but there is too many good things to like.
I gotta say  
sshin05 : 12/7/2020 11:27 am : link
Engram has improved as a blocker this season. He's not lights out but way better this season than before from the little I've seen.
I give DG credit for not trading him for peanuts  
Tesla : 12/7/2020 11:36 am : link
at the deadline. No way we win the Bengals game without him. He had a few key catches in this game too, we may not win this one either without him.

RE: RE: .  
Capt. Don : 12/7/2020 11:50 am : link
In comment 15070414 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
In comment 15070398 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


The other thing that really bothers me about him and it probably shouldn't...

It feels like every time he makes a mistake or drops a pass, he just trots back to the huddle or the sideline like he doesn't have a care in the world.

It drives me crazy.



I like that about him - it is a good indication that he is an adult. Making a big dramatic sideshow out of a mistake doesnt change anything - any infant can fly off the handle.
I would have loved to have gotten Kyle Pitts  
jeff57 : 12/7/2020 11:52 am : link
But looks now that they won’t be in a position to pick him.
Engram is getting into  
Bleedblue10 : 12/7/2020 12:20 pm : link
The habit of jumping before he catches a pass. Larry Donnell used to do the same thing it is a terrible habit and it contributes to his concentration issues
Engram is a faster version of...  
BamaBlue : 12/7/2020 12:49 pm : link
Travis Beckham. Same stone hands, same poor blocking, same potential that never becomes consistency.
He is the Giants version of Gary Sanchez  
BrianLeonard23 : 12/7/2020 12:57 pm : link
.
Engram  
stretch234 : 12/7/2020 1:17 pm : link
In 48 games Travis Beckum had 26 career receptions. In 46 games Engram has over 200.

Some people just want to hate the guy regardless.

Garrett just needs to stop thinking he is Jason Witten with these 6 yard curls
Travis Beckham  
KWALL2 : 12/7/2020 1:17 pm : link
Averaged 5 catches/year over 4 years. Come on, that is a ridiculous comp for Engram.

Some don’t like his reaction after a play? Just as ridiculous.

He’s a very good player. Makes the team much better as he’s really the only matchup problem for a defense. If we have any chance this year, it will be with Engram playing a key role.
Engram can certainly be maddening at times,  
Big Blue '56 : 12/7/2020 1:20 pm : link
but he’s a genuine talent and I’d rather have him more than not..
RE: I want him off the team.  
LeonBright45 : 12/7/2020 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.


What an asshole. Engram is one of the reasons we have won these games. He's had his share of bad luck, concentration issues, and getting tossed around, but the guy keeps fighting. He is improving with the rest of the team. That INT yesterday was McCoy's fault for throwing an inaccurate pass behind the receiver and not away from the receiver.
this year I undestand keeping him...  
BillKo : 12/7/2020 1:24 pm : link
..and not trading him (even after that drop in Philly).

But.......next year at $8mil option?

If the right trade comes along, I send him packing. Needs a change of scenery. I am with the above poster...cloud just seems to be over him and more times than not, he's in the middle of something bad.

I will say he does seem to be sticking his head in there on run downs.....so he's trying.
RE: RE: I want him off the team.  
BillKo : 12/7/2020 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15071000 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.



What an asshole. Engram is one of the reasons we have won these games. He's had his share of bad luck, concentration issues, and getting tossed around, but the guy keeps fighting. He is improving with the rest of the team. That INT yesterday was McCoy's fault for throwing an inaccurate pass behind the receiver and not away from the receiver.


It was not an accurate throw. But a TE with his supposed athletic ability needs to catch it....it was not THAT bad.
RE: Engram  
BillKo : 12/7/2020 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15070978 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Garrett just needs to stop thinking he is Jason Witten with these 6 yard curls


Now there's something I can get into.......I think Engram is not used properly that way.

Let me him run seam routes and out and ups.......get him on a LB where he has to cover ground.

Running six yard curls plays right into the hands of the defense.

Our improving OL might have something to do with Engram down the field more.
The throw on the INT was ok  
KWALL2 : 12/7/2020 2:28 pm : link
But a defender hit him when he was making the catch. The guy hit him in the back while also hitting the ball/hands of Engram. That isn’t a drop.

Described on Seahawks.com like this:

“ In addition to the blocked punt, Neal also had an impact play earlier in the game. In the first quarter, he tipped Colt McCoy's pass intended for Evan Engram which was intercepted by Quandre Diggs.“

As soon as the ball arrived the guy had his hand there.


Comments on Neal - ( New Window )
RE: Can't stand him.  
UConn4523 : 12/7/2020 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15070459 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Not only involved in another turnover, also failed to get the 1st down when he was stopped dead in his tracks before the Gano FG. Then failed to come down with the 50/50 ball vs. Wagner.

I don't need the splash plays. I need the gritty plays.


#2 wasn’t really realistic. IIRC Adam’s, basically the best safety in the game had 1 job and that was prevent a first down and he did just that. Hard to pin that on Engram, it’s not like he got arm tackled by a punter.
RE: RE: I want him off the team.  
chopperhatch : 12/7/2020 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15070188 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
In comment 15070185 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.

He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.



Do you acknowledge that this losing player is a big part in why the team has won over the last few weeks? Yes he is frustrating, but he can still make big plays. We dont have many players on offense capable of doing that


Maybe, but there are other TEs who make the big plays without the imminent risk of turnovers if the ball is thrown to them.

EE is infuriating.
I predict ......  
Manny in CA : 12/7/2020 2:55 pm : link
He’ll be traded to somebody like the 49ers or GB who will make him a WR and he’ll make ALL PRO.
RE: They weren't  
Section331 : 12/7/2020 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15070604 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Just like the last play by Lockett where Peppers knocked the ball out was not a drop. Everybody sees that as "great play by Peppers". When a defender makes a play with Engram, and this is precisely what happened, its "Engram is a loser and needs to be cut".

The INT, the defender was there the moment the ball arrived. He hit him in the back and the left hand hit Engrams hands.

The 2nd one where he jumped over the LB would have been a highlight reel catch. It would have been a "you got Mossed higlight". But there is a defender there too. And this LB went through his arms and knocked it out before he came down with it. It was very clear. That is NOT a drop. Nobody else would get ripped for it.

Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.


I agree that Engram is a good, if flawed player. The good outweighs the bad IMO. I disagree with the INT, the ball bounces off his hands before contact. That one is on him.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 7:41 pm : link
Can't remember a player I wanted off the Giants fast enough. Maybe David Diehl circa 2013 when he was running on fumes? But at least Diehl had one helluva career up until then & had the rings.
RE: I predict ......  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/7/2020 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15071219 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
He’ll be traded to somebody like the 49ers or GB who will make him a WR and he’ll make ALL PRO.


Give it up, man.

No team is going to convert him to a WR and because you can't see the reasons why is exactly why your continued posting on it is fucking ridiculous.
RE: RE: I predict ......  
Matt M. : 12/7/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15071748 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15071219 Manny in CA said:


Quote:


He’ll be traded to somebody like the 49ers or GB who will make him a WR and he’ll make ALL PRO.



Give it up, man.

No team is going to convert him to a WR and because you can't see the reasons why is exactly why your continued posting on it is fucking ridiculous.
Ditto. It's one thing to post it for this team. I didn't agree with for us. But, it is even more ridiculous to think another team would trade for him with that purpose.

The way he creates mismatches are when we get him one on one with a LB. Playing him exclusively at WR eliminates the likelihood of that. Plus, it's not like he has shown a propensity for outmuscling CBs for balls.

Also, there is a big difference with splitting him out wide or motioning him wide for a play or two, where you still have WRs and lining up there all the time. In addition, he is not a great route runner and his hands are a question. Lastly, a lot of the balls he caught for big gains on the outside did not originate from him lining at wide. But, you know all this from other threads and yet still push the idea.
