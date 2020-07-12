Evan Engram Coopcomic : 12/7/2020 8:32 am

Yeah, yeah - I know- but Gettleman did not get rid of him, and BBI'ers never seem to get specific. It's always - get rid of this guy, that guy - as if it's so easy to plug in the better talent that also makes the appropriate amount of money. With all the frustrations - I think there's a hellbentness to slamming him, probably for being a #1. But, he's our top receiving threat or close, he has made big plays. If Judge wants him, it's for a reason - and if the Giants win, I'll take him with the flaws. It should be noted that with the level of vitriol - he could easily be folding. It's not easy to have a fan base ready to kill you on every error. That's pretty tough IMO.