Evan Engram

Yeah, yeah - I know- but Gettleman did not get rid of him, and BBI'ers never seem to get specific. It's always - get rid of this guy, that guy - as if it's so easy to plug in the better talent that also makes the appropriate amount of money. With all the frustrations - I think there's a hellbentness to slamming him, probably for being a #1. But, he's our top receiving threat or close, he has made big plays. If Judge wants him, it's for a reason - and if the Giants win, I'll take him with the flaws. It should be noted that with the level of vitriol - he could easily be folding. It's not easy to have a fan base ready to kill you on every error. That's pretty tough IMO.
He also made a ridiculous hands catch on a very poor throw to extend a drive.
Lastly, this will be unpopular but he is getting better as a blocker. Effort has never been the problem - he totally buys in and results are improving.
He is a losing player. There are just too many awful mistakes. Blunders surround him like a cloud.
Do you acknowledge that this losing player is a big part in why the team has won over the last few weeks? Yes he is frustrating, but he can still make big plays. We dont have many players on offense capable of doing that
He is definitely a better blocker than given credit for, but the Giants standards for TEs, set by Bavaro and Cross and the great TE Coach Mike Pope years ago, are quite high. Engram has struggled to match that standard.
Just like Schleprock or chopperhatch
Meanwhile, the TE who made the biggest play yesterday was Kaden Smith, who set the edge with authority on that big Gallman 50 yard run in the second half. Engram couldn’t have done that.
And yet he is also the only player on the team opposing defenses fear.
But, he is most definitely improving his blocking. And he is just a freaking matchup nightmare. Have to admit, VC did the same, maybe worse on the drops and we all adored him.
Judge does not seem to make mistakes on player evals. As much as Engram is infuriating sometimes, he does make some remarkable plays. I'll trust Judge's opinion.
On the other hand he is the only real weapon they have right now with Slayton still hobbled.
Plus I still say his blocking sucks
I don't know how effective he can be as a pass receiver from that position because his problem isn't getting open, it's making a play.
That's why I call him Evan the Enigma. They picked up his option for next year, looks like he'll be here.
His blocking has improved from terrible to just bad now.
He's never going to be a good blocker. He's not physical.
This is a very reasonable take.
EE dropped the first one that was an INT but, overall he played a big role for this team. Keep in mind Slayton has been mostly silent since the Eagles game. EE was a marked man and still produced...
at least three balls he dropped especially the INT tip. Ball was there.
Maybe so, but somebody once said blocking is "want to." Anybody can block if they want to do it. What I saw yesterday was want to.
Sterling Shepard is not physical but he can flat out block. Same with Slayton. I am sure the staff is all over Engram and his blocking. When they show video and the coaches point out(praise) his blocking he will probably do more. Like almost every player on this team, the coaches are improving the play of each player.
OK, but every evaluation has to come with the price tag. Yes, it would be nice to have Kelcie - but the guy makes 14M. Engram is what 2.5M, and he'll probably finish with close to 70 receptions, and I'm assuming is a good 'locker room' guy. And yes, there are the frustrations, but there's also the amazing athleticism plays. All these things have to be factored into the real evaluation. Can you find the better player? Of course - but for how much of the space. Engram's a bargain for the level of threat that he is.
I think the emergence of more than a few players - Engram, Peppers, Love - points to how mediocre the coaching was until this year. Many guys have improved markedly, so I'm inclined to keep them if we can.
They keep trying to force him with those short passes. He is just not good at catching those types of passes so I am not sure why they keep putting him in that position.
Agree. Bad things always seem to happen when he is targeted. How many passes this year have hit both his hands and been deflected for a possible pick ? It happens once every game. Great athlete, no instincts, cancer hands.
If nothing else, it just seems like there's some bad mojo around him and maybe we need to completely cleanse prior regimes at this point and be done with it.
I know we only highlight the bad, but we don't win these games without him.
Can't wait until he is an ex-Giant.
Look, I know that in his tip leading to the INT yesterday, it wasn’t a great pass and the Seattle DB played it well. But this type of mistake happens over and over again around Engram.
They keep trying to force him with those short passes. He is just not good at catching those types of passes so I am not sure why they keep putting him in that position.
I agree, those passes within 5 yards of the LOS seem
to bounce off his hands. Call it stone hands, lack of concentration, or whatever it is, that's an issue for him.
That first one yesterday was definitely on him.
It feels like every time he makes a mistake or drops a pass, he just trots back to the huddle or the sideline like he doesn't have a care in the world.
It drives me crazy.
Ok, yeah - I've seen that. So, Paul O'Neill he isn't...BUT, then he generally responds with some big play. That doesn't line up with 'he's soft, he's indifferent..." Again, this is a guy not even making $3M. Has he hit his ceiling? IDK.
BS - Engram plays hard
I don't need the splash plays. I need the gritty plays.
Engram at his best is a player to be used on the run. He is a threat in the passing game and opponents must account for him. Anyone see the Raiders and what they did with Waller - get him out in the pattern moving. Use the advantages he provides
my problem is i make snap judgements, i'm also the type to scream HANG THESE BASTARDS! when i watch the news and listen to politicians.
The INT, the defender was there the moment the ball arrived. He hit him in the back and the left hand hit Engrams hands.
The 2nd one where he jumped over the LB would have been a highlight reel catch. It would have been a "you got Mossed higlight". But there is a defender there too. And this LB went through his arms and knocked it out before he came down with it. It was very clear. That is NOT a drop. Nobody else would get ripped for it.
Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.
Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.
+1
Sure, he is a bit flawed, but there is too many good things to like.
The other thing that really bothers me about him and it probably shouldn't...
I like that about him - it is a good indication that he is an adult. Making a big dramatic sideshow out of a mistake doesnt change anything - any infant can fly off the handle.
Some people just want to hate the guy regardless.
Garrett just needs to stop thinking he is Jason Witten with these 6 yard curls
Some don’t like his reaction after a play? Just as ridiculous.
He’s a very good player. Makes the team much better as he’s really the only matchup problem for a defense. If we have any chance this year, it will be with Engram playing a key role.
What an asshole. Engram is one of the reasons we have won these games. He's had his share of bad luck, concentration issues, and getting tossed around, but the guy keeps fighting. He is improving with the rest of the team. That INT yesterday was McCoy's fault for throwing an inaccurate pass behind the receiver and not away from the receiver.
But.......next year at $8mil option?
If the right trade comes along, I send him packing. Needs a change of scenery. I am with the above poster...cloud just seems to be over him and more times than not, he's in the middle of something bad.
I will say he does seem to be sticking his head in there on run downs.....so he's trying.
What an asshole. Engram is one of the reasons we have won these games. He's had his share of bad luck, concentration issues, and getting tossed around, but the guy keeps fighting. He is improving with the rest of the team. That INT yesterday was McCoy's fault for throwing an inaccurate pass behind the receiver and not away from the receiver.
It was not an accurate throw. But a TE with his supposed athletic ability needs to catch it....it was not THAT bad.
Now there's something I can get into.......I think Engram is not used properly that way.
Let me him run seam routes and out and ups.......get him on a LB where he has to cover ground.
Running six yard curls plays right into the hands of the defense.
Our improving OL might have something to do with Engram down the field more.
Described on Seahawks.com like this:
“ In addition to the blocked punt, Neal also had an impact play earlier in the game. In the first quarter, he tipped Colt McCoy's pass intended for Evan Engram which was intercepted by Quandre Diggs.“
As soon as the ball arrived the guy had his hand there.
Comments on Neal - ( New Window )
I don't need the splash plays. I need the gritty plays.
#2 wasn’t really realistic. IIRC Adam’s, basically the best safety in the game had 1 job and that was prevent a first down and he did just that. Hard to pin that on Engram, it’s not like he got arm tackled by a punter.
Do you acknowledge that this losing player is a big part in why the team has won over the last few weeks? Yes he is frustrating, but he can still make big plays. We dont have many players on offense capable of doing that
Maybe, but there are other TEs who make the big plays without the imminent risk of turnovers if the ball is thrown to them.
EE is infuriating.
Engram is a good player. He is a matchup problem and they can move him around and cause problems for a defense. There aren't many like him. He leaves some plays on the field on occasion but the positives are far greater then the occasional miss.
I agree that Engram is a good, if flawed player. The good outweighs the bad IMO. I disagree with the INT, the ball bounces off his hands before contact. That one is on him.
Give it up, man.
No team is going to convert him to a WR and because you can't see the reasons why is exactly why your continued posting on it is fucking ridiculous.
He’ll be traded to somebody like the 49ers or GB who will make him a WR and he’ll make ALL PRO.
The way he creates mismatches are when we get him one on one with a LB. Playing him exclusively at WR eliminates the likelihood of that. Plus, it's not like he has shown a propensity for outmuscling CBs for balls.
Also, there is a big difference with splitting him out wide or motioning him wide for a play or two, where you still have WRs and lining up there all the time. In addition, he is not a great route runner and his hands are a question. Lastly, a lot of the balls he caught for big gains on the outside did not originate from him lining at wide. But, you know all this from other threads and yet still push the idea.