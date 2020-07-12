Playoff scenarios (after WAS win over PIT)

NYG 5-7 (DIV 3-2)

Remaining: ARI, CLE, @BAL, DAL



WAS 5-7 (DIV 3-2; swept by NYG)

Remaining: @SF, SEA, CAR, @PHI



PHI 3.5-8.5 (DIV 2-2; split with NYG)

Remaining: NO, @ARI, @DAL, WAS



DAL 3-8 (DIV 1-3; beat NYG)

Remaining: @BAL, @CIN, SF, PHI, @NYG



Most likely playoff opponent for NFC East winner is SEA/LAR loser or TB.





======================



NYT Simulator

======================



For DAL win over BAL:

---------------------

NYG chances of making playoffs: 52%



At 9-7: 100% NYG win NFC East



At 8-8: 95%



NYG win NFC East unless



WAS wins out



OR



WAS goes 3-1 with loss not to PHI AND DAL wins out



At 7-9: 62%



At 6-10: 12%





For BAL win over DAL:

---------------------

NYG chances of making playoffs: 58%



At 9-7: 100% (NYG win NFC East)



At 8-8: 97% (NYG win NFC East unless WAS wins out)



At 7-9: 73%



At 6-10: 18%







==================================================



NFC East Tiebreaks



====================================================



TIEBREAKS NOT REQUIRING A TIE GAME TO BE PLAYED:



2-way tie with DAL The team that wins NYG-DAL game in week 17 wins this tiebreak.



2-way tie with WAS: NYG takes this tiebreak due to head to head sweep.



3-way tie with DAL and WAS. NYG take tiebreak if NYG beat DAL OR PHI beat WAS. WAS takes tiebreak if DAL beats NYG AND WAS beat PHI. DAL cannot take tiebreak even though they swept NYG. Note that NYG can lose this tiebreak even though they swept WAS.

