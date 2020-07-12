for display only
Playoff scenarios (after WAS win over PIT)

ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:30 pm
NYG 5-7 (DIV 3-2)
Remaining: ARI, CLE, @BAL, DAL

WAS 5-7 (DIV 3-2; swept by NYG)
Remaining: @SF, SEA, CAR, @PHI

PHI 3.5-8.5 (DIV 2-2; split with NYG)
Remaining: NO, @ARI, @DAL, WAS

DAL 3-8 (DIV 1-3; beat NYG)
Remaining: @BAL, @CIN, SF, PHI, @NYG

Most likely playoff opponent for NFC East winner is SEA/LAR loser or TB.


======================

NYT Simulator
======================

For DAL win over BAL:
---------------------
NYG chances of making playoffs: 52%

At 9-7: 100% NYG win NFC East

At 8-8: 95%

NYG win NFC East unless

WAS wins out

OR

WAS goes 3-1 with loss not to PHI AND DAL wins out

At 7-9: 62%

At 6-10: 12%


For BAL win over DAL:
---------------------
NYG chances of making playoffs: 58%

At 9-7: 100% (NYG win NFC East)

At 8-8: 97% (NYG win NFC East unless WAS wins out)

At 7-9: 73%

At 6-10: 18%



==================================================

NFC East Tiebreaks

====================================================

TIEBREAKS NOT REQUIRING A TIE GAME TO BE PLAYED:

2-way tie with DAL The team that wins NYG-DAL game in week 17 wins this tiebreak.

2-way tie with WAS: NYG takes this tiebreak due to head to head sweep.

3-way tie with DAL and WAS. NYG take tiebreak if NYG beat DAL OR PHI beat WAS. WAS takes tiebreak if DAL beats NYG AND WAS beat PHI. DAL cannot take tiebreak even though they swept NYG. Note that NYG can lose this tiebreak even though they swept WAS.
Wow  
BleedBlue : 12/7/2020 8:31 pm : link
That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule
RE: Wow  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule


Much easier schedule? They're dogs in the next 2 games.
RE: Wow  
Danny Kanell : 12/7/2020 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule


I actually think our schedule is easier.
Perhaps it’s just me, but  
Big Blue '56 : 12/7/2020 8:34 pm : link
I am not worried about WFT
BB56.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 8:36 pm : link
I guess I'm worried about them because they're also 5-7, but I think we're the better team & will win the division.
RE: RE: Wow  
BleedBlue : 12/7/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15071914 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



I actually think our schedule is easier.


Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles
RE: Perhaps it’s just me, but  
section125 : 12/7/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15071917 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I am not worried about WFT


Me thinks you should be. They look pretty good.
RE: Perhaps it’s just me, but  
Danny Kanell : 12/7/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15071917 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I am not worried about WFT


Neither am I. I had a feeling this was gonna happen tonight and it had nothing to do with the Skins. The Steelers have been headed towards this for a while. I think they end up 12-4 and limp into the playoffs.
RE: Perhaps it’s just me, but  
Del Shofner : 12/7/2020 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15071917 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I am not worried about WFT


It's December and we're tied for first. We can't complain about other NFC East teams actually winning games. I'm not particularly worried about WFT either - let's just win as many as we can and see what happens.
I’m glad Alex Smith overcame his devastating injury  
Chris684 : 12/7/2020 8:37 pm : link
But I don’t fear any team for which he starts.
RE: Wow  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule


So you think Skins go 4-0?

RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Danny Kanell : 12/7/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15071921 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15071914 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



I actually think our schedule is easier.



Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles


Right now, I’d rather play Arizona than SF. And Dallas and Philly is a toss up.
When are people going to  
joeinpa : 12/7/2020 8:39 pm : link
Learn, Looking at the schedule in the NFL, labeling games as wins or losses, is an exercise in futility.

This win by Washington changes nothing as far as the Giants controlling their own destiny.

You can’t count on backing into a division title; you have to just keep
wining games.

I m thinking the Giants two wins over Washington are somewhat impressive right now.
Giants likely have to win 2 games  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 8:39 pm : link
Football team would then have to go 3-1
RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Football team would then have to go 3-1


not necessarily.
RE: RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Football team would then have to go 3-1



not necessarily.


If Cowboys lose tomorrow
RE: RE: RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Football team would then have to go 3-1



not necessarily.



If Cowboys lose tomorrow


yes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow  
BleedBlue : 12/7/2020 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15071934 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15071921 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15071914 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



I actually think our schedule is easier.



Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles



Right now, I’d rather play Arizona than SF. And Dallas and Philly is a toss up.


Philly is about to start a rookoe qb. They have no WRs worth shit. Dallas still has a solid offense.

No shot on zona and san fran
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15071948 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Football team would then have to go 3-1



not necessarily.



If Cowboys lose tomorrow



yes.


sorry that's a no (mathematically)
RE: RE: Perhaps it’s just me, but  
darren in pdx : 12/7/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15071926 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15071917 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I am not worried about WFT



Neither am I. I had a feeling this was gonna happen tonight and it had nothing to do with the Skins. The Steelers have been headed towards this for a while. I think they end up 12-4 and limp into the playoffs.


Reminds me of a lot of the early Coughlin playoff years. Team would start off hot and then deal with a wave of injuries and lose their steam at the end of the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15071950 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15071948 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Football team would then have to go 3-1



not necessarily.



If Cowboys lose tomorrow



yes.



sorry that's a no (mathematically)


Cowboys would have to go 4-0
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants likely have to win 2 games  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15071953 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15071950 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071948 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Football team would then have to go 3-1



not necessarily.



If Cowboys lose tomorrow



yes.



sorry that's a no (mathematically)



Cowboys would have to go 4-0


yes.
Based on how we're playing now...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 8:45 pm : link
I feel odds are good we snag 2 wins.
If WAS and NYG both win next week  
RutgersGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 8:45 pm : link
We may have to start looking into wildcard scenarios since NYG and WAS would be tied with ARI and either tied with MIN or one game back both MIN and TB depending on the MIN/TB outcome
In theory Giants could clinch in 2 weeks  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 8:46 pm : link
win next 2, Skins lose next 2, Cowboys lost tomorrow and next week, eagles lose next week
RE: Perhaps it’s just me, but  
Leg of Theismann : 12/7/2020 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15071917 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I am not worried about WFT


I wish I had your confidence BB56. This was a total buzz kill for me. I mean, yes we beat them twice, but I wish that had any bearing on how WFT will fair against the 4 teams they close the season against-- they are still 5-5 in games NOT against us and now they've won 3 straight and are on a roll of their own.

All I want is for us to control our own destiny going into week 17 vs. Dallas. The last thing I want is to have to root for Philly to beat WFT as well that week.

We have to beat the Cardinals. Browns and Ravens are both going to be very tough. I've been shocked to see how many on this board seem to take the Browns so lightly considering they're 9-3 and just beat the Titans. At what point do people stop calling them overrated.

If we lose this division to fucking Washington after sweeping them I'm gonna be sick.
RE: If WAS and NYG both win next week  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15071958 RutgersGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We may have to start looking into wildcard scenarios since NYG and WAS would be tied with ARI and either tied with MIN or one game back both MIN and TB depending on the MIN/TB outcome


yes. NY Times simulator says 2% chance of wild card for NYG if you plug in NYG and WAS wins.
RE: If WAS and NYG both win next week  
dpinzow : 12/7/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15071958 RutgersGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We may have to start looking into wildcard scenarios since NYG and WAS would be tied with ARI and either tied with MIN or one game back both MIN and TB depending on the MIN/TB outcome


Ray in Arlington's job gets more complicated then
RE: In theory Giants could clinch in 2 weeks  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15071959 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
win next 2, Skins lose next 2, Cowboys lost tomorrow and next week, eagles lose next week


yes
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
BillKo : 12/7/2020 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15071921 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15071914 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



I actually think our schedule is easier.



Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles


Little too logical?

Did you think both team would be sitting at 5 wins on Monday at 9pm?

One game at a time..........
The NYT simulator has us with a 42% chance to make it as a WC  
dpinzow : 12/7/2020 8:54 pm : link
if we finish 8-8 and Washington wins out
Just Win Baby!!!  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/7/2020 8:56 pm : link
That's it we control our own destiny. As long as the Giants take care of their business no team in the East can pass them.
It's that simple
How lucky is Washington  
GoDeep13 : 12/7/2020 8:56 pm : link
No Devin Bush
No Bud Dupree
No Steven Nelson
No James Conner
Lose Joe Haden
Lose other starting LB
5-6 Drops by PIT receivers
The End of half FG debacle.

Un-be-fucking-leivable
RE: The NYT simulator has us with a 42% chance to make it as a WC  
ray in arlington : 12/7/2020 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15071982 dpinzow said:
Quote:
if we finish 8-8 and Washington wins out


yup.

But not enough for me to get to work on it...
Sure it makes our odds a little bit harder  
mphbullet36 : 12/7/2020 8:59 pm : link
but hey I didn't want to back in anyway. I want this to keep this group motivated that we have to keep it going and continue to win with WFT right on are tails.
RE: RE: The NYT simulator has us with a 42% chance to make it as a WC  
Leg of Theismann : 12/7/2020 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15071991 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15071982 dpinzow said:


Quote:


if we finish 8-8 and Washington wins out



yup.

But not enough for me to get to work on it...


I was gonna say... current odds of Giants being a WC team are <1% according to NYT. No need to make Ray do any work on that at this point yet lol
We play Arizona next week so that is a potential WC tiebreaker  
dpinzow : 12/7/2020 9:00 pm : link
we also have to watch what teams like Minnesota, Chicago, Detroit, and SF do. The 49ers and Bears would have a tiebreak on us if they finished with the same record in a WC situation.
We lost on purpose to Bears, Dallas, and the Eagles...  
EliTheGreatest : 12/7/2020 9:06 pm : link
We already won those games and we decided to let them win instead of managing the clock. We deserve to miss out in heart breaking fashion. You bet your ass Philly will lay down the last game of the season. Win win situation for them. Fuck us one more time while getting a better pick. How the fuck did THE REDSKINS beat the Steelers.
RE: RE: Wow  
Leg of Theismann : 12/7/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15071933 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



So you think Skins go 4-0?


Huh? If Skins go 3-1, we also need to go 3-1. If they go 3-1 and we only go 2-2 we lose the division. Hence we need to go 3-1 to make it a near certainty we win the division.

Speaking of which...

If we finish 8-8 WITH a win vs. Dallas = 98% chance of getting in (as of now).

7-9 WITH a win vs. Dallas gives us ~75% chance of getting in.

And yet somehow I still don't feel good about 7-9 getting the job done.
RE: RE: Wow  
FStubbs : 12/7/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15071933 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



So you think Skins go 4-0?


They have as much chance as we do. They have Seattle and 3 dogs.
RE: How lucky is Washington  
FStubbs : 12/7/2020 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15071986 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
No Devin Bush
No Bud Dupree
No Steven Nelson
No James Conner
Lose Joe Haden
Lose other starting LB
5-6 Drops by PIT receivers
The End of half FG debacle.

Un-be-fucking-leivable


Also got them on a short week after having virtually a bye week. That was why I said Washington was going to win.
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15072007 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15071933 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


That fucked us.

We hage to win 3 of 4 now.

Skins have much easier schedule



So you think Skins go 4-0?




Huh? If Skins go 3-1, we also need to go 3-1. If they go 3-1 and we only go 2-2 we lose the division. Hence we need to go 3-1 to make it a near certainty we win the division.

Speaking of which...

If we finish 8-8 WITH a win vs. Dallas = 98% chance of getting in (as of now).

7-9 WITH a win vs. Dallas gives us ~75% chance of getting in.

And yet somehow I still don't feel good about 7-9 getting the job done.


Your right if they go 3-1 so do giants..

RE: We lost on purpose to Bears, Dallas, and the Eagles...  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/7/2020 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15072004 EliTheGreatest said:
Quote:
We already won those games and we decided to let them win instead of managing the clock. We deserve to miss out in heart breaking fashion. You bet your ass Philly will lay down the last game of the season. Win win situation for them. Fuck us one more time while getting a better pick. How the fuck did THE REDSKINS beat the Steelers.


The thing is if it comes down to those games counting, You can make the same argument about the Cowboys and WFT. And I think you are switching the Bears and BUcs.
skins can easily lose their next 2  
nygiants16 : 12/7/2020 9:16 pm : link
Niners are not a pushover..
RE: We play Arizona next week so that is a potential WC tiebreaker  
Leg of Theismann : 12/7/2020 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15071997 dpinzow said:
Quote:
we also have to watch what teams like Minnesota, Chicago, Detroit, and SF do. The 49ers and Bears would have a tiebreak on us if they finished with the same record in a WC situation.


yeah but the point is if we actually win enough games to be in a position to make the wild card, then at that point we've more than likely already won the division. For instance it's incredibly unlikely the 7-9 would get a team into the NFC Wild Card this year. It would be a very specific scenario for us to be a wild card team. For instance, it would most likely require WFT to win out (unlikely), us to win exactly 3 of 4, and even THEN it's a less than 50% chance of occurring.
RE: skins can easily lose their next 2  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2020 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15072018 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Niners are not a pushover..


I'd say odds are Washington loses to both 49ers & Seattle.
WFT does have an easier schedule, but they aren't indicitive of what  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/7/2020 9:23 pm : link
their 3-0 is. They were almost certainly losing that Bengals game if they didn't knock out Burrow and Zac Taylor wasn't an idiot, toss up if McCarthy isn't an idiot, and they just played a team playing on very short week when they have essentially a bye. Oh and they had atrocious coaching today too. Why they threw the ball against a middling run defense when their pass O was its strength, especially when you were up 14-3 at halftime is beyond me. 4th and 1? Let's try to confuse them and run a double route with our RB. Great play call actually, but just absolutely wrong situation. It was almost like they had that one drew up before the week and Tomlin just had to use it to show what a genius he is. Honestly if he doesn't take some responsibility in his presser today after what he gave last week, I play for them and I'm tuning him out.

I'm curious what the WFT look like next week against 49ers. If they win next week, they are a serious threat. If not I wouldn't sweat them. 49ers are home, well coached, and still a good team. Their schedule has been absolutely brutal this year, just looked and would be shocked if it wasn't hardest in NFL.
As for NYG vs Cardinals:  
81_Great_Dane : 12/7/2020 9:28 pm : link
Cardinals are 6-6, NYG are 5-7. That's not a big difference; if the Giants win, both teams will have the same record. I don't think the Cards should be a heavy favorite. It'll probably be a close game and I think the Giants have a great shot.

I think the league is figuring out Murray to some degree. There's lots of film on him now. Playing Murray the week after Wilson has to help the D prepare. I'm confident that this coaching staff will have a plan of attack to at least contain Murray and even actively exploit his weaknesses.
_________  
I am Ninja : 12/7/2020 9:43 pm : link
Lets not lose our fucking minds over a win against a pittsburgh team on about 2.5 days rest.
AZ  
stretch234 : 12/7/2020 9:45 pm : link
They are a Hail Mary away from losing 5 in row

WTF game w/SF is going to be an ugly game that is not easy

I am not worrying about anyone the Giants have to play the way the D is playing. Will they be difficult, yes, but all are winnable

Pit just had their third game in 12 days

Giants take care of their own business
The NFL kinda screwed  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/7/2020 10:02 pm : link
The Steelers with the schedule the last couple weeks but...

They can’t run the ball. At All.

Eventually throwing the ball 50-60x a game you’ll run into a good pass rush or good secondary or your wr drop 10 passes like tonight.
We both may go  
5BowlsSoon : 12/7/2020 10:50 pm : link
8-8

I would feel better winning the east with at least a .500 record.
Cowboys  
mitch300 : 12/7/2020 11:19 pm : link
Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
RE: Cowboys  
Leg of Theismann : 12/7/2020 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15072134 mitch300 said:
Quote:
Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants


That’s true they do. Which is why I think there’s just no getting around the fact that we are going to have to beat them week 17. No way we have the division locked up at that point. My guess is just for that reason 3 teams will still be in play to win the division that week. Like: for us it will be a win and in game, while Dallas will need to beat us and hope Washington loses to Philly, and Washington will need to win and hope we lose. that type of thing.
both of our schedules are rough  
islander1 : 12:20 am : link
but I always knew we'd need 7 wins somehow to have a good shot at this.

Baltimore winning tomorrow night makes more difference than I realized.
RE: Cowboys  
islander1 : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15072134 mitch300 said:
Quote:
Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants


Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.

They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.
Doubting Debbies  
Sec 103 : 7:37 am : link
get your panties out of your crotch, Giants are in control, playing good ball and facing equally talented teams. The difference IMHO is the coaching staff, I truly believe that we have the upper hand in that case. I'm a tad worried about Cle and Balt, but Az won't be a pushover. In any event, win 2 and probably in, win 3 and certainly in. Now just play the damn games, and stack them wins!!!
Giants are playing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:05 am : link
with a lot of confidence. Just win the next game. Rinse. Repeat.
Dallas game  
stretch234 : 9:03 am : link
1 item not mentioned much is actually how much the Ravens need this game. They are on the outside looking in right now by 2 games.

This is the type of game that Harbaugh does not lose
We are tied in the schedule and own the tiebreaker  
JOrthman : 9:36 am : link
Just win games and if we don't win enough we didn't deserve it and weren't going far anyway
RE: RE: Cowboys  
nygiants16 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15072171 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15072134 mitch300 said:


Quote:


Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants



Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.

They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.


Even if cowboys win tonight they do not control their own destiny, they could go 5-0 and still not make it
RE: RE: RE: Cowboys  
nygiants16 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15072351 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15072171 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15072134 mitch300 said:


Quote:


Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants



Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.

They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.



Even if cowboys win tonight they do not control their own destiny, they could go 5-0 and still not make it


Scratch that forgot giants and cowboys play week 17..

Ok if they lose tonight they do not control their own destiny
keep Murray in the pocket  
ryanmkeane : 10:38 am : link
as best you can and take away the long ball to Hopkins, that's the formula. Bend but don't break is especially important against AZ.
If the Giants get 2 wins  
arniefez : 10:50 am : link
one of them vs Dallas that will probably be enough.
I think the Giants are the best team, right now, in the division  
Matt M. : 10:58 am : link
But, that doesn't mean they will win it. It is amazing how one game changes things again. That was a huge win for WFT last night. Regardless of what you think of the status of Pitt going into the game, WFT beat an undefeated team to announce themselves. We had the biggest upset of the season on Sunday and they topped it on Monday to keep pace. I still feel good about our chances after Sunday to get to 7 wins with 8 as a possibility.

I don't see either of these teams running the table. But, based o schedule, I think WFT would be the more likely of the two to pull it off. That said, if we get to 8, that should be the division. But, if we only get to 6 or 7, WFT looks to have a much better chance to win the division than they did on Sunday. It's crazy, but weeks ago, we were looking at the possibility of a 5 win division winner with 6 wins all but ensuring the division. Now, even 6 looks like it wouldn't be enough and 6 looks like the floor for these two teams moving forward. If nothing else, this will be an exciting 4 weeks. The beauty, is right now, we control our own destiny. We take care of business, it doesn't matter what WFT or anyone else does. As big a win as last week was, with the WFT win, next week is even bigger. We have to follow it up with 5 in a row. It is also looking like we will have to beat one of Cleveland and Baltimore, neither of which will be easy (nor will Arizona).
All that said,  
Matt M. : 11:00 am : link
I still think we win the division and are the team to beat. I just wouldn't discount WFT. They have a good D and a just good enough O. They are very similar to us right now in that regard, plus young team, new coach, finding their legs and gaining confidence.

You think Rivera is replaying that 2-pt conversion decision in his head right about now? They still might have lost. But, he cemented it.
RE: If the Giants get 2 wins  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15072437 arniefez said:
Quote:
one of them vs Dallas that will probably be enough.


Don't be so sure. Washington could easily go 3-1 in their last 4. SF has stumbled the last few weeks. And they face Carolina who is not that good, and Philly who is an absolute mess. Giants have tougher road ahead. AZ, then Cleveland, who looks really good now and of course a tript to Baltimore which is gonna be really tough. Be tough for us to go 3-1 these last 4weeks
6 win is definitely the floor  
Leg of Theismann : 2:56 pm : link
No way anyone wins with 5 now.

Most likely 7-9 or 8-8 is the winning record now, which really isn’t all that awful (considering we’ve seen that before). Remember everyone hollering to say “keep the NFCE out of the playoffs” and some on espn even calling to do that this year and basically telling the nfl to make it up as they go along because “they’ve done the same with Covid” or whatever. Completely ridiculous takes that people get paid to spew. Can we wait for the whole season to play out first? Jesus
RE: RE: If the Giants get 2 wins  
Leg of Theismann : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15072466 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15072437 arniefez said:


Quote:


one of them vs Dallas that will probably be enough.



Don't be so sure. Washington could easily go 3-1 in their last 4. SF has stumbled the last few weeks. And they face Carolina who is not that good, and Philly who is an absolute mess. Giants have tougher road ahead. AZ, then Cleveland, who looks really good now and of course a tript to Baltimore which is gonna be really tough. Be tough for us to go 3-1 these last 4weeks


A lot will hinge on WFT vs. SF. I think we all don’t know what to think of SF right now. They’re 5-7 and injury -riddled, but they are a tough well coached team and still the reigning NFC champs. If WFT lost to them I think we’ve got this. If WFT beats SF then I think we’ll need to go 3-1 which is gonna be extremely tough.
And just as I say that, I see on the NYT playoff simulator :  
Leg of Theismann : 3:02 pm : link
We currently stand at 55% chance of winning the NFCE... WFT beating SF reduces that to 45%, and WFT LOSING to SF increases our odds to 64% (independent of everything else). So that game by itself literally does change who Is technically favored to win the NFCE (again, independent of everything else).
RE: 6 win is definitely the floor  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15072832 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
No way anyone wins with 5 now.

Most likely 7-9 or 8-8 is the winning record now, which really isn’t all that awful (considering we’ve seen that before). Remember everyone hollering to say “keep the NFCE out of the playoffs” and some on espn even calling to do that this year and basically telling the nfl to make it up as they go along because “they’ve done the same with Covid” or whatever. Completely ridiculous takes that people get paid to spew. Can we wait for the whole season to play out first? Jesus


That’s why it was extra exciting to beat Sea thought we’d win the division at 7-9. But now WFT could conceivably get there at 8-8. Still not sure what they are though. Are they a decent team or still a below average football team. Watched their last 3 games and none of them are all that impressive considering what the situations they found themselves in which is crazy because they just beat an 11-0 team. Of course at least now they,OL be going up against good coaching sans Pederson
Like a lot of people, I expected Dallas to take  
eclipz928 : 5:21 pm : link
the division with Dalton being healthy - but that was before WFT beat them Thanksgiving. Alex Smith rounding in to form may have been something that wasn't factored in enough.

I still think WFT stole this game from Pittsburgh - there were a lot of odd factors surrounding that game that made it ideal for an upset. Nonetheless they're in position to probably take the division with 7 wins. Although tonight's game could make things interesting.
RE: Like a lot of people, I expected Dallas to take  
Leg of Theismann : 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15072972 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
the division with Dalton being healthy - but that was before WFT beat them Thanksgiving. Alex Smith rounding in to form may have been something that wasn't factored in enough.

I still think WFT stole this game from Pittsburgh - there were a lot of odd factors surrounding that game that made it ideal for an upset. Nonetheless they're in position to probably take the division with 7 wins. Although tonight's game could make things interesting.


They definitely got lucky with getting 10 days rest while Pitt got 4 days rest. I mean wast there some rule before that no team could play TNF after their bye? Because they didn’t want one team having SO much more time off compared to the opposing team only getting only half a week? I might be misremembering that, but either way it was entirely unfair.

They also got the benefit of a non-call on Alex Smith delaying the game at the end of the first half that should’ve not allowed them to kick a FG.

And it was clear Pitt was the better team by far (went up 2 TDs), and then they just clearly ran out of gas due to lack of rest.

AND the Steelers with horrible play calling all game (perhaps due to lack of a real game plan), particularly going for it on 4th and 1 instead of kicking the game winning field goal, and throwing a low % pass on that play at that instead of running the damn ball.

Redskins got incredibly lucky, whereas our win was more traditionally dominant and workman-like. Not “dominant” as in we blew them out but rather just in the fact that we asserted our will on both sides of the ball. We flat out looked like the better team out there than Seattle which was very surprising.

All that said, while I’m positive we’re the better team than WFT, that’s not what will necessarily determine the division winner. As many others have said WFT has the easier schedule.
