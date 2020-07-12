Playoff scenarios (after WAS win over PIT)

NYG 5-7 (DIV 3-2)
Remaining: ARI, CLE, @BAL, DAL
WAS 5-7 (DIV 3-2; swept by NYG)
Remaining: @SF, SEA, CAR, @PHI
PHI 3.5-8.5 (DIV 2-2; split with NYG)
Remaining: NO, @ARI, @DAL, WAS
DAL 3-8 (DIV 1-3; beat NYG)
Remaining: @BAL, @CIN, SF, PHI, @NYG
Most likely playoff opponent for NFC East winner is SEA/LAR loser or TB.
======================
NYT Simulator
======================
For DAL win over BAL:
---------------------
NYG chances of making playoffs: 52%
At 9-7: 100% NYG win NFC East
At 8-8: 95%
NYG win NFC East unless
WAS wins out
OR
WAS goes 3-1 with loss not to PHI AND DAL wins out
At 7-9: 62%
At 6-10: 12%
For BAL win over DAL:
---------------------
NYG chances of making playoffs: 58%
At 9-7: 100% (NYG win NFC East)
At 8-8: 97% (NYG win NFC East unless WAS wins out)
At 7-9: 73%
At 6-10: 18%
==================================================
NFC East Tiebreaks
====================================================
TIEBREAKS NOT REQUIRING A TIE GAME TO BE PLAYED:
2-way tie with DAL The team that wins NYG-DAL game in week 17 wins this tiebreak.
2-way tie with WAS: NYG takes this tiebreak due to head to head sweep.
3-way tie with DAL and WAS. NYG take tiebreak if NYG beat DAL OR PHI beat WAS. WAS takes tiebreak if DAL beats NYG AND WAS beat PHI. DAL cannot take tiebreak even though they swept NYG. Note that NYG can lose this tiebreak even though they swept WAS.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
Much easier schedule? They're dogs in the next 2 games.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
I actually think our schedule is easier.
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
I actually think our schedule is easier.
Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles
Me thinks you should be. They look pretty good.
Neither am I. I had a feeling this was gonna happen tonight and it had nothing to do with the Skins. The Steelers have been headed towards this for a while. I think they end up 12-4 and limp into the playoffs.
It's December and we're tied for first. We can't complain about other NFC East teams actually winning games. I'm not particularly worried about WFT either - let's just win as many as we can and see what happens.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
So you think Skins go 4-0?
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
I actually think our schedule is easier.
Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles
Right now, I’d rather play Arizona than SF. And Dallas and Philly is a toss up.
This win by Washington changes nothing as far as the Giants controlling their own destiny.
You can’t count on backing into a division title; you have to just keep
wining games.
I m thinking the Giants two wins over Washington are somewhat impressive right now.
not necessarily.
Football team would then have to go 3-1
not necessarily.
If Cowboys lose tomorrow
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:
Football team would then have to go 3-1
not necessarily.
If Cowboys lose tomorrow
yes.
In comment 15071914 Danny Kanell said:
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
I actually think our schedule is easier.
Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles
Right now, I’d rather play Arizona than SF. And Dallas and Philly is a toss up.
Philly is about to start a rookoe qb. They have no WRs worth shit. Dallas still has a solid offense.
No shot on zona and san fran
In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:
Football team would then have to go 3-1
not necessarily.
If Cowboys lose tomorrow
yes.
sorry that's a no (mathematically)
I am not worried about WFT
Neither am I. I had a feeling this was gonna happen tonight and it had nothing to do with the Skins. The Steelers have been headed towards this for a while. I think they end up 12-4 and limp into the playoffs.
Reminds me of a lot of the early Coughlin playoff years. Team would start off hot and then deal with a wave of injuries and lose their steam at the end of the season.
In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:
In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:
Football team would then have to go 3-1
not necessarily.
If Cowboys lose tomorrow
yes.
sorry that's a no (mathematically)
Cowboys would have to go 4-0
In comment 15071948 ray in arlington said:
In comment 15071946 nygiants16 said:
In comment 15071939 ray in arlington said:
In comment 15071937 nygiants16 said:
Football team would then have to go 3-1
not necessarily.
If Cowboys lose tomorrow
yes.
sorry that's a no (mathematically)
Cowboys would have to go 4-0
yes.
I wish I had your confidence BB56. This was a total buzz kill for me. I mean, yes we beat them twice, but I wish that had any bearing on how WFT will fair against the 4 teams they close the season against-- they are still 5-5 in games NOT against us and now they've won 3 straight and are on a roll of their own.
All I want is for us to control our own destiny going into week 17 vs. Dallas. The last thing I want is to have to root for Philly to beat WFT as well that week.
We have to beat the Cardinals. Browns and Ravens are both going to be very tough. I've been shocked to see how many on this board seem to take the Browns so lightly considering they're 9-3 and just beat the Titans. At what point do people stop calling them overrated.
If we lose this division to fucking Washington after sweeping them I'm gonna be sick.
yes. NY Times simulator says 2% chance of wild card for NYG if you plug in NYG and WAS wins.
Ray in Arlington's job gets more complicated then
yes
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
I actually think our schedule is easier.
Cards>49ers
Browns<seahawks
Balt>panthers
Dallas>eagles
Little too logical?
Did you think both team would be sitting at 5 wins on Monday at 9pm?
One game at a time..........
It's that simple
No Bud Dupree
No Steven Nelson
No James Conner
Lose Joe Haden
Lose other starting LB
5-6 Drops by PIT receivers
The End of half FG debacle.
Un-be-fucking-leivable
yup.
But not enough for me to get to work on it...
if we finish 8-8 and Washington wins out
yup.
But not enough for me to get to work on it...
I was gonna say... current odds of Giants being a WC team are <1% according to NYT. No need to make Ray do any work on that at this point yet lol
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
So you think Skins go 4-0?
Huh? If Skins go 3-1, we also need to go 3-1. If they go 3-1 and we only go 2-2 we lose the division. Hence we need to go 3-1 to make it a near certainty we win the division.
Speaking of which...
If we finish 8-8 WITH a win vs. Dallas = 98% chance of getting in (as of now).
7-9 WITH a win vs. Dallas gives us ~75% chance of getting in.
And yet somehow I still don't feel good about 7-9 getting the job done.
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
So you think Skins go 4-0?
They have as much chance as we do. They have Seattle and 3 dogs.
No Bud Dupree
No Steven Nelson
No James Conner
Lose Joe Haden
Lose other starting LB
5-6 Drops by PIT receivers
The End of half FG debacle.
Un-be-fucking-leivable
Also got them on a short week after having virtually a bye week. That was why I said Washington was going to win.
In comment 15071909 BleedBlue said:
That fucked us.
We hage to win 3 of 4 now.
Skins have much easier schedule
So you think Skins go 4-0?
Huh? If Skins go 3-1, we also need to go 3-1. If they go 3-1 and we only go 2-2 we lose the division. Hence we need to go 3-1 to make it a near certainty we win the division.
Speaking of which...
If we finish 8-8 WITH a win vs. Dallas = 98% chance of getting in (as of now).
7-9 WITH a win vs. Dallas gives us ~75% chance of getting in.
And yet somehow I still don't feel good about 7-9 getting the job done.
Your right if they go 3-1 so do giants..
The thing is if it comes down to those games counting, You can make the same argument about the Cowboys and WFT. And I think you are switching the Bears and BUcs.
yeah but the point is if we actually win enough games to be in a position to make the wild card, then at that point we've more than likely already won the division. For instance it's incredibly unlikely the 7-9 would get a team into the NFC Wild Card this year. It would be a very specific scenario for us to be a wild card team. For instance, it would most likely require WFT to win out (unlikely), us to win exactly 3 of 4, and even THEN it's a less than 50% chance of occurring.
I'd say odds are Washington loses to both 49ers & Seattle.
I'm curious what the WFT look like next week against 49ers. If they win next week, they are a serious threat. If not I wouldn't sweat them. 49ers are home, well coached, and still a good team. Their schedule has been absolutely brutal this year, just looked and would be shocked if it wasn't hardest in NFL.
I think the league is figuring out Murray to some degree. There's lots of film on him now. Playing Murray the week after Wilson has to help the D prepare. I'm confident that this coaching staff will have a plan of attack to at least contain Murray and even actively exploit his weaknesses.
WTF game w/SF is going to be an ugly game that is not easy
I am not worrying about anyone the Giants have to play the way the D is playing. Will they be difficult, yes, but all are winnable
Pit just had their third game in 12 days
Giants take care of their own business
They can’t run the ball. At All.
Eventually throwing the ball 50-60x a game you’ll run into a good pass rush or good secondary or your wr drop 10 passes like tonight.
I would feel better winning the east with at least a .500 record.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
That’s true they do. Which is why I think there’s just no getting around the fact that we are going to have to beat them week 17. No way we have the division locked up at that point. My guess is just for that reason 3 teams will still be in play to win the division that week. Like: for us it will be a win and in game, while Dallas will need to beat us and hope Washington loses to Philly, and Washington will need to win and hope we lose. that type of thing.
Baltimore winning tomorrow night makes more difference than I realized.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.
They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.
This is the type of game that Harbaugh does not lose
Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.
They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.
Even if cowboys win tonight they do not control their own destiny, they could go 5-0 and still not make it
In comment 15072134 mitch300 said:
Have a very easy schedule.
After Baltimore
Cincinnati
SF
Philly
Giants
Right, the Cowboys are alive and well if they pull off the upset tomorrow night.
They would have some control over their own destiny with Philly/NYG last two games.
Even if cowboys win tonight they do not control their own destiny, they could go 5-0 and still not make it
Scratch that forgot giants and cowboys play week 17..
Ok if they lose tonight they do not control their own destiny
I don't see either of these teams running the table. But, based o schedule, I think WFT would be the more likely of the two to pull it off. That said, if we get to 8, that should be the division. But, if we only get to 6 or 7, WFT looks to have a much better chance to win the division than they did on Sunday. It's crazy, but weeks ago, we were looking at the possibility of a 5 win division winner with 6 wins all but ensuring the division. Now, even 6 looks like it wouldn't be enough and 6 looks like the floor for these two teams moving forward. If nothing else, this will be an exciting 4 weeks. The beauty, is right now, we control our own destiny. We take care of business, it doesn't matter what WFT or anyone else does. As big a win as last week was, with the WFT win, next week is even bigger. We have to follow it up with 5 in a row. It is also looking like we will have to beat one of Cleveland and Baltimore, neither of which will be easy (nor will Arizona).
You think Rivera is replaying that 2-pt conversion decision in his head right about now? They still might have lost. But, he cemented it.
Don't be so sure. Washington could easily go 3-1 in their last 4. SF has stumbled the last few weeks. And they face Carolina who is not that good, and Philly who is an absolute mess. Giants have tougher road ahead. AZ, then Cleveland, who looks really good now and of course a tript to Baltimore which is gonna be really tough. Be tough for us to go 3-1 these last 4weeks
Most likely 7-9 or 8-8 is the winning record now, which really isn’t all that awful (considering we’ve seen that before). Remember everyone hollering to say “keep the NFCE out of the playoffs” and some on espn even calling to do that this year and basically telling the nfl to make it up as they go along because “they’ve done the same with Covid” or whatever. Completely ridiculous takes that people get paid to spew. Can we wait for the whole season to play out first? Jesus
one of them vs Dallas that will probably be enough.
Don't be so sure. Washington could easily go 3-1 in their last 4. SF has stumbled the last few weeks. And they face Carolina who is not that good, and Philly who is an absolute mess. Giants have tougher road ahead. AZ, then Cleveland, who looks really good now and of course a tript to Baltimore which is gonna be really tough. Be tough for us to go 3-1 these last 4weeks
A lot will hinge on WFT vs. SF. I think we all don’t know what to think of SF right now. They’re 5-7 and injury -riddled, but they are a tough well coached team and still the reigning NFC champs. If WFT lost to them I think we’ve got this. If WFT beats SF then I think we’ll need to go 3-1 which is gonna be extremely tough.
Most likely 7-9 or 8-8 is the winning record now, which really isn’t all that awful (considering we’ve seen that before). Remember everyone hollering to say “keep the NFCE out of the playoffs” and some on espn even calling to do that this year and basically telling the nfl to make it up as they go along because “they’ve done the same with Covid” or whatever. Completely ridiculous takes that people get paid to spew. Can we wait for the whole season to play out first? Jesus
That’s why it was extra exciting to beat Sea thought we’d win the division at 7-9. But now WFT could conceivably get there at 8-8. Still not sure what they are though. Are they a decent team or still a below average football team. Watched their last 3 games and none of them are all that impressive considering what the situations they found themselves in which is crazy because they just beat an 11-0 team. Of course at least now they,OL be going up against good coaching sans Pederson
I still think WFT stole this game from Pittsburgh - there were a lot of odd factors surrounding that game that made it ideal for an upset. Nonetheless they're in position to probably take the division with 7 wins. Although tonight's game could make things interesting.
I still think WFT stole this game from Pittsburgh - there were a lot of odd factors surrounding that game that made it ideal for an upset. Nonetheless they're in position to probably take the division with 7 wins. Although tonight's game could make things interesting.
They definitely got lucky with getting 10 days rest while Pitt got 4 days rest. I mean wast there some rule before that no team could play TNF after their bye? Because they didn’t want one team having SO much more time off compared to the opposing team only getting only half a week? I might be misremembering that, but either way it was entirely unfair.
They also got the benefit of a non-call on Alex Smith delaying the game at the end of the first half that should’ve not allowed them to kick a FG.
And it was clear Pitt was the better team by far (went up 2 TDs), and then they just clearly ran out of gas due to lack of rest.
AND the Steelers with horrible play calling all game (perhaps due to lack of a real game plan), particularly going for it on 4th and 1 instead of kicking the game winning field goal, and throwing a low % pass on that play at that instead of running the damn ball.
Redskins got incredibly lucky, whereas our win was more traditionally dominant and workman-like. Not “dominant” as in we blew them out but rather just in the fact that we asserted our will on both sides of the ball. We flat out looked like the better team out there than Seattle which was very surprising.
All that said, while I’m positive we’re the better team than WFT, that’s not what will necessarily determine the division winner. As many others have said WFT has the easier schedule.