Ray Perkins has passed away

Vin_Cuccs : 12/9/2020 10:47 am
Via Vinny DiTrani on Twitter.

Rest In Peace.
Vin_Cuccs : 12/9/2020 10:48 am : link
RIP coach  
jvm52106 : 12/9/2020 10:49 am : link
very sad to hear. I still wonder what would the team have been like if he had stayed past 82. I mean Parcells was the man but think about it we had Perkins (took us to the playoffs for the 1st in 18 years), Parcells and BB all at the same time.
Only 79  
jvm52106 : 12/9/2020 10:51 am : link
too.
oh geez.....very sad.  
BillKo : 12/9/2020 10:51 am : link
The coach when I started to follow the NYG (1979)............

Good guy, good coach, just 79.

RIP.
Wow, never really thought about how young he was as HC  
PatersonPlank : 12/9/2020 10:54 am : link
of the Giants. So that would make him what, 39 in 1982?
best Perkins story...  
BillKo : 12/9/2020 10:56 am : link
....after a bad loss (maybe/probably in 1979), he mad the team practice and hit in full pads the next day...LOL.....

I think it was one player who said the Giants may have not been the best team, but Perkins made other teams respect the Giants.
RE: Wow, never really thought about how young he was as HC  
BillKo : 12/9/2020 10:58 am : link
In comment 15073621 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
of the Giants. So that would make him what, 39 in 1982?


41
Rip Coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/9/2020 10:58 am : link
He was around a lot of winning in his life and played with and for true legends of the Pro and College game. Thanks for your contribution to the Giants and identifying a lot of the staff that Parcells worked with.
Started the Giant turnaround  
Fred in Atlanta : 12/9/2020 10:59 am : link
A lot of people credit Parcells with turning around the Giants, but I credit Perkins with the start of the turnaround bring the Giants to the playoffs after a lot of years. Parcells did finish it though.
RE: Started the Giant turnaround  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/9/2020 11:01 am : link
In comment 15073631 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
A lot of people credit Parcells with turning around the Giants, but I credit Perkins with the start of the turnaround bring the Giants to the playoffs after a lot of years. Parcells did finish it though.


Yep. He laid the foundation.

RIP Coach
Sad to hear.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/9/2020 11:05 am : link
RIP
RIP Coach  
Sec 103 : 12/9/2020 11:08 am : link
and thanks for that first playoff in what seemed to be an eternity. And beating the Iggles that first PO game was just what the doctor ordered.
RE: Link  
Del Shofner : 12/9/2020 11:09 am : link
In comment 15073611 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


"He hired future NFL head coaches Parcells, Bill Belicheck and Romeo Crennel as young assistants."

RIP.
RIP  
truebluelarry : 12/9/2020 11:15 am : link
Very underrated and underappreciated coach. He was exactly who the Giants needed at the time.
It's unfortunate he is often overlooked by the man who succeeded him, but Perkins was the guy who started righting the ship.
RIP.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/9/2020 11:15 am : link
Didn't he take over for Bryant at Alabama? Not an easy act to follow.

Thoughts & prayers to his family & friends.
Yes, he started it  
bluepepper : 12/9/2020 11:16 am : link
And brought aboard Bill Parcells who finished it.

RIP
Very important football man - shame on his passing  
glowrider : 12/9/2020 11:19 am : link
Erhardt-Perkins offense still run today - or at least its principles - notably in NE.

RIP
Very Sad news  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12/9/2020 11:23 am : link
He was the man hired by George Young who started to bring this team back to respectability after all the terrible years in the 70s. Was at the helm for the team's first playoff win in my lifetime. Wonder how things would have gone if he hadn't left for Alabama back in 82. Would Bill Parcells have left and made his legacy somewhere else? May he Rest In Peace
RIP Coach  
liteamorn : 12/9/2020 11:28 am : link
And thanks .
Didn’t he hire Parcells and LB coach and Belichick  
mfsd : 12/9/2020 11:31 am : link
as Special Teams coach originally? Quite a legacy. RIP
RE: RIP  
GiantEgo : 12/9/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 15073658 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Very underrated and underappreciated coach. He was exactly who the Giants needed at the time.
It's unfortunate he is often overlooked by the man who succeeded him, but Perkins was the guy who started righting the ship.


Exactly. He didn't have a lot of talent yet but his teams played with focus and discipline.
RIP  
Bill L : 12/9/2020 11:34 am : link
Geez, how many famous people have died in 2020?
He was the guy that started to right the ship  
Simms11 : 12/9/2020 11:38 am : link
at the end of the 70s. RIP Coach!
Doesn’t Get Enough Credit  
Samiam : 12/9/2020 11:59 am : link
While he ended up screwing the team by announcing he was leaving in mid- season in a playoff run, I don’t think Perkins gets near enough credit for bringing the Giants out of the basement. He left Parcells a decent team that was on the rise and Parcells 1st season was more on Parcells than on the ability of the team.
Got the team to the playoffs in ‘81  
jeff57 : 12/9/2020 12:05 pm : link
Forst tine in 18 years.
I see a lot of Perkins in Judge  
DieHard : 12/9/2020 12:19 pm : link
Young, intense coach who turns a program around through by hiring the right assistants, and emphasizing toughness and accountability. he deserves a lot of credit for the Giants' turnaround from 1981 onwards.
RIP  
US1 Giants : 12/9/2020 12:20 pm : link
got the Giants to the playoffs for the first time in forever and beat the Eagles in that playoff game! One of my favorite games ever.

RE: Doesn’t Get Enough Credit  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/9/2020 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15073719 Samiam said:
Quote:
While he ended up screwing the team by announcing he was leaving in mid- season in a playoff run, I don’t think Perkins gets near enough credit for bringing the Giants out of the basement. He left Parcells a decent team that was on the rise and Parcells 1st season was more on Parcells than on the ability of the team.


He didn't screw the team. They knew from when he was hired that if the alabama job came open, he would likely take it.
For 1981, eternal gratitude!  
x meadowlander : 12/9/2020 12:24 pm : link
Rest in Peace, Coach.
Worked Big Phil out  
Racer : 12/9/2020 12:29 pm : link
personally, as in actually ran routes and caught passes from him. Phil had some really good Perkins stories over the years. I think there were actually a few when Eric did the Phil interview years back(?).
Will never forget how he turned this ship around in '82...  
Pete in CO : 12/9/2020 12:41 pm : link
...players jumping on him at the Vet when they got into the playoffs. That was our first real coach in a long while. We finally crawled out of the morass that year, and, even though he went to his Alma Mater the next year, he left the NYG with an incredible legacy by his own choosing.
Thanks, Coach. Rest in peace.
Nooooooo! It all started with him.  
ColHowPepper : 12/9/2020 12:47 pm : link
Have vivid memories of that first playoff game in ages, '81?
Earnest Gray and Ray, where have you gone?

Watched that from a bar in, of all places, Tampa, with a work colleague, down there for a deal--what a hoot that was to see them win
RE: RIP  
Johnny5 : 12/9/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15073693 Bill L said:
Quote:
Geez, how many famous people have died in 2020?

I know right? And not just famous people. I know more people that have died this year by far than any year in my lifetime...

RE: oh geez.....very sad.  
Johnny5 : 12/9/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15073619 BillKo said:
Quote:
The coach when I started to follow the NYG (1979)............

Good guy, good coach, just 79.

RIP.

Yep me too. That's really the time I started to follow the Giants. I never understood why he left the Giants.
Phil Simms Lived with Him  
Angus : 12/9/2020 1:23 pm : link
I think. And he was constantly on Simms with football questions.
RIP.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/9/2020 2:24 pm : link
He and I joined the Giants  
D HOS : 12/9/2020 2:35 pm : link
at the same time :)

I kind of liked him as a coach but I was very young. Seemed like a real nice guy.
RE: RE: oh geez.....very sad.  
BillKo : 12/9/2020 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15073806 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15073619 BillKo said:


Quote:


The coach when I started to follow the NYG (1979)............

Good guy, good coach, just 79.

RIP.


Yep me too. That's really the time I started to follow the Giants. I never understood why he left the Giants.


He was offered the 'Bama job and it was his dream job, to coach the team he played for (and replace Bryant of course). He gave his resignation mid season of 1982, which was a strike year of course. Giants played several games knowing he was leaving, George Young let him stay on to finish.

Lasted in Albama only a few years and of course was criticized there....tough gig.
RE: Phil Simms Lived with Him  
BillKo : 12/9/2020 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15073855 Angus said:
Quote:
I think. And he was constantly on Simms with football questions.


Perkins was knows as a hard ass and a disciplinariarn type coach....no nonsense. Hardly ever smiled.......restored toughness to the NYG.

I even remember his Saturday night coach's show on WOR Channel 9...Saturday nights hosted by Dick Lynch.

Anyone remember that????!!!!!!
RE: RE: Started the Giant turnaround  
HomerJones45 : 12/9/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15073633 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15073631 Fred in Atlanta said:


Quote:


A lot of people credit Parcells with turning around the Giants, but I credit Perkins with the start of the turnaround bring the Giants to the playoffs after a lot of years. Parcells did finish it though.



Yep. He laid the foundation.

RIP Coach
+1 to both comments.He doesn't get enough credit and may he rest in peace and honored memory to Giant fans.
RIP Coach Perkins  
arniefez : 12/9/2020 3:41 pm : link
I wish I could have thanked you personally for 1981. I'll never forget it or forget your place in Giants history.

Today is not the day for it but 90% of what's been written on this thread isn't close to the accurate history of his time with the Giants. Pretty much the usual for anything that happened from 1979-1990. Another day and another time for those discussions.
Arni  
PaulN : 12/9/2020 3:56 pm : link
I just stopped myself from posting his pro and college head coaching record, rest in peace coach, thank you for bringing in Bill.
I remember when he announced  
Daniel in MI : 12/9/2020 3:58 pm : link
He was leaving, it felt like a rejection for the team, we had finally begun to see light and then that. My sister and I joked later during a game that on the sidelines he wasn’t looking at the game or play charts, but plotting a route from NJ to Alabama.

When coach of the Giants, Perkins sat for a weekly TV interview  
GeofromNJ : 12/9/2020 4:34 pm : link
and when asked about a particular rookie or second year player on the roster, he response was always the same. "I think X is going to be a fine football player." Didn't matter who X was, what position he played, whether he sat on the bench or started. If X was a rookie or second year man, Perkins would say, "I think X is going to be a fine football player."
Ray Perkins  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/9/2020 4:37 pm : link
started the team onto the path of respectability .. I remember him shaking each players hands during pre game stretches. RIP Ray and thank you
Perkins quit the Giants to take his dream job, he said,  
GeofromNJ : 12/9/2020 4:48 pm : link
to succeed Bryant and coach Alabama. The school also named him athletic director, giving him two jobs. Having to do both would bury most men and maybe it buried him. He left after four years to coach Tampa Bay, but wasn't all that successful. He must have loved coaching because his head coaching stops became less impressive with each move, but he kept coaching.
sad news. he ended country club that was the NYG made them tough  
Victor in CT : 12/9/2020 4:57 pm : link
I read once that he told GY that if the Bama job ever became available he would go.

Bill Ko, that was in the first week of camp that he made them put on pads and hit! He found out immediately who the clubhouse lawyers were. Beasley Reece was #1 on the list if I remember correctly.
RIP  
bc4life : 12/9/2020 4:59 pm : link
Still remember how pissed I was when he left for Alabama.
RIP Coach.  
section125 : 12/9/2020 5:46 pm : link
You turned things around for the Giants!
RIP Ray Perkins  
SomeFan : 12/9/2020 6:14 pm : link
And I agree that he jump-started the process (of course with George Young) of bringing the Giants back to respectability in the Super Bowl era.
RIP Coach Perkins  
Frank from CA : 12/9/2020 6:46 pm : link
First Coach I was sad to see leave. He did indeed start the Giants Turnaround in the late seventies and Parcells turned out OK.....

A  
AcidTest : 12/9/2020 6:57 pm : link
very underrated coach, who as others have noted, started the turnaround for the Giants that was completed by Parcells. RIP. God bless. Prayers to his family and friends.
RIP Coach  
Stu11 : 12/9/2020 7:38 pm : link
I echo what a lot have said here. Became a fan the last few years of the John McVay era. Back then a lot of my friends were front running Cowboys/Steelers fans cause the Giants were so bad. Not me. I wore my Van Pelt #10 jersey with pride. Perkins led us back to respectability. '81 was so great giving us something to be really proud of. Funny these past few weeks I'm getting a similiar feeling. Maybe it's a nod to coach Perkins.
I can remember the win against Philly  
Beef Wellington : 12/9/2020 7:43 pm : link
that put the Giants into the playoffs on a Joe Danelo field goal. Not sure if it was the players carrying him off the field or Ray carrying Joe Danelo off the field. After such a long painful draught of devoted years watching I had tears in my eyes. He doesn't get enough credit. Devestated when he left.
RIP Coach!  
short lease : 12/9/2020 9:25 pm : link

Can't believe he was here for 4 seasons. Seemed more closer to a "cup of coffee" ... but, (like others have said) he laid the foundation for Parcells. Parcells took the baton and ran with it though.

RIP Mr. Perkins.
Some of this stuff needs to be pointed out  
arniefez : 12/9/2020 9:38 pm : link
Beasley Reece was one of the best players on the Perkins Giants and he started at safety every year Perkins was the Giants HC. He left the Giants when Perkins did.

The guy who thought the Giants beat the Eagles to get into the playoffs is confused. They beat the Cowboys to get in - one of the most famous games in Giants history - and then beat the Eagles in Philadelphia in the playoffs.

This is a Giants web site for Giants fans and the stuff that gets written and repeated here especially about 1979-1990 is almost always factually incorrect.
Sorry to hear it  
Greg from LI : 12/9/2020 10:19 pm : link
He's become basically a footnote in Giants history but his impact goes far beyond that. He hired Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Hired Ron Erhardt. Pushed George Young to draft Phil Simms. Allowed Parcells to let LT run wild and revolutionize the linebacker position. His fingerprints are all over the 1986 Super Bowl.

And his name lived on in the name of the offensive system that won many Super Bowls - the Erhardt-Perkins system.
RE: Sorry to hear it  
Del Shofner : 12/9/2020 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15074277 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He's become basically a footnote in Giants history but his impact goes far beyond that. He hired Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Hired Ron Erhardt. Pushed George Young to draft Phil Simms. Allowed Parcells to let LT run wild and revolutionize the linebacker position. His fingerprints are all over the 1986 Super Bowl.

And his name lived on in the name of the offensive system that won many Super Bowls - the Erhardt-Perkins system.


Yup. Read
this - ( New Window )
RE: RIP  
Canton : 2:24 am : link
In comment 15073693 Bill L said:
Quote:
Geez, how many famous people have died in 2020?


According to this website (pictures, name, age, and mini bio)

Over 70
Link - ( New Window )
Perkins had a nice career  
LBH15 : 7:59 am : link
Won a few National Championships at Alabama playing with Joe Namath. Won a Super Bowl with Baltimore Colts playing with Johnny Unitas.

While those couple of years he was coach of the Giants weren't great, you could definitely sense the team was getting better. Having LT never hurt of course.

I actually met Perkins and Jimmy Orr, a teammate of his on that same Baltimore team, at a golf event years ago. Both gentleman and they had a few stories for sure. Coincidently, Orr just passed away as well last month.

RIP
RE: Some of this stuff needs to be pointed out  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:20 am : link
In comment 15074262 arniefez said:
Quote:
Beasley Reece was one of the best players on the Perkins Giants and he started at safety every year Perkins was the Giants HC. He left the Giants when Perkins did.

This is a Giants web site for Giants fans and the stuff that gets written and repeated here especially about 1979-1990 is almost always factually incorrect.


For trying to "set the record straight" - in a thread why I'm not sure it was needed, you don't even get that right.

Beasley Reece did not leave when Perkins did. He played under Parcells, started the first half of the season in 1983 and when Terry Kinard moved into the starting role, he asked to be traded or released.

If you want to be a historian and lecture people on factual incorrections, you might want to brush on that yourself, Chief.
Fatty  
arniefez : 9:26 am : link
Sadly the lack of facts in this thread now includes me. I don't like going by memory anymore because at my age I forget things. So I look them up.

I went off the NFL web site which says he played 16 games in 1983 for Tampa which as you pointed out isn't correct.


Beasley Reece DB - ( New Window )
Reece..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:36 am : link
was one of our better DB's, but he was getting older, we had just drafted a couple, and it was one of those cases where he asked for his release mid-season and was granted

Memories will get fuzzy over time - I remembered that because Beasley was one of my favorite players on those bad late 70's teams
