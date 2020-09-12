Ray Perkins has passed away

very sad to hear. I still wonder what would the team have been like if he had stayed past 82. I mean Parcells was the man but think about it we had Perkins (took us to the playoffs for the 1st in 18 years), Parcells and BB all at the same time.
He was around a lot of winning in his life and played with and for true legends of the Pro and College game. Thanks for your contribution to the Giants and identifying a lot of the staff that Parcells worked with.
A lot of people credit Parcells with turning around the Giants, but I credit Perkins with the start of the turnaround bring the Giants to the playoffs after a lot of years. Parcells did finish it though.
Very underrated and underappreciated coach. He was exactly who the Giants needed at the time.
It's unfortunate he is often overlooked by the man who succeeded him, but Perkins was the guy who started righting the ship.
He was the man hired by George Young who started to bring this team back to respectability after all the terrible years in the 70s. Was at the helm for the team's first playoff win in my lifetime. Wonder how things would have gone if he hadn't left for Alabama back in 82. Would Bill Parcells have left and made his legacy somewhere else? May he Rest In Peace
Exactly. He didn't have a lot of talent yet but his teams played with focus and discipline.
While he ended up screwing the team by announcing he was leaving in mid- season in a playoff run, I don’t think Perkins gets near enough credit for bringing the Giants out of the basement. He left Parcells a decent team that was on the rise and Parcells 1st season was more on Parcells than on the ability of the team.
Young, intense coach who turns a program around through by hiring the right assistants, and emphasizing toughness and accountability. he deserves a lot of credit for the Giants' turnaround from 1981 onwards.
He didn't screw the team. They knew from when he was hired that if the alabama job came open, he would likely take it.
personally, as in actually ran routes and caught passes from him. Phil had some really good Perkins stories over the years. I think there were actually a few when Eric did the Phil interview years back(?).
Will never forget how he turned this ship around in '82...
...players jumping on him at the Vet when they got into the playoffs. That was our first real coach in a long while. We finally crawled out of the morass that year, and, even though he went to his Alma Mater the next year, he left the NYG with an incredible legacy by his own choosing.
Thanks, Coach. Rest in peace.
The coach when I started to follow the NYG (1979)............
Good guy, good coach, just 79.
RIP.
Yep me too. That's really the time I started to follow the Giants. I never understood why he left the Giants.
He was offered the 'Bama job and it was his dream job, to coach the team he played for (and replace Bryant of course). He gave his resignation mid season of 1982, which was a strike year of course. Giants played several games knowing he was leaving, George Young let him stay on to finish.
Lasted in Albama only a few years and of course was criticized there....tough gig.
Yep. He laid the foundation.
RIP Coach
+1 to both comments.He doesn't get enough credit and may he rest in peace and honored memory to Giant fans.
I wish I could have thanked you personally for 1981. I'll never forget it or forget your place in Giants history.
Today is not the day for it but 90% of what's been written on this thread isn't close to the accurate history of his time with the Giants. Pretty much the usual for anything that happened from 1979-1990. Another day and another time for those discussions.
He was leaving, it felt like a rejection for the team, we had finally begun to see light and then that. My sister and I joked later during a game that on the sidelines he wasn’t looking at the game or play charts, but plotting a route from NJ to Alabama.
When coach of the Giants, Perkins sat for a weekly TV interview
and when asked about a particular rookie or second year player on the roster, he response was always the same. "I think X is going to be a fine football player." Didn't matter who X was, what position he played, whether he sat on the bench or started. If X was a rookie or second year man, Perkins would say, "I think X is going to be a fine football player."
to succeed Bryant and coach Alabama. The school also named him athletic director, giving him two jobs. Having to do both would bury most men and maybe it buried him. He left after four years to coach Tampa Bay, but wasn't all that successful. He must have loved coaching because his head coaching stops became less impressive with each move, but he kept coaching.
sad news. he ended country club that was the NYG made them tough
I echo what a lot have said here. Became a fan the last few years of the John McVay era. Back then a lot of my friends were front running Cowboys/Steelers fans cause the Giants were so bad. Not me. I wore my Van Pelt #10 jersey with pride. Perkins led us back to respectability. '81 was so great giving us something to be really proud of. Funny these past few weeks I'm getting a similiar feeling. Maybe it's a nod to coach Perkins.
that put the Giants into the playoffs on a Joe Danelo field goal. Not sure if it was the players carrying him off the field or Ray carrying Joe Danelo off the field. After such a long painful draught of devoted years watching I had tears in my eyes. He doesn't get enough credit. Devestated when he left.
Beasley Reece was one of the best players on the Perkins Giants and he started at safety every year Perkins was the Giants HC. He left the Giants when Perkins did.
The guy who thought the Giants beat the Eagles to get into the playoffs is confused. They beat the Cowboys to get in - one of the most famous games in Giants history - and then beat the Eagles in Philadelphia in the playoffs.
This is a Giants web site for Giants fans and the stuff that gets written and repeated here especially about 1979-1990 is almost always factually incorrect.
He's become basically a footnote in Giants history but his impact goes far beyond that. He hired Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Hired Ron Erhardt. Pushed George Young to draft Phil Simms. Allowed Parcells to let LT run wild and revolutionize the linebacker position. His fingerprints are all over the 1986 Super Bowl.
And his name lived on in the name of the offensive system that won many Super Bowls - the Erhardt-Perkins system.
Won a few National Championships at Alabama playing with Joe Namath. Won a Super Bowl with Baltimore Colts playing with Johnny Unitas.
While those couple of years he was coach of the Giants weren't great, you could definitely sense the team was getting better. Having LT never hurt of course.
I actually met Perkins and Jimmy Orr, a teammate of his on that same Baltimore team, at a golf event years ago. Both gentleman and they had a few stories for sure. Coincidently, Orr just passed away as well last month.
For trying to "set the record straight" - in a thread why I'm not sure it was needed, you don't even get that right.
Beasley Reece did not leave when Perkins did. He played under Parcells, started the first half of the season in 1983 and when Terry Kinard moved into the starting role, he asked to be traded or released.
If you want to be a historian and lecture people on factual incorrections, you might want to brush on that yourself, Chief.
was one of our better DB's, but he was getting older, we had just drafted a couple, and it was one of those cases where he asked for his release mid-season and was granted
Memories will get fuzzy over time - I remembered that because Beasley was one of my favorite players on those bad late 70's teams
I think it was one player who said the Giants may have not been the best team, but Perkins made other teams respect the Giants.
41
"He hired future NFL head coaches Parcells, Bill Belicheck and Romeo Crennel as young assistants."
RIP.
Thoughts & prayers to his family & friends.
RIP
RIP
Exactly. He didn't have a lot of talent yet but his teams played with focus and discipline.
He didn't screw the team. They knew from when he was hired that if the alabama job came open, he would likely take it.
Thanks, Coach. Rest in peace.
Earnest Gray and Ray, where have you gone?
Watched that from a bar in, of all places, Tampa, with a work colleague, down there for a deal--what a hoot that was to see them win
I know right? And not just famous people. I know more people that have died this year by far than any year in my lifetime...
Yep me too. That's really the time I started to follow the Giants. I never understood why he left the Giants.
I kind of liked him as a coach but I was very young. Seemed like a real nice guy.
The coach when I started to follow the NYG (1979)............
Yep me too. That's really the time I started to follow the Giants. I never understood why he left the Giants.
He was offered the 'Bama job and it was his dream job, to coach the team he played for (and replace Bryant of course). He gave his resignation mid season of 1982, which was a strike year of course. Giants played several games knowing he was leaving, George Young let him stay on to finish.
Lasted in Albama only a few years and of course was criticized there....tough gig.
Perkins was knows as a hard ass and a disciplinariarn type coach....no nonsense. Hardly ever smiled.......restored toughness to the NYG.
I even remember his Saturday night coach's show on WOR Channel 9...Saturday nights hosted by Dick Lynch.
Anyone remember that????!!!!!!
A lot of people credit Parcells with turning around the Giants, but I credit Perkins with the start of the turnaround bring the Giants to the playoffs after a lot of years. Parcells did finish it though.
Yep. He laid the foundation.
RIP Coach
Today is not the day for it but 90% of what's been written on this thread isn't close to the accurate history of his time with the Giants. Pretty much the usual for anything that happened from 1979-1990. Another day and another time for those discussions.
Bill Ko, that was in the first week of camp that he made them put on pads and hit! He found out immediately who the clubhouse lawyers were. Beasley Reece was #1 on the list if I remember correctly.
Can't believe he was here for 4 seasons. Seemed more closer to a "cup of coffee" ... but, (like others have said) he laid the foundation for Parcells. Parcells took the baton and ran with it though.
RIP Mr. Perkins.
The guy who thought the Giants beat the Eagles to get into the playoffs is confused. They beat the Cowboys to get in - one of the most famous games in Giants history - and then beat the Eagles in Philadelphia in the playoffs.
This is a Giants web site for Giants fans and the stuff that gets written and repeated here especially about 1979-1990 is almost always factually incorrect.
And his name lived on in the name of the offensive system that won many Super Bowls - the Erhardt-Perkins system.
Yup. Read
this - ( New Window )
According to this website (pictures, name, age, and mini bio)
Over 70
Link - ( New Window )
While those couple of years he was coach of the Giants weren't great, you could definitely sense the team was getting better. Having LT never hurt of course.
I actually met Perkins and Jimmy Orr, a teammate of his on that same Baltimore team, at a golf event years ago. Both gentleman and they had a few stories for sure. Coincidently, Orr just passed away as well last month.
RIP
This is a Giants web site for Giants fans and the stuff that gets written and repeated here especially about 1979-1990 is almost always factually incorrect.
For trying to "set the record straight" - in a thread why I'm not sure it was needed, you don't even get that right.
Beasley Reece did not leave when Perkins did. He played under Parcells, started the first half of the season in 1983 and when Terry Kinard moved into the starting role, he asked to be traded or released.
If you want to be a historian and lecture people on factual incorrections, you might want to brush on that yourself, Chief.
I went off the NFL web site which says he played 16 games in 1983 for Tampa which as you pointed out isn't correct.
Beasley Reece DB - ( New Window )
Memories will get fuzzy over time - I remembered that because Beasley was one of my favorite players on those bad late 70's teams