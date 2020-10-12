for display only
Aside from LT and SB, what Giant player had the best rookie

Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 2:44 pm
season, iyo..Can be any era..
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/10/2020 2:46 pm : link
OBJ is up there.
I’m sure there are others,  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 2:48 pm : link
but I’m trying to decide among Carson, Bavaro, Spider Lockhart
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/10/2020 2:48 pm : link
Shockey also. He made first team all pro his rookie season.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15074706 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
OBJ is up there.


Shit, completely forgot about him..Lol
Rodney Hampton was pretty damn good  
Victor in CT : 12/10/2020 2:49 pm : link
prompting Bill's famous "let's not put him in Canton just yet." crack.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15074709 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Shockey also. He made first team all pro his rookie season.


Screw him, he lost us the 2003 meltdown game..😂
.  
Walnut : 12/10/2020 2:51 pm : link
Daniel Jones - 24 TDs/12 INTs in basically 3/4ths of a season. 279 yards rushing and 2 TDs too

RE: .  
Ivan15 : 12/10/2020 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15074706 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
OBJ is up there.


I have to agree. OBJ was a sure HOF in his first year, until the curtain was pulled back on his antics.

Going back to the 50s, I can’t think of anyone else but I’m sure others will. Maybe someone like Huff, Hampton or Brad Van Pelt. Carson was a big one too.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/10/2020 2:55 pm : link
Odell was top ten in both receptions and yards his rookie year and missed 4 games.

His first three years were incredible.
RE: RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 12/10/2020 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15074717 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15074709 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Shockey also. He made first team all pro his rookie season.



Screw him, he lost us the 2003 meltdown game..😂



LOl I hear ya. I know this is blasphemy but at their best, if I'm starting a team based on talent alone, I'm taking Shockey over Bavaro. And I loved Bavaro.
John Hicks was 1974 NFC rookie of the year  
US1 Giants : 12/10/2020 2:56 pm : link
Not sure how that was decided. He didn't last long.
Odell & Shockey come to mind.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/10/2020 2:57 pm : link
Wasn't Bavaro a rookie in '85? I think he put up big #s for the time as a TE.
Any votes  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 2:57 pm : link
for the late Troy Archer?
Victor Cruz  
Trainmaster : 12/10/2020 3:01 pm : link
Was his big year his rookie year? I'll have to check.
Scratch Victor Cruz  
Trainmaster : 12/10/2020 3:03 pm : link
From Wikipedia:

2010 season
In a preseason game against the New York Jets on August 16, 2010, Cruz helped the Giants win 31-16 by catching six passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

He played in three games at the start of the season, before a hamstring injury placed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.
Landon Collins  
Trainmaster : 12/10/2020 3:10 pm : link
Was one of five 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates (FYI, so was current Giant Leonard Williams). Marcus Peters won BTW.
Harry Carson  
JerseyCityJoe : 12/10/2020 3:12 pm : link
By the end of the season we knew the Giants MLB problems were over.
Odell Beckham Jr.  
tyrik13 : 12/10/2020 3:13 pm : link
😏😏😏
RE: Landon Collins  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/10/2020 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15074737 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Was one of five 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates (FYI, so was current Giant Leonard Williams). Marcus Peters won BTW.


But wasn't he drafted in '14?
Another vote for Shockey  
mfsd : 12/10/2020 3:15 pm : link
He not only had a huge rookie season, but he totally changed the dynamic/attitude of the offense. Injected some much needed passion and fire. Had some great games, alas that rookie year was really his high water mark with the Giants
RE: Rodney Hampton was pretty damn good  
k2tampa : 12/10/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15074715 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
prompting Bill's famous "let's not put him in Canton just yet." crack.

Tiki Barber had more yards (just over 500) as a rookie than Hampton (455). Cruz was active for three games as a rookie but didn't play, but had over 1,500 yards the next year. Nicks had about 800 yards and 6 TDs. Tough to tell with linemen, but Diehl and Snee were pretty solid.
RE: .  
BestFeature : 12/10/2020 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15074718 Walnut said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones - 24 TDs/12 INTs in basically 3/4ths of a season. 279 yards rushing and 2 TDs too


But all anyone could talk about was his fumbles.
Steve Smith did pretty well. Made massive contributions.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2020 3:26 pm : link
.
Beckham in recent history.  
FStubbs : 12/10/2020 3:37 pm : link
Tore the league up.
David and Gibril  
Semipro Lineman : 12/10/2020 3:40 pm : link
Wilson
Some of the old timers.  
Red Dog : 12/10/2020 3:40 pm : link
Sam Huff. Frank Gifford. Jimmy Patton.

All made major contributions as rookies.

I suspect Emlen Tunnell did too, but his rookie year was before I started watching the G-men.

If you go back further, I suspect you'll find more candidates. TB Larry should weigh in on this one.
Troy Archer  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/10/2020 3:41 pm : link
back in the 70's -- before he died in a car accident. Bob Tucker was another -- I believe he shined in his rookie year.
Leonard Marshall  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/10/2020 3:42 pm : link
was another who did well in his rookie season. Jesse Armstead, as well.
Shockey was 1st team All-Pro as a rookie.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/10/2020 3:45 pm : link
They showed a stat recently on ESPN about Justin Jefferson regarding the most receiving yards for a player in his first 12 games all-time. Odell Beckham not only had the most yards through 12 games... he was 300 yards clear of anyone else. (The top 4 was Odell, Jefferson, Bolden, and Moss.)
Phil Simms  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/10/2020 4:09 pm : link
the man started 1979 4-0 as a starter
David Meggett had a huge impact as a rookie.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/10/2020 4:28 pm : link
Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.
Odell and Shockey  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/10/2020 4:36 pm : link
definitely come to mind, they immediately became two of the most exciting receiving threats in the entire league. Here are some others that come to mind from the last 15 years.

Chris Snee in '04 being an immediate impact OG was so important because it helped ease the loss of all those draft picks we gave away in Eli/Rivers trade. He looked like he was going to be a stud for a while and that's what he became.

Hakeem Nicks in '09 didn't do anything crazy like Odell, but I remember BBI being very happy about Nicks' performance as a rookie and thinking that he looked like the real deal and that the only thing stopping him from being a legitimate #1 in the future was health.

I could be wrong on this one but I remember Kenny Phillips in '08 just being really solid as a rookie. He just seemed like a sure bet to be a good player for a while.

Kevin Boss in '07 had 9 receptions in the regular season and 5 receptions in the playoffs. But there are a lot of BBIers who felt like him replacing Shockey at the end of the season was one of the key reasons for Eli's playoff magic. His rookie year felt more important than the 14 combined receptions indicate.

Barry Cofield in '06 came in and started all 16 games for the team and was immediately an above-average to good NFL player. He was a really solid selection that helped strengthen our DL into the unit it became late in '07.
RE: Leonard Marshall  
BillKo : 12/10/2020 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15074781 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
was another who did well in his rookie season. Jesse Armstead, as well.


Marshall was a bust his first year. Worked hard in the offseason and then started on his track of being a really good DE.
RE: David Meggett had a huge impact as a rookie.  
Victor in CT : 12/10/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15074809 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.


Very true. That was an impactful draft all around. Brian Williams, Myron Guyton, Howard Cross, Lewis Tillman, Bob Kratch, Greg Jackson all were solid contributors at minimum.

RE: David Meggett had a huge impact as a rookie.  
BillKo : 12/10/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15074809 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.


This is a really good one. Meggett got the Giants back into the game of having an actual "game breaker".

They never really had that....other than Joe Morris who by 1988 couldn't average more than 4 per carry (not entirely his fault).

I'll always remember that first game of 1989 where he caught a short pass from Simms and took it the distance.......

His shotgun "draws" were a thing of beauty, and man could he PICK UP A BLITZ!
but yeah...Shockey and OBJ are the picks here...  
BillKo : 12/10/2020 4:43 pm : link
......and I've been a fan since 1979.

Shockey was just like a guy playing with his hair on fire and man did the fans eat it up!!!!
RE: RE: David Meggett had a huge impact as a rookie.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15074823 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15074809 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.



Very true. That was an impactful draft all around. Brian Williams, Myron Guyton, Howard Cross, Lewis Tillman, Bob Kratch, Greg Jackson all were solid contributors at minimum.


Some of those were draftees involved in the Zimmerman trade, I believe
RE: RE: RE: David Meggett had a huge impact as a rookie.  
Victor in CT : 12/10/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15074840 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15074823 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 15074809 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.



Very true. That was an impactful draft all around. Brian Williams, Myron Guyton, Howard Cross, Lewis Tillman, Bob Kratch, Greg Jackson all were solid contributors at minimum.




Some of those were draftees involved in the Zimmerman trade, I believe


THe Zimmerman picks were all used in the 1986 draft
Yes, I know Lasker was.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/10/2020 5:16 pm : link
I was thinking of Collins as well
OBJ and Shockey  
LBH15 : 12/10/2020 5:29 pm : link
.
You know who I recall having a randomly good rookie year?  
Mike from SI : 12/10/2020 5:42 pm : link
Sam Garnes. I feel like he had several INTs, a few of which were fluky. Obviously not on the LT/Saquon/Odell/Shockey level.

And now that I thought about Garnes, Gibril Wilson also had a pretty good rookie year.
OBJ had a better rookie year than Saquon IMO  
Sonic Youth : 12/10/2020 5:45 pm : link
And as others said, Shockey definitely belongs up there.
Also  
Sonic Youth : 12/10/2020 5:46 pm : link
Didn't David Diehl start right out of the gate as a 5th rd pick?
Didn't see Darius Slayton mentioned  
kinard : 12/10/2020 5:57 pm : link
... had a hell of a rookie year for a 5th rounder. Has made some huge catches and had a real impact
Ali Haji Sheik  
FJ : 12/10/2020 7:56 pm : link
But he's a kicker.
Carl Banks...  
EricJ : 12/10/2020 8:04 pm : link
..
Fred Dryer  
US1 Giants : 12/10/2020 8:07 pm : link
Drafted in 1969. Led the Giants in sacks his first 3 years with the Giants before being traded. He had 8½ sacks in 1969.


Link - ( New Window )
Ahmad Bradshaw  
Breeze_94 : 12/10/2020 8:25 pm : link
didn't play much first 12ish games besides kickoff returns but came on really strong last few weeks after Derrick Ward broke his leg vs the Bears, AB was a key part of the super bowl run.

Mathias Kiwanis looked really good  
St. Jimmy : 12/10/2020 8:51 pm : link
as a rookie.
Most overlooked Giants player in my opinion...  
chopperhatch : 12/10/2020 9:45 pm : link
Gibril Wilson as a rookie was absolutely fantastic. I think it was more catching the league by surprise as teams figured out he was overmatched by sizey receivers and was pretty easy to block against the run but he was still very good his rookie year and then just good until he left for the Raiders. Excellent blitzer and tackler.
Gibril Wilson  
Scuzzlebutt : 12/10/2020 9:48 pm : link
Looked like a future all pro
RE: John Hicks was 1974 NFC rookie of the year  
81_Great_Dane : 12/10/2020 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15074722 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Not sure how that was decided. He didn't last long.
He came to mind for me too. He had a great rookie year and fell off a cliff.
RE: Ahmad Bradshaw  
SJGiant : 12/10/2020 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15074955 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
didn't play much first 12ish games besides kickoff returns but came on really strong last few weeks after Derrick Ward broke his leg vs the Bears, AB was a key part of the super bowl run.


+1. Didn’t have the stats but was a key in the super bowl run. 7th round draft choice I believe.
FJ scores with Ali Haji-Sheikh.  
Red Dog : 12/10/2020 10:48 pm : link
The kicker had a BIG rookie year.
Troy Archer  
Carl in CT : 12/10/2020 11:06 pm : link
Was up there in late 70’s.
First to come to mind was OBJ  
Matt M. : 12/10/2020 11:24 pm : link
His first 3 years I thought he was the most dynamic offensive player I'd ever seen. Injuries and the crazies seem to have done him in.

Next in mind was Shockey. Hampton was another, until he broke his leg. Meggett was another.
Shockey  
TyreeHelmet : 12/10/2020 11:48 pm : link
Was really tremendous his rookie year. Was dominating and really helping that team win.

Can't believe he never really built off that.
RE: Gibril Wilson  
Sonic Youth : 12/11/2020 12:32 am : link
In comment 15075007 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
Looked like a future all pro
Great call. Girbil Wilson was AWESOME his rookie year
No seriously though...  
allstarjim : 12/11/2020 2:37 am : link
Andrew Thomas.

Also, Hakeem Nicks was really good as a rookie, and JPP was in a rotational role but was amazing in the role he had behind Umenyiora and Tuck. He didn't start a game, wasn't a full-time player, but was third on the team in sacks with 4.5, 30 tackles, 7 TFLs, 8 QB hits, 6 PDs, and 2 FFs.

He was an impact player right away.

Also, Matt Dodge *ducks*
IMO  
MtDizzle : 12/11/2020 4:13 am : link
Jeremy Shockey
RE: IMO  
Grey Pilgrim : 12/11/2020 5:45 am : link
In comment 15075087 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Jeremy Shockey


This!

Shockey was the most explosive TE iv'e ever seen.
IMO  
MtDizzle : 12/11/2020 7:20 am : link
Jeremy Shockey
Sorry  
MtDizzle : 12/11/2020 7:21 am : link
for the double post
