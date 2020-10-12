Aside from LT and SB, what Giant player had the best rookie

He not only had a huge rookie season, but he totally changed the dynamic/attitude of the offense. Injected some much needed passion and fire. Had some great games, alas that rookie year was really his high water mark with the Giants
prompting Bill's famous "let's not put him in Canton just yet." crack.
Tiki Barber had more yards (just over 500) as a rookie than Hampton (455). Cruz was active for three games as a rookie but didn't play, but had over 1,500 yards the next year. Nicks had about 800 yards and 6 TDs. Tough to tell with linemen, but Diehl and Snee were pretty solid.
They showed a stat recently on ESPN about Justin Jefferson regarding the most receiving yards for a player in his first 12 games all-time. Odell Beckham not only had the most yards through 12 games... he was 300 yards clear of anyone else. (The top 4 was Odell, Jefferson, Bolden, and Moss.)
definitely come to mind, they immediately became two of the most exciting receiving threats in the entire league. Here are some others that come to mind from the last 15 years.
Chris Snee in '04 being an immediate impact OG was so important because it helped ease the loss of all those draft picks we gave away in Eli/Rivers trade. He looked like he was going to be a stud for a while and that's what he became.
Hakeem Nicks in '09 didn't do anything crazy like Odell, but I remember BBI being very happy about Nicks' performance as a rookie and thinking that he looked like the real deal and that the only thing stopping him from being a legitimate #1 in the future was health.
I could be wrong on this one but I remember Kenny Phillips in '08 just being really solid as a rookie. He just seemed like a sure bet to be a good player for a while.
Kevin Boss in '07 had 9 receptions in the regular season and 5 receptions in the playoffs. But there are a lot of BBIers who felt like him replacing Shockey at the end of the season was one of the key reasons for Eli's playoff magic. His rookie year felt more important than the 14 combined receptions indicate.
Barry Cofield in '06 came in and started all 16 games for the team and was immediately an above-average to good NFL player. He was a really solid selection that helped strengthen our DL into the unit it became late in '07.
Gibril Wilson as a rookie was absolutely fantastic. I think it was more catching the league by surprise as teams figured out he was overmatched by sizey receivers and was pretty easy to block against the run but he was still very good his rookie year and then just good until he left for the Raiders. Excellent blitzer and tackler.
Also, Hakeem Nicks was really good as a rookie, and JPP was in a rotational role but was amazing in the role he had behind Umenyiora and Tuck. He didn't start a game, wasn't a full-time player, but was third on the team in sacks with 4.5, 30 tackles, 7 TFLs, 8 QB hits, 6 PDs, and 2 FFs.
Shit, completely forgot about him..Lol
Screw him, he lost us the 2003 meltdown game..😂
I have to agree. OBJ was a sure HOF in his first year, until the curtain was pulled back on his antics.
Going back to the 50s, I can’t think of anyone else but I’m sure others will. Maybe someone like Huff, Hampton or Brad Van Pelt. Carson was a big one too.
His first three years were incredible.
Shockey also. He made first team all pro his rookie season.
Screw him, he lost us the 2003 meltdown game..😂
LOl I hear ya. I know this is blasphemy but at their best, if I'm starting a team based on talent alone, I'm taking Shockey over Bavaro. And I loved Bavaro.
2010 season
In a preseason game against the New York Jets on August 16, 2010, Cruz helped the Giants win 31-16 by catching six passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
He played in three games at the start of the season, before a hamstring injury placed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.
But wasn't he drafted in '14?
But all anyone could talk about was his fumbles.
All made major contributions as rookies.
I suspect Emlen Tunnell did too, but his rookie year was before I started watching the G-men.
If you go back further, I suspect you'll find more candidates. TB Larry should weigh in on this one.
Marshall was a bust his first year. Worked hard in the offseason and then started on his track of being a really good DE.
Very true. That was an impactful draft all around. Brian Williams, Myron Guyton, Howard Cross, Lewis Tillman, Bob Kratch, Greg Jackson all were solid contributors at minimum.
This is a really good one. Meggett got the Giants back into the game of having an actual "game breaker".
They never really had that....other than Joe Morris who by 1988 couldn't average more than 4 per carry (not entirely his fault).
I'll always remember that first game of 1989 where he caught a short pass from Simms and took it the distance.......
His shotgun "draws" were a thing of beauty, and man could he PICK UP A BLITZ!
Shockey was just like a guy playing with his hair on fire and man did the fans eat it up!!!!
Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.
Some of those were draftees involved in the Zimmerman trade, I believe
In comment 15074809 Big Blue Blogger said:
Gets overlooked a bit, because he turned out to be a monster, plus the '89 season ended in such a disappointing way.
THe Zimmerman picks were all used in the 1986 draft
And now that I thought about Garnes, Gibril Wilson also had a pretty good rookie year.
+1. Didn’t have the stats but was a key in the super bowl run. 7th round draft choice I believe.
Next in mind was Shockey. Hampton was another, until he broke his leg. Meggett was another.
Can't believe he never really built off that.
He was an impact player right away.
Also, Matt Dodge *ducks*
This!
Shockey was the most explosive TE iv'e ever seen.