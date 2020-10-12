for display only
Interesting NYG/NFL notes from Albert Breer-

Sean : 12/10/2020 10:20 pm
Breer does a periscope at halftime of the MNF & TNF games, he always offers interesting insight:

-He thinks Gettleman may move into an advisor role after the season and mentioned Monti Ossenfort as a likely name to be next GM. Ossenfort worked with Judge in NE and currently serves as Tennessee director of player personnel. Breer is well connected to NE and has mentioned Ossenfort as a NYG/Judge connection a few times this season.

-Patrick Graham deserves consideration for a head coach job, but will need to build more momentum this next month.

-Does not rule out Garrett getting fired after this season, doesn’t think he gets a head gig somewhere.

-He mentioned Jerry Reese as a likely candidate for Falcons GM — would be interesting to see what head coach he would be linked with.

-John Dorsey likely the next Texans GM.

-Robert Saleh a name to watch with the Lions.
RE: Judge  
Danny Dimes : 12/11/2020 7:03 am : link
In comment 15075094 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
has given some hints of his unhappiness with the offense in some of his press conferences earlier in the year. I think he pushed changes with the approach and of course he got rid of Columbo. You do not hold back making a change if it is best for the team so the whole 3rd coordinator thing is not a concern. Garrett brought in Columbo but Judge brought the QB and TE coach so maybe they have complained about some schematic flaws to the O to him as well.

Graham may get some interviews but maybe he is one of those DC's who just loves being a DC. I think teams will want to see him put more of a resume together regardless.

I think Dave and Joe probably share a lot of similarities in team building and get along well. They have made a lot of changes already to the drafting process and it is showing results imo. Not sure you make big changes again at this point smf Judge seems to already have enough input.


True, I think a lot of the draft had to do with Judge. If you watch his post draft videos he was the one demanding OL. Gentleman was most likley eyeing Simmons. I feel really confident in future drafts with Judge, he's not into gimmicks just real hard nose football.
Wait a second  
Carl in CT : 12/11/2020 7:18 am : link
Do you think Engram running a 6yd curl on 3rd and7 is on JG? Then you never played. There is flexibility in curl routes and out routes that you go to the stick. If he ran a 6 yd curl then it’s on Engram.
RE: The main issue I have with firing Garrett  
Victor in CT : 12/11/2020 7:31 am : link
In comment 15075026 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
is that I'm not so sure I'd want to see Daniel Jones going into his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 seasons, when going into 2021, all things considered, the Giants will be the favorite to win the NFC East. Why risk going backwards.


Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.

Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)
The offense hasn't exactly  
Gman11 : 12/11/2020 7:36 am : link
been lights out this season, but I do think that they've been less predictable. With the OL playing better the offense has looked better. Strange coincidence.
It does sound like there's friction  
JonC : 12/11/2020 7:40 am : link
between Judge and JG, and that's not unusual. The Colombo stuff could also play a part as JG apparently pushed for his hire, and Judge compromised.

Simmons was not high on their draft board, fwiw. As much as many here loved him, it was not universal. They want tough, physical players first. They were also locked in on finding their LT, much like finding their QB the year prior.
ghost..  
Sean : 12/11/2020 7:48 am : link
Quote:
I mean of all the stuff I've seen you agree with over the past few months,this is the comment that leaves you flabbergasted.


I misinterpreted what you were saying, I thought you meant it would be a tough sell to bring Judge back next year.
I think that DG has done a great job  
Bill L : 12/11/2020 7:51 am : link
(I realize that's a contrary opinion).

I would like to see him stay on as GM but if it had to be in an advisory role that's okay as well for me.
RE: I think that DG has done a great job  
Sean : 12/11/2020 7:59 am : link
In comment 15075124 Bill L said:
Quote:
(I realize that's a contrary opinion).

I would like to see him stay on as GM but if it had to be in an advisory role that's okay as well for me.


It appears Judge & Gettleman had a productive working relationship in 2020 thus far. However, the issue is DG’s age, I’d think it bring in a younger GM to be aligned with Judge for the long term.
RE: RE: The main issue I have with firing Garrett  
section125 : 12/11/2020 8:00 am : link
In comment 15075116 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15075026 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


is that I'm not so sure I'd want to see Daniel Jones going into his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 seasons, when going into 2021, all things considered, the Giants will be the favorite to win the NFC East. Why risk going backwards.



Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.

Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)


I think Garrett is doing what he can with what he has. Apparently last week it was Garrett that altered the offense at half time to start attacking on the edge.

We can all complain that JG is too Plain Jane, but he had to keep Jones alive while the OLine and especially Gates and Thomas figured it out. He is working with limited tools. No Barkley, Slayton with a foot injury, Shepard was out multiple weeks. It is hard for me to believe that Judge did not know what Garrett was planning each week. I'm sure that Graham and Garrett need to show Judge what their game plans are so that they are all on the same page. Now Jones tweaked his hammy which limits what can be done.
I do not think Garrett will be sought after this year. I do think he will be back, but there is a small chance he will not because of the Colombo thing.
The offense has been tepid,  
exiled : 12/11/2020 8:01 am : link
But it’s also made huge improvements, really notably better play at the core, especially run blocking. (Imagine the season Saquon would’ve compiled by now.)

I think JG has done what he can with what he has. And there’s been improvement at the very weakest part of the team.
RE: RE: RE: The main issue I have with firing Garrett  
Victor in CT : 12/11/2020 8:16 am : link
In comment 15075127 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15075116 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 15075026 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


is that I'm not so sure I'd want to see Daniel Jones going into his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 seasons, when going into 2021, all things considered, the Giants will be the favorite to win the NFC East. Why risk going backwards.



Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.

Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)



I think Garrett is doing what he can with what he has. Apparently last week it was Garrett that altered the offense at half time to start attacking on the edge.

We can all complain that JG is too Plain Jane, but he had to keep Jones alive while the OLine and especially Gates and Thomas figured it out. He is working with limited tools. No Barkley, Slayton with a foot injury, Shepard was out multiple weeks. It is hard for me to believe that Judge did not know what Garrett was planning each week. I'm sure that Graham and Garrett need to show Judge what their game plans are so that they are all on the same page. Now Jones tweaked his hammy which limits what can be done.
I do not think Garrett will be sought after this year. I do think he will be back, but there is a small chance he will not because of the Colombo thing.


Yes, I would have to agree with your logic here.
I don't know why People are trying to kick Gettleman upstairs  
Essex : 12/11/2020 8:40 am : link
we had an excellent draft, we had good FA class, so whatever is going on between him and Judge seems to be working. I was really down on DG when we were 0-5, but going 5-2 in the this league matters and while he will always be judged by Daniel Jones and SB as his two biggest franchise moves, a lot of what he had been contemporaneously criticized for is really turning out to be invalid.

Leonard Williams good move
OBJ trade master stroke
(I get it Solder still stinks).

My point is once the direction is finally moving up with this team in place (Gettleman gets Judge players and Judge coaches them up) why the hell would we seek to change that. Why take a hammer to a seemingly promising foundation. Just crazy, imo.
Re DG, that has been my feel for awhile..  
Big Blue '56 : 12/11/2020 8:45 am : link
They are NOT firing JG, imo
It does sound credible that more changes are coming  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 9:02 am : link
to front office. Connect the dots to the improvement borne by Joe Judge moreso than anything else, and wanting him to have more power in building to keep that momentum strong.

As to Garrett comment, could simply be Judge doesn't see eye-to-eye enough with him, and possibly that he was "offered up" to be OC more than Judge selected him.

Firing JG based on performance  
Dnew15 : 12/11/2020 9:02 am : link
would be just stupid.

Now, I will say that there's a chance he moves on or is forced to move on based on the JJ/Columbo thing. There might be some bad blood there.

You never know what goes on behind closed doors - there's a chance they just don't see eye-to-eye on things.
RE: I don't know why People are trying to kick Gettleman upstairs  
Gruber : 12/11/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 15075158 Essex said:
Quote:
we had an excellent draft, we had good FA class, so whatever is going on between him and Judge seems to be working. I was really down on DG when we were 0-5, but going 5-2 in the this league matters and while he will always be judged by Daniel Jones and SB as his two biggest franchise moves, a lot of what he had been contemporaneously criticized for is really turning out to be invalid.

Leonard Williams good move
OBJ trade master stroke
(I get it Solder still stinks).

My point is once the direction is finally moving up with this team in place (Gettleman gets Judge players and Judge coaches them up) why the hell would we seek to change that. Why take a hammer to a seemingly promising foundation. Just crazy, imo.


Remember how Peppers was playing last season? Great athlete, no footballing brain. Well, that's probably how he'd still be this season if we hadn't changed the coaching personnel. The trade looks a good trade now, because of the coaching. I wouldn't over-credit Gettleman with the improvements on this roster.
As to Gettleman, the good offseason and draft may have  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 9:06 am : link
been orchestrated differently this past year with decisions taking on a different process than what DG put in place prior. Not suggesting he wasn't a voice but maybe more a participant than final say.

Retirement, consultant, or advisor seemingly is in his near future.
Just another attempt at shit stirring ...  
Spider56 : 12/11/2020 9:06 am : link
Btw, prior to joking the Titans last spring, this Monti guy was the director of college scouting for the Pats ... have they really done well in that dept? Sports journalism is 1 step above ambulance chasing, but the difference is shrinking.
JG  
Mark from Jersey : 12/11/2020 9:10 am : link
has done a very good job with hand he was dealt. I dont think he gets fired and not sure where that would be coming from.
Judge may have  
crick n NC : 12/11/2020 9:10 am : link
Told the Giants that a condition for him to be the NC was to have a certain amount of say on personnel, which is certainly reasonable. The Giants not wanting to miss again on a HC while being thoroughly impressed may have changed how things work in the FO regardless to Gettleman's transactions.
NC=HC  
crick n NC : 12/11/2020 9:11 am : link
.
RE: Why fire Garrett?  
bw in dc : 12/11/2020 9:18 am : link
In comment 15075100 giants#1 said:
Quote:
1. Maybe their personalities don't mesh and they're not on the same page?
2. Maybe Judge feels the offense is underperforming
3. Maybe Judge feels Garrett hasn't been doing a good job scheming to take advantage of opposing Ds weaknesses
4. Maybe the other offensive position coaches have been carrying most of the weight
5. Maybe this is just total speculation from a reporter based on the Colombo firing

It could be any of the above, none of the above or some combo of the above. Let's see how things play out.


I could see #1. If you believe - like me - that Mara insisted on the Garrett hire (to be the training wheels for a first time HC) than that could have merit if Judge now wants his own guy.

You could argue...

— Garrett has been instrumental in reducing Jones’s turnovers
— Has smartly employed more designed runs for DJ
— Has developed a power running game without SB
— Has diversified the run game (jet sweeps, etc)
— Has changed it up week to week with limited personnel
— Called an unbelievable game against Tampa that should have been a W

Mara wouldnt have kept Gettleman this year  
fanoftheteam : 12/11/2020 9:26 am : link
To watch him leave roles after meeting the definition of progress. Its like wvery week people have something to say. Best to start ignoring it all.
I Am Beginning To Think  
Bernie : 12/11/2020 9:29 am : link
there are many on this board that just love the drama. This is the most optimistic Giants season they've had in the last 8 and people want to see a FO shake-up and the OC fired. Why exactly? The O-Line currently has 1 player who was a starter in the same position as last year. One. No pre-season or real off-season, the franchise RB blew out his knee and the WR corp has been hurt the entire year. Yet here they are ramming the ball down the throats of the team everyone cum's all over themselves over. Go back and look at the Dallas offenses during the Garrett tenor. Offense was never their problem. If they had a defense over the years, they would have been more successful in the playoffs. Unless there are behind the scenes issues between JG and JJ, I do not see how you move on from JG unless he wants out.

As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.
The idea of firing Garrett  
Mike from SI : 12/11/2020 9:29 am : link
really seems out of left field. Fire him for what?
I don't know anything about Ossenfort,  
Section331 : 12/11/2020 9:38 am : link
but I take it as a good sign if he is DG's replacement. It shows that this is truly Judge's team, and the Mara's are giving him a ton of leeway. I think that would be behind JG staying or going. I don't think it's too much of a stretch to think that the Mara's and possibly DG sold Judge on hiring JG because of his HC experience.

If JG us sent packing, it may not be that he didn't do a good job, but that Judge has different ideas on how he wants his offense run. I admit it would be a little odd to do it if the Giants win the division, but it would be another sign that Joe Judge is the one in charge.
RE: I Am Beginning To Think  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/11/2020 9:39 am : link
In comment 15075207 Bernie said:
Quote:
there are many on this board that just love the drama. This is the most optimistic Giants season they've had in the last 8 and people want to see a FO shake-up and the OC fired. Why exactly? The O-Line currently has 1 player who was a starter in the same position as last year. One. No pre-season or real off-season, the franchise RB blew out his knee and the WR corp has been hurt the entire year. Yet here they are ramming the ball down the throats of the team everyone cum's all over themselves over. Go back and look at the Dallas offenses during the Garrett tenor. Offense was never their problem. If they had a defense over the years, they would have been more successful in the playoffs. Unless there are behind the scenes issues between JG and JJ, I do not see how you move on from JG unless he wants out.

As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.


Excellent!! Even in this thread, you have people saying DG shouldn't get credit for Peppers because he only supposedly started playing well under Judge.

Immediately after the game on a thread discussing the win against Seattle, it got hijacked into a discussion on the Barkley draft again. I think people here either love the drama or just are so dug in on the view that certain people suck that they still want to debate it
RE: RE: I Am Beginning To Think  
Victor in CT : 12/11/2020 9:45 am : link
In comment 15075219 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15075207 Bernie said:


Quote:


there are many on this board that just love the drama. This is the most optimistic Giants season they've had in the last 8 and people want to see a FO shake-up and the OC fired. Why exactly? The O-Line currently has 1 player who was a starter in the same position as last year. One. No pre-season or real off-season, the franchise RB blew out his knee and the WR corp has been hurt the entire year. Yet here they are ramming the ball down the throats of the team everyone cum's all over themselves over. Go back and look at the Dallas offenses during the Garrett tenor. Offense was never their problem. If they had a defense over the years, they would have been more successful in the playoffs. Unless there are behind the scenes issues between JG and JJ, I do not see how you move on from JG unless he wants out.

As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.



Excellent!! Even in this thread, you have people saying DG shouldn't get credit for Peppers because he only supposedly started playing well under Judge.

Immediately after the game on a thread discussing the win against Seattle, it got hijacked into a discussion on the Barkley draft again. I think people here either love the drama or just are so dug in on the view that certain people suck that they still want to debate it


YES! So true
Going into this season  
Jay on the Island : 12/11/2020 9:46 am : link
I was convinced that Gettleman would be stepping down at the end of it. I see no issue with him stepping back into an advisory role as long as there is a good relationship with the new GM.

My main concern with Garrett being fired is that Jones would be learning his 3rd offense in 3 years as Matt pointed out above. I think Garrett gets unfair criticism at times here. He has dealt with an injury to his best player and a brand new OL with 3 rookies playing significant time. As FMIC said Garrett has done a great job designing running plays with Barkley out. I’m very excited to see Barkley return behind this line.

If there is friction between Garrett and Judge that is becoming a problem then I understand the decision to move on if it comes to that. I prefer to have Garrett return but at this point I have 100% faith in Judge and trust that he will make the best decision.
RE: The idea of firing Garrett  
stoneman : 12/11/2020 9:47 am : link
In comment 15075209 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
really seems out of left field. Fire him for what?


LOL - how can you blame any of the DCs/OCs for progressing from 4-12 to making the playoffs (albeit only 7 or 8 wins). On the surface, Garrett seems to be the least of the issues, but you never know what goes on in the coaching and film rooms.

I could only see this happening if he was tied to the whole Colombo hiring/firing which seems to be the key turning point in the recent success. Still 4 games to go.
RE: RE: Why fire Garrett?  
section125 : 12/11/2020 9:48 am : link
In comment 15075189 bw in dc said:
Quote:

It could be any of the above, none of the above or some combo of the above. Let's see how things play out.



I could see #1. If you believe - like me - that Mara insisted on the Garrett hire (to be the training wheels for a first time HC) than that could have merit if Judge now wants his own guy.

You could argue...

— Garrett has been instrumental in reducing Jones’s turnovers
— Has smartly employed more designed runs for DJ
— Has developed a power running game without SB
— Has diversified the run game (jet sweeps, etc)
— Has changed it up week to week with limited personnel
— Called an unbelievable game against Tampa that should have been a W


Agree with your points above.

As far as JG and Colombo - it may very well be that Colombo and Garrett got on well, but that Judge and Colombo had personalities that did not mesh. Garrett seems a very laid back individual while Judge is very alpha male. Colombo the same alpha male personality.

It happens in life all the time, not just pro football. It may very well be that Colombo has no influence on how Judge and Garrett get along here on.
DG moving to advisory role  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 9:50 am : link
with Ossenfort as GM would be great
More changes for NYG?  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 9:51 am : link

I like Garrett  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 9:53 am : link
the best part about his offense so far is the ability to sustain long drives. This might be the least three and outs we’ve had in a decade. The Cowboys used to kill us with 6-8 minute drives and even if they got 3 it would still hurt.

That being said, I wouldn’t mind if Judge had someone else in mind, but I think Garrett has been fairly solid with what he has, without Barkley, a young learning OL, and a QB in year 2.
RE: DG moving to advisory role  
Essex : 12/11/2020 9:55 am : link
In comment 15075245 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
with Ossenfort as GM would be great


really why?
FatMan  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 9:56 am : link
I’ve learned on this board over time that some posters just like it better when the Giants are a mess. It is what it is. And now that we have some light at the end of the tunnel, they are moving the goalposts. It will never change.
Rumors of these potential changes aren't coming from BBI  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 10:13 am : link
so who is moving goalposts on here?

Not does anybody on this site have say in making franchise changes, so what's the concern.

4 wins in a row, playoffs in site but this isn't near a finished product yet (on or off the field) so expect more changes.
RE: RE: DG moving to advisory role  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 15075255 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15075245 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


with Ossenfort as GM would be great



really why?

Because you still have DG in a role with the organization with an eye on the big picture and he can still give his input on the draft which is his best skill, identifying and scouting draft talent especially in the mid to late rounds. With Ossenfort, you'd have a young GM in the main day to day role who is tied to Judge. If everyone is on the same page, this would work out really nicely in my opinion.
Listen  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 10:44 am : link
I'd be fine with DG staying as GM. I think he's done well. But he'll be 70 in February and perhaps an advisory role is better suited for the last 5 years of his career anyway.
I didn’t start this thread thinking it would lead to drama..  
Sean : 12/11/2020 10:46 am : link
The Giants still have questions that will need to be answered even if the arrow is pointing up:

1. Joe Judge is 38 & Dave Gettleman is 69 — Judge looks promising and it is fair to assume Gettleman is closer to retirement given his age and recent health history. Whichever GM is ultimately paired with Judge will be crucial to the team’s success, and the hope would be he has a shared vision.

2. I think Jason Garrett has done an adequate job as OC, but he is not a NE guy. Garrett’s guy for OL coach was just let go over a reported difference in philosophy. Garrett may just as well want to leave for a different opportunity, we don’t know. I think the speculation arises more out of philosophy and less about performance.
RE: Wait a second  
montanagiant : 12/11/2020 10:48 am : link
In comment 15075104 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Do you think Engram running a 6yd curl on 3rd and7 is on JG? Then you never played. There is flexibility in curl routes and out routes that you go to the stick. If he ran a 6 yd curl then it’s on Engram.

Carl, his utter lack of knowledge in the game was evident in his first post. His response after I called him out for his idiocy was all the proof I needed.

His stuff is some of the dumbest crap I have seen on BBI in awhile.
Newsflash  
JonC : 12/11/2020 10:52 am : link
football teams are drama. Been there, got the t-shirt. Sports teams at any level are loaded with drama, especially the pro's where multi-millionaires with access to everything and rarely hearing the word "no" in their privileged lives.
Does Albert Breer  
Semipro Lineman : 12/11/2020 10:56 am : link
really have some inside sources on the Giants? What's his track record for breaking Giant related news as opposed to general NFL related news?
I’m not buying this  
aGiantGuy : 12/11/2020 10:59 am : link
Why the hell is Ossenfort even being considered? As director of player personnel isn’t he in charge of fa moves?? He signed Clowney who had 0 sacks before being out on IR, let Logan Ryan and Jack Conklin walk who are revitalizing their new teams... And the same guys who don’t want us to give Saquon a new contract also want to hire a key participant in a FO that just paid Derrick Henry a second contract... Can’t make this up
RE: Does Albert Breer  
Sean : 12/11/2020 11:15 am : link
In comment 15075335 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
really have some inside sources on the Giants? What's his track record for breaking Giant related news as opposed to general NFL related news?


I don’t know, but he’s from NE and I’d assume he has connections from Foxboro.
Jerry Reese deserves to get another job.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/11/2020 11:24 am : link
I hope he gets it.

While I’m not Jason Garrett’s biggest fan, it would be doing Daniel Jones a massive disservice to give him a 3rd different offense/coordinator in 3 years. I’d trust the head coach’s judgment either way, but I think that would really harm DJ.
Fat Man, you just don't get BBI logic  
ciggy : 12/11/2020 11:45 am : link
Bad personnel move = Gettleman is an incompetent idiot.

Good personnel move = Great coaching, has nothing to do with personnel evaluation.

RE: Fat Man, you just don't get BBI logic  
ryanmkeane : 12/11/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 15075382 ciggy said:
Quote:
Bad personnel move = Gettleman is an incompetent idiot.

Good personnel move = Great coaching, has nothing to do with personnel evaluation.

and the third quote I prefer when things are going really well is "I've always kept an open mind"
If this is true, it would lead me to think:  
Go Terps : 12/11/2020 1:04 pm : link
1. Garrett was foisted on Judge by ownership.
2. Daniel Jones may not be thought of (by Judge at least) as the long term QB, because willingly putting him in his third offense in as many years doesn't strike me as a vote of confidence.
3. Maybe Mara realizes that Judge (not Gettleman, not Jones) is the star that this franchise should be hitched to.

Give the keys to Judge and get out of his way.
RE: I’m not buying this  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15075344 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
Why the hell is Ossenfort even being considered? As director of player personnel isn’t he in charge of fa moves?? He signed Clowney who had 0 sacks before being out on IR, let Logan Ryan and Jack Conklin walk who are revitalizing their new teams... And the same guys who don’t want us to give Saquon a new contract also want to hire a key participant in a FO that just paid Derrick Henry a second contract... Can’t make this up


Bad take here.
