Interesting NYG/NFL notes from Albert Breer- Sean : 12/10/2020 10:20 pm

Breer does a periscope at halftime of the MNF & TNF games, he always offers interesting insight:



-He thinks Gettleman may move into an advisor role after the season and mentioned Monti Ossenfort as a likely name to be next GM. Ossenfort worked with Judge in NE and currently serves as Tennessee director of player personnel. Breer is well connected to NE and has mentioned Ossenfort as a NYG/Judge connection a few times this season.



-Patrick Graham deserves consideration for a head coach job, but will need to build more momentum this next month.



-Does not rule out Garrett getting fired after this season, doesn’t think he gets a head gig somewhere.



-He mentioned Jerry Reese as a likely candidate for Falcons GM — would be interesting to see what head coach he would be linked with.



-John Dorsey likely the next Texans GM.



-Robert Saleh a name to watch with the Lions.