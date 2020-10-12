Interesting NYG/NFL notes from Albert Breer

Breer does a periscope at halftime of the MNF & TNF games, he always offers interesting insight:
-He thinks Gettleman may move into an advisor role after the season and mentioned Monti Ossenfort as a likely name to be next GM. Ossenfort worked with Judge in NE and currently serves as Tennessee director of player personnel. Breer is well connected to NE and has mentioned Ossenfort as a NYG/Judge connection a few times this season.
-Patrick Graham deserves consideration for a head coach job, but will need to build more momentum this next month.
-Does not rule out Garrett getting fired after this season, doesn’t think he gets a head gig somewhere.
-He mentioned Jerry Reese as a likely candidate for Falcons GM — would be interesting to see what head coach he would be linked with.
-John Dorsey likely the next Texans GM.
-Robert Saleh a name to watch with the Lions.
Graham may get some interviews but maybe he is one of those DC's who just loves being a DC. I think teams will want to see him put more of a resume together regardless.
I think Dave and Joe probably share a lot of similarities in team building and get along well. They have made a lot of changes already to the drafting process and it is showing results imo. Not sure you make big changes again at this point smf Judge seems to already have enough input.
True, I think a lot of the draft had to do with Judge. If you watch his post draft videos he was the one demanding OL. Gentleman was most likley eyeing Simmons. I feel really confident in future drafts with Judge, he's not into gimmicks just real hard nose football.
Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.
Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)
Simmons was not high on their draft board, fwiw. As much as many here loved him, it was not universal. They want tough, physical players first. They were also locked in on finding their LT, much like finding their QB the year prior.
I misinterpreted what you were saying, I thought you meant it would be a tough sell to bring Judge back next year.
I would like to see him stay on as GM but if it had to be in an advisory role that's okay as well for me.
I would like to see him stay on as GM but if it had to be in an advisory role that's okay as well for me.
It appears Judge & Gettleman had a productive working relationship in 2020 thus far. However, the issue is DG’s age, I’d think it bring in a younger GM to be aligned with Judge for the long term.
is that I'm not so sure I'd want to see Daniel Jones going into his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 seasons, when going into 2021, all things considered, the Giants will be the favorite to win the NFC East. Why risk going backwards.
Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.
Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)
I think Garrett is doing what he can with what he has. Apparently last week it was Garrett that altered the offense at half time to start attacking on the edge.
We can all complain that JG is too Plain Jane, but he had to keep Jones alive while the OLine and especially Gates and Thomas figured it out. He is working with limited tools. No Barkley, Slayton with a foot injury, Shepard was out multiple weeks. It is hard for me to believe that Judge did not know what Garrett was planning each week. I'm sure that Graham and Garrett need to show Judge what their game plans are so that they are all on the same page. Now Jones tweaked his hammy which limits what can be done.
I do not think Garrett will be sought after this year. I do think he will be back, but there is a small chance he will not because of the Colombo thing.
I think JG has done what he can with what he has. And there’s been improvement at the very weakest part of the team.
is that I'm not so sure I'd want to see Daniel Jones going into his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 seasons, when going into 2021, all things considered, the Giants will be the favorite to win the NFC East. Why risk going backwards.
Good point about Jones, but I am not a huge Garrett fan.
Can we just get out the old Perkins/Erhardt Playbook and go from there? :-)
I think Garrett is doing what he can with what he has. Apparently last week it was Garrett that altered the offense at half time to start attacking on the edge.
We can all complain that JG is too Plain Jane, but he had to keep Jones alive while the OLine and especially Gates and Thomas figured it out. He is working with limited tools. No Barkley, Slayton with a foot injury, Shepard was out multiple weeks. It is hard for me to believe that Judge did not know what Garrett was planning each week. I'm sure that Graham and Garrett need to show Judge what their game plans are so that they are all on the same page. Now Jones tweaked his hammy which limits what can be done.
I do not think Garrett will be sought after this year. I do think he will be back, but there is a small chance he will not because of the Colombo thing.
Yes, I would have to agree with your logic here.
Leonard Williams good move
OBJ trade master stroke
(I get it Solder still stinks).
My point is once the direction is finally moving up with this team in place (Gettleman gets Judge players and Judge coaches them up) why the hell would we seek to change that. Why take a hammer to a seemingly promising foundation. Just crazy, imo.
As to Garrett comment, could simply be Judge doesn't see eye-to-eye enough with him, and possibly that he was "offered up" to be OC more than Judge selected him.
Now, I will say that there's a chance he moves on or is forced to move on based on the JJ/Columbo thing. There might be some bad blood there.
You never know what goes on behind closed doors - there's a chance they just don't see eye-to-eye on things.
Leonard Williams good move
OBJ trade master stroke
(I get it Solder still stinks).
My point is once the direction is finally moving up with this team in place (Gettleman gets Judge players and Judge coaches them up) why the hell would we seek to change that. Why take a hammer to a seemingly promising foundation. Just crazy, imo.
Remember how Peppers was playing last season? Great athlete, no footballing brain. Well, that's probably how he'd still be this season if we hadn't changed the coaching personnel. The trade looks a good trade now, because of the coaching. I wouldn't over-credit Gettleman with the improvements on this roster.
Retirement, consultant, or advisor seemingly is in his near future.
2. Maybe Judge feels the offense is underperforming
3. Maybe Judge feels Garrett hasn't been doing a good job scheming to take advantage of opposing Ds weaknesses
4. Maybe the other offensive position coaches have been carrying most of the weight
5. Maybe this is just total speculation from a reporter based on the Colombo firing
It could be any of the above, none of the above or some combo of the above. Let's see how things play out.
I could see #1. If you believe - like me - that Mara insisted on the Garrett hire (to be the training wheels for a first time HC) than that could have merit if Judge now wants his own guy.
You could argue...
— Garrett has been instrumental in reducing Jones’s turnovers
— Has smartly employed more designed runs for DJ
— Has developed a power running game without SB
— Has diversified the run game (jet sweeps, etc)
— Has changed it up week to week with limited personnel
— Called an unbelievable game against Tampa that should have been a W
As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.
If JG us sent packing, it may not be that he didn't do a good job, but that Judge has different ideas on how he wants his offense run. I admit it would be a little odd to do it if the Giants win the division, but it would be another sign that Joe Judge is the one in charge.
As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.
Excellent!! Even in this thread, you have people saying DG shouldn't get credit for Peppers because he only supposedly started playing well under Judge.
Immediately after the game on a thread discussing the win against Seattle, it got hijacked into a discussion on the Barkley draft again. I think people here either love the drama or just are so dug in on the view that certain people suck that they still want to debate it
there are many on this board that just love the drama. This is the most optimistic Giants season they've had in the last 8 and people want to see a FO shake-up and the OC fired. Why exactly? The O-Line currently has 1 player who was a starter in the same position as last year. One. No pre-season or real off-season, the franchise RB blew out his knee and the WR corp has been hurt the entire year. Yet here they are ramming the ball down the throats of the team everyone cum's all over themselves over. Go back and look at the Dallas offenses during the Garrett tenor. Offense was never their problem. If they had a defense over the years, they would have been more successful in the playoffs. Unless there are behind the scenes issues between JG and JJ, I do not see how you move on from JG unless he wants out.
As for DG, his vision is starting to show itself. There are sooo many on this board that would have lost their shit had the Giants not signed Solder, but yet those same folks bitch and moan about it in hindsight. I think the LW trade has worked out ok, but who wants to bet the same group who criticized the trade will now criticize DG for not getting him signed long term last off-season? Take a look at Gil Brandt's comments about this years draft. DG may voluntarily move on, but he has done what he was brought in to do.
Excellent!! Even in this thread, you have people saying DG shouldn't get credit for Peppers because he only supposedly started playing well under Judge.
Immediately after the game on a thread discussing the win against Seattle, it got hijacked into a discussion on the Barkley draft again. I think people here either love the drama or just are so dug in on the view that certain people suck that they still want to debate it
YES! So true
My main concern with Garrett being fired is that Jones would be learning his 3rd offense in 3 years as Matt pointed out above. I think Garrett gets unfair criticism at times here. He has dealt with an injury to his best player and a brand new OL with 3 rookies playing significant time. As FMIC said Garrett has done a great job designing running plays with Barkley out. I’m very excited to see Barkley return behind this line.
If there is friction between Garrett and Judge that is becoming a problem then I understand the decision to move on if it comes to that. I prefer to have Garrett return but at this point I have 100% faith in Judge and trust that he will make the best decision.
LOL - how can you blame any of the DCs/OCs for progressing from 4-12 to making the playoffs (albeit only 7 or 8 wins). On the surface, Garrett seems to be the least of the issues, but you never know what goes on in the coaching and film rooms.
I could only see this happening if he was tied to the whole Colombo hiring/firing which seems to be the key turning point in the recent success. Still 4 games to go.
It could be any of the above, none of the above or some combo of the above. Let's see how things play out.
I could see #1. If you believe - like me - that Mara insisted on the Garrett hire (to be the training wheels for a first time HC) than that could have merit if Judge now wants his own guy.
You could argue...
— Garrett has been instrumental in reducing Jones’s turnovers
— Has smartly employed more designed runs for DJ
— Has developed a power running game without SB
— Has diversified the run game (jet sweeps, etc)
— Has changed it up week to week with limited personnel
— Called an unbelievable game against Tampa that should have been a W
Agree with your points above.
As far as JG and Colombo - it may very well be that Colombo and Garrett got on well, but that Judge and Colombo had personalities that did not mesh. Garrett seems a very laid back individual while Judge is very alpha male. Colombo the same alpha male personality.
It happens in life all the time, not just pro football. It may very well be that Colombo has no influence on how Judge and Garrett get along here on.
That being said, I wouldn’t mind if Judge had someone else in mind, but I think Garrett has been fairly solid with what he has, without Barkley, a young learning OL, and a QB in year 2.
really why?
Not does anybody on this site have say in making franchise changes, so what's the concern.
4 wins in a row, playoffs in site but this isn't near a finished product yet (on or off the field) so expect more changes.
with Ossenfort as GM would be great
really why?
Because you still have DG in a role with the organization with an eye on the big picture and he can still give his input on the draft which is his best skill, identifying and scouting draft talent especially in the mid to late rounds. With Ossenfort, you'd have a young GM in the main day to day role who is tied to Judge. If everyone is on the same page, this would work out really nicely in my opinion.
1. Joe Judge is 38 & Dave Gettleman is 69 — Judge looks promising and it is fair to assume Gettleman is closer to retirement given his age and recent health history. Whichever GM is ultimately paired with Judge will be crucial to the team’s success, and the hope would be he has a shared vision.
2. I think Jason Garrett has done an adequate job as OC, but he is not a NE guy. Garrett’s guy for OL coach was just let go over a reported difference in philosophy. Garrett may just as well want to leave for a different opportunity, we don’t know. I think the speculation arises more out of philosophy and less about performance.
I don’t know, but he’s from NE and I’d assume he has connections from Foxboro.
While I’m not Jason Garrett’s biggest fan, it would be doing Daniel Jones a massive disservice to give him a 3rd different offense/coordinator in 3 years. I’d trust the head coach’s judgment either way, but I think that would really harm DJ.
Good personnel move = Great coaching, has nothing to do with personnel evaluation.
Good personnel move = Great coaching, has nothing to do with personnel evaluation.
and the third quote I prefer when things are going really well is "I've always kept an open mind"
2. Daniel Jones may not be thought of (by Judge at least) as the long term QB, because willingly putting him in his third offense in as many years doesn't strike me as a vote of confidence.
3. Maybe Mara realizes that Judge (not Gettleman, not Jones) is the star that this franchise should be hitched to.
Give the keys to Judge and get out of his way.
