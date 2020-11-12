Who was more talented: Plax or OBJ?

Plaxico was a very talented player. But also a very odd one. Despite his size, he wasn't what I'd call a powerful guy; he wasn't a big time blocker on the edge, he didn't dominate contested catches, etc. (though he did use his length to high point catches well). He was a very underated route runner who got open very easily, but he also wasn't 'special' fast and didn't threaten the defense vertically in the way OBJ did. Also, while it doesn't speak to his talent per se, Plax as a player was pretty inconsistent. Sometimes he'd show up and run up 150 yards worth and others he'd just disappear. You didn't really know what you were going to get week-in-week out and that inconsistency kept him from being a truly elite receiver I think.
OBJ was really the reverse - he's a smaller guy who played big. He could and would catch anything against any coverage, was a wizard in space and with route running, and was special fast in every way: he could take a short pass and run around people, go deep and out run people, high point the ball, really whatever you want. The book on his career is still being written, but obviously his injuries and character questions have slowed him down in recent years... but peak-to-peak I don't think it's any contest, OBJ all the way.
Odell. And what could have been had he stayed healthy/not been a total headcase...
I dunno, plenty of headcases are still in the HOF. Including Taylor.
It's been a few years since peak Beckham - and maybe that guy is gone. But he's still only 28. If he gets back on track people will forget about the off the field questions and he'll end up on the HOF.
Sorry, sort of a side track and I know that Giant WRs seem to have the career lifespan of a mayfly these days so maybe he's done, but I think writing anyone that good off so early is odd.
above. But it seemed like at least half the time, he was either out injured or playing hurt. I guess the question is who's more talented, so OBJ is the answer. But, given Beckham's health issues, I think Plax did more for the team.
Plax gets overrated on this site often because people just can't get past how friggin' huge he was. Yes, Plax was simply an enormous man who manhandled CBs in a way Odell couldn't dream of, but he was also lacking in other areas which is why he was never an elite WR.
Plaxico was average at best in terms of speed and quickness which, which made it hard for him to create separation consistently. He was able to overcome it by making a ton of contested catches, but there were plenty of times where the defender was able to make a great play on the ball and knock it down or pick it off. Eli would just chuck it up to Plax and you'd have your fingers crossed that Plax would come down with it.
Odell wasn't like that. Odell was absolutely dusting DBs with his speed and quickness and making absurd plays. His explosiveness was unlike anything I've seen in a Giants uniform, even better than Saquon. He lacked physicality, especially in comparison to Plax, but was just a much more dangerous and gifted WR overall. It's not very close.
OBJ's health, and behavior, have gotten in the way of his talent. For a career, Plax might be the better choice. But talking about talent, Plax was an excellent receiver, but not otherworldly. OBJ was.
and no offense, but I think people who are saying saying plax are letting their opinion of OBJs personality cloud their judgement.
Plax was a very good receiver, but that's probably where it ends.
OBJ was a HOF caliber receiver. 1,305 yards in 12 games as a rookie. Electric route runner, unbelievable hands and probably the most explosive player in the NFL at that time. Slants became 80 yard TDs on the regular. He averaged almost 110 yards a game as rookie!
But I will say that Plax in that freezing Green Bay playoff game played like a man possessed and kicked the living daylights out of the entire Green Bay secondary. He was a beast that day. In contrast, no need to talk about OBJ's playoff game against Green Bay in 2016.
which is a brutal number even adjusting for his era. He struggled to create separation and it was literally a 50/50 chance that he'd come down with the ball.
I think people remember his GW TD vs. Philly and the way he absolutely roasted Al Harris, and then people compare those fond memories to Odell coming up small in the playoffs. But Plax was not always like that, he was a big mofo who lacked the other skills necessary to be an elite WR.
but once he had the injuries and lost a step, not so sure.
I wish the Giants could have some good luck with a WR. The past couple decades, they found good talent at the position, but seemed snake bit in terms of injuries at the postiion, etc. Nicks, Smith, OBJ, Cruz, Shephard
A guy with that kind of size that can still outrun defenders is such a great weapon all over the field, like DK Metcalf is today.
I did hear an interesting conversation on the Establish the Run podcast about this topic, and it actually involved Gettleman's time in Carolina. They pointed out that Gettleman's approach to Cam Newton's inaccuracy was to get big WRs with big wingspans (Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess). However, Newton's best season as a passer (2015 MVP year) came when his primary WRs were smaller, quicker guys who created separation with their speed and route running - Ted Ginn, Jerricho Cotchery, and Philly Brown.
So there might be something to targeting excellent route runners with speed at WR. It will be interesting to see how the Giants approach the position this offseason.
Not close. Plax's size was intoxicating but there were plenty of wholes in his skill-set. He lacked speed/quickness and was lazy at times, which led to a ton of contested catch situations. Plax was good at making "hard plays" but he struggled to create "easy plays" for the team, hence the thoroughly mediocre numbers when the ball was thrown in his direction.
But I will say that Plax in that freezing Green Bay playoff game played like a man possessed and kicked the living daylights out of the entire Green Bay secondary. He was a beast that day. In contrast, no need to talk about OBJ's playoff game against Green Bay in 2016.
You picked the best (Plax) and worst (OBJ) games these guys played.
Not close. Plax's size was intoxicating but there were plenty of wholes in his skill-set. He lacked speed/quickness and was lazy at times, which led to a ton of contested catch situations. Plax was good at making "hard plays" but he struggled to create "easy plays" for the team, hence the thoroughly mediocre numbers when the ball was thrown in his direction.
And he was making those throws to Plax from a much cleaner pocket!
As to the poster who asked about "red zone" stats. Can't find those on PFR, but Plax had 33 TDs in his 4 seasons with the Giants (57 games). Beckham had 44 TDs in 59 games. Pre-injury, Beckham was averaging close to a TD/game and that includes his rookie season.
OBJ ran great routes and had very good hands, but the main difference, IMO, was the strength and speed. OBJ had a second gear and could not be caught with the ball in his hands. Plax was also a very good blocker, whereas this was not OBJs strength.
1 - whoever posted that plax wasn't a good blocker has no clue what they are talking about. he was the best blocking wr i've ever seen.
2 - plax did not play with peak eli. plax had eli when eli was still very inconsistent and growing as a player. judging him on his contested catch rate can be misleading because not all of those balls were catchable.
3 - plax was 6'6 and ran a 4.4 i believe. he was an absolute stud of a player
he was big in big games and played a key role in winning a ring. I give him an edge over Toomer as a result. Unfortunate Nicks was robbed of his prime, believe he would've continued to ascend straight past Toomer. He raised his game another notch until the injury vs the Bucs.
i've run into plax a couple times in hoboken. i don't think people realize how big he is. to think someone that size was that fast and agile and coordinated is mind blowing
I bumped into Plax in the city once and I concur, he's a BIG dude. I'm roughly the size of an NFL CB from a height standpoint, so looking up at him really put into perspective what a pain in the ass it must've been for opposing CBs to cover him.
But I don't think Plax ever had 4.40 speed, he played like he had 4.60 speed and wasn't very quick.
i've run into plax a couple times in hoboken. i don't think people realize how big he is. to think someone that size was that fast and agile and coordinated is mind blowing
I bumped into Plax in the city once and I concur, he's a BIG dude. I'm roughly the size of an NFL CB from a height standpoint, so looking up at him really put into perspective what a pain in the ass it must've been for opposing CBs to cover him.
But I don't think Plax ever had 4.40 speed, he played like he had 4.60 speed and wasn't very quick.
OBJ, before all his injuries, was more talented and it wasn't close. That is saying something, because Plax was very talented in his own right. But, who would I rather have for my primary WR, that is a harder question to answer. My gut says Plax because of his work ethic and synchronization with Eli. However, it is really hard to no take OBJ at his best. There were games a few years ago that Eli and OBJ won them just the two of them. At that, a lot of that was mostly OBJ on his own.
OBJ, before all his injuries, was more talented and it wasn't close. That is saying something, because Plax was very talented in his own right. But, who would I rather have for my primary WR, that is a harder question to answer. My gut says Plax because of his work ethic and synchronization with Eli. However, it is really hard to no take OBJ at his best. There were games a few years ago that Eli and OBJ won them just the two of them. At that, a lot of that was mostly OBJ on his own.
Plax? Because of his work ethic? man time certainly deadens some memories.
...he's better than every receiver I ever saw, period. In his prime, OBJ did things no receiver ever could. "The Catch" was not a one-off - if he's in that position 100 times, that fucker is coming down with it 95.
I'm saying that and I do not like him. I hate showboats and attention whores, he quickly got on my shit list.
But there is no denying greatness. I've never seen such a sick combination of explosiveness, quickness, breakaway speed and magnet-hands.
...he's better than every receiver I ever saw, period. In his prime, OBJ did things no receiver ever could. "The Catch" was not a one-off - if he's in that position 100 times, that fucker is coming down with it 95.
I'm saying that and I do not like him. I hate showboats and attention whores, he quickly got on my shit list.
But there is no denying greatness. I've never seen such a sick combination of explosiveness, quickness, breakaway speed and magnet-hands.
I happen to agree. I had called him the most dynamic offensive player I ever saw play. I date back to the late 70s watching football. So, that list includes Rice, Bo Jackson, Emmitt, Payton, Antonio Brown, Moss, Dickerson, and on and on. You get the point. He just did so many things every week that nobody else did or didn't do consistently. The problem, though, is that lasted about 3 years. After he hurt his ankle, he has never been the same player. With the Browns he had a couple of games like that, but not consistently. Some of that may have to do with their offense and/or QB. But, he just hasn't look the same. Now, with his ACL who knows what will be.
But, for that stretch of 3 or 4 years, there is not another WR I would ever consider. Looking at a longer career, that opens up to other answers.
It’s OBJ and it’s not close. The sad part is he never applied his talent in a team way. In the biggest game of his teams career against the packers in the playoffs he corrupted others on the infamous boat trip. One could say it was innocent and a day off, but they all crapped the bed in the game. He was also very oddly emotional in a “me” way. His talent was undeniable, and tbh, thought he could go down as one of the top 3 wr of all time. Then he threw his Qb under the bus and did that bizarre Flavor Flav interview. Soon as I saw that, despite his new contract, I knew he was done in NY. And don’t think for a second sending him to Cleveland wasn’t a message. Our return package was good, but do you really think the Rams or SF didn’t want to outbid?
Plax did not have OBJs talent. Not even close. I don’t even think Jerry Rice did. But what they did have was the team concept work ethic to produce winning results. Yes, Plax hurt us one year badly Re an off the field incident. But I would take Plax 10 times out of 10 over OBJ. Results matter.
Look, I remember OBJ making some amazing catches and all the pre-game and practice and regular season highlights. There was the catch, (a regular season home loss for the Giants) and then there was all the national hype for OBJ. But I also remember the drops too and in case anyone forgot, OBJs next big time game in a big time game will be his first. I just don’t see how you can say he’s a great player until he wins some big games.
And of course, OBJ was a world class asshole. World class. Seriously, try to imagine if he played for the Cowboys or the Eagle and just how much you would hate OBJ and laugh at all the accolades about how great the guy could have been or might have been. But because he was our asshole most of us didn’t see what a douche nozzle he was and instead looked at the potential or - yes - the spectacular plays. Along the same lines, most of us also over rated his “talent” and under rated his deficiencies.
And while Plax made the poor decision to wear sweatpants and carry a gat, he always showed up in the big spots on the field and made the big catches to win the biggest games on the biggest days.
So, I get and respect the talent arguments but it’s still easy for me, I’ll take the guy that did it. Rather have Nicks too, same reasons. Big time players make big time plays on big time days.
and how many big games has Beckham even played in?
If you limit big games to playoffs it's kind of a non-starter to compare.
Beckham has 1 career playoff game.
I would ask some of you hazy memory fans if you remember Plaxico's first playoff game with the Giants? 2 targets, 0 catches in that miserable debacle vs the Panthers after the 2005 season. Why not just compare that 1 playoff game for Plax with the lone playoff game from Beckham?
People need to realize football is a team game and stop pinning the success and failure on 1 player, whether it's Beckham, Eli, Jones, or whoever. Beckham came up small in his lone playoff game, Burress did too in his first with the Giants. By some of your logic David Tyree is the best WR in history.
If you want to say you'd rather have Burress on your team for whatever reason go right ahead it's an opinion question, but that's not what the OP asked. The question was who was more talented and I don't even think it's really debatable. Burress was a fine wide receiver, but Beckham had more talent. and it's not really close. But it's also an opinion question, and while I firmly believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, it doesn't mean your opinion is a good one.
If you want to say you'd rather have Burress on your team for whatever reason go right ahead it's an opinion question, but that's not what the OP asked. The question was who was more talented and I don't even think it's really debatable. Burress was a fine wide receiver, but Beckham had more talent. and it's not really close. But it's also an opinion question, and while I firmly believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, it doesn't mean your opinion is a good one.
That's how I read it, too - who was more talented between Plax or OBJ?
Plax was a palm tree. A receiver you basically had to climb to cover.
However, when you add in attributes like speed, quickness, explosion, leaping, hands, hips, etc, OBJ was really a gift from the receiving gods. I found him to be a complete self-involved jackass who only saw "me" in team. And I was ecstatic when he was traded.
But those physical gifts were rare. And I can't think of a more physically gifted WR than OBJ.
Maybe Megatraon from a size-speed ratio. But he didn't have the quickness, cutting ability, and first step explosion.
My dad is in his '70s and he said Lance Alworth was unbelievably gifted and gets lost in the sauce when it comes to all time greats. I have only seen Youtube video and he was electric as well. Guy looked like silk with Olympic speed...
Clutch catch receiver with enough speed and strength to dominate. OBJ was a home run hitter. He could go deep but his real forte was YAC turning them into TDs.
If you needed a player who could turn a game around or put the game out of reach with one play, that was OBJ. Gotta choose him. If anything, Beckham was limited because of a lack or other WR talent so that he was constantly double and triple teamed. His deep threat was taken away.
When you win a SB with a team the fans forget a lot of your flaws. For example, if MS retires before 2007, how is he remembered by the Giants and the fans? Sure he'd still make the HOF, but would he be remembered the same?
I say that because when fans think of Plax they only remember 2007 Plax. They forget him shooting himself. They forget the times he threw his hands up in the air after a perceived bad pass by Eli and they forget the times he stopped on routes which led to an INT.
from his MSU days. Any discounting of his blocking is not remembering correctly. Plax was a very good blocker. One of my favorite plays is Michigan put their all everying WR as a DB against him and first play Plax put him on his ass.
Plax was also smarter and tougher than he gets credit for. Remember SB year he couldn't practice due to his ankle. It got hurt worse before the SB and he couldn't even cut in one direction. He said that last play he did, and figured if it ruined his ankle, well it was the SB so now's the time. He was said to take very copious notes and had particularly neat handwriting. He was a quiet guy and somewhat misunderstood.
That said, OBJ was more purely talented. Plax's size was a big advantage for out jumping guys or getting position, but it also means he was a bit of a long strider. He wasn't as quick, didn't have the acceleration of OBJ nor is smoothness in cuts. A guy that size generally doesn't.
But when it's all said and done, the real way to tell which is better is who had the cooler first name. That's how scouts do it. And that means it's Plaxico. It's got an X in it FFS.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He dominant DB's
Plaxico was a very talented player. But also a very odd one. Despite his size, he wasn't what I'd call a powerful guy; he wasn't a big time blocker on the edge, he didn't dominate contested catches, etc. (though he did use his length to high point catches well). He was a very underated route runner who got open very easily, but he also wasn't 'special' fast and didn't threaten the defense vertically in the way OBJ did. Also, while it doesn't speak to his talent per se, Plax as a player was pretty inconsistent. Sometimes he'd show up and run up 150 yards worth and others he'd just disappear. You didn't really know what you were going to get week-in-week out and that inconsistency kept him from being a truly elite receiver I think.
OBJ was really the reverse - he's a smaller guy who played big. He could and would catch anything against any coverage, was a wizard in space and with route running, and was special fast in every way: he could take a short pass and run around people, go deep and out run people, high point the ball, really whatever you want. The book on his career is still being written, but obviously his injuries and character questions have slowed him down in recent years... but peak-to-peak I don't think it's any contest, OBJ all the way.
Like 2008? They were steamrolling teams that season.
Plaxico was awesome, so it's not a slight against him at all, but Beckham had a chance to be among the all time best the way his career started.
I dunno, plenty of headcases are still in the HOF. Including Taylor.
It's been a few years since peak Beckham - and maybe that guy is gone. But he's still only 28. If he gets back on track people will forget about the off the field questions and he'll end up on the HOF.
Sorry, sort of a side track and I know that Giant WRs seem to have the career lifespan of a mayfly these days so maybe he's done, but I think writing anyone that good off so early is odd.
Plaxico was average at best in terms of speed and quickness which, which made it hard for him to create separation consistently. He was able to overcome it by making a ton of contested catches, but there were plenty of times where the defender was able to make a great play on the ball and knock it down or pick it off. Eli would just chuck it up to Plax and you'd have your fingers crossed that Plax would come down with it.
Odell wasn't like that. Odell was absolutely dusting DBs with his speed and quickness and making absurd plays. His explosiveness was unlike anything I've seen in a Giants uniform, even better than Saquon. He lacked physicality, especially in comparison to Plax, but was just a much more dangerous and gifted WR overall. It's not very close.
Don't get me wrong I'm a huge Plax fan but based on shear talents its OBJ and not particularly close.
Plax was a very good receiver, but that's probably where it ends.
OBJ was a HOF caliber receiver. 1,305 yards in 12 games as a rookie. Electric route runner, unbelievable hands and probably the most explosive player in the NFL at that time. Slants became 80 yard TDs on the regular. He averaged almost 110 yards a game as rookie!
In my headD OBJ doesnt seem good there
But I will say that Plax in that freezing Green Bay playoff game played like a man possessed and kicked the living daylights out of the entire Green Bay secondary. He was a beast that day. In contrast, no need to talk about OBJ's playoff game against Green Bay in 2016.
I think people remember his GW TD vs. Philly and the way he absolutely roasted Al Harris, and then people compare those fond memories to Odell coming up small in the playoffs. But Plax was not always like that, he was a big mofo who lacked the other skills necessary to be an elite WR.
I wish the Giants could have some good luck with a WR. The past couple decades, they found good talent at the position, but seemed snake bit in terms of injuries at the postiion, etc. Nicks, Smith, OBJ, Cruz, Shephard
Plaxico's main weapon was his size.
I did hear an interesting conversation on the Establish the Run podcast about this topic, and it actually involved Gettleman's time in Carolina. They pointed out that Gettleman's approach to Cam Newton's inaccuracy was to get big WRs with big wingspans (Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess). However, Newton's best season as a passer (2015 MVP year) came when his primary WRs were smaller, quicker guys who created separation with their speed and route running - Ted Ginn, Jerricho Cotchery, and Philly Brown.
So there might be something to targeting excellent route runners with speed at WR. It will be interesting to see how the Giants approach the position this offseason.
Odell -- 62.6 Comp% -- 5,432 yards -- 43 TD -- 12 INT -- 105.8 Rating -- 621 attempts
Not close. Plax's size was intoxicating but there were plenty of wholes in his skill-set. He lacked speed/quickness and was lazy at times, which led to a ton of contested catch situations. Plax was good at making "hard plays" but he struggled to create "easy plays" for the team, hence the thoroughly mediocre numbers when the ball was thrown in his direction.
But I will say that Plax in that freezing Green Bay playoff game played like a man possessed and kicked the living daylights out of the entire Green Bay secondary. He was a beast that day. In contrast, no need to talk about OBJ's playoff game against Green Bay in 2016.
You picked the best (Plax) and worst (OBJ) games these guys played.
Odell -- 62.6 Comp% -- 5,432 yards -- 43 TD -- 12 INT -- 105.8 Rating -- 621 attempts
Not close. Plax's size was intoxicating but there were plenty of wholes in his skill-set. He lacked speed/quickness and was lazy at times, which led to a ton of contested catch situations. Plax was good at making "hard plays" but he struggled to create "easy plays" for the team, hence the thoroughly mediocre numbers when the ball was thrown in his direction.
And he was making those throws to Plax from a much cleaner pocket!
As to the poster who asked about "red zone" stats. Can't find those on PFR, but Plax had 33 TDs in his 4 seasons with the Giants (57 games). Beckham had 44 TDs in 59 games. Pre-injury, Beckham was averaging close to a TD/game and that includes his rookie season.
In comment 15075506 emcca005 said:
Don't get me wrong I'm a huge Plax fan but based on shear talents its OBJ and not particularly close.
No way... literally no way. Nicks matches up more with Toomer at the peak of his career.
2 - plax did not play with peak eli. plax had eli when eli was still very inconsistent and growing as a player. judging him on his contested catch rate can be misleading because not all of those balls were catchable.
3 - plax was 6'6 and ran a 4.4 i believe. he was an absolute stud of a player
I would say Beckham by far, but I can see a valid argument the other way.
It’s worth noting that Burress was a bit of a bust in Pittsburgh. He was a physical specimen, but he couldn’t get by on talent alone.
Interesting discussion but I take Hakeem over both of them and it's not very close.
Beckham had the talent but just never was able to take the step into translating that talent into winning ball games.
I bumped into Plax in the city once and I concur, he's a BIG dude. I'm roughly the size of an NFL CB from a height standpoint, so looking up at him really put into perspective what a pain in the ass it must've been for opposing CBs to cover him.
But I don't think Plax ever had 4.40 speed, he played like he had 4.60 speed and wasn't very quick.
And then OBJ had the ability to hit his high gear almost instantly after the catch. Throw in the hands and speed, and then, well, you have Canton skills.
IMV, it is less challenging to defend size (Plax) than speed and quickness (OBJ).
Just ask the rest of the league how it feels to try and cover Tyreke Hill.
Quote:
i've run into plax a couple times in hoboken. i don't think people realize how big he is. to think someone that size was that fast and agile and coordinated is mind blowing
I bumped into Plax in the city once and I concur, he's a BIG dude. I'm roughly the size of an NFL CB from a height standpoint, so looking up at him really put into perspective what a pain in the ass it must've been for opposing CBs to cover him.
But I don't think Plax ever had 4.40 speed, he played like he had 4.60 speed and wasn't very quick.
you're correct his combine was 4.59
So give me the guy who consistently is competing for rings.
Yeah, but that is a bit skewed, right? Eli threw a game winning TD to Plax in the SB and he got along pretty well with Plax.
OBJ and Eli were the exact opposites in almost everything - attitude, maturity, athleticism, poise, etc. And that manifested itself on and off the field where OBJ was the child and Eli was the adult.
OBJ has had KR/PR abilities. Always a possibility to take it to the house
Then, factor in the Arm strength to be used in flea flicker and WR option plays..
No comparison!!
Plax? Because of his work ethic? man time certainly deadens some memories.
It showed at Jacksonville and it conveyed to NY. He added some great WR talent here. And that more than made up for the WR hell of the '90s.
I'm saying that and I do not like him. I hate showboats and attention whores, he quickly got on my shit list.
But there is no denying greatness. I've never seen such a sick combination of explosiveness, quickness, breakaway speed and magnet-hands.
OBJ was the ONLY weapon for a few years.
Yeah, hard to imagine 2007 without Plax, but imagine Beckham sharing the field with a dynamite running game, with Toomer, Smith, Boss? That offense would have been insane.
I'm saying that and I do not like him. I hate showboats and attention whores, he quickly got on my shit list.
But there is no denying greatness. I've never seen such a sick combination of explosiveness, quickness, breakaway speed and magnet-hands.
But, for that stretch of 3 or 4 years, there is not another WR I would ever consider. Looking at a longer career, that opens up to other answers.
Plax did not have OBJs talent. Not even close. I don’t even think Jerry Rice did. But what they did have was the team concept work ethic to produce winning results. Yes, Plax hurt us one year badly Re an off the field incident. But I would take Plax 10 times out of 10 over OBJ. Results matter.
And of course, OBJ was a world class asshole. World class. Seriously, try to imagine if he played for the Cowboys or the Eagle and just how much you would hate OBJ and laugh at all the accolades about how great the guy could have been or might have been. But because he was our asshole most of us didn’t see what a douche nozzle he was and instead looked at the potential or - yes - the spectacular plays. Along the same lines, most of us also over rated his “talent” and under rated his deficiencies.
And while Plax made the poor decision to wear sweatpants and carry a gat, he always showed up in the big spots on the field and made the big catches to win the biggest games on the biggest days.
So, I get and respect the talent arguments but it’s still easy for me, I’ll take the guy that did it. Rather have Nicks too, same reasons. Big time players make big time plays on big time days.
I think he's being sold a little short here.
lol
I'll take the guy that shows up to play when it counts.
I don't care about stats -- what good are they when a playoff game is on the line
Osi show me the difference in their stats in important games.
I'll take the guy that shows up to play when it counts.
I don't care about stats -- what good are they when a playoff game is on the line
Osi show me the difference in their stats in important games.
Well said.
:thumbsup:
If you limit big games to playoffs it's kind of a non-starter to compare.
Beckham has 1 career playoff game.
I would ask some of you hazy memory fans if you remember Plaxico's first playoff game with the Giants? 2 targets, 0 catches in that miserable debacle vs the Panthers after the 2005 season. Why not just compare that 1 playoff game for Plax with the lone playoff game from Beckham?
People need to realize football is a team game and stop pinning the success and failure on 1 player, whether it's Beckham, Eli, Jones, or whoever. Beckham came up small in his lone playoff game, Burress did too in his first with the Giants. By some of your logic David Tyree is the best WR in history.
If you want to say you'd rather have Burress on your team for whatever reason go right ahead it's an opinion question, but that's not what the OP asked. The question was who was more talented and I don't even think it's really debatable. Burress was a fine wide receiver, but Beckham had more talent. and it's not really close. But it's also an opinion question, and while I firmly believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, it doesn't mean your opinion is a good one.
So this notion that “big games” only exist in the playoffs is silly.
In a big game, I'd much rather have had Plax. Plax was tougher and unlike OBJ, came up big repeatedly when it mattered most. OBJ screwed the pooch in his only Giants playoff game.
PLUS, the Giants ROUTINELY beat the Eagles when the had Plax. They NEVER have since -- even with Beckham.
That said, BOTH of them were head cases. Plax shooting himself likely cost the Giants another SB, and was stupider than ANY of OBJ's antics.
One and done is huge pressure -- in 16 games you can always recover from a loss -- so the pressure may or may not be there from game to game
WHen you have to perform or else -- that's a big game.
If you want to say you'd rather have Burress on your team for whatever reason go right ahead it's an opinion question, but that's not what the OP asked. The question was who was more talented and I don't even think it's really debatable. Burress was a fine wide receiver, but Beckham had more talent. and it's not really close. But it's also an opinion question, and while I firmly believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, it doesn't mean your opinion is a good one.
That's how I read it, too - who was more talented between Plax or OBJ?
Plax was a palm tree. A receiver you basically had to climb to cover.
However, when you add in attributes like speed, quickness, explosion, leaping, hands, hips, etc, OBJ was really a gift from the receiving gods. I found him to be a complete self-involved jackass who only saw "me" in team. And I was ecstatic when he was traded.
But those physical gifts were rare. And I can't think of a more physically gifted WR than OBJ.
Maybe Megatraon from a size-speed ratio. But he didn't have the quickness, cutting ability, and first step explosion.
My dad is in his '70s and he said Lance Alworth was unbelievably gifted and gets lost in the sauce when it comes to all time greats. I have only seen Youtube video and he was electric as well. Guy looked like silk with Olympic speed...
not just the size, but how does someone Moss' size run a 4.25 40. Moss is faster than Tyreek Hill (in the 40).
Moss is probably the most talented WR ever IMO when you combine everything. If he's not he's 1a or 1b or 1c with whoever it is (Rice? TO? Fitz? Calvin Johnson?)
Place was tall. He used it well. But he wasn’t explosive at all. Beckham has a lot more and was much tougher for the defense to handle.
Leg injuries and ego did him in but he was the best year 1-3 WR of all time.
If you're including injuries, then you have to consider Plax's self-inflicted injury, which took him out of the picture in 2008 and 2 full seasons.
If you needed a player who could turn a game around or put the game out of reach with one play, that was OBJ. Gotta choose him. If anything, Beckham was limited because of a lack or other WR talent so that he was constantly double and triple teamed. His deep threat was taken away.
Prime Plax could do everything. I like both Nicks and Plax ahead of Odell, as Giants...and as pairings to Eli.
OBJ could do everything and if he had better work ethic and a different attitude he would of re-wrote the record books.
I say that because when fans think of Plax they only remember 2007 Plax. They forget him shooting himself. They forget the times he threw his hands up in the air after a perceived bad pass by Eli and they forget the times he stopped on routes which led to an INT.
Plax was also smarter and tougher than he gets credit for. Remember SB year he couldn't practice due to his ankle. It got hurt worse before the SB and he couldn't even cut in one direction. He said that last play he did, and figured if it ruined his ankle, well it was the SB so now's the time. He was said to take very copious notes and had particularly neat handwriting. He was a quiet guy and somewhat misunderstood.
That said, OBJ was more purely talented. Plax's size was a big advantage for out jumping guys or getting position, but it also means he was a bit of a long strider. He wasn't as quick, didn't have the acceleration of OBJ nor is smoothness in cuts. A guy that size generally doesn't.
But when it's all said and done, the real way to tell which is better is who had the cooler first name. That's how scouts do it. And that means it's Plaxico. It's got an X in it FFS.