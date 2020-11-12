Favorite Giants QB to receiver combo Matt M. : 12/11/2020 3:54 pm

On the botched snap thread, I got sucked down the rabbit hole of watching a good portion of the Giants-Saints game from 1986 that was linked. The Giants first TD was Simms to Bavaro and they had another big play earlier on the same drive. There were better, more dynamic, and/or more productive combos overall. But, I enjoyed nothing more than Simms to Bavaro. Along those lines, the simple call "Simms to Bavaro, touchdown Giants" from Seummerall was just as enjoyable. No frills, but as good as it gets.



What is your favorite combo?