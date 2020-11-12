for display only
Favorite Giants QB to receiver combo

Matt M. : 12/11/2020 3:54 pm
On the botched snap thread, I got sucked down the rabbit hole of watching a good portion of the Giants-Saints game from 1986 that was linked. The Giants first TD was Simms to Bavaro and they had another big play earlier on the same drive. There were better, more dynamic, and/or more productive combos overall. But, I enjoyed nothing more than Simms to Bavaro. Along those lines, the simple call "Simms to Bavaro, touchdown Giants" from Seummerall was just as enjoyable. No frills, but as good as it gets.

What is your favorite combo?
Hmm, there were so many  
jvm52106 : 12/11/2020 4:01 pm : link
smaller ones (meaning overall TD's were less, amount of time shorter) but I do have a few that I really liked:

1) Simms to Bavaro
2) Simms to Johnson (Bobby Johnson clutch catches - 4th and 17!!!)
3) Manning to Burress (for obvious reasons)
4) Manning to Shockey
5) Manning to Cruz
.  
Del Shofner : 12/11/2020 4:02 pm : link
Tittle to Shofner has to be up there.
I know he didn't have ...  
dschwarz in westchester : 12/11/2020 4:04 pm : link
... the longevity, but Hakeem Nicks and Eli were amazing for a hot minute there. It seemed like Nicks would win every contested catch week in, week out. I actually got used to the idea of a Giants QB launching a pass 30 yards downfield and hoping for a completion instead of just hoping it wasn't intercepted.
Eli to Toomer.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/11/2020 4:05 pm : link
And those sideline toe drags.
For a brief period,  
Go Terps : 12/11/2020 4:06 pm : link
Eli to Steve Smith was absolutely money. In 2009 I would have bet money that Smith retired with all Giants receiving records. I'll never make that mistake again.
Good one  
PaulN : 12/11/2020 4:06 pm : link
Tittle to Shofner, Tarkenton to Jones, Collins to Toomer, Simms to Bavaro, Manning to Burress, and Manning to OBJ. You could add Nicks and Cruz, they would be legit.
Toomer  
PaulN : 12/11/2020 4:12 pm : link
Belongs with Collins, not Eli, he was never Eli's top option, he was Collins top option.
RE: Toomer  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/11/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15075682 PaulN said:
Quote:
Belongs with Collins, not Eli, he was never Eli's top option, he was Collins top option.


Huh? Where was it said 'top option'? It says favorite combo.
Tittle to Shofner.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/11/2020 4:15 pm : link
Tarkenton to Homer Jones.
Going old school  
Rick in Dallas : 12/11/2020 4:21 pm : link
Tittle to Shofner
Tittle to Shofner was my first and solidified my being a Giants fan  
Giants61 : 12/11/2020 4:24 pm : link
Because I was in my early teens with that combo I never felt that with another combo until Eli and OBJ. However Eli and Nicks came close too
Eli to Plax!  
Grey Pilgrim : 12/11/2020 4:24 pm : link
:yes:
Eli to Hakeem Nicks or  
Section331 : 12/11/2020 4:25 pm : link
Simms to Bavaro, tough to choose. Eli to Plax is way up there too.
Has to be  
Bones : 12/11/2020 4:28 pm : link
Fran Tarkenton to Homer Jones.
Brown to Calloway  
Pete in MD : 12/11/2020 4:30 pm : link
:-)
The Touchdown Maker  
monstercoo : 12/11/2020 4:31 pm : link
Jeff Hostetler/Stephen Baker will always be my favorite combo. The 1990 season was very special to me.
Mine are in order  
larryflower37 : 12/11/2020 4:39 pm : link
1.Manning to Nicks
2.Manning to Plax.
3.Collins to Toomer.
4.Manning to Cruz
5.Simms to Bravo.
Tittle  
joeinpa : 12/11/2020 4:39 pm : link
To Shofner, Tarkington to Tucker Tarkington to Homer Jones,
Simms to Bavaro Eli to Toomer

Not the best or my tops but I have fond memories of Simms to Gray  
steve in ky : 12/11/2020 4:48 pm : link
and think they are worth mentioning
RE: Brown to Calloway  
jnoble : 12/11/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15075696 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
:-)

Well Calloway WAS our most dependable WR back in that era...

Mine is Eli to Plax
Beckham to Barkley for me (can't believe its not everyone's first  
PatersonPlank : 12/11/2020 4:50 pm : link
pick)


Link - ( New Window )
Thinking outside the box..  
morrison40 : 12/11/2020 5:01 pm : link
(Or outside reality) but I’m going for 2021, Jones to OBJ 😳
1.Tittle to Gifford,  
clatterbuck : 12/11/2020 5:19 pm : link
2.Tittle to Shofner
3. Simms to Bavaro
4. Manning to Burress
5. Manning to Nicks
6. Manning to Cruz
7. Conerly to Rote
6. Snead to Tucker
7. Simms to Friede (beat Dallas)
8. Tarkenton to Jones
9. Collins to Hilliard
10. Manning to Toomer
Can't forget Alley Oop  
KeoweeFan : 12/11/2020 5:22 pm : link
Y A Tittle to RC Owens.
(That play and name predated it's use in basketball by 2 years per Wikipedia)
Eli to Cruz  
Joey in VA : 12/11/2020 5:25 pm : link
They just knew each other so well, Eli to Plax would be #1 if that dolt hadn't shot himself in the leg. That NFCCG against the 49ers was a WR and QB absolutely in the zone together. Some of Cruz's plays were ones only he could make with the ball at the exact right spot, he was my favorite WR just edging out Nicks.
Tittle to Shofne.....  
No Where Man : 12/11/2020 5:30 pm : link
bar none.
Collins to Shockey  
j_rud : 12/11/2020 5:31 pm : link
Not my absolute favorite but all the usual suspects have been mentioned. Shockey's rookie season is a legit Giants all-timer, and those first 2 years were a lot of fun. He was such a shot in the arm for a capable but pretty bland offense.

It really is kinda crazy to to think about all the receiving weapons whose time here, due to injury or personality, ended poorly.
Channels Bob Sheppard's voice...  
Spider43 : 12/11/2020 5:55 pm : link
Simms to McConkey.
Simms to Bavaro...touchdown.  
LBH15 : 12/11/2020 5:59 pm : link
In the voice of Pat Summerall.
Either  
section125 : 12/11/2020 6:07 pm : link
Eli to Cruz

or

Simms to Bavaro
RE: Eli to Cruz  
KDavies : 12/11/2020 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15075732 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
They just knew each other so well, Eli to Plax would be #1 if that dolt hadn't shot himself in the leg. That NFCCG against the 49ers was a WR and QB absolutely in the zone together. Some of Cruz's plays were ones only he could make with the ball at the exact right spot, he was my favorite WR just edging out Nicks.


+1. Eli to Cruz, followed by the salsa dance
Tarkenton  
noro9 : 12/11/2020 6:11 pm : link
To Homer Jones. Or Bob Tucker
Eli to Nicks  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/11/2020 6:24 pm : link
is my personal favorite. Nicks' 2011 playoff performance gets a little overlooked, he was simply a beast during that run.
RE: Eli to Hakeem Nicks or  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/11/2020 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15075691 Section331 said:
Quote:
Simms to Bavaro, tough to choose. Eli to Plax is way up there too.
I am all in on this.
Eli to Steve  
BNY Giants Club : 12/11/2020 6:41 pm : link
Automatic
Charlie Conerly- Frank Gifford  
gtt350 : 12/11/2020 6:45 pm : link
.
great topic  
cpgiants : 12/11/2020 6:46 pm : link
I'll take Simms to Bavaro, although Eli to Beckham on a slant was magic.
Conerley to Gifford or Gifford on HB option to Blanchard  
plato : 12/11/2020 8:03 pm : link
or to Walton, or to a favorite TE who was also our place kicker
Lot of guys  
yalebowl : 12/11/2020 8:41 pm : link
Conerly to Gifford

Tittle to Shofner

Tarkenton to Ron Johnson (out of the backfield)

Eli Mannng to Amani Toomer
RE: Tittle to Shofner.  
M.S. : 12/11/2020 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15075684 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Tarkenton to Homer Jones.

Took the words right out of my mouth!
KC to Toomer is super legit.  
chopperhatch : 12/11/2020 9:29 pm : link
But Eli to Plax is it for me. Eli to Nicks/Cruz didn't last long enough. Simms to Bavaro didnt put up enough numbers. Every single game where Plax and Eli played, the entire game plan for the oppo defense was focused on keeping those two in check.

Nicks was terrific, but he had Cruz to take away focus as well as Mannigham.

Plus, you know....42. Plax was a fucking monster that opened up everything for everybody.
When I was a kid: Tarkenton to Bob Tucker.  
81_Great_Dane : 12/11/2020 9:36 pm : link
It's a long time ago, I was little, so I don't remember a lot of details, but I remember really being a fan of Bot Tucker.

When I was a young man: Simms to Bavaro. None of those WRs were really that great to watch, but Bavaro, how could you not love watching that guy.

More recently: I loved watching Steve Smith play, but clearly Victor Cruz was an upgrade. In that era; Eli->Nicks, Eli->Cruz, Eli-Smith, all great in different ways. I thought Nicks was the best young Giants WR I had seen. OBJ ended up better.

No Eli->OBJ wasn't really a favorite of mine, as exciting as OBJ was in those early years with the Giants.
Simms to McConkey  
csh2z : 12/11/2020 10:07 pm : link
That guy was nothing but energy. Great in the return game as well.Of course, Bavaro as well. Eli had so many receivers with short careers but his connections with each of them seemed very special.
Gotta be...  
Chris in Philly : 12/11/2020 10:15 pm : link
Cherry to Alford.
Eli to Plax for me.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/11/2020 10:18 pm : link
It did result in a championship. But Collins to Toomer and Shockey were pretty awesome at the time, too. But nothing beats Eli to Plax for me. Cruz and Nicks (from Eli) are good shouts, too.
Salsa for me one time!  
Gmanfandan : 12/11/2020 10:19 pm : link
Eli to Cruz
Eli to Nicks  
GoDeep13 : 12/11/2020 10:22 pm : link
Was big time. They always seemed to complete big plays and Nicks was so good at winning contested balls. He’s still, to me, the most reliable hands Eli has to throw too in his career. Nicks caught everything.

Close 2nd is “3rd and Smith”. Seriously. Everybody and their mother would know “it’s 3rd down, they are gonna go to Steve Smith.” And couldn’t do anything to stop it.
That’s very tough  
Jay on the Island : 12/11/2020 10:41 pm : link
Eli to Nicks, Cruz, and Plaxico were special connections. I would give a very slight edge to Burress solely for the reason that he was the only big threat the Giants had at the time. Nicks before the injury was the best but Cruz and Manningham formed the best Giants WR trio in franchise history.
RE: Channels Bob Sheppard's voice...  
CowboyHaters : 12/11/2020 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15075754 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Simms to McConkey.


His voice was absolutely incredible and remember hearing him at Giants Stadium at my first game in 79. Miss that voice and the old stadium. I believe he was a linguistics Professor or something like that.
RE: For a brief period,  
BelieveJJ : 12/12/2020 1:24 am : link
In comment 15075680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Eli to Steve Smith was absolutely money. In 2009 I would have bet money that Smith retired with all Giants receiving records. I'll never make that mistake again.


There was a mental sync between Eli and SS in KG's run and gun that was absolutely gorgeous to watch. People forget how quick Smith was, and the gorgeous precision of his routes.

Eli's confidence in Smith led to so many "immpossible to stop" first downs because Eli was so great with anticipation and simply throwing to a spot on the field where he KNEW Smith was going to be.

That came to mind for me too, instantly upon reading the OP.
I aint gonna lie, Eli to Cruz was electric  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/12/2020 2:19 am : link
...2nd place for me is Eli to Nicks.

Then Eli to Toomer. Love Toomer, such a pro.
Eli  
MtDizzle : 12/12/2020 5:43 am : link
to Plaxico will always be near and dear to my heart.
if its only one and I love eli  
mpinmaine : 12/12/2020 7:29 am : link
it has to be simms bavaro.
something very satisfying about that for me
RE: Tittle to Shofner.  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/12/2020 8:58 am : link
In comment 15075684 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Tarkenton to Homer Jones.


+1
Simms to Bavaro, certainly...  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/12/2020 9:01 am : link
... but honorable mentions for:
Simms to Mowatt. If Zeke hadn’t blown out his knee, he might have caught many of those memorable seam passes from Phil.
Simms to Galbreath: What a revelation it was in 1984 to have a back who could catch a ball and find the sticks. TG was among the best ever, and among those who defined the role. Simms isn’t remembered for throwing to his RBs (Morris didn’t help much), but he had a lot of success with Galbreath, George Adams, and of course David Meggett.
Simms to Mike Sherrard: Oh, what might have been. They played just six games together, Phil’s arm was fading, and maybe it was inevitable that “Mike Shards” would break again. But you could see the fun Simms was having with a legitimate deep threat who could also run patterns and catch the ball. They had just started to roll, smoking the Redskins and burning the Eagles for a 50-yard gain, when Sherrard’s hip crumbled without contact.
Last 35 years  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/12/2020 9:02 am : link
Simms to Bavaro
Collins to Toomer
Manning to Burress
Manning to my main man Hakeem Nicks (if Nicks doesn't get hurt I think he finishes as the best of them all)
OMG, some of you easily giving away your age! :)  
Joe in CT : 12/12/2020 10:00 am : link
I too loved the Fran "the man" Tarkenton to Homer combo, the quintessential "BOMB".
RE: Tittle to Shofner.  
Reale01 : 12/12/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 15075684 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Tarkenton to Homer Jones.


You got it!
Eli to Manningham deserves recognition..  
Sean : 12/12/2020 4:21 pm : link
It wasn’t my favorite, but this combo had two of the most clutch plays you will ever see:

1. 3rd & 15 for a TD in SF in the NFC championship game.

2. The SB XLVI throw and catch.

Those were some ballsy plays.
Sean...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/12/2020 4:24 pm : link
Manningham also had some mental WTF? moments that had Eli animated, which was rare.

That throw along the sidelines in XLVI though...that was a beauty. And props to MM for getting both feet down.
Eli and Nicks  
jlukes : 12/12/2020 4:26 pm : link
With Eli and Plax following
Rounding out a few more for me (in no order)  
Matt M. : 12/12/2020 4:28 pm : link
Eli to Nicks
Simms to Sherard (the limited time he was healthy, he was really good; the only real WR Simms ever had)
Eli to Plax
Eli to Toomer (even though it was the end of his career, I loved Toomer with him more than with Collins. It seemed like he always had a big play in him in big games. And for the knocks on his speed, he always seemed to get behind defenders.
Eli to OBJ
Simms to Galbreath - it seemed like every catch went for a 1st down
Simms to Meggett  
Matt M. : 12/12/2020 4:29 pm : link
wasn't half bad either.
RE: Simms to Meggett  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/12/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15076348 Matt M. said:
Quote:
wasn't half bad either.


Meggett was one of my favorites growing up. And it sucks to actually see what a complete POS he actually is.
An underrated combo  
kinard : 12/12/2020 5:53 pm : link
was Simms to Lionel Mauel
