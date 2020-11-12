Favorite Giants QB to receiver combo

On the botched snap thread, I got sucked down the rabbit hole of watching a good portion of the Giants-Saints game from 1986 that was linked. The Giants first TD was Simms to Bavaro and they had another big play earlier on the same drive. There were better, more dynamic, and/or more productive combos overall. But, I enjoyed nothing more than Simms to Bavaro. Along those lines, the simple call "Simms to Bavaro, touchdown Giants" from Seummerall was just as enjoyable. No frills, but as good as it gets.
What is your favorite combo?
1) Simms to Bavaro
2) Simms to Johnson (Bobby Johnson clutch catches - 4th and 17!!!)
3) Manning to Burress (for obvious reasons)
4) Manning to Shockey
5) Manning to Cruz
Huh? Where was it said 'top option'? It says favorite combo.
2.Manning to Plax.
3.Collins to Toomer.
4.Manning to Cruz
5.Simms to Bravo.
Simms to Bavaro Eli to Toomer
Well Calloway WAS our most dependable WR back in that era...
Mine is Eli to Plax
3. Simms to Bavaro
4. Manning to Burress
5. Manning to Nicks
6. Manning to Cruz
7. Conerly to Rote
6. Snead to Tucker
7. Simms to Friede (beat Dallas)
8. Tarkenton to Jones
9. Collins to Hilliard
10. Manning to Toomer
(That play and name predated it's use in basketball by 2 years per Wikipedia)
It really is kinda crazy to to think about all the receiving weapons whose time here, due to injury or personality, ended poorly.
or
Simms to Bavaro
+1. Eli to Cruz, followed by the salsa dance
Tittle to Shofner
Tarkenton to Ron Johnson (out of the backfield)
Eli Mannng to Amani Toomer
Took the words right out of my mouth!
Nicks was terrific, but he had Cruz to take away focus as well as Mannigham.
Plus, you know....42. Plax was a fucking monster that opened up everything for everybody.
When I was a young man: Simms to Bavaro. None of those WRs were really that great to watch, but Bavaro, how could you not love watching that guy.
More recently: I loved watching Steve Smith play, but clearly Victor Cruz was an upgrade. In that era; Eli->Nicks, Eli->Cruz, Eli-Smith, all great in different ways. I thought Nicks was the best young Giants WR I had seen. OBJ ended up better.
No Eli->OBJ wasn't really a favorite of mine, as exciting as OBJ was in those early years with the Giants.
Close 2nd is “3rd and Smith”. Seriously. Everybody and their mother would know “it’s 3rd down, they are gonna go to Steve Smith.” And couldn’t do anything to stop it.
His voice was absolutely incredible and remember hearing him at Giants Stadium at my first game in 79. Miss that voice and the old stadium. I believe he was a linguistics Professor or something like that.
There was a mental sync between Eli and SS in KG's run and gun that was absolutely gorgeous to watch. People forget how quick Smith was, and the gorgeous precision of his routes.
Eli's confidence in Smith led to so many "immpossible to stop" first downs because Eli was so great with anticipation and simply throwing to a spot on the field where he KNEW Smith was going to be.
That came to mind for me too, instantly upon reading the OP.
Then Eli to Toomer. Love Toomer, such a pro.
something very satisfying about that for me
+1
Simms to Mowatt. If Zeke hadn’t blown out his knee, he might have caught many of those memorable seam passes from Phil.
Simms to Galbreath: What a revelation it was in 1984 to have a back who could catch a ball and find the sticks. TG was among the best ever, and among those who defined the role. Simms isn’t remembered for throwing to his RBs (Morris didn’t help much), but he had a lot of success with Galbreath, George Adams, and of course David Meggett.
Simms to Mike Sherrard: Oh, what might have been. They played just six games together, Phil’s arm was fading, and maybe it was inevitable that “Mike Shards” would break again. But you could see the fun Simms was having with a legitimate deep threat who could also run patterns and catch the ball. They had just started to roll, smoking the Redskins and burning the Eagles for a 50-yard gain, when Sherrard’s hip crumbled without contact.
Collins to Toomer
Manning to Burress
Manning to my main man Hakeem Nicks (if Nicks doesn't get hurt I think he finishes as the best of them all)
You got it!
1. 3rd & 15 for a TD in SF in the NFC championship game.
2. The SB XLVI throw and catch.
Those were some ballsy plays.
That throw along the sidelines in XLVI though...that was a beauty. And props to MM for getting both feet down.
Simms to Sherard (the limited time he was healthy, he was really good; the only real WR Simms ever had)
Eli to Plax
Eli to Toomer (even though it was the end of his career, I loved Toomer with him more than with Collins. It seemed like he always had a big play in him in big games. And for the knocks on his speed, he always seemed to get behind defenders.
Eli to OBJ
Simms to Galbreath - it seemed like every catch went for a 1st down
Meggett was one of my favorites growing up. And it sucks to actually see what a complete POS he actually is.