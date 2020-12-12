iS jONES THE REAL DEAL

A lot I been hearing from Cardinals vs Giants have been, "can the giants stop Murray" verses what I hear from Giants is "can Jones not turn the ball over?"
Makes me think is Danny Dimes just a game manager that is a turn over machine? he obviously isnt a play maker like murray but we donbt hear Jones talked as highly as Murray or a pocket presence like Rodgers or Brady....with Murray its "can giants stop him??" with Jones its "can he manage the game without a turnover??" We all know the only team giants beat thats over .500 is seahawks. That was with Mccoy.....His job was simple dont turn over the game which he failed but still managed the game......
im having doubts if Jones is our future QB. Cardinals were able to pick Murray because they sucked sooo bad to have 1st overall pick.....
And now they are highly talked about as a real deal team...
If jones cant win against a team in a 5 game losing streak....Im just saying I'm a huge jones fan but is he really the real deal???
They are one lucky - once in a decade - Hail marry away from being 0-5 in their last 5 games.
That said, I fully expect the cards to be ready to play and Murray to play better as his shoulder gets better.
Quote:
Not 5.
They are one lucky - once in a decade - Hail marry away from being 0-5 in their last 5 games.
That said, I fully expect the cards to be ready to play and Murray to play better as his shoulder gets better.
Exactly, Bills destroyed them that game. That hail mary was straite luck. Murray is a fucking beast, I wish I could say the same with Jones. We dont need a speed qb just someone thats a beast in the pocket. This gamne is really all up to Jones. I dont want to see him running 100+ yards I just want to see him make throws
You make a good point. OBJ with Jones would be interesting. Hell he makes a 6 round pick Slayton look like a top 10 reciever
You are completly right.... Murray has been deemed as a narcissist. This thread was more about if Jones can really be the real deal tho vs comparing him to Murray. I personally wouldnt want a QB that his best traits is running, that wont last long in nfl. I just wish we had a pocket qb that is respected as Rodgers....which is leading for MVP this year
Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.
We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.
he said in the MIDDLE of a 5 game losing streak.
:-)
Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.
We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.
Of course is ganna be on jones. Giants were 1-5 and all those 5 games were easily winnable by a qb who knows how to win games. Like the shit cowgirls beating us with a backup qb...or them filthy eagles which all giants needed was a fucking 1st down and we win. Those games may not sound significant atm but if we won those 2 ez games that jones fucked up then we would be in a 3 game winning streak
iZ DANNIE DUH REEL DEEL?!
Quote:
And many games aren’t all about the qb. Only reason the first two months were all about the qb was because the team had very little margin for error and jones was making some mistakes that we couldn’t afford.
Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.
We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.
Of course is ganna be on jones. Giants were 1-5 and all those 5 games were easily winnable by a qb who knows how to win games. Like the shit cowgirls beating us with a backup qb...or them filthy eagles which all giants needed was a fucking 1st down and we win. Those games may not sound significant atm but if we won those 2 ez games that jones fucked up then we would be in a 3 game winning streak
Not 3 games winning streak, ment 3 fame lead. This divivsion would be over.
Thanks bro, very valuable input inti my thread. You should be named the MVP ofthe most pathetic person alive
Why are you trolling, Mr. Dimes?
Imma disagree...although i have a feeling what your saying is true. ..i just want to believe humans are not that fucking stupid
Why are you trolling, Mr. Dimes?
Ooo someone has a mind to for critcal thinking...must be a troll....
The Giant offense will be extremely dangerous with continued quality play by the line the return of Barkley and another weapon at tight end or wide out. Jones is a very good player.
Slayton has been banged up for the past several games and hasn't been getting consistently open by any means.
The Giant offense will be extremely dangerous with continued quality play by the line the return of Barkley and another weapon at tight end or wide out. Jones is a very good player.
Nice bro, i can definitely tell you have high football iq
He's been disappearing for games at a time due to being banged up.
I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
Quote:
.
I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...
Quote:
In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...
Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.
I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see
Quote:
In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...
Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.
I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see
What in the a*s is this?
Quote:
In comment 15076195 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...
Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.
I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see
What in the a*s is this?
I understand your disbelief. No way a running back that was runnung behind Flowers as LT and and Chad wheeler ar RT can have a betterer season . ... hopefully you right
Of course murray is the rel deal. Dude is a world class pitcher which any and all MLB company will sign.
Giants have ti shut him down. Puut 2 spys, Peppers, McKinney plus the DL. FuckingHurt this lik stuart little and put that bitch away then its ez win. I hope to see 2007Gmen when tuck and all other dline destroyed Brady. I need to see murray limping, ....lets desyroy this fucking peanut
Time is out once Gmen put that hurten. Destroy that peanut then its ez win. They should send random blitz all plays. If you leave him to run he WILL run. Theyhave to send soneone every play to not just tackle him but to fuck the rat up
Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.
Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.
they will stick with him for the length of his rookie deal. get him a few viable weapons at WR and TE this offseason and see what happens.
Quote:
Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.
Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.
Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.
Obviously you havnt tead the thread. When i sead time is out it was obviously towards Mureay. But you must be murrats causin sins both yall have Peanut brains.
Time for you cuz murray is over because Gmen gannana destroy that lil peanut. He ganna be limping on his arm after this game
Quote:
Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.
Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.
Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.
The contrarian view is that he'll be a big success, because he hasn't been. There are quarterbacks in this league that are going to finish the year with 40+ TD passes on offenses that score 30+ points per game. Jones is unlikely to finish this year with at least 15 TD passes.
As for time running out, do you think his current standard of play is going to get him 5 years as a starter? I don't. He has to get better.
Shit, the other night everyone was criticizing Lamar Jackson's passing...go look at his production. Even this year which has clearly been a struggle he is well ahead of what Jones is doing.
It hasn't been good from Jones. There have been flashes and he's an easy guy to root for, but if you take off the glasses for five seconds you can see it isn't good enough.
The contrarian view is that he'll be a big success, because he hasn't been. There are quarterbacks in this league that are goiIn comment 15076254 section125 said:
Quote:
Shit, the other night everyone was criticizing Lamar Jackson's passing...go look at his production. Even this year which has clearly been a struggle he is well ahead of what Jones is doing.
It hasn't been good from Jones. There have been flashes and he's an easy guy to root for, but if you take off the glasses for five seconds you can see it isn't good enough.
Lamar is flat out an awful passer. He just is....I really do not care about his MVP year, it is like throwing the ball is new to him every week, every year. Frankly, he sucks as a QB.
Jones has been fine, not great. Yes his TOs were not good, but are they as bad as the beloved TO machine Eli?
Your schtick is getting old. There are negative people in the world. You are worse.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Context matters. Ravens are a lot more creative utilizing Jacksons talents to maximize his skillset then the Giants and Garret have been this far with Jones. I still say Jones has the better arm between the two.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.
I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.
I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.
Fantasy world.
The bad news is he plays too much like a fourth round pick who does his best work as a game manager.
Good news is there are flashes that keep you intrigued.
We still need to see a lot more
Quote:
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.
I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.
Fantasy world.
Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?
Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.
The bad news is he plays too much like a fourth round pick who does his best work as a game manager.
Good news is there are flashes that keep you intrigued.
We still need to see a lot more
So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.
Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.
This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.
He had been trending upward before his injury. I'm not ready to declare he's the franchise or that he's not the answer. Time will tell.
Quote:
In comment 15076303 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.
I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.
Fantasy world.
Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?
Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.
What are their respective TD% and Y/A? What have their offenses scored per game?
That's where you'll see the difference. And it's enormous.
Raise your expectations.
So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.
Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.
This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.
It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.
Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
Quote:
In comment 15076309 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15076303 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.
This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.
I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.
Fantasy world.
Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?
Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.
What are their respective TD% and Y/A? What have their offenses scored per game?
That's where you'll see the difference. And it's enormous.
Weird stats to pull out after claiming that Jackson "blew away" Jones' passing numbers despite Jax having a far more complete team around him. But to answer the TD%, Lamar's was much higher last year during his MVP season at 9. Meanwhile, still with a less complete offense and throwing to Slayton as his primary had a 5.2 while Malar had a 3.5 as a rookie. Yet again, Lamar does NOT "blow away" Jones as a passer.
The Ravens have been a better team than the Giants for years. The last two years, to say Lamar Jackson is the far better passer is just dumb.
Oh, but you also wanted the Ravens to trade him didnt you?
Quote:
So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.
Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.
This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.
It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.
Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?
Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?
You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?
Because I have asked what defines "the real deal?"
The point is qhether or not Jones can be a game changer. And he is already that working minimal help.
Quote:
In comment 15076411 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.
Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.
This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.
It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.
Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?
Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?
You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?
This drives me nuts. Lots of QBs can win superbowls in the right situation and that really should be the benchmark. Can your guy lead you to promised land making top QB money. Matt Ryan was sunk by poor coaching and Stafford has been sunk by being on Lions. Hopefully Stafford goes to Pats and shows all these people that think he’s overrated the problem is the Lions and not with him.
It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.
Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?
Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?
You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?
You are right. I did whiff on Grier. Absolutely. And?
To me, and this is subjective, a "real deal" QB is consistently demonstrating that they can create points, lift the play of others, and, when needed, make chicken salad. And ultimately that leads to wins...the most important outcome.
Seems like a reasonable expectation for the 6th pick in the draft.
We're in lockstep here. I think the world of Stafford's skill set. Under the tutelage of BB and McDaniels, I could see Stafford leading the Pats to big things...
Quote:
It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.
Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?
Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?
You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?
You are right. I did whiff on Grier. Absolutely. And?
To me, and this is subjective, a "real deal" QB is consistently demonstrating that they can create points, lift the play of others, and, when needed, make chicken salad. And ultimately that leads to wins...the most important outcome.
Seems like a reasonable expectation for the 6th pick in the draft.
Okay, and there we go. Will Grier was a "never was." As was Ryan Findley.
Jones has played exactly a season and a half, and what? Maybe twice with his whole allotment of atarters? Despite that, he put up absolutely fantastic numbers as a rookie despite having very inconsistent continuity from his offensive weapons.
I have said multiple times that Im not sold on him as a consistent starter because of the turnovers (largely due to terrible line play) but my only question is how the fuck do you judge a QB as being "" ""real deal" at this point in Jones career, a year and a half in, with the shitty offense he has had to deal with.
Its the same posters, with the same agendas.
Quote:
Hopefully Stafford goes to Pats and shows all these people that think he’s overrated the problem is the Lions and not with him.
We're in lockstep here. I think the world of Stafford's skill set. Under the tutelage of BB and McDaniels, I could see Stafford leading the Pats to big things...
Excuse us, but how will going to the Patriots solve anything for a QB who struggles to win "because he doesn't have adequate weapons?"
The Patriots' offensive weapons around their QB suck. In fact, looking at the Pats individual stats for 2020 shows their leading rushers and receivers are virtually identical (in accomplishment) to the Giants leading rushers and receivers.
The Pats, right now anyway, are hardly a place for a vet QB to go to get right. Right now the Giants' OL looks a lot better than the Pats' especially going forward.
Questioning whether DJ as the overall #6 is meeting those fairly high expectations is completely fair game.
Throwing silly jabs because a poster talked up other QBs that were drafted in the middle rounds respectively(i think) sounds like you're being petty and looking for anything to insult. And not hard to conclude that's what it is because it's seemingly your calling card.
And continuing to struggle with might be logical attributes/checkmarks a QB has that is referred to as the real deal tells us even more than we care to know about you chompers.