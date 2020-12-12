for display only
iS jONES THE REAL DEAL

Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 10:33 am
A lot I been hearing from Cardinals vs Giants have been, "can the giants stop Murray" verses what I hear from Giants is "can Jones not turn the ball over?"

Makes me think is Danny Dimes just a game manager that is a turn over machine? he obviously isnt a play maker like murray but we donbt hear Jones talked as highly as Murray or a pocket presence like Rodgers or Brady....with Murray its "can giants stop him??" with Jones its "can he manage the game without a turnover??" We all know the only team giants beat thats over .500 is seahawks. That was with Mccoy.....His job was simple dont turn over the game which he failed but still managed the game......

im having doubts if Jones is our future QB. Cardinals were able to pick Murray because they sucked sooo bad to have 1st overall pick.....
And now they are highly talked about as a real deal team...

If jones cant win against a team in a 5 game losing streak....Im just saying I'm a huge jones fan but is he really the real deal???
Cards Have Lost 3 Straight  
Jim in Tampa : 12/12/2020 10:42 am : link
Not 5.
RE: Cards Have Lost 3 Straight  
ZogZerg : 12/12/2020 10:45 am : link
In comment 15076091 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Not 5.


They are one lucky - once in a decade - Hail marry away from being 0-5 in their last 5 games.

That said, I fully expect the cards to be ready to play and Murray to play better as his shoulder gets better.
I think what BBI doesn't understand, and will NEVER understand,  
ZogZerg : 12/12/2020 10:49 am : link
is that every week is different, especially during these covid times. Different players are injured, different match ups, different conditions, etc. What happened in the past is irrelevant.
Danny  
Drewcon40 : 12/12/2020 10:49 am : link
I think your CapsLock was on.
RE: RE: Cards Have Lost 3 Straight  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 10:49 am : link
In comment 15076093 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15076091 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Not 5.



They are one lucky - once in a decade - Hail marry away from being 0-5 in their last 5 games.

That said, I fully expect the cards to be ready to play and Murray to play better as his shoulder gets better.


Exactly, Bills destroyed them that game. That hail mary was straite luck. Murray is a fucking beast, I wish I could say the same with Jones. We dont need a speed qb just someone thats a beast in the pocket. This gamne is really all up to Jones. I dont want to see him running 100+ yards I just want to see him make throws
Give Jones a WR on the level  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 10:52 am : link
that Murray has and then let's compare.
Great thread, though.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 10:53 am : link
and great thread title.
RE: Give Jones a WR on the level  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 10:55 am : link
In comment 15076104 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that Murray has and then let's compare.


You make a good point. OBJ with Jones would be interesting. Hell he makes a 6 round pick Slayton look like a top 10 reciever
To each his own...  
KingBlue : 12/12/2020 11:01 am : link
Personally, I wouldn't trade Jones for Murray. I like Daniel's upside, his skillset, his temperament, his work ethic. He is still growing into his job. Murray is exciting for sure, however there have been murmurs about his leadership traits. His size is not ideal. I wonder if his production will tail off over the long term as defenses learn to defend him.

RE: To each his own...  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 15076112 KingBlue said:
Quote:
Personally, I wouldn't trade Jones for Murray. I like Daniel's upside, his skillset, his temperament, his work ethic. He is still growing into his job. Murray is exciting for sure, however there have been murmurs about his leadership traits. His size is not ideal. I wonder if his production will tail off over the long term as defenses learn to defend him.


You are completly right.... Murray has been deemed as a narcissist. This thread was more about if Jones can really be the real deal tho vs comparing him to Murray. I personally wouldnt want a QB that his best traits is running, that wont last long in nfl. I just wish we had a pocket qb that is respected as Rodgers....which is leading for MVP this year
your logic is dizzying  
ATL_Giants : 12/12/2020 11:14 am : link
it's like your picking random stat criteria to evaluate a QB's entire career potential. wtf man, trolling I guess.
This game is not all about jones  
djm : 12/12/2020 11:15 am : link
And many games aren’t all about the qb. Only reason the first two months were all about the qb was because the team had very little margin for error and jones was making some mistakes that we couldn’t afford.

Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.

We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.
RE: Cards Have Lost 3 Straight  
aquidneck : 12/12/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 15076091 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Not 5.


he said in the MIDDLE of a 5 game losing streak.

:-)
Jones ability to run makes him more of a threat.....  
Simms11 : 12/12/2020 11:31 am : link
He hasn’t been as accurate this year as he was last year for some reason, but he’s still a bonafide NFL starting QB. Murray has to be accounted for on every single play as he can take off at any time. Jones reminds me a bit of Ryan Tannehill, a guy that was very average in the beginning of his career. Tannehill is now a top 10 QB in this league. Perhaps it’s how he’s being used, as well?! But he’s also matured into a pretty good QB. I see Jones on that same glide path. It may not be this year or next, but I see him as becoming a very good QB in this league. He’s got all the tangibles and intangibles to be successful. It sometimes takes QBs a little while to develop and let’s keep in mind that Jone is on his 3rd offensive system in as many years too!
RE: This game is not all about jones  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 15076125 djm said:
Quote:
And many games aren’t all about the qb. Only reason the first two months were all about the qb was because the team had very little margin for error and jones was making some mistakes that we couldn’t afford.

Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.

We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.



Of course is ganna be on jones. Giants were 1-5 and all those 5 games were easily winnable by a qb who knows how to win games. Like the shit cowgirls beating us with a backup qb...or them filthy eagles which all giants needed was a fucking 1st down and we win. Those games may not sound significant atm but if we won those 2 ez games that jones fucked up then we would be in a 3 game winning streak
RE: Danny  
Saquads26 : 12/12/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 15076098 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
I think your CapsLock was on.


iZ DANNIE DUH REEL DEEL?!
RE: RE: This game is not all about jones  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:35 am : link
In comment 15076149 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15076125 djm said:


Quote:


And many games aren’t all about the qb. Only reason the first two months were all about the qb was because the team had very little margin for error and jones was making some mistakes that we couldn’t afford.

Last week at Seattle wasnt all about mccoy. Same with at cincy the week prior. If the giants control the lines this Sunday’s game could be more of the same.

We’re building a team. Not a one man show like 2014-2016 was.




Of course is ganna be on jones. Giants were 1-5 and all those 5 games were easily winnable by a qb who knows how to win games. Like the shit cowgirls beating us with a backup qb...or them filthy eagles which all giants needed was a fucking 1st down and we win. Those games may not sound significant atm but if we won those 2 ez games that jones fucked up then we would be in a 3 game winning streak


Not 3 games winning streak, ment 3 fame lead. This divivsion would be over.
Go away.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 11:42 am : link
.
RE: Go away.  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:45 am : link
In comment 15076162 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Thanks bro, very valuable input inti my thread. You should be named the MVP ofthe most pathetic person alive
Yes he is  
chiro56 : 12/12/2020 11:46 am : link
And a leader of men
Jones pessimist chooses Danny Dimes handle ...  
x meadowlander : 12/12/2020 11:48 am : link
...any psychologists on board for this one?

Why are you trolling, Mr. Dimes?
RE: Yes he is  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:49 am : link
In comment 15076165 chiro56 said:
Quote:
And a leader of men


Imma disagree...although i have a feeling what your saying is true. ..i just want to believe humans are not that fucking stupid
RE: Jones pessimist chooses Danny Dimes handle ...  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:50 am : link
In comment 15076166 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...any psychologists on board for this one?

Why are you trolling, Mr. Dimes?


Ooo someone has a mind to for critcal thinking...must be a troll....
QB position  
Hilary : 12/12/2020 11:52 am : link
The giants need to let Gallman and Morris run the ball. Quarterbacks are too important to risk with an RPO game plan.
The Giant offense will be extremely dangerous with continued quality play by the line the return of Barkley and another weapon at tight end or wide out. Jones is a very good player.
Slayton is consistently open and even when tightly  
gtt350 : 12/12/2020 11:54 am : link
covered goes up and fights for the ball. Jones/Mc coy constantly target Ingram. Slayton 2 catches in two games, just wrong
User name should clearly be Corky.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 11:54 am : link
.
RE: Slayton is consistently open and even when tightly  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 15076171 gtt350 said:
Quote:
covered goes up and fights for the ball. Jones/Mc coy constantly target Ingram. Slayton 2 catches in two games, just wrong


Slayton has been banged up for the past several games and hasn't been getting consistently open by any means.
RE: QB position  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 11:56 am : link
In comment 15076170 Hilary said:
Quote:
The giants need to let Gallman and Morris run the ball. Quarterbacks are too important to risk with an RPO game plan.
The Giant offense will be extremely dangerous with continued quality play by the line the return of Barkley and another weapon at tight end or wide out. Jones is a very good player.


Nice bro, i can definitely tell you have high football iq
Dave he has been banged up but he is getting open  
gtt350 : 12/12/2020 11:57 am : link
,
I like to shop at the Duty-free shops  
crick n NC : 12/12/2020 11:58 am : link
.
RE: Dave he has been banged up but he is getting open  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/12/2020 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15076176 gtt350 said:
Quote:
,


He's been disappearing for games at a time due to being banged up.
I like turtles  
Jints in Carolina : 12/12/2020 12:07 pm : link
.
RE: I like turtles  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?
RE: RE: I like turtles  
Saquads26 : 12/12/2020 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?


Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...
RE: RE: RE: I like turtles  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15076195 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?



Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...


Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.

I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see
RE: RE: RE: RE: I like turtles  
map7711 : 12/12/2020 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15076202 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15076195 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?



Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...



Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.

I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see


What in the a*s is this?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I like turtles  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15076209 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076202 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15076195 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15076193 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15076181 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



I cant tell weather you are trolling or just plan retarded?



Hahahaha wow. Oh and the words are whether and plain...



Lol thanks, yeah i figured i misspell.

I bought me a 26 jersery. I believe he ganna be the LT of 2021. I believe in Saquads bro, guy is pretending to be hyman but he is not. Dudes athleticism is on pair with LT, Lawrence Taylor. His rookie season is just a sample of what we bout to see



What in the a*s is this?



I understand your disbelief. No way a running back that was runnung behind Flowers as LT and and Chad wheeler ar RT can have a betterer season . ... hopefully you right
Is Murray  
PaulN : 12/12/2020 12:56 pm : link
The real deal, is Jones? The answer is we don't know yet, they both look to me like long term starters, franchise QB, but it must be done on the field, Jones finally has an offensive line, he does not have great weapons, but he has enough weapons to score more points then this offense has, and now is the time to start doing it, it is a week by week league, time for Jones to step up.
RE: Is Murray  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15076222 PaulN said:
Quote:
The real deal, is Jones? The answer is we don't know yet, they both look to me like long term starters, franchise QB, but it must be done on the field, Jones finally has an offensive line, he does not have great weapons, but he has enough weapons to score more points then this offense has, and now is the time to start doing it, it is a week by week league, time for Jones to step up.



Of course murray is the rel deal. Dude is a world class pitcher which any and all MLB company will sign.


Giants have ti shut him down. Puut 2 spys, Peppers, McKinney plus the DL. FuckingHurt this lik stuart little and put that bitch away then its ez win. I hope to see 2007Gmen when tuck and all other dline destroyed Brady. I need to see murray limping, ....lets desyroy this fucking peanut
He's the Real McCoy  
gogiants : 12/12/2020 1:20 pm : link
.
Murray  
PaulN : 12/12/2020 1:34 pm : link
Has accomplished exactly what in this league? He has an 11-16-1 career record, has a 90.5 passer rating, during a time that ranks him about 16th of 32 starters, he has ability, in this league he has accomplished nothing, try again in a few years when the picture clears, unless your listening to these people on NFL network and ESPN. Please, give me a break.
A world class  
PaulN : 12/12/2020 1:38 pm : link
Pitcher means nothing in the NFL, I understand he has great talent, but it takes more then that to be a good QB in this league.
So far, he isn't the real deal  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 1:53 pm : link
Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.
DJ needs to produce a lot more deal  
LBH15 : 12/12/2020 1:57 pm : link
before being considered real.
RE: So far, he isn't the real deal  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15076250 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.



Time is out once Gmen put that hurten. Destroy that peanut then its ez win. They should send random blitz all plays. If you leave him to run he WILL run. Theyhave to send soneone every play to not just tackle him but to fuck the rat up
RE: So far, he isn't the real deal  
section125 : 12/12/2020 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15076250 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.


Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.

Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.
too early to say.  
japanhead : 12/12/2020 2:03 pm : link
based on his first two seasons we know a couple things. 1) he's prone to miss a game or two a year with injury, 2) he's turnover prone, although this has improved as of late, and he seems less apt to fumble.

they will stick with him for the length of his rookie deal. get him a few viable weapons at WR and TE this offseason and see what happens.
RE: RE: So far, he isn't the real deal  
Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15076254 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076250 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.



Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.

Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.


Obviously you havnt tead the thread. When i sead time is out it was obviously towards Mureay. But you must be murrats causin sins both yall have Peanut brains.


Time for you cuz murray is over because Gmen gannana destroy that lil peanut. He ganna be limping on his arm after this game
RE: RE: So far, he isn't the real deal  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15076254 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076250 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doesn't mean he can't show that he is, but time is running out.



Time is running out? God what a negative Nancy. While I agree nothing is defined, he has 3 years to go and the arrow is pointing up.

Seriously, do you take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.


The contrarian view is that he'll be a big success, because he hasn't been. There are quarterbacks in this league that are going to finish the year with 40+ TD passes on offenses that score 30+ points per game. Jones is unlikely to finish this year with at least 15 TD passes.

As for time running out, do you think his current standard of play is going to get him 5 years as a starter? I don't. He has to get better.

Shit, the other night everyone was criticizing Lamar Jackson's passing...go look at his production. Even this year which has clearly been a struggle he is well ahead of what Jones is doing.

It hasn't been good from Jones. There have been flashes and he's an easy guy to root for, but if you take off the glasses for five seconds you can see it isn't good enough.
lol  
Mad Mike : 12/12/2020 2:36 pm : link
*
Funny, the same question was asked  
joeinpa : 12/12/2020 2:39 pm : link
About Simms and Eli.
RE: RE: RE: So far, he isn't the real deal  
section125 : 12/12/2020 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15076269 Go Terps said:
Quote:
ou take pleasure in being as contrarian as possible? Jones may crash and burn, but it really does not look like he will.



The contrarian view is that he'll be a big success, because he hasn't been. There are quarterbacks in this league that are goiIn comment 15076254 section125 said:


Quote:
Shit, the other night everyone was criticizing Lamar Jackson's passing...go look at his production. Even this year which has clearly been a struggle he is well ahead of what Jones is doing.

It hasn't been good from Jones. There have been flashes and he's an easy guy to root for, but if you take off the glasses for five seconds you can see it isn't good enough.


Lamar is flat out an awful passer. He just is....I really do not care about his MVP year, it is like throwing the ball is new to him every week, every year. Frankly, he sucks as a QB.

Jones has been fine, not great. Yes his TOs were not good, but are they as bad as the beloved TO machine Eli?

Your schtick is getting old. There are negative people in the world. You are worse.
Lamar Jackson  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/12/2020 2:46 pm : link
is your case of elite talent but average QB. I think that's fair to say.
If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 2:51 pm : link
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.
RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/12/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.


Context matters. Ravens are a lot more creative utilizing Jacksons talents to maximize his skillset then the Giants and Garret have been this far with Jones. I still say Jones has the better arm between the two.
i keep forgetting jones has 8 TD passes on the year  
japanhead : 12/12/2020 2:57 pm : link
to 9 picks, because the offense has improved steadily since the midpoint, but terps is right. that is objectively terrible.
RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
section125 : 12/12/2020 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.


Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.

I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.
RE: RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15076303 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:


Quote:


then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.



Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.

I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.


And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.

Fantasy world.
Jones is far from the "real deal"...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2020 3:36 pm : link
Real deal meaning - IMV - he has not proven to be a legitimate franchise QB to justify his 6th pick selection.

The bad news is he plays too much like a fourth round pick who does his best work as a game manager.

Good news is there are flashes that keep you intrigued.

We still need to see a lot more


Remember the Old Black Eight Ball Fortune Teller?  
Percy : 12/12/2020 6:33 pm : link
What did it tell you? Ask Later.
Lamer Jackson will go the way of RG3. Max 3to4 years. Ugly passer.  
chiro56 : 12/12/2020 6:56 pm : link
Wouldn’t consider a straight up trade for Jones .
RE: RE: RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
chopperhatch : 12/12/2020 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15076309 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15076303 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:


Quote:


then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.



Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.

I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.



And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.

Fantasy world.


Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?


Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.

RE: Jones is far from the  
chopperhatch : 12/12/2020 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15076322 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Real deal meaning - IMV - he has not proven to be a legitimate franchise QB to justify his 6th pick selection.

The bad news is he plays too much like a fourth round pick who does his best work as a game manager.

Good news is there are flashes that keep you intrigued.

We still need to see a lot more


So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.

Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.

This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.
Turnovers aside-and yes, I get it's somewhat like  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/12/2020 7:27 pm : link
'Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?'-Jones had an impressive rookie year. He hasn't been great this season, but there's a ton of extenuating circumstances, i.e.-COVID, new coaching staff, loss of Saquon, not a ton of offensive firepower, etc.

He had been trending upward before his injury. I'm not ready to declare he's the franchise or that he's not the answer. Time will tell.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15076408 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15076309 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15076303 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:


Quote:


then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.



Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.

I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.



And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.

Fantasy world.



Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?


Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.


What are their respective TD% and Y/A? What have their offenses scored per game?

That's where you'll see the difference. And it's enormous.
And there's no campaign against Jones  
Go Terps : 12/12/2020 8:27 pm : link
I like him and I'm psyched he's playing tomorrow. It just has to be better from him. He's gotta stop being a passenger and start putting up some points early in games. Do that, and you won't hear a peep from me.

Raise your expectations.
RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
bw in dc : 12/12/2020 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15076411 chopperhatch said:
Quote:



So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.

Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.

This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.


It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.

Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you think Lamar sucks as a QB,  
chopperhatch : 12/12/2020 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15076432 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15076408 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15076309 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15076303 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15076286 Go Terps said:


Quote:


then you must think Jones really sucks, because her hasn't been close to Lamar as a passer.

This is what I'm talking about. Fans living in a fantasy world can't be taken seriously.



Lamar is an awful passer - flat out awful. His arm angle is never the same. He pushes the ball on short passes. He is good on deep balls because he actually has to throw the ball. Had he been adequate the other night, the Ravens win by 30.

I frankly could give a shit about your opinion on fans. Jones is what he is and he likely ends up a better QB than Lamar. The only thing Lamar has is his running, which is outstanding. He sucks throwing the ball under 15 yards.



And yet, Lamar blows Jones away as a passer both in college and the pros.

Fantasy world.



Yet, in 24 games, Jones has a career comp % of just over 62.4, almost 5400 yards passing with 32 TDs. Jackson in 42 games as a pro has almost 6400 yards passing and 59 TDs. So Jones averages 1.3 TDs per game and Jackson 1.4, Jones averages 225 yards per game and LJ 152....yet LJ is "blowing away" Jones as a passer in the pros?


Lol, dude you should probably check the numbers before you make declarative statements with such vigor.




What are their respective TD% and Y/A? What have their offenses scored per game?

That's where you'll see the difference. And it's enormous.


Weird stats to pull out after claiming that Jackson "blew away" Jones' passing numbers despite Jax having a far more complete team around him. But to answer the TD%, Lamar's was much higher last year during his MVP season at 9. Meanwhile, still with a less complete offense and throwing to Slayton as his primary had a 5.2 while Malar had a 3.5 as a rookie. Yet again, Lamar does NOT "blow away" Jones as a passer.

The Ravens have been a better team than the Giants for years. The last two years, to say Lamar Jackson is the far better passer is just dumb.

Oh, but you also wanted the Ravens to trade him didnt you?
RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
chopperhatch : 12/12/2020 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15076451 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15076411 chopperhatch said:


Quote:





So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.

Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.

This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.



It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.

Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.


Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?

Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?

You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?
DJ needs to show more before we know whether he is the real deal.  
LBH15 : 12/12/2020 9:56 pm : link
Why is this of dispute at all?
How about this novel idea...  
BelieveJJ : 12/12/2020 10:04 pm : link
we don't know yet. Hell I doubt if Garrett ir Judge are sure yet, so why ask such a stupid, ill-timed questiin?
Right. Show more and it might be enough to tell.  
LBH15 : 12/12/2020 10:09 pm : link
Timing is as soon as able.
RE: DJ needs to show more before we know whether he is the real deal.  
chopperhatch : 12/12/2020 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15076456 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Why is this of dispute at all?


Because I have asked what defines "the real deal?"

The point is qhether or not Jones can be a game changer. And he is already that working minimal help.
There is no set definition. Use some judgment  
LBH15 : 12/12/2020 10:19 pm : link
that it’s a basically a franchise QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/12/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15076455 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15076451 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15076411 chopperhatch said:


Quote:





So what QBs are "the real deal" currently? Mahomes, Brees, Brady, Rodgers and who else? Because the rest of them didnt start out quite as well as Jones yet they had much more in the way of weapons. Stafford? Okay maybe....but he hasnt done shit in his career. Ryan has had top 5 weapons every year he has been in the league.

Closest example is Tannenhill, but it took about 5 years of him playong with no support to realize that was what was holding him back.

This agenda you and Terps have against Jones is laughable at this point. But you two keep posting bullshit so we all have to pay attention to it.



It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.

Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.



Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?

Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?

You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?


This drives me nuts. Lots of QBs can win superbowls in the right situation and that really should be the benchmark. Can your guy lead you to promised land making top QB money. Matt Ryan was sunk by poor coaching and Stafford has been sunk by being on Lions. Hopefully Stafford goes to Pats and shows all these people that think he’s overrated the problem is the Lions and not with him.
Jones in his second year without  
Carl in CT : 12/12/2020 10:26 pm : link
Starter reps in a training camp is #15 in QBR. Right in the middle of NFL qb’s. For less than a year and a half of starts he is on pace. Just keep showing improvement.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
bw in dc : 12/12/2020 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15076455 chopperhatch said:
Quote:

It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.

Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.



Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?

Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?

You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?


You are right. I did whiff on Grier. Absolutely. And?

To me, and this is subjective, a "real deal" QB is consistently demonstrating that they can create points, lift the play of others, and, when needed, make chicken salad. And ultimately that leads to wins...the most important outcome.

Seems like a reasonable expectation for the 6th pick in the draft.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
bw in dc : 12/12/2020 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15076468 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Hopefully Stafford goes to Pats and shows all these people that think he’s overrated the problem is the Lions and not with him.


We're in lockstep here. I think the world of Stafford's skill set. Under the tutelage of BB and McDaniels, I could see Stafford leading the Pats to big things...
How did you whiff on Grier?  
LBH15 : 12/12/2020 10:58 pm : link
Did you project him as the real deal?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
chopperhatch : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15076470 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15076455 chopperhatch said:


Quote:



It sounds like you agree that Jones has yet to prove he's the real deal. So I'm confused why my comments are controversial.

Why it's important for Jones to turn the corner soon is because of the rookie contract; and whether he's getting the pivotal second contract that locks him in as the franchise. So the clock is ticking on his play. And Jones just needs to show more.



Now youre trying to put words in my mouth. What defines "the real deal?" Is it a gur like Tannenhil who after a half decade gets his team to the Conf Championship game? Is it a guy like Ryan that gets you to the playoffs fairly often but you know is likely overmatched by his opponent? Is it Stafford who honestly hasnt done shit since Megatron left?

Or are you eye balling a 2nd year QB who showed tremendous promise as a rookie on a bad team yet his team is on a winning path, he has shown tremendous guts and ability, but you want him to fail because you didnt like the pick?

You are so transparent and ludicrous with your bias. Will Grier for lyf3 tho right?



You are right. I did whiff on Grier. Absolutely. And?

To me, and this is subjective, a "real deal" QB is consistently demonstrating that they can create points, lift the play of others, and, when needed, make chicken salad. And ultimately that leads to wins...the most important outcome.

Seems like a reasonable expectation for the 6th pick in the draft.


Okay, and there we go. Will Grier was a "never was." As was Ryan Findley.

Jones has played exactly a season and a half, and what? Maybe twice with his whole allotment of atarters? Despite that, he put up absolutely fantastic numbers as a rookie despite having very inconsistent continuity from his offensive weapons.

I have said multiple times that Im not sold on him as a consistent starter because of the turnovers (largely due to terrible line play) but my only question is how the fuck do you judge a QB as being "" ""real deal" at this point in Jones career, a year and a half in, with the shitty offense he has had to deal with.

Its the same posters, with the same agendas.
And you didnt just whiff on Grier,  
chopperhatch : 12:14 am : link
You corked your bat and had the dug out banging on trash cans for that guy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones is far from the  
BelieveJJ : 4:13 am : link
In comment 15076471 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15076468 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Hopefully Stafford goes to Pats and shows all these people that think he’s overrated the problem is the Lions and not with him.



We're in lockstep here. I think the world of Stafford's skill set. Under the tutelage of BB and McDaniels, I could see Stafford leading the Pats to big things...


Excuse us, but how will going to the Patriots solve anything for a QB who struggles to win "because he doesn't have adequate weapons?"

The Patriots' offensive weapons around their QB suck. In fact, looking at the Pats individual stats for 2020 shows their leading rushers and receivers are virtually identical (in accomplishment) to the Giants leading rushers and receivers.

The Pats, right now anyway, are hardly a place for a vet QB to go to get right. Right now the Giants' OL looks a lot better than the Pats' especially going forward.
Spy on Jones  
OX100 : 4:34 am : link
Haven't really been paying that much attention, but was he warranting one yet? We know he can't keep taking these hits, so I wonder if he curtails the running, does that add an "extra guy" on defense, so to speak?
RE: And you didnt just whiff on Grier,  
LBH15 : 8:14 am : link
In comment 15076494 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
You corked your bat and had the dug out banging on trash cans for that guy.


Questioning whether DJ as the overall #6 is meeting those fairly high expectations is completely fair game.

Throwing silly jabs because a poster talked up other QBs that were drafted in the middle rounds respectively(i think) sounds like you're being petty and looking for anything to insult. And not hard to conclude that's what it is because it's seemingly your calling card.

And continuing to struggle with might be logical attributes/checkmarks a QB has that is referred to as the real deal tells us even more than we care to know about you chompers.
.  
crick n NC : 10:10 am : link
Eli...I mean, Jones will be fine.
Daniel Jones  
SleepyOwl : 12:24 pm : link
Is an excellent QB... did you see how bad McCoy looked with the Giants WR... Now compare how Danny makes those guys look. If you give Daniel Jones some weapons which Gettleman ( while he’s done a lot of else correctly he’s failed miserably at this) has to focus on moving forward DJ will show elite QBing
Jones  
GF1080 : 4:16 pm : link
No he's not.
Jones  
Percy : 4:40 pm : link
No.
"...game manager that is a turn over machine..."  
SomeFan : 4:43 pm : link
is an oxymoron
