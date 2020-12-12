iS jONES THE REAL DEAL Danny Dimes : 12/12/2020 10:33 am

A lot I been hearing from Cardinals vs Giants have been, "can the giants stop Murray" verses what I hear from Giants is "can Jones not turn the ball over?"



Makes me think is Danny Dimes just a game manager that is a turn over machine? he obviously isnt a play maker like murray but we donbt hear Jones talked as highly as Murray or a pocket presence like Rodgers or Brady....with Murray its "can giants stop him??" with Jones its "can he manage the game without a turnover??" We all know the only team giants beat thats over .500 is seahawks. That was with Mccoy.....His job was simple dont turn over the game which he failed but still managed the game......



im having doubts if Jones is our future QB. Cardinals were able to pick Murray because they sucked sooo bad to have 1st overall pick.....

And now they are highly talked about as a real deal team...



If jones cant win against a team in a 5 game losing streak....Im just saying I'm a huge jones fan but is he really the real deal???

