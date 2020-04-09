Giants vs Cardinals Game Thread

for display only
fireitup77 : 9:02 am
Let's start this early today ladies and gentleman. Just like the gmen are going to, score early and often.

On a personal note this season is feeling a lot like 2000. No I don't think this team is going to the Super Bowl. 2000 was my first year as a season ticket holder. At the beginning of that season my section was full of the down in front crowd, rarely making any noise, and when they did it usually was at the worst time. I earned my handle that year by getting the fans fired up. The section went from boring to loud.

The hardest thing we tried to change was the negative Nellies. I know as giant fans it is born in us. But come game time leave that crap at the door. By the end of the season the negative comments had stopped. Maybe it was because we were winning but they stopped the next season too.

So I'm going to ask BBI that during the game, NO NEGATIVE THOUGHTS ON MY GAME THREAD!

Now let's keep the mojo going. We run the ball, stop the run (especially the qb) we win this game.

It's an honor to have the hot hand starting these threads. Here's to keeping the steak alive.

NOW WHO WANTS TO WIN TODAY?!?!

FIRE IT UP BABY! BRING IT ALL DAY!

LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!
judge  
broadbandz : 4:02 pm : link
O line play was shit all day. Maybe Colombo was right.
They all sucked today  
Giants86 : 4:02 pm : link
We really need 2 WRs and a TE. And yes I know the line was garbage today, as well as Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Giants don't look like a team  
Matt M. : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15078206 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15078191 Photoguy said:


Quote:


In comment 15078163 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


that wants to win the division



Judge said wins and losses didn't matter. It was all about team development and learning. Well, this was a learning experience. I think we'll be better for it.

Exactly right. Don’t blame the team for your unrealistic expectations. The team has overachieved the past few weeks.
Last week was perhaps the only overachieving. They beat all losing teams prior.
RE: RE: RE: The  
Producer : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15078212 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15078192 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15078187 AcidTest said:


Quote:


problem is that Jones' running is central to our offense. That means his hamstring must be fully healed for him to be able to do so and be effective.



But if your offense can’t even be average without his running, is he good enough to be your quarterback of the future?



I still think the bigger problem is that near total lack of talent at WR.


the giants don't have a total lack of talent at wr. it's not a very good unit but they have some talent. we have a problem at QB.
RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Go Terps : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:
Quote:
Is a below average QB


Ding ding
RE: In one game BBI will go from...  
EricJ : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15077227 EricJ said:
Quote:
Judge is great
Gettleman is okay (maybe)
defense is awesome

to...

The jury is still out on Judge
Please die Gettleman
I guess we over-rated our defense


^^ it is happening lol
Giants defense played well enough to win but..  
morrison40 : 4:03 pm : link
Offense and ST failed today. You lose time of possession and turnovers 2-0 ,virtually impossible to win in a 60 minute game.
RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Route 9 : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:
Quote:
Is a below average QB


He is below average with the ability to run lol

What is this, 8 games now this year without a touchdown throw?

The biggest thrill watching this guy is when he recovers his own fumble.
Make sure you get this one  
NoPeanutz : 4:04 pm : link
right, New York. Want to make sure that the integrity of the match up is preserved- even a meaningless play at the end of the game.
RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Saquads26 : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:
Quote:
Is a below average QB


Especially without an oline or WR's to throw to. It's almost like he's Eli his last few years!
RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Matt M. : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:
Quote:
Is a below average QB
That's how it's looked.
Great throw.  
NYPanos : 4:04 pm : link
Hmmm.
RE: RE: said it ad nauseam during the two weeks before and early Q1  
ColHowPepper : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15078179 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15078165 ColHowPepper said:
anyone who has pulled up like he did when he returned to the game knows that, his body language back then was that bad, not just a tweak. A poor decision by the coaching staff. //////

Even just a tweak, which is still a pull, does not just heal that easily, especially when you are practicing on it a week later. It was not wise to play him today because he clearly was not 100% and now he won't be near 100% next week and maybe the rest of the way.
Yep
RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
EricJ : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding


We can add more names to that list. I would say there are quite a few QBs in this league who are subpar without the ability to run. I dont even need to list them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants don't look like a team  
UberAlias : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15078225 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15078206 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 15078191 Photoguy said:


Quote:


In comment 15078163 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


that wants to win the division



Judge said wins and losses didn't matter. It was all about team development and learning. Well, this was a learning experience. I think we'll be better for it.

Exactly right. Don’t blame the team for your unrealistic expectations. The team has overachieved the past few weeks.

Last week was perhaps the only overachieving. They beat all losing teams prior.
Losi g teams they are capable of losing to. Going undefeated even aside from Seattle was far from a given. This team is not as good as people thing a d have no business in the playoffs. Sorry.
easy to overreact  
Azul Grande : 4:05 pm : link
but that mccoy throw was the best throw by the giants all day
No reason he had to jump for that  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:05 pm : link
again....our WRs are...bad.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
j_rud : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding


No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
US1 Giants : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15078236 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB

That's how it's looked.


Don't think this will age well in his career.
RE: Giants defense played well enough to win but..  
Matt M. : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15078231 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Offense and ST failed today. You lose time of possession and turnovers 2-0 ,virtually impossible to win in a 60 minute game.
Meh. The D didn't look great today. I thought they were too passive for most of the game.
Vilma talking up EE.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:06 pm : link
Where is the funnel?
Thomas looks awful  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:07 pm : link
.
Thomas was garbage today  
Giants86 : 4:07 pm : link
These guys are high picks. Need to be way better
RE: RE: Giants defense played well enough to win but..  
Matt M. : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15078246 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15078231 morrison40 said:


Quote:


Offense and ST failed today. You lose time of possession and turnovers 2-0 ,virtually impossible to win in a 60 minute game.

Meh. The D didn't look great today. I thought they were too passive for most of the game.
And that doesn't mean I think they played terribly. But, they certainly didn't play very well either.
Everyone  
dlauster : 4:07 pm : link
Regressed today.
Holy Fuck that was bad!  
Simms11 : 4:07 pm : link
5 sacks today! That’s just Osi like!
any QB with a bad hamstring  
BigBlueCane : 4:07 pm : link
is a below average QB.

That's how much it impacts the position.
Nightmare game for thomas  
mphbullet36 : 4:07 pm : link
Nightmare!!!
oh a blind side sack... and fumble  
EricJ : 4:07 pm : link
Not the offensive line's fault.
Thomas  
AcidTest : 4:07 pm : link
has been awful today. He's been beaten repeatedly. I'm not burying him since he's played well lately, but this has been a disappointing performance.
So many over reactions - is this how some of you live your normal  
PatersonPlank : 4:08 pm : link
life? Win 4 and row best team ever, lose one we suck and everyone needs to be fired. All of the sudden ones sucks, Judge sucks, OL sucks, coaches suck.

Its the NFL, plus we are just an average team right now (IMO), this happens to every team. Lets see what next week brings.

In my mind its about growing this year, if we win the div fine, but to me its about next year
Hmm...that looked familiar  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:08 pm : link
weird...
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Producer : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15078245 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15078236 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB

That's how it's looked.



Don't think this will age well in his career.


he's been generally terrible and moreover his season long stats are terrible.
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Saquads26 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15078244 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding



No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club


Hahahahahaha LaMar is such trash without his feet. One of the worst in the league.
Reddick  
cjac : 4:08 pm : link
Made a lot of money today
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
ajr2456 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15078244 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding



No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club


Lamar threw for 36 tds last year.
RE: Hmm...that looked familiar  
EricJ : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15078270 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
weird...


yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny
Wow was this a pitiful performance today.......  
Simms11 : 4:09 pm : link
I mean really bad. If Defense didn’t show up this would be so much worse!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
jerseygiant : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15078272 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15078244 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding



No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club



Hahahahahaha LaMar is such trash without his feet. One of the worst in the league.


Is this satire? Lamar "without his feet" ?? .. Well guess what? He has feet.

What is anyone without their best attribute LOL
Has the sign Reddick tag line  
JonC : 4:09 pm : link
started yet. Buyer beware.
......  
Route 9 : 4:09 pm : link
Good night, losers.

A correction game.
Reddick  
Simms : 4:09 pm : link
FIVE .... I see a subway commercial on the Horizon.
What did we get for him again ???
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
Go Terps : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15078244 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding



No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club


But that's the point. If we're not running Jones 10 times a game he's useless. Baltimore does run Jackson, so he's good. If they didn't, he wouldn't be.

What is boils down to is the Giants don't have a quarterback.
RE: RE: Hmm...that looked familiar  
NYPanos : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15078276 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15078270 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


weird...



yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny

I don’t think anyone says that McCoy is the solution. Do you think Daniel Jones is a first class future qb?
RE: RE: Hmm...that looked familiar  
Route 9 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15078276 EricJ said:
Quote:
yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny


For the 5 millionth time...

It's not that McCoy would've made a difference, it's the idea (as you say) that McCoy could realistically be on the same level as Jones. Gained nothing from starting an injured Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones without the ability to run  
j_rud : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15078289 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15078244 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15078228 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15078221 jlukes said:


Quote:


Is a below average QB



Ding ding



No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club



But that's the point. If we're not running Jones 10 times a game he's useless. Baltimore does run Jackson, so he's good. If they didn't, he wouldn't be.

What is boils down to is the Giants don't have a quarterback.


I think they can win with him when hes 100% and the whole playbook is available. Clearly wasnt the case today. The lack of talent catching passes is also obv a factor.
The old saying in the NFL is...  
bw in dc : 4:14 pm : link
that QBs need to be able "to throw a receiver open". Show the ability to trust your arm, your receivers, and stick the ball into tight coverage.

Jones isn't there with that. He had ample time on numerous occasions to pull the trigger to try and make a play.

Could be a yips thing or perhaps Judge/Garrett are drilling it into Jones head to be super-risk adverse and avoid tight throws...?
RE: RE: Hmm...that looked familiar  
Saquads26 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15078276 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15078270 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


weird...



yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny


Jones had no business started being so hurt. McCoy could have made a difference. He wouldn't have been any worse that's for sure.
RE: Those pass rushing DTs can’t track down Murray  
Angel Eyes : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15077866 LBH15 said:
Quote:
very well.

Edge Rushers with speed please next offseason.

+1.
RE: RE: RE: Hmm...that looked familiar  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15078320 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15078276 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15078270 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


weird...



yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny



Jones had no business started being so hurt. McCoy could have made a difference. He wouldn't have been any worse that's for sure.


He absolutely could have been worse. We played the QB who gave us the best chance to win. Whether that was the right or wrong move can be debated.
