Giants vs Cardinals Game Thread fireitup77 : 9:02 am

Let's start this early today ladies and gentleman. Just like the gmen are going to, score early and often.



On a personal note this season is feeling a lot like 2000. No I don't think this team is going to the Super Bowl. 2000 was my first year as a season ticket holder. At the beginning of that season my section was full of the down in front crowd, rarely making any noise, and when they did it usually was at the worst time. I earned my handle that year by getting the fans fired up. The section went from boring to loud.



The hardest thing we tried to change was the negative Nellies. I know as giant fans it is born in us. But come game time leave that crap at the door. By the end of the season the negative comments had stopped. Maybe it was because we were winning but they stopped the next season too.



So I'm going to ask BBI that during the game, NO NEGATIVE THOUGHTS ON MY GAME THREAD!



Now let's keep the mojo going. We run the ball, stop the run (especially the qb) we win this game.



It's an honor to have the hot hand starting these threads. Here's to keeping the steak alive.



NOW WHO WANTS TO WIN TODAY?!?!



FIRE IT UP BABY! BRING IT ALL DAY!



LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!