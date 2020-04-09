Giants vs Cardinals Game Thread

Let's start this early today ladies and gentleman. Just like the gmen are going to, score early and often.
On a personal note this season is feeling a lot like 2000. No I don't think this team is going to the Super Bowl. 2000 was my first year as a season ticket holder. At the beginning of that season my section was full of the down in front crowd, rarely making any noise, and when they did it usually was at the worst time. I earned my handle that year by getting the fans fired up. The section went from boring to loud.
The hardest thing we tried to change was the negative Nellies. I know as giant fans it is born in us. But come game time leave that crap at the door. By the end of the season the negative comments had stopped. Maybe it was because we were winning but they stopped the next season too.
So I'm going to ask BBI that during the game, NO NEGATIVE THOUGHTS ON MY GAME THREAD!
Now let's keep the mojo going. We run the ball, stop the run (especially the qb) we win this game.
It's an honor to have the hot hand starting these threads. Here's to keeping the steak alive.
NOW WHO WANTS TO WIN TODAY?!?!
FIRE IT UP BABY! BRING IT ALL DAY!
LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!
Exactly right. Don’t blame the team for your unrealistic expectations. The team has overachieved the past few weeks.
I still think the bigger problem is that near total lack of talent at WR.
the giants don't have a total lack of talent at wr. it's not a very good unit but they have some talent. we have a problem at QB.
Ding ding
Gettleman is okay (maybe)
defense is awesome
to...
The jury is still out on Judge
Please die Gettleman
I guess we over-rated our defense
^^ it is happening lol
He is below average with the ability to run lol
What is this, 8 games now this year without a touchdown throw?
The biggest thrill watching this guy is when he recovers his own fumble.
Especially without an oline or WR's to throw to. It's almost like he's Eli his last few years!
anyone who has pulled up like he did when he returned to the game knows that, his body language back then was that bad, not just a tweak. A poor decision by the coaching staff. //////
Even just a tweak, which is still a pull, does not just heal that easily, especially when you are practicing on it a week later. It was not wise to play him today because he clearly was not 100% and now he won't be near 100% next week and maybe the rest of the way.
Is a below average QB
Ding ding
We can add more names to that list. I would say there are quite a few QBs in this league who are subpar without the ability to run. I dont even need to list them.
Exactly right. Don’t blame the team for your unrealistic expectations. The team has overachieved the past few weeks.
Last week was perhaps the only overachieving. They beat all losing teams prior.
Ding ding
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
Don't think this will age well in his career.
Offense and ST failed today. You lose time of possession and turnovers 2-0 ,virtually impossible to win in a 60 minute game.
Meh. The D didn't look great today. I thought they were too passive for most of the game.
That's how much it impacts the position.
Its the NFL, plus we are just an average team right now (IMO), this happens to every team. Lets see what next week brings.
In my mind its about growing this year, if we win the div fine, but to me its about next year
Don't think this will age well in his career.
he's been generally terrible and moreover his season long stats are terrible.
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
Hahahahahaha LaMar is such trash without his feet. One of the worst in the league.
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
Lamar threw for 36 tds last year.
yeah the idea that McCoy would have made much of a difference in this game is just funny
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
Hahahahahaha LaMar is such trash without his feet. One of the worst in the league.
Is this satire? Lamar "without his feet" ?? .. Well guess what? He has feet.
What is anyone without their best attribute LOL
A correction game.
What did we get for him again ???
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
But that's the point. If we're not running Jones 10 times a game he's useless. Baltimore does run Jackson, so he's good. If they didn't, he wouldn't be.
What is boils down to is the Giants don't have a quarterback.
I don’t think anyone says that McCoy is the solution. Do you think Daniel Jones is a first class future qb?
For the 5 millionth time...
It's not that McCoy would've made a difference, it's the idea (as you say) that McCoy could realistically be on the same level as Jones. Gained nothing from starting an injured Jones.
No offense but that reads a little disingenuous from the president of the Lamar Fan Club
But that's the point. If we're not running Jones 10 times a game he's useless. Baltimore does run Jackson, so he's good. If they didn't, he wouldn't be.
What is boils down to is the Giants don't have a quarterback.
I think they can win with him when hes 100% and the whole playbook is available. Clearly wasnt the case today. The lack of talent catching passes is also obv a factor.
Jones isn't there with that. He had ample time on numerous occasions to pull the trigger to try and make a play.
Could be a yips thing or perhaps Judge/Garrett are drilling it into Jones head to be super-risk adverse and avoid tight throws...?
Jones had no business started being so hurt. McCoy could have made a difference. He wouldn't have been any worse that's for sure.
Edge Rushers with speed please next offseason.
+1.
In comment 15078270 Thunderstruck27 said:
Jones had no business started being so hurt. McCoy could have made a difference. He wouldn't have been any worse that's for sure.
He absolutely could have been worse. We played the QB who gave us the best chance to win. Whether that was the right or wrong move can be debated.