New York Giants-Arizona Cardinals Post-Game Discussion

I saw on the game thread somebody saying the D played well enough to win. I disagree. They allowed Arizona to control the game, even if they didn't score a ton early. As aggressive yet disciplined as they were against Seattle, they were the exact opposite on both counts this week. Last week they blitzed Wilson and harassed him all game and kept him in the pocket. This week they played passive, which is fine if you maintain lanes and keep Murray in the pocket. But, the ends and spy were too often inside, allowing him to get outside. Even if he didn't kill them running, he is much more comfortable throwing outside the pocket.
Yes, the contain seemed to collapse too much inside. Two reasons I'd argue: Murray is quicker than RWilson and D was on the field too much, worn down, loss of speed/quickness, exact opposite of last week when Giants won TOP
as much as I want to agree, I can’t, guys just flat out got sloppy with their assignments. Too often it was the line or OLB leaving their spies out to dry because they got greedy and tried to go inside.
It was a max protect... 8 fucking people were in to block and no one even touched Marcus Golden. Toilolo and Smith were in the game and all 3 tight ends were on that side of the LOS. Engram went out in the pattern.
shock, I could be wrong, but could have sworn I saw Fleming, in line, as the lineman to Golden's immediate right, and Fleming went hard left in a zone blocking look. It just seemed totally off. As stated, it set an awful tone that lasted game long.
No. there was definitely a TE next to him and he (for some ungodly reason) decided to double with Fleming.
ok, I'll throw that on the pile too (: It did look on some plays that they were tending too long to look/move straight up, and give Murray credit on his reads, he knows his speed and his quickness is well above anyone we had out there.
Really? They were awful. No pass rush, receivers open all day long and were just average against the run. Overall this was a total shitshow on all levels. Defense, offense and special teams all sucked.
D had 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, and a couple goal line stands. Time of possession was 37 vs 22. You can't win on defense if you're on the field twice as long as your offense and your offense gives you terrible field position to start every drive. The D played fine for what they were asked to do. Agree that ST was lacking
the next player that says they aren't ready will be the first....
This was on Judge. Many of us were concerned that he was returning too early. No matter what the medical staff tells you, there is not way to know and 2 weeks is early, even for grade I. You can strength test the HS all day and stretch it all day. Nothing compares to the eccentric forces that occur when someone decelerates or plants. They must have thought he wasn't fully ready because they didn't call any options or designed runs. If that is the case, how can you start him.
Yes, there was failure across the board today. I don't think McCoy wins. But having him come out and cough the ball up immediately was just really deflating and set the the tone for the whole game.
Big fail by Judge. But, he will learn. And...though this team was exposed...it was nice to have relevant football today.
RE: RE: RE: no response to the Fleming question on Golden's sack
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. No doubt Jones has a lot to work on as a QB. But if this was his level of mobility, he never should have been on the field in the first place. That's not on him. He could not avoid pressure and I don't know how many QBs in this world can play well when they are complete statues in the pocket. Even immobile Eli could avoid a sack and step up in the pocket. Jones was completely hamstrung by his injury (pun intended) and yes, a big part of Jones's game is not just moving in the pocket but running. So, he was a shell of himself. While I don't know if we would have won with McCoy starting, we had no chance with Jones.
This is on the coaching staff, not Jones.
Tend to agree. When you're a statute, you will get hit, and are therefore more likely to fumble.
Was that playcalling? Why did we get away from the run so much early? Why is Alfred Morris or Dion Lewis in on 1st or 2nd down? Did we run a outside run at all today? Why did we CONTINUOUSLY lose contain on defense? Why is our special teams suddenly abysmal?
I have no problem with Morris, but not Lewis. But, I agree they never made an effort to establish the run.
I think Arizona was daring the Giants to beat them with the pass, figuring that Jones was hurt and McCoy isn't much. Giants weren't up to the challenge.
However that doesn't explain the weak performance by the O-line in all phases.
RE: the next player that says they aren't ready will be the first....
Kanavis - really good post. I am actually not so unhappy about the loss. The Cardinals are an up and coming team that will be contending for a championship soon. Those losses happen. The problem was that we started at 1-7, so had no margin for error.
The thing that really concerns me is Jones. He is injured but the mental mistakes just came back. It gave me flashbacks of Kerry Collins.
Very conservative on 4th downs. Big mistake with Jones starting....
The rostering of Dion Lewis who killed us again. Multiple fumbles this year, multiple miss pass protections/holds, doesnt provide juice in the run game or pass game or KR game. Hes useless...but hes a NE guy very guy...there was supposed to be no scholarships.
Leake should have been given a shot, now he debuts with WFT.
RE: The Cards defense was stacking the box because they weren’t afraid
I will amend my own comment.
Smith and Fleming did block different guys and did block the guys in front of them.
Engram's assignment was obviously to go downfield. The only apparent thing that would have saved the play would have been for him to decide to block Golden instead.
Whether he should have done that, can't say.
Highlights are up and it's the first play.
week 14
Yup, there it is in all its ugliness. Golden was left so open w/EE into pattern and Smith moving hard left, was it a call at the line that was missed or poor play design?
How do Smith and Fleming pinch in so hard left and leave the outside rusher naked as a babe?
Why is Dion Lewis here AND being given promiment roles
The rule is you block inside out. I don't really see Smith and Fleming going left; they just block the guys in front of them and Golden is one extra.
If Engram doesn't have secondary assignment to break off his route and stay in to block, then I would surmise it's on Jones to read the situation and have Golden in the front of his mind, rather than being oblivious to him.
Defense gave up a 77 yard TD drive to begin the second half. The Cards were almost 50% on 3rd and 4th downs. They ran for 160 yards. The Giants had 1 sack, which came in garbage time. They failed to keep contain numerous times in the game. Receivers were WIDE open on some plays. The defense was put in bad spots, but they didn’t play remotely well.
Yes, I know he's an Ivy League graduate who played a couple seasons here. And I know he is likely not coming up with the offensive gameplan.
But that was as dumb an offensive plan as I've seen since Gilbride's 07 vs. the Redskins. The Giants were running the ball decently early. Jones, even if 100% healthy, was going to be rusty.
Why not lean on the running game as a plan? You've got a D and an OLine playing well. That 3rd and 1 call was insane. Even if that's an audible - to not come out in a big formation and let the OL/run game get you a yard there.....that's bad coaching.
missed the ball being kicked out of Lewis hands on the K/O return.
Not reviewable because???? it is a turnover, so you can review the TO but not what caused it...even dipshit Baldino said it was pretty clear he did intentionally kick. But that is the rule.
That was a huge moment in the game and then Logan Ryan forgot to cover his man!
Kanavis - really good post. I am actually not so unhappy about the loss. The Cardinals are an up and coming team that will be contending for a championship soon. Those losses happen. The problem was that we started at 1-7, so had no margin for error.
The thing that really concerns me is Jones. He is injured but the mental mistakes just came back. It gave me flashbacks of Kerry Collins.
Thanks. I agree. I think we are all concerned about Jones. Yes Collins could be phenomenal, unless there was pressure. But even he didn't turn it over as much (from what I recall).
Starting Jones, this week, is more than a problem for this game. Obviously he wasn't ready. But now what? Are we week to week trying to see if he is ready? Do we know who will get the snaps each week? If he plays at 50%, can we fairly evaluate him for next year? If he is IR'd can we evaluate him for next year? If Judge had just let him heal as much as he needed to, we could look at him more objectively and say he's the guy moving forward or that we need to move on. But now, we are in complete limbo - week to week, and even year to year. And to leave him out there after he obviously hurt himself further was just embarrassing. That makes it look like the staff didn't want to admit their mistake. Bad call by Judge.
But....first year head coach....exceeding expectations....he gets a pass. He should figure out what to do this week though.
The defense was tired on the opening drive of the second half? Yes, it could’ve been worse, but they didn’t play well. They got their first sack with 8 minutes left in the game. They gave up 160 yards rushing. Blame the offense as much as you want, but the defense wasn’t particularly good after the goal line stand.
see how they bounce back next week against an even better Browns team. That fumble on the first drive set the tone for the rest of the game and Murray wore down the defense. Offense was completely ineffective and I think they should have relied on the run game in more of the short yardage situations..probably would have been better to sit Jones to let him heal another week, but the kid is tough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: no response to the Fleming question on Golden's sack
One more comment on another re-watch: Gallman was actually available to block Golden.
Play action was a terrible call on second and 10. The play action had Gallman going toward the center of the line, while Golden was coming hard from the outside.
Gallman looked for someone to block after the play action fake but he didn't see Golden.
Gallman moved w/o hesitation to HIS left, as did Smith and Fleming. Yes, ok, you want to block inside out to create the pocket, but the splits for Smith and Fleming had both DLs moving to their right, so there was no inside out. It was a blown play, alignment, from the get go. I wonder if on the bench, with JG and DJ looking at it they were discussing the line calls, or absence thereof. Total fail.
The offense was quite pathetic today in all phases.
to hold the edge as well as get pressure on Murray from our D ends really sunk us on defense in the second half. Having big slow players trying to contain a mobile QB like Murray - he was just toying with us. Last week Seattle's O-line did not help Wilson as well as the Cardinal line did today. We need faster lighter D-ends that can bring the heat. Could have used a spy on Murray in the second half as well.
he came in touched into the backfield
must have been a mental error of some kind, by someone
On actually looked pretty good before this. I know it was first drive. I didn't recover from that sack fumble.
that set the tone for the game?
I thought that was Engram’s flub-up myself.
It was on Smith for blocking the same guy as Fleming and leaving Golden unblocked.
Engram was downfield on a pattern.
I saw on the game thread somebody saying the D played well enough to win. I disagree. They allowed Arizona to control the game, even if they didn't score a ton early. As aggressive yet disciplined as they were against Seattle, they were the exact opposite on both counts this week. Last week they blitzed Wilson and harassed him all game and kept him in the pocket. This week they played passive, which is fine if you maintain lanes and keep Murray in the pocket. But, the ends and spy were too often inside, allowing him to get outside. Even if he didn't kill them running, he is much more comfortable throwing outside the pocket.
Yes, the contain seemed to collapse too much inside. Two reasons I'd argue: Murray is quicker than RWilson and D was on the field too much, worn down, loss of speed/quickness, exact opposite of last week when Giants won TOP
Shake it off and get ready for next week...who we got Cleveland?
Shake it off and get ready for next week...who we got Cleveland?
I will actually agree with you. That was a team loss today, coaches and players.
Defense tried like hell, but left out to dry to much.
The first one was a blindside hit by Golden, so maybe you can excuse Jones for that one although I think some QBs would have felt Golden coming.
But on the other two sack fumbles Jones clearly saw the rusher coming and still fumbled, despite having time to tuck the ball away.
After watching Jones do this now for about 25 games, I'm just not sure he can fix it.
Shake it off and get ready for next week...who we got Cleveland?
Where would I go? After one game I’m not going to just lose my shit. I also wasn’t giving any GM of the year talk to DG just yet.
Still think they are on the right track. Like you said let’s play a good game against the browns and see what happens. They can play better we’ve seen it.
D had 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, and a couple goal line stands. Time of possession was 37 vs 22. You can't win on defense if you're on the field twice as long as your offense and your offense gives you terrible field position to start every drive. The D played fine for what they were asked to do. Agree that ST was lacking
Yes, there was failure across the board today. I don't think McCoy wins. But having him come out and cough the ball up immediately was just really deflating and set the the tone for the whole game.
Big fail by Judge. But, he will learn. And...though this team was exposed...it was nice to have relevant football today.
I will amend my own comment.
Smith and Fleming did block different guys and did block the guys in front of them.
Engram's assignment was obviously to go downfield. The only apparent thing that would have saved the play would have been for him to decide to block Golden instead.
Whether he should have done that, can't say.
Highlights are up and it's the first play.
week 14
a QB's ability to scramble.
Thanks for playing.
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. No doubt Jones has a lot to work on as a QB. But if this was his level of mobility, he never should have been on the field in the first place. That's not on him. He could not avoid pressure and I don't know how many QBs in this world can play well when they are complete statues in the pocket. Even immobile Eli could avoid a sack and step up in the pocket. Jones was completely hamstrung by his injury (pun intended) and yes, a big part of Jones's game is not just moving in the pocket but running. So, he was a shell of himself. While I don't know if we would have won with McCoy starting, we had no chance with Jones.
This is on the coaching staff, not Jones.
Tend to agree. When you're a statute, you will get hit, and are therefore more likely to fumble.
The first one was a blindside hit by Golden, so maybe you can excuse Jones for that one although I think some QBs would have felt Golden coming.
But on the other two sack fumbles Jones clearly saw the rusher coming and still fumbled, despite having time to tuck the ball away.
After watching Jones do this now for about 25 games, I'm just not sure he can fix it.
That was not a blindside hit - Golden came from the right side
In Second half you have Gallman starting to heat up in run and catching in TD drive and you have Alfred Morris in the next series?
just a bad game called by Garrett
Wentz was doing that (leading the league in TO) with the same excuses- injuries, bad OL bad WR play not getting open.... they benched him with a big contract.
We should do our due diligence on 2nd round QBs like Mac Jones and Trask.
and tallying GM of the Year votes?
Shake it off and get ready for next week...who we got Cleveland?
I will actually agree with you. That was a team loss today, coaches and players.
Defense tried like hell, but left out to dry to much.
Actually? Deep inside you want to, so try it more often. :- )
Was that playcalling? Why did we get away from the run so much early? Why is Alfred Morris or Dion Lewis in on 1st or 2nd down? Did we run a outside run at all today? Why did we CONTINUOUSLY lose contain on defense? Why is our special teams suddenly abysmal?
I have no problem with Morris, but not Lewis. But, I agree they never made an effort to establish the run.
However that doesn't explain the weak performance by the O-line in all phases.
Yes, there was failure across the board today. I don't think McCoy wins. But having him come out and cough the ball up immediately was just really deflating and set the the tone for the whole game.
Big fail by Judge. But, he will learn. And...though this team was exposed...it was nice to have relevant football today.
The thing that really concerns me is Jones. He is injured but the mental mistakes just came back. It gave me flashbacks of Kerry Collins.
and tallying GM of the Year votes?
Shake it off and get ready for next week...who we got Cleveland?
Where would I go? After one game I’m not going to just lose my shit. I also wasn’t giving any GM of the year talk to DG just yet.
Still think they are on the right track. Like you said let’s play a good game against the browns and see what happens. They can play better we’ve seen it.
Ha, you go extreme and lose your shit each week whether they win or lose!
Quint says when you lose one...rig one.
For Jones's 3 fumbles.
The first one was a blindside hit by Golden, so maybe you can excuse Jones for that one although I think some QBs would have felt Golden coming.
But on the other two sack fumbles Jones clearly saw the rusher coming and still fumbled, despite having time to tuck the ball away.
After watching Jones do this now for about 25 games, I'm just not sure he can fix it.
That was not a blindside hit - Golden came from the right side
Of course technically you're right. By "blindside" I meant that Jones was looking the other way and didn't see Golden coming. I probably should have said "blindsided" instead, because Jones was.
The rostering of Dion Lewis who killed us again. Multiple fumbles this year, multiple miss pass protections/holds, doesnt provide juice in the run game or pass game or KR game. Hes useless...but hes a NE guy very guy...there was supposed to be no scholarships.
Leake should have been given a shot, now he debuts with WFT.
Sometimes they were, but moreso played with a safety or two back. Their front 7 was getting good jumps and beating the blocks mostly.
They were better, hopefully just today.
week 14
The Cardinals are a bad matchup for the Gants, two blowout wins in a row is evidence of that
Giants have a meaningful game next Sunday, prime time, overreacting to every win/loss is a fan s prerogative, but not a lot of objective thinking gets done in these sessions.
We are a .500 team give or take. We are young and improving but holy crap, we are going to lose too. Every loss is not an indication we should completely rebuild (again).
I hate the posts about how we've been losing for 10 years. You wanted change and you got it. Its this staffs first year, not 10th.
Really? They were awful. No pass rush, receivers open all day long and were just average against the run. Overall this was a total shitshow on all levels. Defense, offense and special teams all sucked.
D had 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, and a couple goal line stands. Time of possession was 37 vs 22. You can't win on defense if you're on the field twice as long as your offense and your offense gives you terrible field position to start every drive. The D played fine for what they were asked to do. Agree that ST was lacking
Defense gave up a 77 yard TD drive to begin the second half. The Cards were almost 50% on 3rd and 4th downs. They ran for 160 yards. The Giants had 1 sack, which came in garbage time. They failed to keep contain numerous times in the game. Receivers were WIDE open on some plays. The defense was put in bad spots, but they didn’t play remotely well.
But that was as dumb an offensive plan as I've seen since Gilbride's 07 vs. the Redskins. The Giants were running the ball decently early. Jones, even if 100% healthy, was going to be rusty.
Why not lean on the running game as a plan? You've got a D and an OLine playing well. That 3rd and 1 call was insane. Even if that's an audible - to not come out in a big formation and let the OL/run game get you a yard there.....that's bad coaching.
Ha, I was wondering whether anyone, per usual, would dump on the defense without considering they were constantly on the field with their backs against the wall.
This game could have been 24-0 in the first half, maybe 28-0.
I mean seriously what game are you watching?!? The offense's first half drives:
5 plays - Fumble
3 Plays - Punt
5 Plays - Punt
3 Plays - Punt
0 Plays - Fumble
6 Plays - Punt
4 first downs, 2 turnovers. Time of possession - AZ 18 minutes, Giants 12 minutes.
In the second half the offense had the ball for less than 10 minutes. You understand that defenses get tired, right?
Not reviewable because???? it is a turnover, so you can review the TO but not what caused it...even dipshit Baldino said it was pretty clear he did intentionally kick. But that is the rule.
That was a huge moment in the game and then Logan Ryan forgot to cover his man!
What difference would that have made?
Overall team seems to be getting better and actually plays defense.
Jones who knows.
The thing that really concerns me is Jones. He is injured but the mental mistakes just came back. It gave me flashbacks of Kerry Collins.
Thanks. I agree. I think we are all concerned about Jones. Yes Collins could be phenomenal, unless there was pressure. But even he didn't turn it over as much (from what I recall).
Starting Jones, this week, is more than a problem for this game. Obviously he wasn't ready. But now what? Are we week to week trying to see if he is ready? Do we know who will get the snaps each week? If he plays at 50%, can we fairly evaluate him for next year? If he is IR'd can we evaluate him for next year? If Judge had just let him heal as much as he needed to, we could look at him more objectively and say he's the guy moving forward or that we need to move on. But now, we are in complete limbo - week to week, and even year to year. And to leave him out there after he obviously hurt himself further was just embarrassing. That makes it look like the staff didn't want to admit their mistake. Bad call by Judge.
But....first year head coach....exceeding expectations....he gets a pass. He should figure out what to do this week though.
Really? They were awful. No pass rush, receivers open all day long and were just average against the run. Overall this was a total shitshow on all levels. Defense, offense and special teams all sucked.
Ha, I was wondering whether anyone, per usual, would dump on the defense without considering they were constantly on the field with their backs against the wall.
This game could have been 24-0 in the first half, maybe 28-0.
I mean seriously what game are you watching?!? The offense's first half drives:
5 plays - Fumble
3 Plays - Punt
5 Plays - Punt
3 Plays - Punt
0 Plays - Fumble
6 Plays - Punt
4 first downs, 2 turnovers. Time of possession - AZ 18 minutes, Giants 12 minutes.
In the second half the offense had the ball for less than 10 minutes. You understand that defenses get tired, right?
The defense was tired on the opening drive of the second half? Yes, it could’ve been worse, but they didn’t play well. They got their first sack with 8 minutes left in the game. They gave up 160 yards rushing. Blame the offense as much as you want, but the defense wasn’t particularly good after the goal line stand.
One more comment on another re-watch: Gallman was actually available to block Golden.
Play action was a terrible call on second and 10. The play action had Gallman going toward the center of the line, while Golden was coming hard from the outside.
Gallman looked for someone to block after the play action fake but he didn't see Golden.
And Jones obviously didn't either.
he came in touched into the backfield
must have been a mental error of some kind, by someone
On actually looked pretty good before this. I know it was first drive. I didn't recover from that sack fumble.
Jones is likely to be hobbled/miss completly 22 out of his 30 starts since he got the keys from Eli.
We need insurance. We need competition. We need a backup who can play not a Colt Mccoy Type. Someone who can run as well.
Some of it is bad luck, but some of it is him. Cant feel a rush, cant slide, cant get down and out of bound, cant set a protection not stretching properly out of a half etc.