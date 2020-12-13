for display only
Anyone else concerned about Daniel Jones?

M.S. : 12/13/2020 5:05 pm
True, he could have been rusty coming off a near 2-game hiatus. But he did things out there today that have been issues with him in the past:

(1) His sack-fumble was really not his fault being that he was just about to release the ball; but the second fumble (which he recovered) was a big no-no. Can Daniel Jones truly absorb the lessons on ball security?

(2) His second sack he had significant protection; stood tall and dead still in the pocket; held the ball way too long; and then didn't see the sack coming at all. Does Daniel Jones have enough pocket presence/awareness?

(3) In first half, he had a wide open Dion Lewis on the left flank, but stayed fixated to his right and then practically threw the ball less than 10 yards right to a Cardinal defender who was draped all over Sterling Sheppard (or some other Giants). Does Daniel Jones see the field well enough to properly read coverages?

This is just a down, lousy year for Daniel Jones. The biggest concern is that he seems to have regressed in year 2, and who really can tell whether or not the Giants have found their long-term answer at QB?

I sure as hell don't know, but I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward quarterback play.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/13/2020 5:06 pm : link
I think all of us are.
Yes  
eclipz928 : 12/13/2020 5:07 pm : link
Ummm yes  
dlauster : 12/13/2020 5:07 pm : link
A big fat yes
He didn't have his legs  
DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2020 5:07 pm : link
And he he isn't savvy or good enough yet to be effective without it.

Let's see if he can do more for next week. I would be more concerned they let him play this week and he was pretty ineffective.
Wasn't ready  
DTgiants : 12/13/2020 5:08 pm : link
He should have sat today, Judge screwed up
RE: He didn't have his legs  
dlauster : 12/13/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15078501 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
And he he isn't savvy or good enough yet to be effective without it.

Let's see if he can do more for next week. I would be more concerned they let him play this week and he was pretty ineffective.


With three fumbles I’d also argue he didn’t have his hands...
Johnny5 : 12/13/2020 5:09 pm : link
The first sac fumble is absolutely on Jones.  
Section331 : 12/13/2020 5:09 pm : link
Golden was uncovered, it is the QB’s job to shift OL assignments or to bring an RB back into the BF. That, and Golden was in his face, Jones HAS to see that.
He was clearly injured all game  
sharp315 : 12/13/2020 5:09 pm : link
And should not have started or played. Coaching staff rushed him back because the team was technically in the playoff hunt. Now he'll be on IR and his season is over - as is the Giants season.
Anyone Else Concerned About...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/13/2020 5:11 pm : link
this Coronavirus thing?
Well, let’s see.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/13/2020 5:12 pm : link
New coaching staff including his OC..Started to use his legs more becoming a nice threat..He was improving without any TOs for 3 1/2 games, then he lost the use of his wheel. So now, no double threat and probably difficult to throw with power I would surmise..

So, what was the question again?
Not worried in the least.  
Photoguy : 12/13/2020 5:12 pm : link
It's his second year. This has been a shit year, and his performance has been just as bad, but I'm not giving up on him at all.

That said, if this continues next year, then I'll have doubts.
Far more concerned  
Aaroninma : 12/13/2020 5:12 pm : link
About ball security than scanning the field. Hes shown many times that he is capable of progressing through reads.
I certainly am  
kash94 : 12/13/2020 5:13 pm : link
the turnovers have gotten a tiny bit better this season (14 in 12 starts v 23 turnovers in 12 starts last year) but everything else has stayed the same or has gotten worse.

I get that the weapons aren't great, but I think we may be understating how easy it is to throw in the NFL these days. This year, he's thrown .75 TD/game v the league average of 1.7. He's also thrown 194 yards per game v the league average of 248. As a top 6 pick, you have to be better than that.

I'm fine giving him another year given how good he was last year, but it's definitely been a rough season.
Not in the least  
BigBlueCane : 12/13/2020 5:14 pm : link
It's not my responsibility to worry about him. That's Judge's call.

I think people need to let go of their emotions right now. The team is 5-8 and that's probably better then most would have predicted.
I mean, he is a very frustrating player  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/13/2020 5:15 pm : link
To me he is so inconsistent. From game to game, or drive to drive.

Yes, I know he was playing hurt, but that brings up my second concern, his durability.

Issues with consistency and durability are very concerning to me.
broadbandz : 12/13/2020 5:15 pm : link
anyone know the size of Jones hands? He looks like he is playing with 7 inch hands out there. Just disgusting.
What was the stat  
dlauster : 12/13/2020 5:15 pm : link
They flashed today? 37 turnovers? Most in the NFL?

I don’t care how much you love the guy. That is untenable.
People can keep making excuses for him but  
Metnut : 12/13/2020 5:17 pm : link
he’s been turnover machine, at near record rates, since joining the league. His decision making often seems just too slow for the NFL sometimes (as Sy has pointed out).

I’m really not impressed with Gettleman coming away with a RB and Jones with #2 and #6 pick. This recent draft and offseason isn’t good enough to make up for it IMO. 5-8 in year 3 isn’t good enough. We need a new GM who can bring in talent for this team.
He has shown zero improvement  
Skittlebish : 12/13/2020 5:17 pm : link
And this was what he was in college, so its safe to say change does not come easy for him. Being a Giant fan can skew perspective, but besides his running it is hard to identify any elite or even average traits.
Major  
mittenedman : 12/13/2020 5:17 pm : link
"uh oh" game, for me.

I thought his play turned the corner before his injury, but to regress right back to the happy feet/not feeling pressure is a bad sign. He gives the team no chance to win playing like that, which is what happened during the 0-5 start.
RE: does  
islander1 : 12/13/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15078522 broadbandz said:
Quote:
anyone know the size of Jones hands? He looks like he is playing with 7 inch hands out there. Just disgusting.


9 and 3/4 inches. Nearly as large as Beckham's.
He looked rusty and unsure of himself from the opening play.  
Victor in CT : 12/13/2020 5:19 pm : link
I think he'll rebound.
You mean is he the real deal or not?  
No not concerned  
PatersonPlank : 12/13/2020 5:19 pm : link
Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).
RE: No not concerned  
PatersonPlank : 12/13/2020 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15078539 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).


Herberts had 3 crap games in a row, do you consider him a bust? Should the Chargers give up on him? Murray lost 4 in a row, cut him?
Also Garrett's system is too complicated for Jones  
sharp315 : 12/13/2020 5:20 pm : link
Or at least for the skill level between Jones and the receiving corps. Jones played better last year because Shurmur's offense was a lot of high low 2 look reads. Garrett has a much more complicated system that doesn't mesh that well with the talent level.
I’m no more concerned after this game...  
jrthomps2006 : 12/13/2020 5:20 pm : link
... than I’ve been all season. He has flashes. He showed some improvement the last few games. I love his competitiveness. His pocket awareness and subsequent ball security continue to be a problem. Jury is still out and a few solid games isn’t gonna change that for me. He needs to play more consistent winning football.
RE: What was the stat  
81_Great_Dane : 12/13/2020 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15078525 dlauster said:
Quote:
They flashed today? 37 turnovers? Most in the NFL?

I don’t care how much you love the guy. That is untenable.
Yeah, his seat has to be getting warm. I'd love Jones to pan out because I want the Giants to win. But if he's not going to be the franchise QB, time to move on and try someone else.

Reminder: Lots of first-round QBs bust. It happens. On the other hand, some guys don't develop right away. So the hard part for the Giants is figuring out how much time to give Jones and when to move on.
Leads the NFL in turnovers since 2019 and ...  
Jim from Katonah : 12/13/2020 5:20 pm : link
... and just an horrific record as a starter. Flashes of excellence, tough, hard working dude with excellent speed, but his body of work is just absolutely terrible. I desperately want him to be the guy, but holy shit, the guy fumbles more than any player I’ve ever seen, and awful pocket awareness and .... how do we not draft a QB to compete with him?
He seems to drop his hands when is trying to find space  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/13/2020 5:21 pm : link
And surrounded. When he holds the ball high fumbling doesn’t seem to be a problem. it seems like a simple fix that he had been working on but it was back to old habits today.
Yes.  
Shady Lurker : 12/13/2020 5:22 pm : link
We can win some games with him, but he's definitely not the guy. It's never fun being one of the have-not teams at the QB position
100% yes  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12/13/2020 5:23 pm : link
He has a grand total of 8 passing TDs all season! In a passing league, that’s mind boggling.
RE: 100% yes  
dlauster : 12/13/2020 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15078555 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
He has a grand total of 8 passing TDs all season! In a passing league, that’s mind boggling.


It really is!
I'm confused by the "its only 1 game" crowd  
Skittlebish : 12/13/2020 5:26 pm : link
Have you not watched all season? By virtually every metric he is a near bottom of the barrel QB. When the stats match up so well with the eye test it becomes hard to keep arguing these performances mean nothing to the big picture of his ability to be a quality NFL starter (add in the similarities to his college career as well)...at some point he is who he is.
This game played out exactly as Cards fans wanted it to.  
mittenedman : 12/13/2020 5:27 pm : link
I checked out a Cards mssg board before the game: they were hoping Jones played instead of McCoy because the Giants had a winning formula working, leaning on the ground game and playing low risk/error free with the pass.

They thought Jones would give them the game, and he did.
RE: You mean is he the real deal or not?  
M.S. : 12/13/2020 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15078538 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.

Yea. Right now, he sure as hell doesn't look like the real deal, and I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward, clumsy quarterback play.

My guess: Giants management and coaching staff are going to have numerous soul-searching moments this off-season in thinking about what they truly have in Daniel Jones. He's a significant question mark stamped on the forehead of this franchise.
RE: RE: No not concerned  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12/13/2020 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15078542 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15078539 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).



Herberts had 3 crap games in a row, do you consider him a bust? Should the Chargers give up on him? Murray lost 4 in a row, cut him?


Herbert didn’t have 3 crap games in a row. He had one last week against NE, and an average one prior to that. He’s also thrown 15 more TDs than Jones, along with almost 1000 more passing yards than him as well. And Murray’s stats this year are far superior than Jones.
I wouldn’t make any judgements good or bad  
Bill L : 12/13/2020 5:31 pm : link
On a single game. Especially given that he possibly was rushed back.

But you guys are absolutely schizophrenic
RE: RE: You mean is he the real deal or not?  
nym172 : 12/13/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15078568 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15078538 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.


Yea. Right now, he sure as hell doesn't look like the real deal, and I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward, clumsy quarterback play.

My guess: Giants management and coaching staff are going to have numerous soul-searching moments this off-season in thinking about what they truly have in Daniel Jones. He's a significant question mark stamped on the forehead of this franchise.



Put pressure on him like hte Eagles did with Wentz, cant give this guy a 2nd contract id make him play out the remaning 3 years on his deal with another young qb to compete.
Gruber : 12/13/2020 5:32 pm : link
Without the turnovers, Jones just looks like an ordinary QB. Not a top tier talent.
That final sack today, he just didn't seem to have any sense it was coming.
His performance in THIS offense is directly tied to the  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/13/2020 5:35 pm : link
performance of the offensive line. They were solid to good in Jones past three games and so was he. They were awful today and so was he. Unlike last season, there are no big games and very few big plays. That’s on Garrett.
RE: I wouldn’t make any judgements good or bad  
M.S. : 12/13/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15078582 Bill L said:
Quote:
On a single game. Especially given that he possibly was rushed back.

But you guys are absolutely schizophrenic

I started this thread because I saw the same bad patterns today that has plagued Daniel Jones in the past. He looked awkward, stiff, mechanical and unaware.
Jones should not have started today  
Ike#88 : 12/13/2020 5:37 pm : link
He did not run the ball once IIRC. Without his running threat we struggled to get first downs and sustain a drive. He was always in the same spot so the D could tee off on him and not worry about him escaping either. I fear Jones has to work too hard and have everything just right to be a consistently winning QB in the NFL. It does not come easily for him so he winds up in a brain cramp. I hope I am wrong. I have to wonder if his limping off the field today means he will be half speed against the Browns. We need 2 more wins to get a playoff berth.
Jones has 2 major faults that can't be coached out  
Stan in LA : 12/13/2020 5:38 pm : link
Pocket awareness and no heightened awareness/lack of fast progressions. In other words, he can't think fast enough or improvise. I'm ready to move on if the Giants get a top 10 pick. 5 really good choices for QB.
RE: 100% yes  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/13/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15078555 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
He has a grand total of 8 passing TDs all season! In a passing league, that’s mind boggling.


I don’t care what OL you have or QB you start or system you’re running on offense ... That is an embarrassing # of td passes in the nfl
In 2020 where every rule favors the offense and passing.

Definitely concerned  
Daniel in Kentucky : 12/13/2020 5:40 pm : link
A huge regression
There is nothing tangible to defend his play with  
Skittlebish : 12/13/2020 5:41 pm : link
You have to fall back on potential and blame other aspects of the team. While there is certainly plenty of blame to go around, it would be nice if we could point out one positive attribute the 6th pick in the draft has displayed to better this teams chances of winning. This season his play has been abysmal by virtually any measure, with the exception of his running ability. But considering the lack of durability he has already demonstrated, that is not anything to count on long term.
RE: RE: 100% yes  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/13/2020 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15078605 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 15078555 nyjuggernaut2 said:


Quote:


He has a grand total of 8 passing TDs all season! In a passing league, that’s mind boggling.



I don’t care what OL you have or QB you start or system you’re running on offense ... That is an embarrassing # of td passes in the nfl
In 2020 where every rule favors the offense and passing.


He had the 3rd most TD passes of any rookie QB ever. The fact that he isn’t throwing any now has to make a rational person question the offense. It would be one thing if he didn’t throw any last season too.
You have to be VERY concerned  
Chris L. : 12/13/2020 5:48 pm : link
His biggest problem is he does not process information fast enough. He has difficulty identifying where he should go with the football when in the pocket. This causes him to hold the ball which leads to very bad things. No sure you can "teach" that out of him. It's frustrating because the physical attributes he appears to have.
Last year  
Ike#88 : 12/13/2020 5:49 pm : link
I wanted us to draft Hurts with our second pick in case Jones did not pan out. Hurts would be playing for us now and our second round pick has not yet has he.
the Giants  
mittenedman : 12/13/2020 5:51 pm : link
need to admit they are a running team only and completely take the ball out of the QBs hands as much as possible. They can still win some games, but right now the passing game isn't working. The WRs are poor and the QB is a turnover machine.

Can't have it.

Pound the ball, lean on the defense and take some deep shots downfield off play action.
rocco8112 : 12/13/2020 5:52 pm : link
Jury way out.
As long as he is on a rookie  
PaulN : 12/13/2020 5:53 pm : link
Contract and you continue to build the team and you have the right coach its not the end of the world, but Judge won't let Jones ruin his shot. So I am not concerned in that way. But Jones flat out stinks.
At best  
PaulN : 12/13/2020 5:57 pm : link
Try and make him a game manager, problem is that when you need the guy to step up he chokes, hesitates because he has no confidence. Eli could stink, but not hesitating like this, not even close to anything like this.
I say enough with the excuses  
widmerseyebrow : 12/13/2020 6:04 pm : link
Yes, he makes some gorgeous touch throws at times, but some of you guys need to take the blinders off.

1) He can't hang on to the ball. There was nothing particularly hellacious about the hits that led to his fumbles. His hands go low as he's getting wrapped up and the ball squirts out. Over and over again. He has an astronomical number of fumbles and two coaches haven't been able to fix this.

2) He takes too long in the pocket. He has documented troubles locating the open man in time and/or he's always trying to hang in for too long.


Does the element of rushing the ball make him more dangerous in the short term? Undoubtedly, but

1) It's been a crutch for his lackluster pocket game that doesn't seem to be improving and

2) We've already seen how that type of game isn't sustainable for him (already injured).



If I'm wrong about all of this, I will gladly eat crow. Jones will get another year along with Gettleman and we will pass on what is shaping up to be a loaded first round for QBs. I'm not convinced that's the right move at this point.
He looked like Danny Kanell out there today  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/13/2020 6:06 pm : link
he was not playing with confidence today and it showed. He was thinking about the injury. He looked like a pissed of wrapper that never made it.
There are  
PaulN : 12/13/2020 6:07 pm : link
People here who will never admit they are wrong, so many wanted to anoint this guy before ge has accomplished a thing, the defense has improved and allowed the team to improve, te offense and QB has regressed. He can not read defenses quickly enough to be an effective QB, he is slow minded. Thus all the hesitation. Missing throws is not the only thing this guy is doing. He is not capable of scanning the field and making plays, when he is looking and looking he is in trouble. He never comes up with a big play, every QB in this league must be good at this, he is horrible at it. He is a first read QB, nothing more, thst will never fly.
Be concerned about his hamstring...  
morrison40 : 12/13/2020 6:13 pm : link
You can’t be a successful QB in this league on 1 leg .Maybe in 2021 they need a more dynamic backup QB. That’s a bigger concern to me, Jones can’t stay healthy like Eli.
RE: I say enough with the excuses  
rocco8112 : 12/13/2020 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15078654 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Yes, he makes some gorgeous touch throws at times, but some of you guys need to take the blinders off.

1) He can't hang on to the ball. There was nothing particularly hellacious about the hits that led to his fumbles. His hands go low as he's getting wrapped up and the ball squirts out. Over and over again. He has an astronomical number of fumbles and two coaches haven't been able to fix this.

2) He takes too long in the pocket. He has documented troubles locating the open man in time and/or he's always trying to hang in for too long.


Does the element of rushing the ball make him more dangerous in the short term? Undoubtedly, but

1) It's been a crutch for his lackluster pocket game that doesn't seem to be improving and

2) We've already seen how that type of game isn't sustainable for him (already injured).



If I'm wrong about all of this, I will gladly eat crow. Jones will get another year along with Gettleman and we will pass on what is shaping up to be a loaded first round for QBs. I'm not convinced that's the right move at this point.


Good post which makes a great deal of sense.
He shouldn’t have even been playing.  
Crispino : 12/13/2020 6:28 pm : link
The guy couldn’t move. He led the team in rushing over the first 5 or 6 games and had no rushing attempts today. He was either instructed not to run, or he couldn’t. So he’s an immobile sitting duck back there. Clearly not 100% and they put him out there anyway. Ball security is obviously an issue, but he was set up to ail today behind a line that can’t keep the defense off him if he’s immobile.
you don't  
Producer : 12/13/2020 6:30 pm : link
judge a QB entirely on a few good plays. They all make a few good plays. trubisky and Mariota make a few good plays. So does Sam Darnold. The first thing you judge a QB on is the number of poor plays. And with Jones there are many. He is an inaccurate passer. he throws over the heads, to the feet and to the wrong side of receivers way too much. I want him to succeed but just because he throws two perfect passes a game doesn't mean I think that translates into a franchise QB. He has to throw 85% great passes to be an NFL star.

Now the manner and when we move on, I don't know. There has to be a guy available to you who is better. Beats me if we will have a high enough draft pick to find such a QB in the 2021 draft.
Yes.  
Matt M. : 12/13/2020 6:37 pm : link
One question: at what point will people stop viewing each of his fumbles in an isolated bubble? He has cemented this year he has a fumbling problem. He had 2 or 3 more today that he didn't lose. At this point, I don't think you can write off any fumbles. He has trouble holding on to the ball. Period.
I’ve never not been concerned about Jones...  
trueblueinpw : 12/13/2020 6:54 pm : link
Most of the points have been covered here. The turnovers, the lack of awareness on the field. He doesn’t seem to make good reads before the snap and he certainly does not read the field after the snap. The pre snap stuff you might chalk up to a new offense and, yes, he’s still learning the NFL game. But, I just don’t ever remember seeing a game or even a half or series where he seemed to be in command of the offense. He doesn’t look off coverage, he locks in on receiver and he forces throws when there are better reads.

Papa and Banks were flabbergasted by the 3 and 1 check out the run to the to go fade on the outside to Shep. Just the wrong play for all the wrong reasons. And yeah, that’s just one play but where are plays when he’s checking into the right play? I’ve seen every snap he’s ever taken in the NFL and while I’m sure he’s had some good decisions they’re just way too far and few between.

And about his running ability, I said in the game thread, I think that’s way over rated. You saw Kyler Murray today as one type of running QB. Jones ain’t that kind of QB. He doesn’t have that quickness or the escapability or the creativity on the run. No way. He’s not Lamar either. You can’t build the offense around Jones legs. So, what’s so great about his running? Is he Russ Wilson? Nope. I think on a really good day Jones is a less athletic Dak or Wentz.

This isn’t a hot take for me. I have never seen Jones play a game where he looked like anything more than what he’s always been. I think he’s a backup.
I don’t think I am “concerned”  
Mike from Ohio : 12/13/2020 7:12 pm : link
He is what he is - a slightly above average QB who has good weeks and bad weeks. I don’t think it’s fair to expect much more than that. You can win games with him by using his mobility and making teams defend the whole field. But when you need a guy to stand in the pocket and deliver? That’s not his strength.

I don’t think Jones is a franchise QB. I think he is a guy who will always be up and down and will always have people questioning if he is the guy.
Not concerned  
UConn4523 : 12/13/2020 7:14 pm : link
he’s hurt and this is what we get when our QB who excels with the run, can’t run. Playoffs probably not in the cards if this injury lingers.
Not yet.  
Red Dog : 12/13/2020 7:15 pm : link
Tuna always said that a QB needed 30 starts before you really knew what you had in him. So far Danny has had a little over 20 starts and has not shown himself to be a total incompetent like Dwayne Haskins, Johnny Manziel, J.P. Losman, or some other high draft pick QBs to enter the NFL in modern times.

More over, all of those Jones starts have been with one of the worst lines and one of the worst receiver groups in the whole freakin' league, not to mention starting out with a HC who turned out to be in way, way over his head.

There has been some pretty good and some pretty bad, which is about par for the course.

Young QBs need time to grow into the job. Josh Allen was a huge gamble for Buffalo. Frankly he stunk his first year, and was not very good at all in his second year. But in his 3rd season, he is turning into one of the more effective QBs in the league. This is the perfect illustration of what Tuna was talking about.

If you want another illustration, consider Phil Simms. He wasn't very good for his first few seasons, and was also hurt quite a bit. But he turned into a Championship QB and probably the best the GIANTS ever had before Eli.

By the end of next season we should know if Jones a keeper or not.

And in the interests of full disclosure, I was not overjoyed with the Jones pick when it was made.
Some will say  
Morehead79 : 12/13/2020 7:17 pm : link
it's excuses. I call them facts.

A second year qb in his second offense in two years. And this year, with no pre season to work through.

The turnovers are undeniably a problem- but he has shown over the last four games he is capable of turning it around, when playing behind a line that is protecting him (which they did not today.)

He has few weapons to work with. Gallman, as pleasant of a surprise as he's been, is not a "weapon." Shepard, a #2 WR on any other team in this league, is his only real threat. Slayton is either playing hurt or the league has caught onto him, because he's been a non factor the last month. Engram is not a weapon either as he's too unreliable.

He can be what we've seen glimpses of. If he ends the year on a streak on stinker performances, I'll re-evaluate. But when he went down vs Cincy, this entire board was worried- because just two weeks ago, he had even the doubters believing. Today doesn't change that. Give credit to the Cardinals D coaching staff for a great game plan.
RE: RE: No not concerned  
SomeFan : 12/13/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15078542 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15078539 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).



Herberts had 3 crap games in a row, do you consider him a bust? Should the Chargers give up on him? Murray lost 4 in a row, cut him?


Isn’t Herbert in his rookie year and has 23 TDs with 9 INTs? Additionally. Murray just played a pretty good game against us. Jones has shown he can turn the ball over very proficiently. Have those other guys?
good post  
Del Shofner : 12/13/2020 7:19 pm : link
Red Dog
I’m starting to read about the 2021 an draft class  
RE: People can keep making excuses for him but  
markky : 12/13/2020 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15078528 Metnut said:
Quote:
he’s been turnover machine, at near record rates, since joining the league. His decision making often seems just too slow for the NFL sometimes (as Sy has pointed out).

I’m really not impressed with Gettleman coming away with a RB and Jones with #2 and #6 pick. This recent draft and offseason isn’t good enough to make up for it IMO. 5-8 in year 3 isn’t good enough. We need a new GM who can bring in talent for this team.


this is what's really mind boggling. a #2 and a #6 and you get Barkley and Jones. Barkley has trouble staying on the field and Jones is not inspiring. i'm not sure what DG was thinking.
jlukes : 12/13/2020 7:22 pm : link
I find it interesting that the same posters saying  
Section331 : 12/13/2020 7:24 pm : link
Jones has no talent around him are mostly the same ones crowing about what a great job DG has done. You can’t have it both ways. Either DJ is underperforming or DG hasn’t surrounded him with enough talent.

S Layton, Shepard and Tate is a solid WR corps. Certainly not the best in the league, but above average. The OL had a bad game, but some of that is on DJ too. He needs to do a MUCH better job recognizing blitz packages, and anticipating pressure.

21st in yards, 30th in TDs, 28th in YPA, 10th in INT’s, none of those include fumbles. There are legitimate concerns.
RE: I’m starting to read about the 2021 an draft class  
chopperhatch : 12/13/2020 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15078778 jlukes said:
Quote:
.


Unless we trade up, I dont see us being in play for Fields or Wilson
Jones doesn’t look cerebral  
jlukes : 12/13/2020 7:25 pm : link
He looks overly mechanical and struggles to create when stuff breaks down. All his reads are pre snap and seems to get confused when the defense changes after the snap.

Seems to need everything to be just perfect for him to shine
RE: RE: I’m starting to read about the 2021 an draft class  
jlukes : 12/13/2020 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15078784 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15078778 jlukes said:


Quote:


.



Unless we trade up, I dont see us being in play for Fields or Wilson
. Looking past those guys.
Let's see if I have the latest list right...  
bw in dc : 12/13/2020 7:27 pm : link
The Jones Excuse List...

-- He was injured
-- He was rusty
-- The game plan was poor
-- Garrett is a poor OC
-- Second OC in two years
-- Not enough weapons
-- OL wasn't great
-- No Barkley
-- He was unlucky
-- He needs more time
-- Judge should have kept out of the game

Am I missing any?
What..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/13/2020 7:28 pm : link
a predictable thread.

Jones struggles with being pressured on more than half of his throws and was limited physically and people are discussing his play as if he's healthy and just played like shit for no reason.
RE: I find it interesting that the same posters saying  
widmerseyebrow : 12/13/2020 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15078783 Section331 said:
Quote:
Jones has no talent around him are mostly the same ones crowing about what a great job DG has done. You can’t have it both ways. Either DJ is underperforming or DG hasn’t surrounded him with enough talent.


This is a good point. I have noticed that as well.
RE: RE: I’m starting to read about the 2021 an draft class  
widmerseyebrow : 12/13/2020 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15078784 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Unless we trade up, I dont see us being in play for Fields or Wilson


We won't have a good grip on what the final rankings will be until the season is long over. Lawrence is a good bet to be #1, but I think the order after him could be scrambled once the draft process is under way and the pros decide who's game translates.
No talent around him?  
trueblueinpw : 12/13/2020 7:43 pm : link
Jones is supposed to be the talent. He was the 6th overall pick in the draft. Would Jones look better with more playmakers? Probably. Is Jones a playmaker? Nope.
I've been around since Pisarcik...  
x meadowlander : 12/13/2020 7:52 pm : link
...I'm not worried about Jones. The receiving group is way too easy to shut down. Jones in weird position of not being able to bolt when noones open - should be throwing it away. He'll get there.
Lots of predictable posts  
LBH15 : 12/13/2020 7:57 pm : link
on this thread.
RE: Lots of predictable posts  
Morehead79 : 12/13/2020 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15078859 LBH15 said:
Quote:
on this thread.


If you post something three times a weekend every week, then it becomes true!
Jones  
jtfuoco : 12/13/2020 8:44 pm : link
Is nothing more the a one read RPO QB and that is all he will ever be. Now that he can't run there is no reason to have him in the game he might grow into a decent game manager but he us not a franchise QB. NY is going to have to keep looking or bring in or a hand full of clone playes and develop a system to match that type of player and keep the position generic until they find one.
not sure his brain is quick enough,  
japanhead : 12/13/2020 9:01 pm : link
or ever will be. as someone said above, he was looking like he was turning the corner pre-injury and then all the old problems came back today. holding the ball forever, fumbling, bad reads, poor pocket awareness.

but he was clearly bothered by the leg and probably shouldn't have been on the field.
RE: The first sac fumble is absolutely on Jones.  
lester : 12/13/2020 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15078507 Section331 said:
Quote:
Golden was uncovered, it is the QB’s job to shift OL assignments or to bring an RB back into the BF. That, and Golden was in his face, Jones HAS to see that.


Golden schooled us...SMH
Hell yes I'm concerned  
Football Giants : 12/13/2020 9:28 pm : link
And Jones durability is now something I've added to my list of concerns.

His regression today was not what anybody wanted to see. Was he playing hurt? Possibly but it's not like he hasn't played like today before.

With an offensive line working (before today), a good run game, a strong defense, he should've came out today fired up and confident but it seemed like that confidence dissipated with the first fumble. It was downhill from there.

He is not learning from his mistakes and THAT concerns me a lot.
Not at all  
Saquads26 : 12/13/2020 9:38 pm : link
No..  
KingBlue : 12/14/2020 8:04 am : link
I like his upside, I like his arm, I like his temperament, I like his skillset (running ability, touch/accuracy), I like his work ethic. He was injured yesterday and was a statue out there on a day when The Cards Defense played lights out on the back end which was a major contributing factor for the dominance by their DL. It's one game.

Before yesterday's performance, I was not questioning whether or not Jones was our QB. Nothing about yesterday's game has altered my confidence in Jones. The Cards played really well yesterday defensively. We were outplayed. It happens.
No change.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:06 am : link
He's hurt and the whole team had a bad, let down game.

You can't live and die with this every week, or you shouldn't. They'll evaluate the whole body of at the end the season.

This was a set back but the process continues.
I'm sure the Head Coach knows  
arniefez : 12/14/2020 8:26 am : link
exactly what he has and doesn't have with Jones. What are the alternatives? This is the guy he's stuck with for better or worse.

The biggest issue is how much do you pay a QB whose ceiling is a top 15 QB? Jones will never be a guy who can carry a team. But neither was Joe Flacco and he won a Super Bowl. Then the Ravens paid him a 100 million plus and the team had to be gutted because of the cap and they won 1 playoff game in the next 6 years until they let him leave.

It's highly unlikely Jones wins a Super Bowl before the Giants have to give him another contract. How much do you pay him?
I was concerned ever since we drafted him.  
BelieveJJ : 12/14/2020 8:28 am : link
Now I am downright worried.
Jury Still Out  
Jeffrey : 12/14/2020 8:33 am : link
Beating a few bad teams says nothing about Jones the QB. He is big, strong, mobile and fast. He seems like a leader and truly wants to be in the game. Most importantly, he seems to be able to handle the NY media and fans and is upfront in accepting responsibility. However, absent mobility he is very average. He is not a particularly accurate QB and often misses the open receiver by locking on to his primary target. Seems flustered when under pressure. Mostly cannot sense pressure in the pocket and continues to be a turnover machine. All that said he is in his second year. Clearly better than Haskins, Darnold and Rosen, but not Jackson or Allen. Is he the answer? Don't think we will know until we finally fix the OL and get him some receivers who can separate downfield.
Clearly he was still affected by the hamstring, but  
eclipz928 : 12/14/2020 8:44 am : link
this game from Jones didn't look all that unfamiliar from past performances. The biggest concern with him remains his pocket awareness. It's like he has limited peripheral vision - which only compounds the issues the Oline still has with pass protection and his inability to keep grip on the ball on contact from defenders.

His overall accuracy with his passes remains a conversation worth having about once the season is over.
Pocket awareness  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 8:47 am : link
The play that really made me furious was the second fumble, the one Jones recovered. He saw the rusher coming and failed to secure the ball.

In fact, the play made me wonder if his reflexes were just a tad too slow for the lightning fast NFL. Maybe he senses the rush, but can’t quite act quickly enough?
My concerns lie with, is he injury prone?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/14/2020 8:51 am : link
He will have missed games in both seasons.

And is he getting frazzled in the head? Without getting into all the pre snap/post snap, is he at the point now, when the rush comes, that's what he sees? Is he getting Carr'd?
RE: No change.  
Greg from LI : 12/14/2020 8:51 am : link
In comment 15079347 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
You can't live and die with this every week, or you shouldn't. They'll evaluate the whole body of at the end the season.


Week to week? His whole body is a 7-17 record and 37 turnovers in 25 games played. 8 TD passes in 12 starts this year.
My baseline hope re this past week  
BelieveJJ : 12/14/2020 8:56 am : link
is that he spent so much time with the trainers getting PT to fix the damn hamstring, he DID NOT GET nearly enough time watching film and preparing for what AZ's D was likely to do.


I mean, there's only so many hours in a week.

But maybe that's a coaching error, to start him when he waasn't, and could not have been, fully mentally prepped for the game?
This game was not an outlier for Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 8:58 am : link
I don't know why people keep posting "Well he was hurt!" Players play through pain. If he was injured to the point that he could not move in the pocket or make a throw, he should have told them he couldn't play. But what we saw yesterday is what we have seen most of his career to date - poor pocket awareness, holding the ball too long, and poor ball security.

Players want to get in the game and may say they feel better than they do. But if he was so injured that all he could do is stand flat footed and wait for someone to come open, he needs to start putting the team ahead of his own desire to play because he was part of the problem yesterday, not the solution.

Gruber : 12/14/2020 9:00 am : link
I bet if you asked around the league, you'd find other teams are hardly in awe of him. Would definitely rate lower than Herbert, who was also a #6 pick.
Mike  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 9:05 am : link
Good post. We have all seen good QBs play when they didn’t have all their physical abilities and we know what it looks like: playing it safe and smart and trying to get their team through a game with a W. Thus wasn’t it.
RE: No change.  
eclipz928 : 12/14/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 15079347 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
He's hurt and the whole team had a bad, let down game.

You can't live and die with this every week, or you shouldn't. They'll evaluate the whole body of at the end the season.

This was a set back but the process continues.
This is a cop out - the WHOLE team didn't play bad. The scoreboard doesn't reflect it, but the defensive performance was almost on par with how they played last week.

The difference this week was the turnovers, and that the offense couldn't run the ball as well or sustain drives - which is directly related to the fact that Arizona has a somewhat decent defense, and Seattle had just the 31st ranked defense (before they played the Jets yesterday).

The gap between how this team played this week compared to last week isn't as broad as people think it is. It's not all Jones' fault, but he's a large factor in this offense's deficiencies.
No, the defense did not play almost on par with last week  
RE: Mike  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/14/2020 9:14 am : link
In comment 15079432 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Good post. We have all seen good QBs play when they didn’t have all their physical abilities and we know what it looks like: playing it safe and smart and trying to get their team through a game with a W. Thus wasn’t it.


All one has to do is look at Kyler Murray trying to play through a shoulder injury. Their 1-4 stretch may keep them out of the playoffs. This happens every year to several teams. The coach has to decide how limited the starter is. Rivera will have to make this same decision with Smith vs. Haskins
The turnovers didn't look all that unusual to me.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/14/2020 9:22 am : link
He managed to not fumble for two games, then had two games worth of fumbles in one game.

It's still a problem.
During the Cardinals 1-4 stretch with his shoulder injury  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:23 am : link
Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.

And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.




RE: During the Cardinals 1-4 stretch with his shoulder injury  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:25 am : link
In comment 15079459 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.

And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.


Whoops try this again.

They put up 31, 32, 21, 17 and 28 points

RE: During the Cardinals 1-4 stretch with his shoulder injury  
bw in dc : 12/14/2020 9:27 am : link
In comment 15079459 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.

And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.


Murray is 5’2” and has no problem seeing the ENTIRE field.

Jones is 6’5” and struggles to see a third of the field.
RE: This game was not an outlier for Jones  
M.S. : 12/14/2020 9:39 am : link
In comment 15079421 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I don't know why people keep posting "Well he was hurt!" Players play through pain. If he was injured to the point that he could not move in the pocket or make a throw, he should have told them he couldn't play. But what we saw yesterday is what we have seen most of his career to date - poor pocket awareness, holding the ball too long, and poor ball security.

Players want to get in the game and may say they feel better than they do. But if he was so injured that all he could do is stand flat footed and wait for someone to come open, he needs to start putting the team ahead of his own desire to play because he was part of the problem yesterday, not the solution.

Exactly!
RE: RE: During the Cardinals 1-4 stretch with his shoulder injury  
PatersonPlank : 12/14/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 15079468 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15079459 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.

And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.







Murray is 5’2” and has no problem seeing the ENTIRE field.

Jones is 6’5” and struggles to see a third of the field.


Where do you get this from. The announcers numerous times talked about Jones going to hos 3rd read (which is not on one side of the field). Its like you just keep repeating things you hear. Seriously, what Giants player do you like?
I've read a few posts on this thread  
M.S. : 12/14/2020 9:53 am : link

And others trying to soften Daniel Jones' lovely performance yesterday by saying he wasn't 100% healthy; lousy pass blocking; marginal receivers who stay covered; a little rust after being out; etc.

All true. But I've never seen written -- after strong performances (which admittedly are few and far between) -- that Daniel Jones was entirely healthy; had great pass blocking; and his receivers ran fantastic routes.

Too many excuses are being made for Daniel Jones. No doubt he was rusty and not 100% healed up, but what we saw yesterday is a performance reminiscent of others:

He's stiff and unaware in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. And when you consider his abysmal fumbling, the quarterback play out of Daniel Jones is very awkward and clumsy.

My guess: Giants management and coaching staff are going to have numerous soul-searching moments this off-season in thinking about what they truly have in Daniel Jones. He's a significant question mark stamped on the forehead of this franchise.
RE: No, the defense did not play almost on par with last week  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 15079436 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.
Agree 100%. I keep reading how they played well enough to win. Um, no they didn't. They played a very passive game and as a result the Cards controlled the Los and the game. The Csrds may not have lit up the scoreboard, butnthey certainly controlled the action.
Last week the D dictated the action and imposed their will o the game. The turnovers they got were the result of their plan. They aggressively went after Wilson all game. In contrast, yesterday they were passive and undisciplined, which is a bad combo. They did nothing to Murray uncomfortable, they did not keep him on the pocket, and they consistently lost contain, even with the spy. It looked like they played not to lose and thay hurt them.
Concerned about Daniel Jones? No. Daniel Jones is who he is.  
Kyle_ : 12/14/2020 10:29 am : link
I'm concerned about having to pin my hopes for 2021 and 2022 on a full 2021 off-season program with a new offensive coordinator somehow curing Jones of his ball security issues, improving his post-snap ability to process information, and developing any fucking sense of awareness in the pocket.

So no, not concerned about Daniel Jones. I'm concerned about the rest of the organization not accepting who Daniel Jones is, though.

RE: Concerned about Daniel Jones? No. Daniel Jones is who he is.  
Sean : 12/14/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 15079587 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
I'm concerned about having to pin my hopes for 2021 and 2022 on a full 2021 off-season program with a new offensive coordinator somehow curing Jones of his ball security issues, improving his post-snap ability to process information, and developing any fucking sense of awareness in the pocket.

So no, not concerned about Daniel Jones. I'm concerned about the rest of the organization not accepting who Daniel Jones is, though.


This is a fantastic post.
RE: RE: RE: During the Cardinals 1-4 stretch with his shoulder injury  
bw in dc : 12/14/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 15079503 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15079468 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15079459 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.

And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.







Murray is 5’2” and has no problem seeing the ENTIRE field.

Jones is 6’5” and struggles to see a third of the field.



Where do you get this from. The announcers numerous times talked about Jones going to hos 3rd read (which is not on one side of the field). Its like you just keep repeating things you hear. Seriously, what Giants player do you like?


Read Sy's game reviews for the last two years. Read Sy's draft analysis on Jones.

If you thin Jones is proficient reading the field and going through his progressions, you are in the minority.
RE: RE: No, the defense did not play almost on par with last week  
eclipz928 : 12/14/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 15079558 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15079436 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.

Agree 100%. I keep reading how they played well enough to win. Um, no they didn't. They played a very passive game and as a result the Cards controlled the Los and the game. The Csrds may not have lit up the scoreboard, butnthey certainly controlled the action.
Last week the D dictated the action and imposed their will o the game. The turnovers they got were the result of their plan. They aggressively went after Wilson all game. In contrast, yesterday they were passive and undisciplined, which is a bad combo. They did nothing to Murray uncomfortable, they did not keep him on the pocket, and they consistently lost contain, even with the spy. It looked like they played not to lose and thay hurt them.

You're getting too hung up on pass rush and blitz pressure - the defense clearly had a different gameplan than what they had against Seattle, which was more conservative, but it would have worked just fine if they got just a modest output from the offense.

But instead the offense and special teams gifted Arizona great field position the entire day. The touchdown drive right after halftime was the only score they had to work for - which is fine. It wasn't realistic to think that team wouldn't be able to move the ball and get in to the end zone at some point. But the furthest that Arizona had to go on their other five scoring drives was just 34 yards.

That means they got spotted the ball at least halfway up the field five times - that's impossible for any defense to overcome.
RE: Concerned about Daniel Jones? No. Daniel Jones is who he is.  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 11:19 am : link
In comment 15079587 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
I'm concerned about having to pin my hopes for 2021 and 2022 on a full 2021 off-season program with a new offensive coordinator somehow curing Jones of his ball security issues, improving his post-snap ability to process information, and developing any fucking sense of awareness in the pocket.

So no, not concerned about Daniel Jones. I'm concerned about the rest of the organization not accepting who Daniel Jones is, though.


This is it...good post.

And it also describes the fall back approach of many on BBI who will just default their opinion of Daniel Jones to the concept the NYG will give him another year to start.

That way they don't have to take a position...and gasp, possibly be wrong on DJ.
RE: Concerned about Daniel Jones? No. Daniel Jones is who he is.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 11:40 am : link
In comment 15079587 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
I'm concerned about having to pin my hopes for 2021 and 2022 on a full 2021 off-season program with a new offensive coordinator somehow curing Jones of his ball security issues, improving his post-snap ability to process information, and developing any fucking sense of awareness in the pocket.

So no, not concerned about Daniel Jones. I'm concerned about the rest of the organization not accepting who Daniel Jones is, though.


Exactly.
Jones's season is going to be a statistical disaster  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 12:05 pm : link
What the front office should be asking themselves is, would we want to continue with Jones as the starter in 2021 if he were a UDFA?

Is this a meritocracy, or does Jones just get the job because of his draft status? Because he certainly hasn't earned it.
I'm very excited for the Giants to confirm my opinion  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/14/2020 12:05 pm : link
That they tend to make important decisions one year too late.
christian : 12/14/2020 12:06 pm : link
Just observe the deterioration and economic fall out of Carson Wentz -- high pick, high skill player who can't stay on the field because of his turnover issues.

This is a guy coming off a 4K 27/7 season, and is losing his job over his pocket presence and turnover issues.

It's a fatal flaw, that has to be addressed.
Great post, Kyle.  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 12:06 pm : link
What Daniel Jones is showing is what he showed coming out of college. He can win games with a strong supporting cast, but he is limited.

I don't think he is a franchise QB nor will he ever be one. I am worried the Giants will take an eternity coming to that conclusion because they won't admit that taking him at #6 was a mistake.
DJ needs a ton of work to become a consistent top 16 NFL QB  
Kyle_ : 12/14/2020 12:07 pm : link
He's the kind of quarterback I admittedly can't stand:
- His game is reliant on athleticism but he's not an overwhelming athlete;
- He's a running QB that eats too many sacks because he lacks mobility inside the pocket (where it matters most!);
- Too many backbreaking mistakes come from lack of pocket presence;
- Arm talent is sufficient to play QB in the NFL but not the arm strength (e.g., throw a dart on an out route) is not a plus attribute, it's just clearing a benchmark; and
- He locks onto reads pre-snap and plows ahead post-snap with that diagnosis more than he should.

For me, his strengths and weaknesses don't map onto what I think is necessary for consistent long-term success in the NFL in 2020.

I didn't like Daniel Jones when his name was Mitchell Trubisky, Carson Wentz, Blake Bortles, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, or Jake Locker.

That's personal preference. Putting that aside, he's on the roster. His strengths and weaknesses are what they are. We need sober analysis of them moving forward, and that is my concern. Not the player changing his proverbial stripes, but the team being able to tell us what kinda stripes he even has.
typo  
Kyle_ : 12/14/2020 12:08 pm : link
*but [not] the arm strength is not a plus

Omit the word "not"
RE: I'm very excited for the Giants to confirm my opinion  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15079751 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That they tend to make important decisions one year too late.


Yup. I doubt Jones is the QB in 2022.
Yes, the OL was poor yesterday.  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 12:11 pm : link
But, they also weren't that far off from where they have been in pass protection all year. And Jones was clearly still hurt. He did not re-injure anything; he still had an injured hamstring. That is not an excuse for him. If anything, it is a detriment to him and the coaching staff because he shouldn't have been out there. They likely put next week and possibly beyond in jeopardy.
He lacks mobility in the pocket because....  
Greg from LI : 12/14/2020 12:22 pm : link
...while he is fast, he is not elusive. Give him open field and he can cover it quickly. He's not very good at slaloming through traffic, though.
RE: He lacks mobility in the pocket because....  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15079789 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
...while he is fast, he is not elusive. Give him open field and he can cover it quickly. He's not very good at slaloming through traffic, though.
That well may be true. I think it is hard to determine if it is lack of elusiveness or bad awareness in the pocket, or just both.

This is why I always took exception to the criticism of Eli for not being mobile. He was not fast and not a real threat to run. But, he was not a statue. He was elusive and there was a reason that while he faced a lot of pressure most of his career, for a good portion of it, he was not among the most sacked in the league. Now, the end of his career was different. But, that was also playing with an even worse OL than normal.

Yesterday, without the threat of Jones running, he may have even been a liability back there. I don't think that was all his hamstring.
RE: Not at all  
The Truth : 12/14/2020 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15079103 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
.


Ignorance is bliss...
A little bit yes  
ron mexico : 12/14/2020 5:39 pm : link
Was hoping for more plus performances this year. Haven’t seen the growth from last year I was expecting. Haven’t given up hope though
RE: He lacks mobility in the pocket because....  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15079789 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
...while he is fast, he is not elusive. Give him open field and he can cover it quickly. He's not very good at slaloming through traffic, though.


You made me remember something from the game yesterday...

A handful of times Kyler Murray had some pressure on him and he would confidently move up and back in the pocket, helping his OL re-engage, buying time for his targets and not just taking off or running into the arms of a Dlineman. You see it often with good veterans like an Aaron Rodgers but not often with young mobile guys who just take off when they feel it.

That's pocket presence.
