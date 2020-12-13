Anyone else concerned about Daniel Jones? M.S. : 12/13/2020 5:05 pm

True, he could have been rusty coming off a near 2-game hiatus. But he did things out there today that have been issues with him in the past:



(1) His sack-fumble was really not his fault being that he was just about to release the ball; but the second fumble (which he recovered) was a big no-no. Can Daniel Jones truly absorb the lessons on ball security?



(2) His second sack he had significant protection; stood tall and dead still in the pocket; held the ball way too long; and then didn't see the sack coming at all. Does Daniel Jones have enough pocket presence/awareness?



(3) In first half, he had a wide open Dion Lewis on the left flank, but stayed fixated to his right and then practically threw the ball less than 10 yards right to a Cardinal defender who was draped all over Sterling Sheppard (or some other Giants). Does Daniel Jones see the field well enough to properly read coverages?



This is just a down, lousy year for Daniel Jones. The biggest concern is that he seems to have regressed in year 2, and who really can tell whether or not the Giants have found their long-term answer at QB?



I sure as hell don't know, but I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward quarterback play.

