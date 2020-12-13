Anyone else concerned about Daniel Jones?

True, he could have been rusty coming off a near 2-game hiatus. But he did things out there today that have been issues with him in the past:
(1) His sack-fumble was really not his fault being that he was just about to release the ball; but the second fumble (which he recovered) was a big no-no. Can Daniel Jones truly absorb the lessons on ball security?
(2) His second sack he had significant protection; stood tall and dead still in the pocket; held the ball way too long; and then didn't see the sack coming at all. Does Daniel Jones have enough pocket presence/awareness?
(3) In first half, he had a wide open Dion Lewis on the left flank, but stayed fixated to his right and then practically threw the ball less than 10 yards right to a Cardinal defender who was draped all over Sterling Sheppard (or some other Giants). Does Daniel Jones see the field well enough to properly read coverages?
This is just a down, lousy year for Daniel Jones. The biggest concern is that he seems to have regressed in year 2, and who really can tell whether or not the Giants have found their long-term answer at QB?
I sure as hell don't know, but I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward quarterback play.
Let's see if he can do more for next week. I would be more concerned they let him play this week and he was pretty ineffective.
With three fumbles I’d also argue he didn’t have his hands...
So, what was the question again?
That said, if this continues next year, then I'll have doubts.
I get that the weapons aren't great, but I think we may be understating how easy it is to throw in the NFL these days. This year, he's thrown .75 TD/game v the league average of 1.7. He's also thrown 194 yards per game v the league average of 248. As a top 6 pick, you have to be better than that.
I'm fine giving him another year given how good he was last year, but it's definitely been a rough season.
I think people need to let go of their emotions right now. The team is 5-8 and that's probably better then most would have predicted.
Yes, I know he was playing hurt, but that brings up my second concern, his durability.
Issues with consistency and durability are very concerning to me.
I’m really not impressed with Gettleman coming away with a RB and Jones with #2 and #6 pick. This recent draft and offseason isn’t good enough to make up for it IMO. 5-8 in year 3 isn’t good enough. We need a new GM who can bring in talent for this team.
I thought his play turned the corner before his injury, but to regress right back to the happy feet/not feeling pressure is a bad sign. He gives the team no chance to win playing like that, which is what happened during the 0-5 start.
Herberts had 3 crap games in a row, do you consider him a bust? Should the Chargers give up on him? Murray lost 4 in a row, cut him?
Reminder: Lots of first-round QBs bust. It happens. On the other hand, some guys don't develop right away. So the hard part for the Giants is figuring out how much time to give Jones and when to move on.
It really is!
They thought Jones would give them the game, and he did.
Yea. Right now, he sure as hell doesn't look like the real deal, and I don't like what I'm seeing. He's seem stiff in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. Throw in the f-ing fumbles and it makes for very awkward, clumsy quarterback play.
My guess: Giants management and coaching staff are going to have numerous soul-searching moments this off-season in thinking about what they truly have in Daniel Jones. He's a significant question mark stamped on the forehead of this franchise.
Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).
Herberts had 3 crap games in a row, do you consider him a bust? Should the Chargers give up on him? Murray lost 4 in a row, cut him?
Herbert didn’t have 3 crap games in a row. He had one last week against NE, and an average one prior to that. He’s also thrown 15 more TDs than Jones, along with almost 1000 more passing yards than him as well. And Murray’s stats this year are far superior than Jones.
But you guys are absolutely schizophrenic
Put pressure on him like hte Eagles did with Wentz, cant give this guy a 2nd contract id make him play out the remaning 3 years on his deal with another young qb to compete.
That final sack today, he just didn't seem to have any sense it was coming.
But you guys are absolutely schizophrenic
I started this thread because I saw the same bad patterns today that has plagued Daniel Jones in the past. He looked awkward, stiff, mechanical and unaware.
I don’t care what OL you have or QB you start or system you’re running on offense ... That is an embarrassing # of td passes in the nfl
In 2020 where every rule favors the offense and passing.
He has a grand total of 8 passing TDs all season! In a passing league, that’s mind boggling.
I don’t care what OL you have or QB you start or system you’re running on offense ... That is an embarrassing # of td passes in the nfl
In 2020 where every rule favors the offense and passing.
He had the 3rd most TD passes of any rookie QB ever. The fact that he isn’t throwing any now has to make a rational person question the offense. It would be one thing if he didn’t throw any last season too.
Can't have it.
Pound the ball, lean on the defense and take some deep shots downfield off play action.
1) He can't hang on to the ball. There was nothing particularly hellacious about the hits that led to his fumbles. His hands go low as he's getting wrapped up and the ball squirts out. Over and over again. He has an astronomical number of fumbles and two coaches haven't been able to fix this.
2) He takes too long in the pocket. He has documented troubles locating the open man in time and/or he's always trying to hang in for too long.
Does the element of rushing the ball make him more dangerous in the short term? Undoubtedly, but
1) It's been a crutch for his lackluster pocket game that doesn't seem to be improving and
2) We've already seen how that type of game isn't sustainable for him (already injured).
If I'm wrong about all of this, I will gladly eat crow. Jones will get another year along with Gettleman and we will pass on what is shaping up to be a loaded first round for QBs. I'm not convinced that's the right move at this point.
Good post which makes a great deal of sense.
Now the manner and when we move on, I don't know. There has to be a guy available to you who is better. Beats me if we will have a high enough draft pick to find such a QB in the 2021 draft.
Papa and Banks were flabbergasted by the 3 and 1 check out the run to the to go fade on the outside to Shep. Just the wrong play for all the wrong reasons. And yeah, that’s just one play but where are plays when he’s checking into the right play? I’ve seen every snap he’s ever taken in the NFL and while I’m sure he’s had some good decisions they’re just way too far and few between.
And about his running ability, I said in the game thread, I think that’s way over rated. You saw Kyler Murray today as one type of running QB. Jones ain’t that kind of QB. He doesn’t have that quickness or the escapability or the creativity on the run. No way. He’s not Lamar either. You can’t build the offense around Jones legs. So, what’s so great about his running? Is he Russ Wilson? Nope. I think on a really good day Jones is a less athletic Dak or Wentz.
This isn’t a hot take for me. I have never seen Jones play a game where he looked like anything more than what he’s always been. I think he’s a backup.
I don’t think Jones is a franchise QB. I think he is a guy who will always be up and down and will always have people questioning if he is the guy.
More over, all of those Jones starts have been with one of the worst lines and one of the worst receiver groups in the whole freakin' league, not to mention starting out with a HC who turned out to be in way, way over his head.
There has been some pretty good and some pretty bad, which is about par for the course.
Young QBs need time to grow into the job. Josh Allen was a huge gamble for Buffalo. Frankly he stunk his first year, and was not very good at all in his second year. But in his 3rd season, he is turning into one of the more effective QBs in the league. This is the perfect illustration of what Tuna was talking about.
If you want another illustration, consider Phil Simms. He wasn't very good for his first few seasons, and was also hurt quite a bit. But he turned into a Championship QB and probably the best the GIANTS ever had before Eli.
By the end of next season we should know if Jones a keeper or not.
And in the interests of full disclosure, I was not overjoyed with the Jones pick when it was made.
A second year qb in his second offense in two years. And this year, with no pre season to work through.
The turnovers are undeniably a problem- but he has shown over the last four games he is capable of turning it around, when playing behind a line that is protecting him (which they did not today.)
He has few weapons to work with. Gallman, as pleasant of a surprise as he's been, is not a "weapon." Shepard, a #2 WR on any other team in this league, is his only real threat. Slayton is either playing hurt or the league has caught onto him, because he's been a non factor the last month. Engram is not a weapon either as he's too unreliable.
He can be what we've seen glimpses of. If he ends the year on a streak on stinker performances, I'll re-evaluate. But when he went down vs Cincy, this entire board was worried- because just two weeks ago, he had even the doubters believing. Today doesn't change that. Give credit to the Cardinals D coaching staff for a great game plan.
Its one game. Every time the team, which is a .500 team, loses its not an indicator that we need to rebuild (again).
Isn’t Herbert in his rookie year and has 23 TDs with 9 INTs? Additionally. Murray just played a pretty good game against us. Jones has shown he can turn the ball over very proficiently. Have those other guys?
I’m really not impressed with Gettleman coming away with a RB and Jones with #2 and #6 pick. This recent draft and offseason isn’t good enough to make up for it IMO. 5-8 in year 3 isn’t good enough. We need a new GM who can bring in talent for this team.
this is what's really mind boggling. a #2 and a #6 and you get Barkley and Jones. Barkley has trouble staying on the field and Jones is not inspiring. i'm not sure what DG was thinking.
S Layton, Shepard and Tate is a solid WR corps. Certainly not the best in the league, but above average. The OL had a bad game, but some of that is on DJ too. He needs to do a MUCH better job recognizing blitz packages, and anticipating pressure.
21st in yards, 30th in TDs, 28th in YPA, 10th in INT’s, none of those include fumbles. There are legitimate concerns.
Unless we trade up, I dont see us being in play for Fields or Wilson
Seems to need everything to be just perfect for him to shine
Unless we trade up, I dont see us being in play for Fields or Wilson
-- He was injured
-- He was rusty
-- The game plan was poor
-- Garrett is a poor OC
-- Second OC in two years
-- Not enough weapons
-- OL wasn't great
-- No Barkley
-- He was unlucky
-- He needs more time
-- Judge should have kept out of the game
Am I missing any?
Jones struggles with being pressured on more than half of his throws and was limited physically and people are discussing his play as if he's healthy and just played like shit for no reason.
This is a good point. I have noticed that as well.
We won't have a good grip on what the final rankings will be until the season is long over. Lawrence is a good bet to be #1, but I think the order after him could be scrambled once the draft process is under way and the pros decide who's game translates.
If you post something three times a weekend every week, then it becomes true!
but he was clearly bothered by the leg and probably shouldn't have been on the field.
Golden schooled us...SMH
His regression today was not what anybody wanted to see. Was he playing hurt? Possibly but it's not like he hasn't played like today before.
With an offensive line working (before today), a good run game, a strong defense, he should've came out today fired up and confident but it seemed like that confidence dissipated with the first fumble. It was downhill from there.
He is not learning from his mistakes and THAT concerns me a lot.
Before yesterday's performance, I was not questioning whether or not Jones was our QB. Nothing about yesterday's game has altered my confidence in Jones. The Cards played really well yesterday defensively. We were outplayed. It happens.
You can't live and die with this every week, or you shouldn't. They'll evaluate the whole body of at the end the season.
This was a set back but the process continues.
The biggest issue is how much do you pay a QB whose ceiling is a top 15 QB? Jones will never be a guy who can carry a team. But neither was Joe Flacco and he won a Super Bowl. Then the Ravens paid him a 100 million plus and the team had to be gutted because of the cap and they won 1 playoff game in the next 6 years until they let him leave.
It's highly unlikely Jones wins a Super Bowl before the Giants have to give him another contract. How much do you pay him?
His overall accuracy with his passes remains a conversation worth having about once the season is over.
In fact, the play made me wonder if his reflexes were just a tad too slow for the lightning fast NFL. Maybe he senses the rush, but can’t quite act quickly enough?
And is he getting frazzled in the head? Without getting into all the pre snap/post snap, is he at the point now, when the rush comes, that's what he sees? Is he getting Carr'd?
Week to week? His whole body is a 7-17 record and 37 turnovers in 25 games played. 8 TD passes in 12 starts this year.
I mean, there's only so many hours in a week.
But maybe that's a coaching error, to start him when he waasn't, and could not have been, fully mentally prepped for the game?
Players want to get in the game and may say they feel better than they do. But if he was so injured that all he could do is stand flat footed and wait for someone to come open, he needs to start putting the team ahead of his own desire to play because he was part of the problem yesterday, not the solution.
The difference this week was the turnovers, and that the offense couldn't run the ball as well or sustain drives - which is directly related to the fact that Arizona has a somewhat decent defense, and Seattle had just the 31st ranked defense (before they played the Jets yesterday).
The gap between how this team played this week compared to last week isn't as broad as people think it is. It's not all Jones' fault, but he's a large factor in this offense's deficiencies.
All one has to do is look at Kyler Murray trying to play through a shoulder injury. Their 1-4 stretch may keep them out of the playoffs. This happens every year to several teams. The coach has to decide how limited the starter is. Rivera will have to make this same decision with Smith vs. Haskins
It's still a problem.
And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.
Whoops try this again.
They put up 31, 32, 21, 17 and 28 points
Murray is 5’2” and has no problem seeing the ENTIRE field.
Jones is 6’5” and struggles to see a third of the field.
Players want to get in the game and may say they feel better than they do. But if he was so injured that all he could do is stand flat footed and wait for someone to come open, he needs to start putting the team ahead of his own desire to play because he was part of the problem yesterday, not the solution.
Exactly!
Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.
And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.
Where do you get this from. The announcers numerous times talked about Jones going to hos 3rd read (which is not on one side of the field). Its like you just keep repeating things you hear. Seriously, what Giants player do you like?
And others trying to soften Daniel Jones' lovely performance yesterday by saying he wasn't 100% healthy; lousy pass blocking; marginal receivers who stay covered; a little rust after being out; etc.
All true. But I've never seen written -- after strong performances (which admittedly are few and far between) -- that Daniel Jones was entirely healthy; had great pass blocking; and his receivers ran fantastic routes.
Too many excuses are being made for Daniel Jones. No doubt he was rusty and not 100% healed up, but what we saw yesterday is a performance reminiscent of others:
He's stiff and unaware in the pocket and mechanical with his downfield reads. And when you consider his abysmal fumbling, the quarterback play out of Daniel Jones is very awkward and clumsy.
My guess: Giants management and coaching staff are going to have numerous soul-searching moments this off-season in thinking about what they truly have in Daniel Jones. He's a significant question mark stamped on the forehead of this franchise.
Last week the D dictated the action and imposed their will o the game. The turnovers they got were the result of their plan. They aggressively went after Wilson all game. In contrast, yesterday they were passive and undisciplined, which is a bad combo. They did nothing to Murray uncomfortable, they did not keep him on the pocket, and they consistently lost contain, even with the spy. It looked like they played not to lose and thay hurt them.
So no, not concerned about Daniel Jones. I'm concerned about the rest of the organization not accepting who Daniel Jones is, though.
This is a fantastic post.
In comment 15079459 LBH15 said:
Kyler Murray threw for 9 touchdowns vs 3 ints.
And the Cardinals put up points of 34, 30, 28, 20 and 38.
Where do you get this from. The announcers numerous times talked about Jones going to hos 3rd read (which is not on one side of the field). Its like you just keep repeating things you hear. Seriously, what Giants player do you like?
Read Sy's game reviews for the last two years. Read Sy's draft analysis on Jones.
If you thin Jones is proficient reading the field and going through his progressions, you are in the minority.
Agree 100%. I keep reading how they played well enough to win. Um, no they didn't. They played a very passive game and as a result the Cards controlled the Los and the game. The Csrds may not have lit up the scoreboard, butnthey certainly controlled the action.
Last week the D dictated the action and imposed their will o the game. The turnovers they got were the result of their plan. They aggressively went after Wilson all game. In contrast, yesterday they were passive and undisciplined, which is a bad combo. They did nothing to Murray uncomfortable, they did not keep him on the pocket, and they consistently lost contain, even with the spy. It looked like they played not to lose and thay hurt them.
You're getting too hung up on pass rush and blitz pressure - the defense clearly had a different gameplan than what they had against Seattle, which was more conservative, but it would have worked just fine if they got just a modest output from the offense.
But instead the offense and special teams gifted Arizona great field position the entire day. The touchdown drive right after halftime was the only score they had to work for - which is fine. It wasn't realistic to think that team wouldn't be able to move the ball and get in to the end zone at some point. But the furthest that Arizona had to go on their other five scoring drives was just 34 yards.
That means they got spotted the ball at least halfway up the field five times - that's impossible for any defense to overcome.
This is it...good post.
And it also describes the fall back approach of many on BBI who will just default their opinion of Daniel Jones to the concept the NYG will give him another year to start.
That way they don't have to take a position...and gasp, possibly be wrong on DJ.
Exactly.
Is this a meritocracy, or does Jones just get the job because of his draft status? Because he certainly hasn't earned it.
This is a guy coming off a 4K 27/7 season, and is losing his job over his pocket presence and turnover issues.
It's a fatal flaw, that has to be addressed.
I don't think he is a franchise QB nor will he ever be one. I am worried the Giants will take an eternity coming to that conclusion because they won't admit that taking him at #6 was a mistake.
- His game is reliant on athleticism but he's not an overwhelming athlete;
- He's a running QB that eats too many sacks because he lacks mobility inside the pocket (where it matters most!);
- Too many backbreaking mistakes come from lack of pocket presence;
- Arm talent is sufficient to play QB in the NFL but not the arm strength (e.g., throw a dart on an out route) is not a plus attribute, it's just clearing a benchmark; and
- He locks onto reads pre-snap and plows ahead post-snap with that diagnosis more than he should.
For me, his strengths and weaknesses don't map onto what I think is necessary for consistent long-term success in the NFL in 2020.
I didn't like Daniel Jones when his name was Mitchell Trubisky, Carson Wentz, Blake Bortles, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, or Jake Locker.
That's personal preference. Putting that aside, he's on the roster. His strengths and weaknesses are what they are. We need sober analysis of them moving forward, and that is my concern. Not the player changing his proverbial stripes, but the team being able to tell us what kinda stripes he even has.
Omit the word "not"
Yup. I doubt Jones is the QB in 2022.
This is why I always took exception to the criticism of Eli for not being mobile. He was not fast and not a real threat to run. But, he was not a statue. He was elusive and there was a reason that while he faced a lot of pressure most of his career, for a good portion of it, he was not among the most sacked in the league. Now, the end of his career was different. But, that was also playing with an even worse OL than normal.
Yesterday, without the threat of Jones running, he may have even been a liability back there. I don't think that was all his hamstring.
Ignorance is bliss...
You made me remember something from the game yesterday...
A handful of times Kyler Murray had some pressure on him and he would confidently move up and back in the pocket, helping his OL re-engage, buying time for his targets and not just taking off or running into the arms of a Dlineman. You see it often with good veterans like an Aaron Rodgers but not often with young mobile guys who just take off when they feel it.
That's pocket presence.