What a difference a week makes

This is a developmental year, but after the win in Seattle last week I felt very confident the Giants would win the division. Talk about a buzz kill.
If things hold as is today, the Giants will likely need to run the table to win the division (and still need help). Just really disappointing.
What is the Giants' offense? They have all of 9 TD passes in 13 games.
Yes it’s awful. Ours is too if we can’t establish the run.
"Establish the run" is ancient thinking. We need to score points through the passing game, and do it early in games.
At some point NFL defenses will stop the run, and you have to pass to advance the ball.
OL still needs work. A lot of things need work.
But 3 games left to find a way.
But they most likely need just one win..........which their defense is good enough to get (got one today actually).
In comment 15078839 Greg from LI said:
We won the games we won because of the defense and run game. We don’t have the tools to win any other way. So wishing we were a high powered offense is just that.
In comment 15078871 UConn4523 said:
In comment 15078839 Greg from LI said:
I'm definitely wishing we had a quarterback for whom a passing touchdown want a huge accomplishment, and an offensive coordinator whose calendar wasn't stuck on 1991.
Big changes are needed in that side of the ball.
is the QB - there's a good liklihood, Wash loses 2 games if not all of them
Probably right. But how many are we winning with Jones?
Let me guess - the narrative is back to being that Jones is one of the worst QB's in the league?
This stat alone is enough to fire both Garrett and Jones. They've been a complete failure.
I guess this answers my question. I should just take a sledgehammer to my nuts rather than listen to the ramblings of the schizophrenic.
All of this in a span of just a few days. Each time you take one of these extreme positions you really are just outing yourselves.
Who can take you seriously?
In comment 15078839 Greg from LI said:
I guess this answers my question. I should just take a sledgehammer to my nuts rather than listen to the ramblings of the schizophrenic.
So shut the fuck up and do it already.
Disagree on Garrett being a complete failure. He's designed excellent running plays for DJ, he's developed a competent running game without SB, he's actually developed good route concepts that Jones hasn't been able to execute enough (see any game, but especially the Tampa game), he's given Engram terrific opportunities to excel (but Engram has a screw loose), etc...
Seriously, what's he supposed to do if Jones struggles to execute plays that our there?
This week he’s incompetent.
I don’t think Jones is a good fit for the system Garrett runs.
This week he’s incompetent.
With a back-up QB who hasn't won a game in nearly a decade...
Narratives are funny. Like suggesting the Giants should have brought someone like Nick Mullens in.
Based on the way people react to each week and how each player and their team plays, I'm guessing that was one of the most ridiculous suggestions ever, right?
I don’t think Jones is a good fit for the system Garrett runs.
I think you need to see really see DJ play with Barkley and a #1 type reciever (along with a consistent line).
That probably happens next year. 2021 is the year Jones will have to do it.
Then I think you get the full evaluation.
We want it to work out for him, but he isn't getting it done. 8 fucking TD passes in 12 starts is not competitive.
Narratives are funny. Like suggesting the Giants should have brought someone like Nick Mullens in.
Based on the way people react to each week and how each player and their team plays, I'm guessing that was one of the most ridiculous suggestions ever, right?
Nick Mullins throws for yardage...people love their stats :)
I'm still trying to figure out what the criticism is.
Is it that Jones can't throw TD's or yards, because that's the opposite of what happened last season.
Is it that Garrett sucks at playcalling, because when we were going through a 5 game stretch of rushing stats at the top of the league, that seems misplaced
If it is that we had a bad loss this week and people are frustrated, so everyone has to be criticized, then I buy that.
BBI is nothing if it isn't reactionary as all hell.
Cool. You were also "skeptical" of the Judge and Graham hires too. But that will probably fall to the wayside with wanting to select Hockenson in the first round, wanting to have Nick Mullens brought into compete for the starting job and a host of other terrible takes.
But hey - pat yourself on the back, Chief.
I've been pointing out the same shit about Jones since last year. And I was skeptical about the Garrett pick when it happened.
Cool. You were also "skeptical" of the Judge and Graham hires too. But that will probably fall to the wayside with wanting to select Hockenson in the first round, wanting to have Nick Mullens brought into compete for the starting job and a host of other terrible takes.
But hey - pat yourself on the back, Chief.
I wasn't skeptical of the Judge hire. I didn't know shit about him an said so. Christ people put words in your mouth here.
And Hockenson would have been a better pick than Jones. If we'd picked him, Eli starts through 2019 and then we draft Herbert in 2020. Works for me.
Shit, Eli was forked and I'm sure he throws more than 8 TDs this year if he'd stuck around.
Cool. You were also "skeptical" of the Judge and Graham hires too. But that will probably fall to the wayside with wanting to select Hockenson in the first round, wanting to have Nick Mullens brought into compete for the starting job and a host of other terrible takes.
But hey - pat yourself on the back, Chief.
If someone general posts negatives about majority of players/coaches/management they are bound to look right some of time, and that's what they count on hanging their hat on.
Asking him to elevate a hobbled Slayton, inconsistent Evan Engram, oft-injured and scares nobody one on one Shep, and the ghost of Golden Tate is a bit much.
The DJ problem was given a few weeks off as the team played out of its mind on defense and in rushing efforts. Limited turnovers from the QB spot doesn’t mean productive play.
Roster still pretty weak, especially if see stinkers like this one from all 3 units.
Tough calls coming on DG and DJ, but maybe we can still squeak into playoffs to give the masses a Christmas gift.
If the Giants don’t win the division, hopefully we’ll continue to see improvement from the OL and defense. They can build on that in the off-season with an eye on upgrading Jones if the opportunity presents itself.
Thomas had a shit game but he's being cut slack - presumably because he's played pretty well since week 8 and looked incredible last week.
Jones hasn't looked incredible since last season.
And the exact can be said of those who generally post positive things as well.
Is that what caused him to blow the Tampa game?
If he just played mistake free ball this year everything else equal the Giants would have at least a 2 game lead on the division right now.
The excuses people keep making are the excuses fans make for the other poorly performing QBs round the league.
At least last season, we had Barkley who was a threat to take anything to the house. This season, there’s very little that keeps defensive coordinators awake at night. Stop the run, contain Jones, and you will hold us to 17 or less.
Is that what caused him to blow the Tampa game?
If he just played mistake free ball this year everything else equal the Giants would have at least a 2 game lead on the division right now.
The excuses people keep making are the excuses fans make for the other poorly performing QBs round the league.
If we’re playing hypotheticals, Engram catches that pass at Philly and the defense doesn’t let Andy Dalton drive the field for a tying field goal: there’s two games right there.
Fact is, our best offensive player got hurt in the first half of our second game. The offensive line sucked for much of the first half of the season. Our WRs are mediocre. Look around the league at the top teams: Steelers have multiple receivers that threaten defenses vertically, Chiefs have multiple receivers that threaten defenses vertically, on and on and on.
People want to just sit there and blame Jones cause he’s the QB. And that’s fine. You all did the same thing with Eli. Let’s suppose we push the reset button at QB. They shitcan Jones, and draft Zach Wilson at 10. Okay, fine, but you’re going to have to fix the supporting cast eventually, or we will ask the same questions again in 2 years.
We at least gave Eli weapons with Tiki, Plax, Toomer, and Shockey. Jones/next Giants QB if they go that route has far less than that. People are saying this is a passing league and 9 TDs in 13 games isn’t good. That is correct. The numbers aren’t good. The turnovers aren’t good. But why do we expect top production when the quarterback is surrounded by a hobbled Slayton, an oft injured Shep, the corpse of Golden Tate, and Mr. Inconsistent in Evan Engram?
Get Barkley back, get a receiver or two, then if you don’t see progress in 2021, then I’m sure Judge will hit the reset button at QB.
Some of us don’t want to anoint DG simply because the defense played really well in Seattle. Similarly, let’s not switch quarterbacks every 1-2 seasons cause we lose a game a week later.
Does this mean we're taking back that GM of the Year award everyone wanted to give Mr. Magoo last week?
Some of us don’t want to anoint DG simply because the defense played really well in Seattle. Similarly, let’s not switch quarterbacks every 1-2 seasons cause we lose a game a week later.
I think people are suggesting switching quarterbacks because the one we have isn't very good.
In comment 15079267 Greg from LI said:
Does this mean we're taking back that GM of the Year award everyone wanted to give Mr. Magoo last week?
Some of us don’t want to anoint DG simply because the defense played really well in Seattle. Similarly, let’s not switch quarterbacks every 1-2 seasons cause we lose a game a week later.
I think people are suggesting switching quarterbacks because the one we have isn't very good.
And how do we know how good he is without some more help? Give him a DK Metcalf, a Tyreek Hill, or a Davante Adams. Then we’ll see.
Last season, at least, he had Barkley who scared a defense. Who scares the defense on this team?
If you’re convinced he sucks, then draft a QB in round 1. But you better put more around that player than you did around this player.
In comment 15079189 PetesHereNow said:
If we’re playing hypotheticals, Engram catches that pass at Philly and the defense doesn’t let Andy Dalton drive the field for a tying field goal: there’s two games right there.
Fact is, our best offensive player got hurt in the first half of our second game. The offensive line sucked for much of the first half of the season. Our WRs are mediocre. Look around the league at the top teams: Steelers have multiple receivers that threaten defenses vertically, Chiefs have multiple receivers that threaten defenses vertically, on and on and on.
People want to just sit there and blame Jones cause he’s the QB. And that’s fine. You all did the same thing with Eli. Let’s suppose we push the reset button at QB. They shitcan Jones, and draft Zach Wilson at 10. Okay, fine, but you’re going to have to fix the supporting cast eventually, or we will ask the same questions again in 2 years.
We at least gave Eli weapons with Tiki, Plax, Toomer, and Shockey. Jones/next Giants QB if they go that route has far less than that. People are saying this is a passing league and 9 TDs in 13 games isn’t good. That is correct. The numbers aren’t good. The turnovers aren’t good. But why do we expect top production when the quarterback is surrounded by a hobbled Slayton, an oft injured Shep, the corpse of Golden Tate, and Mr. Inconsistent in Evan Engram?
Get Barkley back, get a receiver or two, then if you don’t see progress in 2021, then I’m sure Judge will hit the reset button at QB.
You mean the same Dallas game where he gave up his patented soul crushing sack fumble that turned the momentum in the game?
What about the Chicago game?
Yes, the Giants need some talent particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But that doesn’t give Jones a free pass for the boneheaded mistakes he consistently makes.
Ultimately, he’s either the guy or he’s not. Right now he doesn’t have much to hang his hat on that proves he’s the guy.
Very good point.
He's really been an albatross on the offense...
With 3 games left I'm unsure about the OC, QB, Wrs, and TE going into next year. At least this is the first year in a decade where I didn't think the line was the biggest problem.
Put George Kittle on the field with Jones and all of the sudden - what? He’s got another open receiver to not see? Is Kittle gonna recover Jones weekly fumble and run it into the end zone?
But wait, we don’t know what we’ve got in Jones until we see him with a great receiver like Tyreek Hill. “Yeah, really glad you’re now that we traded Lewis for you Tyreek, really glad you’re here, nice to see your son without the cast. Ok, here’s the play: first Danny here is gonna throw the ball to the defense and then you’re gonna chase down the guy who intercepts the ball and knock it out of his hands and then Wayne Gallman’s gonna scope the ball up and run it the other way”.
Yup, all Jones needs is a few more all pros. And a new offensive coordinator. And some more top ten picks along the line. And get Barks healthy. Then Jones is gonna be good.
Good to have you back Greg...