A setback is just a set up for a comeback Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:26 am

You can't get too high or two low. We wanted meaningful football in December and we still have it. We are one game out of first place with three to go.



While Washington won yesterday, Alex Smith was injured and should Dwayne Haskins have to play any significant time moving forward, that is an advantage for us, putting Washington in the same boat as us with an injured QB. Next week could be a reversal of this week. We'll know the result of the Washington/Seattle game going into Sunday night, just like they knew they could win to take over first place yesterday heading into their game.



There are multiple perspectives on yesterday that I can see:



1. Typical Giants. This just had Giants let down game written all over it. Seen this movie so many times that I turned the game off right after Arizona went right down the field after half time. No regrets. I've seen this game over multiple decades, coaches, and quarterbacks. They just didn't have the stuff. The game plan was poor, we clearly had a less than 100% starting QB, and we were facing a team with their backs against the wall who were coming off a 3 game losing streak. If you think about it, this one should have been easy for all of us to predict if we really thought about it. The Giants had won four in a row (leads to the next perspective), the Cardinals had lost 3 in a row, the Giants had their fans believing, the Cardinals had their fans doubting, and viola. Let down game.



2. The Giants had still won four in a row coming into this game. A feat they have not accomplished since 2016. This is still a young team learning how to deal both with adversity, and possibly reading their own newspaper clippings. This was a total team loss and a team that just looked flat and uninspired since the jump. How they respond next week I think will actually tell us a little more about Judge and this team than yesterday itself did. Obviously Jones' is going to be key going forward. As long as he didn't experience any set back by playing yesterday, and can keep progressing toward a healthier hamstring, we still have a chance to get back to the form of the past month.



3. Big picture perspective on this season. We are one game out of first place with three to play. No matter how you felt about the team heading into this season, I think we can all agree that they are in a better place now than they were then, and that some questions have been answered (Judge), and some remain questions (Jones), but have made some progress. We wanted meaningful games in December and we have them. All we can do is sit back, enjoy the ride, and hope for the best.



Silver lining... Dropping out of 1st place yesterday put the Giants back in to the top 10 in the draft. The Giants are actually sitting in a pretty unique, decent position. With three games to play, the Giants have a chance at either a division title and playoff birth, or a top 10 pick. One way or the other, this is setting up to position the team nicely for next season, which at the end of they day I think is all any of us ever expected at the beginning of this season. To see what we had and hopefully get ready to legitimately compete in the league again in 2021. We are still on track for that, no matter what happens.