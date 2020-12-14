A setback is just a set up for a comeback

You can't get too high or two low. We wanted meaningful football in December and we still have it. We are one game out of first place with three to go.
While Washington won yesterday, Alex Smith was injured and should Dwayne Haskins have to play any significant time moving forward, that is an advantage for us, putting Washington in the same boat as us with an injured QB. Next week could be a reversal of this week. We'll know the result of the Washington/Seattle game going into Sunday night, just like they knew they could win to take over first place yesterday heading into their game.
There are multiple perspectives on yesterday that I can see:
1. Typical Giants. This just had Giants let down game written all over it. Seen this movie so many times that I turned the game off right after Arizona went right down the field after half time. No regrets. I've seen this game over multiple decades, coaches, and quarterbacks. They just didn't have the stuff. The game plan was poor, we clearly had a less than 100% starting QB, and we were facing a team with their backs against the wall who were coming off a 3 game losing streak. If you think about it, this one should have been easy for all of us to predict if we really thought about it. The Giants had won four in a row (leads to the next perspective), the Cardinals had lost 3 in a row, the Giants had their fans believing, the Cardinals had their fans doubting, and viola. Let down game.
2. The Giants had still won four in a row coming into this game. A feat they have not accomplished since 2016. This is still a young team learning how to deal both with adversity, and possibly reading their own newspaper clippings. This was a total team loss and a team that just looked flat and uninspired since the jump. How they respond next week I think will actually tell us a little more about Judge and this team than yesterday itself did. Obviously Jones' is going to be key going forward. As long as he didn't experience any set back by playing yesterday, and can keep progressing toward a healthier hamstring, we still have a chance to get back to the form of the past month.
3. Big picture perspective on this season. We are one game out of first place with three to play. No matter how you felt about the team heading into this season, I think we can all agree that they are in a better place now than they were then, and that some questions have been answered (Judge), and some remain questions (Jones), but have made some progress. We wanted meaningful games in December and we have them. All we can do is sit back, enjoy the ride, and hope for the best.
Silver lining... Dropping out of 1st place yesterday put the Giants back in to the top 10 in the draft. The Giants are actually sitting in a pretty unique, decent position. With three games to play, the Giants have a chance at either a division title and playoff birth, or a top 10 pick. One way or the other, this is setting up to position the team nicely for next season, which at the end of they day I think is all any of us ever expected at the beginning of this season. To see what we had and hopefully get ready to legitimately compete in the league again in 2021. We are still on track for that, no matter what happens.
That's why I title the post the way I did. It just feels like a set back, but that we are still on the same course we were before.
This team started 1-7. 1-7! 4-1 since. It feels like a different season.
What was really upsetting is that our young QB appears to be a bust. That’s the problem, not the loss itself.
I worry that playing Jones was the wrong move yesterday. Judge should take some heat for that.
His mobility is a massive part of his game. Yesterday he could not move at all. I don't think it's fair to evaluate him based on yesterday, considering he was handicapped.
Agreed
I don't believe in the "let down" theory. The defense was playing inspired the first half despite being put in bad positions over and over again in the first half. They started breaking in the second when they started to wear down and it was clear the offense was not going to be able to sustain anything.
This team has a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball. The talent at the skill positions is not where it needs to be for them to compete consistently. A lot of work is needed there.
Jones hasn’t been outstanding any time this season. Had recently elevated his play to mediocre before his injury. Comes back and displays all of his shortcomings. That is very concerning. I was totally sold on Jones after 2019 but have done a 180.
In fact, I’d say Jones is the anti Eli. He can run but can’t see the field.
I don't think Giants match up well with the Cardinals.
The Giants have no game changer on offense right now.
The Giants are still a work in progress.
Oh and as someone astutely mentioned on another thread, a Josh Allen was pretty much crap his first two years until they actually surrounded him with much better O weapons. That should happen for Jones one we upgrade the WR position and of course getting a healthy (hopefully) SB back. The OL looks like we’re making headway for the future.
Finally, I believe playing DJ with a hammy was a bad move, but I don’t have the info the Giants possess. I do know a ton about hammys though..Not saying they will, but I’d rest DJ for the remainder of the regular season until the playoffs, if there is one for us.
I think winning the division and having the experience of playing a playoff game is valuable for team building and setting expectations. Good coaches know how to use that to build upon, no matter how they got there. It is valuable from a confidence standpoint. The players don't view it the same way fans do. The players don't care whether we're drafting top ten or not.
But that's why I said we're in a good spot either way. Both for fans and team. They have a shot at both. Division title and Playoffs Game or Top 10 pick.
Next week hopefully is bounce back week.
And don’t think Washington has it easy in their final 3 too.
Seattle....tough
Carolina....easy, but not a given
Philadelphia....this new running qb has reenergized them.tough game
Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.
Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
I think he will be back next year for the full year so I think it's kind of an exercise in futility.
At the time, seemed like 7-9 could win the East, and it still very much could.
So far we’re 2-1 in that stretch, and probably have to finish 2-1 to have a shot.
Giants have a real gut check now...can they bounce back after worst game of the season? Steal one of either Browns or Ravens, then beat the Cowboys on the final day?
Obviously, Jones at less than 100% severely limits our already limited offense. But we’re still very much in a playoff race
IMO the final decision making about futures of DG, Jones, Garrett, Engram, several others comes after it’s all done
But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.
The 2 big issues reared their ugly heads again yesterday. Pocket awareness and ball security. He was back to missing wide open targets as he did not go through progressions. Also, aside from the first fumble caused by Golden which no QB would have a chance on, he treated the ball like it was on fire.
All that said, if we can go to Seattle and win with McCoy, there's no reason we can't beat Cleveland at home with him.
Washington is going to lose next week with or without Smith. In fact, I think there's a good chance by the time we take the field Sunday night we'll have a shot to gain on the entire division.
But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.
They used to say that you never know what kind of quarterback you have until after three years. I know people say that the old way is outdated and ancient, but I think it you look at MOST quarterbacks around the league, 3 years is still pretty much the standard evaluation time.
Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.
Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
We can disagree buddy. I spend a bunch of time watching the 2018 QB class on GamePass, mostly out of curiosity and because I never saw them play. Josh Allen was pure crap in the main his first few years, notwithstanding some nice to decent outings along the way. He’s made a nice leap from approx. the middle of last year until now..Jones has had not too much more than 20 starts with two OCs..He’s got the tools and wheels. He just needs to keep learning as he plays. This setback hasn’t done him any favors.
Ultimately, it’s Judge’s call..
After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.
Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?
Jones will get next season to prove himself, highly doubt the leadership washes its hand of him based on current landscape of performance, injury, etc. Would be surprised if they even used a top 10 pick on a QB in 2021. This might not unwind in a way fans will be patient with ...
But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.
Isn't the rest of this year critical first?
After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.
Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?
With the exception of Rosen, I don't think the book was written on any of those guys at the end of year two.
Lastly, although obvious to many (I certainly suffer from clueless syndrome at times) I either remembered or just now realized that I don't get the sweets of a great win without the sours of a loss. So, after each game I have to put effort into grounding my emotions properly.
As for the Giants, the NFL is full of sour losses nearly every week. The Giants still lack talent in key positions, Judge is a rookie coach still learning, the Giants as a team are still learning how to handle success and adversity. It's tough to win in the NFL, the margin between a win and a loss are razor thin. Finally, the Giants are showing to me that the arrow is pointing up mostly because of Judge and I am thankful for that.
Jones will get next season to prove himself, highly doubt the leadership washes its hand of him based on current landscape of performance, injury, etc. Would be surprised if they even used a top 10 pick on a QB in 2021. This might not unwind in a way fans will be patient with ...
This is clearly possible. Jones keeps his starting job to start the season but the Giants pick another QB.
That drama will be a bit too much for some here.
Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.
Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
Most posters have no idea what’s going on around the rest of the league.
If you can’t see the he steady improvement Allen has been making you just can’t see...
So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.
Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.
Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
He wasn't deteriorating, but Collinsworth said last night he was the most inaccurate passer his first two years.
Allen was basically getting by with total athleticism - running (and creating), and his lethal arm.
You could even see that in last year's playoff game where he was playing with his hair on fire..including some bonehead turnovers.
As his cast has gotten better, he's had breakout year and appears to be a star in the making.
Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.
Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
Correct post. Allen has been progressing very well over his young career. The improvement you look for in a franchise guy.
And whoa is BBI today if you are throwing out the "B" word on Daniel Jones at 9am on a Monday.
So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.
I guess we will.
A better veteran will want the job though. And I don't see DJ as having the character that needs "pushing", which is a good thing but may leave him outside looking in too.
He should be benched till he heals up. But Murray killed us with his legs.
Mayfield won't have no where the same skillset like Murray. This Dline should be able to catch up with Mayfield/ contain him and shut him down but it was just no way to keep up with Murray. Need more speed on this dline, if you have fast edges he will try and run up the middle which would be easy for the dline to grab him but he was just running off the edges with ease.
Giants should put up a good game vs Browns tho, if Giants do lose im sure its ganna be really close, they are built to beat a team like browns. Big hog mollie dline to shut down Chubb, make Mayfield have to throw and its game over
On the bright side yesterday, the defense played well enough to win.
Special teams coverage unit really needs to tighten up.
His mobility is a massive part of his game. Yesterday he could not move at all. I don't think it's fair to evaluate him based on yesterday, considering he was handicapped.
excellent perspective.
Quote:
simply because the similarities between the college game and pro game have increased substantially. You aren't learning a whole new game now like you used to.
After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.
Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?
With the exception of Rosen, I don't think the book was written on any of those guys at the end of year two.
The book isn't written on Rosen either. But did any of those players play significantly better or worse in year 3?
I think what you will see from Daniel Jones will look a lot like what you have seen so far this year, just like with those guys.
I really wanted the Giants to win yesterday and was really disappointed in how they played. It impacted my afternoon.
It shouldn't - but it did. I just want them to be good b/c they haven't been for so long...or at least it seems like it :)
One could argue that Lamar Jackson has struggled in year three compared to year 2. In the past two or three weeks, I've read he needs to learn to read defenses better in the passing game or risk being obsolete in 2 or 3 years.
2) more talent in linebacking spot
3) Jones is still not a sure thing
4) line is improved but not the road graders it looked like--- still room to upgrade a spot.
5) Special teams its amazing how they are just a net negative this year on a well coached team overall
2) more talent in linebacking spot
3) Jones is still not a sure thing
4) line is improved but not the road graders it looked like--- still room to upgrade a spot.
5) Special teams its amazing how they are just a net negative this year on a well coached team overall
Good summary, and good to see you posting hitdog
I will feel a lot better if we have a reversal of outcomes next weekend with WFT losing and us winning. But, we have a hard matchup. I think too many, people, even in week 15, continue to overlook Cleveland as the same old shit. But, they are a good team this year with a tough defense. This will be a tough game. So, without the advantage of being tied with WFT (or one game ahead), a WFT loss doesn't do as much for us if we can't pull off an upset of Cleveland.
If we both lose next week, we have to be one game better with only 2 remaining. So, even if WFT splits their last 2, we MUST beat Baltimore and then Dallas, which is no easy task. WFT's last 2 wins really turned the division on it's head. Prior to last week's win over Pittsburgh, it was looking like we were the team to beat. Now, they are.
Even at their worst struggles those two haven't approached the depths of Jones's production.
What reason is there to believe that Jones will bounce back next year and throw for 30/10, 4500 yards, and lead this team to 25+ points per game? At this point, just blind faith.
This is only the middle of his second season, and he just came off a pretty good stretch before injury.
I still think there is a lot left to be written about him.
Quote:
tonight, if you google "Baker Mayfield Lamar Jackson" there are numerous articles this morning focusing on the different directions they appear to be trending this year compared to years past.
Even at their worst struggles those two haven't approached the depths of Jones's production.
What reason is there to believe that Jones will bounce back next year and throw for 30/10, 4500 yards, and lead this team to 25+ points per game? At this point, just blind faith.
So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.
You are probably right. But there could be an interesting collision between the "Giants Way" and the "Patriots Way".
Mara/Gettleman will take the steadier, patient approach.
Judge, on the other hand, has been in an environment that is more cutthroat and willing to cut bait and move on...
If Jones struggles down stretch, and Judge is not convinced, this could get interesting...
Quote:
I believe Jones will likely be the QB for next season. I also believe the New York Giants are unlikely to take a QB in the first round, rendering his job safe for another season, or at the very least to start the season. I do agree we need a better veteran to back him up and push him, similar in in style to what he is.
So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.
You are probably right. But there could be an interesting collision between the "Giants Way" and the "Patriots Way".
Mara/Gettleman will take the steadier, patient approach.
Judge, on the other hand, has been in an environment that is more cutthroat and willing to cut bait and move on...
If Jones struggles down stretch, and Judge is not convinced, this could get interesting...
Of course, this assumes he can play. Yesterday likely put next week in jeopardy and possibly more.
The offensive roster and gameplan could take on an entirely different shape next season, including DJ.
This is a good point. The discussion around Jones is always, “can he manage the game and avoid turnovers?” - the discussion is never about stopping Jones. Reminds me of Trubisky.
Or possibly a rookie. Everybody should have a backup plan.
Quote:
is, and likely will.
Or possibly a rookie. Everybody should have a backup plan.
I'd be fine with that too. Whatever Judge wants to do.
Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.
These kinds of debates are what make boards like this fun.
Rumors of the pocket passer's death are greatly exaggerated.
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.
Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.
So we're creating excuses for the poor quarterback play? Again?
I think it was Vin_Cuccs yesterday who said, "If you switched the quarterbacks yesterday the Giants win the game." This is damn right.
And Sean said something important above: who is coming into a Giants game and saying, "We have to stop Jones"? What does he do that's exceptional?
This is one area where the decision must be left with the one objective guy at the table: Judge. If he wants Jones back as the undisputed starter (I don't know why he would), then bring Jones back as the undisputed starter. If he wants competition brought in, bring it in. If he wants to explore trading Jones, explore it.
He runs the RPO game exceptionally well. His designed run game is REALLY good.
That skill doesn't age well ... and doesn't play well when you have ankle and hamstring injuries.
That's a problem.
no great edge rushers and patchwork secondary.
Quote:
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.
Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.
So we're creating excuses for the poor quarterback play? Again?
I think it was Vin_Cuccs yesterday who said, "If you switched the quarterbacks yesterday the Giants win the game." This is damn right.
And Sean said something important above: who is coming into a Giants game and saying, "We have to stop Jones"? What does he do that's exceptional?
This is one area where the decision must be left with the one objective guy at the table: Judge. If he wants Jones back as the undisputed starter (I don't know why he would), then bring Jones back as the undisputed starter. If he wants competition brought in, bring it in. If he wants to explore trading Jones, explore it.
Terps, piss poor line play is not an excuse. It is a factor. Is it conincidence that the Giants 4 game win streak coincided with the best offensive line play we've seen from this team in a decade?
Secondly, if we switch QB's yesterday we win. So you're saying if you switch two QB's who rely on their mobility to make plays, but one of them has a leg taken away and then has zero mobility we would have won? I agree. So basically if Kyler Murray was confined to the pocket yesterday with no escapability, that would be the comparison, no?
You don't consider them excuses because it's hard to accept that we might not have a quarterback, and you want to be optimistic. I get it; I'm in the same boat. What has me optimistic is that maybe Judge will be the voice of reason that's been missing these last few years, and we'll get out ahead of a problem for once.
If you need everything to be great for the quarterback to succeed, then you don't have a quarterback.
What he got going for him? Good running game. Good OL. Good defense.
Mayfield was a bumbling fool last year....this year not so much.
Exactly.
Needs a better OL, better WRs, better TE, better RBs, better OC, better game planning, etc.
At least Eli was old.
Jones is young, mobile and, apparently, smart.
All aboard the Excuse Express!
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.
Exactly.
Needs a better OL, better WRs, better TE, better RBs, better OC, better game planning, etc.
At least Eli was old.
Jones is young, mobile and, apparently, smart.
All aboard the Excuse Express!
Biggest issue with Eli was the OL.
He usually could work with whatever else he was given, he constantly had a changing supporting cast.
What he had from 2005 thru 2011-ish was a veteran OL that knew how to play.
Even after that, from 2012 thru 2015 he was putting up big numbers.
The overall team was just receeding.
One could argue that Lamar Jackson has struggled in year three compared to year 2. In the past two or three weeks, I've read he needs to learn to read defenses better in the passing game or risk being obsolete in 2 or 3 years.
Your logic is all over the map. You think Mayfield made a huge jump in performance this year without realizing how much better their defense and running game are?
When you talk about Jones it is all about the line play and other weapons that impact performance. yet you throw out a "look how much better Mayfield got in one year" without any of that?
Jones and Mayfield can both succeed when presented with ideal conditions. So can 30-40 other QBs currently on NFL rosters. I think both teams were hoping for more when drafting those guys in the top-10.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
Take it one step further. Was the offense all that much different in Seattle without Jones? Not really.
Jones isn't scaring anyone, even when he's healthy.
He has shown the ability to take it to the house from a long distance rushing. How can you say it makes no difference, and that teams don't need to game plan that?
The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.
Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.
This x1000.
WFT scored 2 defensive td's yesterday and directly set up another fg with yet another turnover deep in SF territory. I give them a lot of credit for the way they are playing right now especially their D, but if Haskins has to start next week there's a very good chance we take the field Sunday night with a chance for first.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
Giants had no chance yesterday period no matter who played qb including Johnny Unitas with the pathetic pass pro they got up front. McCoy is not mobile at all.
The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.
Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.
Quote:
the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
Giants had no chance yesterday period no matter who played qb including Johnny Unitas with the pathetic pass pro they got up front. McCoy is not mobile at all.
He has shown the ability to take it to the house from a long distance rushing. How can you say it makes no difference, and that teams don't need to game plan that?
I agree with you that it's his best attribute. But he's not the same type of runner as those guys. Improvisation is a big part of what Jackson and Murray do...that was painfully clear yesterday. Jones's runs have to be prescribed. That's fine, but he's not in those guys' class as a passer even when he's healthy. He's a better thrower than Jackson, but he's not a better passer...it's a key distinction. He doesn't extend plays to pass, he doesn't see the field well, and his pocket presence is atrocious.
His output this year has been unbelievably bad. 9 total TDs in 12 starts in today's NFL is incredible. If we'd picked him in the 6th round we'd universally be calling for change.
Hopefully we win 2 of the next three and make the playoffs
Jones: taps the ball over and over
Me: THROW IT!!!!
Jones: Taps ball again.
Me: I CAN'T WATCH THIS! Closes eyes.
Jones: I don't know I shut my eyes.
Me: Opens eyes and the football is rolling around...AGAIN!
I am sick of that. I don't care what we have to do, but I hate that scene. Make it go away.
Coach him up.
Or
Get rid of him.
If we go 5-11 or 6-10 and have a shot at another QB.
Draft him.
Please.
Yikes.
In hindsight, I think it was a mistake but injuries are very tricky to deal with so I can't kill anyone over it.
The best case scenario for yesterday was winning while giving Jones a full 2 weeks.
The worst case scenario was losing with a hobbled Jones and having him re-aggravate it basically compounding the loss with the re-aggravation.
We took the best case scenario off the table and played right into the worst case scenario. At least if we lost with McCoy we'd feel better about next week and beyond.
Quote:
do go thru an exhaustive pre-check evaluation of DJ in making their decision.
The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.
Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.
The OL didn't do a terrible job run blocking yesterday. Gallman actually looked good. The inexplicably did not fully commit to the run. The game was not out of reach in the first half, even at 13-0. Relying heavily on the passing game when your QB can't move and your OL can't stop their pass rush is just plain stupid.
Yeah but I didn't say terrible, I said not effective.
While I get your sentiment that you would have liked to have seen more runs, I don't really recall anything obvious other than the 3rd and 1 deepish throw to Shepard that I would have called run versus pass. And it's not like there weren't a lot of safe shorter throws, but they didn't convert them for numerous reasons.
My point is he took hits because the Offense played poorly for almost the whole game. I don't think the coaches planned on that.
Dak
Goff
Mahomes
Watson
Jackson
Allen
Mayfield
Murray
Burrow
Herbert
A lot of the guys on that list aren't perfect, but they showed something to give you some hope in year 1, year 2, or both. You pointed to his stats last year...he wasn't good last year. Many of use pointed out the problems with his game then that have only manifested themselves further this season.
Why are we attached to him? Why should we be? Why can't we try to improve at the position?
Yikes.
Holy shit.
Jones is just way below average.
Jones is just way below average.
Well, let's save this post for week 17 shall we?
more like Eli 2004 - Feb 3, 2008.
Quote:
I'm just not as sure as some of you that he's not.
That;s where I fall on this. And, that is what makes it difficult to plan the future.
No one is absolutely convinced he is or his isn't.
What you read on BBI are posters that are just using their gut feelings after watching him but fronting that with more definitive language.
Not everybody thinks the same nor posts the same. Hence the debates.
Yikes.
I think Jones has had 3-4 guys get tackled just short of the end zone after long passes this year (it happened yesterday)...but even if you give him credit for those, his numbers still suck.