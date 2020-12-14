A setback is just a set up for a comeback

for display only
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:26 am
You can't get too high or two low. We wanted meaningful football in December and we still have it. We are one game out of first place with three to go.

While Washington won yesterday, Alex Smith was injured and should Dwayne Haskins have to play any significant time moving forward, that is an advantage for us, putting Washington in the same boat as us with an injured QB. Next week could be a reversal of this week. We'll know the result of the Washington/Seattle game going into Sunday night, just like they knew they could win to take over first place yesterday heading into their game.

There are multiple perspectives on yesterday that I can see:

1. Typical Giants. This just had Giants let down game written all over it. Seen this movie so many times that I turned the game off right after Arizona went right down the field after half time. No regrets. I've seen this game over multiple decades, coaches, and quarterbacks. They just didn't have the stuff. The game plan was poor, we clearly had a less than 100% starting QB, and we were facing a team with their backs against the wall who were coming off a 3 game losing streak. If you think about it, this one should have been easy for all of us to predict if we really thought about it. The Giants had won four in a row (leads to the next perspective), the Cardinals had lost 3 in a row, the Giants had their fans believing, the Cardinals had their fans doubting, and viola. Let down game.

2. The Giants had still won four in a row coming into this game. A feat they have not accomplished since 2016. This is still a young team learning how to deal both with adversity, and possibly reading their own newspaper clippings. This was a total team loss and a team that just looked flat and uninspired since the jump. How they respond next week I think will actually tell us a little more about Judge and this team than yesterday itself did. Obviously Jones' is going to be key going forward. As long as he didn't experience any set back by playing yesterday, and can keep progressing toward a healthier hamstring, we still have a chance to get back to the form of the past month.

3. Big picture perspective on this season. We are one game out of first place with three to play. No matter how you felt about the team heading into this season, I think we can all agree that they are in a better place now than they were then, and that some questions have been answered (Judge), and some remain questions (Jones), but have made some progress. We wanted meaningful games in December and we have them. All we can do is sit back, enjoy the ride, and hope for the best.

Silver lining... Dropping out of 1st place yesterday put the Giants back in to the top 10 in the draft. The Giants are actually sitting in a pretty unique, decent position. With three games to play, the Giants have a chance at either a division title and playoff birth, or a top 10 pick. One way or the other, this is setting up to position the team nicely for next season, which at the end of they day I think is all any of us ever expected at the beginning of this season. To see what we had and hopefully get ready to legitimately compete in the league again in 2021. We are still on track for that, no matter what happens.
Interestingly enough....  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:41 am : link
I feel kind of numb to yesterday, and it's a welcome feeling. I turned it off and went about my day. I was disappointed, yes, but not that eating sort of disappointment that just gnaws at you until Wednesday or so....

That's why I title the post the way I did. It just feels like a set back, but that we are still on the same course we were before.

This team started 1-7. 1-7! 4-1 since. It feels like a different season.
That is what I needed the morning after. I feel the same way. You could tell right away that they just couldn’t match the energy level of the Cards. And then when they tried to change things up, they made too many mistakes.

Losses like this will happen. They happen to every team. The problem was the 1-7 start.

What was really upsetting is that our young QB appears to be a bust. That’s the problem, not the loss itself.
The next 3 games are important..  
Sean : 12/14/2020 8:45 am : link
I’d like to see 7-9, split the next two and then beat Dallas. Regardless of playoffs, that would be a strong season.
if we can somehow flip the script next week, that'd be dandy.

I worry that playing Jones was the wrong move yesterday. Judge should take some heat for that.
Well, as for Jones....  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:47 am : link
I don't think yesterday is a fair game to evaluate him on.

His mobility is a massive part of his game. Yesterday he could not move at all. I don't think it's fair to evaluate him based on yesterday, considering he was handicapped.
RE: The next 3 games are important..  
ryanmkeane : 12/14/2020 8:47 am : link
In comment 15079393 Sean said:
Quote:
I’d like to see 7-9, split the next two and then beat Dallas. Regardless of playoffs, that would be a strong season.

one thing is for certain is that  
ryanmkeane : 12/14/2020 8:48 am : link
Jones struggled big time yesterday, but Haskins is just plain awful. If he is forced to play the last few games, that would be a huge negative for WFT.
I think what yesterday said to me  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 8:50 am : link
was that the Giants, while improving, still have too many holes on the roster to paper over. Where this team really is is somewhere between the team we saw in Seattle and the team we saw yesterday. They are playing meaningful football because they are in a ridiculously poor division, not because they are a legit good team.

I don't believe in the "let down" theory. The defense was playing inspired the first half despite being put in bad positions over and over again in the first half. They started breaking in the second when they started to wear down and it was clear the offense was not going to be able to sustain anything.

This team has a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball. The talent at the skill positions is not where it needs to be for them to compete consistently. A lot of work is needed there.
It isn’t just about yesterday.  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 8:51 am : link
Thomas had a terrible game but, considering he has been outstanding recently, I chalk it up to a let down. I don’t think Thomas is a bust at all, just a young player learning.

Jones hasn’t been outstanding any time this season. Had recently elevated his play to mediocre before his injury. Comes back and displays all of his shortcomings. That is very concerning. I was totally sold on Jones after 2019 but have done a 180.

In fact, I’d say Jones is the anti Eli. He can run but can’t see the field.
We are still missing a lot of pieces  
Tom from LI : 12/14/2020 8:52 am : link
my ultimate goal is 8&8. Playoffs would be nice, but I want a non losing season more importantly.

I don't think Giants match up well with the Cardinals.

The Giants have no game changer on offense right now.

The Giants are still a work in progress.
Yes, I think we need a top 10 draft pick way more  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 8:53 am : link
Than a first round playoff loss.
I am not sure that one playoff game  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/14/2020 8:55 am : link
is worth sliding 9 spots throughout the draft. We absolutely need more talent at positions that are hard to fill in free agency. While I am not going to complain if we get a playoff game, it seems like a high price long-term.
As I said on another thread, Jones needs to be healthy  
Big Blue '56 : 12/14/2020 8:57 am : link
to be effective. That and continued progress under a new OC as he showed for 3 1/2 games of errorless ball until his wheels were taken away.Do that to Murray, Wilson, Mahomes, et al and you take away what makes them a double threat.

Oh and as someone astutely mentioned on another thread, a Josh Allen was pretty much crap his first two years until they actually surrounded him with much better O weapons. That should happen for Jones one we upgrade the WR position and of course getting a healthy (hopefully) SB back. The OL looks like we’re making headway for the future.

Finally, I believe playing DJ with a hammy was a bad move, but I don’t have the info the Giants possess. I do know a ton about hammys though..Not saying they will, but I’d rest DJ for the remainder of the regular season until the playoffs, if there is one for us.
I think the playoff game is more meaningful than just getting one....  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 8:58 am : link
for the fans' sake.

I think winning the division and having the experience of playing a playoff game is valuable for team building and setting expectations. Good coaches know how to use that to build upon, no matter how they got there. It is valuable from a confidence standpoint. The players don't view it the same way fans do. The players don't care whether we're drafting top ten or not.

But that's why I said we're in a good spot either way. Both for fans and team. They have a shot at both. Division title and Playoffs Game or Top 10 pick.
Yes, we can either go first place, or top 10 draft pick....best of both worlds I suppose.

Next week hopefully is bounce back week.

And don’t think Washington has it easy in their final 3 too.
Seattle....tough
Carolina....easy, but not a given
Philadelphia....this new running qb has reenergized them.tough game
Rooting hard for the playoffs, but if you tell me the Silver Lining  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:02 am : link
is a Top 10 pick yet again, then the real consolation prize the team needs is a new General Manager using it.
Josh Allen showed improvement in every metric  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 9:03 am : link
Between year 1 in 2018 and year 2 in 2019. That set him up for a break out 2020, which is a familiar pattern for an emerging star.

Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.

Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,
I'm not here to argue about Jones or make excuses for him.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 9:07 am : link
I'm just waiting to see what happens.

I think he will be back next year for the full year so I think it's kind of an exercise in futility.
Going into the home stretch of 6 games when we were 3-7, I figured we had 2 winnable games (Bengals, Cowboys) and 4 tough games (Seattle, Arizona, Cleveland, Baltimore.

At the time, seemed like 7-9 could win the East, and it still very much could.

So far we’re 2-1 in that stretch, and probably have to finish 2-1 to have a shot.

Giants have a real gut check now...can they bounce back after worst game of the season? Steal one of either Browns or Ravens, then beat the Cowboys on the final day?

Obviously, Jones at less than 100% severely limits our already limited offense. But we’re still very much in a playoff race

IMO the final decision making about futures of DG, Jones, Garrett, Engram, several others comes after it’s all done
Of course Jones will be back next year  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:11 am : link
the futility is continuing to let him start games if he isn't improving.
Jones will almost certainly be the starting QB going into next year. I doubt the Giants will spend a first or second round pick this year on a QB or spend substantial money on a vet for competition.

But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.
I pretty much agree..  
Chris684 : 12/14/2020 9:13 am : link
My problem yesterday was specifically Jones, more than the loss itself. The loss I think we can rebound from. I actually think we will. For me, what we have in Jones is becoming more confusing than it is clear.

The 2 big issues reared their ugly heads again yesterday. Pocket awareness and ball security. He was back to missing wide open targets as he did not go through progressions. Also, aside from the first fumble caused by Golden which no QB would have a chance on, he treated the ball like it was on fire.

All that said, if we can go to Seattle and win with McCoy, there's no reason we can't beat Cleveland at home with him.

Washington is going to lose next week with or without Smith. In fact, I think there's a good chance by the time we take the field Sunday night we'll have a shot to gain on the entire division.
RE: Agree with you Britt.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 9:14 am : link
In comment 15079444 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Jones will almost certainly be the starting QB going into next year. I doubt the Giants will spend a first or second round pick this year on a QB or spend substantial money on a vet for competition.

But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.


They used to say that you never know what kind of quarterback you have until after three years. I know people say that the old way is outdated and ancient, but I think it you look at MOST quarterbacks around the league, 3 years is still pretty much the standard evaluation time.
RE: Josh Allen showed improvement in every metric  
Big Blue '56 : 12/14/2020 9:17 am : link
In comment 15079426 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Between year 1 in 2018 and year 2 in 2019. That set him up for a break out 2020, which is a familiar pattern for an emerging star.

Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.

Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,


We can disagree buddy. I spend a bunch of time watching the 2018 QB class on GamePass, mostly out of curiosity and because I never saw them play. Josh Allen was pure crap in the main his first few years, notwithstanding some nice to decent outings along the way. He’s made a nice leap from approx. the middle of last year until now..Jones has had not too much more than 20 starts with two OCs..He’s got the tools and wheels. He just needs to keep learning as he plays. This setback hasn’t done him any favors.

Ultimately, it’s Judge’s call..
I don't think it takes three years in most cases  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 9:27 am : link
simply because the similarities between the college game and pro game have increased substantially. You aren't learning a whole new game now like you used to.

After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.

Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?

cosmic  
JonC : 12/14/2020 9:29 am : link
Totally agree on needing the talent more right now, this roster will look considerably different when/if it makes the playoffs.

Jones will get next season to prove himself, highly doubt the leadership washes its hand of him based on current landscape of performance, injury, etc. Would be surprised if they even used a top 10 pick on a QB in 2021. This might not unwind in a way fans will be patient with ...
RE: Agree with you Britt.  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:33 am : link
In comment 15079444 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Jones will almost certainly be the starting QB going into next year. I doubt the Giants will spend a first or second round pick this year on a QB or spend substantial money on a vet for competition.

But next year is critical. He has to show some pretty significant development or it is time to consider that he is not the answer and time to look elsewhere.


Isn't the rest of this year critical first?
RE: I don't think it takes three years in most cases  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 9:35 am : link
In comment 15079467 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
simply because the similarities between the college game and pro game have increased substantially. You aren't learning a whole new game now like you used to.

After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.

Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?


With the exception of Rosen, I don't think the book was written on any of those guys at the end of year two.
I certainly struggled with disappointment yesterday, but the reason is simple, I lost perspective. The annoying thing is I knew I was over valuing the results of the game before it even started (I was setup to be too excited for a win, and very disappointed in a loss, although the context of a loss matters).

Lastly, although obvious to many (I certainly suffer from clueless syndrome at times) I either remembered or just now realized that I don't get the sweets of a great win without the sours of a loss. So, after each game I have to put effort into grounding my emotions properly.

As for the Giants, the NFL is full of sour losses nearly every week. The Giants still lack talent in key positions, Judge is a rookie coach still learning, the Giants as a team are still learning how to handle success and adversity. It's tough to win in the NFL, the margin between a win and a loss are razor thin. Finally, the Giants are showing to me that the arrow is pointing up mostly because of Judge and I am thankful for that.
As far as Haskins, I don't think he is a fair comparison...  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 9:38 am : link
because his problem seems to be rooted in attitude and work ethic.
RE: cosmic  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:38 am : link
In comment 15079477 JonC said:
Quote:
Totally agree on needing the talent more right now, this roster will look considerably different when/if it makes the playoffs.

Jones will get next season to prove himself, highly doubt the leadership washes its hand of him based on current landscape of performance, injury, etc. Would be surprised if they even used a top 10 pick on a QB in 2021. This might not unwind in a way fans will be patient with ...


This is clearly possible. Jones keeps his starting job to start the season but the Giants pick another QB.

That drama will be a bit too much for some here.
RE: Josh Allen showed improvement in every metric  
bw in dc : 12/14/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 15079426 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Between year 1 in 2018 and year 2 in 2019. That set him up for a break out 2020, which is a familiar pattern for an emerging star.

Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.

Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,


Most posters have no idea what’s going on around the rest of the league.

If you can’t see the he steady improvement Allen has been making you just can’t see...
Again, I'm not here to argue about or nor do I care to this morning.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 9:43 am : link
I believe Jones will likely be the QB for next season. I also believe the New York Giants are unlikely to take a QB in the first round, rendering his job safe for another season, or at the very least to start the season. I do agree we need a better veteran to back him up and push him, similar in in style to what he is.

So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.
RE: Josh Allen showed improvement in every metric  
BillKo : 12/14/2020 9:43 am : link
In comment 15079426 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Between year 1 in 2018 and year 2 in 2019. That set him up for a break out 2020, which is a familiar pattern for an emerging star.

Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.

Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,


He wasn't deteriorating, but Collinsworth said last night he was the most inaccurate passer his first two years.

Allen was basically getting by with total athleticism - running (and creating), and his lethal arm.

You could even see that in last year's playoff game where he was playing with his hair on fire..including some bonehead turnovers.

As his cast has gotten better, he's had breakout year and appears to be a star in the making.

RE: Josh Allen showed improvement in every metric  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 9:57 am : link
In comment 15079426 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Between year 1 in 2018 and year 2 in 2019. That set him up for a break out 2020, which is a familiar pattern for an emerging star.

Allen wasn’t actively deteriorating in his sophomore season. My lord, the excuses and whataboutism are starting to resemble the later Eli years and the denial surrounding that situation.

Plenty of top 10 QBs are busts. it isn’t a rare occurrence,


Correct post. Allen has been progressing very well over his young career. The improvement you look for in a franchise guy.

And whoa is BBI today if you are throwing out the "B" word on Daniel Jones at 9am on a Monday.
RE: Again, I'm not here to argue about or nor do I care to this morning.  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 10:01 am : link
In comment 15079505 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I believe Jones will likely be the QB for next season. I also believe the New York Giants are unlikely to take a QB in the first round, rendering his job safe for another season, or at the very least to start the season. I do agree we need a better veteran to back him up and push him, similar in in style to what he is.

So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.


I guess we will.

A better veteran will want the job though. And I don't see DJ as having the character that needs "pushing", which is a good thing but may leave him outside looking in too.
I just believe that we need a guy that is more similar to Jones.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 10:03 am : link
Colt McCoy is not that guy. We need a guy that is mobile so we can still run our offense if we need to, since that is what the offensive roster, and gameplan will be built around.
I think Giants have a really good shot verses Browns  
Danny Dimes : 12/14/2020 10:05 am : link
It all depends on Jones situation.
He should be benched till he heals up. But Murray killed us with his legs.
Mayfield won't have no where the same skillset like Murray. This Dline should be able to catch up with Mayfield/ contain him and shut him down but it was just no way to keep up with Murray. Need more speed on this dline, if you have fast edges he will try and run up the middle which would be easy for the dline to grab him but he was just running off the edges with ease.

Giants should put up a good game vs Browns tho, if Giants do lose im sure its ganna be really close, they are built to beat a team like browns. Big hog mollie dline to shut down Chubb, make Mayfield have to throw and its game over
A little disappointed with the coaching staff  
Rick in Dallas : 12/14/2020 10:11 am : link
Starting Jones who clearly was not 100% . Having said that the last 2 fumbles by Jones really concern me. He has got to protect the ball which is a major concern. Let’s see how he finishes the season.
On the bright side yesterday, the defense played well enough to win.
Special teams coverage unit really needs to tighten up.
RE: Well, as for Jones....  
Gettledogman : 12/14/2020 10:33 am : link
In comment 15079395 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I don't think yesterday is a fair game to evaluate him on.

His mobility is a massive part of his game. Yesterday he could not move at all. I don't think it's fair to evaluate him based on yesterday, considering he was handicapped.


excellent perspective.
RE: RE: I don't think it takes three years in most cases  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 11:59 am : link
In comment 15079488 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15079467 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


simply because the similarities between the college game and pro game have increased substantially. You aren't learning a whole new game now like you used to.

After two years I think most people knew what Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were. Josh Allen was improving significantly and he was more of a question mark coming into this year, but he was also a boom or bust prospect who was more of a project which makes sense.

Would those suggesting that we need to give Jones more time say the same with Dwayne Haskins? He has played much less. Or do most already believe he is a bust?




With the exception of Rosen, I don't think the book was written on any of those guys at the end of year two.


The book isn't written on Rosen either. But did any of those players play significantly better or worse in year 3?

I think what you will see from Daniel Jones will look a lot like what you have seen so far this year, just like with those guys.
I"ll admit..  
Dnew15 : 12/14/2020 12:02 pm : link
I couldn't just turn the game off yesterday and shrug it off.

I really wanted the Giants to win yesterday and was really disappointed in how they played. It impacted my afternoon.

It shouldn't - but it did. I just want them to be good b/c they haven't been for so long...or at least it seems like it :)
Baker Mayfield is playing significantly better in year 3 than he did..  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:04 pm : link
in year 2. Mayfield threw for 21 TD's and 22 INT's last season. This season, he already has 21 TD's to only 7 INT's with three games to go, and fighting for the playoffs.

One could argue that Lamar Jackson has struggled in year three compared to year 2. In the past two or three weeks, I've read he needs to learn to read defenses better in the passing game or risk being obsolete in 2 or 3 years.
Coincidentally, with the two of them playing each other....  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:11 pm : link
tonight, if you google "Baker Mayfield Lamar Jackson" there are numerous articles this morning focusing on the different directions they appear to be trending this year compared to years past.
the game was a good wake up call to the teams needs  
hitdog42 : 12/14/2020 12:13 pm : link
1) a real WR (or 2)
2) more talent in linebacking spot
3) Jones is still not a sure thing
4) line is improved but not the road graders it looked like--- still room to upgrade a spot.
5) Special teams its amazing how they are just a net negative this year on a well coached team overall
RE: the game was a good wake up call to the teams needs  
mfsd : 12/14/2020 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15079775 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
1) a real WR (or 2)
2) more talent in linebacking spot
3) Jones is still not a sure thing
4) line is improved but not the road graders it looked like--- still room to upgrade a spot.
5) Special teams its amazing how they are just a net negative this year on a well coached team overall


Good summary, and good to see you posting hitdog
Britt, while I didn't turn the game off after the opening drive of the 2nd half, I did turn to my son and say that's the game.

I will feel a lot better if we have a reversal of outcomes next weekend with WFT losing and us winning. But, we have a hard matchup. I think too many, people, even in week 15, continue to overlook Cleveland as the same old shit. But, they are a good team this year with a tough defense. This will be a tough game. So, without the advantage of being tied with WFT (or one game ahead), a WFT loss doesn't do as much for us if we can't pull off an upset of Cleveland.

If we both lose next week, we have to be one game better with only 2 remaining. So, even if WFT splits their last 2, we MUST beat Baltimore and then Dallas, which is no easy task. WFT's last 2 wins really turned the division on it's head. Prior to last week's win over Pittsburgh, it was looking like we were the team to beat. Now, they are.
RE: Coincidentally, with the two of them playing each other....  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15079769 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
tonight, if you google "Baker Mayfield Lamar Jackson" there are numerous articles this morning focusing on the different directions they appear to be trending this year compared to years past.


Even at their worst struggles those two haven't approached the depths of Jones's production.

What reason is there to believe that Jones will bounce back next year and throw for 30/10, 4500 yards, and lead this team to 25+ points per game? At this point, just blind faith.
The best Jones games this year  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/14/2020 12:26 pm : link
are the ones where he simply didn't mess up. That should say something about our QB right now.
Well Terps,  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:30 pm : link
I still go back to last year. Blind Faith or not, Jones three for 3000 yards in 13 games his rookie season, 24 TD's and 12 INT's, and added 300 yards rushing and 2 TD's on the ground.

This is only the middle of his second season, and he just came off a pretty good stretch before injury.

I still think there is a lot left to be written about him.
RE: RE: Coincidentally, with the two of them playing each other....  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15079788 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15079769 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


tonight, if you google "Baker Mayfield Lamar Jackson" there are numerous articles this morning focusing on the different directions they appear to be trending this year compared to years past.



Even at their worst struggles those two haven't approached the depths of Jones's production.

What reason is there to believe that Jones will bounce back next year and throw for 30/10, 4500 yards, and lead this team to 25+ points per game? At this point, just blind faith.
Good point. There were a few games before he got hurt where he managed to go turnover free. But, so far in his young career that is the anomaly, not the norm. I think he has shown enough to indicate he can be a good QB in this league. I do not think he has shown enough to think, let alone expect, he can be a top 10 QB with the kinds of numbers you highlighted. He simply turns the ball over at an alarming rate and not just INTs. Even if he had the other positive numbers, why would anyone expect less than 20+ turnovers from him?
RE: Again, I'm not here to argue about or nor do I care to this morning.  
bw in dc : 12/14/2020 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15079505 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I believe Jones will likely be the QB for next season. I also believe the New York Giants are unlikely to take a QB in the first round, rendering his job safe for another season, or at the very least to start the season. I do agree we need a better veteran to back him up and push him, similar in in style to what he is.

So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.


You are probably right. But there could be an interesting collision between the "Giants Way" and the "Patriots Way".

Mara/Gettleman will take the steadier, patient approach.

Judge, on the other hand, has been in an environment that is more cutthroat and willing to cut bait and move on...

If Jones struggles down stretch, and Judge is not convinced, this could get interesting...
But again, this thread is not meant to be a defense of Jones one way..  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:31 pm : link
or the other. There are plenty of those threads happening right now. I stand by the original post.
RE: RE: Again, I'm not here to argue about or nor do I care to this morning.  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15079803 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15079505 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


I believe Jones will likely be the QB for next season. I also believe the New York Giants are unlikely to take a QB in the first round, rendering his job safe for another season, or at the very least to start the season. I do agree we need a better veteran to back him up and push him, similar in in style to what he is.

So I guess we'll just wait and see what happens.



You are probably right. But there could be an interesting collision between the "Giants Way" and the "Patriots Way".

Mara/Gettleman will take the steadier, patient approach.

Judge, on the other hand, has been in an environment that is more cutthroat and willing to cut bait and move on...

If Jones struggles down stretch, and Judge is not convinced, this could get interesting...
I agree. As I warn against putting too much weight on the possible division title for the team, I warn against putting too much weight on a couple of turnover free games for Jones. He "bounced" right back yesterday with a crucial turnover and fumbled 2 more times. Because the Giants are now out of contention for the top QBs this draft, it all but cements his job for next year. But, as you say, a dismal last 4 games could change that. With the last 2 WFT wins, we went from the driver's seat in the division to chasing. Yesterday, Jones' play contributed heavily to that. If he manages to play and plays poorly the rest of the way, Judge may change this outlook.

Of course, this assumes he can play. Yesterday likely put next week in jeopardy and possibly more.
"Miss me now bitches?"  
Sec 103 : 12/14/2020 12:38 pm : link
Eli Manning
RE: I just believe that we need a guy that is more similar to Jones.  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15079534 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Colt McCoy is not that guy. We need a guy that is mobile so we can still run our offense if we need to, since that is what the offensive roster, and gameplan will be built around.


The offensive roster and gameplan could take on an entirely different shape next season, including DJ.
Then they should get a veteran backup that fits whatever that plan  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:40 pm : link
is, and likely will.
RE: The best Jones games this year  
Sean : 12/14/2020 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15079794 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
are the ones where he simply didn't mess up. That should say something about our QB right now.


This is a good point. The discussion around Jones is always, “can he manage the game and avoid turnovers?” - the discussion is never about stopping Jones. Reminds me of Trubisky.
RE: Then they should get a veteran backup that fits whatever that plan  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15079817 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is, and likely will.


Or possibly a rookie. Everybody should have a backup plan.
RE:  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15079813 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
Eli Manning
ill adapt a quote I saw about the NBA: Eli Manning plays a position that no longer exists.
RE: RE: Then they should get a veteran backup that fits whatever that plan  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15079825 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15079817 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


is, and likely will.



Or possibly a rookie. Everybody should have a backup plan.


I'd be fine with that too. Whatever Judge wants to do.
This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
cosmicj : 12/14/2020 12:49 pm : link
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.
RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.


Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.
RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
Dnew15 : 12/14/2020 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.


These kinds of debates are what make boards like this fun.
RE: RE:  
widmerseyebrow : 12/14/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15079828 cosmicj said:
Quote:
ill adapt a quote I saw about the NBA: Eli Manning plays a position that no longer exists.


Rumors of the pocket passer's death are greatly exaggerated.
RE: RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15079839 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:


Quote:


BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.



Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.


So we're creating excuses for the poor quarterback play? Again?

I think it was Vin_Cuccs yesterday who said, "If you switched the quarterbacks yesterday the Giants win the game." This is damn right.

And Sean said something important above: who is coming into a Giants game and saying, "We have to stop Jones"? What does he do that's exceptional?

This is one area where the decision must be left with the one objective guy at the table: Judge. If he wants Jones back as the undisputed starter (I don't know why he would), then bring Jones back as the undisputed starter. If he wants competition brought in, bring it in. If he wants to explore trading Jones, explore it.
There is an answer to this question...  
Dnew15 : 12/14/2020 1:33 pm : link
"And Sean said something important above: who is coming into a Giants game and saying, "We have to stop Jones"? What does he do that's exceptional?"

He runs the RPO game exceptionally well. His designed run game is REALLY good.

That skill doesn't age well ... and doesn't play well when you have ankle and hamstring injuries.

That's a problem.
people got ahead of themselves  
bc4life : 12/14/2020 1:34 pm : link
team is a work in progress, weaknesses are still weaknesses. OL might still add another player in early rounds.

no great edge rushers and patchwork secondary.
RE: RE: RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15079886 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15079839 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:


Quote:


BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.



Well, not coincidentally, the team's flaws from 2016-2019 seem to color/cloud the Quarterback evaluation.



So we're creating excuses for the poor quarterback play? Again?

I think it was Vin_Cuccs yesterday who said, "If you switched the quarterbacks yesterday the Giants win the game." This is damn right.

And Sean said something important above: who is coming into a Giants game and saying, "We have to stop Jones"? What does he do that's exceptional?

This is one area where the decision must be left with the one objective guy at the table: Judge. If he wants Jones back as the undisputed starter (I don't know why he would), then bring Jones back as the undisputed starter. If he wants competition brought in, bring it in. If he wants to explore trading Jones, explore it.


Terps, piss poor line play is not an excuse. It is a factor. Is it conincidence that the Giants 4 game win streak coincided with the best offensive line play we've seen from this team in a decade?

Secondly, if we switch QB's yesterday we win. So you're saying if you switch two QB's who rely on their mobility to make plays, but one of them has a leg taken away and then has zero mobility we would have won? I agree. So basically if Kyler Murray was confined to the pocket yesterday with no escapability, that would be the comparison, no?
I don't consider those excuses.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 1:35 pm : link
It just is what it is.
RE: I don't consider those excuses.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15079911 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It just is what it is.


You don't consider them excuses because it's hard to accept that we might not have a quarterback, and you want to be optimistic. I get it; I'm in the same boat. What has me optimistic is that maybe Judge will be the voice of reason that's been missing these last few years, and we'll get out ahead of a problem for once.

If you need everything to be great for the quarterback to succeed, then you don't have a quarterback.
RE: Baker Mayfield is playing significantly better in year 3 than he did..  
BillKo : 12/14/2020 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15079747 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
in year 2. Mayfield threw for 21 TD's and 22 INT's last season. This season, he already has 21 TD's to only 7 INT's with three games to go, and fighting for the playoffs.


What he got going for him? Good running game. Good OL. Good defense.

Mayfield was a bumbling fool last year....this year not so much.
RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
bw in dc : 12/14/2020 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.


Exactly.

Needs a better OL, better WRs, better TE, better RBs, better OC, better game planning, etc.

At least Eli was old.

Jones is young, mobile and, apparently, smart.

All aboard the Excuse Express!
RE: RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
BillKo : 12/14/2020 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15079924 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:


Quote:


BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.



Exactly.

Needs a better OL, better WRs, better TE, better RBs, better OC, better game planning, etc.

At least Eli was old.

Jones is young, mobile and, apparently, smart.

All aboard the Excuse Express!


Biggest issue with Eli was the OL.

He usually could work with whatever else he was given, he constantly had a changing supporting cast.

What he had from 2005 thru 2011-ish was a veteran OL that knew how to play.

Even after that, from 2012 thru 2015 he was putting up big numbers.

The overall team was just receeding.
RE: Baker Mayfield is playing significantly better in year 3 than he did..  
Mike from Ohio : 12/14/2020 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15079747 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
in year 2. Mayfield threw for 21 TD's and 22 INT's last season. This season, he already has 21 TD's to only 7 INT's with three games to go, and fighting for the playoffs.

One could argue that Lamar Jackson has struggled in year three compared to year 2. In the past two or three weeks, I've read he needs to learn to read defenses better in the passing game or risk being obsolete in 2 or 3 years.


Your logic is all over the map. You think Mayfield made a huge jump in performance this year without realizing how much better their defense and running game are?

When you talk about Jones it is all about the line play and other weapons that impact performance. yet you throw out a "look how much better Mayfield got in one year" without any of that?

Jones and Mayfield can both succeed when presented with ideal conditions. So can 30-40 other QBs currently on NFL rosters. I think both teams were hoping for more when drafting those guys in the top-10.
I've never varied from Jones' performance being tied to the rest....  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 2:23 pm : link
of the team. I even stated it directly above in my response to Terps, specifically the o-line (hence the running game as well).
put it this way  
hitdog42 : 12/14/2020 2:26 pm : link
the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
RE: put it this way  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15079985 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection
I don't know that they would have been better. But, I do feel 100% confident saying Jones absolutely should not have been playing. The way the Cards played, I think we still lose. But, maybe this game is closer and anything can happen. More importantly than the outcome for this game, playing Jones likely has him out again next week and possible beyond. On the other hand, sitting him 1 more week was not very likely to impact the outcome and makes it much more likely he is ready down the stretch, although still not guaranteed with a hammy. I would say Jones should not have even been practicing or a consideration yesterday.
RE: put it this way  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15079985 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection


Take it one step further. Was the offense all that much different in Seattle without Jones? Not really.

Jones isn't scaring anyone, even when he's healthy.
See I just can't wrap my head around that thinking.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 2:45 pm : link
Jones is third in the NFL in rushing for QB's. Right behind Jackson and Murray.

He has shown the ability to take it to the house from a long distance rushing. How can you say it makes no difference, and that teams don't need to game plan that?
This injury has taken away his biggest asset.  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 2:47 pm : link
.
Would find it hard to believe Judge and coaches didn't  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 2:48 pm : link
do go thru an exhaustive pre-check evaluation of DJ in making their decision.

The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.

Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.

RE: one thing is for certain is that  
Stu11 : 12/14/2020 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15079398 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones struggled big time yesterday, but Haskins is just plain awful. If he is forced to play the last few games, that would be a huge negative for WFT.

This x1000.
WFT scored 2 defensive td's yesterday and directly set up another fg with yet another turnover deep in SF territory. I give them a lot of credit for the way they are playing right now especially their D, but if Haskins has to start next week there's a very good chance we take the field Sunday night with a chance for first.
RE: put it this way  
Stu11 : 12/14/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15079985 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection

Giants had no chance yesterday period no matter who played qb including Johnny Unitas with the pathetic pass pro they got up front. McCoy is not mobile at all.
RE: Would find it hard to believe Judge and coaches didn't  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15080015 LBH15 said:
Quote:
do go thru an exhaustive pre-check evaluation of DJ in making their decision.

The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.

Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.
The OL didn't do a terrible job run blocking yesterday. Gallman actually looked good. The inexplicably did not fully commit to the run. The game was not out of reach in the first half, even at 13-0. Relying heavily on the passing game when your QB can't move and your OL can't stop their pass rush is just plain stupid.
RE: RE: put it this way  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15080021 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15079985 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


the giants would have been better off with mccoy at QB yesterday.
whether that is foot, or OL, or just inability to read a defense... is TBD.
but thats not a positive reflection


Giants had no chance yesterday period no matter who played qb including Johnny Unitas with the pathetic pass pro they got up front. McCoy is not mobile at all.
McCoy is not immobile. He isn't Jones, but he can move and run a little bit. He can also move a little in the pocket, which is something Jones could not do yesterday.
RE: See I just can't wrap my head around that thinking.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15080009 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Jones is third in the NFL in rushing for QB's. Right behind Jackson and Murray.

He has shown the ability to take it to the house from a long distance rushing. How can you say it makes no difference, and that teams don't need to game plan that?


I agree with you that it's his best attribute. But he's not the same type of runner as those guys. Improvisation is a big part of what Jackson and Murray do...that was painfully clear yesterday. Jones's runs have to be prescribed. That's fine, but he's not in those guys' class as a passer even when he's healthy. He's a better thrower than Jackson, but he's not a better passer...it's a key distinction. He doesn't extend plays to pass, he doesn't see the field well, and his pocket presence is atrocious.

His output this year has been unbelievably bad. 9 total TDs in 12 starts in today's NFL is incredible. If we'd picked him in the 6th round we'd universally be calling for change.

I didn’t expect to to win out  
ron mexico : 12/14/2020 3:11 pm : link
Bumps should have been expected.

Hopefully we win 2 of the next three and make the playoffs
Unconvinced  
Thegratefulhead : 12/14/2020 3:12 pm : link
Jones will figure it out. He looks really indecisive Britt.

Jones: taps the ball over and over

Me: THROW IT!!!!

Jones: Taps ball again.

Me: I CAN'T WATCH THIS! Closes eyes.

Jones: I don't know I shut my eyes.

Me: Opens eyes and the football is rolling around...AGAIN!

I am sick of that. I don't care what we have to do, but I hate that scene. Make it go away.

Coach him up.

Or

Get rid of him.

If we go 5-11 or 6-10 and have a shot at another QB.

Draft him.

Please.

You want a depressing stat?  
Sean : 12/14/2020 3:13 pm : link
Both Dak Prescott & Andy Daulton have thrown more TD passes than Jones this year. Raanan posted this on twitter.

Yikes.
I think it was clear that playing Jones yesterday was a mistake  
Chris684 : 12/14/2020 3:16 pm : link
and I say that as someone who called for playing him all week.

In hindsight, I think it was a mistake but injuries are very tricky to deal with so I can't kill anyone over it.

The best case scenario for yesterday was winning while giving Jones a full 2 weeks.

The worst case scenario was losing with a hobbled Jones and having him re-aggravate it basically compounding the loss with the re-aggravation.

We took the best case scenario off the table and played right into the worst case scenario. At least if we lost with McCoy we'd feel better about next week and beyond.
RE: RE: Would find it hard to believe Judge and coaches didn't  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15080024 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15080015 LBH15 said:


Quote:


do go thru an exhaustive pre-check evaluation of DJ in making their decision.

The fact is he got hit a lot. He didn't have an effective run game to rely upon because the OL played worse. He was slow in making reads and didn't throw the ball away and took sacks and more hits.

Applaud the courage and desire of him wanting to play, but not sure Judge planned on DJ and the rest of the Offense playing this bad and ultimately exacerbating his injury.


The OL didn't do a terrible job run blocking yesterday. Gallman actually looked good. The inexplicably did not fully commit to the run. The game was not out of reach in the first half, even at 13-0. Relying heavily on the passing game when your QB can't move and your OL can't stop their pass rush is just plain stupid.


Yeah but I didn't say terrible, I said not effective.

While I get your sentiment that you would have liked to have seen more runs, I don't really recall anything obvious other than the 3rd and 1 deepish throw to Shepard that I would have called run versus pass. And it's not like there weren't a lot of safe shorter throws, but they didn't convert them for numerous reasons.

My point is he took hits because the Offense played poorly for almost the whole game. I don't think the coaches planned on that.
Britt, I don't want to wait for it to click with Jones  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 3:17 pm : link
There are examples elsewhere in the league where you don't have to wait 3 years for it to click:

Dak
Goff
Mahomes
Watson
Jackson
Allen
Mayfield
Murray
Burrow
Herbert

A lot of the guys on that list aren't perfect, but they showed something to give you some hope in year 1, year 2, or both. You pointed to his stats last year...he wasn't good last year. Many of use pointed out the problems with his game then that have only manifested themselves further this season.

Why are we attached to him? Why should we be? Why can't we try to improve at the position?
RE: You want a depressing stat?  
Kyle_ : 12/14/2020 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15080038 Sean said:
Quote:
Both Dak Prescott & Andy Daulton have thrown more TD passes than Jones this year. Raanan posted this on twitter.

Yikes.

Holy shit.
If Andy Dalton were our QB this season we'd be in the playoffs  
Go Terps : 12/14/2020 3:20 pm : link
And Dalton is a decidedly average NFL QB.

Jones is just way below average.
I'm not convinced Jones is the longterm answer at this point, either..  
Britt in VA : 12/14/2020 3:41 pm : link
I'm just not as sure as some of you that he's not.
RE: If Andy Dalton were our QB this season we'd be in the playoffs  
ryanmkeane : 12/14/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15080049 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And Dalton is a decidedly average NFL QB.

Jones is just way below average.

Well, let's save this post for week 17 shall we?
RE: I'm not convinced Jones is the longterm answer at this point, either..  
Matt M. : 12/14/2020 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15080095 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I'm just not as sure as some of you that he's not.
That;s where I fall on this. And, that is what makes it difficult to plan the future.
RE: This whole debate about Jones is eerily reminding me of  
Victor in CT : 12/14/2020 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15079836 cosmicj said:
Quote:
BBI debates about Eli in 2016-19.


more like Eli 2004 - Feb 3, 2008.
RE: RE: I'm not convinced Jones is the longterm answer at this point, either..  
LBH15 : 12/14/2020 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15080111 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15080095 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


I'm just not as sure as some of you that he's not.

That;s where I fall on this. And, that is what makes it difficult to plan the future.


No one is absolutely convinced he is or his isn't.

What you read on BBI are posters that are just using their gut feelings after watching him but fronting that with more definitive language.

Not everybody thinks the same nor posts the same. Hence the debates.
RE: You want a depressing stat?  
Enzo : 12/14/2020 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15080038 Sean said:
Quote:
Both Dak Prescott & Andy Daulton have thrown more TD passes than Jones this year. Raanan posted this on twitter.

Yikes.

I think Jones has had 3-4 guys get tackled just short of the end zone after long passes this year (it happened yesterday)...but even if you give him credit for those, his numbers still suck.
