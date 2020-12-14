Daniel Jones poll — what’s the best course of action? Jim from Katonah : 12/14/2020 3:15 pm

Genuinely curious what you gentlemen are thinking concerning Jones. So here is the poll, with two options. (It’d be great if it didn’t devolve into a debate about Eli or DG or why a person’s vote is stupid etc.).



Option 1: Fully commit to Jones for at least another year, and use prime 2021 draft resources and big veteran $ on non-QBs (the “build around” option).



Option 2: Use either a first/second/third rounder on a QB, or sign a big $ starter quality vet, with an eye towards replacing Jones at some point in 2021 (the “he’s not the answer” option).



For me, it’s a difficult question. Feels like a big step back to give up so early on a guy who has flashed so many good things, especially in light of the new regime and lack of weapons. But ultimately, I think Jones lacks the natural instincts that all the top QBs have (the ability to see and feel pressure, move within the pocket, and quickly scan the field) — which I don’t think are teachable/attainable with more reps. And for that reason, I’d rather head back out into the market (option 2).



Curious what you all think.





