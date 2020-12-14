Daniel Jones poll — what’s the best course of action?

Genuinely curious what you gentlemen are thinking concerning Jones. So here is the poll, with two options. (It’d be great if it didn’t devolve into a debate about Eli or DG or why a person’s vote is stupid etc.).
Option 1: Fully commit to Jones for at least another year, and use prime 2021 draft resources and big veteran $ on non-QBs (the “build around” option).
Option 2: Use either a first/second/third rounder on a QB, or sign a big $ starter quality vet, with an eye towards replacing Jones at some point in 2021 (the “he’s not the answer” option).
For me, it’s a difficult question. Feels like a big step back to give up so early on a guy who has flashed so many good things, especially in light of the new regime and lack of weapons. But ultimately, I think Jones lacks the natural instincts that all the top QBs have (the ability to see and feel pressure, move within the pocket, and quickly scan the field) — which I don’t think are teachable/attainable with more reps. And for that reason, I’d rather head back out into the market (option 2).
Curious what you all think.
I think he will be fine with a good group around him and WR's to throw to.
As for another QB...I could live with Colt another year or two.
But option A from your list
If he isn't getting it done, give a rookie QB a shot. Jamie Newman an Desmond Ridder are dynamic guys I'd take a chance on in the 3rd.
Yes. Because it's professional football and it's his job, not intramural flag football.
That's a fair point, and it would be even more valid if the flaws we saw yesterday weren't identical to the ones we've seen from him throughout his short career.
Are you suggesting that he needs to be at/near 100% physically to not make dumb mental errors? Because if that's the case, it's not nearly as strong a defense as you think - there are going to be a lot of times over the course of an NFL career that a starting QB is going to be out there at less than 100%. If gutting out an injury means DJ is considerably more likely to play like shit, that's a pretty significant issue in and of itself.
I don't think one game alone should signal the death knell for DJ, but I also don't think it's helpful to pretend like it wasn't consistent with what we know his weaknesses to be even when he's healthy.
1 Trevor Lawrence Clemson Jr QB 1 6-6 220
4 Justin Fields Ohio St. Jr QB 2 6-3 228
11 Trey Lance No Dakota St. Soph QB 3 6-4 226
13 Zach Wilson BYU Jr QB 4 6-3 210
Assuming the Giants pick around 10th in the first round, Lawrence will be gone and Fields would cost a bundle on a trade up. Lance and Wilson might either still be available or reachable with a small to medium expense to trade up.
I'm starting to get worried about Jones, but as my daughter correctly pointed out, we weren't sure about Eli as late as late in 2007 regular season (over 3.5 years and nearly 50 games played).
I'd say we need to give Jones a full, regular off season, OTAs, MiniCamp, Training Camp and Preseason with Judge and his staff to see if / how he improves. The fumbling issues HAS to be fixed; it's a killer.
Let's see how the OL looks over the next 3 games. Jones needs some weapons. A good WR or TE should be available at around 10th overall. A hopefully healthy and full recovered Barkley is obviously a huge asset.
In short, too early to cut bait and move on from Jones.
Hell, I could argue that we draft a QB in round one - say, Wilson - and let him and Jones battle it out. Or do the Cards-Murray-Rosen strategy. I'd take a second rounder for Jones and new blood.
If Jones finishes these last three games strong and steers the team into the playoffs, then the conversation needs to be revisited.
Note that he looked very good the last three games he played. Throwing that all out the window because he played badly when injured is stupid and shitty.
Am I missing something here? What would we be missing without Jones? Eight games this year without a touchdown throw. 600 fumbles. Help me to understand. Hopefully the smart minds of BBI can help me to get this.
Does he make enough explosive plays to overcome his turnovers? The answer is simply no.
He didn't look "very good" in the last three games he played prior to injury compared to the league at-large.
He looked very good compared to his own bad play.
In the three games he played prior to injury, he was playing decent starting quarterback football. Decent. Average is pejorative for people, because everyone wants something above the average, but he was average.
It's just that average was a significant improvement for him.
He did put the ball on the ground 3 times, ball security
is an ongoing issue. I blame Judge more for playing him,
when he was neutered and couldn't run.
If Jones is not capable of running RPO's, then he should
not have been playing. He will be nursing that hamstring for the rest of the year, most likely.
Thanks Don!
To my eyes, Jones has not shown an ability to quickly go through his reads and get the ball to the right receiver.
He also has lousy pocket awareness and sometimes, even when he sees the defender coming and tries to tuck the ball away, he STILL fumbles (as was the case yesterday with fumble #3.)
Drafting a QB prospect early may seem like a step back for the "program" but staying with the wrong QB hoping that he will improve is an even bigger step back.
Also, unlike fans who "need more time" to evaluate Jones, my guess is that the Giants' braintrust (coaches/GM/Owners) already know what they have in Jones and they will make a move to another QB if a viable option presents itself.
Does he make enough explosive plays to overcome his turnovers? The answer is simply no.
As far as fumbles, he has 28 in 25 games, 2nd in the
modern era I read somewhere. So since 1966.
The inimitable Tony Banks is the leader in that dubious category, by the way.
I don't know enough about the upcoming free agent class, though I'm guessing it's less than inspiring.
He gets his shot next year, he'll have every opportunity to stay above a younger player on the depth chart with his play.
If Darnold can be had for a fourth round pick or later I would bring him in for example.
Very good? Jones threw 1 TD pass in that stretch and the team only averaged 23 PPG. Still about 3 points below the league average.
He is not the answer long term
It can happen of course, a 6th round comp pick may go down as the best QB ever, but odds are you are not getting a franchise QB in the 2nd or 3rd round.
I think it will depend on the opportunities.
If the Giants have a chance to draft a QB, and it's one Judge is confident in, I think it would be a bold move to do it.
I don't think they'll spend on a high priced veteran, that's a move contenders make or a move a team makes who thinks a QB will make them a contender (see the Colts).
I don't think Jones is the answer.
Colt McCoy walked off the field as a winner this year. Twice. He's coming for your family next.
This is the second time you have mentioned Barkley today as if he's going to really ignite the things. It seems whether he plays or not, we basically win at the same rate. So what's his value?
He gets another season with more weapons
the OL is coming together and he needs more time
build the team around him and if he's not the guy, you get a short term Vet care taker and Judge gets to pick a rookie QB in 2022
If Jones plays well over the remainder of the season then they should give him another season to break out. I think that they will.
Surround Jones with more talent.
Second year in the system. Full training camp with games.
2021 is big for DJ and the Jints.
A 5-11 team gets to draft pretty high. Try once again to find our franchise QB because we don’t have one in DaFumbler Jones.**
**copywrited
But I certainly would be doing full blown assessments on all the top QBs in the event that you see something that is assuredly an upgrade to Jones and they are available when pick comes around.
I would not however be solely targeting a QB or moving up to draft anybody, particularly if Gettleman is the one deciding.
We are a significantly better offense with him as the running back. Are you actually trying to dispute this?
Jones has had 24 starts. He seems to have regressed this year.
All the things he did well last year, and I hoped he improved on have gotten worse. he latches on to his main receiver, he misses open receivers, he takes sacks after too long, he doesn't control the ball (fumbles) he makes poor decisions.
this isn't 1 game making a difference it's realizing the Giants are likely picking top 10 again and very possibly DO NOT have their franchise QB on the roster.
He has shown he can make all the throws.
He has a lot of pressure on him being the best player on the offense. He basically has to carry the O on his back.
Way too soon to write the guy off.
How so...do you think the 4 game winning streak displayed a franchise QB on our hands?
Am I missing something here? What would we be missing without Jones? Eight games this year without a touchdown throw. 600 fumbles. Help me to understand. Hopefully the smart minds of BBI can help me to get this.
Honored for The Fonz to weigh in!
If Judge seems a guy in round 1 and we are picking top 10, then sure the Giants could pull the trigger if Judge really loves someone.
There is no denying that DJ is butterfingers with the football. It's improved some.....but yesterday was an unfortunate reminder.
No, I don't think you can see that. Nor do the Giants draft based on the demands of BBI posters.
Not sure surrounding Jones with a very good defense, good Ol and weapons will get the Giants through the playoff gauntlet. At some point I feel he will get exposed when he is most needed. Hope I am wrong if they continue with him. This is why it is so hard to win championships in this league.
Actually the way it works is they root against DJ insistently.
As George Young said, the backup QB is the most popular in town.
Kid comes out to play while gutting it out through an injury and this is the thanks he gets?
So if Murray played on one leg yesterday how effective would he have been?
He pratically gifted a game to Philly at Giants Stadium that year.
It's part of the deal unfortunately.
Jones never has probably played injured. I hope it registers as a learning experience.
"Regardless of health, Daniel Jones just isn't good. No way you can actually make a case he is."
Can't decide which is more ridiculous and knee-jerk. The text of this thread.
Of course you stick with #8.
1 game makes
How so...do you think the 4 game winning streak displayed a franchise QB on our hands?
(Plus, he only won 3 ... he missed the biggest win the past 4 years plus).
Fields and Lawrence are the prizes, but Trey Lance is not a bad consolation prize. He is a legit player.
I have to say, as with many others, yesterday shook my belief and yet it was a fallacious test of Jones: he still has no receivers, but the bust on the Golden sack, where it seems Jones has to have some accountability: wtf--did all those linemen and Gallman muff their assignments?
There was a telling comment by CCollinsworth last night: last year, Allen's completion % was worst in the league (if I heard it right): Buffalo traded for Diggs and now he's at #3 (cue: the Kinks: Top of the Pops).
So, I will opt for option 1
"Regardless of health, Daniel Jones just isn't good. No way you can actually make a case he is."
Can't decide which is more ridiculous and knee-jerk. The text of this thread.
Of course you stick with #8.
Because you got a text? That is evidence why you stick with a QB?
Also. How is it knee-jerk? He hasn't been good prior to this Arizona game.
What about his other two fumbles yesterday?
As pointed out earlier in this thread...28 fumbles in 24 career games for Jones, 2nd all time for a QB since '66.
in 2020 in garrett's offense he's looked incredibly shaky. the offense yesterday was barely functional. it's hard to say if the problem is garrett, jones, or both, but he definitely didn't look this marginal last year. he looked like a promising player that needed to fix his fumbling problem.
not sure what to make of him at this point but he's been a bottom 5 quarterback this year, maybe worse than that.
some argue that the same was said about eli until 2007 but i remember feeling confident that eli was the guy as early as late 2004, and was convinced by 2005 after the san diego game
I do know that more than half the QBs in the League fumble on that play once it was set in motion.
What about his other two fumbles yesterday?
As pointed out earlier in this thread...28 fumbles in 24 career games for Jones, 2nd all time for a QB since '66.
who is first?
After being *just* his second year it will be *just* his 3rd year, and I feel like the Giants will still be in this situation.
at some point it takes more guts to pull the plug then to give it another year.
I think Judge can't be happy about the turnovers.
So, IMO if Judge has more influence over personnel and Judge is anything like Belichick they'll be looking for a QB. Turnovers are a major tenet to the Belichick philosophy.
That's a combination that as of the day Jones got his first start, hasn't consistently been able to stay on the field together. Barkley's high ankle sprain and Jones's late season injury last year and then of course Saquon going down in week 2 2020. The Giants lack offensive playmakers. The fact that we have to hang our hats on the likes of Evan Engram says a lot.
I love the way Jones runs and he's a fine thrower. His problem is in his progressions, ball security and overall pocket awareness. The latter is holding back the former to some degree.
As of right now put me in the camp of, Jones has showed me enough good that I'm willing to start 2021 with him, but he's also shown me enough bad that I'm going to have more than just Colt McCoy behind him. I'd have no problem taking a QB through the draft similar to the Eagles taking Hurts this year.
He has the physical attributes, but IF he needs his running ability to be successful, he doesn't have enough of the mental "IT" factor.
No need to panic. If a good prospect falls in our laps, take him. I doubt the answer is in FA. It's not that often that castoffs from other teams become the answer. If you spend big bucks here, it's going to be for a starter. IF luck tosses a vet starter our way, take him.
Don't spend too much on a backup. Maybe upgrade Colt, or maybe just ride it out. If next year is make or break for DJ, the season will be lost by the time his shot is over, and a decent backup isn't going to save the year.
After being *just* his second year it will be *just* his 3rd year, and I feel like the Giants will still be in this situation.
This has been the endless present on BBI for the past eight or nine years. It's not just in connection with Jones failures.
Instead, build the team around him. Finish the OL rebuild that is now underway. Get him some WRs that can scare opponents. A couple of TEs that can really block and make a few underneath catches would help, too. So would a back who can really pass protect.
Drafting another QB this spring will just delay the team's recovery at least two or three more years with no guarantee that the guy is even as good as Jones, let alone any better.
And George in PA is very right when he says get a better back up.
As for Route 9's question about why the Cards dumped Rosen, he's garbage, always has been garbage, and they didn't see it until he was in their locker room. No comparison.
- Ball security (the obvious one)
- Locking on targets (a few plays he surveys the field like he is supposed to and then a few plays later he just reverts back to locking on. Is it the offense? Maybe sometimes but not every time...)
- Identifying blitzers/blitz pick up (I may be overreacting but I feel DJ overlooks blitzers A LOT, many times he is unaware there is even a blitzer coming let alone from where)
Pre-snap reads (DJ is the first in last out type based on all reporting, yet it still seems that extra film time is having little impact on his pre-snap reads and/or is progressing really slowly...or Garret and co are limiting DJ in this role for whatever reason...)
- Pocket Awareness - there's times I honestly just don't understand how his eyes can possibly miss some of the pass rushers he misses. He continues to struggle feeling pressure...at times it seems him focusing downfield, completely negates his peripheral vision
Obviously I don't always say or know the proper football terms. Just a fan who isn't qualified to officially critique anyone, but those are my thoughts. So yea, a little concerned about DJ but also want to point out the entire offense (team) Sunday was atrocious:
QB: Below Average
RB: Below Average
WR: No Seperation
TE: Non Existent
OL: Below Average
And what's this then? Not garbage? Or because we're Giant fans, we're not allowed to be as candid with our vocabulary?
With the new (not so new anymore) CBA and rookie wage scale, the Giants actually have NOT committed massive resources to Jones - other than the draft pick which is obviously big, but that's a sunk cost.
Consider this is 2020 and Jones contract is for 4 years $25M.
In 2010 Cam Newton, the first QB to sign a contract under the new CBA signed for 4 years $22M.
The one before Cam, the last one on the old CBA? Sam Bradford, he signed a 6 year 78M contract (50M guaranteed).
draft picks should no longer be on scholarship like the old days, the investment (in $$$ terms) should not limit teams maneuverability in any way.
New Coach
The whole Covid schedule
Its like starting over. He needs a regular offseason and practice with this staff. next season is the telling season. If he bombs then you have to start to look. Also get the kid some receivers, we do not have any and Engram is not helping his INT rate.
Did he play yesterday?
I think Judge can't be happy about the turnovers.
So, IMO if Judge has more influence over personnel and Judge is anything like Belichick they'll be looking for a QB. Turnovers are a major tenet to the Belichick philosophy.
This is what it will come down to IMO. If Judge tells Gettleman or the new GM that Jones’ turnovers are too big of a concern then they will scout very closely.
I don’t know what happened but Jones just looks far more hesitant and uncomfortable in the pocket than he did last season.
I think Judge can't be happy about the turnovers.
So, IMO if Judge has more influence over personnel and Judge is anything like Belichick they'll be looking for a QB. Turnovers are a major tenet to the Belichick philosophy.
This is what it will come down to IMO. If Judge tells Gettleman or the new GM that Jones’ turnovers are too big of a concern then they will scout very closely.
I don’t know what happened but Jones just looks far more hesitant and uncomfortable in the pocket than he did last season.
Jones has taken some hellacious hits in his first 2 years. They gotta add up. Maybe that’s the root cause for Wentz’s decline too.
It doesn't have to be brutal. Was it brutal for Arizona?
It becomes more brutal as you bypass opportunities to fix it, but don't.
We are a significantly better offense with him as the running back. Are you actually trying to dispute this?
This year we are averaging about 2+ point less without Barkley. But we have more wins this year already than last year.
Further, last year we averaged 105 yards/game rushing with SB. This year? 116.5.
I totally agree that Barkley is dynamic and fun, especially when he jumps over defenders. But his presence on the field hasn't led to more Ws.
I'm all ears as to what I'm missing...
... a much better W/L record. The Bears were faced with a similar situation going into year 3, and man, they are in a helluva bad place now ... with huge $ tied up in a lot of mediocrity. I’m not sure of the lesson you can draw from that, other than ... it’s brutal to miss on your first round QB.
It doesn't have to be brutal. Was it brutal for Arizona?
It becomes more brutal as you bypass opportunities to fix it, but don't.
Exactly. It's only brutal of you say ridiculous things like "We have to give the kid another year". No we don't.
Winners aren't finding ways to carry players as passengers. It's on the player to kick the door down and make it impossible for the team to ignore or replace him.
Stop making excuses, and stop giving the benefit of the doubt. Jones has had over 20 starts to kick the door down and make us stick with him. He hasn't done it.
but some fans think that's the reason he's struggled.
If that doesn't reek of excuse making, not sure what does.
Apparently, Tony Banks (Rams). It was mentioned either on this thread or one of the 10 other Daniel Jones threads.
We spent a 6th overall and he has flashed. He needs another year before we make any rash decisions.
Just a really bad decision by Judge
Just a really bad decision by Judge
I disagree. They felt Jones was healthy enough to defend himself in the pocket and make plays, but he didn’t. I side with Judge here.
A 5-8 team that just lost 26-7 and the issue was the coach should have played his backup QB? Haha.
If you think none of that matters and still think he needs to be replaced then feel free to go root for another team.
K thanks.
Judge should never have played him Sunday. It was obvious from the get-go his mobility was limited and the Cardinals defensive front is filled with speed rushers.
Just a really bad decision by Judge
I disagree. They felt Jones was healthy enough to defend himself in the pocket and make plays, but he didn’t. I side with Judge here.
Franchise QBs are blessed with a rare natural instinct to see and feel pressure. Jones repeatedly shows he doesn’t have it. It sets him up for a vicious cycle of injury and turnovers. Maybe the staff can gerryrig an offense that will work around this deficiency, and Saquon (and a true WR1 like Allen has with Diggs) can take the pressure off — but it looks like a tough road ahead.
P.S. the reason why there are so many DJ threads is his viability as an eventual playoff caliber QB is THE existential question for this franchise.
32nd in QB rating
31st in comp pct
18th in QBR
30th in Y/A
30th in Adjusted Y/A
28th in Y/C
26th in Y/G
31st in Net yds/A
32nd in TD %
He's basically in the bottom 5 or 10 of starting QBs in the league. He is behind Foles, Trubisky, Minshew, Wentz, Mullens in most of these metrics. What distinguishes this group of QBs? They are all terrible or subpar starting QBs in the NFL. Jones is worse than them.
If you think Jones is "THE GUY", just know the numbers don't support you. Somebody last week wrote Jones was obviously a top-10 QB for the next ten years. That is an astounding statement. I think he only watched the Giants.
Of course there is a small chance he can turn it around, but it is highly improbable. I don't know where the Giants should turn next, but his play has been awful and if you think Coach Judge doesn't know it, you are deluding yourself.
Daniel Jones -- nice kid -- not an NFL QB.
I really like what he has shown, but he's been thrown to the wolves. It will serve him long term, getting through the adversity. But what I see is a guy, in his second professional season, with a struggling o-line (most of the year, including yesterday), with receivers not running open. He's throwing some of them open. Whether it be scheme or talent, I haven't seen a whole lot of folks with separation.
He needs to hold that ball, I will give the naysayers that. But aside from that, I don't see reason to cut bait now. I just hope he is not battered, as he's taken a beating over the past two years from rushers coming untouched.
Eli had Tiki, Shockey, Toomer, and foundation to work with. Ignoring these things and giving up on DJ at this point, is not wise.
If we had a shot at Lawrence, I'd say you have an option and fall back position to replace him with better quality. That would be a legit recourse. Reality states, we would have to lose to get a shot at any of Lance or Wilson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PSiP3epjIs
Option 1 is the most likely course of action and I think Giants will see it that way too. I also think Judge will discuss modifying the offense with Garrett. The passing game has been atrocious this year and I’m not so sure the route combinations and scheme are that great. Garrett has to do something about it in the off-season. I also think JG will only get another year to prove himself too!
My biggest problem with Daniel Jones isnt the turnovers believe it or not. Alot of those turnovers (FUMBLES) were caused from really BAD o-line play, when your sacked as much as he has been over the last 2 seasons it pretty inevitable that your gonna turn the ball over and fumble it. Alot of those fumbles dont happen if he was playing behind a normal oline and wasnt hit pressured and stripped of the ball. Now Im not saying that he isnt at fault on some of them so please dont get me wrong.
With that said Jones's biggest problem is and has been since day 1 is he STARES DOWN HIS #1 option and doesnt go through his progressions. If his 1st option isnt there he holds on to the ball until he either gets sacked or he throws a really bad pass trying to force it to his first read. That is stuff you expect from a QB with under 6 games played. By now he should be going through his progressions very fluidly and he isnt. I noticed this last season from him and shook it off as he is still learning. There is ZERO EXCUSES for him doing this at this point and time. But low and behold he is still doing that. DB's see that and know exactly where the ball is going to go. I just have a really bad feeling that this is who he is. I dont think if he doesnt change that aspect of his game and change it NOW that he is going to be destined as a really good Backup QB. I hate to say that too, he throws a beautiful long ball. Better than the majority of QB's in this league, but another problem he has is he has problems with the short and intermediate throws, especially the crossingf and slant routes. He seems to be behind his recievers on the crossing routes and was to far in front of his recievers on the slants. These issues with him should have been a thing of the past, but yet here we are and he is still making the same mistakes.
I dont want to give up on him as of yet, but there has to be some major improvements if he is going to be the Franchise QB for the next 10 to 15 years.
Thats my 2 cents for waht its worth.
Yes, Jones has 1 fewer game played than some on here but here are the sacked #'s for the top 12 most sacked QB's.
And some would argue some of the sacks are on Jones.
Also, I know there is more than just sacks, like hurries, hits etc. but the plays that bother me most with Jones are those where he's either not pressured and misses an open receiver or creates an "unforced error" and those where he holds the ball way too long and takes a sack (and fumbles or not).
Wentz: 50 (same # of games as Jones)
Wilson: 40
Watson: 39
Stafford: 37
Jones: 37
Ryan: 33
Burrow: 32 (2 fewer games than Jones)
Cousins: 31
Darnold: 28 (3 fewer games than Jones)
Herbert: 26 (same # of games as Jones)
Allen: 24
Jackson: 24 (2 fewer games than Jones)
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
Ask this question after 3 more games. If end up with a shot at Fields or Wilson even if we have to give some draft capital I would seriously consider it if we are at 5 or 6 wins for the season.
My biggest problem with Daniel Jones isnt the turnovers believe it or not. Alot of those turnovers (FUMBLES) were caused from really BAD o-line play, when your sacked as much as he has been over the last 2 seasons it pretty inevitable that your gonna turn the ball over and fumble it. Alot of those fumbles dont happen if he was playing behind a normal oline and wasnt hit pressured and stripped of the ball. Now Im not saying that he isnt at fault on some of them so please dont get me wrong.
With that said Jones's biggest problem is and has been since day 1 is he STARES DOWN HIS #1 option and doesnt go through his progressions. If his 1st option isnt there he holds on to the ball until he either gets sacked or he throws a really bad pass trying to force it to his first read. That is stuff you expect from a QB with under 6 games played. By now he should be going through his progressions very fluidly and he isnt. I noticed this last season from him and shook it off as he is still learning. There is ZERO EXCUSES for him doing this at this point and time. But low and behold he is still doing that. DB's see that and know exactly where the ball is going to go. I just have a really bad feeling that this is who he is. I dont think if he doesnt change that aspect of his game and change it NOW that he is going to be destined as a really good Backup QB. I hate to say that too, he throws a beautiful long ball. Better than the majority of QB's in this league, but another problem he has is he has problems with the short and intermediate throws, especially the crossingf and slant routes. He seems to be behind his recievers on the crossing routes and was to far in front of his recievers on the slants. These issues with him should have been a thing of the past, but yet here we are and he is still making the same mistakes.
I dont want to give up on him as of yet, but there has to be some major improvements if he is going to be the Franchise QB for the next 10 to 15 years.
Thats my 2 cents for waht its worth.
those are both problems, I agree. but for me the biggest problem is Jones' accuracy. He routinely overthrows, underthrows and throws to the wrong side of receivers.
Honestly IMO any assessment now is mostly speculation. Which is fine, fans are entitled.
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
I think you're dumb as rocks. Actually dumber.
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
Jones came in as a rookie against Tampa and played better than Eli had in like 5 years.
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
to be fair, I was this harsh on Eli early in his career and I was proven wrong.
but so far, Jones signature performance is the Eagles game, and being in the clear for a 90 yard would-be-TD run and just falling and almost every Giants fans simultaneous thought "thank god he didn't fumble"
He’s slow making reads. His pocket awareness sucks. He drifts into sacks making the OL look worse. He doesn’t know when to run or throw. He comes off dumb as a box of rocks. Not clutch. Injury prone.
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
I think you're dumb as rocks. Actually dumber.
Cool. Go watch any of his pressers the last two years and get back to me.
Yes, Jones has 1 fewer game played than some on here but here are the sacked #'s for the top 12 most sacked QB's.
And some would argue some of the sacks are on Jones.
Also, I know there is more than just sacks, like hurries, hits etc. but the plays that bother me most with Jones are those where he's either not pressured and misses an open receiver or creates an "unforced error" and those where he holds the ball way too long and takes a sack (and fumbles or not).
Wentz: 50 (same # of games as Jones)
Wilson: 40
Watson: 39
Stafford: 37
Jones: 37
Ryan: 33
Burrow: 32 (2 fewer games than Jones)
Cousins: 31
Darnold: 28 (3 fewer games than Jones)
Herbert: 26 (same # of games as Jones)
Allen: 24
Jackson: 24 (2 fewer games than Jones)
I think the quality of OL player league-wide is worse than it was a decade ago.
Jones isn't behind the 03 Texans or 13 Giants.
He’s slow making reads. His pocket awareness sucks. He drifts into sacks making the OL look worse. He doesn’t know when to run or throw. He comes off dumb as a box of rocks. Not clutch. Injury prone.
Everyone should be asking themselves what’s that signature performance Jones has put up to get buy in that he’s the guy? For all the shit Eli got he at least had flashes early on previewing what he was capable of later in his career.
I don’t see any of that with Jones. I see another Dave Brown.
to be fair, I was this harsh on Eli early in his career and I was proven wrong.
but so far, Jones signature performance is the Eagles game, and being in the clear for a 90 yard would-be-TD run and just falling and almost every Giants fans simultaneous thought "thank god he didn't fumble"
I want to like Jones. He can be surgical with his passes and his legs are a weapon. There’s tools there. But I just don’t see the qualities right now that championship caliber QBs demonstrate. He needs to be better mentally in the pocket and that’s not really easy to teach.
I just don't see encouraging signs, and if the Giants (Judge specifically) have convictions about a QB in this draft and have the opportunity to draft him, I'd hope they pull the trigger.
Whatever they do, I just hope it's not Gettleman making the call.
WR: No Seperation
TE: Non Existent
OL: Below Average
Before Eli faded its the same story. We drafted Barkley but the time we might really be good his contract could be over.
We drafted RB and a QB high in the draft
I understand the draft in many ways is q roll of the dice. We cannot reach for first rounders and not have success.
I just don't see encouraging signs, and if the Giants (Judge specifically) have convictions about a QB in this draft and have the opportunity to draft him, I'd hope they pull the trigger.
Was looking into whether Jones also had fumbling issues at Duke ... he had 19 fumbles (losing 13) in 3 years as a starter. Add in his 28 fumbles (16 lost) here in just 1.5 full seasons ... sheesh.
A.)Jones plays well enough, Giants win east. Keep him for another year and focus on getting him some help at WR. Pick won't be good enough to land an elite QB
B.)Giants miss playoffs but roll with Jones for one more year
C.) Giants lose out, Jones continues to struggle. End up with a top 6 pick and Wilson/Fields/Lance are too good to pass up for Judge- who remember, is not tied to Jones at all. If Judge doesn't think he can win with DJ, then it's in his best interest to find a guy he can win with.
I'm going to try to decode your reply (helpful hint, reply after the brackets that contain the /quote).
What does Murray have to do with Jones? Has Murray demonstrated a tendency to make dumb mental errors? Has Murray demonstrated a tendency to be a turnover machine?
Jones has, on both counts. Unless you think his brain is contained in his thigh, I'm not sure you can pin it entirely on his injury. And if you can, and you're trying to make the case that he simply cannot be an effective QB if he's less than 100% physically, I'll stand by my point that that he isn't a franchise QB.
If he's going to be the guy, he has to be able to take the field a little bit banged up and not turn into the shitty version of himself that we've all seen him be (and he's been that shitty version of himself even when he's purportedly fully healthy, so I'm not sure how anyone can make the case that a turnover-prone QB was somehow ONLY a turnover-prone QB yesterday because his leg was hurt).
Drop the excuses. Jones has more to prove and he hasn't done it yet.
The thing that really bothers me is Jones’ field vision. He isn’t a dumb guy at all but he plays like it. Several posts outline the problem, esp coachcooch’s.
Jones has shown he can be effective when throwing the ball. We saw this with Shumurs offense. When's the last time Jones has thrown for 300 yards? Feels like it's been ages. Probably the main reason we can't score points. People talk about the receivers and TEs...We had the same ones last year and Jones was more effective. He only has 8 passing TDs this year. 8! Can't win many games unless the defense plays lights out.
Is Jones the guy long term? Maybe. But he's being held back in this offense.
Jones has shown he can be effective when throwing the ball. We saw this with Shumurs offense. When's the last time Jones has thrown for 300 yards? Feels like it's been ages. Probably the main reason we can't score points. People talk about the receivers and TEs...We had the same ones last year and Jones was more effective. He only has 8 passing TDs this year. 8! Can't win many games unless the defense plays lights out.
Is Jones the guy long term? Maybe. But he's being held back in this offense.
600 yards passing less through 12 games when compared to last year (injury probably skewed it) And an astounding 16 less TDs with only 3 ints less. Yet, he's averaging the same number of sacks taken, same completion percentage, similar yards/completion and yards/attempt.
It's the offense.
D.Jones is not a David Brown clone but his pocket awareness and ball security this late into his second season are major concerns.
I say we watch him play the last 3 games then trust our coaching staff and DG to make the right decision. If we screw up the QB position we set this rebuild process back another 5 years. I am too old for that to happen.
One thing I hope plays out is Judge makes this choice. Dave will have to retire. Mara can't force Jones on Judge and you can't keep Dave if you are moving on. Thank him for his many years and move on. If Mara sticks his nose in this he is going to create a toxic relationship with Judge imo.
You don't force yourself to draft a QB though. They have to be convinced the like one and then try your best to get him.
If this is not the draft to find a QB then you bring in a better Vet to compete with Jones and go from there. The downside to this is they may be a better team next year so you are drafting later. This then becomes potential QB hell as it will be harder to find one.
One thing that does seem virtually unanimous ... we want Judge and the coaching staff to have serious input in this decision, not only because they are in the best spot to evaluate whether they believe Jones has the tools to execute the offense and lead them forward ... but also because the Jones pick pre-dated their arrival (and they don’t have ulterior motives to prove it was the correct pick).
Hopefully Jones heals up enough to have at least 1 or 2 more starts before the end of the season — the more data, the better.
IMO (this means in my opinion not fact), I think Judge and Garrett (and yes they both collaborate and agree) purposefully put together a more conservative, ball control offensive scheme. They do this to limit turnovers, keep the D off the field so much, and keep the games close. These were all issues un Shurmur when he was here. Doing this gives us a much better chance to win with the current team. The same on D by the way with the "bend don't break" philosophy. As the talent gets better this will change.
This is what Judge keeps talking about when he says he is playing complementary football. This is also why Jones isn't throwing for the big numbers this season. Its a design, and its not Garrett screwing up, and its not Jones regressing
Jones has one of he higher interception percentages in the league and combined with his fumbles he is top 5 in most turnovers in the league.
IMO (this means in my opinion not fact), I think Judge and Garrett (and yes they both collaborate and agree) purposefully put together a more conservative, ball control offensive scheme. They do this to limit turnovers, keep the D off the field so much, and keep the games close. These were all issues un Shurmur when he was here. Doing this gives us a much better chance to win with the current team. The same on D by the way with the "bend don't break" philosophy. As the talent gets better this will change.
This is what Judge keeps talking about when he says he is playing complementary football. This is also why Jones isn't throwing for the big numbers this season. Its a design, and its not Garrett screwing up, and its not Jones regressing
I think you’re right — but if playing conservative/limiting turnovers was their primary directive, and Jones continued to throw INTs and fumble the ball at an alarming rate (outside of a three game stretch), what does that say about Jones. It’s especially concerning to me that the problems we’ve seen in his 25 appearances are a continuation of what we saw at Duke (19 fumbles).
I mean, if that's what is required to start him and have much of a chance of winning games, perhaps he's not the long-term answer at QB.
Now, I will agree that he's not been put in a great situation to succeed, and some of his problems are typical of young QBs. On the other hand, he also received much more advanced coaching under Cutcliffe than most college QBs get.
I do think they're at least going to need to find a better backup than Colt McCoy next year.
That worries me. It's a skill that doesn't age well and it's also a skill that is difficult to design an entire offense around, especially since he has been dinged up two years in a row with injuries that will sap him of his ability.
I think the Giants are getting dangerously close to the "he is what he is" category.
I mean, if that's what is required to start him and have much of a chance of winning games, perhaps he's not the long-term answer at QB.
It’s Trubisky all over again, he is a game manager. The question is always, “can Jones avoid the turnovers?” That isn’t what I’m looking for at QB.
If anything, you're arguing that Jones is a full-on bust.
I'm not making excuses for his poor play, poor decisions and lack of awareness. But there's a difference between doing those things with next to no playmakers and nobody open, and doing those things when you have a full deck. New staff, new scheme, new young OL. It takes time. But if this is still happening in the first quarter of the season in 2021, we will pretty much know.
He's 23 years old. He's got another full year to put it all together.
Not sure what you guys are expecting from the offense, but it's going to be a slog without much at WR and Barkley hurt.
Next year is gonna be it, though. If he can't show more than we've seen thus far, then it'll be time to move on.
Which is why it baffles me than anyone lauds Gettleman and advocates him retaining the job.
Next year is gonna be it, though. If he can't show more than we've seen thus far, then it'll be time to move on.
FWIW, I think six QBs may go in the first round - Lawrence, Fields, Lance, Wilson, Jones, and Trask. And a reasonably good case can be made that every single one of them is more talented than DJ. This is shaping up to be a very, very interesting class...
I see him play for nearly two full seasons now, I see his skillset, I see his strengths and weaknesses, and I think his best-case scenario is he plays like the 16th best QB in the NFL with consistency.
Best-case scenario! Average, as a best-case scenario! A guy who doesn't pull the trailer, a guy who is the trailer and needs the supporting cast to pull him along.
Factor in the likelihood of the best-case scenario coming to fruition isn't super high, and what am I likely looking at with Daniel Jones? A below-median QB, a guy that needs great circumstances to play at a league-average starting QB level.
Because of this, for the 2021 NFL Draft, I'm quite comfortable throwing him aside for (any) draft compensation and selecting a QB if there's a QB I think has top 5-8 in the league potential. The kid from BYU intrigues me, but I won't pretend I've got a fully-formed (amateur) opinion on him yet.
The above is all amateur opinion on Daniel Jones! If I had thought Daniel Jones had 5th-8th best QB in the league potential in his best season(s), I would be excited to keep him. That's the key here. If that's how you see Jones, then your opinion on how to move forward retaining Jones makes sense -- even if I disagree with the evaluation, the logic would be sound.
If you don't see Daniel Jones as someone with a 5th-8th best QB ceiling, a game-changing player, but are nevertheless excited to keep him as the QB moving forward, you need to consider why you're so willing to accept mediocrity.
What concerns me is that I have almost-zero faith the Giants will conduct this sort of evaluation of Daniel Jones. "If we get Jones a bunch of help next season, he could play at a Goff or Bridgewater level" isn't a strong case to just ignore the QBs in 2021.
Line of Scrimmage has it right above. The Giants need to carefully scout the incoming QB class, which is a very good one, and if they have a very positive grade on a player who is there when they pick, select him and see where you go. If both perform well in training camp, you trade one of them, probably Jones.
To me, this situation really is about what to the Giants scouts think of Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson.
"What concerns me is that I have almost-zero faith the Giants will conduct this sort of evaluation of Daniel Jones."
I am very concerned Mara will get involved in this, because the QB is the "face of the franchise", and botch the whole thing.
Next year is gonna be it, though. If he can't show more than we've seen thus far, then it'll be time to move on.
Completely reasonable if there are no excellent QB prospects left at 10 or wherever they will pick.
There is no better way to ensure that you organization will be in contention to win a Super Bowl than that. There are outliers - sure - but since '92 there have been 4 - that's right 4 - QBs that have won a SB that won't be in the HOF: Foles/Flacco/Brad Johnson/Dilfer.
That's it.
that would be an obvious selection so, if I had to guess, Jones will get one more year to show something, and I can live with that. Hopefully we have a better GM beginning this offseason who can upgrade WR and TE and we can see if Jones can take advantage of that and really stamp the job as his.
Next year is gonna be it, though. If he can't show more than we've seen thus far, then it'll be time to move on.
FWIW, I think six QBs may go in the first round - Lawrence, Fields, Lance, Wilson, Jones, and Trask. And a reasonably good case can be made that every single one of them is more talented than DJ. This is shaping up to be a very, very interesting class...
That answered my next question, thanks!
I'm thinking 1 value signing at WR and a high draft pick. Those two coupled with Shepard and Slayton would be a greatly improved unit, now that the OL depth is somewhat set in stone for next year.
1) Upgrade the WR group, specifically replace Golden Tate
2) Upgrade the TE group, specifically a 2nd TE who's not bolted to the ground
3) Upgrade the pass blocking, don't get complacent, if there is someone in the market better than Zeitler or Hernandez, go do it
4) Sign a back-up at the Nick Mullens or above level, and don't be afraid to learn he's as good or better than Jones
The 2021 WR class is arguably better than 2020, so that's something.
Agreed. He's the wildcard. Covid really hurt him as 1-AA football shut down...although they did get a crack at Central Arkansas. But he wasn't impressive. Some scouts, however, love his upside. I'm less sure.
Everyone else has a lot more data to showcase their skills. And it's a good class with arm talent...
The strategy worked with Collins back in 1999, I wonder if Mara is agreeable to something similar.
The strategy worked with Collins back in 1999, I wonder if Mara is agreeable to something similar.
I think that is a 2022 play. I believe they should and will give Jones 2021 to prove he's capable.
If they can remove the variables I posted above, and his play doesn't dramatically improve, I'd sign a vet.
At least right now - if JJ gets all the pieces in place 2 years from now and DJ isn't the guy - then maybe...
But I'd rather go to the draft sooner than later instead of waiting out DJ.
Yes, that's true.
But he's tough and like Gumby...just bounces right back up.
I'm all in on Chris Olave of Ohio State.
At least right now - if JJ gets all the pieces in place 2 years from now and DJ isn't the guy - then maybe...
But I'd rather go to the draft sooner than later instead of waiting out DJ.
I think it will be very interesting if Gruden sticks with Carr. If they let him go, we should really kick his tires...
Again, I am concerned about owner meddling.
That worries me. It's a skill that doesn't age well and it's also a skill that is difficult to design an entire offense around, especially since he has been dinged up two years in a row with injuries that will sap him of his ability.
I think the Giants are getting dangerously close to the "he is what he is" category.
You're right, and that's what I don't get about people who want to "protect" him by not using him in the run game.
As a pure pocket passer, Jones is mediocre. His instincts are poor. His reads are slow. His decision-making is suspect. His ball security is awful. If the plan is to make him a pure pocket QB, it's a terrible plan.
Circumstances may dictate him starting next year (draft, better option FA, etc.). In that case you plan and coach around the deficiencies. Finding a franchise QB is very hard. There is a reason they get paid what they do. You can still win a championship but it is much harder and you will need a outstanding team around him which in itself is another huge challenge.
I am sure Judge knows what he wants in his QB.
Stafford or Ryan or any other vet QB to be honest.
At least right now - if JJ gets all the pieces in place 2 years from now and DJ isn't the guy - then maybe...
But I'd rather go to the draft sooner than later instead of waiting out DJ.
I think it will be very interesting if Gruden sticks with Carr. If they let him go, we should really kick his tires...
THis offseason is Gruden's chance to unload him. His cap hit is very manageable.
I'm not sure it's a great idea to invest a lot of cap space in a 30 yr old QB that an offensive guru like Gruden decided couldn't take him to the promised land.
D.Jones is not a David Brown clone but his pocket awareness and ball security this late into his second season are major concerns.
I say we watch him play the last 3 games then trust our coaching staff and DG to make the right decision. If we screw up the QB position we set this rebuild process back another 5 years. I am too old for that to happen.
You think four (or possibly five) QBs are going in the top nine picks?
I suppose that's very possible, but it feels high. I think we can say pretty definitively that Lawrence and Fields will be long gone. After that, you have, in some order: Trask, Lance, Wilson, Jones. I think at least two of those, and probably three of them, are there at #10.
That's not to say that any of that second tier would necessarily be an upgrade over Jones (although I think Trask would be very attractive to Judge if he is trying to limit turnovers on offense).
Again, I am concerned about owner meddling.
The biggest story of the offseason is what Judge's level of influence will now be vs. Gettleman and Mara. What happens with Jones could be the best indicator of that.
Let’s say Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan get cut loose, does it make sense to sign either to a 3-4 year type deal and let them be the bridge to whoever the next QB is in a few years?
The strategy worked with Collins back in 1999, I wonder if Mara is agreeable to something similar.
I think that is a 2022 play. I believe they should and will give Jones 2021 to prove he's capable.
If they can remove the variables I posted above, and his play doesn't dramatically improve, I'd sign a vet.
Also a reasonable scenario you do a mix of both. Sign a vet in the offseason but give Jones the starter's job and enough rope to see if he hangs himself. If he improves then we keep going. If he doesn't move onto the experienced vet before midseason.
Seems like given the poor shape of the division, the Giants shouldn't just give up on 2021 to win it with an experienced backup.
It's a shame he got hurt, but them's the breaks. Clearly Judge has been forming his opinion on DJ and it's quite possible that these next 3 games are critical in whether he supports him staying under center to begin 2021.
It pains me to write this.
It pains me to write this.
You're not wrong though....
We are a significantly better offense with him as the running back. Are you actually trying to dispute this?
It doesn't seem to be reflected in wins or points, but sure, I guess he makes the highlight reels more exciting.
If you don't think Barkley makes our offense significantly better and would have added another win or two, not sure what else to tell you.
You can't just compare Barkley to this year and last. The team and coaching are completely and utterly different.
If they choose to go another direction at QB, I'd expect one of those names to be the direction.
Seems like given the poor shape of the division, the Giants shouldn't just give up on 2021 to win it with an experienced backup.
Oh I agree, I was directly responding to the idea of signing a Stafford/Ryan type to a multiyear deal a la Kerry Collins. Rivers is pulling 25M a year - I don't want any part of that yet.
I think the Giants should sign a Nick Mullens type vet, who's proven in the right circumstances can be a game manager on a good team. And if Jones isn't better than a dude like that in his 3rd year, you replace him.
I like the idea of Fitzpatrick and taking a flier on Stafford too. Jimmy G and Dalton don't have the upside I'd be looking for. With the Giants roster where it's at IMO you want someone that could be a threat at QB not a game manager.
I wonder about Garoppolo given the New England connection...he and Judge overlapped in NE for Garoppolo's entire time there (2014-2017).
I just have a hard time imagining Judge is content with Jones as the sole option in 2021. Judge's entire mantra has been about improving as the year goes along - Jones did show some improvement but how much was it really when he's created 9 total TDs all season?
I’d imagine Judge wants a QB who can execute the game plan and make minimal mistakes.
I'd call 5-8 wins the worst zone to be in and while it's perfectly acceptable to shoot higher and end up there, I think making decisions in which you are steering yourself towards mediocrity seems non-ideal. Dalton and Jimmy G seem like that kind of decision to me and IMO won't come cheap relative to their value.
Not saying it's what the Giants would do. The Giants seem very comfortable building a team that has a realistic ceiling of 7 or 8 wins. I think much like the NBA, the NFL is going in that direction, forecasting on 3-5 year horizons would absolutely favor pure asset accumulation and value oriented contract decisions along these lines. IMO the idea that you have to do everything you can to win is more about owners pride than fans, no one wants to throw games but there is nothing wrong with avoiding FA deals and things like trading draft picks for players until you've at least locked down your QB or have a clear path to a top 5 pick and know there will be QBs you like.
At the end of the day that's why I'm advocating players with high upside relative to value, that may be one of the only ways we can get out of what might be many mediocre years where we have to either hit on all of our picks or get lucky and snag a top QB not at the top of the draft.
I think Judge is good enough to raise our floor on his own, which isn't necessarily a good thing as most teams that get out of the floor do so with either numerous elite top of the draft talents (IE 49ers or the top of the draft franchise QB)
We've had top picks but I wouldn't say at all we've stacked elite talent with them.
I’d imagine Judge wants a QB who can execute the game plan and make minimal mistakes.
I agree. The names that jump out to me as most likely are Garoppolo, Carr, and Dalton. If Barkley is back healthy next year then you figure job one is to throw the ball to him out of the backfield on early downs. Think James White in NE.
though Stafford is very intriguing. so talented.
Thus team needs more quality personnel at ER, CB, TE, and WR pretty badly.
I am now in favor of attacking those needs first, and seeing another year of DJ8.
The Giants only scored 21.3 ppg last year, well below league average. They scored 21 or fewer in 7 of his 12 starts.
Jones's rookie year was not something to point to as a positive.
Not a lot of people would have bet on Kerry Collins, but that worked out well for us.
Sports is littered with examples of players figuring it out after being a bit boneheaded when they were younger. Collins problems were worse too IMO.
Overpaying for limited upside isn't the best from a long term game theory perspective. And Dalton is definitely going to cost more than he's worth. Jimmy G already does, as does Carr.
suddenly "can't put points on the board". I think he's still unsure in this scheme, and defense not having to account for Barkley allows them to put extra pressure on the WRs who already have trouble getting free. The scheme of running multiple 5 yd. routes is only helping the defense more.
The Giants only scored 21.3 ppg last year, well below league average. They scored 21 or fewer in 7 of his 12 starts.
Jones's rookie year was not something to point to as a positive.
But, and its a huge BUT, the scoring AVG with Jones at QB last year is prolly markedly depressed by his plague level of TOs. Just guessing, but I'd bet his TOs were a -5 PPG factor, somewhere in that vicinity.
Propensity to TOs is definitely correctable.
If Jones doesn't develop in year 3 he gets replaced.
Anyway, yeah, draft a top QB. Worst case is you stick with Turnover Jones and ask him to be a game manager while your draft pick learns the NFL. I don’t know the QBs in the draft or where we will draft but I know we need to get a QB. As others have pointed out, you’re no where in the NFL without a star QB1. Jones ain’t the guy, go fish.
I wonder about Garoppolo given the New England connection...he and Judge overlapped in NE for Garoppolo's entire time there (2014-2017).
I just have a hard time imagining Judge is content with Jones as the sole option in 2021. Judge's entire mantra has been about improving as the year goes along - Jones did show some improvement but how much was it really when he's created 9 total TDs all season?
It doesn't matter if Winston is an upgrade over Jones, he's a bust, he's not an NFL QB. We should replace Jones with someone we (Judge and company) believe is an NFL QB. Until then we can play with our own bust. Someone will come along - maybe even in this next draft.
He’s going to have that opportunity (to start in New Orleans) the minute Drew leaves.
I'd be fine signing someone like Dalton who could step in after 5 or 6 games if Jones sucks.
I'd rather be 'sure' Jones isn't the guy next season than go with someone who is assuredly mediocre.
I'd be fine signing someone like Dalton who could step in after 5 or 6 games if Jones sucks.
I'd rather be 'sure' Jones isn't the guy next season than go with someone who is assuredly mediocre.
One way to be sure is with Jones is a counter metric -- like "Is Nick Mullens as successful in the same circumstances."
It's what the Giants should have learned from Geno Smith, but instead got their feelings hurt and put on their Eli Manning jammies with the feet.
Quit comparing the two.
True, but Daniel Jones is not in the same universe as Eli as a player.
His influence still lingers over the organization's thinking. The desire to reproduce him was always going to be a danger.
True, but Daniel Jones is not in the same universe as Eli as a player.
Exactly. Not the same level, and not the same skill set. He's an athlete that can throw.
Quit comparing the two.
Multivariate testing would be wise. It’s what the Giants should have done with Manning. Not a comparison of the players, comparison of the situation.
My criticism was never of Manning, just the Giants (and their fans).
Not even kidding, I was just thinking this today. Would a guy with Jones pedigree and accomplishment at Duke, exactly the same numbers on the field, same endorsement from Cutclif and the exact same combine number, etc...But let’s say the guy looks like say Andy Dalton. Would the Giants draft him? And forget about the race thing, I’m not even going there, just the fact that DJ looks so much like Eli. We’ll never know...
Truer words were never spoken.
Of course, FMiC claims I was trafficking in conspiracy theories with this idea, but just connect all the dots leading into the 2019 draft and you really have to be from the Island of Silly to not conclude Jints Central was looking for Eli 2.0.
I think you're missing the point. When Geno Smith played roughly the same quality of football as Manning, it should have been obvious to the Giants Manning was out of tread.
His influence still lingers over the organization's thinking. The desire to reproduce him was always going to be a danger.
Truer words were never spoken.
Of course, FMiC claims I was trafficking in conspiracy theories with this idea, but just connect all the dots leading into the 2019 draft and you really have to be from the Island of Silly to not conclude Jints Central was looking for Eli 2.0.
I'd bet money that Gettleman didn't have first or second days grades on Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. They're not 6'5" pocket QBs. Imagine that.
I'd bet money that Gettleman didn't have first or second days grades on Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. They're not 6'5" pocket QBs. Imagine that.
Of course.. you have to design the system around those guys.The Giants have made no effort and no appearance of doing such a thing.
I'd bet money that Gettleman didn't have first or second days grades on Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. They're not 6'5" pocket QBs. Imagine that.
Speaking of Murray, and I brought this up the other day, it's really interesting how a guy who is 5'7" - I don't believe he's 5'10" - can scan the field with poise, go through his progressions and deliver strikes all over the field.
Then there is 6'5" Daniel Jones...
This place would have exploded off the internet.
This place would have exploded off the internet.
I have news for you.. Daniel Jones is just as bad as Dwayne Haskins. The only difference is Washington doesn't want to deal with him anymore.
This place would have exploded off the internet.
And I would have led that charge. Haskins was/is a fraud.
I didn't like the Jones pick, but at least he wasn't Haskins.
just going by the 2020 stats.. that doesn't make me an idiot, but it shows you have a thin skin about the matter.
*You're
Maybe the design could be conservative/ball control-based — but it keeps getting blown up because Jones can’t see pass rushers or hang onto the ball. It’s not a one game problem, or bad luck. It’s been a problem in 21 of his 24 career starts (and a continuation of his problems at Duke).
The only difference I noticed was Engram put out more of an effort in the Geno game and made catches he wasn't making all year long. Geno fumbled a couple times, didn't he? The big plays were from Evan engram and Sterling Shepard that day. Not Geno.
Eli wasn't supposed to be the one carrying the Giants in 2017, that was obvious. It was going to be the defense's mission to win games heading into the season and let's not forget the offense revolved around OBJ being on the field.
You're pretending it hurt feelings or whatever.
But I ask are you saying the same with McCoy and Jones? We know that we shouldn't expect anything out of Colt and he did what he had to in Seattle.
Daniel Jones is a 6th overall pick. There's sort of a justifiable need to be restless when it comes to wanting to see him do something, or not fumble 3 times a game.
I’m on an island with that take, but I’ve felt that was since it happened.
I'd bet money that Gettleman didn't have first or second days grades on Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. They're not 6'5" pocket QBs. Imagine that.
Speaking of Murray, and I brought this up the other day, it's really interesting how a guy who is 5'7" - I don't believe he's 5'10" - can scan the field with poise, go through his progressions and deliver strikes all over the field.
Then there is 6'5" Daniel Jones...
Kyler Murray is at least 5 9 and it’s not even questionable. Now I truly know people see whatever they want to see.
I’m on an island with that take, but I’ve felt that was since it happened.
You're not alone, believe me.
But it was psychological and showed how fragile the fan base and media were/are. You see, they wanted it to be a romantic transition where the heir apparent took the baton from Eli. Not a journeyman like Smith. That was viewed as the ultimate insult. So all hell broke lose...and the rest was bad history.
To this day I'm convinced that was the catalyst to giving Eli a second chance; which led to the hiring of the Eli Reclamation Project Crew - Gettleman and Shurmur.
Why does it matter that he started? He’s still in the NFL as a serviceable backup in Seattle, we never saw him in practice, he was young. Why is it so outrageous that he got the chance to start? He was on the roster.
I’m on an island with that take, but I’ve felt that was since it happened.
You're not alone, believe me.
But it was psychological and showed how fragile the fan base and media were/are. You see, they wanted it to be a romantic transition where the heir apparent took the baton from Eli. Not a journeyman like Smith. That was viewed as the ultimate insult. So all hell broke lose...and the rest was bad history.
To this day I'm convinced that was the catalyst to giving Eli a second chance; which led to the hiring of the Eli Reclamation Project Crew - Gettleman and Shurmur.
The problem the Giants had at the time was there were no decent NFL QBs on the roster. Eli, once a near elite QB was a shadow of his former self. And Geno was already shown to be bad in his brief NFL stint. They literally had nobody who could play the position well.
Daniel Jones has done .... what?
This is all a response to someone else bringing up the Eli/Geno saga from three years ago out of nowhere.
The point is a replacement level QB did roughly as well in the same circumstances. They should have kept playing him just to be sure.
That’s how an experiment works. Given the same circumstances Eli Manning = Geno Smith. And that was evidence to call it, and move on. Instead they just hid in the sand and pretended things would be better.
If the opportunity to test Jones in the same way presents itself, of course they should.
That's why I say I worry that Jones is on scholarship. He was drafted to be the heir apparent, so the job is his regardless of performance.
Even if Daniel Jones finishes strong (unless that strong finish includes a playoff win) he has shown enough downside that you have to get the competition in at this point.
Failure to do that would absolutely be an indication that they are trying to force this duplication of "Eli's learning curve" onto Jones and while many disagree on the extent, most can agree that the front office and it's relationship to Eli has been a negative impact over the last 3-4 years at least. Would be hard to stomach watching Jones flounder for an extended period on the hopes that he turns into a beautiful Manning butterfly any day now
That's why I say I worry that Jones is on scholarship. He was drafted to be the heir apparent, so the job is his regardless of performance.
Eli was 37 years old or whatever.
This is a 23 year old who was taken with the 6th overall pick in the draft, in his second season. He shouldn't be worried about feeling pressure. He's the guy, I mean, you took him that early on. Something is wrong if he needs a fire lit under his crotch this early on.
I'm not a fan of Jones and we obviously aren't missing much with or without him.
But I’d like to see the Giants sign a Mullens level guy. And if Mullens can exceed a 3rd year Daniel Jones’s production in the same scenario — that’s all I’d need to know.
Starting quarterback is treated like an elected position; once you have it you don't have to fight to keep it. Who was brought in to challenge Daniel Jones's place as starter? Colt McCoy? It's the same as with Eli in 2017 and 2018...who was brought in to push him and make him feel pressure? Kyle Lauletta?
That's why I say I worry that Jones is on scholarship. He was drafted to be the heir apparent, so the job is his regardless of performance.
Eli was 37 years old or whatever.
This is a 23 year old who was taken with the 6th overall pick in the draft, in his second season. He shouldn't be worried about feeling pressure. He's the guy, I mean, you took him that early on. Something is wrong if he needs a fire lit under his crotch this early on.
I'm not a fan of Jones and we obviously aren't missing much with or without him.
Yes, Eli was 37 off a terrible year and we brought in Lauletta to "challenge" him. So there was no effort to get better at the position.
And I'm not interested in lighting a fire under Jones. He is not "the guy" just because he was drafted #6. He has to (or at least should have to) earn the right to be the starting quarterback in 2021.
Can anyone say with a straight face that Jones has earned the 2021 starting QB job? If he were a UDFA and performed like he has in 2020, would we be handing him the job on 2021?
No. He's only the starter because he was picked #6 overall. That and no other reason. And the problem with that is it doesn't consider the possibility we fucked up with the pick.
Maybe it wasn't. Maybe Jones will turn it around. But at least make him earn it. Stop populating the quarterback room with guys that don't threaten his job. If he gets beat, then great, you've got him as a viable backup. But make him earn it.
Jones. I agree that he's almost certainly a very bad pick. But just as bad is that Giants didn't even try to challenge his job this year. They acted like he earned a scholarship in 2019...when he went 3-9 as a starter and played pretty poorly.
Christ I hope Judge brought significant changes with him.
If we're going with a backup to challenge him, and I had to pick one guy, I like Jacoby Brissett. High character guy, good athlete, big arm. Doesn't turn the ball over. That would be my guy to compete with Jones.