for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Next year, who do you want as our #1 WR?

LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/15/2020 11:22 am
Whether you're a Daniel Jones fan or not, whoever is the QB moving forward obviously needs a true #1 WR. Slayton is a solid #2.

So, either through the draft of free agency, who do you want to see in blue as the #1 wideout next year?

2021 Notable Free Agents

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions
AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals
TY Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Will Fuller, Houston Texans
Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions
...  
26.2 : 12/15/2020 11:26 am : link
I don't want any of those FAs, mainly due to cost. Draft one in the 1st or 2nd round.
none of those guys really excite me  
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2020 11:26 am : link
and they are going to be costly. I'm drafting a WR in round 1 or round 2 instead.
Fuller  
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2020 11:27 am : link
would be an interesting one. But he's always hurt, and he's basically a better version of Slayton.
Robinson or Golladay as FA  
Pete from Woodstock : 12/15/2020 11:30 am : link
Then add Devonta Smith in the draft and we are all set...
I'd look more in the second tier pool...  
bw in dc : 12/15/2020 11:30 am : link
Curtis Samuel and Kendrick Bourne types.

And grab one or two in this good WR draft class.
I'm in the draft camp  
KDavies : 12/15/2020 11:30 am : link
tons of options in the draft. Draft 1 or 2 to go with Slayton, Shephard, and Mack, and they'll be fine.
just in CBS top 150 players for 2021 draft  
KDavies : 12/15/2020 11:32 am : link
24 are WR. This draft is absolutely loaded at the position.
Link - ( New Window )
either of the Penn State guys would be a great fit  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 11:33 am : link
Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).

But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.
RE: either of the Penn State guys would be a great fit  
KDavies : 12/15/2020 11:36 am : link
In comment 15080954 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).

But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.


I like Waddle, but he is 5'10" and has been injured all season. Smith just produces. Last year with Waddle, Jeudy, and Ruggs, he had the best production.
Smith is a name to watch for our pick  
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2020 11:38 am : link
in round 1
Devonta Smith  
Everyone Relax : 12/15/2020 11:45 am : link
If he's available when we pick you take him. I think he's going to be the best of all the Alabama WRs from the past few years.
I'm all in on...  
bw in dc : 12/15/2020 11:49 am : link
Chris Olave of Ohio State.

Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.
Much rather draft a number #1WR  
Rick in Dallas : 12/15/2020 11:49 am : link
I would love a cluster WR draft of Terrance Marshall in the second round and Seth Williams in the third round.
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....
draft a WR  
BigBlue2112 : 12/15/2020 11:50 am : link
but if I had to choose from that list it would be Chris Godwin. And I think he's the only one I would want.
Do not want to pay top dollar for a FA WR  
BillT : 12/15/2020 11:51 am : link
They are hugely overpriced. We will have a shot at a top WR in the draft and I think that is the best option. I think a good FA TE might be the better value. Hunter Henry might be available and I love to see a good two way TE on this team.
RE: I'm all in on...  
RAIN : 12/15/2020 11:58 am : link
In comment 15080981 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Chris Olave of Ohio State.

Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.


Good call Bw.. he always stands out in games. Balanced and Fluid. I"m thinking round 2.
I’d say draft 2 WRs, or even 3  
mfsd : 12/15/2020 11:58 am : link
in keeping with the recent cluster drafting theme. We’ve got Williams, Tomlinson, and Logan Ryan to figure out, plus decision on Saquon extension coming after next season. Doesn’t feel wise to spend an expected $20 million per for one of the big free agents.

Unless we know we’re locking in a Deandre Hopkins/Michael Thomas/Davante Adams type guy (and guys that good rarely hit the market), overpaying in free agency for WRs is uneven ground. IMHO
A second round draft pick.  
FStubbs : 12/15/2020 12:04 pm : link
First round should be LB/EDGE or OG.
i would target Watkins  
weeg in the bronx : 12/15/2020 12:12 pm : link
I don't see him being offered break the bank money and he is an upgrade over what we have and he is only 27 and he is a big for a guy his size.
One thing is clear: we cannot go forward with what we have. We are the second lowest scoring team in the league. And while its fair to day losing Barkley hurt us, we have had decent production at RB this year and he will be coming off major injury.
We need help.
I'd love to add  
Old Dirty : 12/15/2020 12:19 pm : link
Galladay or Allen Robinson, Juju a consolation prize if the top 2 targets don't happen. The first two seem to be willing to fight for the contested catches, which is nice. They also are great at moving the chains on 3rd down when everyone in the stadium knows where the ball is going. This is something missing on this Giants team, big-time.
I think WR have can make an immediate impact as rookies and  
Dinger : 12/15/2020 12:24 pm : link
FA's tend to have reasons why they are FA's. CORNERBACKS on the other hand....we've had better luck with FA CB's, SOOOO, my plan would be to pick up a CB in FA and maybe a TE. Aim for an EDGE or WR in the 1st RD and pick up a WR in the later rounds as well.
I’m with Rick on Seth Williams of Auburn.  
Mark in ATL : 12/15/2020 12:29 pm : link
Also like his teammate Anthony Schwartz who is probably the fastest player in the draft. An Edge/CB/ILB in the first 2 rounds then offensive skill guys after.
It will be interesting to see  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2020 12:30 pm : link
how many of those guys will actually hit FA.
Free Agent Cost May Drop  
Samiam : 12/15/2020 12:34 pm : link
With this many quality available free agents plus lots of really good WRs in last years draft so teams might not be that desperate. Plus, by many accounts, an even better year for drafting WRs this year, it’s entirely possible that a really good free agent WR might be available if the team is patient and waits for the salary demands to drop. The Giants probably need 2 WRs going forward so I’m guessing they use a premium pick on WR. But, they will more than likely want a veteran. I hope they use their available CAP money on positions where supply is limited. There will be lots of good WRs available after the initial rush.
Can’t Cluster WRs  
Samiam : 12/15/2020 12:37 pm : link
The team had too many needs and not enough draft picks?
Did you really include Larry Fitzgerald and AJ Green  
giants#1 : 12/15/2020 12:41 pm : link
on a list about #1 WRs? I guess it is 2020 so a time warp isn't out of the question...
Unless LB Parsons Slips Or The Giants Really Like DB Curtain  
Trainmaster : 12/15/2020 12:43 pm : link
or Edge Rousseau (sp), one of these WR or TE should be the first round pick:

Ja'Marr Chase LSU Jr WR 1 6-0 208
DeVonta Smith Alabama Sr WR 2 6-1 175
Jaylen Waddle Alabama Jr WR 3 5-10 182
Kyle Pitts Florida Jr TE 1 6-6 240
Easy  
Jay on the Island : 12/15/2020 12:45 pm : link
DeVonta Smith!
Robinson and Golloday are both 27  
kdog77 : 12/15/2020 12:54 pm : link
with similar builds, but I would prefer to have Robinson b/c he is a more versatile possession type receiver who can make tough contested catches and made other subpar QBs look competent (Trubisky and Bortles). Jones would really benefit knowing he can throw 50/50 balls at him rather than having to gently place balls in Evan Engram's hands which he is still likely to drop. KG seems like stud on paper but I don't see his skill set really matching up with Giants needs.

Regardless Giants need to draft another WR in round 1-2 next year.
Golladay  
jeff57 : 12/15/2020 12:58 pm : link
And Kyle Pitts
RE: RE: either of the Penn State guys would be a great fit  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15080965 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15080954 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).

But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.



I like Waddle, but he is 5'10" and has been injured all season. Smith just produces. Last year with Waddle, Jeudy, and Ruggs, he had the best production.


Waddle is 5'10 like Tyreek Hill is 5'10 and Steve Smith (CAR) was 5'9. He attacks the ball. He's also listed about 10 pounds heavier than Smith who has his own size question (not a lot of NFL WRs under 175 pounds).

Despite both players size concerns I'd love to see either in blue and while Smith is the flavor of the moment because of the eye popping numbers I think many are sleeping on/going to sleep on Waddle thinking he's just another Henry Ruggs one trick pony and because he broke his ankle. Check his gamelog from the 4 games he played this year prior to getting hurt. His 22 ypc wasn't on low volume and his overall production was far beyond any 4 game stretch of Ruggs' career. Jeudy too for that matter.
If you had to pick between signing on of the big WR  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2020 1:02 pm : link
Galloday/A-Rob, the two big ticket guys that I could see realistically hitting FA , OR keeping the DL in-tact, re-signing LW and DT...which one would you pick?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2020 1:04 pm : link
One of the Alabama WRs.
Giants need a good corner  
US1 Giants : 12/15/2020 1:05 pm : link
I'd take CB or WR depending on the grade of what is available when the Giants pick.
RE: RE: RE: either of the Penn State guys would be a great fit  
KDavies : 12/15/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15081056 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15080965 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15080954 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).

But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.



I like Waddle, but he is 5'10" and has been injured all season. Smith just produces. Last year with Waddle, Jeudy, and Ruggs, he had the best production.



Waddle is 5'10 like Tyreek Hill is 5'10 and Steve Smith (CAR) was 5'9. He attacks the ball. He's also listed about 10 pounds heavier than Smith who has his own size question (not a lot of NFL WRs under 175 pounds).

Despite both players size concerns I'd love to see either in blue and while Smith is the flavor of the moment because of the eye popping numbers I think many are sleeping on/going to sleep on Waddle thinking he's just another Henry Ruggs one trick pony and because he broke his ankle. Check his gamelog from the 4 games he played this year prior to getting hurt. His 22 ypc wasn't on low volume and his overall production was far beyond any 4 game stretch of Ruggs' career. Jeudy too for that matter.


Waddle is better than Ruggs. Of the 4, I'd rank them Smith, Waddle, Jeudy, Ruggs.
No expensive Free Agents at WR.  
Red Dog : 12/15/2020 1:16 pm : link
Cost is prohibitive for likely level of production, and there are massive needs elsewhere starting with re-signing the DLs and maybe adding another decent veteran to the CB unit.

Draft a WR in round one or two, draft another one on the third day, and try to find a low cost gem in later stages of free agency.
RE: No expensive Free Agents at WR.  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2020 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15081071 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Cost is prohibitive for likely level of production, and there are massive needs elsewhere starting with re-signing the DLs and maybe adding another decent veteran to the CB unit.

Draft a WR in round one or two, draft another one on the third day, and try to find a low cost gem in later stages of free agency.


Agreed 100%
Plus - the Giants HAVE to get an EDGE presence from somewhere....
Yes, let's get Larry Fitzgerald as our new #1 WR  
LBH15 : 12/15/2020 1:23 pm : link
:- )
On that list I’d really only pay Allen Robinson  
UConn4523 : 12/15/2020 1:26 pm : link
the rest are either too hurt, too expensive or not a #1 (some are all 3). Out me in the drafting one category.
RE: If you had to pick between signing on of the big WR  
UConn4523 : 12/15/2020 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15081059 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Galloday/A-Rob, the two big ticket guys that I could see realistically hitting FA , OR keeping the DL in-tact, re-signing LW and DT...which one would you pick?


Keep the line in tact and use draft capital to bolster the offense.
RE: On that list I’d really only pay Allen Robinson  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/15/2020 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15081084 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the rest are either too hurt, too expensive or not a #1 (some are all 3). Out me in the drafting one category.


I think if we have money for it AROB should be the guy that take a run at. The FA WR market is going to get a bit undervalued a bit due to last years and this year draft class. Sign him, draft Pitts, and get Saquon back. Our offense is instantly very dangerous. That would certainly give us an answer on DJ as well. I’d love for our offseason to go down like that, even if it’s at the cost of Dalvin Tomlinson. We need to score more points, it’s football in 2020. Defense is less about top end talent and more about having minimal weaknesses to make sure you can match up with everyone. Invest a premium pick into edge and well be pretty good there
I like Allen Robinson, particularly because of his frame, but  
LBH15 : 12/15/2020 1:50 pm : link
the others on that list aren't what we want. Giants have been linked to Golladay but I read he is looking for $18-$20M which seems extremely high for what he had done.

Giants need two new "outside" WRs for next season. One probably needs to come free agency so there is no development time, and the other from Day 2 of the draft to allow for some leeway in learning/injuries/etc.

I could get comfortable with using a #1 pick on some of the college wideouts but would only do so if the free agent WR added is more of a avg/good type versus very good.
Would love ARob  
beatrixkiddo : 12/15/2020 1:52 pm : link
in Blue. He's an excellent wepaon and would pair well with what we got. I doubt Det. lets Golladay go unless they decide to blow the roster up.

Draft the Best WR avail. in the 2nd round, its an even deeper class than last year, there will be 1st round talent into the 2nd and 3rd rounds next year. I like Terrance Marshall although he may be snagged in the 1st. But the Giants need WR talent bad, Slayton is a great #2, and Shep is a decent Slot. THey need a #1 and another explosive gadget type player that can do damage. Our recievers seem to struggle seperating outside of Slayton.
RE: RE: RE: RE: either of the Penn State guys would be a great fit  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15081070 KDavies said:
Quote:


Waddle is better than Ruggs. Of the 4, I'd rank them Smith, Waddle, Jeudy, Ruggs.


Man, ranking Jeudy, Waddle, and Smith is hard. I have no idea which one I'd take first but I'd be happy with any of them with a top 10 pick.

Jeudy probably had the highest floor with a solid but perhaps unspectacular ceiling. Cooper-esque.

Waddle seems the most likely to be explosive downfield but also highest bust factor/injury risk.

Smith is similar to Jeudy but perhaps with a wider range of outcomes. I don't think he has a high bust factor but I could see him ending up anywhere from Calvin Ridley (good #2) to Marvin Harrison (hof).
Galloday is a hard no  
UConn4523 : 12/15/2020 1:53 pm : link
just hurt all the time, same for Fuller,

My opinion might change if I actually knew what the costs would be but for now I’m sticking with ARob or draft.
Juju would look good....  
Simms11 : 12/15/2020 1:54 pm : link
Last time we picked up a Steeler WR it worked out pretty darn good and this guy is the real deal too!
RE: Juju would look good....  
KDavies : 12/15/2020 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15081114 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Last time we picked up a Steeler WR it worked out pretty darn good and this guy is the real deal too!


No way Steelers are resigning him with Claypool and Johnson
I don't think the need at WR is as great as it seems  
Go Terps : 12/15/2020 2:07 pm : link
Slayton is a good player and a viable deep threat. Shepard still creates separation in short and intermediate areas. I would like to see Austin Mack get more opportunities, too...his selflessness as a blocker is impressive.

As I see it, the bigger issue with the passing game is twofold:

1. Garrett's offense isn't particularly well conceived
2. Jones has a hard time reading defenses and moving off his first read

Neither of those is a surprise based on what we knew about them coming into the season, and many of us were worried about it over the spring and summer.
Ja’Marr Chase  
The_Boss : 12/15/2020 2:23 pm : link
-
RE: I don't think the need at WR is as great as it seems  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15081130 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Slayton is a good player and a viable deep threat. Shepard still creates separation in short and intermediate areas. I would like to see Austin Mack get more opportunities, too...his selflessness as a blocker is impressive.

As I see it, the bigger issue with the passing game is twofold:

1. Garrett's offense isn't particularly well conceived
2. Jones has a hard time reading defenses and moving off his first read

Neither of those is a surprise based on what we knew about them coming into the season, and many of us were worried about it over the spring and summer.


I agree with most of this post and especially #1, which imo makes it very hard to fairly evaluate #2.

Separately re: the WR position, they are desperately lacking a player who can regularly make contested catches. Agree Slayton is a nice deep threat and Shepard underneath. Agree that Mack looks like a find who should get more time working over the middle of the field especially.

But they need guy who can win 1 on 1's in more than 1 part of the field. Shepard rarely wins deep and Slayton rarely wins over the middle. That's why I'd sign Robinson because he can win in the air all over the field and he's pretty low drama. He doesn't have as many 40+ yard catches as Slayton but he has twice as many 20+ yard catches. He puts up good but not great numbers so I don't think his price tag should be crazy.

Then go BPA in the draft - which if they land between 10-20 may be WR. It was last year with Jeudy + Jefferson + Lamb.
.  
jerseygiant : 12/15/2020 2:27 pm : link
DeVonta Smith
Keelan Cole
Darius Slayton
Sterling Shepard
Evan Engram
Saquon Barkley

Make or break time for Danny!
well if we are signing LW....  
BillKo : 12/15/2020 2:30 pm : link
...how much are we really going to splurge on a top flight WR?

I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).

I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.

We are very reactionay here no doubt, I think playing injured (ie not full strength) for the first time was just another learning experiene for our QB.
RE: well if we are signing LW....  
jerseygiant : 12/15/2020 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15081148 BillKo said:
Quote:
...how much are we really going to splurge on a top flight WR?

I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).

I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.

We are very reactionay here no doubt, I think playing injured (ie not full strength) for the first time was just another learning experiene for our QB.


I'd prefer to not break the bank for a receiver in free agency this year. Draft a WR in the 1st or 2nd, and look ahead to 2022 to sign someone - Chark/Gallup/Sutton
RE: well if we are signing LW....  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15081148 BillKo said:
Quote:
...how much are we really going to splurge on a top flight WR?

I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).

I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.

We are very reactionay here no doubt, I think playing injured (ie not full strength) for the first time was just another learning experiene for our QB.


Last year Breshad Perriman cost the Jets 6.5m and Robbie Anderson cost 10m (both were kind of upside signings).

Emmanuel Sanders was coming off a near 1k yard year and got the biggest deal at 12m AAV.

Allen Robinson is on a 14m AAV now and I'm not so sure his next deal will be all that different and jmo he's more of a known quantity then spending less on players like whoever will become this year's Perriman or Anderson.

Corey Davis would be that type of signing and he's having a somewhat comparable year to Robinson but he has had a bunch of injuries.
if you could somehow get Allen Robinson  
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2020 3:44 pm : link
on a 1 year deal if he doesn't get the long term options he's looking for, I'd sign on for that.
RE: if you could somehow get Allen Robinson  
Eric on Li : 12/15/2020 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15081189 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
on a 1 year deal if he doesn't get the long term options he's looking for, I'd sign on for that.


his last deal was a 3/42m. The trend with most contracts seems to be towards 3-4 year deals with higher guarantees and less back end unguaranteed money. Last time he was younger but coming off a missed year, this time he's coming off a good year but in a flat cap. I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up signing something similar.

Tate had received 4/40m so cutting him opens a similar priced slot.
RE: RE: if you could somehow get Allen Robinson  
LBH15 : 12/15/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15081234 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15081189 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


on a 1 year deal if he doesn't get the long term options he's looking for, I'd sign on for that.



his last deal was a 3/42m. The trend with most contracts seems to be towards 3-4 year deals with higher guarantees and less back end unguaranteed money. Last time he was younger but coming off a missed year, this time he's coming off a good year but in a flat cap. I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up signing something similar.

Tate had received 4/40m so cutting him opens a similar priced slot.


Tate's contract/signing was well thought out by NYG.

RE: RE: I'm all in on...  
bw in dc : 12/15/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15080996 RAIN said:
Quote:
In comment 15080981 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Chris Olave of Ohio State.

Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.



Good call Bw.. he always stands out in games. Balanced and Fluid. I"m thinking round 2.


Olave quietly had a great year last year. If not for Covid truncating the Buckeyes season, he's be in the conversation more with guys like Smith, Waddle, Chase, etc in terms of production.

He needs to post a good forty, which I think he can do. Get under 4.5 and he's in the conversation for a late firster. He's come a long, long way as a late recruit by OSU back in 2018.
The need for WR on this team is great.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/15/2020 5:37 pm : link
Draft one in the first round and sign a second tier FA WR.
RE: Much rather draft a number #1WR  
Earl the goat : 12/15/2020 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15080982 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I would love a cluster WR draft of Terrance Marshall in the second round and Seth Williams in the third round.
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....


Your the first one besides me a month ago to mention Seth Williams
Real sleeper. Very very good player. If giants can get him in the third round that would be a steal
RE: Much rather draft a number #1WR  
Earl the goat : 12/15/2020 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15080982 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I would love a cluster WR draft of Terrance Marshall in the second round and Seth Williams in the third round.
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....


Your the first one besides me a month ago to mention Seth Williams
Real sleeper. Very very good player. If giants can get him in the third round that would be a steal
There are a lot of names on that list  
rasbutant : 12/15/2020 6:24 pm : link
that could really help this team. BUT, what is the cost! Good roster building probably dictates forgoing the FA's and use draft capital to pick 1 or 2 early in the draft.
We definitely need..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/15/2020 6:32 pm : link
a #1 WR. We have a receiving corps who get the least amount of separation in the NFL.

That isn't due to Jones or Garrett - it is the limitations of the corps.
follow the steelers team building model  
GiantsFan84 : 12/15/2020 6:55 pm : link
1st round - QB, OL, or DEF

Subsequent rounds - BPA. In this draft the Giants need to prioritize offensive skill players in the early middle rounds. They need 2 WR, 1-2 RB, and an OG (Zeitler is old and expensive and I'm not sold on Hernandez).
RE: We definitely need..  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12/15/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15081305 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a #1 WR. We have a receiving corps who get the least amount of separation in the NFL.

That isn't due to Jones or Garrett - it is the limitations of the corps.


It could very well be because of Garrett. The WRs on this team are not incompetent. If the Giants spend top dollar on Allen Robinson, Garrett will still have him run 10 yard stick routes, like he has our WRs doing now. We need an OC that maximizes the strengths of his players. This offense was ranked 18th last season, and Jones had 24 TD passes on 12 games. This season they are ranked second to last and Jones has 8 TD passes.
None of the FA  
tyrik13 : 12/16/2020 11:09 am : link
WRs are worth the money. It should either be DeVonta Smith or Jamarr Chase. I also think we draft two WRs not just one, and I think that if we go Smith we should go Amari Rodgers in the 3rd
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions