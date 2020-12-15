Next year, who do you want as our #1 WR? LawrenceTaylor56 : 12/15/2020 11:22 am

Whether you're a Daniel Jones fan or not, whoever is the QB moving forward obviously needs a true #1 WR. Slayton is a solid #2.



So, either through the draft of free agency, who do you want to see in blue as the #1 wideout next year?



2021 Notable Free Agents



Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals

TY Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

Will Fuller, Houston Texans

Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions