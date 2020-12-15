Next year, who do you want as our #1 WR?

Whether you're a Daniel Jones fan or not, whoever is the QB moving forward obviously needs a true #1 WR. Slayton is a solid #2.
So, either through the draft of free agency, who do you want to see in blue as the #1 wideout next year?
2021 Notable Free Agents
Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions
AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals
TY Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Will Fuller, Houston Texans
Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions
And grab one or two in this good WR draft class.
Link - ( New Window )
But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.
I like Waddle, but he is 5'10" and has been injured all season. Smith just produces. Last year with Waddle, Jeudy, and Ruggs, he had the best production.
Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....
Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.
Good call Bw.. he always stands out in games. Balanced and Fluid. I"m thinking round 2.
Unless we know we’re locking in a Deandre Hopkins/Michael Thomas/Davante Adams type guy (and guys that good rarely hit the market), overpaying in free agency for WRs is uneven ground. IMHO
One thing is clear: we cannot go forward with what we have. We are the second lowest scoring team in the league. And while its fair to day losing Barkley hurt us, we have had decent production at RB this year and he will be coming off major injury.
We need help.
Ja'Marr Chase LSU Jr WR 1 6-0 208
DeVonta Smith Alabama Sr WR 2 6-1 175
Jaylen Waddle Alabama Jr WR 3 5-10 182
Kyle Pitts Florida Jr TE 1 6-6 240
Regardless Giants need to draft another WR in round 1-2 next year.
Quote:
Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).
But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.
Waddle is 5'10 like Tyreek Hill is 5'10 and Steve Smith (CAR) was 5'9. He attacks the ball. He's also listed about 10 pounds heavier than Smith who has his own size question (not a lot of NFL WRs under 175 pounds).
Despite both players size concerns I'd love to see either in blue and while Smith is the flavor of the moment because of the eye popping numbers I think many are sleeping on/going to sleep on Waddle thinking he's just another Henry Ruggs one trick pony and because he broke his ankle. Check his gamelog from the 4 games he played this year prior to getting hurt. His 22 ypc wasn't on low volume and his overall production was far beyond any 4 game stretch of Ruggs' career. Jeudy too for that matter.
Quote:
In comment 15080954 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Robinson is terrific on contested catches - which is a desperate need - and Godwin is pretty much solid at everything (though I expect him to get tagged or resigned in TB).
But also agree, I'd add 1 of those guys and draft a player in the first few rounds. Either of the Bama guys would be a homerun. I know everyone is hot on Devonta Smith right now but Jaylen Waddle is a flat out superstar.
Waddle is 5'10 like Tyreek Hill is 5'10 and Steve Smith (CAR) was 5'9. He attacks the ball. He's also listed about 10 pounds heavier than Smith who has his own size question (not a lot of NFL WRs under 175 pounds).
Waddle is better than Ruggs. Of the 4, I'd rank them Smith, Waddle, Jeudy, Ruggs.
Draft a WR in round one or two, draft another one on the third day, and try to find a low cost gem in later stages of free agency.
Agreed 100%
Plus - the Giants HAVE to get an EDGE presence from somewhere....
Keep the line in tact and use draft capital to bolster the offense.
I think if we have money for it AROB should be the guy that take a run at. The FA WR market is going to get a bit undervalued a bit due to last years and this year draft class. Sign him, draft Pitts, and get Saquon back. Our offense is instantly very dangerous. That would certainly give us an answer on DJ as well. I’d love for our offseason to go down like that, even if it’s at the cost of Dalvin Tomlinson. We need to score more points, it’s football in 2020. Defense is less about top end talent and more about having minimal weaknesses to make sure you can match up with everyone. Invest a premium pick into edge and well be pretty good there
Giants need two new "outside" WRs for next season. One probably needs to come free agency so there is no development time, and the other from Day 2 of the draft to allow for some leeway in learning/injuries/etc.
I could get comfortable with using a #1 pick on some of the college wideouts but would only do so if the free agent WR added is more of a avg/good type versus very good.
Draft the Best WR avail. in the 2nd round, its an even deeper class than last year, there will be 1st round talent into the 2nd and 3rd rounds next year. I like Terrance Marshall although he may be snagged in the 1st. But the Giants need WR talent bad, Slayton is a great #2, and Shep is a decent Slot. THey need a #1 and another explosive gadget type player that can do damage. Our recievers seem to struggle seperating outside of Slayton.
Waddle is better than Ruggs. Of the 4, I'd rank them Smith, Waddle, Jeudy, Ruggs.
Man, ranking Jeudy, Waddle, and Smith is hard. I have no idea which one I'd take first but I'd be happy with any of them with a top 10 pick.
Jeudy probably had the highest floor with a solid but perhaps unspectacular ceiling. Cooper-esque.
Waddle seems the most likely to be explosive downfield but also highest bust factor/injury risk.
Smith is similar to Jeudy but perhaps with a wider range of outcomes. I don't think he has a high bust factor but I could see him ending up anywhere from Calvin Ridley (good #2) to Marvin Harrison (hof).
My opinion might change if I actually knew what the costs would be but for now I’m sticking with ARob or draft.
No way Steelers are resigning him with Claypool and Johnson
As I see it, the bigger issue with the passing game is twofold:
1. Garrett's offense isn't particularly well conceived
2. Jones has a hard time reading defenses and moving off his first read
Neither of those is a surprise based on what we knew about them coming into the season, and many of us were worried about it over the spring and summer.
As I see it, the bigger issue with the passing game is twofold:
1. Garrett's offense isn't particularly well conceived
2. Jones has a hard time reading defenses and moving off his first read
I agree with most of this post and especially #1, which imo makes it very hard to fairly evaluate #2.
Separately re: the WR position, they are desperately lacking a player who can regularly make contested catches. Agree Slayton is a nice deep threat and Shepard underneath. Agree that Mack looks like a find who should get more time working over the middle of the field especially.
But they need guy who can win 1 on 1's in more than 1 part of the field. Shepard rarely wins deep and Slayton rarely wins over the middle. That's why I'd sign Robinson because he can win in the air all over the field and he's pretty low drama. He doesn't have as many 40+ yard catches as Slayton but he has twice as many 20+ yard catches. He puts up good but not great numbers so I don't think his price tag should be crazy.
Then go BPA in the draft - which if they land between 10-20 may be WR. It was last year with Jeudy + Jefferson + Lamb.
Keelan Cole
Darius Slayton
Sterling Shepard
Evan Engram
Saquon Barkley
Make or break time for Danny!
I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).
I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.
We are very reactionay here no doubt, I think playing injured (ie not full strength) for the first time was just another learning experiene for our QB.
I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).
I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.
I'd prefer to not break the bank for a receiver in free agency this year. Draft a WR in the 1st or 2nd, and look ahead to 2022 to sign someone - Chark/Gallup/Sutton
I say use the draft and a vet to replace Tate (and less exensive of course).
I'm big on continuing to build the lines and defense.......I am also of the belief that the more DJ plays, the better he'll get esp in year three.
Last year Breshad Perriman cost the Jets 6.5m and Robbie Anderson cost 10m (both were kind of upside signings).
Emmanuel Sanders was coming off a near 1k yard year and got the biggest deal at 12m AAV.
Allen Robinson is on a 14m AAV now and I'm not so sure his next deal will be all that different and jmo he's more of a known quantity then spending less on players like whoever will become this year's Perriman or Anderson.
Corey Davis would be that type of signing and he's having a somewhat comparable year to Robinson but he has had a bunch of injuries.
his last deal was a 3/42m. The trend with most contracts seems to be towards 3-4 year deals with higher guarantees and less back end unguaranteed money. Last time he was younger but coming off a missed year, this time he's coming off a good year but in a flat cap. I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up signing something similar.
Tate had received 4/40m so cutting him opens a similar priced slot.
Quote:
on a 1 year deal if he doesn't get the long term options he's looking for, I'd sign on for that.
his last deal was a 3/42m. The trend with most contracts seems to be towards 3-4 year deals with higher guarantees and less back end unguaranteed money. Last time he was younger but coming off a missed year, this time he's coming off a good year but in a flat cap. I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up signing something similar.
Tate had received 4/40m so cutting him opens a similar priced slot.
Tate's contract/signing was well thought out by NYG.
Quote:
Chris Olave of Ohio State.
Good speed, good hands, and tremendous body control.
Good call Bw.. he always stands out in games. Balanced and Fluid. I"m thinking round 2.
Olave quietly had a great year last year. If not for Covid truncating the Buckeyes season, he's be in the conversation more with guys like Smith, Waddle, Chase, etc in terms of production.
He needs to post a good forty, which I think he can do. Get under 4.5 and he's in the conversation for a late firster. He's come a long, long way as a late recruit by OSU back in 2018.
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....
Your the first one besides me a month ago to mention Seth Williams
Real sleeper. Very very good player. If giants can get him in the third round that would be a steal
Draft Patrick Surtain in the first round and see how Graham changes his defense next year.
Probably wishful thinking....
Your the first one besides me a month ago to mention Seth Williams
Real sleeper. Very very good player. If giants can get him in the third round that would be a steal
That isn't due to Jones or Garrett - it is the limitations of the corps.
Subsequent rounds - BPA. In this draft the Giants need to prioritize offensive skill players in the early middle rounds. They need 2 WR, 1-2 RB, and an OG (Zeitler is old and expensive and I'm not sold on Hernandez).
That isn't due to Jones or Garrett - it is the limitations of the corps.
It could very well be because of Garrett. The WRs on this team are not incompetent. If the Giants spend top dollar on Allen Robinson, Garrett will still have him run 10 yard stick routes, like he has our WRs doing now. We need an OC that maximizes the strengths of his players. This offense was ranked 18th last season, and Jones had 24 TD passes on 12 games. This season they are ranked second to last and Jones has 8 TD passes.