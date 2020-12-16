Jason Garrett starting to get some shade thrown his way..

Listened to the All 22 offense breakdown from the Big Blue Banter Podcast
.
They are killing Jason Garrett for:
1. Running antiquated routing concepts (i.e. curl routes to death) versus proven concepts like the Mills Concept
. Not horizontal or drag routes. Poor use of space on the field.
2. Not making adjustments with pre-snap motion to offset the jamming of our receivers which killed the timing of the offense on at least 50 percent the plays. They note Slayton was man handled throughout the game which kills the deep routes designed to create space on underlying routes.
3. Not making adjustments with 13 personnel sets for the two DTs, two Wide 9 DEs and two LBs in the A gaps on a several occasions.
They are not sure Jason Garrett should be the OC next year. While I don't know if I agree Garrett was clearly out coached by Vance Joseph!
Correct answer.
D: All of the above
Sterling Shepard has had no problems getting open for the 4 seasons, and 2 different offensive systems prior to this year.
Darius Slayton seemed to be open all of last season.
What's changed?
Garrett's system is terribly outdated and can be singularly responsible.
I personally don't think he is as bad or as good as people say he is. But QB turnovers will kill any OC, good or bad. Also puts the D in horrible positions.
He basically viewed this as a 1 year job for Garrett to reestablish himself. He has failed miserably; taken a team with less talent from middle of pack offensively last year to the 31st in league this year. Has not played to strengths of his quarterback, except for putting in more rpo, resulting in 1/3 the passing touchdowns this year for a quarterback who was on pace to set the rookie record with a full season.
Count this fan as voting the "The Clapper" must go - hopefully sooner rather than later (offseason).
They only do it wrong and get called for OPI about 75% of the time.
That being said, the only inspired offense I remember seeing this year was the Dallas game. Garrett deserves to be on the hot seat.
The Giants cannot simply roll this back next year and expect different results. Whatever Garrett's scheme is, it isn't working. On top of all of that, Columbo being Garrett's guy probably doesn't sit well with Judge. If you're reading the handwriting on the wall, I think it says Garrett is a goner.
I’m not sure why you think it has to be one or the other. Jones has sucked and Garrett has sucked. There are plenty of threads killing Jones. This one is Garrett. Is he immune from criticism for some reason?
2019 Jones as a rookie had 24 TD passes in 12 games.
2020 Jones has 8 TD passes in 13 games.
Maybe Jones completely forgot how to play the game of football. Or maybe the new OC has an antiquated system that has not put the QB in a position to succeed. Or maybe both. But I will say this, if you can’t criticize Garrett simply because you don’t like Jones that is more an indictment on you than it is anything else.
I dislike the Garrett hire more than I dislike Jones as a QB. I HATE how obvious it was that the Maras were going to bring Garrett in here. I hate his offense.
I hope it's Judge's decision, and I hope the decision is to fire Garrett after the season.
That’s a strong possibility, however, Judge may give Garrett one more year to improve the offense. I would think they need to go into the off-season and rewicker the offensive scheme first. The scheme obviously doesn’t suit our personnel very well.
Mayfield’s on his 3rd offense in three years too IIRC. He’s played very wel this year.
Jason Garrett or Daniel "DeFumbler" Jones?
I say the latter. By far.
- Rookie Left Tackle
- Front Office doesn't add any playmakers during offseason
- Best player/RB gets injured
- Everybody else returning on the Offense regresses
Not an excuse post, but is this really all on Garrett?
Nevertheless, I am assuming most OC that finish near last in league in offensive yards and points get replaced, correct?
Yes, but what was Ferris doing at 31 Flavors last night? All kidding aside, thanks, appreciate any insight someone may hear.
When you hear the other coaches, you get the impression that all these assistants are on the same page. Even Bielema who seems to have had one foot out the door since he arrived. With Garrett? Not sure what the deal is but something does seem off. Is it an ego thing after being a Head Coach the past decade and now working under a first time guy? Did the Colomobo incident play a role? Who the fuck knows. Guess we will find out soon enough.
The Giants cannot simply roll this back next year and expect different results. Whatever Garrett's scheme is, it isn't working. On top of all of that, Columbo being Garrett's guy probably doesn't sit well with Judge. If you're reading the handwriting on the wall, I think it says Garrett is a goner.
To presuppose that Garrett, who played qb in the NFL, was an OC in the NFL and a HC in the NFL does not know about "Mills Concepts" is ridiculous. The more fruitful inquiry is why, if these "concepts" are so fantastic are they not being utilized. There could be three possible reasons: 1) DC's have caught up to it and counter it; 2) our personnel would screw them up; or 3) they ain't the panacea that commentators believe they are. (after all the Ol' Ball Coach didn't exactly have success with them)
We've been through this before with OC's. There hasn't been a one that you guys didn't want canned and that goes back 15 or 20 years.
No one worried about this, let alone said it.
LOL. after reading your first line I was ready to click "reply" and add a snarky response, then I saw you said exactly what I was going to say with your 2nd line :)
I wish Garrett was the answer but the fact that Jones had so much throwing success last year with essentially the same, if not worse, group of receivers (due to injuries and suspensions), really makes me think that the scheme is flawed.
If you think about the skill position players that Garrett had over the years in Dallas, it is not hard to imagine that talent overcame a lot of design flaws.
The Issues with Jason Garrett's Offense - ( New Window )
I think Judge may have been coerced to hire him because the ownership for some reason like Jason. Don’t get me wrong....he’s a great guy and all, but I just don’t believe he is the wisest OC out there. I hope he is gone after this year....in fact, I hope he does this on his own without having to rely on JJ to fire him.
It should be obvious to all, he has taken a kid like Jones who was thriving under Shurmur, safe the fumbles, and has made him more of a manager and all those curl routes don’t get any yards after catch.
Agreed and I trust whatever Judge wants to do.
My issue with Garrett as a HC is I never thought he achieved what he should have given the talent he had on some of his Dallas teams. He never made his teams better and the I'd listen to an argument that he made some of them worse.
We're seeing that with the Giants right now with the major difference we're short on talent, so its netting us the 31st scoring offense. Yes our receivers aren't getting separation, yes our Oline took time to gel, yes we're missing Saquon. On the flip side; yes Garrett isn't maximizing the talent we do have, yes we haven't found ways to get our skill players the ball in space, yes he's put together some bad game plans.
When you start listing off the problems with our offense its very possible that they're both talent related and coaching related. We're 31st in scoring offense, you don't get that low on the totem pole without having multiple issues.
Some guys are not made to be a HC but, if Garrett has a strong area .. it was as an OC.
Thought he was a good choice at the time ... if for no other reason - his intimate knowledge of the Cowboys Organization.
I am a little bit disappointed.
People are in la la land if you think anything goes on that Judge doesn't want.
it's not a stretch to believe that judge is not happy with garrett. how could he be? the offense struggles to score and every skill position player looks to have regressed.
Now, only days later, that vision of the Offense has magically disappeared and blame is being cast all over OC Garrett's front door step?
What happened vision-seekers?
The big things have been: Jones hasn't taken off yet, lack of a legit threat at WR (Slayton is getting there but not yet), and no Barkley
Tough to be an excellent OC when you don't have the horses, but Garrett should get some blame for red zone issues. I think his actual playcalling itself has been OK
Need better playmakers, need better QB play - but those things cost draft capital and cap space. Replacing the OC with a better one is free on that front.
- Rookie Left Tackle
- Front Office doesn't add any playmakers during offseason
- Best player/RB gets injured
- Everybody else returning on the Offense regresses
Not an excuse post, but is this really all on Garrett?
Nevertheless, I am assuming most OC that finish near last in league in offensive yards and points get replaced, correct?
This is how I feel. He shares some blame but if Garrett had Rodgers and Davante Adams I imagine people would think he's the best OC in the league
Agreed. Who cares about giving DJ a new OC for the 3rd straight year if this is how he looks in the current setup.
I think the "continuity" factor is way overblown. Coordinators get poached, fired, demoted, etc.. all the time, and good QBs are just fine.
Some of the best offenses in the NFL consist of coordinators that have only been working with their QB for a year or two.
Daboll (Bills)
Roman (Ravens)
Callahan (Browns)
Smith (Titans)
Hackett (Packers)
Fichtner (Steelers)
Sirianni (Colts)
O'Connell (Rams)
We don't need DJ paired with someone for 3+ years. We need him paired someone that can bring out the best in him. Not have him looking like this.
lol, OK Greg you made me laugh
This offense is meant for WRs who can beat coverage based on size/speed.
We have none of that. Slayton is good, not great. And we continue to give these WRs no help, sent them out on basic routes, and expect them to win matchups.
It's junk.
We all know it's coming.
The big things have been: Jones hasn't taken off yet, lack of a legit threat at WR (Slayton is getting there but not yet), and no Barkley
Tough to be an excellent OC when you don't have the horses, but Garrett should get some blame for red zone issues. I think his actual playcalling itself has been OK
But Garret indeed has been the most criticized guy this week (excluding DJ who gets it every week). And what I don't understand is why?
Last week it was all about how DG's vision of building & operating the offense with this power running game was taking shape after a strong last month or two. And now it's the offense has no playmakers, there is no variability and creativity in the gameplan and it's basically Garrett's fault.
What happened?
I’m sure the OC and ST coaches are doing the same. Otherwise they’d get Columbo’d.
It’s all a coordinated effort. Plenty of blame and room for improvement to go around.
Dan (I think) has hated JG since he started - Nick is a little more on the "it's not all on Garrett" side of things.
I tend to agree with Nick more than Dan on this one.
Dan is always complaining about how JG plays for the sticks. I still think one of the main reasons this Giants defense has been as good as it has been is because JG prefers to play a 1st down oriented offense.
He keeps drives moving - he tries to hold onto the ball - they run it more, even in seemingly pass situations (1st and 10 as well as 2nd and long) - the keep 3rd downs manageable.
I actually like the theory behind what JG is trying to do - Dan wants this offense to be more like SHurmur's...which I think is a recipe for disaster.
We laid an egg against the Cards. It happens. Now, that isn't to say Garrett has been 'good' all year, he hasn't been. But I'm in the camp where he's been better than people say.
This is how I feel. He shares some blame but if Garrett had Rodgers and Davante Adams I imagine people would think he's the best OC in the league
But the Giant offense is built to follow the Gettleman's vision, or at least it was a week ago. Green Bay runs its offense much differently...different vision.
People are really underestimating the Barkley injury.
BUT - is it indeed "fact" that these guys aren't creating separation? Or is it just one of those things that BBI just has decided is indeed a fact?
It looks like there are NextGen stats out there on sites like FOotball Outsiders on this kind of stuff - but it's behind a paywall - and I ain't paying for that.
I'm just curious b/c everyone just kind of throws that out there as a foregone conclusion.
What ever happen to those preseason articles about how the Giants have the fastest group of weapons in the NFL - faster even than the Chiefs?
I agree with this
People are in la la land if you think anything goes on that Judge doesn't want.
Maybe Judge didn't want Garrett in the first place. Maybe Judge is giving Garrett all the rope he needs to hang himself. I have no asshat info, just reading things from a far.
The only two hires that Judge had no connection to where Garrett and Colombo. Knowing our ownership I could see them offering Judge the job with the condition that Garrett was OC. I could see Judge agreeing and giving Garrett full control of the offense. Judge also hired a couple of guys that could step in and be OC. From the beginning you could see that from Judge's perspective this was a building year. Let Jason run the offense. If he does well great. If he sucks then he could fire him. Colombo is already gone. My guess/ hope is that Jason is next to go.
The reasons Ithink this falls on Garrett are
1. You are what your record says. 31st on offense. He took a team that was middle of the pack last season with mostly the same personnel and made it worse.
2. He took Jones from #1 in air yards to last. Jones strength is reading long to middle to short. Garrett has designed this offense (it's not the same one he ran in Dallas) to do very little of this.
3. His play design is poor. To many plays have receivers ending in the same area. How many times do we have 2,3 and even 4 guys in the same area? AN example early in the year. We get the ball on our 1. We go max protect, 2 wr running routes. So we have a 99 yard by 53 1/3 yard area to use. We run 2 slant routes bringing both guys to the same spot. Now Slayton caught the ball for a nice gain. However the cb covering the other receiver made the tackle. Any other route run by the 2 wr and Slayton goes 99 for a TD.
For those that say keep Garrett for continuity, why keep Jones playing in a system that is not suited for his skills?
This is something I am delighted to read, because maybe it means Garrett is one and done.
I imagine Judge didn't like it when Mara foisted Garrett on him. Judge has developed enough good will in the media and fan base that he can fire Garrett.
Mara/Gettleman don't know what they are doing. Judge does.
BUT - is it indeed "fact" that these guys aren't creating separation? Or is it just one of those things that BBI just has decided is indeed a fact?
It looks like there are NextGen stats out there on sites like FOotball Outsiders on this kind of stuff - but it's behind a paywall - and I ain't paying for that.
I'm just curious b/c everyone just kind of throws that out there as a foregone conclusion.
What ever happen to those preseason articles about how the Giants have the fastest group of weapons in the NFL - faster even than the Chiefs?
The Giants primary targets Average Separation:
Shepard - 3.1
Engram - 2.9
Slayton - 2.2
Tate - 2.2
Which doesn't put anyone in the top 40 for the league.
We laid an egg against the Cards. It happens. Now, that isn't to say Garrett has been 'good' all year, he hasn't been. But I'm in the camp where he's been better than people say.
I know it happens, but that's not my point. The vision and pieces of the Offense didn't change between Seattle and Arizona...it was the same.
So how is this on Garrett?
Haha. Truth!
I know it happens, but that's not my point. The vision and pieces of the Offense didn't change between Seattle and Arizona...it was the same.
So how is this on Garrett?
LBH what type of response are you looking for from anyone in this thread? Its a fan board - are you expecting people to react coldly to both wins and losses?
The Giants scored 17 against the Seahawks and 7 against the Cardinals. Obviously the Seahawk victory was led by the defense, but fans were also happy to see the offense consistently generating push on runs up the middle in the second half. That's how the offense scored. And what does that have to do with scheme? You're one of the worst posters on this forum dude.
Wouldn't be surprised if Freddie Kitchens is OC next year so that they can use the guise of not wanting to do 3 different schemes in 3 years. Dooley has ties to Nick Saban as well (was on his staff in Miami) so could move into Tight Ends Coach role currently occupied by Kitchens.
Of course Dion Lewis had about 20 yrds of separation created by scheme and DJ didn't throw it to him....you can go round and round all day with this.
To presuppose that Garrett, who played qb in the NFL, was an OC in the NFL and a HC in the NFL does not know about "Mills Concepts" is ridiculous. The more fruitful inquiry is why, if these "concepts" are so fantastic are they not being utilized. There could be three possible reasons: 1) DC's have caught up to it and counter it; 2) our personnel would screw them up; or 3) they ain't the panacea that commentators believe they are. (after all the Ol' Ball Coach didn't exactly have success with them)
We've been through this before with OC's. There hasn't been a one that you guys didn't want canned and that goes back 15 or 20 years.
DC's have had a year to study...what? This is a different offense, and the fact is that Shurmur did far more to put Jones in situations where he could succeed - RPO's with simpler high-low reads.
As an OC, Garrett had playcalling taken away from him. His offense is 31st in yardage, 31st in points, 30th in passing yds, and 31st in passing TD's. Thanks to the ineptitude that is the Jets, or he'd be last in everything. But wise man Homer Jones doesn't think Garrett could be the problem, even as those who watch all-22 film detail the problems with his scheme.
As I've said many times, our offense is looking up at 30 other teams, but no one is to blame. "Jones has no talent around him", but DG is doing a great job. "WR's aren't getting open", but Garrett is doing a great job. Jones keeps leaving the ball on the ground, but he's a franchise QB.
Good grief.
That's exactly what I"m looking for - where did you find that?
Not really, that would mean the Giants are running routes that don't create separation, and that would be a problem, reflected in the data.
Separation is a product of skill and play calling, and targeting.
The Giants primary targets Average Separation:
Shepard - 3.1
Engram - 2.9
Slayton - 2.2
Tate - 2.2
Which doesn't put anyone in the top 40 for the league.
That's exactly what I"m looking for - where did you find that?
Stats - ( New Window )
LBH what type of response are you looking for from anyone in this thread? Its a fan board - are you expecting people to react coldly to both wins and losses?
Looking for why the team that was meeting the vision of the GM over the last month suddenly became a problem overnight that is caused by Garrett.
Good grief JB...do you know?
Best post on this thread. Especially the last part.
And no, I don't imagine Garrett is happy either sucking hind teat to a rookie HC who has never been involved in the entire picture and trying to come up with an offense without his best runner/receiver, and with Danny Turnover, a bunch of runners and receivers who are second bananas behind an o-line currently featuring 2 rookies, a second year player and a vet has been and a vet never was. You're expecting the greatest show on turf?
You guys who are looking for some sort of aerial circus saw what happened Sunday when we got behind and had to throw. A .500 team took us apart like a dollar watch. We are doing what we have to do on offense: play close to the vest, take the occasional opportunity, and don't turn the ball over. That's what you do with a young offense.
Is the problem the scheme? The problem the OL? The problem Jones? Probably a combination of all three. There is no debate the offense stinks. The numbers don't lie. Only the Jets are worse in 2020.
There are 3 games left until next year unless the Giants can win at least 2 of the next 3. Then we'll see what happens heading into 2021.
Thank you Christian - much appreciated.
on a side note - there are some REALLY good receivers that create less separation than the Giants WR and there are some complete duds that create more...just sayin.
Not running the second to last ranked offense in the league. No chance.
Two things are clear..
1. Judge does not need Garrett's help
2. Garrett's offensive play calling sucks
I am done with this guy.
Has there ever been a bad offensive coordinator in the NFL who hasn't managed to put together some "really awesome drives?"
If the D didn’t play lights out, we lose that SEA game and the narrative continues.
I don't think its a big deal if they get a QB friendly system that is similar to Shurmur's. His system was far better for Jones' skill set.
Best post on this thread. Especially the last part.
Wow, just wow.
You guys are calling out LBH on his posts, while completely missing his point. Doesn't reflect well on you guys.
Let me spell it our for you. First of all his question is rhetorical. He isn't really expecting a literal answer. LBH is not commenting on the team itself, and looking for folks' response to the team. He is asking a penetrating question to us fans about their own narratives. He is noting that a week ago, there was a group of fans praising everything about the team and especially Gettleman's "vision". A week later they play a bad game, and it's not Gettleman's "vision" that's an issue is the coach. It seems hypocritical to ascribe success primarily to DG and failure primarily to a coach. Seems like those who do that have personal narrative/agenda. He is trying to call that our without being so blunt and confrontational as I just put it. He is making people question their thinking.
It takes being quite obtuse to so completely miss the point of his posts and to call him out for it.
Mmmmmkay.
To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand LBH posts.
Its clear that Judge and Garrett are aligned on this. Its why Judge keeps talking about complementary football whenever asked about the offense.
I think Garrett is calling a good offense, and executing the type of game plan that Judge wants
I agree 100%. Jones was a different QB last year. I'm not convinced it's Jones play. He seemed more comfortable and confident last year. Can we please stop all these curls to WR's?
Its clear that Judge and Garrett are aligned on this. Its why Judge keeps talking about complementary football whenever asked about the offense.
I think Garrett is calling a good offense, and executing the type of game plan that Judge wants
Mostly agree with this.
I think Garrett/Judge are calling a gameplan that they think could work within the limitations of the talent on the field.
However, if Giants run into games where they fall behind more than 8 or so points then we've got trouble in River City. Not built whatsoever to attack with passing game...only surprise from time to time.
You can say they're running a safe offense, but they're not. The number of 'near misses' because defenders see whats coming from these WRs a mile away is alarming. They're not fooling anyone, and I'm not sure it's 'increased the Giants chances of winning' because it won't work against the teams you need to beat. They've shown they can beat bad teams with it.
What's increased the chances of winning is the defense playing well.
Cripes, man, what would constitute Garrett calling a bad offense? They're 31st in both yards and points.
Would be super interesting if Judge wanted a new QB at the same time.
Would be super interesting if Judge wanted a new QB at the same time.
I would be money he does want a new QB. Garrett's offense has a lot of problems, but it's not the cause of the poor pocket presence, ball security problems, and inability to see the field. These problems existed in Shurmur's offense too.
To me this is a huge litmus test as to how power is delineated in the building.
Would be super interesting if Judge wanted a new QB at the same time.
If that happened then it is the beginning of the end for Judge. Is Mara that dumb? What don't answer that!
What is interesting about Garrett. He played with the Cowboys when they had one of the great Olines in the league. He coached after having put together one of the great lines in the league and had success. Maybe his offensive approach is limited to dominant OL's.
LOL
2020
53 attempts
52.8% 142 Yards 5TD 3 INT
2019
59 Attempts
52.5% 172 Yards 12 TD 0 INT
No LBH sets up a false narrative than wants everyone to respond to it.
I must of missed all the posts saying everything is perfect last week. I did see a lot of joy that the giants finally beat a good team. People have been happy with the Judge hire. Patrick Graham has the defense playing well despite the number of injuries. People were happy because the online is run blocking well. I'm sorry I didn't see anyone claiming the offense was doing well. I didn't see a single post praising Garrett.
You want to see the difference in a good corrodinator and a bad one? Just look at the Giants. Graham has been dealing with a revolving door due to injuries and he has the d playing well. Garrett took an offense that was 19th last season and with basically the same level of talent has them at 31. He has done nothing to put his players in position to play to their strengths. He actually designed an offense that took DJ from the top rated qb throwing down field to last. Not because he sucks at it. His percentage throwing down field is still tops. We just rarely do it.
Look, 31st is 31st, no matter how you spin it, and it isn't good. That has NOTHING to do with "complimentary football". I'm pretty sure that when Judge uses that term, he's not talking about running an offense that can't get out of its own way.
But sure, let's run everything back and hope for better results. There is a term for that...
The facts are what they are, they suck at scoring the football even during a stretch of games where they were average 140 rush yards a game.
Why in God's name is Jason Garrett a magnet for any kind of benefit of the doubt?
Oh, and I don't care whether you respond to it or not.
No LBH sets up a false narrative than wants everyone to respond to it.
I must of missed all the posts saying everything is perfect last week. I did see a lot of joy that the giants finally beat a good team. People have been happy with the Judge hire. Patrick Graham has the defense playing well despite the number of injuries. People were happy because the online is run blocking well. I'm sorry I didn't see anyone claiming the offense was doing well. I didn't see a single post praising Garrett.
You want to see the difference in a good corrodinator and a bad one? Just look at the Giants. Graham has been dealing with a revolving door due to injuries and he has the d playing well. Garrett took an offense that was 19th last season and with basically the same level of talent has them at 31. He has done nothing to put his players in position to play to their strengths. He actually designed an offense that took DJ from the top rated qb throwing down field to last. Not because he sucks at it. His percentage throwing down field is still tops. We just rarely do it. [/quote]
Nailed it
Talkin' Giants has an all-22 breakdown every week for both the offense and the defense that is very accessable regardless of how much you know about the intricacies of the game. He hates Garrett.
Even The QB School on youtube stuck in a jab or two about how bad Garrett's scheme is while evaluating DJ.
And if you don't believe them, ask any Dallas fan what they think about him as OC.
The guy is indefensible, but you don't have to believe me, just watch it fir yourself.