Jason Garrett starting to get some shade thrown his way..

Listened to the All 22 offense breakdown from the Big Blue Banter Podcast They are killing Jason Garrett for:1. Running antiquated routing concepts (i.e. curl routes to death) versus proven concepts like the Mills Concept . Not horizontal or drag routes. Poor use of space on the field.2. Not making adjustments with pre-snap motion to offset the jamming of our receivers which killed the timing of the offense on at least 50 percent the plays. They note Slayton was man handled throughout the game which kills the deep routes designed to create space on underlying routes.3. Not making adjustments with 13 personnel sets for the two DTs, two Wide 9 DEs and two LBs in the A gaps on a several occasions.They are not sure Jason Garrett should be the OC next year. While I don't know if I agree Garrett was clearly out coached by Vance Joseph!