Jones has a “second leg issue”

will take a second to admit that maybe the ankle and the hamstring had any effect on him or will they just jump to point out that he's injury prone which is his fault and has nothing to do with him regularly getting his ass kicked!
as long as he we can get a prosthetic that fits,Daniel's gonna play.
I checked with the Trainers,Coaches,Mara's,Alabama training staff,and Kraft Family doctor.They all said the same thing.Test it,make him run some laps,than bring in a few Buffalo from the Bronx Zoo,and see how well he moves in the pocket.
I think people need to accept part of the injuries are caused by Jones himself. Using him in the RPO he has been reckless in taking hits at times. Since last year, there have been many times where he took vicious hits that has continued this year. Yes, a big part has been the Oline but you just wonder if he is not sensing things in the pocket to make decisions that can avoid many of these hits. Toughness is a great trait but being available to your team is just as important imo especially as a QB. 6'5" QB running in the NFL is not a sensible strategy.
Judge needs to watch himself here as well. He already said after the game and yesterday he did not think anything was worse with Jones. It was clear to most he was injured at some in the game (I thought it was in the 4th QTR). Just putting out a little caution......
the medical review and passed their benchmarks when testing him pre-game. And Judge explained this process in detail after the game - the benchmark was being able to protect himself and move in the pocket and they felt he could do that (which he proved in the game).
What information are you basing your opinion on? Can the rest of us have access to it?
but I think he should have every opportunity to prove us wrong in this NFL season. I know that Colt McCoy isn't putting up those numbers either so strictly talking 2021+ there's no reason to play anyone other than Jones unless health prohibits it.
And in the end I trust Judge's process. If he's playing Jones its for a reason (either because he thinks he gives us a better chance to win, wants to see as much on him as possible prior to next year, or both).
Does anyone see him coming out next season and giving us 30-40 total TDs, 8-12 total turnovers, and 7.5 YPA?
That's what the good QBs are doing. The elite guys are doing even better than that.
Anyone think Jones is giving us that? Anyone?
He threw 24 playing just 75% of the games his rookie year.
Sophomore (slump) season is definitely a red flag.....
But could I see him doing that with upgrade in personnel......yes I could. The NFL is made to promote offense.
So can we also assume that, given a full season of starts, Jones about 30 times? In 12 games and 1 mop up appearance he had 23 turnovers. And would it have improved his awful 6.6 YPA?
You're right...the NFL is made to promote offense. And yet here we sit with Jones at 9 total TDs in 12 starts this year.
Not understanding the first part of your last post.
And yes, the NFL does promote offense which to me points to three things: the QB himself, the philosophy of the offense, and the players around the QB.
DJ should get a third year to put up those numbers you wrote given corrections to the other areas (and he's not blameless)......but our offense looks basic and its painfully obvious we need an upgrade in other areas as we stand right now in Week 15. I think it's pretty clear 2021 is going to be make or break for him.
If your extrapolating the 24 TDs in 2019, do you also extrapolate the 23 turnovers?
What if Judge has determined Jones to not have the upside? I think he will evaluate the overall team around him and try to forecast where he sees the team going. He may think there is a limited ceiling. If that is the case and they like a QB this draft you move on one imo. As hard as a coaching staff and organization tries it is hard to manufacture of high level QB without certain traits.
If you wanted to make that case, you certainly could. He was a turnover machine in 2018.
RE: Man we were spoiled by Eli being basically made of rubber.
it's a problem, especially with the number hits he's prone to taking. Eli was pretty apt at avoiding them.
I think Eli had a ton of injuries like this and played through them — which may have accounted for some of his bad games over the years. Ankles, hamstrings, all kinds of stuff that affected his throwing.
Eli was incredibly tough and determined, and incredibly stoic, but it's not humanly possible to take the number of hits he took without getting hurt. He just wouldn't talk about it, probably not even to the staff, since he wasn't often on the injury report.
If we knew what was really going on with Eli and injuries, I bet it would be jaw-dropping. I'm not some huge Eli fanboy, I just think we fans didn't entirely realize what we had with him.
If that's the case, I would hope the Giants try to move on ASAP.......I just don't think they are going to be in a position to draft someone better. And the team has other needs too.
But as I said before, every position is scouted and evaluated, and if they see someone they really like and think gives more upside - I would hope they pull the trigger.
Last thing I want in 2021 is a veteran like Fitzpatrick QB'ing the Giants. Guy is a gamer and all, but I'd rather roll with DJ and see what happens.
I agree. If they do select a QB then I would welcome someone like Fitzpatrick. I just worry that the front office is going to screw this up with Judge. I think he has shown enough potential that he should make this decision as a HC.
1) Is this being considered the result of him compensating for the hammy, or did he take a hit or have contact that caused this new injury?
2) I don't think it is fair to say he is partly responsible for his injuries. Sure, he's taken some shots when running. But, none of those hits are the cause for his injuries.
3) It is fair to say that playing may have contributed to this new injury, whether it be directly or indirectly. His inability to move was partly to blame for some of the sacks and knockdowns. But, so is his lack of pocket presence and awareness, which has nothing to do with his injury.
4) Frankly, I'm more concerned with hearing about his hamstring than this new injury. He never should have even practiced last week. I would not be surprised if he misses more than just Cleveland.
Compared to too many favorite posters own”Phil Simms. Who seemed a poor #1 choice to so many which only got to seem worse thanks to many various injuries. Phil like DJ was no Eli or Tarkenton. But as for injuries give DJ a break.
My thought is he is done for season as are giants who don’t win another game.
Not to mention the fact Eli WOULD sometimes have injuries but we almost never heard about them until long after the fact (if at all). I think in part it was because even when he was dealing with certain injuries he wouldn’t even miss practice so it wasn’t made a big deal by the media. I really think Eli just had a massively high pain tolerance (along with being made of rubber), similar to the way he had a massively high pressure tolerance. We always heard about Big Ben’s injuries and how he was a warrior fighting through them— we never heard that about Eli but it’s only because he never made a big deal about it. But you simply don’t make it 200+ starts in a row as an NFL QB by just being lucky and without playing through a ton of pain.
does he play when banged up. For him to be effective, he’s going to take some hits. He’ll get banged up sometimes and we need him to still be effective.
If is going to be awful when not 100%, then we’re in big trouble. Looking forward to seeing a bounce back from the kid on Sunday or one of the other games but think we should be scouting QBs from outside the organization as well.
now finally start to appreciate the luxury we had on the Giants with Eli Manning.
never injured, always played but nope he has a bad game and BBI would crush him day in day out.
For most of his last 6 years here, the Giants stunk; so while Eli s durability is admirable, the point is to win.
Jones makes plays with his legs in situations Eli would be self sacking himself, of course he s not going to be as durable.
I hope Jones becomes the quarterback Eli was, but these references that have a sense of the “good old days”, are overlooking a lot of losing.
but did they stink bc of Eli or bc of Eli's surround cast.
Offensive line was top 5 worst in the league
Comically bad luck injury history with WR's, and OBJ is/was OBJ.
No TE, until Engram and he still struggles
No Rb, completely drawing a blank on who even started before Barkley.
Looking back at just that I can't believe Eli didn't sustain a major injury.
he's not exactly bashing Jones with non-facts or thinking with his heart.
That's true.
So what would be Terp's plan, if he were HC/GM?
I think there's what I would do if I were running things, and separately what I think the Giants may do.
I would trade Jones this offseason. His value depreciates with every poor performance, as well as each game in his rookie contract that passes. I don't think he'd get us a first round pick, but someone might send a second rounder. I would also sign a veteran FA in the cheap Brissett/Tyrod Taylor mold - mobile and careful with the ball. I would then draft one or possibly two (or acquire via UDFA) mobile QBs with similar traits to Brissett/Taylor. I am not particularly interested in pure pocket passers...I think that's a dying position for many reasons.
What I think happens is different. I don't expect the Giants to get out ahead of this problem. I expect Jones to enter 2021 a the starter. But what happened in Washington with Haskins may be instructional. Ron Rivera seemed to take that job on the condition of "Yeah, Haskins is our starter but I get to bring my guy Kyle Allen with me. And Haskins will have a short leash."
Judge didn't have Rivera's resume when he took this job, and probably didn't have a say on whether Jones would be his QB. A year in he has more cache, and may be able to dictate what happens at QB. In that case, I think it goes one of three ways:
1. They just stick with Jones, and maybe draft a mid round development prospect...nothing to really challenge him. For me this would qualify as a "status quo" typical Giants move.
2. They bring in a cheaper vet to compete. This is where you could see someone like Brissett, who overlapped in New England with Judge in 2016.
3. They sign a bigger veteran to take the job from Jones. The names to watch in this category are Garoppolo (overlapped with Judge in NE from 2014-2017), Derek Carr, and maybe Matt Stafford if he's cut loose. This option would surprise me, but it's an option.
RE: Fran Tarkenton had same build as DJ and played in knock out era
and still played with his injuries and was very effective.
I remember watching Tarkenton a LOT when I was younger (both in Minny and here). The difference between Fran and Jones was Fran's elusiveness. He made people miss, Jones does not (and much of Fran's time here was with a poor OL as well).
I also remember Simms getting a LOT of injuries, and his play suffering because of poor OL/WR play and getting injured trying to run. I've mentioned before that unless your QB plays smart (like Russel Wilson), or has exceptional athletic ability (Murray/Jackson), running QB's are a bad idea, because of the increased likely hood of injuries.
Without real speed threats at the WR position, the current Giants run game can be shut down by good defenses, which does makes evaluating Jones' play more difficult. I am concerned about the fumbles, though. He's got to cut those down, or Judge will be forced to look in the draft for a replacement.
At this point, WR becomes a major need, either in FA or the draft. The Giants need a true #1 that will make defenses stop flooding the box, to jump start the running game.
You really think Jones would fetch a second round pick? I don’t know man... (Jones clearly should have been a second round, but that’s another story). I wouldn’t trade anything for him - and I don’t think that’s harsh - just an acknowledgement that DJ is a backup who isn’t durable and tends to turn the ball over. Man if Getty could get 2nd rd pick I’d do that in a heartbeat.
You really think Jones would fetch a second round pick? I don’t know man... (Jones clearly should have been a second round, but that’s another story). I wouldn’t trade anything for him - and I don’t think that’s harsh - just an acknowledgement that DJ is a backup who isn’t durable and tends to turn the ball over. Man if Getty could get 2nd rd pick I’d do that in a heartbeat.
There may be someone else in the league that, like some of our posters here, attributes his struggles to issues out of his control. Prior to Judge's arrival the Giants had been pretty incompetent...fortunately they're not the only ones in the NFL that fit that description.
I'm not sold/ready to give up on Jones. I'm still in the wait & see mode. But the turnovers are now past the point of absurd. He's not going to be a starting QB in this league for long if he continues to put the rock on the ground. It's really that simple.
While I would have agreed @ a certain time with running QB/injuries, Wilson has remained remarkably durable. A lot of it is knowing when to go down/run out of bounds instead of going for that extra yard. I remember being terrified in 2012 that RG3 was going to dominate the NFC East for a decade, but he couldn't stay healthy.
While I would have agreed @ a certain time with running QB/injuries, Wilson has remained remarkably durable. A lot of it is knowing when to go down/run out of bounds instead of going for that extra yard. I remember being terrified in 2012 that RG3 was going to dominate the NFC East for a decade, but he couldn't stay healthy.
I don't really consider Wilson a running QB. He's a scrambler that runs just a little more than, say, Rodgers.
I'd categorize him as a runner, but to each their own. But I agree...I'm not crazy about running QBs. I like my QB more in the classic drop back QB like Eli &, to a lesser degree, Collins. Kerry was a statue though.
Jones was a consensus 2nd round project before Getty drafted him at the 6. I think he’s a backup - and not even a very good backup at that. But I did a Google of quarterback trades and there have been some real stinkers. So, yeah, I guess maybe we could get a second round pick for for him. I do that deal six ways from Sunday.
and how many guys come back 100% healed from an injury anyway? I don’t really understand the witch hunt here. He was deemed healthy enough to play, just like many other players on a weekly basis.
You can question it all you want but stop making it sound like it was a dart throw with extreme negligence.
I don't think the witch hunt is as much about the injury as it is to just give posters who bitched about Jones being selected at #6 another chance to shit on him whenever they can.
You'd think we have a colossal bust at QB who can barely throw a ball and sucks on many levels.
And some posters don't care what kind of shit they sling about it or even care about their suggested solutions. I'm sure the guy who thinks we'd be in a playoff position if we had Nick Mullens is embarrassed with that take.
I noticed the only stats that supposedly mattered last season were the turnovers. Oh, and the games that he did really well were dismissed because of the opponent, right?
The "numbers" are what people try to make them to be. And I know damn fucking well if I were to dismiss the numbers playing with a poor WR corps or behind a poor pass protecting OL that a take like that would be summarily dismissed. Funny how that only works one way - and it is always the same way - the negative way.
I think it's stupid to declare DJ a bust already. Come on. This isn't Ryan Leaf, Akili Smith, Joey Harrington, etc...
That said, he was the 6th overall pick. He needs to play better fast. Unfortunately, I don't think we see him for awhile so I doubt we'll have an answer this season. We need to either draft/sign a QB who can push Jones.
I noticed the only stats that supposedly mattered last season were the turnovers. Oh, and the games that he did really well were dismissed because of the opponent, right?
The bright spots for Jones haven’t carried over, and that’s the alarming part.
Say what you will about the pass protection, but the only protection metric to go the wrong way is sacks. Pocket time, pressure percentage, and hit percentage are all roughly the same or in the right direction. The line isn’t actually worse than last year. The run game is roughly the same as last year as well.
So why then is Daniel Jones demonstrably worse at virtually everything this year? Not roughly the same or equal, but markedly worse?
My fear is the league has figured out his weaknesses, especially his very exposed release and release timing.
wanted to bench Jones earlier in the season because he was forcing a lot of throws that resulted in INTs. But that abated during the last few games.
I am also still largely of the opinion that most of his problems are for reasons outside of his control, namely a lack of offensive weapons. As others have noted, our WRs get less separation than any those of any other team. Engram's inconsistent hands have also contributed to INTs. When WRs don't get open, Jones has to hold the ball longer. That increases the chance he will be hit and fumble. Barkley of course has also been out most of the year.
What we saw last Sunday was how dependent our offense is on the threat of Jones running. With that threat gone, the entire offense became ineffective.
For these reasons, I don't see the Giants moving on from Jones. Other reasons include COVID, Jones having a new head coach and OC, his injuries, him being the #6 pick, QBs frequently needing three years to really develop, and the need to spend a ton of money on a FA or use a first round pick to replace him.
I am also still largely of the opinion that most of his problems are for reasons outside of his control, namely a lack of offensive weapons. As others have noted, our WRs get less separation than any those of any other team. Engram's inconsistent hands have also contributed to INTs. When WRs don't get open, Jones has to hold the ball longer. That increases the chance he will be hit and fumble. Barkley of course has also been out most of the year.
I think that separation metric is a little dubious (and I’m a full data nerd) — it tracks the separation of the receiver from the defender when the ball gets there. But the QB is decision to whom and when to throw, so it’s also a measure of the decision making from the QB too.
Jones’s pocket time is roughly the same as last year too. He’s being sacked more, but not pressures or hit. If the line was worse you’d expect those numbers to increase as well (I think the line sucks BTW).
My head’s not in the sand, I understand Barkley is out and Slayton is banged up. But Jones has gone from mid tier QB to awful, with a lot of the same variables in place.
This isn’t baseball and the stat that matters most for NFL QB1 is wins. Jones hasn’t been a winner. Think back to what Accorsi said about Eli coming out of Ole Miss:
Quote:
With no running game (10 yards rushing the first half) and no real top receivers, he's stuck with the three-step drops and waiting til the last second to see if a receiver can get free. No tight end either. No flaring back. So he's taking some big hits. Taking them well. Carried an overmatched team entirely on his shoulders.
Does this sound even remotely like Jones in any game he’s played as a Giant? I mean, sure, the part about getting hit. Jones is tough as nails. But have we seen even one example of Jones picking up the team and leading them to a win? I’m not taking about protecting the football or not screwing up. That’s a game manager. I’m talking about winning a game by making adjustments and checks and setting protections and taking the hits and protecting the football and hanging in there and making the biggest throws in the biggest spots of the game. Has Jones done this yet? Are any of you guys really convinced that Jones is a winner?
I am also still largely of the opinion that most of his problems are for reasons outside of his control, namely a lack of offensive weapons. As others have noted, our WRs get less separation than any those of any other team. Engram's inconsistent hands have also contributed to INTs. When WRs don't get open, Jones has to hold the ball longer. That increases the chance he will be hit and fumble. Barkley of course has also been out most of the year.
I think that separation metric is a little dubious (and I’m a full data nerd) — it tracks the separation of the receiver from the defender when the ball gets there. But the QB is decision to whom and when to throw, so it’s also a measure of the decision making from the QB too.
Jones’s pocket time is roughly the same as last year too. He’s being sacked more, but not pressures or hit. If the line was worse you’d expect those numbers to increase as well (I think the line sucks BTW).
My head’s not in the sand, I understand Barkley is out and Slayton is banged up. But Jones has gone from mid tier QB to awful, with a lot of the same variables in place.
that's what I look at the 1 major variable - offensive scheme. When healthy Jones wasn't any slower or less or a running threat. And he wasn't throwing the football worse (I think he's still the highest rated passer on downfield throws).
he and Garrett just didn't click. Things were getting better and I do think Garrett's scheme seemed to be good for the OL/running game, but Jones has looked less comfortable than he did at just about any time last year in Shurmur's scheme.
btw I think field vision was Jones' biggest area of development heading into the season. Scheme can either make that easier or harder and unfortunately this one hasn't helped his development.
I am also still largely of the opinion that most of his problems are for reasons outside of his control, namely a lack of offensive weapons. As others have noted, our WRs get less separation than any those of any other team. Engram's inconsistent hands have also contributed to INTs. When WRs don't get open, Jones has to hold the ball longer. That increases the chance he will be hit and fumble. Barkley of course has also been out most of the year.
I think that separation metric is a little dubious (and I’m a full data nerd) — it tracks the separation of the receiver from the defender when the ball gets there. But the QB is decision to whom and when to throw, so it’s also a measure of the decision making from the QB too.
Jones’s pocket time is roughly the same as last year too. He’s being sacked more, but not pressures or hit. If the line was worse you’d expect those numbers to increase as well (I think the line sucks BTW).
My head’s not in the sand, I understand Barkley is out and Slayton is banged up. But Jones has gone from mid tier QB to awful, with a lot of the same variables in place.
Well said. I was optimistic after last season (and I had no view on drafting him - I don't watch college football and think that you have to pick your guy even if you get shit on for it).
I want Jones to do well. But Jones didn't slightly regress, He's brutal. Drew Lock is having a better season.
Shurmur is clearly a really high quality quarterbacks coach, and I believed it then and now that part was a big loss for the Giants (bad head coach, right decision was made). He gets the most out of QBs that look ordinary in other systems. It’s worth watching with Jones.
My fear is the league has figured him out (protracted delivery, bad reads, bad pre-snap alignment). He’s not a notch below last year. He’s way, way worse. I’ve always maintained he had the potential to be pretty good, but there have been times this year where he doesn’t belong out there.
Also, I realized I only saw parts of three of Lock’s games this year, and two of them were his his only two good games according to the stat sheets. So I take back my Drew Lock MVP vote,
If he starts him I'm going to lose a lot of trust in him
Hard to ask for another Eli, but we need him to stay healthy. Will be hard for him to improve on all of those turnovers and missed reads if he’s often injured.
Giants coach Joe Judge said “I haven’t decided either way with Daniel (Jones)” about playing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
If he starts him I'm going to lose a lot of trust in him
After you read the medical reports and spoke to the trainers, you really feel Jones should not play?
Giants coach Joe Judge said “I haven’t decided either way with Daniel (Jones)” about playing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
If he starts him I'm going to lose a lot of trust in him
Must be nice to judge people with no info. What does this mean anyway? Sounds like your pull shit out of your ass.
And yet many insist he should be a running, read option type quarterback in order to be effective.
Lol you really are somethin else man
It was a winnable game and a QB with a pulled hamstring and sprained ankle wasn’t up to the task.
Jones was clear as day struggling to walk at points, let alone run and move in the pocket.
there's no way around it. At this point in his career, Barkley has actually missed more games than he's played in. I'm getting tired of the constant injury issues with these guys.
Lol you really are somethin else man
Yep, I'm the something else for stating a fact at this point.
Kick rocks.
never injured, always played but nope he has a bad game and BBI would crush him day in day out.
Lol you really are somethin else man
Yep, I'm the something else for stating a fact at this point.
Kick rocks.
kid needs to relax over here. its football, you're always hurt.
High ankle sprain last year, two injuries this year. 3 injuries in less than 2 full seasons. Are you saying that isn't injury prone?
And I've been here all season. What the fuck are you even talking about?
I checked with the Trainers,Coaches,Mara's,Alabama training staff,and Kraft Family doctor.They all said the same thing.Test it,make him run some laps,than bring in a few Buffalo from the Bronx Zoo,and see how well he moves in the pocket.
High ankle sprain last year, two injuries this year. 3 injuries in less than 2 full seasons. Are you saying that isn't injury prone?
And I've been here all season. What the fuck are you even talking about?
2 injuries this year? Must have missed the other one besides the torn ACL.
If he starts him I'm going to lose a lot of trust in him
Maybe-& I'm just throwing this out there-JJ knows more about his health than you do?
Fumbling is always a “second leg issue."
Yea the acl happened in week 2. Dave, maybe have a drink...better yet, have a couple drinks
Maybe Judge knows more than we do.
And yet many insist he should be a running, read option type quarterback in order to be effective.
That's what he's good at. He's awful in the pocket.
I’m apologizing for common sense. Deciding how you will respect someone based on nothing more than what’s pulled out of thin air is so stupid it hurts.
Now we are looking at possibly multiple games in each of Jone's first two years.
Judge needs to watch himself here as well. He already said after the game and yesterday he did not think anything was worse with Jones. It was clear to most he was injured at some in the game (I thought it was in the 4th QTR). Just putting out a little caution......
Young players literally have to learn to deal with sorta thing. Even learning when to give up the fight on the field, rather than trying for every inch on the field.
And comparing him to Eli's iron man status is completely unfair. That's such a rarity.
Maybe you and chopperhatch should pay the fuck attention and shove those drinks up your ass, chop.
The quality of this post cannot be understated.
All that matters is - will he play again this year? If yes will he excel at anything or will he continue to struggle? Either way we need to see him play to have more info heading into the offseason.
What information are you basing your opinion on? Can the rest of us have access to it?
That's what the good QBs are doing. The elite guys are doing even better than that.
Anyone think Jones is giving us that? Anyone?
And in the end I trust Judge's process. If he's playing Jones its for a reason (either because he thinks he gives us a better chance to win, wants to see as much on him as possible prior to next year, or both).
That's what the good QBs are doing. The elite guys are doing even better than that.
Anyone think Jones is giving us that? Anyone?
With an OL, some decent WR's and a good offensive coordinator easily.
That's what the good QBs are doing. The elite guys are doing even better than that.
Anyone think Jones is giving us that? Anyone?
He threw 24 playing just 75% of the games his rookie year.
Sophomore (slump) season is definitely a red flag.....
But could I see him doing that with upgrade in personnel......yes I could. The NFL is made to promote offense.
Same with Barkley, let someone else pay him to be hurt.
never injured, always played but nope he has a bad game and BBI would crush him day in day out.
For most of his last 6 years here, the Giants stunk; so while Eli s durability is admirable, the point is to win.
Jones makes plays with his legs in situations Eli would be self sacking himself, of course he s not going to be as durable.
I hope Jones becomes the quarterback Eli was, but these references that have a sense of the “good old days”, are overlooking a lot of losing.
How dare you question the decisions? They know better than you..
You can question it all you want but stop making it sound like it was a dart throw with extreme negligence.
You can question it all you want but stop making it sound like it was a dart throw with extreme negligence.
Was that directed at me?
Eli was incredibly tough and determined, and incredibly stoic, but it's not humanly possible to take the number of hits he took without getting hurt. He just wouldn't talk about it, probably not even to the staff, since he wasn't often on the injury report.
If we knew what was really going on with Eli and injuries, I bet it would be jaw-dropping. I'm not some huge Eli fanboy, I just think we fans didn't entirely realize what we had with him.
never injured, always played but nope he has a bad game and BBI would crush him day in day out.
If that's the case, I would hope the Giants try to move on ASAP.......I just don't think they are going to be in a position to draft someone better. And the team has other needs too.
But as I said before, every position is scouted and evaluated, and if they see someone they really like and think gives more upside - I would hope they pull the trigger.
Last thing I want in 2021 is a veteran like Fitzpatrick QB'ing the Giants. Guy is a gamer and all, but I'd rather roll with DJ and see what happens.
I agree. If they do select a QB then I would welcome someone like Fitzpatrick. I just worry that the front office is going to screw this up with Judge. I think he has shown enough potential that he should make this decision as a HC.
That's what the good QBs are doing. The elite guys are doing even better than that.
Anyone think Jones is giving us that? Anyone?
Terps, simple yes or no question. If Jones did do that would you be happy and stop your campaign against him. Yes or no?
This is who you are going to trust,when evaluating Dan Jones.
Yeah we're dealing with some rational people.
Tears a ligament in his knee,
And then gets his thumb stuck in a guy's helmet.
He'll never stay healthy!
That's true.
So what would be Terp's plan, if he were HC/GM?
Tears a ligament in his knee,
And then gets his thumb stuck in a guy's helmet.
He'll never stay healthy!
Well said...I was just thinking about the prospect of BBI in the Simms era, god he would have been destroyed!
Loved Fran Tarkenton!
This is who you are going to trust,when evaluating Dan Jones.
Yeah we're dealing with some rational people.
And you think your comment is completely rational?
Jones is the quarterback, he was deemed healthy enough to play, that s his job
Football is a violent sport, guys get injured. Belichick more than once has left the GOAT in when games have been decided. You can’t assume Jones got hurt because he wasn’t 100%.
Judge shouldn’t have any regrets, he s trying to win a game. It s professional football, not high school.
We aren’t going anywhere this season anyway..
2) I don't think it is fair to say he is partly responsible for his injuries. Sure, he's taken some shots when running. But, none of those hits are the cause for his injuries.
3) It is fair to say that playing may have contributed to this new injury, whether it be directly or indirectly. His inability to move was partly to blame for some of the sacks and knockdowns. But, so is his lack of pocket presence and awareness, which has nothing to do with his injury.
4) Frankly, I'm more concerned with hearing about his hamstring than this new injury. He never should have even practiced last week. I would not be surprised if he misses more than just Cleveland.
We aren’t going anywhere this season anyway..
We should’ve had Chase Young last year..
And you think your comment is completely rational?
Jones is the quarterback, he was deemed healthy enough to play, that s his job
Football is a violent sport, guys get injured. Belichick more than once has left the GOAT in when games have been decided. You can’t assume Jones got hurt because he wasn’t 100%.
Judge shouldn’t have any regrets, he s trying to win a game. It s professional football, not high school.
There's more than trying to win the game,there's also things like the safety of your players.
Than there's the future of the team.Which is being jeopardized.
I don't know if you're acting dumb or you are dumb
My thought is he is done for season as are giants who don’t win another game.
Not to mention the fact Eli WOULD sometimes have injuries but we almost never heard about them until long after the fact (if at all). I think in part it was because even when he was dealing with certain injuries he wouldn’t even miss practice so it wasn’t made a big deal by the media. I really think Eli just had a massively high pain tolerance (along with being made of rubber), similar to the way he had a massively high pressure tolerance. We always heard about Big Ben’s injuries and how he was a warrior fighting through them— we never heard that about Eli but it’s only because he never made a big deal about it. But you simply don’t make it 200+ starts in a row as an NFL QB by just being lucky and without playing through a ton of pain.
Yeah, not even a full season as starter without being banged up. Jones needs to run too to be effective.
Not good, but it is what it is.
There will never be another Giant QB like him. As more time passes, that will be more clear.
There will never be another Giant QB like him. As more time passes, that will be more clear.
He was I agree. He just played three years too long.
If is going to be awful when not 100%, then we’re in big trouble. Looking forward to seeing a bounce back from the kid on Sunday or one of the other games but think we should be scouting QBs from outside the organization as well.
but did they stink bc of Eli or bc of Eli's surround cast.
Offensive line was top 5 worst in the league
Comically bad luck injury history with WR's, and OBJ is/was OBJ.
No TE, until Engram and he still struggles
No Rb, completely drawing a blank on who even started before Barkley.
Looking back at just that I can't believe Eli didn't sustain a major injury.
I remember watching Tarkenton a LOT when I was younger (both in Minny and here). The difference between Fran and Jones was Fran's elusiveness. He made people miss, Jones does not (and much of Fran's time here was with a poor OL as well).
I also remember Simms getting a LOT of injuries, and his play suffering because of poor OL/WR play and getting injured trying to run. I've mentioned before that unless your QB plays smart (like Russel Wilson), or has exceptional athletic ability (Murray/Jackson), running QB's are a bad idea, because of the increased likely hood of injuries.
Without real speed threats at the WR position, the current Giants run game can be shut down by good defenses, which does makes evaluating Jones' play more difficult. I am concerned about the fumbles, though. He's got to cut those down, or Judge will be forced to look in the draft for a replacement.
At this point, WR becomes a major need, either in FA or the draft. The Giants need a true #1 that will make defenses stop flooding the box, to jump start the running game.
There may be someone else in the league that, like some of our posters here, attributes his struggles to issues out of his control. Prior to Judge's arrival the Giants had been pretty incompetent...fortunately they're not the only ones in the NFL that fit that description.
Yes. Not an unreasonable stance. Maybe he wants to keep him, but based on their only season together it's unclear why he wouldn't be interested in upgrading the position.
I'm not sold/ready to give up on Jones. I'm still in the wait & see mode. But the turnovers are now past the point of absurd. He's not going to be a starting QB in this league for long if he continues to put the rock on the ground. It's really that simple.
You can't expect another Eli in terms of health, but Jones is a running QB, and we know they stay injured.
Lance is a bust waiting to happen. No thanks.
I don't really consider Wilson a running QB. He's a scrambler that runs just a little more than, say, Rodgers.
But drafting "two" mobile type QBs and saying passing/pocket QBs are going by the wayside would be a huge error in draft resources IMO.
I'm glad at least you've moved pass Mullins from San Fran.
I'm more inclined to build the rest of the team - (defense) and playmakers on offense. Still giving attention to the lines.
If DJ fails in 2021, then you look at QBs - either draft or vet.
You can question it all you want but stop making it sound like it was a dart throw with extreme negligence.
I don't think the witch hunt is as much about the injury as it is to just give posters who bitched about Jones being selected at #6 another chance to shit on him whenever they can.
You'd think we have a colossal bust at QB who can barely throw a ball and sucks on many levels.
And some posters don't care what kind of shit they sling about it or even care about their suggested solutions. I'm sure the guy who thinks we'd be in a playoff position if we had Nick Mullens is embarrassed with that take.
Oh wait - nope. He's proud as a pig in shit.
That's what's reflected in the numbers.
I noticed the only stats that supposedly mattered last season were the turnovers. Oh, and the games that he did really well were dismissed because of the opponent, right?
The "numbers" are what people try to make them to be. And I know damn fucking well if I were to dismiss the numbers playing with a poor WR corps or behind a poor pass protecting OL that a take like that would be summarily dismissed. Funny how that only works one way - and it is always the same way - the negative way.
That said, he was the 6th overall pick. He needs to play better fast. Unfortunately, I don't think we see him for awhile so I doubt we'll have an answer this season. We need to either draft/sign a QB who can push Jones.
If Jones were a 5th round pick or a UDFA, there would be no discussion of entering 2021 with him as a starter. Only his draft status keeps him as a starter.
I noticed the only stats that supposedly mattered last season were the turnovers. Oh, and the games that he did really well were dismissed because of the opponent, right?
The bright spots for Jones haven’t carried over, and that’s the alarming part.
Say what you will about the pass protection, but the only protection metric to go the wrong way is sacks. Pocket time, pressure percentage, and hit percentage are all roughly the same or in the right direction. The line isn’t actually worse than last year. The run game is roughly the same as last year as well.
So why then is Daniel Jones demonstrably worse at virtually everything this year? Not roughly the same or equal, but markedly worse?
My fear is the league has figured out his weaknesses, especially his very exposed release and release timing.
I am also still largely of the opinion that most of his problems are for reasons outside of his control, namely a lack of offensive weapons. As others have noted, our WRs get less separation than any those of any other team. Engram's inconsistent hands have also contributed to INTs. When WRs don't get open, Jones has to hold the ball longer. That increases the chance he will be hit and fumble. Barkley of course has also been out most of the year.
What we saw last Sunday was how dependent our offense is on the threat of Jones running. With that threat gone, the entire offense became ineffective.
For these reasons, I don't see the Giants moving on from Jones. Other reasons include COVID, Jones having a new head coach and OC, his injuries, him being the #6 pick, QBs frequently needing three years to really develop, and the need to spend a ton of money on a FA or use a first round pick to replace him.
Overexaggerate how poor Jones is. Check
Already mentioned Brissett as a replacement. Check
Now a reference to the Scholarship player - only having a job because of his draft standing. Check. Well done!!
If Jones were a 5th round pick or a UDFA, there would be no discussion of entering 2021 with him as a starter. Only his draft status keeps him as a starter.
So you're saying McCoy is better? You truly are clueless. Can't wait to see Jackson choke AGAIN this year with superior talent than Jones has.
I think that separation metric is a little dubious (and I’m a full data nerd) — it tracks the separation of the receiver from the defender when the ball gets there. But the QB is decision to whom and when to throw, so it’s also a measure of the decision making from the QB too.
Jones’s pocket time is roughly the same as last year too. He’s being sacked more, but not pressures or hit. If the line was worse you’d expect those numbers to increase as well (I think the line sucks BTW).
My head’s not in the sand, I understand Barkley is out and Slayton is banged up. But Jones has gone from mid tier QB to awful, with a lot of the same variables in place.
Does this sound even remotely like Jones in any game he’s played as a Giant? I mean, sure, the part about getting hit. Jones is tough as nails. But have we seen even one example of Jones picking up the team and leading them to a win? I’m not taking about protecting the football or not screwing up. That’s a game manager. I’m talking about winning a game by making adjustments and checks and setting protections and taking the hits and protecting the football and hanging in there and making the biggest throws in the biggest spots of the game. Has Jones done this yet? Are any of you guys really convinced that Jones is a winner?
Well said. I was optimistic after last season (and I had no view on drafting him - I don't watch college football and think that you have to pick your guy even if you get shit on for it).
I want Jones to do well. But Jones didn't slightly regress, He's brutal. Drew Lock is having a better season.
He's a lot smarter than you I bet
I want Jones to do well. But Jones didn't slightly regress, He's brutal. Drew Lock is having a better season.
Doesn't Lock have a lower completion% and more INTs in fewer games?
My fear is the league has figured him out (protracted delivery, bad reads, bad pre-snap alignment). He’s not a notch below last year. He’s way, way worse. I’ve always maintained he had the potential to be pretty good, but there have been times this year where he doesn’t belong out there.
Stick with Daniel Jones.
You could have said much of the same about Eli after 3 and a half seasons into his Giants career and with Daniel it hasn't even been 2 years yet, let's see how this finishes.
- 1st year in system w/Judge
- OL struggles in pass protection
- Receivers can't get open
Continue to develop Jones, keep building the OL and get more pass catching weapons.
I retract that statement, you’re right. I didn’t double check the games played (and was probably a little overly enthusiastic after watching some of the recent Broncos game), lol.
Also, I realized I only saw parts of three of Lock’s games this year, and two of them were his his only two good games according to the stat sheets. So I take back my Drew Lock MVP vote,