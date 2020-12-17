for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jason Garrett tests positive for covid

CMicks3110 : 8:49 am
.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
PS joking aside  
mfsd : 9:21 am : link
get well Coach
Get well Coach  
Sec 103 : 9:31 am : link
Ralph C, can you put a positive spin on this?
Kiddin'
Garrett was the obvious choice  
section125 : 9:32 am : link
as OC from day one. Could Mara been an influence - yes of course. But does it appear to anyone that Judge is incapable of making a firm decision on his own or susceptible to being bullied into a hire?

Kitchens will likely be calling the plays. He has done it before.

How the heck did Garrett get COVID? Does he have kids?
RE: Per the Giants press release  
BillKo : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15082591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the bigger issue is the team will not practice today. It also said the team coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday (so they've known since at least Monday). There was no word in the press release if they practiced on Wednesday (I would assume no, but it is odd that they left that out and the team did issue an injury report yesterday).

Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.


Really sucks but we knew this was a possibility trying to play the schedule.

Going to really be bad if a key player (any team) has to miss a playoff game.

Imagine playing Green Bay and say Rodgers was out?
RE: Well, we all know he has the clap...........  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15082579 buddyryansux10 said:
Quote:
"ducks and runs away"


Well done!!
Not quite apples to apples  
Matt in SGS : 9:36 am : link
but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.

The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.
RE: Not quite apples to apples  
UConn4523 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15082620 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.

The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.


Great call to the past, didn’t even remember that’s how it went down. I just want to see some points, haha.

Get well JG.
Obviously I'm sorry to learn he's sick  
Greg from LI : 9:41 am : link
But Matt, I was thinking the same thing. Kitchens taking over could prove to be a long-term benefit.
RE: Hey Christian  
Rafflee : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15082547 cosmicj said:
Quote:
You have the controlled test here that you’re looking for.
...can Kitchens install a New Offense by Sunday Night?
Precursor to next year  
Mike in NY : 9:49 am : link
.
Injured QB, no OC, cancelled practices  
LBH15 : 9:55 am : link
This is all shaping up very nicely for having meaningful games in December, huh?
RE: RE: Not for nothing but wouldn’t shock me  
GoDeep13 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15082566 giant_thoughts said:
Quote:
In comment 15082556 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


if Kitchens was Judge’s initial choice for OC



Do you think Garrett was a Mara push? It was always in the back of my mind but was never really sure.
he was definitely recommended by the Maras. They gave Judge final say on it but Garrett was highly recommended by Maras
RE: RE: Not quite apples to apples  
mfsd : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15082624 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15082620 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.

The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.



Great call to the past, didn’t even remember that’s how it went down. I just want to see some points, haha.

Get well JG.


Once upon a time, Fassell took over play calling from Sean Payton late in the season too, with positive effects, right?
There are plenty of stories where Mara indicated  
LBH15 : 10:10 am : link
he was very impressed with Judge during the interview, and some of them include commentary that he wanted his new young former Special Teams coach to put together a well experienced group of assistants to support him.

I think it's almost certain that, either directly or indirectly, the word from ownership was that Garrett should be at the top of Judge's list to consider for OC if he wasn't already.
The team will rally...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:12 am : link
...and win this game.

"Believe it and it will happen"
Well,  
jvm52106 : 10:13 am : link
we can hope that the 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals all win and take the pressure off this specific game.

The lack of practice doesn't concern me so much as does the lack of conditioning, stretching and just moving through the paces of a practice day. You can game plan virtually and maybe the added teaching sessions will help mentally but, we do have a few injured guys that could use the stretching and physical work in general.

I think with the added time off and lack of more body work we could be seeing McCoy playing this weekend. I rather have a fully healthy Jones for Baltimore and Dallas..

mfsd  
arniefez : 10:14 am : link
Maybe not the best example considering the way it ended and since Payton will probably be on the list of HOF HCs the Giants didn't elevate from assistant coach to HC one day. But I get your point.
RE: mfsd  
mfsd : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15082685 arniefez said:
Quote:
Maybe not the best example considering the way it ended and since Payton will probably be on the list of HOF HCs the Giants didn't elevate from assistant coach to HC one day. But I get your point.


No doubt, I’m not being critical of Payton. Just another example that sometimes changing things up mid season can work out for the better in the short term.

If memory serves, the story around it was Payton’s offense was very complex, and when Fassell took over he simplified things, which worked out better in the short run
Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:21 am : link
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.
Has any ACTIVE NFL player or coach ...  
morrison40 : 10:26 am : link
Who has gotten COVID this year, NOT fully recovered? Just asking
Get well soon Coach Garrett!  
BelieveJJ : 10:56 am : link
Knock 'em out this Sunday Coach Kitchens! Payback, and all that.
Don't want to see Garrett sick  
Chris684 : 10:58 am : link
and not saying this guarantees anything but there are examples, a bunch already mentioned in this thread, of this type of shake-up turning into a positive.

After what we've seen offensively so far, I'm all for seeing it through someone else's eyes for a game.
RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
ray in arlington : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.


Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton.
Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
RE: Not quite apples to apples  
GManinDC : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15082620 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.

The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.


So, in other words, Mara is as involved as some of us thought
The play calling might be different, however its  
Simms11 : 11:19 am : link
still JGs offense that he’s calling and the Giants have to execute. IIRC, Kitchens was a fairly good OC with experience. Maybe he’ll have a better grasp of the game Nd what needs to be called?!
in the land where ignorance is king, everyone is an expert  
plato : 11:22 am : link
!
RE: Per the Giants press release  
Simms11 : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15082591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the bigger issue is the team will not practice today. It also said the team coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday (so they've known since at least Monday). There was no word in the press release if they practiced on Wednesday (I would assume no, but it is odd that they left that out and the team did issue an injury report yesterday).

Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.


Could they look any worse then last week? This could be another game where we get kicked in the ass!
.  
GiantEgo : 11:29 am : link
Daniel Jones carcass has been picked clean, on to Garrett!
I got some bad news on Kitchens. When he was supposedly having succes  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:35 am : link
during the takeover apparently it was the QB coach game planning and coming up with the scheme. When Kitchens got elevated to HC he pretty much ran out there in 4 and 5 wide all game. Maybe that was an attempt to appease the mouths to feed over there, but guy was totally in over his head.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )


Haha. My bad. In my defense, it was 21 years ago.
Get well and take all the time you need  
averagejoe : 11:38 am : link
Kitchens calling plays is no risk at all. Only the Jets have fewer TD's. The bar is very, very, very, very low.
He fired himself after  
GManinDC : 11:39 am : link
and I think Dave Brown threw a pick 6 at the end of halftime against the Cards..IIRC
OC might be different but  
Rick in Dallas : 11:42 am : link
the talent is the same. I think the Browns dominate us this Sunday night.
I hope Garrett recovers quickly. He is a good man. I know the majority people on BBI want him out as OC.
Get well Coach G  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:48 am : link
Speedy recovery. Hopefully this is not the beginning of a spread.

One thing that may help the offense is they can go against some tendencies.

I am not sure why Judge would be opposed to Garrett and I do not think he was forced to hire him. You hire a former HC who has deep knowledge of a division rival and the other teams within who also had developed two young QB's already. Seems like a smart move.

Re-evaluate at seasons end and move on if needed.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
mfsd : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )


Interesting, thanks Ray!
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
ray in arlington : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15082806 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )



Interesting, thanks Ray!


It was Joe Mongomery's shining moment :)

**NEW UPDATE  
Giantsfan79 : 12:01 pm : link
Quote:
The Giants won’t have offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for Sunday night’s game against the Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19, but no one else will miss the game as a result of contact with him.

When the team initially announced Garrett’s positive test, they said there did not appear to be any high-risk close contacts to the offensive coordinator but noted contact tracing was still going on. According to multiple reporters, the tracing process has wrapped up and no close contacts, high-risk or otherwise, have been uncovered.


good news
Link - ( New Window )
Simms11  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"

It can ALWAYS get worse.
RE: Simms11  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15082831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"

It can ALWAYS get worse.


Failing to score double digits in a game that the NFL flexed us into on prime time will certainly fit that bill. The Cards just showed the blueprint on how to stop this offense cold with no run threat from DJ. 4-4. We still had success on ground though and for life of me, still don’t understand the offensive gameplan last week. They were calling plays like we had a healthy DJ back there. Massive fail on coaching staff. Unfortunately the Browns front 7 is much bigger and better against run. I’m expecting a total embarrassment.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
Gordo : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )


Obligatory Highlight Clip.. ESPN PRIMETIM!! miss those days.. damn did toomer look fast!
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
NYG07 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )


Fassel took over play calling from Payton in 2002, I believe before the Sunday night game against the Jags. They went 7-2 the rest of the way and made the playoffs.
RE: Per the Giants press release  
Brandon Walsh : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15082591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the bigger issue is the team will not practice today. It also said the team coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday (so they've known since at least Monday). There was no word in the press release if they practiced on Wednesday (I would assume no, but it is odd that they left that out and the team did issue an injury report yesterday).

Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.


The Giants practiced yesterday. Raanan and Dottino had clips of DJ on the field and commented that he didnt look good.
That's too bad  
Carson53 : 2:43 pm : link
for Garrett, I guess Freddie Kitchens is the next man up...
I doubt if Jones plays this week, now with two issues to deal with.
Hopefully Colt McCoy gets fired up for his first team, stranger things have happened in this league.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over  
jnoble : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15082844 Gordo said:
Quote:
In comment 15082752 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


In comment 15082696 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.



Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )



Obligatory Highlight Clip.. ESPN PRIMETIM!! miss those days.. damn did toomer look fast! link - ( New Window )


I remember watching that game at my Jet buddy's house. He was talking trash for weeks leading up to that game convinced that the Jets were going to beat the Giants if they beat nobody else that season. I don't know what he was basing that on or why he was so oddly certain about it.
Anyway he wasn't very happy with the outcome nor me being in his place taking up space and eating his food gloating about it lol
RE: The team will rally...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15082681 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...and win this game.

"Believe it and it will happen"

"Putting something in quotes does not make it statistically more likely to occur"
Kitchens was a disaster as a playcaller in Cleveland  
AdamBrag : 3:17 pm : link
Hopefully, he has more success on Sunday.
RE: Simms11  
jnoble : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15082831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"

It can ALWAYS get worse.


I'm usually an eternal optimist when it comes to the Giants chances no matter who but unfortunatly I'm pretty sure the Browns are going to kick our asses in prime time Sunday. If DJ was totally healthy and our running game and WR core was more consistant I'd feel different
RE: Per the Giants press release  
Ralph.C : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15082591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the bigger issue is the team will not practice today. It also said the team coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday (so they've known since at least Monday). There was no word in the press release if they practiced on Wednesday (I would assume no, but it is odd that they left that out and the team did issue an injury report yesterday).

Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.


Wow. Between this and Brad and Daniel being out, the narrative of this game has grown considerably darker. However, a win despite all odds would show an incredible amount of guts. I’m going to hang my hat on that.
RE: Simms11  
.McL. : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15082831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"

It can ALWAYS get worse.

Does it really get any worse than the Jets?
No joking at all about this....  
Fishmanjim57 : 6:42 pm : link
I wish all the best for Coach Garrett in his recovery.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions