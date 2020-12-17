Jason Garrett tests positive for covid

the bigger issue is the team will not practice today. It also said the team coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday (so they've known since at least Monday). There was no word in the press release if they practiced on Wednesday (I would assume no, but it is odd that they left that out and the team did issue an injury report yesterday).
Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.
Really sucks but we knew this was a possibility trying to play the schedule.
Going to really be bad if a key player (any team) has to miss a playoff game.
Imagine playing Green Bay and say Rodgers was out?
but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.
The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.
Great call to the past, didn’t even remember that’s how it went down. I just want to see some points, haha.
Get well JG.
Once upon a time, Fassell took over play calling from Sean Payton late in the season too, with positive effects, right?
he was very impressed with Judge during the interview, and some of them include commentary that he wanted his new young former Special Teams coach to put together a well experienced group of assistants to support him.
I think it's almost certain that, either directly or indirectly, the word from ownership was that Garrett should be at the top of Judge's list to consider for OC if he wasn't already.
we can hope that the 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals all win and take the pressure off this specific game.
The lack of practice doesn't concern me so much as does the lack of conditioning, stretching and just moving through the paces of a practice day. You can game plan virtually and maybe the added teaching sessions will help mentally but, we do have a few injured guys that could use the stretching and physical work in general.
I think with the added time off and lack of more body work we could be seeing McCoy playing this weekend. I rather have a fully healthy Jones for Baltimore and Dallas..
So, in other words, Mara is as involved as some of us thought
Could they look any worse then last week? This could be another game where we get kicked in the ass!
during the takeover apparently it was the QB coach game planning and coming up with the scheme. When Kitchens got elevated to HC he pretty much ran out there in 4 and 5 wide all game. Maybe that was an attempt to appease the mouths to feed over there, but guy was totally in over his head.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over
Speedy recovery. Hopefully this is not the beginning of a spread.
One thing that may help the offense is they can go against some tendencies.
I am not sure why Judge would be opposed to Garrett and I do not think he was forced to hire him. You hire a former HC who has deep knowledge of a division rival and the other teams within who also had developed two young QB's already. Seems like a smart move.
Re-evaluate at seasons end and move on if needed.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over
The Giants won’t have offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for Sunday night’s game against the Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19, but no one else will miss the game as a result of contact with him.
When the team initially announced Garrett’s positive test, they said there did not appear to be any high-risk close contacts to the offensive coordinator but noted contact tracing was still going on. According to multiple reporters, the tracing process has wrapped up and no close contacts, high-risk or otherwise, have been uncovered.
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"
It can ALWAYS get worse.
Failing to score double digits in a game that the NFL flexed us into on prime time will certainly fit that bill. The Cards just showed the blueprint on how to stop this offense cold with no run threat from DJ. 4-4. We still had success on ground though and for life of me, still don’t understand the offensive gameplan last week. They were calling plays like we had a healthy DJ back there. Massive fail on coaching staff. Unfortunately the Browns front 7 is much bigger and better against run. I’m expecting a total embarrassment.
RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over
The Giants practiced yesterday. Raanan and Dottino had clips of DJ on the field and commented that he didnt look good.
for Garrett, I guess Freddie Kitchens is the next man up...
I doubt if Jones plays this week, now with two issues to deal with.
Hopefully Colt McCoy gets fired up for his first team, stranger things have happened in this league.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, I believe it was '99 when Fassel took over
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Obligatory Highlight Clip.. ESPN PRIMETIM!! miss those days.. damn did toomer look fast! link - ( New Window )
I remember watching that game at my Jet buddy's house. He was talking trash for weeks leading up to that game convinced that the Jets were going to beat the Giants if they beat nobody else that season. I don't know what he was basing that on or why he was so oddly certain about it.
Anyway he wasn't very happy with the outcome nor me being in his place taking up space and eating his food gloating about it lol
I will say the same thing that I always say when someone claims "it can't be any worse!"
It can ALWAYS get worse.
I'm usually an eternal optimist when it comes to the Giants chances no matter who but unfortunatly I'm pretty sure the Browns are going to kick our asses in prime time Sunday. If DJ was totally healthy and our running game and WR core was more consistant I'd feel different
Wow. Between this and Brad and Daniel being out, the narrative of this game has grown considerably darker. However, a win despite all odds would show an incredible amount of guts. I’m going to hang my hat on that.
Kitchens will likely be calling the plays. He has done it before.
How the heck did Garrett get COVID? Does he have kids?
Get well JG.
if Kitchens was Judge’s initial choice for OC
Do you think Garrett was a Mara push? It was always in the back of my mind but was never really sure.
I think it's almost certain that, either directly or indirectly, the word from ownership was that Garrett should be at the top of Judge's list to consider for OC if he wasn't already.
"Believe it and it will happen"
The lack of practice doesn't concern me so much as does the lack of conditioning, stretching and just moving through the paces of a practice day. You can game plan virtually and maybe the added teaching sessions will help mentally but, we do have a few injured guys that could use the stretching and physical work in general.
I think with the added time off and lack of more body work we could be seeing McCoy playing this weekend. I rather have a fully healthy Jones for Baltimore and Dallas..
No doubt, I’m not being critical of Payton. Just another example that sometimes changing things up mid season can work out for the better in the short term.
If memory serves, the story around it was Payton’s offense was very complex, and when Fassell took over he simplified things, which worked out better in the short run
After what we've seen offensively so far, I'm all for seeing it through someone else's eyes for a game.
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton.
Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Could they look any worse then last week? This could be another game where we get kicked in the ass!
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Haha. My bad. In my defense, it was 21 years ago.
I hope Garrett recovers quickly. He is a good man. I know the majority people on BBI want him out as OC.
One thing that may help the offense is they can go against some tendencies.
I am not sure why Judge would be opposed to Garrett and I do not think he was forced to hire him. You hire a former HC who has deep knowledge of a division rival and the other teams within who also had developed two young QB's already. Seems like a smart move.
Re-evaluate at seasons end and move on if needed.
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Interesting, thanks Ray!
It was Joe Mongomery's shining moment :)
When the team initially announced Garrett’s positive test, they said there did not appear to be any high-risk close contacts to the offensive coordinator but noted contact tracing was still going on. According to multiple reporters, the tracing process has wrapped up and no close contacts, high-risk or otherwise, have been uncovered.
good news
Link - ( New Window )
Failing to score double digits in a game that the NFL flexed us into on prime time will certainly fit that bill. The Cards just showed the blueprint on how to stop this offense cold with no run threat from DJ. 4-4. We still had success on ground though and for life of me, still don’t understand the offensive gameplan last week. They were calling plays like we had a healthy DJ back there. Massive fail on coaching staff. Unfortunately the Browns front 7 is much bigger and better against run. I’m expecting a total embarrassment.
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Obligatory Highlight Clip.. ESPN PRIMETIM!! miss those days.. damn did toomer look fast!
link - ( New Window )
play calling & we lit it up vs. the Jets.
Fassel gave up the play calling for that game to Sean Peyton. Giants Jets 1999 - ( New Window )
Fassel took over play calling from Payton in 2002, I believe before the Sunday night game against the Jags. They went 7-2 the rest of the way and made the playoffs.
Net effect is the Giants are not practicing before a huge game.
The Giants practiced yesterday. Raanan and Dottino had clips of DJ on the field and commented that he didnt look good.
I doubt if Jones plays this week, now with two issues to deal with.
Hopefully Colt McCoy gets fired up for his first team, stranger things have happened in this league.
I remember watching that game at my Jet buddy's house. He was talking trash for weeks leading up to that game convinced that the Jets were going to beat the Giants if they beat nobody else that season. I don't know what he was basing that on or why he was so oddly certain about it.
Anyway he wasn't very happy with the outcome nor me being in his place taking up space and eating his food gloating about it lol
"Believe it and it will happen"
"Putting something in quotes does not make it statistically more likely to occur"
I'm usually an eternal optimist when it comes to the Giants chances no matter who but unfortunatly I'm pretty sure the Browns are going to kick our asses in prime time Sunday. If DJ was totally healthy and our running game and WR core was more consistant I'd feel different
Wow. Between this and Brad and Daniel being out, the narrative of this game has grown considerably darker. However, a win despite all odds would show an incredible amount of guts. I’m going to hang my hat on that.
Does it really get any worse than the Jets?