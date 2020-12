Interesting stats re DJ

Below is a link critiquing Garrett's offense by the Talkin Giants Podcast. Hint: this guy dislikes it.However, he references some interesting NextGen stats: (1) DJ's expected completion percentage going into the Az game was only 55.2 percent! That is horrendous; (2) DJ's 33.3 percent of DJ's throws are tight window throws, which is the 2nd highest in the league; and (3) Giants WRs only average 1.53 yards of separation. The league average is 2.86. So our WRs average more than a full yard LESS of separation than the league average.Clearly, these stats are reflective of a lack of talent at WR (which is obvious) and potentially scheme related issue.Full disclosure, I am a DJ supporter, but I just don't know how anyone feels they can evaluate DJ as a franchise QB in any real sense considering what he is surrounded with. Link - ( New Window