Interesting stats re DJ

Below is a link critiquing Garrett's offense by the Talkin Giants Podcast. Hint: this guy dislikes it.
However, he references some interesting NextGen stats: (1) DJ's expected completion percentage going into the Az game was only 55.2 percent! That is horrendous; (2) DJ's 33.3 percent of DJ's throws are tight window throws, which is the 2nd highest in the league; and (3) Giants WRs only average 1.53 yards of separation. The league average is 2.86. So our WRs average more than a full yard LESS of separation than the league average.
Clearly, these stats are reflective of a lack of talent at WR (which is obvious) and potentially scheme related issue.
Full disclosure, I am a DJ supporter, but I just don't know how anyone feels they can evaluate DJ as a franchise QB in any real sense considering what he is surrounded with. Link
- ( New Window
)
If Jones hits Dion Lewis with no one within 10 yards for instance, that number goes way up for the game.
This is what I was thinking - there have been a handful of times I've seen Jones miss an open guy.
I'm not watching my All-22 on film projector each week pen in hand. Just a casual observation.
All these stats are interesting but I think you have to have some pause using them. I would be interested to see how they are developed just out of curiosity.
Some things in a QB are almost impossible to teach. It is you either have it or not. Kind of like a PG in basketball who can find the open man. Makes you just say they are special. Not sure at this point if more games brings that to DJ but I will pull for him.
What drives me nuts, is we have a lot of people here making definitive statements and player comparisons. Football is just so damn dependent on the 11 guys around you and to extrapolate that, what's going on in the other 2 phases.
Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute. But I believe you have to add terrible QB play to the list of reasons the Giants have the 2nd worst offense in the NFL.
If I’m the Giants, the goal is more globally understanding the quickest route between fucking terrible offense > and championship caliber offense. And I think all options should be on the table, including upgrading QB.
Quote:
Do the NextGen stats measure all receiver separation or just the target?
Based on the definition, it seems to be only for the targeted receiver:
Quote:
Average Separation (SEP)
The distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion.
Link - ( New Window )
If so, that's problematic for using this metric in any meaningful way. What I mean by that is that a good QB who is hamstrung by poor WRs will have this stat reflect limited separation, thereby excusing any struggles he might have. But a BAD QB who doesn't read the field well and targets the wrong receiver even if the coverage is good, will also have this stat excuse his performance, even though in this case, it's the QB's fault.
It's just too narrow to measure only the target when calculating this metric. It's only meaningful if the separation stats are calculated for all receivers, and the stat is contextualized by the QB's tendency to choose the most separated receiver, and THEN we can infer some sort of insight into where the problem resides.
This doesn't really tell us anything other than to know that whoever Jones has thrown the ball to hasn't consistently been what we might consider "wide open." But unless/until we know where the breakdown is happening (are the receivers not getting open, whether by fault of scheme or by lack of talent, or is Jones not identifying the optimal open receiver option?), this stat doesn't provide any new information, IMO.
Quote:
and I wish we had Barkley. Really sucks watching and trying to evaluate him under these conditions.
What drives me nuts, is we have a lot of people here making definitive statements and player comparisons. Football is just so damn dependent on the 11 guys around you and to extrapolate that, what's going on in the other 2 phases.
Well, in that case, the evaluation would be simple. Any time a player has 11 teammates around him, it's going to be a flag. No need to worry about his play in that instance.
I agree that these are far from ideal conditions to evaluate a QB, but 28 fumbles in 25 games is what it is.
Eli never played in this offense, with this particular OL or this exact set of skill position players surrounding him.
It's completely useless to try to drag an Eli comparison in here. But if your mouth is watering, just consider the fact that no NFL team tried to talk Eli out of retirement, as far as we know.
It's entirely possible for Eli to be physically finished AND for Jones to be mediocre. It's not either/or.
Anyway, it surprises me how patient some of you guys are with Jones. All Jones needs is a better o line and new receivers and a healthy Barks and a new o co. Then we’ll know. Ok.
With Saquon Barkley (9 games)
- 21 TD passes
- 8 INT's
- 265 yds/game
3 games with 120+ QBR
Without Saquon (8 games)
5 TD
9INT
217 yd/gm
0 games with 120+ passer rating
I haven't updated that as it was taken from a post earlier this year, but it is one of the main reasons I want to give Jones more time. It is funny because the numbers with Barkley are very impressive, but people have acted as if he can't reach those types of numbers
Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute. But I believe you have to add terrible QB play to the list of reasons the Giants have the 2nd worst offense in the NFL.
Perhaps, but chances are, “ Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute,” those are the BIGGEST REASONS, imv..He was not part of “terrible QB play” the last 3 1/2 errorless games before his injury which featured double threat production that was reduced to nothing but pocket last week. Personally, I’d hold him out the rest of the year and let him be fully good to go next season with a hopefully healthy SB back as a huge asset..But, I’m only a fan..
Having treated countless Hammys, I can GENERALIZE by saying that for a mobile QB, that’s extremely debilitating and if you (editorial you) think that doesn’t impact the rest of his game, I’m not sure what can be discussed..
trueblueinpw : 2:32 pm : link : reply
But I don’t know. Did the Eagles fans have as many excuses for Wentz? I don’t even know of another QB1 that’s a high draft pick and flaming out.
Darnold
Rosen
Trubisky
Any drafted Browns QB in the past decade and a half
Mariota
Anyway, it surprises me how patient some of you guys are with Jones. All Jones needs is a better o line and new receivers and a healthy Barks and a new o co. Then we’ll know. Ok.
Extrapolate that to the entire organization. This board has been an ocean of excuses for years. You'd think the other 31 organizations are operating in perfect conditions while the Giants are the only team that has to deal with injuries, bad refs, a COVID off-season, and the evil ghost of Jerry Reese.
A has poor receivers who cannot separate running routes in a system that doesn't create open receivers against tight man coverage with an OL who doesn't block and forces quick throws.
B has poor vision, doesn't see or anticipate where the open receivers are, stares down his targets "watching them separate", plays against a ton of zone defense which allows defenders to track his eyes and get to the receiver at the same time as the ball, regardless of the route run or receiver ability.
The stat would look exactly the same although the QB's would be much different.
No way to just line up QB's and evaluate them off of this stat.
Quote:
Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute. But I believe you have to add terrible QB play to the list of reasons the Giants have the 2nd worst offense in the NFL.
Perhaps, but chances are, “ Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute,” those are the BIGGEST REASONS, imv..He was not part of “terrible QB play” the last 3 1/2 errorless games before his injury which featured double threat production that was reduced to nothing but pocket last week. Personally, I’d hold him out the rest of the year and let him be fully good to go next season with a hopefully healthy SB back as a huge asset..But, I’m only a fan..
Having treated countless Hammys, I can GENERALIZE by saying that for a mobile QB, that’s extremely debilitating and if you (editorial you) think that doesn’t impact the rest of his game, I’m not sure what can be discussed..
Fiddy, he threw ONE touchdown pass during those 3.5 errorless games and produced a grand total of 756 yards from scrimmage. He also ran for a TD, so we're talking about 252 yards per scrimmage and 4 points per game during what is supposedly a strong stretch for DJ.
We don't know where he is relative to his ceiling, but where he is right now is just not good enough - even the GOOD version of DJ is basically a modern version of a Dilfer-esque game manager so far.
I don't know either way. But, the excuse machine gets old. He has to stay on the field, prove he can lead the offense,prove he can lead the offense when there are expectations, prove he can bring the team down the field in crunch time, prove he can lead the offense and produce on the road, prove he can stop fumbling, prove he can produce and lead the offense in cold inclement weather, prove that his arm/pocket presence/decisions are what keeps defenses up at night, not just his legs and win some big games.
The o line is not league worst any more and the team can run the ball. Giants have a decent defense too. The NFL is an orgy of scoring, except big blue.
Team's biggest and most meaningful win in a while came with him on the bench.
Lots to prove still. I hope he does, won't be the least bit surprised if he flames out
He did what Garrett asked him to do. Hey, when the Pats romped recently by 45-0, didn’t Cam have something like 69 yards passing..As I’ve followed QBs around the league this year, I have been amazed how even some of the quality QBs are averaging less than 6 YPA, but because they throw a ton of passes, their total yardage looks impressive, stats-wise..
I think he is made for NY with temperament and class. Not necessarily enough to win games of course, but should so many DEFINITIVE judgements be made (not necessarily by you) after only 25 games as starting QB with two different OCs?
I am willing, as a fan, to give him more than a season and a half, especially with an improved OL and a healthy (hopefully) SB in the backfield..We must improve our WR personnel.
Perhaps, but chances are, “ Of course Barkley out, Slayton banged up, Tate being terrible, terrible pass protection all contribute,” those are the BIGGEST REASONS, imv..He was not part of “terrible QB play” the last 3 1/2 errorless games before his injury which featured double threat production that was reduced to nothing but pocket last week. Personally, I’d hold him out the rest of the year and let him be fully good to go next season with a hopefully healthy SB back as a huge asset..But, I’m only a fan..
Those 3 1/2 “errorless” games include the WFT game where he fumbled twice. The fact that the Giants recovered is a matter of luck, and should be qualified as errors.
I agree. In fact I'm happy to just look at the first 10 games of the year.
8 TDs | 9 Ints | 7 fumbles | 2122 YDs -- that in and of itself is a decent sample and worth debating.
I pretty neutral on Jones's future. I am just not willing to extract arguably the most important variable from the equation.
All of the mitigating factors are likely true and Jones is playing poorly.
He did what Garrett asked him to do. Hey, when the Pats romped recently by 45-0, didn’t Cam have something like 69 yards passing..As I’ve followed QBs around the league this year, I have been amazed how even some of the quality QBs are averaging less than 6 YPA, but because they throw a ton of passes, their total yardage looks impressive, stats-wise..
I think he is made for NY with temperament and class. Not necessarily enough to win games of course, but should so many DEFINITIVE judgements be made (not necessarily by you) after only 25 games as starting QB with two different OCs?
I am willing, as a fan, to give him more than a season and a half, especially with an improved OL and a healthy (hopefully) SB in the backfield..We must improve our WR personnel.
Cam is no longer the MVP from 5 years ago; he's now much closer to a journeyman (or will be soon, IMO).
We should expect more from Jones, or at least not laud his pretty ok games as some sort of breakthrough, IMO.
I also think the "made for NY" thing is getting a bit outdated. The sports media is comprised of cutthroat hacks in most major markets. Some cities may be a bit kinder to their athletes, but in general, they're pretty harsh across the board - at least to the extent that "made for NY" should/n't be an invaluable trait that we need to acutely pursue for the Giants.
That is to say, I know we'll agree that we would be aghast at a Ryan Leaf sort of QB melting down from the questioning by the NY media, but he melted down in San Diego; it doesn't get much more laid back than that. And Jones sort of gets handled with kid gloves, at least relative to Eli. Part of that is that he isn't established yet, but it's not like he's going on WFAN weekly and taking his lumps the way Eli was.
A QB that wins consistently will be made for NY no matter his temperament. If a drunk like Joe Namath could be a cult hero in this city, I don't think we need to limit our QB talent pool to stoic choir boys only.
Quote:
Having treated countless Hammys, I can GENERALIZE by saying that for a mobile QB, that’s extremely debilitating and if you (editorial you) think that doesn’t impact the rest of his game, I’m not sure what can be discussed..
I agree. In fact I'm happy to just look at the first 10 games of the year.
8 TDs | 9 Ints | 7 fumbles | 2122 YDs -- that in and of itself is a decent sample and worth debating.
I pretty neutral on Jones's future. I am just not willing to extract arguably the most important variable from the equation.
All of the mitigating factors are likely true and Jones is playing poorly.
The first 8 games with a new staff and no-preseason were a disaster for the entire team..In fact, Didn’t some want to run Graham out of town with the D’s early performances, yet now, they’re now afraid of losing him to a HC position..Gallman et al were very unproductive as was the OL..It takes time for a young team and new staff to acclimate to one another and this was a good case in point, imv..It appeared that JG and DJ took quite awhile to sync up with one another..
I think DJ will be a good double threat QB moving forward, with help, as I stated to “Gato” above, a healthy SB (hopefully) and an improved OL..Fortifying the WR in the draft and perhaps FA will help..
But again, it’s only 25 games and despite what we think as fans, it needs to play out further, unless Judge feels he’s seen enough (doubtful, imo) and opts to go another route. I have an opinion obviously on that, but factually, nary a clue.
There are hundreds of stats/examples anyone can point to and say that DJ should or should NOT be the starting QB moving forward.
That's not what it's about - stats don't tell the whole story.
The objective of the game is to win games and string enough Ws together to win a Super Bowl.
There is no other more important player on the football team than the QB in that quest. Therefore, you can't evaluate that position the same as everything else.
I THINK it's a fact that the single most essential identifiable trait of any NFL team with a prolonged stretch of success in the modern NFL is that at the helm of that team, there is/was/going to be a Hall of Fame QB.
So the question I'm asking myself is - does DJ have a chance to become a HOF QB?
And the best way to land yourself a future HOF QB is in the first round of the NFL draft especially in the top half.
If the Giants are drafting there - again - you have to make the move to get one if you think he's there.
I'm not in the room - I don't know what DJ's make up is exactly, I don't know how the other men in the room feel, or the coaches. I think he's a tough SOB, who looks the part and acts the part...but when the chips are down and you have to count on him to win games in clutch spots - I don't know how anyone can say that he would be their guy.
I like the kid - I went out and bought a shirt with his name on the back - I root hard for him on Sunday...But tHat's the way I feel through 20 something games of him being the QB of this team.
Anyway, the point is that people are clambering for Jones to get another year. Wait until Saquon is back and we have a great line (which is also apparently the problem with Barks) and we need a pass catching TE like Kittle and we need a great X and a great y and a great coordinator”. I mean, at what point do we say the problem is Jones?
And the fact remains, you need a great QB1 to win in the NFL. And this is really the most compelling point to me because I think it’s clear that Jones best case is he will be meh. And meh just won’t do.
Jets fans can read?
I kid, I kid...
Jones needs to play better and it’s also fair to wonder what he’d do with better players around him. Such a stupid argument every time.
Jones needs to play better and it’s also fair to wonder what he’d do with better players around him. Such a stupid argument every time.
Shit, I should have got in touch with you first instead of engaging in different mindset discussions..Yeah, that sums it up nicely. Allows me to bow out as I fully endorse the entire point you’re making..
I think DJ will be a good double threat QB moving forward, with help, as I stated to “Gato” above, a healthy SB (hopefully) and an improved OL..Fortifying the WR in the draft and perhaps FA will help..
But again, it’s only 25 games and despite what we think as fans, it needs to play out further, unless Judge feels he’s seen enough (doubtful, imo) and opts to go another route. I have an opinion obviously on that, but factually, nary a clue.
If I were evaluating the program, I wouldn't jump to any conclusions. But I would be very concerned Jones performed better as a rookie, in a new system (to him), with little pre season, and fewer 1st team reps.
Last year in some respects was a harder year on him, and he was a lot better. These are mysteries to evaluate and uncover.
For all the mitigating externalities (line, system, weapons) -- he's also playing bad. It would be irresponsible to not give a heavy look at the guy at the center of it all.
Jones needs to play better and it’s also fair to wonder what he’d do with better players around him. Such a stupid argument every time.
Add to the fact he threw Wentz in there. Wentz is a fifth year QB making rookie mistakes. DJ's real test is going to be next year with a better supporting cast in his 3rd year in the league, even if in a new offense. But people want to make snap judgements after every little thing. Sincerely hope these people don't gamble. DJ went out there after a better stretch on a bum hamstring and twisted his ankle and now its time to make wild proclamations. The TD thing is weird, but this team can run the ball inside the 5 and it should, we have zero red-zone threats.
Imagine what Lamar Jackson would look like hampered like that and then someone compared cramps to it which is asinine. Get some IVs and your right as rain outside some muscle soreness. They point to these guys in their second year that found success, but yet they were in infinitely better circumstances. I think DG is doing a decent job and there's really no doubt in my mind that we will have a definitive answer on him next year.
They are going to get him players, even if that comes at the expense of DT because they want to know what they have to. People are losing their shit over Gallman, but he's a journeyman backup RB and Alfred Morris shouldn't be on a 53. Tate is literally a corpse out there and will retire after this year. Slayton is a banged up solid number 2, Shep a slot, and Engram sucks when he's your top weapon. I think Engram can be a serious asset in the NFL when he's the 3rd or 4th guy. Just catch people sleeping with big play after big play, but he sucks in this role.
He needs time to develop. Gosh, Phil Simms didn’t really take off until 1984 - a full 5 years after he was drafted. I know. I know “Things are different now.” But they really aren’t. What’s different is perception and the patience level fans, media and even ownership has.
Two weeks ago the perception was that Dan was clearly the man. Now, after injury and a loss, we need to move on. It’s ridiculous. Calm down and give him more time.
Also, Let’s hope Tiki rips him again like he did when we were 1-7. Let’s hope Tiki rips Colt. Because when he does . . . We roll. ;)
Be patient. If DJ comes back whole he will have a massive chip on his shoulder. I can see it in his demeanor during zoom conferences and that’s hard to do because his demeanor never seems to change. Whenever he fidgets at all before an answer, he’s thinking something that he’s not telling.
Daniel has all the tools he just needs more time.
He needs time to develop. Gosh, Phil Simms didn’t really take off until 1984 - a full 5 years after he was drafted. I know. I know “Things are different now.” But they really aren’t. What’s different is perception and the patience level fans, media and even ownership has.
Two weeks ago the perception was that Dan was clearly the man. Now, after injury and a loss, we need to move on. It’s ridiculous. Calm down and give him more time.
Also, Let’s hope Tiki rips him again like he did when we were 1-7. Let’s hope Tiki rips Colt. Because when he does . . . We roll. ;)
Be patient. If DJ comes back whole he will have a massive chip on his shoulder. I can see it in his demeanor during zoom conferences and that’s hard to do because his demeanor never seems to change. Whenever he fidgets at all before an answer, he’s thinking something that he’s not telling.
Daniel has all the tools he just needs more time.
Ralph, at this point, I think DJ’s big asset, his threat to run will be gone this year and I expect, if he plays again, that will be largely ignored should he be ineffective working from just the pocket. It will be summed up as, his continuing to take a step back. BET THE FARM on that,
I would close him down for the year as in all likelihood, his hammy will get worse, before it gets better should he continue to twist and plant in the pocket. Imho..
This approach scares the crap out of me.
The Bears fell into this trap - big time.
As a fan, I hope they shut Dj down..But, that’s just me.
He needs time to develop. Gosh, Phil Simms didn’t really take off until 1984 - a full 5 years after he was drafted. I know. I know “Things are different now.” But they really aren’t. What’s different is perception and the patience level fans, media and even ownership has.
Two weeks ago the perception was that Dan was clearly the man. Now, after injury and a loss, we need to move on. It’s ridiculous. Calm down and give him more time.
Also, Let’s hope Tiki rips him again like he did when we were 1-7. Let’s hope Tiki rips Colt. Because when he does . . . We roll. ;)
Be patient. If DJ comes back whole he will have a massive chip on his shoulder. I can see it in his demeanor during zoom conferences and that’s hard to do because his demeanor never seems to change. Whenever he fidgets at all before an answer, he’s thinking something that he’s not telling.
Daniel has all the tools he just needs more time.
No, Ralph - what's different now isn't perception. It's the salary cap. We know that Simms wound up being worth the wait, but in the salary cap era with QB salaries now being what they are even for mediocre options, it would have been very difficult to wait out Phil's development. If the Giants tried to replicate that patience with Jones, in the cap era, they'd be guilty of gross negligence as it relates to cap management and roster construction. If they run through his entire rookie contract AND re-up him without enormous improvement from where he is now, this franchise is even worse than their 17 wins over the past four years suggest.
Also, two weeks ago, "Dan" wasn't "the man" in anyone's eyes besides those who had already decided that he's better than he's shown. Two weeks ago he was finishing a three-game stretch where he miraculously avoided turning the ball over. He also only accounted for two TDs over that same three-game stretch.
If success for DJ is simply not giving the opponent more points than he gives the Giants, we're already defeated as a fanbase.
Quote:
This is basically a do-over first year for him. Daniel delivers the football accurately and, in my opinion, has skills and a tremendous upside.
He needs time to develop. Gosh, Phil Simms didn’t really take off until 1984 - a full 5 years after he was drafted. I know. I know “Things are different now.” But they really aren’t. What’s different is perception and the patience level fans, media and even ownership has.
Two weeks ago the perception was that Dan was clearly the man. Now, after injury and a loss, we need to move on. It’s ridiculous. Calm down and give him more time.
Also, Let’s hope Tiki rips him again like he did when we were 1-7. Let’s hope Tiki rips Colt. Because when he does . . . We roll. ;)
Be patient. If DJ comes back whole he will have a massive chip on his shoulder. I can see it in his demeanor during zoom conferences and that’s hard to do because his demeanor never seems to change. Whenever he fidgets at all before an answer, he’s thinking something that he’s not telling.
Daniel has all the tools he just needs more time.
Ralph, at this point, I think DJ’s big asset, his threat to run will be gone this year and I expect, if he plays again, that will be largely ignored should he be ineffective working from just the pocket. It will be summed up as, his continuing to take a step back. BET THE FARM on that,
I would close him down for the year as in all likelihood, his hammy will get worse, before it gets better should he continue to twist and plant in the pocket. Imho..
agreed -DJ's lone elite skill as an NFL QB - that I've seen anway...is his designed run game. He's damn good at that.
BUT - that skill doesn't age well. Especially when you seem prone to leg injuries.
As a fan, I hope they shut Dj down..But, that’s just me.
That's a completely fair point. And if DJ was any good when his wheels weren't deflated, it would be a valid excuse.
But he's been a turnover machine that barely puts points on the board even with two functioning legs. He's simply not good enough, at all. That's not to say he won't improve. But I do wish fans would stop defending anything about his play to date, because it just isn't good enough to be a championship team unless he gets MUCH better.
You guys basically feel there are tell-tale signs that portend failure. I am not there as I believe he will develop into a solid QB with more experience. Sure he must continue to clean things up...If I’m proven correct, I know you will be happy, as you are terrific fans and root hard for the Giants. If you’re correct, I will be sad that we’d have to start all over, especially with a young developing corps on the roster..
Again, I believe, AS A FAN, that if he remains immobile, he’s gonna get killed out there. That’s my fear.
“ Jones needs to play better and it’s also fair to wonder what he’d do with better players around him.”
That’s appalling?
I’ve got a question for you - how can anyone who thinks Gettelman did a terrible job here (and part of it I agree with) in the same breath not even consider how things would be for Jones with a better supporting cast? I’ve been critical of Jones too - his bad stretch early this season was horrible, cost us 2 games easy. But I’d still like to see him with Barkley, a fully functioning Oline, and a better offensive game plan.
Or if Judge thinks he doesn’t have it and wants to move in a different direction that’s ok too but it’s 100% fine to wonder what he’d do next year with hopefully more talent around him.
I'm actually cautiously optimistic about Jones. Under Shurmur he looked like a high potential player. Under Garret he looks like a low potential player. It would be irresponsible management to just assume everything will be fine. Yes, things around Jones need to improve. Jones also needs to improve. These aren't mutually exclusive.
I've been a consistent and early critic of the offensive weapons. I've been a consistent and skeptical critic of the passing blocking prowess of this new line. I'd like the Giants to upgrade both.
He needs time to develop. Gosh, Phil Simms didn’t really take off until 1984 - a full 5 years after he was drafted. I know. I know “Things are different now.” But they really aren’t. What’s different is perception and the patience level fans, media and even ownership has.
Ralph - I admire your optimism. Kinda - feel like a hypocrit because I remember making fun of the WFT fanbase for the same thing you do. However, it was their entire fanbase.
To your point, things have changed. You certainly know what QB you have in year 3 when he has a decent supporting cast around him. I sincerely believe they are going to let either LW or DT walk in order to make that happen and for us to sign a veteran WR. The Giants need to know what they have. If at that point in time, DJ is still a turnover machine who isn't scoring we need to move on. Some here in the fanbase just refuse to let that play out. In fact, even if we make the playoffs as a wild card, and DJ doesn't preform I'd say let him walk. But this cast of skill players is atrocious, he's in his second year in his second offense, and the line doesn't pass block well. He's been a weapon in run game but his injuries have taken that away and now people are ready to crucify, which is crazy to me. I take more issue with our coaching staff last week because they literally were treating the offense like DJ wasn't gimped up and did little to protect him. We were bullying them up front and should have ran the ball 40 times if they didn't stop it last week.
In fact I"m probably going to stay away from the place for the majority of the offseason because its just going to be the same people spouting off the same thing over and over again. People are making a total knee jerk reaction over this last performance.
I'm actually cautiously optimistic about Jones. Under Shurmur he looked like a high potential player. Under Garret he looks like a low potential player. It would be irresponsible management to just assume everything will be fine. Yes, things around Jones need to improve. Jones also needs to improve. These aren't mutually exclusive.
I've been a consistent and early critic of the offensive weapons. I've been a consistent and skeptical critic of the passing blocking prowess of this new line. I'd like the Giants to upgrade both.
I was literally going to type something similar. The proctology exam that needs to be going on with this roster is critical.
The team has shown it to far more competitive within games this season that the last several years. This is not a time to "stay the course" and just try to add more pieces in the next year offseason and see if adds more wins. The NFL doesn't work that way.
This roster is going to go thru yet another deep cleansing I bet with Judge at the helm. And it would be shocking if that doesn't start with DJ and whether he has shown enough of the "right stuff" to deserve the de facto starting job in year 3.
It's nice to be in a divisional race but this team has 5 wins folks. Keep remembering that.
So, I'm not saying to cut Jones. But I don't want to pass on a QB1 with the high draft choice we'll have on the possibility that Jones will turn it around. I don't want to waste another season waiting for Jones to be the guy.
One other thing - 25 games isn't exactly a small sample size. And, if you look at Jones career at Duke it was basically the same issues as he's had in the NFL. It's not like we only gave Jones a few starts. And it's not like he came into the league as a consensus can't miss with a few National Championships under his belt. He was always a dark horse.