Bradberry added to reserve/COVID-19 list

"Bradberry was placed on the list because he was deemed to be a high risk close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization."
Does this mean he’ll be out as long as a player who tested positive?
A game that we didn’t have much of a chance in now gets that much harder. Browns will essentially be capable of doing what they want in the passing game. No pass rush, against one of the best Olines in the league, and a lack of quality CBs now in our secondary. The Vegas bookies are licking their chops at this game. Whoever flexed this game in the league office is probably cleaning out his desk now!
How does this work? The game is still not for 3 days. Why can't he just temporarily stay away and test each day until the game?
I agree; the differences in management makes me wonder whet the fuck the deal is with this. My sister in law is a home health care nurse. Many of the people she sees are very sick. She got Covid and the protocol was 3 days no fever and back to visiting very sick patients.
not looking good for Sunday now
To be blunt, without JB this team doesn't have a prayer to win the next two games.
He didnt test positive yet, he's been designated a close contact (not Garrett). Hopefully he keeps testing negative and only misses 1 week but this is a huge blow.
Giants need to run the ball very heavily and effectively to win this game.
Quote:
I'm expecting a wave of positive tests now
Okay thanks..didn't read the article
Get the kids more PT I guess.
Giants have been playing a lot of Zone, hopefully Darnay Holmes can play
True. The strength of their offense is their rushing attack, but Mayfield is very good at escaping the pocket and extending the play when he has to
Quote:
Logan Ryan may move to play Landry in man to man situations..
He is but he is not fast and he isneasily confused, if he thinks he feels pressure you can get him to make a mistake..
I think Giants try to confuse him and will bring pressure to get the ball out of his hands quicker
Quote:
First of all, I hope JB makes a full recovery, but Graham is going to have to earn his money Sunday night.
Thanks, let's hope he remains negative, but yeah, he is the one guy we can least afford to lose.
Me too - as in the DBs...
He's already been ruled out for Sunday.
It's the protocol that has been put in place. If this had happened earlier in the week, he'd be available (Giants said so in their press release).
The way it is worded, it does NOT appear he tested positive... just came into contact with someone who did.
It sometimes takes 5-7 days for the virus to show up in the tests. CDC says to wait to test until 5-6 days after a contact with a Covid positive person, if I understand the recommendation properly.
Get the kids more PT I guess.
1 game out three to play. If Washington loses before Giants play, Giants are playing for first place.
You think the Giants share your pt of view?. .......Me either.
How about that?
What exactly are you taking issue with?
Anyway, we are only 6 point dogs which is shocking. I'm taking a guess they think DJ plays.
:-)