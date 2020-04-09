for display only
Bradberry added to reserve/COVID-19 list

OdellBeckhamJr : 3:05 pm
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)
Quote:
The Giants are placing CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo. One of the top corners in the league this year will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns.

link - ( New Window )
that's not good  
KDavies : 3:06 pm : link
this tough game just a hell of a lot more difficult
Classic Giants  
mittenedman : 3:08 pm : link
Beat Seattle and the good times last all of 1 day before WAS beats PIT and the wheels start to fall off. Nothing's ever easy with the Giants.
can Kitchens  
KDavies : 3:08 pm : link
play CB too?
Sweet Jesus, the luck this team has.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:09 pm : link
.
That s a tough  
joeinpa : 3:09 pm : link
Blow.

can't overstate this loss  
rocco8112 : 3:10 pm : link
love this guy, he is all business and top CB. Like gold

not looking good for Sunday now
Oh boy, this isn’t good.  
Section331 : 3:10 pm : link
First of all, I hope JB makes a full recovery, but Graham is going to have to earn his money Sunday night.
ugh  
Victor in CT : 3:11 pm : link
blame Garrett ;-)
oh Boy  
GiantEgo : 3:12 pm : link
I'm expecting a wave of positive tests now
Time to start  
BelieveJJ : 3:12 pm : link
fantasizing about our draft pick again, and forget about winning the NFCE.


To be blunt, without JB this team doesn't have a prayer to win the next two games.
RE: Oh boy, this isn’t good.  
Stu11 : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15082994 Section331 said:
Quote:
First of all, I hope JB makes a full recovery, but Graham is going to have to earn his money Sunday night.

He didnt test positive yet, he's been designated a close contact (not Garrett). Hopefully he keeps testing negative and only misses 1 week but this is a huge blow.
Sucks BUT  
jvm52106 : 3:13 pm : link
the bigger worry will be who else might end up on the list. That is now two folks from the Giants and makes me think there easily could be more.

Giants need to run the ball very heavily and effectively to win this game.
RE: oh Boy  
nygiants16 : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15082998 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
I'm expecting a wave of positive tests now


He didnt test positive, he is a close contact of someone, not Garrett, someone outaide the organization
RE: RE: oh Boy  
GiantEgo : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15083002 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15082998 GiantEgo said:


Quote:


I'm expecting a wave of positive tests now

Okay thanks..didn't read the article



He didnt test positive, he is a close contact of someone, not Garrett, someone outaide the organization
we're gonna go from a playoff run to tanking in record time  
Heisenberg : 3:17 pm : link
..
Season over  
US1 Giants : 3:18 pm : link
That winning streak was fun but the playoff dream has died.
Ughh  
UConn4523 : 3:20 pm : link
what little hope we had seems completely erased.

Get the kids more PT I guess.
So How Do They Compensate For The Loss Of Our Top Corner?  
LTIsTheGreatest : 3:20 pm : link
Especially if Darnay Holmes is out again. Does McKinney play corner now?
The browns dont habe dominant receivers  
nygiants16 : 3:20 pm : link
Logan Ryan may move to play Landry in man to man situations..

Giants have been playing a lot of Zone, hopefully Darnay Holmes can play
RE: The browns dont habe dominant receivers  
LTIsTheGreatest : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15083013 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Logan Ryan may move to play Landry in man to man situations..

Giants have been playing a lot of Zone, hopefully Darnay Holmes can play


True. The strength of their offense is their rushing attack, but Mayfield is very good at escaping the pocket and extending the play when he has to
RE: RE: The browns dont habe dominant receivers  
nygiants16 : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15083017 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15083013 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Logan Ryan may move to play Landry in man to man situations..

Giants have been playing a lot of Zone, hopefully Darnay Holmes can play



True. The strength of their offense is their rushing attack, but Mayfield is very good at escaping the pocket and extending the play when he has to


He is but he is not fast and he isneasily confused, if he thinks he feels pressure you can get him to make a mistake..

I think Giants try to confuse him and will bring pressure to get the ball out of his hands quicker
RE: RE: Oh boy, this isn’t good.  
Section331 : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15083000 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15082994 Section331 said:


Quote:


First of all, I hope JB makes a full recovery, but Graham is going to have to earn his money Sunday night.


He didnt test positive yet, he's been designated a close contact (not Garrett). Hopefully he keeps testing negative and only misses 1 week but this is a huge blow.


Thanks, let's hope he remains negative, but yeah, he is the one guy we can least afford to lose.
This whole frkn year just sucks ....  
Spider56 : 3:28 pm : link
in so very many ways.
Damn  
ryanmkeane : 3:38 pm : link
...big loss
Wow  
LBH15 : 3:40 pm : link
The football Gods are really making things tough for Giants.
RE: oh Boy  
RCPhoenix : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15082998 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
I'm expecting a wave of positive tests now


Me too - as in the DBs...
Per the Giants...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:51 pm : link
"Bradberry was placed on the list because he was deemed to be a high risk close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization."
Does this mean he’ll be out as long as a player who tested positive?  
Ralph.C : 3:58 pm : link
Any chance he’s back a week from Sunday?
RE: Does this mean he’ll be out as long as a player who tested positive?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15083055 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
Any chance he’s back a week from Sunday?


He's already been ruled out for Sunday.
So he hasn't even tested positive  
Chris684 : 4:10 pm : link
and yet he can't play?

How does this work? The game is still not for 3 days. Why can't he just temporarily stay away and test each day until the game?
RE: So he hasn't even tested positive  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15083074 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and yet he can't play?

How does this work? The game is still not for 3 days. Why can't he just temporarily stay away and test each day until the game?


It's the protocol that has been put in place. If this had happened earlier in the week, he'd be available (Giants said so in their press release).

The way it is worded, it does NOT appear he tested positive... just came into contact with someone who did.
Also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:13 pm : link
based on Judge's Q&A, it does appear the Giants practiced yesterday. Bradberry was there. So there's that.
Well that sucks!  
Simms11 : 4:15 pm : link
A game that we didn’t have much of a chance in now gets that much harder. Browns will essentially be capable of doing what they want in the passing game. No pass rush, against one of the best Olines in the league, and a lack of quality CBs now in our secondary. The Vegas bookies are licking their chops at this game. Whoever flexed this game in the league office is probably cleaning out his desk now!
We're going to get torched  
islander1 : 4:16 pm : link
.
Maybe some good can come out of this  
gmenrule-va : 4:23 pm : link
We weren't winning much this year anyway. Maybe Logan Ryan moves to CB and McKinney gets more playing time. That would be lemonade out of lemons.
Sux  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:23 pm : link
!
We have them right where we want them.  
Big Blue '56 : 4:25 pm : link
:)
RE: So he hasn't even tested positive  
section125 : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15083074 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and yet he can't play?

How does this work? The game is still not for 3 days. Why can't he just temporarily stay away and test each day until the game?


It sometimes takes 5-7 days for the virus to show up in the tests. CDC says to wait to test until 5-6 days after a contact with a Covid positive person, if I understand the recommendation properly.
RE: Ughh  
joeinpa : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15083011 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
what little hope we had seems completely erased.

Get the kids more PT I guess.


1 game out three to play. If Washington loses before Giants play, Giants are playing for first place.

You think the Giants share your pt of view?. .......Me either.
RE: So he hasn't even tested positive  
SomeFan : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15083074 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and yet he can't play?

How does this work? The game is still not for 3 days. Why can't he just temporarily stay away and test each day until the game?


I agree; the differences in management makes me wonder whet the fuck the deal is with this. My sister in law is a home health care nurse. Many of the people she sees are very sick. She got Covid and the protocol was 3 days no fever and back to visiting very sick patients.
.  
Kyle in NY : 4:31 pm : link
Duggan is saying, per sources, its a chiropractor that Bradberry works with away from the facility that tested positive and had close contact.
Really forum?  
mpinmaine : 4:47 pm : link
How about hoping the guy doesn't have the virus and hope for all staff, players, and their relatives to be ok.

How about that?
Well Beckham is out for them  
Metnut : 4:55 pm : link
so I guess that evens things out.
RE: Really forum?  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15083099 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
How about hoping the guy doesn't have the virus and hope for all staff, players, and their relatives to be ok.

How about that?


What exactly are you taking issue with?

Anyway, we are only 6 point dogs which is shocking. I'm taking a guess they think DJ plays.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:07 pm : link
Hope he's alright.
We had...  
Southern Man : 7:36 pm : link
one good week
.  
MOOPS : 8:06 pm : link
Move The Game  
Trainmaster : 8:16 pm : link
To Monday so he can play.

:-)
