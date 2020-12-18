Jonathan Jones: Gettleman is safe, Abrams garnering interest

CBS insider Jonathan Jones put out an article this morning with some rumblings about general manager/personnel positions around the league.
Among the notes were Gettleman potentially being safe, Abrams getting interest around the league, and Reese being in the running for some jobs as well.
Some decent info, but I know very little about the reporter.
If this has been posted, I will gladly delete.
Link below. Link
- ( New Window
)
With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.
It used to kill me when Bobby Carpenter was playing for Dallas. Now he has been out of the league for 8 years.
Quote:
seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.
Isn't it the coaches' job to coach up the team? Why should they get credit for personnel decisions as well? If the players play better under one coaching staff than they did under another, it demonstrates that the players weren't the problem in the past, it was the previous coaching staff that was.
+1
Quote:
seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.
Isn't it the coaches' job to coach up the team? Why should they get credit for personnel decisions as well? If the players play better under one coaching staff than they did under another, it demonstrates that the players weren't the problem in the past, it was the previous coaching staff that was.
no my point was if another team is looking to hire Giants personal, why would they focus on our Front Office folks vs. our coaches? My belief is our coaching staff is superior to our front office folks.
Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.
With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.
Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.
With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.
Yes and then let Judge have a say on who the GM is.
With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.
If true, I would imagine this is good news for Jones. Gettleman is not cutting bait with his legacy pick. NFW.
Judge would have to create a hostage situation at Jints Central if he felt otherwise...
(And to be clear, I am not in favor of this happening. But I believe these would be the dynamics.)
Keep the formula going for drafting 2-3 good players with some pro bowl potential in rounds 1-2 and hitting on value FA signings. I’m thinking WR and CB/LB for draft, with focus on EDGE and OL in free agency.
The key is DJ, if he turns the corner next season then DG “plan” ill be nearly complete.
This is right. And on the org chart, the GM should report to the HC.
Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?
With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.
In this case, it's not like the Giants are unquestionably set at QB for the foreseeable future. DJ has had a lousy year and he's missed games his first two seasons. OF COURSE they are going to scout the QB prospects. They may not even want to draft one in the first, but they're going to be prepared. You can't decide whether to draft a QB unless you know what you think of the prospects.
I think JJ's control over personnel is only going to grow.
Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?
If you look at it through a corporate lens, the coach seems the be the obvious CEO. He's putting his team together, writing the business plan, the strategy to execute, and making all key company decisions.
The GM is really the COO. He's essentially implementing the CEO's plan. Keeping the lights on and making sure the day to day operations work.
The Capologist is the CFO. Overseeing the corporate finances and making the sure things make financial sense.
And who traditionally hires each of those positions? The CEO.
So, again, I agree 100%. Let the HC hires all of his officers beneath him - GM, Capologist, Assistant coaches, etc.
So you really don't have a GM anymore. You have a head scout who reports to the coach.
With the hard cap model in the NFL, you have the ability to rebuild much quicker. So the need for the traditional HC-GM model, where there is that natural friction of short term (HC) and long term (GM), seems very outdated...
Quote:
Every sport is different, but the NFL is such a head coach oriented league.
Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?
If you look at it through a corporate lens, the coach seems the be the obvious CEO. He's putting his team together, writing the business plan, the strategy to execute, and making all key company decisions.
The GM is really the COO. He's essentially implementing the CEO's plan. Keeping the lights on and making sure the day to day operations work.
The Capologist is the CFO. Overseeing the corporate finances and making the sure things make financial sense.
And who traditionally hires each of those positions? The CEO.
So, again, I agree 100%. Let the HC hires all of his officers beneath him - GM, Capologist, Assistant coaches, etc.
The theory above makes some sense if you think of the GM as the chief scout and player personnel director. That's not how it works. Even if the head coach is "CEO" of the football operation, the GM doesn't and shouldn't report to the HC.
Well maybe you can answer that yourself. How many years do YOU THINK it should take to hammer a consistently effective OL together out of three rookies drafted in the same year, a new to his position OC who went undrafted (with 3 NFL starts at OG/OT under his belt), and a third year OG?
I personally would say they should get about 20 games together, a year and a quarter's worth, if not even a bit more. I know there are examples of units that came together more quickly, but there are not exactly tons of them are there?
I mean, are there two worse talent deficient players on the team than Joe Judge's ex-Patriots core STs guys, Deion Lewis and Nate Ebner?
Those two are probably the guys I most want to see gone from the 2021 roster, and is there any doubt those two sre JJ's guys?
Be careful what you wish for fellas.
In comment 15083794 Giantsfan79 said:
I mean— come on though. We’re a 5-8 team. While I absolutely believe Graham could someday end up as a head coach, for instance, I think the coaching staffs on playoff teams who have more years of experience usually get the looks for promotions from other teams
(and I imagine even if there were some interest in a lateral move to a different team for some coaches we wouldn’t hear about those as much).
Usually at 5-8 the worry isn’t that all these other teams are going to likely poach our coaching staff with a mass slew of hirings that are levels above the coaches’ current positions in the staff.
The thing is: since we are miraculously in the division title hunt at 5-8, we’ve kind of tricked ourselves into thinking we have “some of those good problems” (as Marlo Stanfield would say) like having our coaching staff poached. I definitely believe Judge has done an awesome job and is squeezing the most out of this team he can with great coaching, but I don’t think we’re QUITE at the point yet where our coaching staff is the envy of the entire league.
I would LOVE to see a surprise 10-6 season next year and maybe even a playoff win. THEN we might have to worry about losing Graham or other coaches.
The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.
The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.
I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.
Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.
With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.
I’m not going to pretend I know the power dynamic in the FO, but you think Abrams has more say than chris Mara?
The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.
The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.
I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.
Good post. The day to day operations need to be done by the GM (I’m sure Caserio does most in NE). However, the head coach should absolutely have final say on personnel. This isn’t baseball.
Not all credit, or blame, should go to any one chair. IMO, the GM's main job is managing the group, not making all the decisions.
This past year seems to be a success, so why mess with it?
Others use winning records, playoff berths, playoffs wins, competing in a SuperBowl...those types of benchmarks.
The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.
The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.
I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.
I think the division of labor you describe is perfectly reasonable.
But all final decisions should be made by the HC. I don’t like the “equal voice” approach. The HC knows what he wants and needs to build his team to run his program. Let the GM find those pieces with the scouts and present those findings to the HC.
In a lot of ways, the college model should be followed...everything flows through the HC (with the obvious differences).
Keep the formula going for drafting 2-3 good players with some pro bowl potential in rounds 1-2 and hitting on value FA signings. I’m thinking WR and CB/LB for draft, with focus on EDGE and OL in free agency.
The key is DJ, if he turns the corner next season then DG “plan” ill be nearly complete.
This past year’s draft was solid. But he has spent 3 top ten picks on three guys who all have huge question marks still surrounding them. Finding late round linebackers is great, but you can’t consistently is on top 10 picks and an argument can be made that he has ion the first two. Thomas is too early to draw any conclusions.
The same planet where if DJ turns the corner, the plan is complete.
Planet We Haven't Achieved A Thing.
That is a million dollar question. Isn't it? If he really doesn't feel comfortable moving forward with DJ, I wonder how that's going to be resolved with Gettleman, Mara, etc.
Because Jones's play this year hasn't been inspiring...
Or maybe Judge said support me and my qb by getting some guys that could block so my qb doesn't get hit so much.
Jones hasn't been fumbling this season when he runs the ball. He has some when hit in the pocket. Maybe the plan is less hits equals less fumbles.
Maybe DG is already listening and supporting his coach.
IF Judges thinks DJ has a bright future, there's no question of sticking with him until the future is present tense.
IF Judge sees no hope in DJ, we're picking near the top, so if possible move heaven and Earth to grab a good QB if one is available.
Both of those scenarios are no brainers. The reality is probably somewhere in between. An incomplete judgement of what DJ is. We don't know what sort of QB will be available in the draft near where we're picking.
If a decent prospect is there at our pick, I think Judge's opinion of DJ will be the ultimate guide to Giants selection.
Is there any evidence to say he wouldn’t? Nope, there isn’t. Matter of fact there’s tons of evidence to say he’s already cut bait on recently signed players. You know, guys like stewart, omalahe, ogletree, even Beckham, who was traded a year after the new contract, but hey, who wants facts when we can just make shit up. Not that you did terps, you were just asking, but this thread is filled with made up conjecture.
Oh, DG also acknowledged that solder was on thin ice here after the big contract, but again, who’s counting.
I know QB is a different animal, and it’s comical that so many assume or imply that jones would need to be cut while bringing in another qb, but DG has shown to have a quick hook, why we ignore this I’ll never know. Probably because it doesn’t fit the narrative.
Hold your bets...there are plenty of folks here that think they forced it with Jones.
Quote:
And if a better qb can be had they will try and get him. If not, they won’t force anything. Jones will be here in 2021. Bet on it.
Hold your bets...there are plenty of folks here that think they forced it with Jones.
The opinions of "folks here" on BBI mstters one whit?
LOLOLOLOLOLOL.
HEY, it's fun being self delusional.