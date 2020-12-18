for display only
Jonathan Jones: Gettleman is safe, Abrams garnering interest

Vin_Cuccs : 12/18/2020 2:50 pm
CBS insider Jonathan Jones put out an article this morning with some rumblings about general manager/personnel positions around the league.

Among the notes were Gettleman potentially being safe, Abrams getting interest around the league, and Reese being in the running for some jobs as well.

Some decent info, but I know very little about the reporter.

If this has been posted, I will gladly delete.

Link below.
Link - ( New Window )
odd  
Giantsfan79 : 12/18/2020 2:54 pm : link
seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.
“Potentially” being safe?  
jeff57 : 12/18/2020 3:00 pm : link
.
If true  
Jay on the Island : 12/18/2020 3:04 pm : link
I hope that Gettleman genuinely scouts the QB's in the draft. I have not given up on Jones but the Giants could be in position to draft one of the top QB's in the draft and if they like one of them enough they shouldn't hesitate to take one.

With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.
Ran Carthon  
SLIM_ : 12/18/2020 3:09 pm : link
Wow!!! I'm old. From a viewing sports perspective, something like this hits me maybe once a quarter. Ran was not a grat player by any stretch but it is crazy to see the next generation in retirment age.

It used to kill me when Bobby Carpenter was playing for Dallas. Now he has been out of the league for 8 years.
RE: odd  
Milton : 12/18/2020 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15083794 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.
Isn't it the coaches' job to coach up the team? Why should they get credit for personnel decisions as well? If the players play better under one coaching staff than they did under another, it demonstrates that the players weren't the problem in the past, it was the previous coaching staff that was.
I wish Gettleman had more potential  
LBH15 : 12/18/2020 3:31 pm : link
than safeness
RE: RE: odd  
aGiantGuy : 12/18/2020 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15083807 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15083794 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.

Isn't it the coaches' job to coach up the team? Why should they get credit for personnel decisions as well? If the players play better under one coaching staff than they did under another, it demonstrates that the players weren't the problem in the past, it was the previous coaching staff that was.

+1
RE: RE: odd  
Giantsfan79 : 12/18/2020 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15083807 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15083794 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.

Isn't it the coaches' job to coach up the team? Why should they get credit for personnel decisions as well? If the players play better under one coaching staff than they did under another, it demonstrates that the players weren't the problem in the past, it was the previous coaching staff that was.


no my point was if another team is looking to hire Giants personal, why would they focus on our Front Office folks vs. our coaches? My belief is our coaching staff is superior to our front office folks.
I highly doubt this guy is plugged in..  
Sean : 12/18/2020 4:11 pm : link
That article read like a bunch of bs.
It's actually not a bad setup...  
BillKo : 12/18/2020 4:16 pm : link
...for those who want Judge to have more pull.

Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.

With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.
RE: It's actually not a bad setup...  
Sean : 12/18/2020 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15083856 BillKo said:
Quote:
...for those who want Judge to have more pull.

Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.

With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.


Yes and then let Judge have a say on who the GM is.
But, if this is true (which I doubt)..  
Sean : 12/18/2020 4:21 pm : link
Giants may push Gettlemans’s exit faster to ensure they retain Abrams as GM.
RE: RE: RE: odd  
Milton : 12/18/2020 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15083847 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
my point was if another team is looking to hire Giants personal, why would they focus on our Front Office folks vs. our coaches?
Maybe because that's where they have a vacancy to fill. Nobody is simply looking to hire people from another organization, they are looking to fill specific positions of need.
RE: If true  
bw in dc : 12/18/2020 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15083803 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I hope that Gettleman genuinely scouts the QB's in the draft. I have not given up on Jones but the Giants could be in position to draft one of the top QB's in the draft and if they like one of them enough they shouldn't hesitate to take one.

With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.


If true, I would imagine this is good news for Jones. Gettleman is not cutting bait with his legacy pick. NFW.

Judge would have to create a hostage situation at Jints Central if he felt otherwise...
I think Abrams eventually being named GM  
cosmicj : 12/18/2020 4:33 pm : link
would actually make Judge the de facto personnel head. Abrams doesn't have the background to handle that part of the job. He would be the face of the front office and manage the administrative and finance part of things, not the talent scouting.

(And to be clear, I am not in favor of this happening. But I believe these would be the dynamics.)
DG drafting has been  
ryanmkeane : 12/18/2020 4:39 pm : link
fairly solid and the ‘20 FA class looks very good.

Keep the formula going for drafting 2-3 good players with some pro bowl potential in rounds 1-2 and hitting on value FA signings. I’m thinking WR and CB/LB for draft, with focus on EDGE and OL in free agency.

The key is DJ, if he turns the corner next season then DG “plan” ill be nearly complete.
Will* be  
ryanmkeane : 12/18/2020 4:40 pm : link
nearly Complete
Maybe  
JonC : 12/18/2020 4:46 pm : link
Reese would be interested in Abrams, but got think it's interest in capology rather than football expertise.
I think Judge has a lot more power than most here believe  
Chris684 : 12/18/2020 5:14 pm : link
I think the 2020 draft shows that.
How many years does Gettleman need  
Metnut : 12/18/2020 5:30 pm : link
to get us a top 25 offense?
The GM’s job is to support the coach..  
Sean : 12/18/2020 5:32 pm : link
I think in 2020, the best way to run a franchise is hiring the coach first and then let the coach decide who he wants to work with for GM.
RE: The GM’s job is to support the coach..  
bw in dc : 12/18/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15083926 Sean said:
Quote:
I think in 2020, the best way to run a franchise is hiring the coach first and then let the coach decide who he wants to work with for GM.


This is right. And on the org chart, the GM should report to the HC.
bw..  
Sean : 12/18/2020 6:07 pm : link
Every sport is different, but the NFL is such a head coach oriented league.

Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?
RE: If true  
81_Great_Dane : 12/18/2020 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15083803 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I hope that Gettleman genuinely scouts the QB's in the draft. I have not given up on Jones but the Giants could be in position to draft one of the top QB's in the draft and if they like one of them enough they shouldn't hesitate to take one.

With any GM there is concern that he might pass on a better option in an attempt to justify a previous decision.
I know that these sports franchises and execs sometimes do astonishingly dumb things, but I believe the Giants (and all NFL teams) scout every position. At the very least, they have to know what to do if a player falls to them unexpectedly. It's unimaginable that an NFL team would get into that spot and not have the player on their board because they didn't bother to scout him.

In this case, it's not like the Giants are unquestionably set at QB for the foreseeable future. DJ has had a lousy year and he's missed games his first two seasons. OF COURSE they are going to scout the QB prospects. They may not even want to draft one in the first, but they're going to be prepared. You can't decide whether to draft a QB unless you know what you think of the prospects.
Unacceptable  
MtDizzle : 12/18/2020 7:18 pm : link
I know he had a good 2020 but he should be judged by the ENTIRE BODY OF WORK.
RE: The GM’s job is to support the coach..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2020 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15083926 Sean said:
Quote:
I think in 2020, the best way to run a franchise is hiring the coach first and then let the coach decide who he wants to work with for GM.


I think JJ's control over personnel is only going to grow.
RE: bw..  
bw in dc : 12/18/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15083946 Sean said:
Quote:
Every sport is different, but the NFL is such a head coach oriented league.

Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?


If you look at it through a corporate lens, the coach seems the be the obvious CEO. He's putting his team together, writing the business plan, the strategy to execute, and making all key company decisions.

The GM is really the COO. He's essentially implementing the CEO's plan. Keeping the lights on and making sure the day to day operations work.

The Capologist is the CFO. Overseeing the corporate finances and making the sure things make financial sense.

And who traditionally hires each of those positions? The CEO.

So, again, I agree 100%. Let the HC hires all of his officers beneath him - GM, Capologist, Assistant coaches, etc.
Gettleman referred to himself as support staff last year  
Go Terps : 12/18/2020 8:41 pm : link
I wonder if that's actually the case. If Judge says "Support me by getting a quarterback that doesn't fumble twice a game", will Gettleman do as he's told?
bw, your scenario  
Bill in TN : 12/18/2020 8:42 pm : link
whether i agree with it or not, is what forced Parcells out. He wanted first and final say over all personnel. Too much control for one person. No checks and balances.
I don't know how much interest there would be in Abrams.  
FStubbs : 12/18/2020 9:33 pm : link
I mean, is working excel really such a rare skill in the NFL?
RE: The GM’s job is to support the coach..  
FStubbs : 12/18/2020 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15083926 Sean said:
Quote:
I think in 2020, the best way to run a franchise is hiring the coach first and then let the coach decide who he wants to work with for GM.


So you really don't have a GM anymore. You have a head scout who reports to the coach.
RE: bw, your scenario  
bw in dc : 12/18/2020 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15084047 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
whether i agree with it or not, is what forced Parcells out. He wanted first and final say over all personnel. Too much control for one person. No checks and balances.


With the hard cap model in the NFL, you have the ability to rebuild much quicker. So the need for the traditional HC-GM model, where there is that natural friction of short term (HC) and long term (GM), seems very outdated...
I like Daniel Jones  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/18/2020 10:22 pm : link
I think he’s been dealt a bad hand but 37 turnovers in 2 years and 8 passing Tds this year is what it is. If they lose the last three games and have a top ten pick and there’s a guy Judge likes I really hope DGs presence doesn’t mean they keep Jones another year
RE: RE: bw..  
81_Great_Dane : 12/18/2020 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15084012 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15083946 Sean said:


Quote:


Every sport is different, but the NFL is such a head coach oriented league.

Would you rather have the head coach pick the GM or a damn search firm which undoubtedly would have an agenda?



If you look at it through a corporate lens, the coach seems the be the obvious CEO. He's putting his team together, writing the business plan, the strategy to execute, and making all key company decisions.

The GM is really the COO. He's essentially implementing the CEO's plan. Keeping the lights on and making sure the day to day operations work.

The Capologist is the CFO. Overseeing the corporate finances and making the sure things make financial sense.

And who traditionally hires each of those positions? The CEO.

So, again, I agree 100%. Let the HC hires all of his officers beneath him - GM, Capologist, Assistant coaches, etc.
A while back I heard a former top GM, Bill Polian I think, on NFL radio. He talked about how the player personnel stuff is only a part of the job; there are a lot of other GM duties.

The theory above makes some sense if you think of the GM as the chief scout and player personnel director. That's not how it works. Even if the head coach is "CEO" of the football operation, the GM doesn't and shouldn't report to the HC.
RE: How many years does Gettleman need  
BelieveJJ : 12:45 am : link
In comment 15083925 Metnut said:
Quote:
to get us a top 25 offense?


Well maybe you can answer that yourself. How many years do YOU THINK it should take to hammer a consistently effective OL together out of three rookies drafted in the same year, a new to his position OC who went undrafted (with 3 NFL starts at OG/OT under his belt), and a third year OG?

I personally would say they should get about 20 games together, a year and a quarter's worth, if not even a bit more. I know there are examples of units that came together more quickly, but there are not exactly tons of them are there?
I seriously don't get all the love here for giving coach Judge  
BelieveJJ : 1:02 am : link
CEO type authority over the team, and especially regarding player personnel decisions.

I mean, are there two worse talent deficient players on the team than Joe Judge's ex-Patriots core STs guys, Deion Lewis and Nate Ebner?

Those two are probably the guys I most want to see gone from the 2021 roster, and is there any doubt those two sre JJ's guys?


Be careful what you wish for fellas.
RE: odd  
Leg of Theismann : 5:32 am : link

In comment 15083794 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
seems like the coaches should get more credit/opportunities for coaching up the team vs. Abrams for putting it together.


I mean— come on though. We’re a 5-8 team. While I absolutely believe Graham could someday end up as a head coach, for instance, I think the coaching staffs on playoff teams who have more years of experience usually get the looks for promotions from other teams

(and I imagine even if there were some interest in a lateral move to a different team for some coaches we wouldn’t hear about those as much).

Usually at 5-8 the worry isn’t that all these other teams are going to likely poach our coaching staff with a mass slew of hirings that are levels above the coaches’ current positions in the staff.

The thing is: since we are miraculously in the division title hunt at 5-8, we’ve kind of tricked ourselves into thinking we have “some of those good problems” (as Marlo Stanfield would say) like having our coaching staff poached. I definitely believe Judge has done an awesome job and is squeezing the most out of this team he can with great coaching, but I don’t think we’re QUITE at the point yet where our coaching staff is the envy of the entire league.

I would LOVE to see a surprise 10-6 season next year and maybe even a playoff win. THEN we might have to worry about losing Graham or other coaches.
The Head Coach has far  
section125 : 6:44 am : link
too many things to do during the season to be working on contracts, scouting colleges and building a potential player pool in FA and the draft. There is no way on God's green Earth for the HC to do both jobs. The only successful one had been BB. TC has failed.

The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.

The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.

I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.
RE: It's actually not a bad setup...  
ron mexico : 8:05 am : link
In comment 15083856 BillKo said:
Quote:
...for those who want Judge to have more pull.

Abrams was probably the guy standing in the way of that.

With DG a lot closer to a foot out the door, Judge really has his opening if Abrams were to leave.


I’m not going to pretend I know the power dynamic in the FO, but you think Abrams has more say than chris Mara?
RE: The Head Coach has far  
Sean : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15084160 section125 said:
Quote:
too many things to do during the season to be working on contracts, scouting colleges and building a potential player pool in FA and the draft. There is no way on God's green Earth for the HC to do both jobs. The only successful one had been BB. TC has failed.

The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.

The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.

I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.


Good post. The day to day operations need to be done by the GM (I’m sure Caserio does most in NE). However, the head coach should absolutely have final say on personnel. This isn’t baseball.
I'm a long time proponent of  
fkap : 8:31 am : link
Giants Central being a group dynamic decision making process. the size of the chairs shift a lot, not always obvious to those of us on the outside.

Not all credit, or blame, should go to any one chair. IMO, the GM's main job is managing the group, not making all the decisions.

This past year seems to be a success, so why mess with it?
Because people judge success in different ways  
LBH15 : 8:35 am : link
Some use 5 wins and beating the Eagles who have a worse record.

Others use winning records, playoff berths, playoffs wins, competing in a SuperBowl...those types of benchmarks.
Because Gettleman may have blown the single biggest  
cosmicj : 9:03 am : link
Decision an NFL GM makes, which QB to select with a high draft pick.
here we go with BBI  
BigBlueCane : 9:11 am : link
thinking Judge is done with Jones again.
On what planet are the 2020 Giants a success  
arniefez : 9:20 am : link
5-8 with the 31st ranked offense is a success?
RE: The Head Coach has far  
bw in dc : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15084160 section125 said:
Quote:
too many things to do during the season to be working on contracts, scouting colleges and building a potential player pool in FA and the draft. There is no way on God's green Earth for the HC to do both jobs. The only successful one had been BB. TC has failed.

The HC is the HC and runs the players and coaching staff and arranges transportation and scheduling. He has to scout opponents and review film of games. He should have a big say in who he wants or what type of player he needs to build or maintain the team.

The GM is in charge of finances, Pro Scouting, College Scouting, player contracts and probably maintenance and upkeep of the physical facilities.

I think the old days of the GM telling the coach what he is getting for players is over. They have to work together with equal voice in deciding on the players, up to the point of contracts. In the end the GM needs to decide if signing a player is financially sound or even conceivable.


I think the division of labor you describe is perfectly reasonable.

But all final decisions should be made by the HC. I don’t like the “equal voice” approach. The HC knows what he wants and needs to build his team to run his program. Let the GM find those pieces with the scouts and present those findings to the HC.

In a lot of ways, the college model should be followed...everything flows through the HC (with the obvious differences).
RE: DG drafting has been  
Mike from Ohio : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15083889 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
fairly solid and the ‘20 FA class looks very good.

Keep the formula going for drafting 2-3 good players with some pro bowl potential in rounds 1-2 and hitting on value FA signings. I’m thinking WR and CB/LB for draft, with focus on EDGE and OL in free agency.

The key is DJ, if he turns the corner next season then DG “plan” ill be nearly complete.


This past year’s draft was solid. But he has spent 3 top ten picks on three guys who all have huge question marks still surrounding them. Finding late round linebackers is great, but you can’t consistently is on top 10 picks and an argument can be made that he has ion the first two. Thomas is too early to draw any conclusions.
The lack of impact  
JonC : 10:37 am : link
from their three top 6 picks are front and foremost among their issues. If they missed on any of them, it really hurts the rebuild. And, given the clock on second contracts both Jones and SB decisions will be due in the next year or two.
RE: On what planet are the 2020 Giants a success  
LBH15 : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15084217 arniefez said:
Quote:
5-8 with the 31st ranked offense is a success?


The same planet where if DJ turns the corner, the plan is complete.

Planet We Haven't Achieved A Thing.

RE: here we go with BBI  
bw in dc : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15084207 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
thinking Judge is done with Jones again.


That is a million dollar question. Isn't it? If he really doesn't feel comfortable moving forward with DJ, I wonder how that's going to be resolved with Gettleman, Mara, etc.

Because Jones's play this year hasn't been inspiring...
RE: Gettleman referred to himself as support staff last year  
fireitup77 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15084042 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I wonder if that's actually the case. If Judge says "Support me by getting a quarterback that doesn't fumble twice a game", will Gettleman do as he's told?



Or maybe Judge said support me and my qb by getting some guys that could block so my qb doesn't get hit so much.

Jones hasn't been fumbling this season when he runs the ball. He has some when hit in the pocket. Maybe the plan is less hits equals less fumbles.

Maybe DG is already listening and supporting his coach.
We don't know  
fkap : 12:56 pm : link
what Judge thinks of Jones.

IF Judges thinks DJ has a bright future, there's no question of sticking with him until the future is present tense.

IF Judge sees no hope in DJ, we're picking near the top, so if possible move heaven and Earth to grab a good QB if one is available.

Both of those scenarios are no brainers. The reality is probably somewhere in between. An incomplete judgement of what DJ is. We don't know what sort of QB will be available in the draft near where we're picking.

If a decent prospect is there at our pick, I think Judge's opinion of DJ will be the ultimate guide to Giants selection.
It is mindblowing that anyone still defends Gettleman  
Greg from LI : 1:22 pm : link
.
RE: Gettleman referred to himself as support staff last year  
djm : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15084042 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I wonder if that's actually the case. If Judge says "Support me by getting a quarterback that doesn't fumble twice a game", will Gettleman do as he's told?


Is there any evidence to say he wouldn’t? Nope, there isn’t. Matter of fact there’s tons of evidence to say he’s already cut bait on recently signed players. You know, guys like stewart, omalahe, ogletree, even Beckham, who was traded a year after the new contract, but hey, who wants facts when we can just make shit up. Not that you did terps, you were just asking, but this thread is filled with made up conjecture.

Oh, DG also acknowledged that solder was on thin ice here after the big contract, but again, who’s counting.

I know QB is a different animal, and it’s comical that so many assume or imply that jones would need to be cut while bringing in another qb, but DG has shown to have a quick hook, why we ignore this I’ll never know. Probably because it doesn’t fit the narrative.
They will listen to judge  
djm : 1:41 pm : link
And if a better qb can be had they will try and get him. If not, they won’t force anything. Jones will be here in 2021. Bet on it.
RE: They will listen to judge  
LBH15 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15084447 djm said:
Quote:
And if a better qb can be had they will try and get him. If not, they won’t force anything. Jones will be here in 2021. Bet on it.


Hold your bets...there are plenty of folks here that think they forced it with Jones.
RE: RE: They will listen to judge  
BelieveJJ : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15084454 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084447 djm said:


Quote:


And if a better qb can be had they will try and get him. If not, they won’t force anything. Jones will be here in 2021. Bet on it.



Hold your bets...there are plenty of folks here that think they forced it with Jones.


The opinions of "folks here" on BBI mstters one whit?


LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

HEY, it's fun being self delusional.
Glad it makes you laugh  
LBH15 : 7:44 pm : link
Bluelou
