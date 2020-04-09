NYG OLB coach BIelema hired as Illinois Head Coach

Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
· 6m
BREAKING: #Giants assistant Bret Bielema, the former #Wisconsin head coach, is expected to return to the Big Ten as the new #Illinois head coach, per sources. Bielema won 40 games in his last four seasons with the Badgers and won three B1G titles.
but this may be a blessing. I believe the general thought process is that Graham has a potential future as a HC but is probably a year away. I'd rather lose 1 assistant this year as we may be losing more next.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
23m
Sense I get from Giants' perspective: Joe Judge not blindsided by this. I don't think anyone is. Happened fast. Bielema up front about his college interest + Judge did what he could to help in that regard.
Defensive assistant Jody Wright will take on OLB role, source confirms.
And good for him in that aspect. But that isn't a good program. I went to a game in Champaign 5-6 years ago & not only did the team suck, there was absolutely no juice, especially compared to ND/SEC games I've attended.
Thats how it works in CFB. Teams cant afford to wait once they have jettisoned their outgoing coaches. Once you are hired...your work begins immediately. Wouldnt be surprised if he is already lining up virtual recruiting visits for the next signing period.
but there is a limit to the depth of Mara's pocket.
In a time of limited revenue, that depth is probably a little shallower.
Good point and counter point in this last exchange.
The next few weeks will be interesting. Are the LBs just going to unlearn everything from the last 8 months? Was the overall LB play the result of coaching, scheme, or both? To me, tackling has improved, which is likely from coaching. But, I also think a lot of the success comes from the D Graham is running and putting people in positions to make plays. Let's see.
OC out. Another offensive assistant out. Starting QB out. Best CB out. Promsing young slot CB out. A defensive coach gone and not coming back. O-line coming off a stinker. Plus the usual dings that every team has to deal with late in the season.
It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?
Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.
RE: Here is Bielema's playbook - the map of sororities at U of Ill
I thought he would re-ignite the Arkansas program after his stellar work at Wisconsin. But for whatever reason they stayed stuck in mediocrity. Not sure what to expect now for the Fighting Ilini...there is talent in that state if BB can get to it and keep it home.
OC out. Another offensive assistant out. Starting QB out. Best CB out. Promsing young slot CB out. A defensive coach gone and not coming back. O-line coming off a stinker. Plus the usual dings that every team has to deal with late in the season.
It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?
Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.
This is a very good point. I'll be impressed if we are competitive with an outside shot of winning it at end of game. Don't see Colt McCoy leading any game winning drives anytine soon, but if we have a shot to do it, I think Judge did a good job all things considered.
RE: I generally don't take this stance but good riddance
even though we should have seen it coming. It seems he’s been looking for a HC gig since he walked in the door here.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@BruceFeldmanCFB
· 6m
BREAKING: #Giants assistant Bret Bielema, the former #Wisconsin head coach, is expected to return to the Big Ten as the new #Illinois head coach, per sources. Bielema won 40 games in his last four seasons with the Badgers and won three B1G titles.
He had to.
I guess Kevin Sherrer will coach all the linebackers
then Judge must be pissed Bielema didn't catch on at Ohio St.
I'm sure Judge's master plan was to hire BB so he would then get a job at Illinois so we can start drafting players from there. Brilliant.
If you’re going to say “next man up” for players I guess we have to do it with the assistant coaches too.
Link - ( New Window )
6 years at $4.2M per. ($25.2M Guaranteed)
How awful can it be?
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
23m
Sense I get from Giants' perspective: Joe Judge not blindsided by this. I don't think anyone is. Happened fast. Bielema up front about his college interest + Judge did what he could to help in that regard.
Defensive assistant Jody Wright will take on OLB role, source confirms.
LMAO!
Thats how it works in CFB. Teams cant afford to wait once they have jettisoned their outgoing coaches. Once you are hired...your work begins immediately. Wouldnt be surprised if he is already lining up virtual recruiting visits for the next signing period.
Be interesting to see how he goes about setting things up this time. I an no sure how much Illinois puts into their program but maybe they are planning to upgrade the whole operation.
J Leman was a legend!
Quote:
Decent Illini football they had Kevin Hardy, Dana Howard, John Holocek at LB with Simeon Rice at end.
J Leman was a legend!
I admit, I had to look him up.
How do you build a culture of team when the leader of a unit has made it Very! obvious he want's to leave many times.
I don't know if JJ owed him from a poker bet or something but just a bad decision to bring this guy into the fold IMO.
This I believe and it's not like there is a coach salary cap
In a time of limited revenue, that depth is probably a little shallower.
In a time of limited revenue, that depth is probably a little shallower.
The next few weeks will be interesting. Are the LBs just going to unlearn everything from the last 8 months? Was the overall LB play the result of coaching, scheme, or both? To me, tackling has improved, which is likely from coaching. But, I also think a lot of the success comes from the D Graham is running and putting people in positions to make plays. Let's see.
It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?
Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.
that's not a map of the University of Illinois
It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?
Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.
This is a very good point. I'll be impressed if we are competitive with an outside shot of winning it at end of game. Don't see Colt McCoy leading any game winning drives anytine soon, but if we have a shot to do it, I think Judge did a good job all things considered.
How do you build a culture of team when the leader of a unit has made it Very! obvious he want's to leave many times.
I don't know if JJ owed him from a poker bet or something but just a bad decision to bring this guy into the fold IMO.
Quote:
that's not a map of the University of Illinois
Lol, I did it to quick. Thats NW. Oh well, the idea is the same. Don't send your daughters to U of Ill now!