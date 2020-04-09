for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG OLB coach BIelema hired as Illinois Head Coach

pjcas18 : 8:57 am
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
·
2m
#Giants OLB coach Brett Bielema is being hired as the Illinois head coach, per @BruceFeldmanCFB
.
Congrats  
robbieballs2003 : 8:58 am : link
.
.  
pjcas18 : 8:59 am : link
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
· 6m
BREAKING: #Giants assistant Bret Bielema, the former #Wisconsin head coach, is expected to return to the Big Ten as the new #Illinois head coach, per sources. Bielema won 40 games in his last four seasons with the Badgers and won three B1G titles.
Guy has been interviewing for jobs his entire  
Metnut : 8:59 am : link
tenure here.
RE: Guy has been interviewing for jobs his entire  
robbieballs2003 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15084198 Metnut said:
Quote:
tenure here.


He had to.
Our LBs have looked good this year.  
FStubbs : 9:05 am : link
So it proves he can coach. Sad to see him go but it was good to get a year of his tutelage.
Hope the sorority girls are ready  
Mike in NY : 9:09 am : link
.
He's going to get curb stomped there  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:13 am : link
He couldn't do it at ARK but he can make IL relevant?
6 year deal.  
Vin_Cuccs : 9:20 am : link
$4.2 million annually.
apparently he's not even finishing out the season with NYG  
japanhead : 9:21 am : link
which seems odd to me
RE: apparently he's not even finishing out the season with NYG  
Anakim : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15084218 japanhead said:
Quote:
which seems odd to me


I guess Kevin Sherrer will coach all the linebackers
guess we're about to find out  
Giantsfan79 : 9:22 am : link
how responsible Bielema was for the development of Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, & Niko Lalos
He must have been impressed by the U of Illinois sorority system  
PatersonPlank : 9:33 am : link
Good riddance.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:37 am : link
I get that it's a head coaching gig, but that is an awful, awful job. I can't even remember the last time the Illini were relevant.
He’ll be back  
Big Blue '56 : 9:40 am : link
.
Good point made by Duggan..  
Sean : 9:41 am : link
Judge leans on relationships, so if the program gets turned around it could be a NYG pipeline.
I think Judge knew this would be a  
Giantimistic : 9:47 am : link
Short run for him but it was more important for Judge to get as many people that he trusted to implement his way as soon as possible.
RE: Good point made by Duggan..  
Giantsfan79 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15084239 Sean said:
Quote:
Judge leans on relationships, so if the program gets turned around it could be a NYG pipeline.


then Judge must be pissed Bielema didn't catch on at Ohio St.
RE: Good point made by Duggan..  
robbieballs2003 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15084239 Sean said:
Quote:
Judge leans on relationships, so if the program gets turned around it could be a NYG pipeline.


I'm sure Judge's master plan was to hire BB so he would then get a job at Illinois so we can start drafting players from there. Brilliant.
It appears he did a nice job this year  
SLIM_ : 10:05 am : link
but this may be a blessing. I believe the general thought process is that Graham has a potential future as a HC but is probably a year away. I'd rather lose 1 assistant this year as we may be losing more next.
This was always on the table from day 1  
Biteymax22 : 10:07 am : link
(Leaving for an HC gig, not specifically Illinois) So I’m guessing Judge isn’t exactly surprised by this.

If you’re going to say “next man up” for players I guess we have to do it with the assistant coaches too.
Defensive assistant Jody Wright  
10thAve : 10:08 am : link
To take over OLBs, per Stapleton. Wright goes back to Mississippi State with Judge, both were GAs at the same time.
Link - ( New Window )
Wonder who Judge would consider.....  
Simms11 : 10:11 am : link
Pepper Johnson available?
RE: ...  
Jim in Tampa : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15084235 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I get that it's a head coaching gig, but that is an awful, awful job. I can't even remember the last time the Illini were relevant.

6 years at $4.2M per. ($25.2M Guaranteed)

How awful can it be?
.  
adamg : 10:16 am : link

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
23m
Sense I get from Giants' perspective: Joe Judge not blindsided by this. I don't think anyone is. Happened fast. Bielema up front about his college interest + Judge did what he could to help in that regard.
Defensive assistant Jody Wright will take on OLB role, source confirms.
Jim, no doubt a lot of cheddar for him.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:20 am : link
And good for him in that aspect. But that isn't a good program. I went to a game in Champaign 5-6 years ago & not only did the team suck, there was absolutely no juice, especially compared to ND/SEC games I've attended.
RE: Hope the sorority girls are ready  
Optimus-NY : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15084206 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
.


LMAO!
Lovie Smith  
Samiam : 10:26 am : link
Not advocating for him, just asking. Was he considered a good defensive coordinator before he became head coach with the Bears?
RE: apparently he's not even finishing out the season with NYG  
John In CO : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15084218 japanhead said:
Quote:
which seems odd to me


Thats how it works in CFB. Teams cant afford to wait once they have jettisoned their outgoing coaches. Once you are hired...your work begins immediately. Wouldnt be surprised if he is already lining up virtual recruiting visits for the next signing period.
Good luck to him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:50 am : link
Spent a couple years with Bill in New England and now his time with Judge.

Be interesting to see how he goes about setting things up this time. I an no sure how much Illinois puts into their program but maybe they are planning to upgrade the whole operation.
The last time I remember  
crick n NC : 11:00 am : link
Decent Illini football they had Kevin Hardy, Dana Howard, John Holocek at LB with Simeon Rice at end.
RE: The last time I remember  
Anakim : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15084304 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Decent Illini football they had Kevin Hardy, Dana Howard, John Holocek at LB with Simeon Rice at end.


J Leman was a legend!
RE: RE: The last time I remember  
crick n NC : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15084305 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15084304 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Decent Illini football they had Kevin Hardy, Dana Howard, John Holocek at LB with Simeon Rice at end.



J Leman was a legend!


I admit, I had to look him up.
I generally don't take this stance but good riddance  
bigblue1124 : 11:43 am : link
I am all for someone growing professionally and taking advantage of opportunities but this guy has been looking for a new job the day he was hired.

How do you build a culture of team when the leader of a unit has made it Very! obvious he want's to leave many times.

I don't know if JJ owed him from a poker bet or something but just a bad decision to bring this guy into the fold IMO.
Here is Bielema's playbook - the map of sororities at U of Ill  
PatersonPlank : 11:53 am : link
Had foot out  
XBRONX : 12:04 pm : link
the door day one. See ya.
You know what -- Judge has brought a lot of good coaches  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:18 pm : link
to the Giants -- and I'm sure he knows what he's doing and will bring in more good guys to replace the ones that leave

This I believe and it's not like there is a coach salary cap
there's no official coach salary cap  
fkap : 1:02 pm : link
but there is a limit to the depth of Mara's pocket.

In a time of limited revenue, that depth is probably a little shallower.
RE: there's no official coach salary cap  
Matt M. : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15084404 fkap said:
Quote:
but there is a limit to the depth of Mara's pocket.

In a time of limited revenue, that depth is probably a little shallower.
Good point and counter point in this last exchange.

The next few weeks will be interesting. Are the LBs just going to unlearn everything from the last 8 months? Was the overall LB play the result of coaching, scheme, or both? To me, tackling has improved, which is likely from coaching. But, I also think a lot of the success comes from the D Graham is running and putting people in positions to make plays. Let's see.
Another shoe drops  
mittenedman : 2:14 pm : link
Amazing what's transpired since we beat SEA.
Congrats coach Bielema.  
BelieveJJ : 2:24 pm : link
Job well done with the revolving door at OLB/edge for the Gmen in 2020. Way to bring the rooks like Brown and Coughlin along at Warp speed.
This is an important few weeks for Joe Judge:  
81_Great_Dane : 2:25 pm : link
OC out. Another offensive assistant out. Starting QB out. Best CB out. Promsing young slot CB out. A defensive coach gone and not coming back. O-line coming off a stinker. Plus the usual dings that every team has to deal with late in the season.

It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?

Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.
RE: Here is Bielema's playbook - the map of sororities at U of Ill  
Giantsfan79 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15084348 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:


that's not a map of the University of Illinois
Bielema is an odd one...  
bw in dc : 4:10 pm : link
I thought he would re-ignite the Arkansas program after his stellar work at Wisconsin. But for whatever reason they stayed stuck in mediocrity. Not sure what to expect now for the Fighting Ilini...there is talent in that state if BB can get to it and keep it home.
RE: This is an important few weeks for Joe Judge:  
Zeke's Alibi : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15084488 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
OC out. Another offensive assistant out. Starting QB out. Best CB out. Promsing young slot CB out. A defensive coach gone and not coming back. O-line coming off a stinker. Plus the usual dings that every team has to deal with late in the season.

It's a lot of turmoil and adversity at one time, going into a game against a good team, with a chance at the playoffs on the line. Can he steady things, focus the team, keep everyone from being distracted? Can he and his staff devise a game plan to compensate for the talent disparity and the holes in the lineup? Can they at least keep the game close and go into the late minutes with a chance to win?

Good test game. Interesting to watch. Note that "interesting" isn't a synonym for "good." This is probably going to be a rough game for Giants fans. But there's a lot to watch for aside from who wins.


This is a very good point. I'll be impressed if we are competitive with an outside shot of winning it at end of game. Don't see Colt McCoy leading any game winning drives anytine soon, but if we have a shot to do it, I think Judge did a good job all things considered.
RE: I generally don't take this stance but good riddance  
Red Right Hand : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15084338 bigblue1124 said:
Quote:
I am all for someone growing professionally and taking advantage of opportunities but this guy has been looking for a new job the day he was hired.

How do you build a culture of team when the leader of a unit has made it Very! obvious he want's to leave many times.

I don't know if JJ owed him from a poker bet or something but just a bad decision to bring this guy into the fold IMO.
I believe he was legally obliged to look for a job or forfeit some type of settlement from a previous employer, and judge knew this going in, as did our front office before we ever hired him.
RE: Here is Bielema's playbook - the map of sororities at U of Ill  
Blue1956 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15084348 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
😂😂😂😂
RE: RE: Here is Bielema's playbook - the map of sororities at U of Ill  
PatersonPlank : 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15084573 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084348 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:






that's not a map of the University of Illinois


Lol, I did it to quick. Thats NW. Oh well, the idea is the same. Don't send your daughters to U of Ill now!
Damn this sucks  
MtDizzle : 8:22 pm : link
even though we should have seen it coming. It seems he’s been looking for a HC gig since he walked in the door here.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions