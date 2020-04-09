McCoy to start, per Rapoport

I'd like to see DJ make his last start this year against Dallas at home and given the extra time to get himself healthier by then too. If we can at least beat Dallas that last game, it would make my year,regardless of whether they get in the playoffs or not.
Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season
I wouldn't commit to the rest of the year. But, I also wouldn't set a specific game as a target. He just has to be 100%. Period. With rest and proper treatment, that could have been as early as this week and as late as after the season depending on the severity and his body. Now, that is cloudy. But, 100% has to be the goal. That means he doesn't feel the hammy at all; not just pain, but no tightness. no twinges, etc.
It's probably okay to just take this one week at a time
Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season
I wouldn't commit to the rest of the year. But, I also wouldn't set a specific game as a target. He just has to be 100%. Period. With rest and proper treatment, that could have been as early as this week and as late as after the season depending on the severity and his body. Now, that is cloudy. But, 100% has to be the goal. That means he doesn't feel the hammy at all; not just pain, but no tightness. no twinges, etc.
Sure. We don’t really know the degree of tear/strain, so we don’t know how fast/slow it will heal up..These seem to be the longest healing non-surgical sports’ injuries save for perhaps the high ankle sprain.
and for how many more weeks, giants will be lucky to win another game. Need to take heart in what we have seen, improved coaching, improve FA choices, and better drafting.
Big questions remain at qb, wr, and even about SB and how he returns and can he either be as before injury or ?? can he serve as an inside power runner. I doubt either turns out as a plus for giants.
So we have many needs going forward and rest of season is devoted imo to seeing who returns, what salary awards are deemed earned, and where do we invest for new talent.
i do think we have head coach and hopefully coordinators for longer haul.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.
If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
UConn agree with most of what you say, per usual. An exception I have is for a mobile QB, essentially rendered to one dimensional, generally gets taken to the cleaners when all he has is the pocket and zero outlet (running-wise)..Total pocket passers fare better, imho..
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.
If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
A hamstring isn't banged up. It is an injury and one that can't really be played through. How are you saying he didn't injure it further? You don't know. And before he hurt his ankle, his hamstring was limiting his ability to move, which had a very negative impact on his play.
you can make the case that he should have sat, I can make a case for him playing. But to say you will lose respect for the HC based on absolutely nothing, which is what he did in a thread last week (and the one he’s referring to here) is ridiculous.
If Judge was given a medical recommendation to not play Jones, then I’d lose a bit of respect.
last week:
1. none of you knew the extent/repair of DJ’s hamstring injury
2. none of you are probably medical people trained in field, examined DJ, or talked/consulted training staff
3. none seemingly understood that a partially healed DJ gave us probably only chance, but at least best chance to bear Arizona
4. none of you figured out that a loss to the Cards was the end of the season, so DJ could then, and now will, take rest of the season off.
5. Giants season is in essence over. We will not win another game. We got hurt, ill, at wrong time os season, which is how playoff teams are helped to make playoffs.
Time to get ready for 2021 with hopefully a Covid free off season, good draft, and wise FA.
the Cards game was probably a game we were going to need to win to make the playoffs so DJ played. If we played the Browns last week and Cards this week, I wouldn't be surprised if he sat. The Cards were reeling and our coaching staff offensively really screwed the pooch being unprepared and the game plan was garbage.
the whole O laid a goose egg last week. If he had any sort of a consistent pocket, he might have had a chance to show what he is capable of. Yeah, being mobile might have upped his game a bit, but he should still be able to deliver with any sort of protection at all.
I don't think this is an excuse. I'm losing hope that he is the real deal, and he sucked last week. If cleared, playing him was the right move. Legs should be a last option on all but designed runs. We need to see what he can do in the pocket. He didn't deliver, but neither did most others on O.
Tied for 1st, they needed the game. Jones absolutely should have played.
Of course, especially if he was practicing sufficiently fir the coaches.
Can understand some level of second guessing, but to be 100% adamant that he should not have played sounds ridiculous.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season
I wouldn't commit to the rest of the year. But, I also wouldn't set a specific game as a target. He just has to be 100%. Period. With rest and proper treatment, that could have been as early as this week and as late as after the season depending on the severity and his body. Now, that is cloudy. But, 100% has to be the goal. That means he doesn't feel the hammy at all; not just pain, but no tightness. no twinges, etc.
Sure. We don’t really know the degree of tear/strain, so we don’t know how fast/slow it will heal up..These seem to be the longest healing non-surgical sports’ injuries save for perhaps the high ankle sprain.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
100% agree with this post
Always enjoy the WG appearance (and yes, I saw him play)..I wish you would post more.. :)
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
This will be interesting to see.
Big questions remain at qb, wr, and even about SB and how he returns and can he either be as before injury or ?? can he serve as an inside power runner. I doubt either turns out as a plus for giants.
So we have many needs going forward and rest of season is devoted imo to seeing who returns, what salary awards are deemed earned, and where do we invest for new talent.
i do think we have head coach and hopefully coordinators for longer haul.
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.
If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
Quote:
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.
If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
UConn agree with most of what you say, per usual. An exception I have is for a mobile QB, essentially rendered to one dimensional, generally gets taken to the cleaners when all he has is the pocket and zero outlet (running-wise)..Total pocket passers fare better, imho..
Quote:
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.
If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
With the other we criticize Judge for allowing Jones to play hurt.
I believe Judge made the correct because Jones gave them the better chance to win.
McCoy nor anyone else; Eli, Simms, Tittle, Conerly, was going to win behind that offensive line, that day.
The Giants are in a playoff race, Jones was cleared to practice, he was cleared to play, apparently practiced well, and played.
How was that mishandled?
If Judge was given a medical recommendation to not play Jones, then I’d lose a bit of respect.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Completely agree - just dumbfounded - after seeing his status as play started - at the very
Most -he should have been out of the game very early
1. none of you knew the extent/repair of DJ’s hamstring injury
2. none of you are probably medical people trained in field, examined DJ, or talked/consulted training staff
3. none seemingly understood that a partially healed DJ gave us probably only chance, but at least best chance to bear Arizona
4. none of you figured out that a loss to the Cards was the end of the season, so DJ could then, and now will, take rest of the season off.
5. Giants season is in essence over. We will not win another game. We got hurt, ill, at wrong time os season, which is how playoff teams are helped to make playoffs.
Time to get ready for 2021 with hopefully a Covid free off season, good draft, and wise FA.
Move On with Pride.
Let’s go! Gallman and another heroic Seahawks-like defensive effort only
Chance - gotta believe!
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
Hopefully McCoy got a decent practice or two in....
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.
The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
100% agree with this post
Disagree with these posts. What was the real harm sans Jones having a permanent disability?
Did they ruin your trip to the Super Bowl this season?
As joeinpa points out above, there are many games where Eli got the green light to play, probably more banged up than Jones was.
As joeinpa points out above, there are many games where Eli got the green light to play, probably more banged up than Jones was.
It's gotten completely fucking ridiculous.
Players play hurt, stop acting like it was malpractice sending him out there.
the whole O laid a goose egg last week. If he had any sort of a consistent pocket, he might have had a chance to show what he is capable of. Yeah, being mobile might have upped his game a bit, but he should still be able to deliver with any sort of protection at all.
I don't think this is an excuse. I'm losing hope that he is the real deal, and he sucked last week. If cleared, playing him was the right move. Legs should be a last option on all but designed runs. We need to see what he can do in the pocket. He didn't deliver, but neither did most others on O.
Of course, especially if he was practicing sufficiently fir the coaches.
Can understand some level of second guessing, but to be 100% adamant that he should not have played sounds ridiculous.