McCoy to start, per Rapoport

Mad Mike : 1:32 pm
Says it's official, as opposed to "trending" that way.
tweet - ( New Window )
I wonder if Jones will stay active?  
Bill L : 1:33 pm : link
.
The right move  
Saquads26 : 1:34 pm : link
Well done Judge
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:38 pm : link
Expected.
He should  
Matt M. : 1:38 pm : link
Under normal circumstances, would I want him to start over Jones? No. But, given the last couple of weeks, McCoy should start. Jones shouldn't even be active.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15084439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Expected.
Was it, given that should have been the move last week.
It might be McCoy next week too!  
Simms11 : 1:47 pm : link
I'd like to see DJ make his last start this year against Dallas at home and given the extra time to get himself healthier by then too. If we can at least beat Dallas that last game, it would make my year,regardless of whether they get in the playoffs or not.
The entire division trying to win the NFCE  
LBH15 : 1:50 pm : link
with backup QBs.
Good.  
Big Blue '56 : 1:55 pm : link
Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season
RE: Good.  
Matt M. : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15084459 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season
I wouldn't commit to the rest of the year. But, I also wouldn't set a specific game as a target. He just has to be 100%. Period. With rest and proper treatment, that could have been as early as this week and as late as after the season depending on the severity and his body. Now, that is cloudy. But, 100% has to be the goal. That means he doesn't feel the hammy at all; not just pain, but no tightness. no twinges, etc.
It's probably okay to just take this one week at a time  
LBH15 : 2:02 pm : link
relative to his health. Besides he would go on the IR if he had to be shut down.


RE: RE: Good.  
Big Blue '56 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15084461 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15084459 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Shut him down for the rest of the year. Without wheels, he’s of no use to us..Let’s get him 100% for next season

I wouldn't commit to the rest of the year. But, I also wouldn't set a specific game as a target. He just has to be 100%. Period. With rest and proper treatment, that could have been as early as this week and as late as after the season depending on the severity and his body. Now, that is cloudy. But, 100% has to be the goal. That means he doesn't feel the hammy at all; not just pain, but no tightness. no twinges, etc.


Sure. We don’t really know the degree of tear/strain, so we don’t know how fast/slow it will heal up..These seem to be the longest healing non-surgical sports’ injuries save for perhaps the high ankle sprain.
What a disaster  
mittenedman : 2:13 pm : link
it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
RE: What a disaster  
Big Blue '56 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.


100% agree with this post
1/3 of the posters on this site won't watch the game  
Walker Gillette : 2:20 pm : link
as they won't be able to come on here and rip Jones. Another third are getting their Gettleman material queued up!
RE: 1/3 of the posters on this site won't watch the game  
Big Blue '56 : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15084485 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
as they won't be able to come on here and rip Jones. Another third are getting their Gettleman material queued up!


Always enjoy the WG appearance (and yes, I saw him play)..I wish you would post more.. :)
RE: What a disaster  
Saquads26 : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.


Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI
I like Judge  
Vanzetti : 2:42 pm : link
But he completely mishandled this situation. Rookie mistake. He’ll learn
RE: I wonder if Jones will stay active?  
widmerseyebrow : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15084430 Bill L said:
Quote:
.


This will be interesting to see.
RE: I like Judge  
Matt M. : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15084508 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
But he completely mishandled this situation. Rookie mistake. He’ll learn
Agreed. It is the one coaching decision he made that I think was flat out wrong. The problem, though, is it may impact the rest of the season, including their chance at the division.
Weather may be  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:57 pm : link
a factor tomorrow. No turnovers, win the LOS and hopefullyMcCoy hits a couple big plays. Kitchens is going to cook up a couple surprise plays.
Giant fans have had their run and hope. With all those out for this  
plato : 3:23 pm : link
and for how many more weeks, giants will be lucky to win another game. Need to take heart in what we have seen, improved coaching, improve FA choices, and better drafting.
Big questions remain at qb, wr, and even about SB and how he returns and can he either be as before injury or ?? can he serve as an inside power runner. I doubt either turns out as a plus for giants.

So we have many needs going forward and rest of season is devoted imo to seeing who returns, what salary awards are deemed earned, and where do we invest for new talent.

i do think we have head coach and hopefully coordinators for longer haul.
RE: RE: What a disaster  
UConn4523 : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15084506 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:


Quote:


it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.



Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI


You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.

If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
RE: RE: RE: What a disaster  
Big Blue '56 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15084555 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084506 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:


Quote:


it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.



Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI



You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.

If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.


UConn agree with most of what you say, per usual. An exception I have is for a mobile QB, essentially rendered to one dimensional, generally gets taken to the cleaners when all he has is the pocket and zero outlet (running-wise)..Total pocket passers fare better, imho..
RE: RE: RE: What a disaster  
Matt M. : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15084555 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084506 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:


Quote:


it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.



Same here and I got yelled at for my opinion because I didn't have access to his medicals 🤣. Typical BBI



You said you’d lose respect for the coach who’s the one with the medical info. And he didn’t further hurt his hamstring, he got hit towards the end of the game which hurt his ankle.

If players aren’t going to play a little banged up when they really aren’t going to be long for the league.
A hamstring isn't banged up. It is an injury and one that can't really be played through. How are you saying he didn't injure it further? You don't know. And before he hurt his ankle, his hamstring was limiting his ability to move, which had a very negative impact on his play.
On one hand  
joeinpa : 3:42 pm : link
We sing the praises of Eli for always playing when hurt

With the other we criticize Judge for allowing Jones to play hurt.

I believe Judge made the correct because Jones gave them the better chance to win.

McCoy nor anyone else; Eli, Simms, Tittle, Conerly, was going to win behind that offensive line, that day.
RE: I like Judge  
bw in dc : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15084508 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
But he completely mishandled this situation. Rookie mistake. He’ll learn


The Giants are in a playoff race, Jones was cleared to practice, he was cleared to play, apparently practiced well, and played.

How was that mishandled?
Disagreeing with a coaching decision is fine  
UConn4523 : 4:35 pm : link
you can make the case that he should have sat, I can make a case for him playing. But to say you will lose respect for the HC based on absolutely nothing, which is what he did in a thread last week (and the one he’s referring to here) is ridiculous.

If Judge was given a medical recommendation to not play Jones, then I’d lose a bit of respect.
RE: What a disaster  
greek13 : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.


Completely agree - just dumbfounded - after seeing his status as play started - at the very
Most -he should have been out of the game very early
to all the medical posters second guessing judges decision to play DJ  
plato : 5:17 pm : link
last week:
1. none of you knew the extent/repair of DJ’s hamstring injury
2. none of you are probably medical people trained in field, examined DJ, or talked/consulted training staff
3. none seemingly understood that a partially healed DJ gave us probably only chance, but at least best chance to bear Arizona
4. none of you figured out that a loss to the Cards was the end of the season, so DJ could then, and now will, take rest of the season off.
5. Giants season is in essence over. We will not win another game. We got hurt, ill, at wrong time os season, which is how playoff teams are helped to make playoffs.

Time to get ready for 2021 with hopefully a Covid free off season, good draft, and wise FA.

Move On with Pride.
A victory tomorrow  
greek13 : 5:19 pm : link
Would lead me to believe Santa and the tooth fairy are real!
Let’s go! Gallman and another heroic Seahawks-like defensive effort only
Chance - gotta believe!
a night game with no DJ or Bradberry  
US1 Giants : 5:29 pm : link
it will be tough to stay awake.
RE: What a disaster  
Red Right Hand : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.
He's a rookie too, they make mistakes. As Judge says, we all make mistakes, the key is to learn from them and not repeat them. Gotta like a guy that takes his own advice.
Judge was 100% right playing Jones..  
Sean : 5:55 pm : link
I’ve got no issue with it. Agree completely with bw & joeinpa.
Good move.  
Kev in Cali : 6:16 pm : link
Jones needs a break....he had a great 4 game run.

Hopefully McCoy got a decent practice or two in....
I mean I don't know how you look at the schedule and say  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:17 pm : link
the Cards game was probably a game we were going to need to win to make the playoffs so DJ played. If we played the Browns last week and Cards this week, I wouldn't be surprised if he sat. The Cards were reeling and our coaching staff offensively really screwed the pooch being unprepared and the game plan was garbage.
RE: RE: What a disaster  
LBH15 : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15084484 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15084476 mittenedman said:


Quote:


it was putting him on the field last week.

The first coaching move by Judge I thought was really stupid.



100% agree with this post


Disagree with these posts. What was the real harm sans Jones having a permanent disability?

Did they ruin your trip to the Super Bowl this season?
We are going to need to look  
Giants86 : 6:35 pm : link
at a QB in the early rounds next year, or sign a good veteran backup. Jones will have missed 5-6 games in 2 years. Its early in his career and all but still a concern?
Jones was the 6th pick in the draft..  
Sean : 6:48 pm : link
He wasn’t 100%, but most QB’s aren’t this time of year. The excuses for Jones are comical.

As joeinpa points out above, there are many games where Eli got the green light to play, probably more banged up than Jones was.
RE: Jones was the 6th pick in the draft..  
Go Terps : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15084777 Sean said:
Quote:
He wasn’t 100%, but most QB’s aren’t this time of year. The excuses for Jones are comical.

As joeinpa points out above, there are many games where Eli got the green light to play, probably more banged up than Jones was.


It's gotten completely fucking ridiculous.
In addition, last weeks game was huge..  
Sean : 6:55 pm : link
Tied for 1st, they needed the game. Jones absolutely should have played.
Should Kingsbury  
UConn4523 : 6:58 pm : link
have sat Murray the past few weeks when he looked like he can barely throw the ball after the hit on his shoulder? No, he’s their best chance to win (assuming he was cleared medically).

Players play hurt, stop acting like it was malpractice sending him out there.
I’ll add to that  
UConn4523 : 7:05 pm : link
I want to know if Jones can play banged up. So should the coaching staff as long as it isn’t something that puts him any higher at risk for a big injury.
if he needs to run to be effective  
fkap : 7:11 pm : link
he's not all that good of a QB.

the whole O laid a goose egg last week. If he had any sort of a consistent pocket, he might have had a chance to show what he is capable of. Yeah, being mobile might have upped his game a bit, but he should still be able to deliver with any sort of protection at all.

I don't think this is an excuse. I'm losing hope that he is the real deal, and he sucked last week. If cleared, playing him was the right move. Legs should be a last option on all but designed runs. We need to see what he can do in the pocket. He didn't deliver, but neither did most others on O.
RE: In addition, last weeks game was huge..  
LBH15 : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15084785 Sean said:
Quote:
Tied for 1st, they needed the game. Jones absolutely should have played.


Of course, especially if he was practicing sufficiently fir the coaches.

Can understand some level of second guessing, but to be 100% adamant that he should not have played sounds ridiculous.
