New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Game Discussion

I’m surprised people are surprised by this. The Browns put up 42 points against Baltimore 6 days ago.
We’re playing without our starting QB and shutdown corner.
We were 7 point dogs. What part of any of this surprises people?
The surprise is the view they are going in the right direction.
Where’s that arrow heading? Seems stuck on 4 or 5 wins to me.
They are missing key pieces. Their an is hurt but had started to turn a quarter prior. Their stud RB and main weapon on offense hasn’t played since week two. Tonight their best player on defense is out.
The turnaround is/was/and always was not going to happen until the lines improved. That has happened. That can be continued to be built upon. It is a major development and something that has not been accomplished in a decade. However the team finishes, those are still important milestones.
The team has been god awful since 2011. Save me the moral victories.
They had the 2nd, 6th and 4th picks and the team is again going to finish below 500
Did he expect a change of possession? I know he's grasping at straws, but that had no chance.
I thought he missed an opportunity not challenging the spot after the 4th down run by Gallman. He might have won that. Even if it was still short, it might have gotten a measurement. The spot was a yard short. That could have still been a tad short, but technically a win on the challenge.
The perfect movie to represent the life of a giant fan. Lulled into a trance like sleep from seasons of rooting for failure for draft position, briefly awoken by a new voice and remberance of past greatness, only to quickly fall into slumber once again from the intoxication of irrelevance..
is having himself a nightmare of a game. It happens but this is not one to look back on fondly for him, challenging that and then screaming at the refs after the challenge wasn't overturned, running one of the worst fake field goals in NFL history and just getting their asses kicked all night.
This team is so incredibly far away from winning big talent wise. Everything is a struggle with this team, even when they win, it's generally a struggle.
Of a .500 season and playoff glory will need to wait another 5 years. Gettleman will trade or cut anyone he dod not draft in the first 3 rounds. Perhaps it was karma that M Golden started last weeks game with a strip sack. There will more Goldens to ensure we remain pathetic.
Are you talking about the Markus Golden who has exactly one sack with Arizona?? The one against us??
Maybe we’ll put up 14 points next week in Baltimore
I thought he should have challenged the spot too. One clarification - even if they re-spot the ball, he's still charged with a timeout unless it ends up being a first down.
But to some, Graham is the problem!
^This. I forgot about Holmes also being out tonight.
Come on Mook. Be better. Once again you parachute in after a negative result.
You make it sound like the Giants didn’t practice the Dixon play all week. They didn’t execute. It happens.
scored six point two weeks in a row at home. The problem is the offense. Despite not generating any pressure, the defense only gave up 20 points to the Browns, who scored more than 40 last week against Baltimore. You just aren't going to win many games scoring less than 20 points
But to some, Graham is the problem!
It’s a bad roster. It’s been bad for years because of mistakes. If you think it’s so much better and competitive, why are we hanging on 4-5 wins every year? How long do you want to have Gettleman doing this?
It’s better because of coaching has gone from bad to competitive,
But to some, Graham is the problem!
I certainly don't see Graham as the problem. I think he has done a good job with this D and they have shown a lot of improvement. I thought early in the season they were overrated. There were no moral victories for playing well 3 quarters and then allowing scores in the 4th to tie games or take the lead. Then they had a stretch in the middle of the season where they seemed to turn a corner and really got after QBs, while the back 7 mixed up coverages and confused QBs. The last couple have been bad.
Bottom line - I would like to see what this D does with another off season to add talent.
To beat a team like Cleveland that has its O going, the D has to play well and the O has to either protect them by holding the ball, or go toe to toe and score. Our O is not capable. Holding Cleveland to 20 isn’t terrible. We couldn’t get much heat on him in part to defend a potent run game and in part we don’t have guys that are winning 1-on-1. But to win with this O on the field we’d have to hold the Browns to 3 pts for the game.
But to some, Graham is the problem!
Personally I didn't think the defense played with a lot of energy or hustle, they weren't awful, but it didn't look like a defense that either belonged or wanted to be in the playoffs.
Come on Mook. Be better. Once again you parachute in after a negative result.
You make it sound like the Giants didn’t practice the Dixon play all week. They didn’t execute. It happens.
People around here don't want to live in reality. When you don't have your pom poms out, you get attacked. It's why people like Terps don't post often, despite the fact that he's right a hell of a lot more than most people on this board.
I don't care if they practiced it or not. They had 4 options to throw to, Gates, Fleming, Toilolo and Gano. If they practiced that play and thought it was ever a good idea, than shame on them. It was dumb.
Joe Judge has done a great job getting this sack of shit roster to 5 wins. But tonight was not his best, that's fine it happens.
I have no interest in posting much around here during the week about the Giants because if you live in reality about where the team is, you're just a pessimist. This team is not on the right path to anything. The roster sucks, the team is boring. The only thing they have potentially is the coach. We think and hope, but even that we do not know.
Sure, there are some decent pieces, but every roster in the league has a handful of decent pieces. When you pick top 6 3 straight years and have cap room, you better have some pieces at the end of the 3 years. But the fact is this team's roster is bottom 20% of the league at best and they are headed for a 5-11, 6-10 at best season.
No one involved in constructing this roster over the last 3 years besides Judge deserves to keep his or her job.
The Giants struggle to score any points offensively. In a league where the good teams just march up and down the field scoring at will.
We don't "parachute" in after losses. This place just runs anyone who isn't optimistic about the state of the franchise off.
Joe Judge has done a great job getting this sack of shit roster to 5 wins. But tonight was not his best, that's fine it happens.
100%. It was a poor night for the HC.
Look, it happens. But let's not dance around it. He should have taken the additional 6 points in the first half, especially with a QB with a noodle arm and who can't play in a game where he gets too far behind...
Judge was fine last night. Going for the 4th & 2 on the ~5 yard line is an objectively correct view of the risk/reward there. Even if you give yourself 40% to convert that play, and then assume you fail, you can't then assume the outcome is your defense gives up a 95 yard clock-killing touchdown drive.
You coach that 4th & 2 assuming that you'll either 1) convert the 4th down and get 3-4 shots at a touchdown or 2) fail to convert and get the ball back on your own ~35 or so after surrendering one or two first downs.
In other words, you have to coach that 4th & 2 assuming the downside is 7-3.
That the result was the literal worst case scenario, also the least likely scenario, can't dictate judging the process over the result.
Even shorthanded on D, if you're coaching scared of a 95 yard TD drive
The surprise is the view they are going in the right direction.
Where’s that arrow heading? Seems stuck on 4 or 5 wins to me.
But to some, Graham is the problem!
This team is so incredibly far away from winning big talent wise. Everything is a struggle with this team, even when they win, it's generally a struggle.
Great to see you and Greg from LI posting again!
Not really.
Are you talking about the Markus Golden who has exactly one sack with Arizona?? The one against us??
these guys really had me fooled for a second. Long way to go.
I know we are... I'm just can't believe that people think it is surprising we are losing 20-6 to the Browns.
I thought he should have challenged the spot too. One clarification - even if they re-spot the ball, he's still charged with a timeout unless it ends up being a first down.
You're joking right? I assume this is sarcasm?
team that beat Seattle right?
But to some, Graham is the problem!
^This. I forgot about Holmes also being out tonight.
these guys really had me fooled for a second. Long way to go.
Yep he's been horrible the last two weeks
these guys really had me fooled for a second. Long way to go.
Judge turned into a pumpkin? No, Dave Gettleman's weakness roster turned into a pumpkin.
This team is so incredibly far away from winning big talent wise. Everything is a struggle with this team, even when they win, it's generally a struggle.
Come on Mook. Be better. Once again you parachute in after a negative result.
You make it sound like the Giants didn’t practice the Dixon play all week. They didn’t execute. It happens.
over a poster who brings excellent content to the site and has for a decade. Embarrassing FMiC. Be better.
And by the way Sean, look at the majority of the posts in the game thread:
- Tons of trolling posts about Daniel Jones
- Several posts about Barkley
- Now the brigade to fire DG has come on
Jones and Barkley aren't even playing, nor is Bradberry - one of the reasons the D has to compensate - because he's taken away half of the field this year.
Gettleman built this roster you are complaining about, and Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2020.
But hey, keep playing the part of the white knight. Maybe one of these years you'll be right.
The offense is a looooong way away
Another reason why Gettlemen must go.
Nah, after the Giants punted with 10 mins to go, the browns put it neutral. All they had to do was run clock at that point.
we are seeing is still no separation by the WR's.
I imagine we are seeing the last two games of Tate's tenure with the Giants. Maybe Shepard too; he's got a $9,000,000 cap hit next season. Is he worth it?
Are any players on a perennial loser worth $9M?
And by the way Sean, look at the majority of the posts in the game thread:
- Tons of trolling posts about Daniel Jones
- Several posts about Barkley
- Now the brigade to fire DG has come on
Jones and Barkley aren't even playing, nor is Bradberry - one of the reasons the D has to compensate - because he's taken away half of the field this year.
Gettleman built this roster you are complaining about, and Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2020.
But hey, keep playing the part of the white knight. Maybe one of these years you'll be right.
Not surprisingly you miss the point on why they are major topics on this game thread.
But take away complaining about Jones and you don't have too much more to fucking blab on about.
Think OLine is just about there - RT is the only question.
At least SF/Dallas was entertaining. Watching the NYG on offense is like watching Rosie O’Donnell read the phone book in a bikini...both make you want to burn your eyeballs with a blowtorch
we are on the same page
I know we are... I'm just can't believe that people think it is surprising we are losing 20-6 to the Browns.
Think OLine is just about there - RT is the only question.
Agreed for the most part.
Multiple wr imo. A Te. A RT.
Maybe qb but I think Jones gets 1 more year
team that beat Seattle right?
But to some, Graham is the problem!
It’s a bad roster. It’s been bad for years because of mistakes. If you think it’s so much better and competitive, why are we hanging on 4-5 wins every year? How long do you want to have Gettleman doing this?
It’s better because of coaching has gone from bad to competitive,
Yet the team still blows.
team that beat Seattle right?
But to some, Graham is the problem!
Bottom line - I would like to see what this D does with another off season to add talent.
over a poster who brings excellent content to the site and has for a decade. Embarrassing FMiC. Be better.
And by the way Sean, look at the majority of the posts in the game thread:
- Tons of trolling posts about Daniel Jones
- Several posts about Barkley
- Now the brigade to fire DG has come on
Jones and Barkley aren't even playing, nor is Bradberry - one of the reasons the D has to compensate - because he's taken away half of the field this year.
Gettleman built this roster you are complaining about, and Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2020.
But hey, keep playing the part of the white knight. Maybe one of these years you'll be right.
This loss is not indicative of the GM.
Don't forget the name-calling curse word crowd who still talks as if they're at their seventh grade cafeteria table. They shouldn't be left off of the list.
Maybe, but the playoffs seem more likely, albeit low.
team that beat Seattle right?
But to some, Graham is the problem!
People around here don't want to live in reality. When you don't have your pom poms out, you get attacked. It's why people like Terps don't post often, despite the fact that he's right a hell of a lot more than most people on this board.
I don't care if they practiced it or not. They had 4 options to throw to, Gates, Fleming, Toilolo and Gano. If they practiced that play and thought it was ever a good idea, than shame on them. It was dumb.
Joe Judge has done a great job getting this sack of shit roster to 5 wins. But tonight was not his best, that's fine it happens.
I have no interest in posting much around here during the week about the Giants because if you live in reality about where the team is, you're just a pessimist. This team is not on the right path to anything. The roster sucks, the team is boring. The only thing they have potentially is the coach. We think and hope, but even that we do not know.
Sure, there are some decent pieces, but every roster in the league has a handful of decent pieces. When you pick top 6 3 straight years and have cap room, you better have some pieces at the end of the 3 years. But the fact is this team's roster is bottom 20% of the league at best and they are headed for a 5-11, 6-10 at best season.
No one involved in constructing this roster over the last 3 years besides Judge deserves to keep his or her job.
The Giants struggle to score any points offensively. In a league where the good teams just march up and down the field scoring at will.
We don't "parachute" in after losses. This place just runs anyone who isn't optimistic about the state of the franchise off.
I don’t get blaming Judge for going for it twice when he knew the defense would have its hands full all game. Who cares if he challenged the onsides kick? It didn’t matter.
Judge did what he could in a massive mismatch.
Joe Judge has done a great job getting this sack of shit roster to 5 wins. But tonight was not his best, that's fine it happens.
100%. It was a poor night for the HC.
Look, it happens. But let's not dance around it. He should have taken the additional 6 points in the first half, especially with a QB with a noodle arm and who can't play in a game where he gets too far behind...
I don’t get blaming Judge for going for it twice when he knew the defense would have its hands full all game. Who cares if he challenged the onsides kick? It didn’t matter.
Judge did what he could in a massive mismatch.
I don't care if he goes for it. Fine. But that fake field goal needs to be thrown away and never even considered again.
The fact that a game against the cleveland fucking browns is a massive mismatch tells you all you need to know about the state of the giants roster.
Did you predict a winning one at the start of this season?
We don't "parachute" in after losses.
This place just runs anyone who isn't optimistic about the state of the franchise off.
Good point. Or you get called names because grown men take it personal you come right out and say a player who stinks .... stinks.
You're not missing much of anything either. We've reached peak child's play on here when you get nothing but crying laughing emojis as a response if you say Jones is bad.
Thought this place was above that, but I guess not. Some people just get a rush I guess from perpetually defending this team's awfulness.
Judge and Graham, but yes.
