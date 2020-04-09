New York Giants-Cleveland Browns Post-Game Discussion

Even at 100% the roster is terrible, and tonight they had a lot of injuries. In situations like that you have to reduce the number of opportunities your opponent gets to demonstrate their superiority.
Judge absolutely did that tonight. He got this game down to a couple red zone fourth down plays; had they gone differently the Giants are competing with a chance to win a game they have no business winning.
You want to lay this game at someone's feet, lay it at Gettleman's. Judge is taking a butter knife to a gun fight nearly every week.
I was disappointed in Gallman and the o-line for not getting that done.
But the first time they went for it was just pure insanity. You’re back at the 5 yard line and you have your punter throw a pass to a center who was double covered. I know the plan wasn’t for him to double covered but if I were a player on that team I’d be like wtf? We have a chance to take a 3-0 lead and come away with something positive after our nice first drive and we squander it with that foolishness?
Fat Man said It best on the game thread— that kind of coaching was clearly playing panicked. Everyone keeps saying “well we were at a disadvantage so we had to take big risks to maximize variance blah blah blah”. Yeah. That’s the point. They were coaching as though the Giants were long-shot underdogs in this game. Based on the way the 1st half went, I don’t think that was the case. We were hanging with them on both sides of the ball just fine. But once you fall behind by 2 scores with Colt McCoy as your QB it changes entire dynamic of the game and what you’re able to do on offense (and the way the Browns defense approaches the rest of the game).
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
The guys who shortened the game and reduced the opportunities was our opponent. Their td drivers were 7 minutes, 5 minutes and 8 minutes. So, they basically ate up half a quarter on each of two td drives. They had a 34 minute to 25 minute TOP advantage.
It is sort of odd to credit Judge for some gameplan when the opponent happily went along and did it far better. Sort of like General Custer saying "we have them right where we want them."
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
me something early this season but these last 2 games have been horrific, out of nowhere. I personally think he butchered this game with those ridiculous early gambles.
You're at home, with a good D and running game. Going for it there isn't aggressive - it's coaching scared.
Coaching scared? It's coaching smart. This D was missing Bradberry and Holmes, arguably the top two corners. He made a gamble that this D was going to have a hard time stopping Cleveland's offense and he was correct. Would you rather the score be 20-9? Kicking the FGs doesn't help our D stop Cleveland from two 95 yard scoring drives.
You put all the momentum with the Browns offense after those 4th down attempts. No wonder they went 95 yards immediately after! The defense shuts down a goal line stand and keeps 0 points on the board - your offense gets fired up after that. And they do it twice!!! Football is a momentum sport. Kicking 3 points isn't exactly a momentum boost but or does keep it status quo. Getting shut down at the goal line is a SIGNIFICANT momentum shift.
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
The guys who shortened the game and reduced the opportunities was our opponent. Their td drivers were 7 minutes, 5 minutes and 8 minutes. So, they basically ate up half a quarter on each of two td drives. They had a 34 minute to 25 minute TOP advantage.
It is sort of odd to credit Judge for some gameplan when the opponent happily went along and did it far better. Sort of like General Custer saying "we have them right where we want them."
which, by the way, Custer more or less said. You can find the anecdote in Evan Connell’s biography of Custer, “Son of the Morning Star.”
me something early this season but these last 2 games have been horrific, out of nowhere. I personally think he butchered this game with those ridiculous early gambles.
You're at home, with a good D and running game. Going for it there isn't aggressive - it's coaching scared.
Coaching scared? It's coaching smart. This D was missing Bradberry and Holmes, arguably the top two corners. He made a gamble that this D was going to have a hard time stopping Cleveland's offense and he was correct. Would you rather the score be 20-9? Kicking the FGs doesn't help our D stop Cleveland from two 95 yard scoring drives.
You put all the momentum with the Browns offense after those 4th down attempts. No wonder they went 95 yards immediately after! The defense shuts down a goal line stand and keeps 0 points on the board - your offense gets fired up after that. And they do it twice!!! Football is a momentum sport. Kicking 3 points isn't exactly a momentum boost but or does keep it status quo. Getting shut down at the goal line is a SIGNIFICANT momentum shift.
It was such a momentum shift that the Giants immediately stopped the Browns on downs on the next drive and went up 3-0. And then the Browns went 75 yards after the kick-off to make it 7-3. The momentum thing is BS. This team isn't good enough to beat teams with winning records, that's what it comes down to. The Seattle game was a fluke.
The coaches are looking for anything to give them an edge, and in this case it was trying to maximize possessions and turn them into TDs.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Just because you’re “at a disadvantage” does not mean you go for it on every single 4th and goal regardless of down and distance. You take more chances, sure, if you’re an underdog you often need to take chances (or otherwise hope your opponent makes uncharacteristic mistakes). That makes sense. But it’s not like that line of thinking justifies taking every possible chance that’s presented to you or something, you’re still supposed to take calculated risks. It doesn’t make every risk taken an objectively “right” move. That’s why I specifically pointed to the 4th and 2 play as a play our running game should’ve picked up, I don’t blame Judge for taking that particular risk.
How many and which risks you take depends on how big of a disadvantage you’re at. It’s all relative. Which was the point of my original post. It’s one thing if you’re 14 point underdogs, then yeah you might want to go for it on every 4th and goal because you know you’re gonna need TDs every chance you can get. When you’re 4 point underdogs, you should definitely take risks, but not necessarily ALL of the risks. In My original post my point was Judge was coaching panicked as though we were 14 point dogs instead of 4 point dogs.
In the 1st instance when they went for it — maybe the analytics would say go for it on 4th and goal, But 1) from the 5 yard line? And 2) Trusting your punter throwing a pass over the middle to to an OL? Using analytics to increase your probability of winning doesn’t work as well when you call a low probability play. Maybe the thought was: we don’t trust McCoy to make a play so we need to use trickery. But again— that’s a symptom of panicking and thinking your team isn’t good enough to get the job done. If you don’t have a higher probability play for that situation (and 4th and goal from the 5 is tough for any offense), maybe just kick the FG and take the points. Opportunities for other more reasonable risks to take will come later in the game (and they did, although they failed to succeed on that one too).
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Terps is on the money here.
This is a well-coached team that is sorely lacking roster talent.
RE: I think I could live with the first time going for it
Provide evidence of my behavior.
Do you think any of us care what you two are doing? Get a room
Are you denying that you made the comment about your opinion being more reasonable? That one is pretty easy to find.
Are you also denying that you jumped on posters withing the past month for posting opinions that offended you sensibility. You had to be talked down, and you response was how you hated people who post opinion as fact?
Barkley out, this team has no explosive playmakers. Slayton is the only WR with any downfield speed, and he's been neutralized by CBs pressing him at the LOS and because of injuries. The other WRs simply can't separate, which has been evident all season. The Giants are at or near the top of the league in how often they throw into tight coverage. That makes completions less likely, and limits YAC even when passes are caught. Engram has speed, but is too inconsistent, as we saw yet again last night. Gallman and Morris are tough runners, but not fast enough to outrun defenders.
The end result is that we frequently need all three downs just to get a first down. We also need a lot of 10 plus play drives just to get into FG range. We moved the ball, but it's hard to finish in the red zone without big plays because the field is so compressed. It's even easier for the defense to defend our WRs in that situation. We have also only scored six points in our last two games, both of which were at home.
I don't blame Garrett or Kitchens. They simply don't have the weapons. Look at our WRs:
Slayton: #2 who rarely separates.
Shepard: Underneath possession receiver who rarely separates.
Tate: Aging veteran who can't separate.
Board: Journeyman veteran who can't separate.
Mack: UDFA rookie who can't separate.
Pettis: Former #2 draft pick of the 49ers who isn't even activated.
I also don't blame Graham. He's had no edge rushers all year, and didn't have Bradberry or Holmes last night. So he had to play a lot of zone to protect the DBs. Mayfield played a lot of pitch and catch to his WRs in the soft spots of the zone, but we still only surrendered 20 points.
I would have kicked the FG on the first and third drives, but the bigger problem was the play calls. The trick play was too complex. The run with Gallman up the middle was too predictable. But both were Judge admitting that he needed to score a lot of points to have a chance to win.
Is 7. It’s not the top 5 I hoped for, but at least it’s top 10, which is shaping up to be loaded. Assuming Dave doesn’t take a QB (which might end up being a mistake in the long run), I’m hoping one of Surtain, Rousseau, Chase, or Smith is called in our spot.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Just because you’re “at a disadvantage” does not mean you go for it on every single 4th and goal regardless of down and distance. You take more chances, sure, if you’re an underdog you often need to take chances (or otherwise hope your opponent makes uncharacteristic mistakes). That makes sense. But it’s not like that line of thinking justifies taking every possible chance that’s presented to you or something, you’re still supposed to take calculated risks. It doesn’t make every risk taken an objectively “right” move. That’s why I specifically pointed to the 4th and 2 play as a play our running game should’ve picked up, I don’t blame Judge for taking that particular risk.
How many and which risks you take depends on how big of a disadvantage you’re at. It’s all relative. Which was the point of my original post. It’s one thing if you’re 14 point underdogs, then yeah you might want to go for it on every 4th and goal because you know you’re gonna need TDs every chance you can get. When you’re 4 point underdogs, you should definitely take risks, but not necessarily ALL of the risks. In My original post my point was Judge was coaching panicked as though we were 14 point dogs instead of 4 point dogs.
In the 1st instance when they went for it — maybe the analytics would say go for it on 4th and goal, But 1) from the 5 yard line? And 2) Trusting your punter throwing a pass over the middle to to an OL? Using analytics to increase your probability of winning doesn’t work as well when you call a low probability play. Maybe the thought was: we don’t trust McCoy to make a play so we need to use trickery. But again— that’s a symptom of panicking and thinking your team isn’t good enough to get the job done. If you don’t have a higher probability play for that situation (and 4th and goal from the 5 is tough for any offense), maybe just kick the FG and take the points. Opportunities for other more reasonable risks to take will come later in the game (and they did, although they failed to succeed on that one too).
Nice post.
My posts on the game thread was a nice back and forth with Zeke. I understand the point of view he (and AcesUp on this thread) are expressing regarding taking risks. The point I was making was to understand the game situation and context. Take the early points, even if just to grab the lead, and see how that impacts the Browns. Don't waste a good kick return and a sustained drive. And if you are going to go for it - line up and go for it, don't use a gimmick that didn't seemingly fool the Browns.
I also wasn't advocating that the Giants not be risky - but that being risky on offense is only one strategy - they could have been risky on D too. They could have played man, dared the Browns to win those matchups and bring more of a pass rush. The Browns very well could have won those matchups, but it had to be better than sitting in a zone and having them make the right find in the soft zone time after time.
My biggest complaint is that being aggressive on offense left us at too much of a deficit to execute what worked - run the ball and use play action. If that was the plan - you had to keep the game within reach. If you are going to lengthen the game on D by using a D that forces sustained drives, you have to stay within striking distance.
Looking back today - it is clear that Judge realized we were at a disadvantage and at least had a plan. It just didn't work. I didn't see that under the past two coaches.
RE: I think the lowest the NYG can get if they lose out
Is 7. It’s not the top 5 I hoped for, but at least it’s top 10, which is shaping up to be loaded. Assuming Dave doesn’t take a QB (which might end up being a mistake in the long run), I’m hoping one of Surtain, Rousseau, Chase, or Smith is called in our spot.
I'm sure ray in Arlington will clarify this for us soon, but I do think the Giants still have a shot at a top 5 pick. Jags, Jets, and Bengals will round out the top 3 - but after that there's four 4-win teams and a couple of 5-win teams currently picking ahead of the Giants. And I believe the Giants may have draft position tiebreakers over most of those teams.
If the Giant lose to Balt and then Dallas, which is very feasible, then I think there's still a chance they crack that top 5 with some help.
I could subscribe to a plan that scoring TDs is more vital than FGs. I see the logic more.
Despite Cleveland coming into the game averaging 27ppg, the Browns we’re nicked up on the OL and at WR. And while Mayfield has played well, he’s still prone to mistakes and poor decisions. So I had confidence that Graham could still dial up something on defense to keep us in striking range...and I think he did.
I tend to agree with you... the game-shortening was actually created by both teams. It also made our defense look better because it made it look like we "only" gave up 20 points.
That said, if the Giants were going to win this game, they had to shorten it. The Giants actually moved the ball too, that's why both teams had so few drives.
Cleveland's seven drives resulted in three TDs, three punts, and a turnover on downs.
Our six drives resulted in three red zone visits and another to the 21-yard line.
Neither team turned the football over.
Maybe not that surprising. Cleveland does not have a great defense. They've given 30 or more points in 6 or 7 games this season despite the style of play by their offense and 82 points in their previous two games. As it was, we barely scraped 300 yards in offense and that included the last two possessions where Cleveland was content to keep everything in front and run the clock. I don't think the offensive performance was anything to be lauded, but they did the best they could under the circumstances.
Giants have played a bunch of teams that don't have a good
that the 4th down call on the opening drive was not only the wrong decision but the wrong play call.
In my opinion, other than game winners, FGs are never more important than they are on an opening drive. Especially when you've gotten the ball first. Football games are like wars in that they are won by stringing together victories in many smaller battles. We took the opening kick return, and some really nice things we did on that first drive and pretty much flushed it. Never waste the opportunity to draw first blood. I think Coughlin was a big believer in this, as am I. Think opening drive in SB42.
If you want to tell me the ball was inside the 2? I might change my thinking. I also think if you told me we had a different play call other than what wound up being Dixon throwing to Gates, I might be able to understand.
No problem, obviously, with the 4th and 2 call a little later on. I think we got a bad spot on that one.
An open question for any Defender to step up to the plate.
You want to go use up the cap space on Big Leonard? Does that convert to more than 5 wins?
You want to keep signing guys like Tate? Or giving playmakers like Engram a chance?
How about giving DJ more time once next season starts?
You want to let Gettleman have another gonat it?
What gets this team to .500...really?
Who the hell thinks we're gonna sign another tate? tate was pretty much the only WR available and he was signed to a modest vet WR contract.
Dg also signed some pro bowler caliber players this past spring. Why can't we sign more of those guys again in 2021? Nope, it's gonna be guys like Tate because you can't fucking let go of that signing.
Also, teams can sign a guy like Williams and still sign other players. The cap is over 100 million not 20.
I never realized a team can't sign a two way DT before, until now.
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Mcl, thanks for the post, I feel a little in-depth communicating has helped us get on the same page. I am thankful for that. I think it is good for us as people to help each other with our behaviors, but that is a tricky situation, and a slope that can easily slide into unproductive conversation that has the look and feel of one elevating themselves above the other. I think one reason, and maybe even a major reason that happens is because sometimes we use teaching moments to attack, our calling of someone's behavior is used to tear down rather than build, which unfortunately I am tempted to do at times even though I am quite aware the negative effects that has on others. Basically, we need to trust the one who is pointing out our weak points that need work (proper communication helps as well). The reason I say this is because I have felt you have pointed out some perceived issues with my behavior that I felt were not true, or I didn't trust you had good intentions in mind when pointing these out to me which is why it can help if others chime in and confirm or deny the allegations of such behavior. We as people probably shouldn't just value everything criticism of our behavior because as I pointed out above some will use critique to attempt to harm versus teach(again, I am tempted with this and violate what I feel is right). I tend to remember how I am treated by others as a way of finding trust with them or finding out if they are more than likely looking to do harm, trust is a big factor with me for most things with people from big, obvious important issues, down to communication. I just don't have faith with people to look out for their fellow "man" because I know my own thoughts and intentions that have not been good and how I have witnessed other human behavior.
I apologize for possible rambling, but I am attempting to piece together my thoughts on human confrontation, which is what I consider this, although this confrontation has taken a turn for the positive in my view, because not all confronting is bad.
Thank you for what I perceive as an honest attempt on your part to bridge our gap. Take care.
Barkley out, this team has no explosive playmakers. Slayton is the only WR with any downfield speed, and he's been neutralized by CBs pressing him at the LOS and because of injuries. The other WRs simply can't separate, which has been evident all season. The Giants are at or near the top of the league in how often they throw into tight coverage. That makes completions less likely, and limits YAC even when passes are caught. Engram has speed, but is too inconsistent, as we saw yet again last night. Gallman and Morris are tough runners, but not fast enough to outrun defenders.
The end result is that we frequently need all three downs just to get a first down. We also need a lot of 10 plus play drives just to get into FG range. We moved the ball, but it's hard to finish in the red zone without big plays because the field is so compressed. It's even easier for the defense to defend our WRs in that situation. We have also only scored six points in our last two games, both of which were at home.
I don't blame Garrett or Kitchens. They simply don't have the weapons. Look at our WRs:
Slayton: #2 who rarely separates.
Shepard: Underneath possession receiver who rarely separates.
Tate: Aging veteran who can't separate.
Board: Journeyman veteran who can't separate.
Mack: UDFA rookie who can't separate.
Pettis: Former #2 draft pick of the 49ers who isn't even activated.
I also don't blame Graham. He's had no edge rushers all year, and didn't have Bradberry or Holmes last night. So he had to play a lot of zone to protect the DBs. Mayfield played a lot of pitch and catch to his WRs in the soft spots of the zone, but we still only surrendered 20 points.
I would have kicked the FG on the first and third drives, but the bigger problem was the play calls. The trick play was too complex. The run with Gallman up the middle was too predictable. But both were Judge admitting that he needed to score a lot of points to have a chance to win.
I agree with everything you said here, except to make one point: We scored more last year with the same skill players and a worse OL.... and Daniel Jones without the fumbles last year would have looked like the second coming. It's baffling to me, and hard not to point the finger at scheme... although I guess you can also put it to sophomore slump coupled with a brand new scheme and staff.
1) We don't have Barkley at all this season
2) New staff with a new philosophy. They want to run the ball more, control the LOS, and control the ball. Judge keeps talking about complimentary football and this is what he means. Its about yes scoring points, but also TOP, and helping the D with field position and rest time.
1) We don't have Barkley at all this season
2) New staff with a new philosophy. They want to run the ball more, control the LOS, and control the ball. Judge keeps talking about complimentary football and this is what he means. Its about yes scoring points, but also TOP, and helping the D with field position and rest time.
The way this offense has been played isn't complementary to much. The route combinations aren't complementary to helping a limited cast of receivers.
Running the ball and controlling the ball are fine ideas. What they're doing isn't good execution of that desired plan. They're not putting their players in good opportunities to succeed. Certainly not Jones, definitely not these pass catchers.
it doesn't have anything to do with the holes in the roster. But, we are acting like we have nothing to play for here. We have 2 winnable games left, and need some help. Everyone is preparing for the draft already and that's great. But we are still in it.
I thought the Cleveland defense would destroy us, sacks, interceptions, fumbles the works. None of that happened.One sack with 30 seconds left.
Going forward we have a super star running back, we will sort out the roster. The offensive line is way better and will certainly improve.
The guy complaining about backup QB is a joke. Mc Coy had complete command out there.
We will ad everything we need in the off season and draft.
This team is on the rise compadres.
You have no idea what Barkley will be going forward
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Mcl, thanks for the post, I feel a little in-depth communicating has helped us get on the same page. I am thankful for that. I think it is good for us as people to help each other with our behaviors, but that is a tricky situation, and a slope that can easily slide into unproductive conversation that has the look and feel of one elevating themselves above the other. I think one reason, and maybe even a major reason that happens is because sometimes we use teaching moments to attack, our calling of someone's behavior is used to tear down rather than build, which unfortunately I am tempted to do at times even though I am quite aware the negative effects that has on others. Basically, we need to trust the one who is pointing out our weak points that need work (proper communication helps as well). The reason I say this is because I have felt you have pointed out some perceived issues with my behavior that I felt were not true, or I didn't trust you had good intentions in mind when pointing these out to me which is why it can help if others chime in and confirm or deny the allegations of such behavior. We as people probably shouldn't just value everything criticism of our behavior because as I pointed out above some will use critique to attempt to harm versus teach(again, I am tempted with this and violate what I feel is right). I tend to remember how I am treated by others as a way of finding trust with them or finding out if they are more than likely looking to do harm, trust is a big factor with me for most things with people from big, obvious important issues, down to communication. I just don't have faith with people to look out for their fellow "man" because I know my own thoughts and intentions that have not been good and how I have witnessed other human behavior.
I apologize for possible rambling, but I am attempting to piece together my thoughts on human confrontation, which is what I consider this, although this confrontation has taken a turn for the positive in my view, because not all confronting is bad.
Thank you for what I perceive as an honest attempt on your part to bridge our gap. Take care.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Always cracks me up with all the Cowher love going to this team and that. Dungy’s comment drove me nuts last night and these new school coaches would wipe the floor with the in game management of these guys. Shit it started to happen to Coughlin hastening his departure out the door. Last nights game plan was straight out of the BB playbook. We literally have people here saying the defense did well giving up 3 TDs on 7 drives. I seriously question what people see. This wasn’t even hard to predict, put it on the gambling thread, but figured we’d shut down their run game (until late but our offense was better than I thought it would be) however we were going to get toasted on 3rd down with no Bradberry. Stefanski is a good coach though and attacked our weakness on early downs as well.
Your buddies are dumb as rocks
But the first time they went for it was just pure insanity. You’re back at the 5 yard line and you have your punter throw a pass to a center who was double covered. I know the plan wasn’t for him to double covered but if I were a player on that team I’d be like wtf? We have a chance to take a 3-0 lead and come away with something positive after our nice first drive and we squander it with that foolishness?
Fat Man said It best on the game thread— that kind of coaching was clearly playing panicked. Everyone keeps saying “well we were at a disadvantage so we had to take big risks to maximize variance blah blah blah”. Yeah. That’s the point. They were coaching as though the Giants were long-shot underdogs in this game. Based on the way the 1st half went, I don’t think that was the case. We were hanging with them on both sides of the ball just fine. But once you fall behind by 2 scores with Colt McCoy as your QB it changes entire dynamic of the game and what you’re able to do on offense (and the way the Browns defense approaches the rest of the game).
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
It is sort of odd to credit Judge for some gameplan when the opponent happily went along and did it far better. Sort of like General Custer saying "we have them right where we want them."
Daniel Jones needs to save us. Win out. Beat Baltimore.
That said, if the Giants were going to win this game, they had to shorten it. The Giants actually moved the ball too, that's why both teams had so few drives.
Cleveland's seven drives resulted in three TDs, three punts, and a turnover on downs.
Our six drives resulted in three red zone visits and another to the 21-yard line.
Neither team turned the football over.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
This.
me something early this season but these last 2 games have been horrific, out of nowhere. I personally think he butchered this game with those ridiculous early gambles.
You're at home, with a good D and running game. Going for it there isn't aggressive - it's coaching scared.
Coaching scared? It's coaching smart. This D was missing Bradberry and Holmes, arguably the top two corners. He made a gamble that this D was going to have a hard time stopping Cleveland's offense and he was correct. Would you rather the score be 20-9? Kicking the FGs doesn't help our D stop Cleveland from two 95 yard scoring drives.
You put all the momentum with the Browns offense after those 4th down attempts. No wonder they went 95 yards immediately after! The defense shuts down a goal line stand and keeps 0 points on the board - your offense gets fired up after that. And they do it twice!!! Football is a momentum sport. Kicking 3 points isn't exactly a momentum boost but or does keep it status quo. Getting shut down at the goal line is a SIGNIFICANT momentum shift.
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
The guys who shortened the game and reduced the opportunities was our opponent. Their td drivers were 7 minutes, 5 minutes and 8 minutes. So, they basically ate up half a quarter on each of two td drives. They had a 34 minute to 25 minute TOP advantage.
It is sort of odd to credit Judge for some gameplan when the opponent happily went along and did it far better. Sort of like General Custer saying "we have them right where we want them."
Cleveland was 6 points below their season average, without the Giants best defensive player, and the Giants offense putting no pressure on them.
Shortening the game, keeping their ground game in check, and keeping them to 3 scores aren’t signals of a good game?
Like I said to Homer, if we asked every poster at BBI before the game if they would sign right then if we held Cleveland to 20 points I would guess 85%+ would have signed...
The D did a good job under difficult circumstances.
In comment 15087298 mittenedman said:
me something early this season but these last 2 games have been horrific, out of nowhere. I personally think he butchered this game with those ridiculous early gambles.
You're at home, with a good D and running game. Going for it there isn't aggressive - it's coaching scared.
Coaching scared? It's coaching smart. This D was missing Bradberry and Holmes, arguably the top two corners. He made a gamble that this D was going to have a hard time stopping Cleveland's offense and he was correct. Would you rather the score be 20-9? Kicking the FGs doesn't help our D stop Cleveland from two 95 yard scoring drives.
You put all the momentum with the Browns offense after those 4th down attempts. No wonder they went 95 yards immediately after! The defense shuts down a goal line stand and keeps 0 points on the board - your offense gets fired up after that. And they do it twice!!! Football is a momentum sport. Kicking 3 points isn't exactly a momentum boost but or does keep it status quo. Getting shut down at the goal line is a SIGNIFICANT momentum shift.
It was such a momentum shift that the Giants immediately stopped the Browns on downs on the next drive and went up 3-0. And then the Browns went 75 yards after the kick-off to make it 7-3. The momentum thing is BS. This team isn't good enough to beat teams with winning records, that's what it comes down to. The Seattle game was a fluke.
The coaches are looking for anything to give them an edge, and in this case it was trying to maximize possessions and turn them into TDs.
In comment 15087321 christian said:
Cleveland was 6 points below their season average, without the Giants best defensive player, and the Giants offense putting no pressure on them.
Shortening the game, keeping their ground game in check, and keeping them to 3 scores aren’t signals of a good game?
Like I said to Homer, if we asked every poster at BBI before the game if they would sign right then if we held Cleveland to 20 points I would guess 85%+ would have signed...
The D did a good job under difficult circumstances.
Really? 2 95 yard TD drives is good? TDs on nearly half their possessions is good?
How many point were on the scoreboard at the end of the game? 20. How many PPG were the Browns averaging coming into the game? 27.
Tell me what you expected the D to do without their best player (Bradberry). I'm all ears...
Dungy said the same at halftime. Bad move.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Just because you’re “at a disadvantage” does not mean you go for it on every single 4th and goal regardless of down and distance. You take more chances, sure, if you’re an underdog you often need to take chances (or otherwise hope your opponent makes uncharacteristic mistakes). That makes sense. But it’s not like that line of thinking justifies taking every possible chance that’s presented to you or something, you’re still supposed to take calculated risks. It doesn’t make every risk taken an objectively “right” move. That’s why I specifically pointed to the 4th and 2 play as a play our running game should’ve picked up, I don’t blame Judge for taking that particular risk.
How many and which risks you take depends on how big of a disadvantage you’re at. It’s all relative. Which was the point of my original post. It’s one thing if you’re 14 point underdogs, then yeah you might want to go for it on every 4th and goal because you know you’re gonna need TDs every chance you can get. When you’re 4 point underdogs, you should definitely take risks, but not necessarily ALL of the risks. In My original post my point was Judge was coaching panicked as though we were 14 point dogs instead of 4 point dogs.
In the 1st instance when they went for it — maybe the analytics would say go for it on 4th and goal, But 1) from the 5 yard line? And 2) Trusting your punter throwing a pass over the middle to to an OL? Using analytics to increase your probability of winning doesn’t work as well when you call a low probability play. Maybe the thought was: we don’t trust McCoy to make a play so we need to use trickery. But again— that’s a symptom of panicking and thinking your team isn’t good enough to get the job done. If you don’t have a higher probability play for that situation (and 4th and goal from the 5 is tough for any offense), maybe just kick the FG and take the points. Opportunities for other more reasonable risks to take will come later in the game (and they did, although they failed to succeed on that one too).
In comment 15087341 crick n NC said:
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Terps is on the money here.
This is a well-coached team that is sorely lacking roster talent.
Agree - that’s our play? The punter throwing to our center? I started screaming the second I saw them in ridiculous high school trick formation!
Provide evidence of my behavior.
Do you think any of us care what you two are doing? Get a room
Are you denying that you made the comment about your opinion being more reasonable? That one is pretty easy to find.
Are you also denying that you jumped on posters withing the past month for posting opinions that offended you sensibility. You had to be talked down, and you response was how you hated people who post opinion as fact?
The end result is that we frequently need all three downs just to get a first down. We also need a lot of 10 plus play drives just to get into FG range. We moved the ball, but it's hard to finish in the red zone without big plays because the field is so compressed. It's even easier for the defense to defend our WRs in that situation. We have also only scored six points in our last two games, both of which were at home.
I don't blame Garrett or Kitchens. They simply don't have the weapons. Look at our WRs:
Slayton: #2 who rarely separates.
Shepard: Underneath possession receiver who rarely separates.
Tate: Aging veteran who can't separate.
Board: Journeyman veteran who can't separate.
Mack: UDFA rookie who can't separate.
Pettis: Former #2 draft pick of the 49ers who isn't even activated.
I also don't blame Graham. He's had no edge rushers all year, and didn't have Bradberry or Holmes last night. So he had to play a lot of zone to protect the DBs. Mayfield played a lot of pitch and catch to his WRs in the soft spots of the zone, but we still only surrendered 20 points.
I would have kicked the FG on the first and third drives, but the bigger problem was the play calls. The trick play was too complex. The run with Gallman up the middle was too predictable. But both were Judge admitting that he needed to score a lot of points to have a chance to win.
In comment 15087363 mittenedman said:
Dungy said the same at halftime. Bad move.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Just because you’re “at a disadvantage” does not mean you go for it on every single 4th and goal regardless of down and distance. You take more chances, sure, if you’re an underdog you often need to take chances (or otherwise hope your opponent makes uncharacteristic mistakes). That makes sense. But it’s not like that line of thinking justifies taking every possible chance that’s presented to you or something, you’re still supposed to take calculated risks. It doesn’t make every risk taken an objectively “right” move. That’s why I specifically pointed to the 4th and 2 play as a play our running game should’ve picked up, I don’t blame Judge for taking that particular risk.
How many and which risks you take depends on how big of a disadvantage you’re at. It’s all relative. Which was the point of my original post. It’s one thing if you’re 14 point underdogs, then yeah you might want to go for it on every 4th and goal because you know you’re gonna need TDs every chance you can get. When you’re 4 point underdogs, you should definitely take risks, but not necessarily ALL of the risks. In My original post my point was Judge was coaching panicked as though we were 14 point dogs instead of 4 point dogs.
In the 1st instance when they went for it — maybe the analytics would say go for it on 4th and goal, But 1) from the 5 yard line? And 2) Trusting your punter throwing a pass over the middle to to an OL? Using analytics to increase your probability of winning doesn’t work as well when you call a low probability play. Maybe the thought was: we don’t trust McCoy to make a play so we need to use trickery. But again— that’s a symptom of panicking and thinking your team isn’t good enough to get the job done. If you don’t have a higher probability play for that situation (and 4th and goal from the 5 is tough for any offense), maybe just kick the FG and take the points. Opportunities for other more reasonable risks to take will come later in the game (and they did, although they failed to succeed on that one too).
Nice post.
My posts on the game thread was a nice back and forth with Zeke. I understand the point of view he (and AcesUp on this thread) are expressing regarding taking risks. The point I was making was to understand the game situation and context. Take the early points, even if just to grab the lead, and see how that impacts the Browns. Don't waste a good kick return and a sustained drive. And if you are going to go for it - line up and go for it, don't use a gimmick that didn't seemingly fool the Browns.
I also wasn't advocating that the Giants not be risky - but that being risky on offense is only one strategy - they could have been risky on D too. They could have played man, dared the Browns to win those matchups and bring more of a pass rush. The Browns very well could have won those matchups, but it had to be better than sitting in a zone and having them make the right find in the soft zone time after time.
My biggest complaint is that being aggressive on offense left us at too much of a deficit to execute what worked - run the ball and use play action. If that was the plan - you had to keep the game within reach. If you are going to lengthen the game on D by using a D that forces sustained drives, you have to stay within striking distance.
Looking back today - it is clear that Judge realized we were at a disadvantage and at least had a plan. It just didn't work. I didn't see that under the past two coaches.
If the Giant lose to Balt and then Dallas, which is very feasible, then I think there's still a chance they crack that top 5 with some help.
They failed. Doesn't make it a bad plan, just one that wasn't able to be executed.
Maybe a better roster gets it done. Maybe he doesn't have to do it with a better roster. Maybe we can make some changes in the front office and get a better roster.
Oh...by the way, we probably need a better roster.
Despite Cleveland coming into the game averaging 27ppg, the Browns we’re nicked up on the OL and at WR. And while Mayfield has played well, he’s still prone to mistakes and poor decisions. So I had confidence that Graham could still dial up something on defense to keep us in striking range...and I think he did.
That said, if the Giants were going to win this game, they had to shorten it. The Giants actually moved the ball too, that's why both teams had so few drives.
Cleveland's seven drives resulted in three TDs, three punts, and a turnover on downs.
Our six drives resulted in three red zone visits and another to the 21-yard line.
Neither team turned the football over.
Not adding some WRs to roster this past offseason was a big error in judgment. Gettleman didn't do his franchise QB pick any favors there.
In my opinion, other than game winners, FGs are never more important than they are on an opening drive. Especially when you've gotten the ball first. Football games are like wars in that they are won by stringing together victories in many smaller battles. We took the opening kick return, and some really nice things we did on that first drive and pretty much flushed it. Never waste the opportunity to draw first blood. I think Coughlin was a big believer in this, as am I. Think opening drive in SB42.
If you want to tell me the ball was inside the 2? I might change my thinking. I also think if you told me we had a different play call other than what wound up being Dixon throwing to Gates, I might be able to understand.
No problem, obviously, with the 4th and 2 call a little later on. I think we got a bad spot on that one.
Completely outcoached.
Holy.
Ok fine we kick the first FG--yay? we still lose 21-13. Ok fine we kick the second fg. yay? We still lose 21-16. Never mind that the Browns likely score more pts if we add those 6--but ok...
We were outclassed on paper heading into the game and shit went by rote.
Always has to be a villain. Must blame someone.
You want to go use up the cap space on Big Leonard? Does that convert to more than 5 wins?
You want to keep signing guys like Tate? Or giving playmakers like Engram a chance?
How about giving DJ more time once next season starts?
You want to let Gettleman have another gonat it?
What gets this team to .500...really?
Who the hell thinks we're gonna sign another tate? tate was pretty much the only WR available and he was signed to a modest vet WR contract.
Dg also signed some pro bowler caliber players this past spring. Why can't we sign more of those guys again in 2021? Nope, it's gonna be guys like Tate because you can't fucking let go of that signing.
Also, teams can sign a guy like Williams and still sign other players. The cap is over 100 million not 20.
I never realized a team can't sign a two way DT before, until now.
In comment 15087362 .McL. said:
In comment 15087341 crick n NC said:
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Mcl, thanks for the post, I feel a little in-depth communicating has helped us get on the same page. I am thankful for that. I think it is good for us as people to help each other with our behaviors, but that is a tricky situation, and a slope that can easily slide into unproductive conversation that has the look and feel of one elevating themselves above the other. I think one reason, and maybe even a major reason that happens is because sometimes we use teaching moments to attack, our calling of someone's behavior is used to tear down rather than build, which unfortunately I am tempted to do at times even though I am quite aware the negative effects that has on others. Basically, we need to trust the one who is pointing out our weak points that need work (proper communication helps as well). The reason I say this is because I have felt you have pointed out some perceived issues with my behavior that I felt were not true, or I didn't trust you had good intentions in mind when pointing these out to me which is why it can help if others chime in and confirm or deny the allegations of such behavior. We as people probably shouldn't just value everything criticism of our behavior because as I pointed out above some will use critique to attempt to harm versus teach(again, I am tempted with this and violate what I feel is right). I tend to remember how I am treated by others as a way of finding trust with them or finding out if they are more than likely looking to do harm, trust is a big factor with me for most things with people from big, obvious important issues, down to communication. I just don't have faith with people to look out for their fellow "man" because I know my own thoughts and intentions that have not been good and how I have witnessed other human behavior.
I apologize for possible rambling, but I am attempting to piece together my thoughts on human confrontation, which is what I consider this, although this confrontation has taken a turn for the positive in my view, because not all confronting is bad.
Thank you for what I perceive as an honest attempt on your part to bridge our gap. Take care.
The end result is that we frequently need all three downs just to get a first down. We also need a lot of 10 plus play drives just to get into FG range. We moved the ball, but it's hard to finish in the red zone without big plays because the field is so compressed. It's even easier for the defense to defend our WRs in that situation. We have also only scored six points in our last two games, both of which were at home.
I don't blame Garrett or Kitchens. They simply don't have the weapons. Look at our WRs:
Slayton: #2 who rarely separates.
Shepard: Underneath possession receiver who rarely separates.
Tate: Aging veteran who can't separate.
Board: Journeyman veteran who can't separate.
Mack: UDFA rookie who can't separate.
Pettis: Former #2 draft pick of the 49ers who isn't even activated.
I also don't blame Graham. He's had no edge rushers all year, and didn't have Bradberry or Holmes last night. So he had to play a lot of zone to protect the DBs. Mayfield played a lot of pitch and catch to his WRs in the soft spots of the zone, but we still only surrendered 20 points.
I would have kicked the FG on the first and third drives, but the bigger problem was the play calls. The trick play was too complex. The run with Gallman up the middle was too predictable. But both were Judge admitting that he needed to score a lot of points to have a chance to win.
I agree with everything you said here, except to make one point: We scored more last year with the same skill players and a worse OL.... and Daniel Jones without the fumbles last year would have looked like the second coming. It's baffling to me, and hard not to point the finger at scheme... although I guess you can also put it to sophomore slump coupled with a brand new scheme and staff.
2) New staff with a new philosophy. They want to run the ball more, control the LOS, and control the ball. Judge keeps talking about complimentary football and this is what he means. Its about yes scoring points, but also TOP, and helping the D with field position and rest time.
What does that have to do with the very real deficiencies of this team? Yes, they may yet become the worst team to make the playoffs in NFL history. So what?
2) New staff with a new philosophy. They want to run the ball more, control the LOS, and control the ball. Judge keeps talking about complimentary football and this is what he means. Its about yes scoring points, but also TOP, and helping the D with field position and rest time.
The way this offense has been played isn't complementary to much. The route combinations aren't complementary to helping a limited cast of receivers.
Running the ball and controlling the ball are fine ideas. What they're doing isn't good execution of that desired plan. They're not putting their players in good opportunities to succeed. Certainly not Jones, definitely not these pass catchers.
Going forward we have a super star running back, we will sort out the roster. The offensive line is way better and will certainly improve.
The guy complaining about backup QB is a joke. Mc Coy had complete command out there.
We will ad everything we need in the off season and draft.
This team is on the rise compadres.
In comment 15087377 crick n NC said:
In comment 15087362 .McL. said:
In comment 15087341 crick n NC said:
Again, you have provided zero evidence when called. You are assuming to know my intentions, when you could just ask my intentions.
Meh, I am not going to scour the archives. I asked you if you deny that you have taken offense to posts that in your opinion were not clearly worded as opinions. And that you have said how much you dislike posts like that. Next time I see you do it, would you like me to point it out to you? Or will that just cause another confrontation?
What is more, of course you don't have a problem saying your opinion is more reasonable. It's your opinion! But, it's a pretty smug thing to say to people who think they have a reasonable opinion, and you have nothing to support your opinion over theirs.
MCL, if you aren't prepared to back what you say please refrain. Have you considered the possibility that you may be misinterpreting what I am saying? (which even could be a fault of mine, since I don't always communicate clearly)
Mcl, yes I do not care for the expression of opinions as if they are fact or irrefutable. That seems like a reasonable stance, but I also admitted that I need to work on not letting the way others express themselves bother me as much.
I still don't know of these "confrontations" you speak of. I do not prefer to fight or argue with people, which I think has revealed itself over the years here.
As for "sticking to my more than reasonable opinion", that could come off as smug, which would be subjective to each individual. I apologize if I offended you. I wasn't using that term to hold my opinion higher, that wasn't my intent.
Lastly, we all take offense to things in life, in my view it is how we handle those situations that reveal much about one another. I rarely attack posters because I, personally do not believe in it, but that doesn't mean I have a perfect record, far from it. Earlier, you used the term "hate", as in, " I hate". I asked you to produce that which you backed off of and asked, "does it matter?", to me it does, I try to avoid hating anything at all costs (again, no perfect record, far from it), so when you said that I hated something I wanted you to show me because that is important to me if what you claimed was true. I think we can agree that was an exaggeration on your part, and an exaggeration I don't really appreciate. I feel what I have said is reasonable, with zero attacks and zero cussing (you also accused me of cursing out others when they didn't agree with me, which was also false). I am not intending to offend or provoke you with anything in this message, I want you to sincerely know that.
✌
Actually, I very much appreciate this post. I feel like its a post where you're being honest and balanced with me.
I think it is fair and admirable that you admit that you react to the way opinions are sometimes communicated, further that you sometimes write things that also can be misconstrued. I don't think either of us needs to go digging up any further evidence.
I have seen you post enough, that I didn't actually think you felt your opinion was superior, but the way you wrote it made it seem that way. But that is just the sort of thing that you make clear how much you dislike. The point being, that it is easy for posts to be misinterpreted, yours included (which you have admitted). You shouldn't hold people to such a high standard that you fail to achieve it yourself. Even then, this is a fan message board. Low standards are the order of the day.
There are problems posed by posting on boards like this, most notably the lack of secondary communication (body language, intonation, expression, etc.). This can lead to misunderstandings. I do think it helps that the context of this board is a fan board for expressing and discussing opinions. It's always better to assume something is an opinion first. Not everybody has the same sensibility about the written expression as do you. And even if they do, oftentimes we dash something off quickly without a whole lot of thought about precise wording. Most here type what they would say in a bar, but without the physical part of the communication, sometimes things are lost. My suggestion, better to assume opinion, and if it is really unclear whether it is opinion or not, as you suggest yourself, ask. The insistence on precise wording comes off as arrogance and/or pettiness even if that was not the intention.
Regarding cursing, a long time ago, I once, and just once, said that you cursed at me. However, I went back, revisited the thread where you were, in fact, attacking me but saw that you didn't curse. I backed off that and admitted that I confused a post from FMiC for you. I still didn't like the way you attacked at that time (honestly still don't). You've mentioned this cursing incident several times. It seems to still stick in your craw even though I recanted it. If it helps your memory, I believe that Googs was a part this discussion where I took that back curse comment.
Also, as I said I used hate as a turn of phrase. Like - "Man, I hate it when the Giants lose". In the context it is clear that it is something that conjures a strong negative emotion (and we all have permission to have strong negative emotions about certain things). That is different from saying I hate somebody, or a group of people. For example, I can honestly say that I hate the idea of allowing anybody in my family to be exposed to COVID. I have been chastised by some for choosing 100% remote learning for my son (which is a whole other sort of trigger not for discussion here). However, the very idea of putting him in school and possibly exposing him is a complete anathema to me resulting in a very physical response (as in the shakes). I truly hate the idea of exposing him to danger, and I give myself permission to feel that way. I think that is OK. Not all hates are equal.
Mcl, thanks for the post, I feel a little in-depth communicating has helped us get on the same page. I am thankful for that. I think it is good for us as people to help each other with our behaviors, but that is a tricky situation, and a slope that can easily slide into unproductive conversation that has the look and feel of one elevating themselves above the other. I think one reason, and maybe even a major reason that happens is because sometimes we use teaching moments to attack, our calling of someone's behavior is used to tear down rather than build, which unfortunately I am tempted to do at times even though I am quite aware the negative effects that has on others. Basically, we need to trust the one who is pointing out our weak points that need work (proper communication helps as well). The reason I say this is because I have felt you have pointed out some perceived issues with my behavior that I felt were not true, or I didn't trust you had good intentions in mind when pointing these out to me which is why it can help if others chime in and confirm or deny the allegations of such behavior. We as people probably shouldn't just value everything criticism of our behavior because as I pointed out above some will use critique to attempt to harm versus teach(again, I am tempted with this and violate what I feel is right). I tend to remember how I am treated by others as a way of finding trust with them or finding out if they are more than likely looking to do harm, trust is a big factor with me for most things with people from big, obvious important issues, down to communication. I just don't have faith with people to look out for their fellow "man" because I know my own thoughts and intentions that have not been good and how I have witnessed other human behavior.
I apologize for possible rambling, but I am attempting to piece together my thoughts on human confrontation, which is what I consider this, although this confrontation has taken a turn for the positive in my view, because not all confronting is bad.
Thank you for what I perceive as an honest attempt on your part to bridge our gap. Take care.
Dungy said the same at halftime. Bad move.
It was absolutely coaching panicked, scared whatever you want to call it. Showed no faith in the team. You just had a great drive. Go up 3-0. Keep playing football. You have a Defense and a running game. Act like you know what you're doing.
Spare me with the "he's a genius for going for it there" nonsense. It was a dumb call that blew up in his face. And an even dumber play call. That's deflating.
Dungy was wrong. A lot of coaches are wrong. It's understandable because its counterintuitive, but you don't take less chances when you're at a disadvantage, you take more.
Always cracks me up with all the Cowher love going to this team and that. Dungy’s comment drove me nuts last night and these new school coaches would wipe the floor with the in game management of these guys. Shit it started to happen to Coughlin hastening his departure out the door. Last nights game plan was straight out of the BB playbook. We literally have people here saying the defense did well giving up 3 TDs on 7 drives. I seriously question what people see. This wasn’t even hard to predict, put it on the gambling thread, but figured we’d shut down their run game (until late but our offense was better than I thought it would be) however we were going to get toasted on 3rd down with no Bradberry. Stefanski is a good coach though and attacked our weakness on early downs as well.