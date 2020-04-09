Shurmur, Judge & Gettleman

The Seattle win feels like forever ago, these last two weeks have been very disappointing. I feel like I’ve been slapped back into reality.
At some point, it isn’t about coaching anymore. The Giants have gone through four head coaches since 2015. The results have mostly been the same aside from 2016, which ironically was a McAdoo coached team. Let me be clear: I’m very encouraged by Judge. I give Mara credit for making a bold hire, and I think it will pay off.
However, I have to be fair to Shurmur. I pounded him and referenced his record. He wasn’t good enough and probably didn’t have the right personality for NY/NJ. But, his 2018 was very similar to how 2020 is playing out. Start 1-7 and claw back to 5-8, in addition they almost knocked out the Colts on the road late in the year. The 2018 Giants may very well have the same record as the 2020 Giants, start slow and pick it up on the second half.
My point is, all NFL games are close. Whether it was the 2017 Giants getting burned by close losses or the 2018/19 Giants. This franchise has lost a ton of close games because of a roster that isn’t good enough.
This rebuild should not take this long. In another thread, the Browns are referenced as a comp, they were 0-16 in 2017! They are sitting at 10-4 now. Arizona also is similar.
What have both the Browns & Cardinals done? They’ve been aggressive. Cleveland brought in Stefanski & Berry to work together, both are young and look to have a shared vision. The Cardinals aggressively moved off Rosen. Both franchises have been proactive, not reactive.
The Giants offense is awful. Despite the last 3 premium picks all going towards offense, it is still awful.
Imo, it’s time to fully commit to Judge. 5-9 isn’t good enough, but he seems to have a good grasp on the team and understands being a ceo type head coach. He really is someone I can see here awhile. So, it’s time to find a young, smart GM he can work with to set up for long-term success. I don’t think Gettleman is awful, he’s done some stuff I like. The OL looks better, there are some good defensive pieces. But, he’s 69 and Judge is 38. It’s not a long term solution. It’s best to address it after this season.
Summarizing, all NFL games are close. We all blasted Shurmur, but he played a lot of close games too. This team needs better players.
When DG assumed the role, the moves he made (Barkley, Soldier, etc) scream "Build a roster to win one more with Eli," which was a bad plan. Even Shurmur, a pure offensive minded play, mirrors that strategy.
He didn't start trading vets away until that first season was lost.
Even when DJ was drafted, they decided to pay Eli over 20 million thinking maybe he could get the train moving.
The whole thing stinks of Mara intervention.
Quote:
In comment 15087761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's accounted for 31 TDs in this, his rookie season. No COVID offseason excuses and rationalizations necessary.
Terps, where are the wins though? You have dismissed Barkley's stats(2018) and Jones stats(2019) because the Giants didn't win, wouldn't the same be said for Herbert and the chargers? It seems your theory should work both ways.
I didn't dismiss Jones's stats. I looked deeper. The turnovers and YPA were indicators of a problem. I said last year in Sy's review of the second Philly game - Jones is not a pocket quarterback - he's a liability in that situation.
That's exactly what manifested in the field this year. Jones is not a good passer. He's a good athlete that can throw. It's a huge and crucial distinction.
As for Barkley's stats in 18, I said they were proof they running backs don't really matter. And nothing has changed since then.
Alright, Perhaps I'm wrong about you dismissing Jones' stats because the Giants didn't win. Barkley isnt/wasn't a difference maker regardless of his statistics because he doesn't have an impact on the team because of his position. Do you think the chargers should have more wins considering how much impact a qb has on each game and how well Herbert is playing?
In other words, Jones is trending to a game manager career as the 6th pick in the draft.
That can't meet anyone's expectations.
If you are comfortable rolling the dice and assuming we can eventually build enough of a team around him, then it's going to be an interesting ride...
Quote:
If your point is that Daniel Jones is not Mahomes, Jackson, and Herbert, then we all know that.
In other words, Jones is trending to a game manager career as the 6th pick in the draft.
That can't meet anyone's expectations.
If you are comfortable rolling the dice and assuming we can eventually build enough of a team around him, then it's going to be an interesting ride...
I think this is a best case scenario.
And to be fair...it CAN work.
The Rams are doing it right now.
Quote:
In comment 15087996 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15087761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's accounted for 31 TDs in this, his rookie season. No COVID offseason excuses and rationalizations necessary.
Terps, where are the wins though? You have dismissed Barkley's stats(2018) and Jones stats(2019) because the Giants didn't win, wouldn't the same be said for Herbert and the chargers? It seems your theory should work both ways.
I didn't dismiss Jones's stats. I looked deeper. The turnovers and YPA were indicators of a problem. I said last year in Sy's review of the second Philly game - Jones is not a pocket quarterback - he's a liability in that situation.
That's exactly what manifested in the field this year. Jones is not a good passer. He's a good athlete that can throw. It's a huge and crucial distinction.
As for Barkley's stats in 18, I said they were proof they running backs don't really matter. And nothing has changed since then.
Alright, Perhaps I'm wrong about you dismissing Jones' stats because the Giants didn't win. Barkley isnt/wasn't a difference maker regardless of his statistics because he doesn't have an impact on the team because of his position. Do you think the chargers should have more wins considering how much impact a qb has on each game and how well Herbert is playing?
Yes. They don't have more wins because their coach has contrived to manage wins into losses.
Jints need to make a decision on DG sooner rather than later.
if he is to be kicked upstairs , announce it and get the search going asap.
Quote:
In comment 15087773 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If your point is that Daniel Jones is not Mahomes, Jackson, and Herbert, then we all know that.
In other words, Jones is trending to a game manager career as the 6th pick in the draft.
That can't meet anyone's expectations.
If you are comfortable rolling the dice and assuming we can eventually build enough of a team around him, then it's going to be an interesting ride...
I think this is a best case scenario.
And to be fair...it CAN work.
The Rams are doing it right now.
You really think Jones is even close to Goff's level?
That's where we're at with Jones - he's a notch below the guys who are also disappointing relative to their draft slot.
Next will be the inevitable "at least he's not Wentz!" comments, because that's really the measuring stick around here instead of building a winner - it's more about staving off the inferiority complex vs. our rivals.
Quote:
In comment 15088015 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15087996 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15087761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's accounted for 31 TDs in this, his rookie season. No COVID offseason excuses and rationalizations necessary.
Terps, where are the wins though? You have dismissed Barkley's stats(2018) and Jones stats(2019) because the Giants didn't win, wouldn't the same be said for Herbert and the chargers? It seems your theory should work both ways.
I didn't dismiss Jones's stats. I looked deeper. The turnovers and YPA were indicators of a problem. I said last year in Sy's review of the second Philly game - Jones is not a pocket quarterback - he's a liability in that situation.
That's exactly what manifested in the field this year. Jones is not a good passer. He's a good athlete that can throw. It's a huge and crucial distinction.
As for Barkley's stats in 18, I said they were proof they running backs don't really matter. And nothing has changed since then.
Alright, Perhaps I'm wrong about you dismissing Jones' stats because the Giants didn't win. Barkley isnt/wasn't a difference maker regardless of his statistics because he doesn't have an impact on the team because of his position. Do you think the chargers should have more wins considering how much impact a qb has on each game and how well Herbert is playing?
Yes. They don't have more wins because their coach has contrived to manage wins into losses.
That doesn't seem like an excuse that a high draft pick qb should be able to overcome?
That's the QB I think all these people that want to "wait and see" will get if they see this DJ thing to the end.
That's the QB I think all these people that want to "wait and see" will get if they see this DJ thing to the end.
And he "develops" - I think Goff is a best case scenario.
Jints need to make a decision on DG sooner rather than later.
if he is to be kicked upstairs , announce it and get the search going asap.
This is having way to much faith in them. It would obviously be the right thing for them to bring in outside help. But it is looking like best case scenario it's Abrams, right down to the stupid planted story about Abrams garnering interest from other teams.
Really? A front office member getting poached from one of the worst teams in the league. Give me a break.
Quote:
Rhule is getting to pick his new guy now.
Jints need to make a decision on DG sooner rather than later.
if he is to be kicked upstairs , announce it and get the search going asap.
This is having way to much faith in them. It would obviously be the right thing for them to bring in outside help. But it is looking like best case scenario it's Abrams, right down to the stupid planted story about Abrams garnering interest from other teams.
Really? A front office member getting poached from one of the worst teams in the league. Give me a break.
I thought the exact same thing!
Quote:
If your point is that Daniel Jones is not Mahomes, Jackson, and Herbert, then we all know that.
In other words, Jones is trending to a game manager career as the 6th pick in the draft.
That can't meet anyone's expectations.
If you are comfortable rolling the dice and assuming we can eventually build enough of a team around him, then it's going to be an interesting ride...
That's his ceiling. He reached that for a few weeks this year. And now he's regressing again.
Here are some of of the games LA lost:
@KC: Herbert drives 82 yards in 17 plays (10:21 in time) for a FG to put LA up 20-17 with 2:31 left. KC tied the game with :03 left, and won in OT
@TB: Herbert throws for 290 and 3 TDs. Chargers lose 38-31
@NO: Herbert's 4th TD pass of the game puts LA up 27-20 with 3:40 left. Saints tie the game. Herbert gets the ball back with :47 left, completes 4 passes in moving LA from their own 20 to the Saints 32 - Badgley missed FG. Saints win in OT.
@DEN: Herbert throws 3 TDs, but the Chargers give up 3 TDs in the 4th quarter, including the game-winner for Denver with no time on the clock after a pass interference penalty on 4th down kept them alive.
Herbert's impact has been that the Chargers consistently put together long drives, score points, and hold late leads in games that they ultimately lose.
Are you assuming that I believe it is an excuse? I am only trying to understand where you are coming from. I really am not trying to compare Jones to Herbert. I do believe it is fair to wonder how each individual performance may change if they were to change teams, and how those individual performances may or may not change each team's path
Quote:
Goff/Trubisky is DJ's ceiling.
That's the QB I think all these people that want to "wait and see" will get if they see this DJ thing to the end.
And he "develops" - I think Goff is a best case scenario.
I think Goff is the eventualy comparison too. Remember Goff has a few more years than Jones, its just his second year. So the question is, is that good enough? I personally think you can win with Goff, and the Rams are proving it. Not every QB is better than Goff, in fact IMO Goff is a ~#10 QB in this league. Those don't grow on trees. With a solid team around this would work.
I am not sure its worth "starting over" at QB if he is Goff. I personally fall on the side of considering it done and firming up other positions.
Quote:
Do you think the chargers should have more wins considering how much impact a qb has on each game and how well Herbert is playing?
Here are some of of the games LA lost:
@KC: Herbert drives 82 yards in 17 plays (10:21 in time) for a FG to put LA up 20-17 with 2:31 left. KC tied the game with :03 left, and won in OT
@TB: Herbert throws for 290 and 3 TDs. Chargers lose 38-31
@NO: Herbert's 4th TD pass of the game puts LA up 27-20 with 3:40 left. Saints tie the game. Herbert gets the ball back with :47 left, completes 4 passes in moving LA from their own 20 to the Saints 32 - Badgley missed FG. Saints win in OT.
@DEN: Herbert throws 3 TDs, but the Chargers give up 3 TDs in the 4th quarter, including the game-winner for Denver with no time on the clock after a pass interference penalty on 4th down kept them alive.
Herbert's impact has been that the Chargers consistently put together long drives, score points, and hold late leads in games that they ultimately lose.
I am not sure here, but I thought the 19 giants had a few games the defense seemed to give up late where Jones played well to good.
Taking a RB #2 overall when the rest of the team sucks is just about the dumbest move you can make. Should have traded down or just taken the franchise G in Nelson.
If Goff is Jones's ceiling, best case scenario, and we don't have Sean McVay coaching him and calling the plays, that's a bad sign moving forward when we get to the end of a rookie contract and the choice is Jones on a market contract or moving on.
Toss the fish back in the sea and try to land a better one, if this is what we're dealing with.
Goff, btw, is only 26 so I suggest we leave the possibility that is a better player in a few years. And he’s not a bad one, now.
Feel free to share them. I'll guess the game against the Jets, which is probably fair. I'll also guess you'll say Detroit, even though the Lions first TD came on a runback of a Jones fumble.
But I don’t think the Giants are a smart franchise currently.
Jones looks much more like Mariota than either of those guys, without Mariota's college resume.
I think people misunderstand how to use comps. Yeah sure, you project a players comp upwards when they are in college and don't have pro experience. But you don't need to project a pro upwards just because they are young.
Honestly we know very little about Jones ceiling because he has faced some tough circumstances. There are plenty of players like that we can compare to with similar situations without creating these fake situations where Jones' circumstances are different then they are.
But I don’t think the Giants are a smart franchise currently.
I am not saying do not draft a quarterback. All I am saying is Dave Gettleman should not be the one making that decision. Plus, if its Gettleman, the decision is preordained that they do not take a quarterback because Gettleman is tied to Jones. It will be a tough call and Gettleman is uniquely ill-equipped to make it.
We kind of all see this train wreck out ahead yet I wouldn't say anyone is too confident we avoid it. What I am referring to is:
Giants hold onto Jones and miss out on another potentially great QB. We have another mediocre to bad season and go into another draft that doesn't have the same premium talent at QB and we force the pick again because Jones clearly isn't the answer. Rinse. Repeat. Yikes.
It seems like the only way forward is to have Judge pick the GM and then Judge and the GM of his choice make the call on Jones, including whether to draft another qb in the first round this year. If keeping Gettleman means automatically keeping Jones without serious evaluation of this rookie class of qbs, then all the more reason to get rid of Gettleman. Again, as I said in my initial post, I do not think dumping Jones right now is the clear decision. But I don't think Gettleman should be anywhere near that decision or factor into that decision at all.
Quote:
i'm confident your scenario won't exist this season. I think Jones and DG are tied together. If the team is willing to draft another QB high in the draft IMO it means they are also willing to move on from DG
It seems like the only way forward is to have Judge pick the GM and then Judge and the GM of his choice make the call on Jones, including whether to draft another qb in the first round this year. If keeping Gettleman means automatically keeping Jones without serious evaluation of this rookie class of qbs, then all the more reason to get rid of Gettleman. Again, as I said in my initial post, I do not think dumping Jones right now is the clear decision. But I don't think Gettleman should be anywhere near that decision or factor into that decision at all.
I think we'll know everything we need to know about the direction the Giants are taking on January 5th. If Gettleman is still the Giants GM on that Tuesday, that'll tell us everything.
Quote:
i'm confident your scenario won't exist this season. I think Jones and DG are tied together. If the team is willing to draft another QB high in the draft IMO it means they are also willing to move on from DG
It seems like the only way forward is to have Judge pick the GM and then Judge and the GM of his choice make the call on Jones, including whether to draft another qb in the first round this year. If keeping Gettleman means automatically keeping Jones without serious evaluation of this rookie class of qbs, then all the more reason to get rid of Gettleman. Again, as I said in my initial post, I do not think dumping Jones right now is the clear decision. But I don't think Gettleman should be anywhere near that decision or factor into that decision at all.
Agree 100% with you on this. Nothing wrong with passing on the 1st round QBs or keeping Jones categorically. Fans have every right to question how balanced and productive the current FO will be in this decision making process though
We kind of all see this train wreck out ahead yet I wouldn't say anyone is too confident we avoid it. What I am referring to is:
Giants hold onto Jones and miss out on another potentially great QB. We have another mediocre to bad season and go into another draft that doesn't have the same premium talent at QB and we force the pick again because Jones clearly isn't the answer. Rinse. Repeat. Yikes.
The Giants should include Jones on their QB draft board and do a honest assessment on how he compares to the 21 class. No bias.
If the improvement is slight, probably not worth drafting a QB in the first round. Asset is probably better served elsewhere. However, if there is an opportunity for a significant improvement it should be done.
Quote:
I am not sure here, but I thought the 19 giants had a few games the defense seemed to give up late where Jones played well to good.
Feel free to share them. I'll guess the game against the Jets, which is probably fair. I'll also guess you'll say Detroit, even though the Lions first TD came on a runback of a Jones fumble.
We would have to take in-depth approaches at both Qb's negative plays that resulted in a defensive score for the opponent or a TO deep in their own territory. As I said, I am unsure, I am going by recollection. Do you have you feel I am looking for excuses to defend Jones, or defend the Giants?
Quote:
QBs in the draft this year. Even if the Giants are picking 10, Lance could be someone they regret passing up 100%.
We kind of all see this train wreck out ahead yet I wouldn't say anyone is too confident we avoid it. What I am referring to is:
Giants hold onto Jones and miss out on another potentially great QB. We have another mediocre to bad season and go into another draft that doesn't have the same premium talent at QB and we force the pick again because Jones clearly isn't the answer. Rinse. Repeat. Yikes.
The Giants should include Jones on their QB draft board and do a honest assessment on how he compares to the 21 class. No bias.
If the improvement is slight, probably not worth drafting a QB in the first round. Asset is probably better served elsewhere. However, if there is an opportunity for a significant improvement it should be done.
Most of them will need to recuse themselves.
Judge and the new GM can do it though.
It's bigger than that. When is your realistic competition window. Everyone needs to be lock step 100% on the same page on this and IMO the Giants biggest sustained mistake is the idea that they are going to compete the following year every year instead of asking this question and having an honest self assessment.
Much like our discussions on taking Jones vs. waiting for the following draft Jones vs. the prospects is too short sighted. We need to take the QB that lines up the best with our window to compete, our overall roster building strategy etc.
It's bigger than that. When is your realistic competition window. Everyone needs to be lock step 100% on the same page on this and IMO the Giants biggest sustained mistake is the idea that they are going to compete the following year every year instead of asking this question and having an honest self assessment.
Much like our discussions on taking Jones vs. waiting for the following draft Jones vs. the prospects is too short sighted. We need to take the QB that lines up the best with our window to compete, our overall roster building strategy etc.
Until you find the QB that allows you to compete, I don't think you have to worry too much about everybody else's window.
Besides we don't have such critical contract decisions sans the BBI drama on Leonard Williams and Saquon.
That's the QB I think all these people that want to "wait and see" will get if they see this DJ thing to the end.
I think I'd sign right now for Jones = Goff.
Why? Because I know Goff will go through his reads and hang tough doing it. He's not the athlete of Jones, but he's notches better in the pocket. Just not sure anymore if Jones can get there...
It's the nuance to Sean's point. Even if you think Jones is better next year or two but you think a prospect has a higher chance of being the long term solution better to start fresh.
Unless you really think you have a chance to compete next year, then you might take the avenue that allows you to compete best in the next year or two.
Now, I dont see the likely risk reward of another QB at 6 or below, So for me, we would have to trade Jones or package picks to get within the top 5 slots...and thats a lot of risk and a lot of assets for moving from game manager to a perennial top 5 NFL QB.
I think we are stuck with Jones and here is what we have to consider:
1) Judge does not play one scheme so his QB has to be reasonably effective in say 2 of the schemes and very good in one and average in one more while not stinking in two other types of games. Variety or range where the QB is acceptably effective seems essential in the way Judge is going to play. Jones might never be great at one kind of game but ok for the NYGiants at this time. A coaches QB across a season (can implement variety) even if not a MNF QB. I do not know, but it is a consideration.
2) There are lots of ways to win across a season. Better depth and better players not just a QB win you a different range of games. So Im ok with a terrific defense with a better set of DB and LB's and an ok set of WRs ( which we dont have) and a game manager QB. That can get you into a position of being competitive in every game.
3) I dont think the Jones pick at 6 was the mistake. I think the Barkley pick at 2 was the bigger mistake. I think the biggest mistake was not going all out for Elis replacement in 2016 or 2017. And I think Reese/Ross should have been out at the end of 2017. imo.
The game itself is an instant action junkies dream. Building a football team calls for a very different patience
Hiring Shurmur, drafting Jones, firing Shurmur but not giving Judge his QB choice are the types of decisions that have been driving us nuts for years. I agree they will surround Jones with as much talent as possible, and then we'll have to hope they recognize it's time to hit eject and put a better QB in there before the roster ages out. That's my concern now and the good core they've put together on defense, because their best players will be pushing 30 before we know it.
Hope you're well, and your family too. My little dude is almost 30 lbs and we're still trying to get him to sleep through the nights, so it's been a long haul for this old dad.
It's the nuance to Sean's point. Even if you think Jones is better next year or two but you think a prospect has a higher chance of being the long term solution better to start fresh.
Unless you really think you have a chance to compete next year, then you might take the avenue that allows you to compete best in the next year or two.
A prospect being the long term solution at QB trumps all.
Nobody's winning anything meaningful with a game manager at QB. And the team isn't competing next year unless it can add enough weapons to consistently score 20+ points per game. And how is that going to happen if big Leonard eats up all the cap space and Saquon isn't 100%.
Just can't have this GM involved any longer.
I don't mind if Jones plays a different role in the play. I don't see an allusive play maker. I see Joe Flacco, with the added upside of dangerous straight ahead running ability. That'd be OK with me.
Compare that to his response when asked about Jones back in April and it's pretty comical.
Compare that to his response when asked about Jones back in April and it's pretty comical.
Might be a leftover feeling from New England. Rumor has/had it that Belichick was very fond of Mayfield but just didn't have enough capital to get in position to draft him.
Id point out that there are different levels of game managers. Eli was a top tier game manager who always needed balanced talent to win it all ( after all to win a SB you have to defeat 4-5 very good teams that year) but once there could elevate his game. Overall, a maddening talent from game to game.
Brady was and is a game manager for the last decade. The arc when he was a physically dominant QB (like being able to throw 73 yards on the finger tips twice at the end of a tough game type physical winner) were long gone by the Atlanta or Seattle victories.
Peyton in his best years had a lot of running and receiving talent to draw on. Lets not kid ourselves that elite QBs need a surrounding cast of good to very good players.
Now there are game managers at the Trent Dilfer or Jim McMahon level that require such elite surroundings on offense and defense. That to me is a game manager level which requires rare luck putting together all the other pieces for 1-3 years.
I think Jones will wind up better than Dilfer or McMahon but I dont see an Eli on a good day in his game. I obviously could be wrong and he hasnt had the best circumstances or surrounding luck so some patience into next year seems warranted. That said, if this is what we have at the end of next year its time to take QB chances in the draft, walk away at the end of his first contract and use the cap for a well stocked overall team.
For the record I dont see a second contract for SB. I dont even think he is a Judge type player. Blocking woes alone leaves too skewed a player for what Judge would want in a RB...imo.
So all in all...for now add a CB and a front seven player, upgrade LB depth. Add a guard/center, a TE, a WR and a Freeman in his earlier years. (In other words, improve slightly on Gallman).
Then take a shot at another "take the top off" wr or replace Tate with a large tough dependable WR as a second chain mover receiving weapon. Trade Engram. Realize that post surgical SB wont be SB at his peak and he may never be the same player. Major leg injuries are major leg injuries. A SB with 10% less effectiveness is the same as a cheaper top of the next level RB.
Thats for 2021.
Replacing Jones if we need to is a 2022 challenge and this time put the new guy with a better surrounding class.
imo, replacing Jones wont be necessary or its not a 2021 play
I did some brief reading and asked a couple of questions re: Barkley's injury. The combination of ACL, meniscus, and ankle injury history makes a good candidate for early onset arthritis.
That's a sobering proposition. Never-the-less he's here, and I'd settle for 2-3 years of good (not great )running back production. I don't think financials are all that prohibitive and could be worked out this offseason.
I think of Lance drops to round 2 then we might have an interesting decision there.
Whatever happens, even if we stick with Jones I think we still need two quarterbacks added to this roster in this offseason.