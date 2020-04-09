Shurmur, Judge & Gettleman

The Seattle win feels like forever ago, these last two weeks have been very disappointing. I feel like I’ve been slapped back into reality.



At some point, it isn’t about coaching anymore. The Giants have gone through four head coaches since 2015. The results have mostly been the same aside from 2016, which ironically was a McAdoo coached team. Let me be clear: I’m very encouraged by Judge. I give Mara credit for making a bold hire, and I think it will pay off.



However, I have to be fair to Shurmur. I pounded him and referenced his record. He wasn’t good enough and probably didn’t have the right personality for NY/NJ. But, his 2018 was very similar to how 2020 is playing out. Start 1-7 and claw back to 5-8, in addition they almost knocked out the Colts on the road late in the year. The 2018 Giants may very well have the same record as the 2020 Giants, start slow and pick it up on the second half.



My point is, all NFL games are close. Whether it was the 2017 Giants getting burned by close losses or the 2018/19 Giants. This franchise has lost a ton of close games because of a roster that isn’t good enough.



This rebuild should not take this long. In another thread, the Browns are referenced as a comp, they were 0-16 in 2017! They are sitting at 10-4 now. Arizona also is similar.



What have both the Browns & Cardinals done? They’ve been aggressive. Cleveland brought in Stefanski & Berry to work together, both are young and look to have a shared vision. The Cardinals aggressively moved off Rosen. Both franchises have been proactive, not reactive.



The Giants offense is awful. Despite the last 3 premium picks all going towards offense, it is still awful.



Imo, it’s time to fully commit to Judge. 5-9 isn’t good enough, but he seems to have a good grasp on the team and understands being a ceo type head coach. He really is someone I can see here awhile. So, it’s time to find a young, smart GM he can work with to set up for long-term success. I don’t think Gettleman is awful, he’s done some stuff I like. The OL looks better, there are some good defensive pieces. But, he’s 69 and Judge is 38. It’s not a long term solution. It’s best to address it after this season.



Summarizing, all NFL games are close. We all blasted Shurmur, but he played a lot of close games too. This team needs better players.