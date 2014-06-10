Dan Duggan's Athletic Article - Rebuild Time

From his Brown's Post-Game Athletic article
Sunday’s loss ensures that the Giants will finish with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in eight seasons. Their lack of progress was evident on Sunday night since the Browns improved to 10-4 just three seasons after going 0-16 in 2017.
The Browns and Giants had the top two picks in the 2018 draft. The Browns took Mayfield, while the Giants took running back Saquon Barkley, who has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL in Week 2. The Browns are 23-22-1 since the 2018 draft and are headed to the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the Giants 14-32 over the past three seasons.
The dynamics of each franchise have been different, but Cleveland’s upward trajectory and success this season show how quickly teams can rebuild in the NFL.
How quickly teams can rebuild ... except the Giants!
Maybe we wait one more year.
But he obviously has been building this team from the inside out...to a fault.
Our Dline and OLine have been rehauled. CB, Safety, and LB have been somewhat addressed. RB was a major investment. QB was a high pick. Now tell me the positions that have been ignored.
Maybe We would have more picks if we had a GM that was allergic to trading down.
Browns 0-16 to playoffs
Giants 3-13 to 3 losing seasons in a row
Giants have 3 players left from 2017.
We have an entire new team of players. Traded for and drafted by the person in charge - oh, as well as a 2nd coaching staff.
And we are still a losing team.
You mean first rounders like Tony Richardson, Corey Coleman and Danny Shelton?
The Browns front office was a disaster pre-2018. Seems weird that you'd point to their pre-2018 draft picks as a reason they are good now. The only one of value was Myles Garrett.
Those picks weren't gifted to them by the league. Stockpiling picks (and choosing good players) is part of accelerating a rebuild.
Clearly we would be a much better team had we taken Josh Allen the qb and some stud WR instead of Baker.
The return on those picks had been pathetic.
they used a 2nd rounder on regressing OG replaced by a 6th rounder who isnt even that good.
used the 6 pick on a QB who has shown very little.
pay golden tate 10$ a year because they have no WRs.
they will have the most expensive front of a 3-4 in football next year if they retain guys. So while that is the success of this sub 500 every year team... it will also come at a hefty cost.
So we can cheer that we won the OBJ trade or that our stud D coordinator has made the team look better then the talent, we are still in rebuild mode and DG shouldnt be the guy doing it.
I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.
I’ll admit there’s been progress this year, however minimal it is. But it’s not enough to justify continuing with this buffoon of a general manager.
Three of those picks were in the top six.
My expectation is something more than three seconds worst offense in the league.
And again, the last two league MVPs were second year players.
You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.
I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
Just as a point of inquiry for those of us not as astute as yourself, what tells you that Shurmur would not have been 5-9 at this point in this division with the addition of Martinez, a full season of Williams, Bradbury, Ryan and Frackell to the defense and Thomas to the o-line?
In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:
When you’re picking inside the top 10 you expect those players to be among the best at their position league-wide. Ok. Barkley is a very good player but he’s a RB and there are plenty of guys better than him not taken at fucking 2nd overall. But being truly honest with ourselves, does anybody really see Jones and Thomas as top tiered players in this league?
Number 2 pick on a rb who had 2000 AP yards his rookie year. Had what? 5 TD runs of 50+ that same year. Had similar production last year after missing 3 games. But yea, terrible pick and JUST a RB.
Number 6 pick on a QB who had set a record or something for TDs as a rookie. Has a poor 2nd season under a new system, but sure lets focus on failure instead of the promise they have shown.
That said, I am pretty much off the Jones bandwagon because he has that deer in headlights look....all the time. He is too mechanical. But to say he doesnt have the physical ability to be a starter in this league is just wrong.
Totally agree on Hernandez. He was the lone decent player on a perennially awful UTEP team. I also dont think he gets extended.
Barkley is cost controlled and is playing for another contract. If he lights it up again next year, we have the 5th year option and 2 chances to franchise him.
Not as disastrous as other yeams' first rounders.
I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.
I.will bet...Giants win another Super Bowl before Cleveland.
How many #1 picks have they had?
The Giants have issues....but no way....do I view Cleveland as a successful comparison
A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.
Fair take. This draft is loaded with WR talent. I think we nab one and it instantly upgrades our offense. Whether or not we are running a good system... that can be debated. I thought Kitchens did a good job calling plays last night. Used the playaction to our advantage...unlike Garrett who seemed to force it sometimes.
I like our new coaching staff. They seem to have the players respect and they seem to be all pulling in the same direction. The team is still bereft of talent. I like the fact that we saturated our draft on the OL. Next year we can saturate around WR and Edge.
this team is bottom of the barrel in the NFL right now and has been for several years. They are currently pathetic.
that said, I like Judge a lot and am hopeful they have gotten that important component right (finally).
Now we just need a good GM and a massive infusion of talent and many key positions.
this team is bottom of the barrel in the NFL right now and has been for several years. They are currently pathetic.
that said, I like Judge a lot and am hopeful they have gotten that important component right (finally).
Now we just need a good GM and a massive infusion of talent and many key positions.
I know there's a lot of rage on BBI but I think the team is progressing in a lot of important ways. The O-line rebuild seems to be working. The D line is ferocious. The secondary is the best it's been in years, even if it's not that deep. They finally have a linebacker who makes plays in Martinez.
They really, REALLY need to upgrade the pass rush and get some weapons on offense. As for Jones, I don't know what to think at this point.
Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.
I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.
The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol
I won’t bash the Jones pick as I am for picking QB wherever in the draft if you believe he is the guy which DG clearly did. The Saquon pick was the worst. Set this franchise back. Awful, just awful.
This statement is just a word salad. Nobody knew a damn thing about Joe Judge.
Yea I would pass on being 6-10, getting steamrolled in the first round, and picking 19th to pick 7th. It’s an easy choice.
You have no idea we would get steamrolled. We played each of the potential number 5's.
Lost to TB by 2.
Beat Seattle.
Gave Rams all they could handle on the road.
You are just a typical mouth-breathing dumb fan after a couple of bad losses.
So? The Jets beat the Rams. Would the Jets not get steamrolled in a playoff game?
This team has 0 chance of winning a playoff game.
Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
This statement is just a word salad. Nobody knew a damn thing about Joe Judge.
I'm talking about now looking back. Obviously no one knew much of Judge the day he was hired. Everyone was busy crying about how we were going to hire Garrett as head coach.
Coaching - The Browns offense is the offense that the Giants want to run. It is so much better coached though. It plays to Baker's strengths, running play action a lot and rolling him out where he's better. It also uses a lot of pre-snap motion to simplify things for Baker. The Giants offense plays to Jones' weaknesses. Despite being one of the better play action passers in the NFL, Jones' almost never runs play action. Until recently, there were very few designed runs for Jones (a strength of his). Offensive coordinator is a big need for the Giants.
The premise of the article that the Browns have run some masterful rebuild while the Giants are a disaster is ridiculous though.
Ditto.
So? The Jets beat the Rams. Would the Jets not get steamrolled in a playoff game?
This team has 0 chance of winning a playoff game.
It's amazing that someone who apparently follows the NFL could be this clueless.
20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.
Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.
Logic would tell you that’s a pretty good fucking reason wouldn’t it? Or am I crazy?
Are they going to be playing a different game in the playoffs? Are there different rules? Playing with a different ball?
And obviously I’m not talking about playing without Jones.
You actually think this team is winning a playoff game? Please explain yourself with something more than “we almost beat these teams!!!”
Logic would tell you that’s a pretty good fucking reason wouldn’t it? Or am I crazy?
Are they going to be playing a different game in the playoffs? Are there different rules? Playing with a different ball?
And obviously I’m not talking about playing without Jones.
It’s really not a good reason. Good teams come out flat or lose games they shouldn’t in the regular season all the time. The playoffs, that’s less likely to happen.
I’ll ask again, about this team besides “almost” gives you the idea they could win a playoff game?
20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.
Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.
Can people stop referencing Eli and what happened over 15 years ago?
This is a completely different NFL. You have young QBs like Allen, Murray, Herbert, etc balling out. The Cardinals decided Rosen was not the guy and moved on and they were right as Rosen is sitting in the stands on the Bucs.
You get two years and that’s it. And in those two years you need to show something. The only Jones has shown is he has perfect the art of turning over the football.
Nobody the Giants play is going to look past them like Seattle did. Look at how Arizona took them seriously and carved them up the very next week.
When you’re picking inside the top 10 you expect those players to be among the best at their position league-wide. Ok. Barkley is a very good player but he’s a RB and there are plenty of guys better than him not taken at fucking 2nd overall. But being truly honest with ourselves, does anybody really see Jones and Thomas as top tiered players in this league?
You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.
You're a propaganda machine and the weak attempts to cover up the GM's failures are a joke. DJ in his own head? Great pick at 6, boss!
20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.
Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.
1) As RUNYG said, that was 15 yeas ago, and the NFL is very different.
2) That game was against the Vikings
I see in another post Ten Ton would like to cheapen that win and chalk it up to Seattle "looking passed" us which is typical of the way it goes around here.
The bottom line is lesser seeds/wildcards teams come from weak divisions have definitely found playoff success on occasion.
I'm not telling you they'd go on a run, I'm not even saying they'd win round 1. I'm just saying that under Judge they've shown an ability to hang around in and even win unfavorable matchups.
Regardless, getting to the playoffs is probably better for the franchise than is the difference of picking somewhere in the middle of round 1.
And strictly from the point of view of a fan, I have no idea why anyone would prefer to not to go to the playoffs.
I see in another post Ten Ton would like to cheapen that win and chalk it up to Seattle "looking passed" us which is typical of the way it goes around here.
The bottom line is lesser seeds/wildcards teams come from weak divisions have definitely found playoff success on occasion.
I'm not telling you they'd go on a run, I'm not even saying they'd win round 1. I'm just saying that under Judge they've shown an ability to hang around in and even win unfavorable matchups.
Regardless, getting to the playoffs is probably better for the franchise than is the difference of picking somewhere in the middle of round 1.
And strictly from the point of view of a fan, I have no idea why anyone would prefer to not to go to the playoffs.
You’ve yet to give an actual reason why you think they can win a playoff game.
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33
Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
5-9 (2020)
TOTAL: 14-32
I've said it before and I'll say it again: It was JR's time to go, and he did not draft well or address the issues on the team well towards the end of his tenure -- but the histrionics of posters that put him in a Ray Handley style category are just absurd.
You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.
LOL
And an 11-5 in the mix of those 4 years. Now we are just irrelevant. Gettleman is an abject failure
A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.
Your hero is the reason this team continues to suck.
GTFO.
Why bother? Ryan is as delusional as the DG-sycophant.
So stupid
Round 1 grab a WR- Chase, Smith, Waddle
Round 2- I love Pat Freiermuth. He is the all around TE that fits this team much better than Engram does.
Round 3- Corner
Gettleman inherited Reese's 2017 3-13 dumpster fire. Gettleman has been far from perfect, but he didn't exactly start even in neutral territory. He started from a very deep hole.
Also, you could argue the rebuild started in earnest only in 2019. It seems apparent that "fixing things in the short term for one last playoff run for Eli" were the marching orders in 2017 and 2018, which hampered the rebuild.
put Barkley behind this OL.. ok Saquon is a game changer he needs to stay healthy. This OL will help that and now we know we have a solid 1 2 punch too. Add a Wr will make Sheppard and Slayton and Engram much better.
A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.
Your hero is the reason this team continues to suck.
GTFO.
Heard the same shit with my last heroes handle -Coughlin's Rules dick head -you dopes were wrong then and your wrong now. So many are blind and I like pointing it out. This team is going to be a Champion you can see it, a few more pieces and they will be very difficult to beat. The media is always wrong. They tried running Parcells out of town in the beginning too even though he kept telling them they were close.
Gettleman inherited Reese's 2017 3-13 dumpster fire. Gettleman has been far from perfect, but he didn't exactly start even in neutral territory. He started from a very deep hole.
Also, you could argue the rebuild started in earnest only in 2019. It seems apparent that "fixing things in the short term for one last playoff run for Eli" were the marching orders in 2017 and 2018, which hampered the rebuild.
Gettleman signed on for that plan in 2018, he doesn't get to run from it just because it was doomed to failure.
He didn't have to take the job - or maybe he did, since there isn't another NFL franchise that would have even considered hiring him as their GM.
How's the GM of the Year vote count...is he close?
So stupid
Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.
Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........
So stupid
Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.
So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much
In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........
So stupid
Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.
So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much
Fine, I'll address it.
None of Cleveland's first round draft picks from 2016 or earlier are on their roster, so that too is irrelevant and pointless.
For the record, since 2015 the Giants have had five picks in the top 10 of the draft, the Browns have had 3.
Want to try again?
The 2019 Browns cobbled together 6 wins, fired their staff and management, and turned that uncertainty into a 10 win team.
If the thesis is true:
* Barkley is a great running back and quick healer
* Jones will combine his productivity from last year with fewer turnovers
* Williams is a cornerstone defender
* 2020 produced 3 starters + Gates on the olline
* Gettleman's 2020 UFA is more reflective of his skill than 18/19
*His drafts net several contributors a year
* The Giants have ample cap space to make a few moves
Then I think 10 wins is a pretty decent expectation for next year.
In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:
So its not relevant in a discussion about how a team is run or rebuilt that their picks are not on the team ( or re re rebuilt in the Browns case)? That they have messed up their drafts over and over and over again.
Whatever floats your boat
The 2019 Browns cobbled together 6 wins, fired their staff and management, and turned that uncertainty into a 10 win team.
If the thesis is true:
* Barkley is a great running back and quick healer
* Jones will combine his productivity from last year with fewer turnovers
* Williams is a cornerstone defender
* 2020 produced 3 starters + Gates on the olline
* Gettleman's 2020 UFA is more reflective of his skill than 18/19
*His drafts net several contributors a year
* The Giants have ample cap space to make a few moves
Then I think 10 wins is a pretty decent expectation for next year.
To win 10 games next year, Jones will clearly need to become a star.
Possible, but it would unexpected.
The Giants were gutted and have been rebuilding over the last three years -- we are one or two years away from having the talent that the Browns now have
I expect to see the talent filled in this year and have the Giants make a jump -- but there will probably still be a hole or two that can be exploited.
The Giants just don't have the weapons that match up well with the Browns and two of our best CBs and our QB were out this past Sunday. But you have to be able to score more than 20 points in a game -- which the Giants have been struggling with. You also have to be able to get to the passer.
Not if you want an evaluation of the current regime. Nobody making the decisions in Cleveland had anything to do with their past. Not relevant.
Of the Cleveland Brown starters last night, these are the players who were there before the 2018 season:
J.C. Tretter
Joel Bitonio
Myles Garrett
Larry Ogunjobi
Rashard Higgins
On offense, their QB, top 3 rushers, 4 of their 5 tops in receiving yards, and 3/5 offensive lineman were acquired after 2018.
On defense 2/4 their defensive line, both of their safeties, both of their starting corners, their nickel corner, and their entire LB rotation were acquired after 2018.
I'd say the Browns are at best a year ahead of the Giants in their rebuild arch. Lots of the principals on their team arrived the year Gettleman arrived in NY.
The past 4 seasons have been executing on all the talent on the roster and now people realize it's maxed out so time to blow it up and rebuild.
Makes sense.
Giants obtain #4 overall pick, and Cleveland's two 2nd round picks (#33 and #35). Giants already had #34 so would have 3 picks in a row to kick off second round.
Walk away with:
Bradley Chubb at #4
Will Hernandez at #32
Nick Chubb at #33
Darius Leonard at #34
quick edit
Newsflash: this isn't the "media", so get the fuck off that boogeyman (I'm sure you rail against the media in other aspects of your life also) -- these are other Giants fans.
Anyone with eyes knows that DG has been a terrible GM. And for fucks sake, DG is one of your "heroes"? Really?
You answered your own question. No, it is not relevant. The rosters and the FO have entirely turned over for the Browns.
Unless you think the jersey/laundy has some magical powers, then what you said is absurd
#1 A tier ! edge rusher (whose presence will allow the defense to play press coverage) by not giving QBs all day to pick us apart.
#2 A legit @1 wide receiver (who can open-up the deep zones for Dan Jones)
Good coaching has already proven that it can get excellent play out of the rest of the team.
Again, WTF?
- Dolphins start 1-7
- Dolphins go 4-4 in the second half finishing 5-11
The Dolphins are now 9-5 in the second year of Flores (also a product of Belichick).
Look at Judge & the Giants. Start 1-7 and are 4-2 since in year 1 of the program.
No more excuses. No more “years away” talk. There needs to be a substantial jump NEXT year.
Compare it to us, we nabbed apparently a Pro Bowl TE in 2017, along with Gallman and Tomlinson, the type of solid pros you need. We then took Barkley, Hernandez and Lorenzo Carter. We added a QB, jury still out and tried to draft a franchise LT, jury out and a cornerstone CB but he's out in Kansas City now and spent the 17th pick on Dexter Lawrence.
So if we compare position by position and keep it to the first 3 rounds how do we stack up?
Myles Garrett > Dexter Lawrence
Baker Mayfield > Daniel Jones
Denzel Ward > Oops not on the team
Nick Chubb > Saquon Barkley
Jedrick Wills > Andrew Thomas.
The silver lining, potentially is that Mayfield slumped as a Sophomore even with weapons all over the place because his OL was junk. They changed offenses, added a stud LT and RG and voila 10-4. The core talent starting in 2017 is starting to be the foundation and they have hit on high picks and lucked out with Chubb.
So, it's possible as the OL settles, Thomas has improved, Gates looks like a keeper and hopefully between our OGs, 2 of the 3 are competent and Matt Peart takes a leap, the OL is less a worry. Barkley returns next year, maybe we have a new OC and Jones is healthy and maybe Engram takes a leap (not off a bridge, I know what you are all thinking). Suddenly a horrible offense could be competent and year three is usually where a QB shows who he's going to be. We can't undo any of those picks, so it's up to these coaches to get them to reach their full potential which I think they will.
Remember, CLE went 8-8 a year after 0-16 and were the chic SB pick, they craterered with a bad OL and a Coach not ready for the top job. Mayfield was a question mark, Odell was being Odell and they go 6-10. They finally found the right coordinator and coach, fixed the OL and their young defensive studs delivered on their draft status.
It's absolutely possible this happens next year, IF a lot goes right. Jones and Barkley have to heal, we need the OL to mature and improve, we need some speed and talent at WR and we need to find a disruptive edge player and at least one more CB. It's not impossible, but we could also lose Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Logan Ryan to FA. This is the most critical off season in recent memory. The upward trajectory is there, the coaching is mostly there, a lot has to gel but it absolutely can.