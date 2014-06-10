for display only
Dan Duggan's Athletic Article - Rebuild Time

GiantsRage2007 : 12/21/2020 12:13 pm
From his Brown's Post-Game Athletic article

Sunday’s loss ensures that the Giants will finish with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in eight seasons. Their lack of progress was evident on Sunday night since the Browns improved to 10-4 just three seasons after going 0-16 in 2017.

The Browns and Giants had the top two picks in the 2018 draft. The Browns took Mayfield, while the Giants took running back Saquon Barkley, who has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL in Week 2. The Browns are 23-22-1 since the 2018 draft and are headed to the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the Giants 14-32 over the past three seasons.

The dynamics of each franchise have been different, but Cleveland’s upward trajectory and success this season show how quickly teams can rebuild in the NFL.

How quickly teams can rebuild ... except the Giants!
But DG is doing a great job!  
Section331 : 12/21/2020 12:14 pm : link
!
Cleveland's been rebuilding for 30 years.  
MOOPS : 12/21/2020 12:16 pm : link
You mean they finally got something right?
Weren’t there questions  
Giantimistic : 12/21/2020 12:18 pm : link
About Mayfield being a bust in year 2.

Maybe we wait one more year.
Cleveland had 1000 first round picks but  
90.Cal : 12/21/2020 12:19 pm : link
Great comparison.
RE: Cleveland's been rebuilding for 30 years.  
HomerJones45 : 12/21/2020 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15088006 MOOPS said:
Quote:
You mean they finally got something right?
This version of the Browns wasn't organized until 1999 and started as an expansion team.
Not that I am defending Gettleman...because I don't care if he stays  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/21/2020 12:22 pm : link
or goes...
But he obviously has been building this team from the inside out...to a fault.
Our Dline and OLine have been rehauled. CB, Safety, and LB have been somewhat addressed. RB was a major investment. QB was a high pick. Now tell me the positions that have been ignored.
Um, what exactly have they been doing?  
BLUATHRT : 12/21/2020 12:22 pm : link
These writers are such garbage.
I agree that the Giants are a mess and have been  
beatrixkiddo : 12/21/2020 12:24 pm : link
For far too long. However this is the very definition of cherry picking data, for his argument. Why start at 2018? How about where both teams have been prior to that? Browns have picked at the top of every draft until very recent for the greater part of the past 2 decades. They have been rebuilding for far longer than the Giants have.
we have been  
Enzo : 12/21/2020 12:24 pm : link
rebuilding. The problem is the moron in charge of it.
RE: Cleveland had 1000 first round picks but  
HomerJones45 : 12/21/2020 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15088012 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Great comparison.
#1 pick spent onqb's Manziel, Quinn, Weedon in the last 10-12 years. Ouch
RE: Cleveland had 1000 first round picks but  
cokeduplt : 12/21/2020 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15088012 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Great comparison.


Maybe We would have more picks if we had a GM that was allergic to trading down.
Misleading...most rebuilds start when you draft your QB!  
edavisiii : 12/21/2020 12:28 pm : link
Daniel Jones was taken a year after Baker. We are a year behind them. GMen tried to get one or year out of Eli and that set us back. If you compare Cleveland's team last year to our team this year, they are very similar. If fact, we are in better shape then Cleveland was last year because we have a Head coach in place and they did not. What sucks about DJ's injury is the fact people were seeing growth in the two games he did not turn the ball over. People forget....Last years Cleveland fans were ready to declare Mayfield a bust. Giants had two bad games and now the writers who praised them two weeks ago are looking to increase clicks from fans still sore over last nights loss. This team is flawed but it has fight, it is well coached and It has some good building blocks. I put up with 18 years of not sniffing the playoffs in the 70's. The franchise was totally inept. This team is better then last years by a lot even though the record does not show it. Add an edge rusher, #1 WR, to a healthy Barkley and DJ, put the two corners back in the secondary and this team can compete.
I think the point is...  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/21/2020 12:31 pm : link
From 2017 to now...

Browns 0-16 to playoffs
Giants 3-13 to 3 losing seasons in a row

Giants have 3 players left from 2017.

We have an entire new team of players. Traded for and drafted by the person in charge - oh, as well as a 2nd coaching staff.

And we are still a losing team.

RE: Cleveland had 1000 first round picks but  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/21/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15088012 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Great comparison.


You mean first rounders like Tony Richardson, Corey Coleman and Danny Shelton?

The Browns front office was a disaster pre-2018. Seems weird that you'd point to their pre-2018 draft picks as a reason they are good now. The only one of value was Myles Garrett.
RE: Cleveland had 1000 first round picks but  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2020 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15088012 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Great comparison.

Those picks weren't gifted to them by the league. Stockpiling picks (and choosing good players) is part of accelerating a rebuild.
I guess we can blame DG  
5BowlsSoon : 12/21/2020 12:39 pm : link
For selecting Saquon and Baker in the first rounds.

Clearly we would be a much better team had we taken Josh Allen the qb and some stud WR instead of Baker.

The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
Go Terps : 12/21/2020 12:41 pm : link
Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.
I think the better argument  
jvm52106 : 12/21/2020 12:44 pm : link
is should we have drafted a QB at 2 (or Oline- Nelson) when the Browns went with Mayfield, instead of a RB on a team that was in decline at QB and had a horrible Oline.
well  
hitdog42 : 12/21/2020 12:51 pm : link
the giants used the #2 on a RB who has been hurt more often then not and is well a RB.
they used a 2nd rounder on regressing OG replaced by a 6th rounder who isnt even that good.
used the 6 pick on a QB who has shown very little.
pay golden tate 10$ a year because they have no WRs.

they will have the most expensive front of a 3-4 in football next year if they retain guys. So while that is the success of this sub 500 every year team... it will also come at a hefty cost.

So we can cheer that we won the OBJ trade or that our stud D coordinator has made the team look better then the talent, we are still in rebuild mode and DG shouldnt be the guy doing it.


Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 12:52 pm : link
Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
Can I  
Giants : 12/21/2020 12:53 pm : link
get my time back from reading that comparison
When Collinsworth  
lugnut : 12/21/2020 12:54 pm : link
and the other guy were rattling off Browns players names last night, I couldn't believe how many I recalled because they were first-round names. Mayfield and Garrett, sure... but it was just one after another. Kinda funny.
RE: The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
ryanmkeane : 12/21/2020 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.

2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.

It’s tough to make progress when Barkley misses time in years 2 and 3  
The_Boss : 12/21/2020 12:59 pm : link
And Jones smells like a bust..

I’ll admit there’s been progress this year, however minimal it is. But it’s not enough to justify continuing with this buffoon of a general manager.
RE: RE: The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
Go Terps : 12/21/2020 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15088082 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.


2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.


My expectation is something more than three seconds worst offense in the league.

And again, the last two league MVPs were second year players.
Another great example of why you should not pay to read this crap.  
Red Dog : 12/21/2020 1:07 pm : link
.
this team is close very close its  
Gettledogman : 12/21/2020 1:10 pm : link
A passrusher and wr away from being a dominant group. Sure we need a few other pieces another corner another LB but itss close. I love the coach too. Ballsy moves last night. I like young DJ and i think the time off will do him some good. He was getting in his head a little too much. that D last night was impressive. Cleveland had to fight very hard to win a game they needed and they did. Baker was on fire all night and didnt have to worry about Bradberry either.

You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.
RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
HomerJones45 : 12/21/2020 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.
Thank you. I am sure we all benefit from your acumen.

Just as a point of inquiry for those of us not as astute as yourself, what tells you that Shurmur would not have been 5-9 at this point in this division with the addition of Martinez, a full season of Williams, Bradbury, Ryan and Frackell to the defense and Thomas to the o-line?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
The_Boss : 12/21/2020 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15088100 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15088082 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.


2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.




My expectation is something more than three seconds worst offense in the league.

And again, the last two league MVPs were second year players.


When you’re picking inside the top 10 you expect those players to be among the best at their position league-wide. Ok. Barkley is a very good player but he’s a RB and there are plenty of guys better than him not taken at fucking 2nd overall. But being truly honest with ourselves, does anybody really see Jones and Thomas as top tiered players in this league?
RE: well  
chopperhatch : 12/21/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15088072 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the giants used the #2 on a RB who has been hurt more often then not and is well a RB.
they used a 2nd rounder on regressing OG replaced by a 6th rounder who isnt even that good.
used the 6 pick on a QB who has shown very little.
pay golden tate 10$ a year because they have no WRs.

they will have the most expensive front of a 3-4 in football next year if they retain guys. So while that is the success of this sub 500 every year team... it will also come at a hefty cost.

So we can cheer that we won the OBJ trade or that our stud D coordinator has made the team look better then the talent, we are still in rebuild mode and DG shouldnt be the guy doing it.



Number 2 pick on a rb who had 2000 AP yards his rookie year. Had what? 5 TD runs of 50+ that same year. Had similar production last year after missing 3 games. But yea, terrible pick and JUST a RB.

Number 6 pick on a QB who had set a record or something for TDs as a rookie. Has a poor 2nd season under a new system, but sure lets focus on failure instead of the promise they have shown.

That said, I am pretty much off the Jones bandwagon because he has that deer in headlights look....all the time. He is too mechanical. But to say he doesnt have the physical ability to be a starter in this league is just wrong.

Totally agree on Hernandez. He was the lone decent player on a perennially awful UTEP team. I also dont think he gets extended.

Barkley is cost controlled and is playing for another contract. If he lights it up again next year, we have the 5th year option and 2 chances to franchise him.

Not as disastrous as other yeams' first rounders.
RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.


I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.
RE: well  
chopperhatch : 12/21/2020 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15088072 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the giants used the #2 on a RB who has been hurt more often then not and is well a RB.
they used a 2nd rounder on regressing OG replaced by a 6th rounder who isnt even that good.
used the 6 pick on a QB who has shown very little.
pay golden tate 10$ a year because they have no WRs.

they will have the most expensive front of a 3-4 in football next year if they retain guys. So while that is the success of this sub 500 every year team... it will also come at a hefty cost.

So we can cheer that we won the OBJ trade or that our stud D coordinator has made the team look better then the talent, we are still in rebuild mode and DG shouldnt be the guy doing it.



Number 2 pick on a rb who had 2000 AP yards his rookie year. Had what? 5 TD runs of 50+ that same year. Had similar production last year after missing 3 games. But yea, terrible pick and JUST a RB.

Number 6 pick on a QB who had set a record or something for TDs as a rookie. Has a poor 2nd season under a new system, but sure lets focus on failure instead of the promise they have shown.

That said, I am pretty much off the Jones bandwagon because he has that deer in headlights look....all the time. He is too mechanical. But to say he doesnt have the physical ability to be a starter in this league is just wrong.

Totally agree on Hernandez. He was the lone decent player on a perennially awful UTEP team. I also dont think he gets extended.

Barkley is cost controlled and is playing for another contract. If he lights it up again next year, we have the 5th year option and 2 chances to franchise him.

Not as disastrous as other yeams' first rounders.
Cleveland is a poor comparison ....as they have won nothing  
George from PA : 12/21/2020 1:23 pm : link
I wouldn't replace our team with their.....

I.will bet...Giants win another Super Bowl before Cleveland.

How many #1 picks have they had?

The Giants have issues....but no way....do I view Cleveland as a successful comparison
great points and  
Gettledogman : 12/21/2020 1:26 pm : link
put Barkley behind this OL.. ok Saquon is a game changer he needs to stay healthy. This OL will help that and now we know we have a solid 1 2 punch too. Add a Wr will make Sheppard and Slayton and Engram much better.

A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.
RE: RE: well  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/21/2020 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15088118 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15088072 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


the giants used the #2 on a RB who has been hurt more often then not and is well a RB.
they used a 2nd rounder on regressing OG replaced by a 6th rounder who isnt even that good.
used the 6 pick on a QB who has shown very little.
pay golden tate 10$ a year because they have no WRs.

they will have the most expensive front of a 3-4 in football next year if they retain guys. So while that is the success of this sub 500 every year team... it will also come at a hefty cost.

So we can cheer that we won the OBJ trade or that our stud D coordinator has made the team look better then the talent, we are still in rebuild mode and DG shouldnt be the guy doing it.





Number 2 pick on a rb who had 2000 AP yards his rookie year. Had what? 5 TD runs of 50+ that same year. Had similar production last year after missing 3 games. But yea, terrible pick and JUST a RB.

Number 6 pick on a QB who had set a record or something for TDs as a rookie. Has a poor 2nd season under a new system, but sure lets focus on failure instead of the promise they have shown.

That said, I am pretty much off the Jones bandwagon because he has that deer in headlights look....all the time. He is too mechanical. But to say he doesnt have the physical ability to be a starter in this league is just wrong.

Totally agree on Hernandez. He was the lone decent player on a perennially awful UTEP team. I also dont think he gets extended.

Barkley is cost controlled and is playing for another contract. If he lights it up again next year, we have the 5th year option and 2 chances to franchise him.

Not as disastrous as other yeams' first rounders.


Fair take. This draft is loaded with WR talent. I think we nab one and it instantly upgrades our offense. Whether or not we are running a good system... that can be debated. I thought Kitchens did a good job calling plays last night. Used the playaction to our advantage...unlike Garrett who seemed to force it sometimes.
Let's see  
Jeever : 12/21/2020 1:31 pm : link
We're on our 3rd coaching staff in a few years. Our QB is on his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 years. Our rookie LT had no pre season to acclimate to his new job. Our RB has a torn ACL. Not making excuses, just stating facts.

I like our new coaching staff. They seem to have the players respect and they seem to be all pulling in the same direction. The team is still bereft of talent. I like the fact that we saturated our draft on the OL. Next year we can saturate around WR and Edge.
Giants  
Fred in Atlanta : 12/21/2020 1:38 pm : link
Tried to "rebuild" while trying to win with Eli. The true start of the rebuild was when Jones started or this year with the retirement of Eli and bringing in Judge as coach depending on your interpretation. This is a young team and is just starting to rebuild. Cleveland has been rebuilding for a while.
Somewhat lazy comparison  
LG in NYC : 12/21/2020 1:43 pm : link
but is anyone going to really argue that the Giants haven't underachieved on multiple high draft picks or are rebuilding at a painfully slow rate?

this team is bottom of the barrel in the NFL right now and has been for several years. They are currently pathetic.

that said, I like Judge a lot and am hopeful they have gotten that important component right (finally).
Now we just need a good GM and a massive infusion of talent and many key positions.
RE: Somewhat lazy comparison  
81_Great_Dane : 12/21/2020 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15088168 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
but is anyone going to really argue that the Giants haven't underachieved on multiple high draft picks or are rebuilding at a painfully slow rate?

this team is bottom of the barrel in the NFL right now and has been for several years. They are currently pathetic.

that said, I like Judge a lot and am hopeful they have gotten that important component right (finally).
Now we just need a good GM and a massive infusion of talent and many key positions.
Judge is a rookie HC and has been on his own learning curve. I like him a lot but it's not like having mid-career Parcells on the sidelines. Remember that Parcells won 3 games his first season as HC. It's a big jump from coordinator to HC.

I know there's a lot of rage on BBI but I think the team is progressing in a lot of important ways. The O-line rebuild seems to be working. The D line is ferocious. The secondary is the best it's been in years, even if it's not that deep. They finally have a linebacker who makes plays in Martinez.

They really, REALLY need to upgrade the pass rush and get some weapons on offense. As for Jones, I don't know what to think at this point.
RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15088114 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.


The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol
The funnier thing is you think they would be making  
LBH15 : 12/21/2020 2:16 pm : link
the playoffs because they are good.
I think there can also both be plenty of optimism around Judge  
NoGainDayne : 12/21/2020 2:21 pm : link
and also a malaise around people trying to tell us how great we should all feel about our 5-11 or 6-10 team. Feels perfectly logical to me to see plenty you like in Judge and plenty you don't like about the Giants organization
We had our chances at a rebuild  
RUNYG : 12/21/2020 2:23 pm : link
But took a RB #2 overall and then a reached on a QB at #6 overall.

I won’t bash the Jones pick as I am for picking QB wherever in the draft if you believe he is the guy which DG clearly did. The Saquon pick was the worst. Set this franchise back. Awful, just awful.
RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2020 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.


This statement is just a word salad. Nobody knew a damn thing about Joe Judge.
RE: RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15088212 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088114 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.



The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol


Yea I would pass on being 6-10, getting steamrolled in the first round, and picking 19th to pick 7th. It’s an easy choice.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15088236 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088212 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088114 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.



The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol



Yea I would pass on being 6-10, getting steamrolled in the first round, and picking 19th to pick 7th. It’s an easy choice.


You have no idea we would get steamrolled. We played each of the potential number 5's.

Lost to TB by 2.
Beat Seattle.
Gave Rams all they could handle on the road.

You are just a typical mouth-breathing dumb fan after a couple of bad losses.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15088243 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088236 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088212 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088114 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.



The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol



Yea I would pass on being 6-10, getting steamrolled in the first round, and picking 19th to pick 7th. It’s an easy choice.



You have no idea we would get steamrolled. We played each of the potential number 5's.

Lost to TB by 2.
Beat Seattle.
Gave Rams all they could handle on the road.

You are just a typical mouth-breathing dumb fan after a couple of bad losses.


So? The Jets beat the Rams. Would the Jets not get steamrolled in a playoff game?

This team has 0 chance of winning a playoff game.
RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15088230 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



This statement is just a word salad. Nobody knew a damn thing about Joe Judge.


I'm talking about now looking back. Obviously no one knew much of Judge the day he was hired. Everyone was busy crying about how we were going to hire Garrett as head coach.
The differences between Giants and Browns...  
AdamBrag : 12/21/2020 2:36 pm : link
Offensive line - Baker had all day to throw. When Jones' has that long to throw, he looks really good, as well. This season, the Browns have a top 5 pass blocking offensive line. The Giants have a bottom 5 pass blocking offensive line. The offensive line is not fixed.

Coaching - The Browns offense is the offense that the Giants want to run. It is so much better coached though. It plays to Baker's strengths, running play action a lot and rolling him out where he's better. It also uses a lot of pre-snap motion to simplify things for Baker. The Giants offense plays to Jones' weaknesses. Despite being one of the better play action passers in the NFL, Jones' almost never runs play action. Until recently, there were very few designed runs for Jones (a strength of his). Offensive coordinator is a big need for the Giants.

The premise of the article that the Browns have run some masterful rebuild while the Giants are a disaster is ridiculous though.
Please point  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 2:38 pm : link
To the game where Jones looked “really good”.
RE: Please point  
RUNYG : 12/21/2020 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15088257 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
To the game where Jones looked “really good”.

Ditto.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Cleveland is on their 3rd head coach since drafting Mayfield  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15088247 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088243 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088236 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088212 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088114 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088073 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Is one game over .500 in that span and really only started to play well after Beckham went down, who by the way, is still on their team. Oh, and they picked up Kareem Hunt, who is one of the biggest shitbags in the NFL.

I’ll take Judge and where we’re at right now. Anyone who knows football knows it’s obvious that the trajectory of this franchise changed the day he was hired.



I’d rather be in the playoffs than be on some moral high ground of not signing Kareem Hunt but that’s just me.



The funny thing is, this team still could be in the playoffs in a few weeks but more than half the board here would rather pass for the "draft pick". Lol



Yea I would pass on being 6-10, getting steamrolled in the first round, and picking 19th to pick 7th. It’s an easy choice.



You have no idea we would get steamrolled. We played each of the potential number 5's.

Lost to TB by 2.
Beat Seattle.
Gave Rams all they could handle on the road.

You are just a typical mouth-breathing dumb fan after a couple of bad losses.



So? The Jets beat the Rams. Would the Jets not get steamrolled in a playoff game?

This team has 0 chance of winning a playoff game.


It's amazing that someone who apparently follows the NFL could be this clueless.
What am I clueless about?  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 2:54 pm : link
You actually think this team is winning a playoff game? Please explain yourself with something more than “we almost beat these teams!!!”
RE: should we have drafted a QB at 2 ...  
Trainmaster : 12/21/2020 2:57 pm : link
Would you rather have Darnold or Josh Rosen vs Barkley?

20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.

Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.



RE: What am I clueless about?  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15088286 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You actually think this team is winning a playoff game? Please explain yourself with something more than “we almost beat these teams!!!”


Logic would tell you that’s a pretty good fucking reason wouldn’t it? Or am I crazy?

Are they going to be playing a different game in the playoffs? Are there different rules? Playing with a different ball?

And obviously I’m not talking about playing without Jones.
RE: RE: What am I clueless about?  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15088293 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088286 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


You actually think this team is winning a playoff game? Please explain yourself with something more than “we almost beat these teams!!!”



Logic would tell you that’s a pretty good fucking reason wouldn’t it? Or am I crazy?

Are they going to be playing a different game in the playoffs? Are there different rules? Playing with a different ball?

And obviously I’m not talking about playing without Jones.


It’s really not a good reason. Good teams come out flat or lose games they shouldn’t in the regular season all the time. The playoffs, that’s less likely to happen.

I’ll ask again, about this team besides “almost” gives you the idea they could win a playoff game?
RE: RE: should we have drafted a QB at 2 ...  
RUNYG : 12/21/2020 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15088290 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Would you rather have Darnold or Josh Rosen vs Barkley?

20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.

Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.

Can people stop referencing Eli and what happened over 15 years ago?

This is a completely different NFL. You have young QBs like Allen, Murray, Herbert, etc balling out. The Cardinals decided Rosen was not the guy and moved on and they were right as Rosen is sitting in the stands on the Bucs.

You get two years and that’s it. And in those two years you need to show something. The only Jones has shown is he has perfect the art of turning over the football.
teams don't prepare more for playoff games?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2020 3:07 pm : link
We beat Seattle because they were coasting and didn't take it seriously. Kudos to the Giants for doing their job and shame on Seattle for not. You think if we had to line up against Seattle again on the road that game plays out remotely that way?

Nobody the Giants play is going to look past them like Seattle did. Look at how Arizona took them seriously and carved them up the very next week.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
Sonic Youth : 12/21/2020 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15088108 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15088100 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15088082 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.


2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.




My expectation is something more than three seconds worst offense in the league.

And again, the last two league MVPs were second year players.



When you’re picking inside the top 10 you expect those players to be among the best at their position league-wide. Ok. Barkley is a very good player but he’s a RB and there are plenty of guys better than him not taken at fucking 2nd overall. But being truly honest with ourselves, does anybody really see Jones and Thomas as top tiered players in this league?
I can see Thomas growing into that. I do not see it with Jones at all. That doesn't mean Jones is bad, but his ceiling seems to be always being around the 10th-ish best QB in the league.
RE: this team is close very close its  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 12/21/2020 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15088104 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
A passrusher and wr away from being a dominant group. Sure we need a few other pieces another corner another LB but itss close. I love the coach too. Ballsy moves last night. I like young DJ and i think the time off will do him some good. He was getting in his head a little too much. that D last night was impressive. Cleveland had to fight very hard to win a game they needed and they did. Baker was on fire all night and didnt have to worry about Bradberry either.

You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.


You're a propaganda machine and the weak attempts to cover up the GM's failures are a joke. DJ in his own head? Great pick at 6, boss!
RE: RE: should we have drafted a QB at 2 ...  
Sonic Youth : 12/21/2020 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15088290 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Would you rather have Darnold or Josh Rosen vs Barkley?

20/20 hindsight might suggest Josh Allen QB vs Barkley, but there were a lot of "Josh Allen is Jeff George 2.0" discussions.

Right now, the Daniel Jones pick seems questionable due to turnovers and health, but there were questions about Eli into year 4 (three pick 6 game vs Ravens late in 2007). Too early to say.



1) As RUNYG said, that was 15 yeas ago, and the NFL is very different.
2) That game was against the Vikings
Well we did in fact beat Seattle on the road just 2 short weeks ago  
Chris684 : 12/21/2020 3:17 pm : link
so I'm not talking about just "almost"

I see in another post Ten Ton would like to cheapen that win and chalk it up to Seattle "looking passed" us which is typical of the way it goes around here.

The bottom line is lesser seeds/wildcards teams come from weak divisions have definitely found playoff success on occasion.

I'm not telling you they'd go on a run, I'm not even saying they'd win round 1. I'm just saying that under Judge they've shown an ability to hang around in and even win unfavorable matchups.

Regardless, getting to the playoffs is probably better for the franchise than is the difference of picking somewhere in the middle of round 1.

And strictly from the point of view of a fan, I have no idea why anyone would prefer to not to go to the playoffs.
RE: Well we did in fact beat Seattle on the road just 2 short weeks ago  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2020 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15088314 Chris684 said:
Quote:
so I'm not talking about just "almost"

I see in another post Ten Ton would like to cheapen that win and chalk it up to Seattle "looking passed" us which is typical of the way it goes around here.

The bottom line is lesser seeds/wildcards teams come from weak divisions have definitely found playoff success on occasion.

I'm not telling you they'd go on a run, I'm not even saying they'd win round 1. I'm just saying that under Judge they've shown an ability to hang around in and even win unfavorable matchups.

Regardless, getting to the playoffs is probably better for the franchise than is the difference of picking somewhere in the middle of round 1.

And strictly from the point of view of a fan, I have no idea why anyone would prefer to not to go to the playoffs.


You’ve yet to give an actual reason why you think they can win a playoff game.
Plot twist i'd like to see:  
NoGainDayne : 12/21/2020 3:33 pm : link
Gettledogman is actually a bot that our "computer guys" wrote to spread pro DG propaganda
Numbers don’t lie folks  
MtDizzle : 12/21/2020 3:34 pm : link
Jerry Reese's three worst years as Giants GM:
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33

Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
5-9 (2020)
TOTAL: 14-32
RE: Numbers don’t lie folks  
Sonic Youth : 12/21/2020 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15088333 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Jerry Reese's three worst years as Giants GM:
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33

Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
5-9 (2020)
TOTAL: 14-32
But didn't you hear? the JR era was apparently the worst period of Giants history, such a dark era, with dark years, other than, you know, the two superbowls.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: It was JR's time to go, and he did not draft well or address the issues on the team well towards the end of his tenure -- but the histrionics of posters that put him in a Ray Handley style category are just absurd.
Stefanski and his staff are clearly the main difference....  
Simms11 : 12/21/2020 3:42 pm : link
Browns have had talent for a few years now. It appears that scheme and coaching have made them into a very good team, capable of going to the playoffs. I think we have some of that on place, however the talent part needs to be improved in certain areas of the team. I also think Garrett's syste. Needs to be reworked. Maybe Judge should bring in an offensive consultant for Garrett this off-season.
RE: this team is close very close its  
Justlurking : 12/21/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15088104 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
A passrusher and wr away from being a dominant group. Sure we need a few other pieces another corner another LB but itss close. I love the coach too. Ballsy moves last night. I like young DJ and i think the time off will do him some good. He was getting in his head a little too much. that D last night was impressive. Cleveland had to fight very hard to win a game they needed and they did. Baker was on fire all night and didnt have to worry about Bradberry either.

You dopes want to sell me your shares all the time not understanding intrinsic value. Whoever wrote that stupid article forget tthe last 20 yrs of failure for the Browns.


LOL
RE: Numbers don’t lie folks  
Justlurking : 12/21/2020 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15088333 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Jerry Reese's three worst years as Giants GM:
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33

Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
5-9 (2020)
TOTAL: 14-32


And an 11-5 in the mix of those 4 years. Now we are just irrelevant. Gettleman is an abject failure
RE: great points and  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2020 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15088129 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
put Barkley behind this OL.. ok Saquon is a game changer he needs to stay healthy. This OL will help that and now we know we have a solid 1 2 punch too. Add a Wr will make Sheppard and Slayton and Engram much better.

A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.

Your hero is the reason this team continues to suck.

GTFO.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have had 5 first rounders in three years  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2020 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15088100 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15088082 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15088052 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Three of those picks were in the top six.

The return on those picks had been pathetic.


2 of the top 6 picks you mentioned are from 2019 and 2020, QB and LT. What sort of return are you expecting within the first 2 seasons? That's like putting 50 million in the bank and expecting a big return within the first 2 years. They are the two hardest positions in the NFL. Just give it a bit more time man. Jesus.




My expectation is something more than three seconds worst offense in the league.

And again, the last two league MVPs were second year players.

Why bother? Ryan is as delusional as the DG-sycophant.
Wow  
Boatie Warrant : 12/21/2020 3:59 pm : link
Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid
Giants still a few pieces away  
Breeze_94 : 12/21/2020 4:07 pm : link
Bring back Leo, sign an EDGE. Let Dalvin and Ryan walk. McKinney replaced Logan at FS, Lawrence moves to NT and Hill takes over Lawrence’s spot.

Round 1 grab a WR- Chase, Smith, Waddle
Round 2- I love Pat Freiermuth. He is the all around TE that fits this team much better than Engram does.
Round 3- Corner
RE: Numbers don’t lie folks  
Trainmaster : 12/21/2020 4:09 pm : link
Reese in 2007 inherited a team that had been to the playoffs the last 2 years.

Gettleman inherited Reese's 2017 3-13 dumpster fire. Gettleman has been far from perfect, but he didn't exactly start even in neutral territory. He started from a very deep hole.

Also, you could argue the rebuild started in earnest only in 2019. It seems apparent that "fixing things in the short term for one last playoff run for Eli" were the marching orders in 2017 and 2018, which hampered the rebuild.

RE: RE: great points and  
Gettledogman : 12/21/2020 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15088354 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15088129 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


put Barkley behind this OL.. ok Saquon is a game changer he needs to stay healthy. This OL will help that and now we know we have a solid 1 2 punch too. Add a Wr will make Sheppard and Slayton and Engram much better.

A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.


Your hero is the reason this team continues to suck.

GTFO.


Heard the same shit with my last heroes handle -Coughlin's Rules dick head -you dopes were wrong then and your wrong now. So many are blind and I like pointing it out. This team is going to be a Champion you can see it, a few more pieces and they will be very difficult to beat. The media is always wrong. They tried running Parcells out of town in the beginning too even though he kept telling them they were close.
RE: RE: Numbers don’t lie folks  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15088373 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Reese in 2007 inherited a team that had been to the playoffs the last 2 years.

Gettleman inherited Reese's 2017 3-13 dumpster fire. Gettleman has been far from perfect, but he didn't exactly start even in neutral territory. He started from a very deep hole.

Also, you could argue the rebuild started in earnest only in 2019. It seems apparent that "fixing things in the short term for one last playoff run for Eli" were the marching orders in 2017 and 2018, which hampered the rebuild.


Gettleman signed on for that plan in 2018, he doesn't get to run from it just because it was doomed to failure.

He didn't have to take the job - or maybe he did, since there isn't another NFL franchise that would have even considered hiring him as their GM.
RE: RE: RE: great points and  
LBH15 : 12/21/2020 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15088377 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
.


How's the GM of the Year vote count...is he close?
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/21/2020 4:17 pm : link
People cite the Browns/Cardinals as examples of teams that have been worse than us since DG took over and are now competitive - not that they are sterling examples of quality team building.
RE: Wow  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid


Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.
RE: RE: Wow  
Boatie Warrant : 12/21/2020 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid



Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.


So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2020 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15088447 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid



Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.



So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much


Fine, I'll address it.

None of Cleveland's first round draft picks from 2016 or earlier are on their roster, so that too is irrelevant and pointless.

For the record, since 2015 the Giants have had five picks in the top 10 of the draft, the Browns have had 3.

Want to try again?
...  
christian : 12/21/2020 5:10 pm : link
I expect and won't be surprised for this group to get another year to prove they have what it takes to produce a playoff team.

The 2019 Browns cobbled together 6 wins, fired their staff and management, and turned that uncertainty into a 10 win team.

If the thesis is true:

* Barkley is a great running back and quick healer
* Jones will combine his productivity from last year with fewer turnovers
* Williams is a cornerstone defender
* 2020 produced 3 starters + Gates on the olline
* Gettleman's 2020 UFA is more reflective of his skill than 18/19
*His drafts net several contributors a year
* The Giants have ample cap space to make a few moves

Then I think 10 wins is a pretty decent expectation for next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Boatie Warrant : 12/21/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15088460 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088447 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid



Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.



So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much



Fine, I'll address it.

None of Cleveland's first round draft picks from 2016 or earlier are on their roster, so that too is irrelevant and pointless.

For the record, since 2015 the Giants have had five picks in the top 10 of the draft, the Browns have had 3.

Want to try again?


So its not relevant in a discussion about how a team is run or rebuilt that their picks are not on the team ( or re re rebuilt in the Browns case)? That they have messed up their drafts over and over and over again.

Whatever floats your boat
RE: ...  
LBH15 : 12/21/2020 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15088478 christian said:
Quote:
I expect and won't be surprised for this group to get another year to prove they have what it takes to produce a playoff team.

The 2019 Browns cobbled together 6 wins, fired their staff and management, and turned that uncertainty into a 10 win team.

If the thesis is true:

* Barkley is a great running back and quick healer
* Jones will combine his productivity from last year with fewer turnovers
* Williams is a cornerstone defender
* 2020 produced 3 starters + Gates on the olline
* Gettleman's 2020 UFA is more reflective of his skill than 18/19
*His drafts net several contributors a year
* The Giants have ample cap space to make a few moves

Then I think 10 wins is a pretty decent expectation for next year.


To win 10 games next year, Jones will clearly need to become a star.

Possible, but it would unexpected.
whether you like it or not  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/21/2020 5:59 pm : link
the Browns have been in a longer rebuild mode than the Giants and have collected a fair amount of talent over that time --

The Giants were gutted and have been rebuilding over the last three years -- we are one or two years away from having the talent that the Browns now have

I expect to see the talent filled in this year and have the Giants make a jump -- but there will probably still be a hole or two that can be exploited.

The Giants just don't have the weapons that match up well with the Browns and two of our best CBs and our QB were out this past Sunday. But you have to be able to score more than 20 points in a game -- which the Giants have been struggling with. You also have to be able to get to the passer.


RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15088483 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 15088460 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088447 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid



Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.



So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much



Fine, I'll address it.

None of Cleveland's first round draft picks from 2016 or earlier are on their roster, so that too is irrelevant and pointless.

For the record, since 2015 the Giants have had five picks in the top 10 of the draft, the Browns have had 3.

Want to try again?



So its not relevant in a discussion about how a team is run or rebuilt that their picks are not on the team ( or re re rebuilt in the Browns case)? That they have messed up their drafts over and over and over again.

Whatever floats your boat


Not if you want an evaluation of the current regime. Nobody making the decisions in Cleveland had anything to do with their past. Not relevant.
RE: whether you like it or not  
christian : 12/21/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15088555 gidiefor said:
Quote:
the Browns have been in a longer rebuild mode than the Giants and have collected a fair amount of talent over that time


Of the Cleveland Brown starters last night, these are the players who were there before the 2018 season:

J.C. Tretter
Joel Bitonio
Myles Garrett
Larry Ogunjobi
Rashard Higgins

On offense, their QB, top 3 rushers, 4 of their 5 tops in receiving yards, and 3/5 offensive lineman were acquired after 2018.

On defense 2/4 their defensive line, both of their safeties, both of their starting corners, their nickel corner, and their entire LB rotation were acquired after 2018.

I'd say the Browns are at best a year ahead of the Giants in their rebuild arch. Lots of the principals on their team arrived the year Gettleman arrived in NY.
Oh  
pjcas18 : 12/21/2020 7:00 pm : link
I see. Now it's rebuild time.

The past 4 seasons have been executing on all the talent on the roster and now people realize it's maxed out so time to blow it up and rebuild.

Makes sense.
The deal that should have been made was trade overall #2  
LBH15 : 12/21/2020 7:14 pm : link
to Browns back in 2018. They wanted Mayfield and Barkley.

Giants obtain #4 overall pick, and Cleveland's two 2nd round picks (#33 and #35). Giants already had #34 so would have 3 picks in a row to kick off second round.

Walk away with:
Bradley Chubb at #4
Will Hernandez at #32
Nick Chubb at #33
Darius Leonard at #34




RE: The deal that should have been made was trade overall #2  
LBH15 : 12/21/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15088648 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to Browns back in 2018. They wanted Mayfield and Barkley.

Giants obtain #4 overall pick, and Cleveland's two 2nd round picks (#33 and #35). Giants already had #34 so would have 3 picks in a row to kick off second round.

Walk away with:
Bradley Chubb at #4
Will Hernandez at #33
Nick Chubb at #34
Darius Leonard at #35


quick edit
RE: RE: RE: great points and  
Sonic Youth : 12/21/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15088377 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
In comment 15088354 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15088129 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


put Barkley behind this OL.. ok Saquon is a game changer he needs to stay healthy. This OL will help that and now we know we have a solid 1 2 punch too. Add a Wr will make Sheppard and Slayton and Engram much better.

A pass rusher added to this DL and keep upgrading the LBrs will go a long way to making ths a monster D. Its already quite impressive. It looks like the secondary is coming together nicely too.


Your hero is the reason this team continues to suck.

GTFO.



Heard the same shit with my last heroes handle -Coughlin's Rules dick head -you dopes were wrong then and your wrong now. So many are blind and I like pointing it out. This team is going to be a Champion you can see it, a few more pieces and they will be very difficult to beat. The media is always wrong. They tried running Parcells out of town in the beginning too even though he kept telling them they were close.
Lmao, wow, yeah, what this team really needed was to hold onto Coughlin.

Newsflash: this isn't the "media", so get the fuck off that boogeyman (I'm sure you rail against the media in other aspects of your life also) -- these are other Giants fans.

Anyone with eyes knows that DG has been a terrible GM. And for fucks sake, DG is one of your "heroes"? Really?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Sonic Youth : 12/21/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15088483 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 15088460 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088447 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


In comment 15088406 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15088358 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


Yes, let's compare a franchise that has never won a superbowl and has been picking in the top ten for like 50 years to the Giants.........

So stupid



Those Super Bowls have about as much relevance in 2020 as the Browns NFL championships of the 50s and 60s.



So your just going to ignore the part where the Browns have been picking top of the draft for a much longer time? Figured as much



Fine, I'll address it.

None of Cleveland's first round draft picks from 2016 or earlier are on their roster, so that too is irrelevant and pointless.

For the record, since 2015 the Giants have had five picks in the top 10 of the draft, the Browns have had 3.

Want to try again?



So its not relevant in a discussion about how a team is run or rebuilt that their picks are not on the team ( or re re rebuilt in the Browns case)? That they have messed up their drafts over and over and over again.

Whatever floats your boat
It's literally irrelevant.... that front office is gone. What are you talking about? It's like saying you're holding DG accountable for Eli Apple being drafted.

You answered your own question. No, it is not relevant. The rosters and the FO have entirely turned over for the Browns.


Unless you think the jersey/laundy has some magical powers, then what you said is absurd
The Giants are just two players away ...  
Manny in CA : 12/21/2020 11:51 pm : link

#1 A tier ! edge rusher (whose presence will allow the defense to play press coverage) by not giving QBs all day to pick us apart.

#2 A legit @1 wide receiver (who can open-up the deep zones for Dan Jones)

Good coaching has already proven that it can get excellent play out of the rest of the team.
Rebuild time? WTF?  
Big Blue '56 : 7:36 am : link
what do people think we’ve been in? Look at our OL and Secondary. Our young DL..Promising young LBs secured during the ‘20 draft..A double threat QB who I believe will benefit under year 2 of Judge and of course with health..SB will be back, hopefully good as new..’21 draft with a load of talented WRs from what I understand..

Again, WTF?

There needs to be a big jump next year..  
Sean : 7:50 am : link
If you begin the rebuild post Eli/Judge arrival - this is year 1 of the new program. I’ve compared it to the 2019 Dolphins, look at last years Dolphins:

- Dolphins start 1-7
- Dolphins go 4-4 in the second half finishing 5-11

The Dolphins are now 9-5 in the second year of Flores (also a product of Belichick).

Look at Judge & the Giants. Start 1-7 and are 4-2 since in year 1 of the program.

No more excuses. No more “years away” talk. There needs to be a substantial jump NEXT year.
In 2017  
Joey in VA : 8:33 am : link
And 2018, the Browns picked first and they landed franchise cornerstone players in Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield. They also added Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward, giving them 4 premium players at at least 3 critical spots. Their drafts pre 2017 were abysmal and yes worse than ours, but save the Greedy Williams pick, the Browns have found franchise QB, LT, DE, CB and RB in a 4 year span.

Compare it to us, we nabbed apparently a Pro Bowl TE in 2017, along with Gallman and Tomlinson, the type of solid pros you need. We then took Barkley, Hernandez and Lorenzo Carter. We added a QB, jury still out and tried to draft a franchise LT, jury out and a cornerstone CB but he's out in Kansas City now and spent the 17th pick on Dexter Lawrence.

So if we compare position by position and keep it to the first 3 rounds how do we stack up?

Myles Garrett > Dexter Lawrence
Baker Mayfield > Daniel Jones
Denzel Ward > Oops not on the team
Nick Chubb > Saquon Barkley
Jedrick Wills > Andrew Thomas.

The silver lining, potentially is that Mayfield slumped as a Sophomore even with weapons all over the place because his OL was junk. They changed offenses, added a stud LT and RG and voila 10-4. The core talent starting in 2017 is starting to be the foundation and they have hit on high picks and lucked out with Chubb.

So, it's possible as the OL settles, Thomas has improved, Gates looks like a keeper and hopefully between our OGs, 2 of the 3 are competent and Matt Peart takes a leap, the OL is less a worry. Barkley returns next year, maybe we have a new OC and Jones is healthy and maybe Engram takes a leap (not off a bridge, I know what you are all thinking). Suddenly a horrible offense could be competent and year three is usually where a QB shows who he's going to be. We can't undo any of those picks, so it's up to these coaches to get them to reach their full potential which I think they will.

Remember, CLE went 8-8 a year after 0-16 and were the chic SB pick, they craterered with a bad OL and a Coach not ready for the top job. Mayfield was a question mark, Odell was being Odell and they go 6-10. They finally found the right coordinator and coach, fixed the OL and their young defensive studs delivered on their draft status.

It's absolutely possible this happens next year, IF a lot goes right. Jones and Barkley have to heal, we need the OL to mature and improve, we need some speed and talent at WR and we need to find a disruptive edge player and at least one more CB. It's not impossible, but we could also lose Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Logan Ryan to FA. This is the most critical off season in recent memory. The upward trajectory is there, the coaching is mostly there, a lot has to gel but it absolutely can.

