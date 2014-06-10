Dan Duggan's Athletic Article - Rebuild Time GiantsRage2007 : 12/21/2020 12:13 pm

From his Brown's Post-Game Athletic article



Sunday’s loss ensures that the Giants will finish with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in eight seasons. Their lack of progress was evident on Sunday night since the Browns improved to 10-4 just three seasons after going 0-16 in 2017.



The Browns and Giants had the top two picks in the 2018 draft. The Browns took Mayfield, while the Giants took running back Saquon Barkley, who has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL in Week 2. The Browns are 23-22-1 since the 2018 draft and are headed to the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the Giants 14-32 over the past three seasons.



The dynamics of each franchise have been different, but Cleveland’s upward trajectory and success this season show how quickly teams can rebuild in the NFL.



How quickly teams can rebuild ... except the Giants!