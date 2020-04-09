Bradberry and Engram named to Pro Bowl.

tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.
Do you watch him him play? He compiles stats when the game is already lost and drops balls when he can help them win. He’s only averaging about 10 yards per reception. There is more to a player than his stats.
Sure. But Pro Bowl selections have always been based on stats and name recognition, no? Engram's yards per reception is actually slightly higher than Darren Waller, who is a very good player - I'm not sure how much weight that stat should be given. Regardless, it shouldn't be that surprising that he got the selection.
I don’t think that’s Engrwm’s fault . Maybe he should try kicking field goals so he could add more points .
The drops and fumbles and popped up interceptions are nauseating but I go back to what Speilman said : “Who else do you have that has his explosion ?” This is the conundrum when you dismiss him as a JAG. He’s not a JAG. He is a stunning athlete for his position . He could be impacting a game as Kelce does for the Chiefs . But he has no Hill working alongside him , terrifying defenses .
Also Collingsworth mentioned Sun night that Engram has been working diligently on his blocking . Must respect that.
Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.
It's crazy isn't it??
I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are
Fandom has become toxic. It's especially clear among Giants fans, I've noticed it the last couple of years.
Losing sucks. I get it. But the over the top negativity has rendered this fanbase toxic and this is what it comes to.
It's sad. And I'm far from Engram's biggest supporter.
On one hand, the nattering nabobs of negativism are so overboard that they are a form of entertainment at this point. But I do agree that too many people here are such whiney little pussies that they make Flounder look like a Rambo wanabee
I’m not sure I follow this reasoning. Most posters are questioning Engram’s selection with legitimate observations. If anything, it shows a pretty good level of impartiality. Should we just clap and say, “Well done, EE!”?
There are four guys who have played at a high level this year to warrant Pro Bowl consideration. None of them are on the offensive side of the ball because the offense by almost all metrics is putrid.
They are: Blake, Bradberry, Peppers and Williams. That’s it. And they make sense because that has been the strength of the team. Good for Bradberry. One of the most complete corners in the NFL.
So, guys taking shots at Engram are just defending Martinez, bradberry and Williams??? Legitimate observations???
It's surprising how many people on BBI don't understand some fans' (me included) frustration with Engram.
In equal parts, he is an incredibly gifted athlete, capable of amazing feats on the field. He also is infuriating at moments when the team needs a clutch play (see: Eagles Game 1 as one example - he makes that whoopsy catch and the Giants are in first place and we are all feeling a bit differently today), and he is boneheaded at moments.
In 2018/2019, he started 14 of the team's 32 games (played in 19 of them). Guy has 1 touchdown this season - a Pro Bowl season?
Those who make such decisions (and some on BBI) do not see the entire picture and why he is one of the more frustrating players we've had on the Giants in a while.
I think placing him in the Pro Bowl for this season's performance is extremely laughable.
Looks at his game to game stats. On a team that desperately has needed a go-to receiver, his most productive receiving game had him catching 6 passes (129 yards) against the Bengals. He's had 6 catches 3 other times, and outside of the Cincy game, his highest production game has been HALF that one game - 65 yards. Next highest, 61 yards, then 48, 46, 46, 35 and 32 yards.
Seriously though, Leonard Williams, Martinez, and Bradberry all deserve to be there. It tough at some postitions.....
A volleyball team?
So true
Fans might be dumb for voting him in. NFL executives are smarter...
Actually it was stated on Boomer and Gio this morning that it was the player vote that got him him.
Didn’t know they kept track but evidently they do as it was the fan vote that got Jets rookie tackle Becton in
Really do feel for #54 and #99 but then again they're having All-Pro seasons never mind Pro Bowl.
I'm not angry he made it, just baffled. No one who has followed the Giants this year would think him worthy.
On the flip side, how did Leonard Williams and Graham Gano not make it? They have both been stellar all year long. I'd even consider Riley Dixon as well.
Evan Engram has 1 Rushing TD and 1 Receiving TD, and he's named to the Pro Bowl?
Get outta here.
Who should have made it ahead of him?
From my vantage point , he is on the Keep list .
Any TE who can consistenly block and/or catch, neither of which is a part of Engram's resume.
Kittle, Ertz and Goedert were all injured. Jared Cook had a poor season.
It’s a spot for Engram based largely on attrition, and just not paying attention what’s going on elsewhere.
Tyler Higbee had a sneaky good year for LA. Scored 5 TDs. Hell, Gronk has played really well lately, too. Both are better than EE.
nor are good hands
Yes. He was a great example of a Reese pick.
On one hand, the nattering nabobs of negativism are so overboard that they are a form of entertainment at this point. But I do agree that too many people here are such whiney little pussies that they make Flounder look like a Rambo wanabee
Oh wait, you mean players can be held back or vaulted up based on the talent surrounding them? Wow, what a concept.
Fans don't want to think more than they have to. It's much easier to just complain and blame players and point the finger at someone, anyone, and above all else bitch about contracts.
Lmao
It's surprising how many people on BBI don't understand some fans' (me included) frustration with Engram.
In equal parts, he is an incredibly gifted athlete, capable of amazing feats on the field. He also is infuriating at moments when the team needs a clutch play (see: Eagles Game 1 as one example - he makes that whoopsy catch and the Giants are in first place and we are all feeling a bit differently today), and he is boneheaded at moments.
In 2018/2019, he started 14 of the team's 32 games (played in 19 of them). Guy has 1 touchdown this season - a Pro Bowl season?
Those who make such decisions (and some on BBI) do not see the entire picture and why he is one of the more frustrating players we've had on the Giants in a while.
I think placing him in the Pro Bowl for this season's performance is extremely laughable.
Pro Bowl?
Damn.
One (that's 1) touchdown.
ONE.
Not sure how you made that connection, but no.
And, yes, legitimate observations. Where do want to start with Engram? TDs? Drops? Inconsistency? Just let me know...
Now, from a physical standpoint Engram looks like he fell off the Pro Bowl assembly line. But after that, he's more style than substance.
If the recognition means something or carries some weight, and a player very clearly didn’t meet that criteria, is it really sensibility offending to joke about it?
Show me a post where someone is actually pissed that he's in the pro bowl.
Baffled, surprised, sure. Feel others are more deserving, sure. Not happy for him, sure. But pissed?
It's not a zero sum game. You can not be happy, but that doesn't mean you're mad.
Other stats say hi.
Repeat... Wow!
I was hoping they would trade him... and now this.
Lenard Williams deserved it, and got snubbed.
Good for Bradberry!!! He did deserve it. Great season.
Strike while the iron's hot - Trade him NOW to a Super Bowl contender (isn't that what teams that have holes do ?)
Somehow, some way we need to land a first tier edge rusher.
.
Give him a break.... his selection was “dropped” in