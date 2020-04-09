for display only
Bradberry and Engram named to Pro Bowl.

81_Great_Dane : 12/21/2020 7:03 pm
Pro Bowl selectors really messing with BBI on the Engram choice.
what's next?  
BillKo : 12/21/2020 10:27 pm : link
Daniel Jones 1st alternate?? :)

Seriously though, Leonard Williams, Martinez, and Bradberry all deserve to be there. It tough at some postitions.....

RE: If Engram leaves  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/21/2020 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15088719 armstead98 said:
Quote:
He'll get scooped up by a team that really uses his strengths and we're all going to be pissed.


A volleyball team?
Pretty cool that our second best tight end is a Pro Bowler  
Kyle_ : 12/21/2020 10:28 pm : link
.
Does this up his trade value?  
widmerseyebrow : 12/21/2020 10:29 pm : link
lol
Engram is ranked 6th among all NFL  
eclipz928 : 12/21/2020 11:08 pm : link
tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.
RE: Engram is ranked 6th among all NFL  
CowboyHaters : 12/21/2020 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15088878 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.


Do you watch him him play? He compiles stats when the game is already lost and drops balls when he can help them win. He’s only averaging about 10 yards per reception. There is more to a player than his stats.
Fletcher Cox  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/21/2020 11:17 pm : link
Is getting in on reputation now. No way does he deserve it more than Leonard Williams. It’s ridiculous.
RE: Fletcher Cox  
CowboyHaters : 12/21/2020 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15088887 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is getting in on reputation now. No way does he deserve it more than Leonard Williams. It’s ridiculous.


So true
Im happy for him  
Mr. Nickels : 12/21/2020 11:24 pm : link
but Engram does not deserve this. Use the Pro Bowler angle to shop him in the offseason.
RE: RE: Engram is ranked 6th among all NFL  
eclipz928 : 12/21/2020 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15088881 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
In comment 15088878 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.



Do you watch him him play? He compiles stats when the game is already lost and drops balls when he can help them win. He’s only averaging about 10 yards per reception. There is more to a player than his stats.
Sure. But Pro Bowl selections have always been based on stats and name recognition, no? Engram's yards per reception is actually slightly higher than Darren Waller, who is a very good player - I'm not sure how much weight that stat should be given. Regardless, it shouldn't be that surprising that he got the selection.
RE: How many drops in Pro Bowl?  
Matt M. : 12/21/2020 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15088702 jpetuch said:
Quote:
Over/Under
Zero, since there's no game.
Seriously, though  
Matt M. : 12/21/2020 11:34 pm : link
How in the Hell did Engram make the Pro Bowl? Who stuffed the box, because it wasn't Giants fans.
lol  
Optimus-NY : 12/21/2020 11:46 pm : link
.
Imagine if this  
Giantimistic : 12:34 am : link
Is the confidence boost that helps him turn the corner.
I'm sorry, I am not a big enough man to say I am happy for Engram  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:40 am : link
...IMO he doesn't deserve this at all.
If the pro bowl criteria for TE  
RobCrossRiver56 : 6:36 am : link
is now tipped balls that almost get intercepted at big monuments then I guess he deserves it
Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
Jim in Tampa : 7:35 am : link
Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.
RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:52 am : link
In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.


It's crazy isn't it??

I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are
RE: RE: Time to trade him - and I'm serious  
joeinpa : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15088670 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15088655 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


get a high draft choice



Fans might be dumb for voting him in. NFL executives are smarter...


Actually it was stated on Boomer and Gio this morning that it was the player vote that got him him.

Didn’t know they kept track but evidently they do as it was the fan vote that got Jets rookie tackle Becton in
Just another reason  
Stufftherun : 7:57 am : link
to call 2020 what it is ...F'd up! Without question, well deserved for Bradberry.

Really do feel for #54 and #99 but then again they're having All-Pro seasons never mind Pro Bowl.
Engram made the Pro Bowl?!?!?!?  
truebluelarry : 8:14 am : link
This justfies my having stopped watching it 20 years ago.

I'm not angry he made it, just baffled. No one who has followed the Giants this year would think him worthy.

On the flip side, how did Leonard Williams and Graham Gano not make it? They have both been stellar all year long. I'd even consider Riley Dixon as well.
Let me get this straight  
M.S. : 8:32 am : link

Evan Engram has 1 Rushing TD and 1 Receiving TD, and he's named to the Pro Bowl?

Get outta here.
RE: Let me get this straight  
armstead98 : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15088952 M.S. said:
Quote:

Evan Engram has 1 Rushing TD and 1 Receiving TD, and he's named to the Pro Bowl?

Get outta here.


Who should have made it ahead of him?
Giants can’t score TDs  
RetroJint : 8:57 am : link
I don’t think that’s Engrwm’s fault . Maybe he should try kicking field goals so he could add more points .

The drops and fumbles and popped up interceptions are nauseating but I go back to what Speilman said : “Who else do you have that has his explosion ?” This is the conundrum when you dismiss him as a JAG. He’s not a JAG. He is a stunning athlete for his position . He could be impacting a game as Kelce does for the Chiefs . But he has no Hill working alongside him , terrifying defenses .

Also Collingsworth mentioned Sun night that Engram has been working diligently on his blocking . Must respect that.

From my vantage point , he is on the Keep list .
BBI shits on Engram (justifiably so)..  
penkap75 : 8:57 am : link
Yet every TV broadcaster heaps praises on him and he ends up going to the Pro Bowl. Thats 2020.
RE: RE: Let me get this straight  
truebluelarry : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15088967 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15088952 M.S. said:


Quote:



Evan Engram has 1 Rushing TD and 1 Receiving TD, and he's named to the Pro Bowl?

Get outta here.

Who should have made it ahead of him?


Any TE who can consistenly block and/or catch, neither of which is a part of Engram's resume.
RE: This says more about the lack of quality tight ends  
bw in dc : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15088634 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Without seeing who else made it, Tonyan and Hockenson are the only other guys in the NFC that come to mind

Kittle, Ertz and Goedert were all injured. Jared Cook had a poor season.


It’s a spot for Engram based largely on attrition, and just not paying attention what’s going on elsewhere.

Tyler Higbee had a sneaky good year for LA. Scored 5 TDs. Hell, Gronk has played really well lately, too. Both are better than EE.
RE: Boy the TE position has really changed  
Victor in CT : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15088665 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I guess blocking ability is no longer a requirement


nor are good hands
Sorry, I'm late - had to pick up some butter  
Semipro Lineman : 9:12 am : link
RE: Engram was a great Reese pick  
jeff57 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15088832 TD said:
Quote:
Both get shit on too much around here. Well deserved, EE. If he can cut down on the mistakes, he has the potential to be a top 3 TE. His blocking is improving.


Yes. He was a great example of a Reese pick.
RE: RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
Britt in VA : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15088941 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.



It's crazy isn't it??

I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are


Fandom has become toxic. It's especially clear among Giants fans, I've noticed it the last couple of years.

Losing sucks. I get it. But the over the top negativity has rendered this fanbase toxic and this is what it comes to.

It's sad. And I'm far from Engram's biggest supporter.
And the Pro Bowl has always been lame, by the way....  
Britt in VA : 9:44 am : link
who gives a shit if he didn't deserve it or not? Tons of dudes have made the Pro Bowl who didn't deserve it.
RE: RE: RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
Semipro Lineman : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15089008 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15088941 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.



It's crazy isn't it??

I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are



Fandom has become toxic. It's especially clear among Giants fans, I've noticed it the last couple of years.

Losing sucks. I get it. But the over the top negativity has rendered this fanbase toxic and this is what it comes to.

It's sad. And I'm far from Engram's biggest supporter.


On one hand, the nattering nabobs of negativism are so overboard that they are a form of entertainment at this point. But I do agree that too many people here are such whiney little pussies that they make Flounder look like a Rambo wanabee
RE: Engram is ranked 6th among all NFL  
djm : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15088878 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.


Oh wait, you mean players can be held back or vaulted up based on the talent surrounding them? Wow, what a concept.

Fans don't want to think more than they have to. It's much easier to just complain and blame players and point the finger at someone, anyone, and above all else bitch about contracts.
Fans are the best  
GManinDC : 10:19 am : link
A guy get's voted to the Pro Bowl and fans are shitting on him like it's his fault???
RE: RE: RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
bw in dc : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15089008 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15088941 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.



It's crazy isn't it??

I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are



Fandom has become toxic. It's especially clear among Giants fans, I've noticed it the last couple of years.

Losing sucks. I get it. But the over the top negativity has rendered this fanbase toxic and this is what it comes to.

It's sad. And I'm far from Engram's biggest supporter.


I’m not sure I follow this reasoning. Most posters are questioning Engram’s selection with legitimate observations. If anything, it shows a pretty good level of impartiality. Should we just clap and say, “Well done, EE!”?

There are four guys who have played at a high level this year to warrant Pro Bowl consideration. None of them are on the offensive side of the ball because the offense by almost all metrics is putrid.

They are: Blake, Bradberry, Peppers and Williams. That’s it. And they make sense because that has been the strength of the team. Good for Bradberry. One of the most complete corners in the NFL.

RE: Thank you Jerry Reese.  
Mike in Long Beach : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15088621 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.
Quote:
.


Lmao
RE: RE: RE: RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
GManinDC : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15089077 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15089008 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15088941 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.



It's crazy isn't it??

I'm pissed Martinez and Williams and Peppers were snubbed, but I'm not pissed Engram made it. Seems like some are



Fandom has become toxic. It's especially clear among Giants fans, I've noticed it the last couple of years.

Losing sucks. I get it. But the over the top negativity has rendered this fanbase toxic and this is what it comes to.

It's sad. And I'm far from Engram's biggest supporter.



I’m not sure I follow this reasoning. Most posters are questioning Engram’s selection with legitimate observations. If anything, it shows a pretty good level of impartiality. Should we just clap and say, “Well done, EE!”?

There are four guys who have played at a high level this year to warrant Pro Bowl consideration. None of them are on the offensive side of the ball because the offense by almost all metrics is putrid.

They are: Blake, Bradberry, Peppers and Williams. That’s it. And they make sense because that has been the strength of the team. Good for Bradberry. One of the most complete corners in the NFL.


So, guys taking shots at Engram are just defending Martinez, bradberry and Williams??? Legitimate observations???
RE: Engram is ranked 6th among all NFL  
Beezer : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15088878 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
tight ends in receptions, and 7th in receiving yards - which doesn't sound all that impressive until you realize he plays on the second worst offense in the league.


It's surprising how many people on BBI don't understand some fans' (me included) frustration with Engram.

In equal parts, he is an incredibly gifted athlete, capable of amazing feats on the field. He also is infuriating at moments when the team needs a clutch play (see: Eagles Game 1 as one example - he makes that whoopsy catch and the Giants are in first place and we are all feeling a bit differently today), and he is boneheaded at moments.

In 2018/2019, he started 14 of the team's 32 games (played in 19 of them). Guy has 1 touchdown this season - a Pro Bowl season?

Those who make such decisions (and some on BBI) do not see the entire picture and why he is one of the more frustrating players we've had on the Giants in a while.

I think placing him in the Pro Bowl for this season's performance is extremely laughable.
To add ...  
Beezer : 11:04 am : link
Looks at his game to game stats. On a team that desperately has needed a go-to receiver, his most productive receiving game had him catching 6 passes (129 yards) against the Bengals. He's had 6 catches 3 other times, and outside of the Cincy game, his highest production game has been HALF that one game - 65 yards. Next highest, 61 yards, then 48, 46, 46, 35 and 32 yards.

Pro Bowl?

Damn.
Bears repeating.  
Beezer : 11:05 am : link

One (that's 1) touchdown.

ONE.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
bw in dc : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15089085 GManinDC said:
Quote:

So, guys taking shots at Engram are just defending Martinez, bradberry and Williams??? Legitimate observations???


Not sure how you made that connection, but no.

And, yes, legitimate observations. Where do want to start with Engram? TDs? Drops? Inconsistency? Just let me know...

Now, from a physical standpoint Engram looks like he fell off the Pro Bowl assembly line. But after that, he's more style than substance.
...  
christian : 1:03 pm : link
If a fan is “pissed” a player is snubbed, seems reasonable to think the recognition means something or carries some weight.

If the recognition means something or carries some weight, and a player very clearly didn’t meet that criteria, is it really sensibility offending to joke about it?
RE: Weirdest Reaction Ever From a Fan Website  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15088934 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Fans are actually pissed that a player from a team they root for made the pro bowl.


Show me a post where someone is actually pissed that he's in the pro bowl.

Baffled, surprised, sure. Feel others are more deserving, sure. Not happy for him, sure. But pissed?

It's not a zero sum game. You can not be happy, but that doesn't mean you're mad.
RE: Bears repeating.  
djm : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15089109 Beezer said:
Quote:

One (that's 1) touchdown.

ONE.


Other stats say hi.
who the shit cares anyway  
djm : 4:29 pm : link
guys friggin argue over everything here. Chris in Philly said it best--you guys are exhausting.
Wow.... Engram ??  
chitt17 : 6:06 pm : link
Really???

Repeat... Wow!

I was hoping they would trade him... and now this.

Lenard Williams deserved it, and got snubbed.

Good for Bradberry!!! He did deserve it. Great season.
I'm with you, chitt ....  
Manny in CA : 6:29 pm : link

Strike while the iron's hot - Trade him NOW to a Super Bowl contender (isn't that what teams that have holes do ?)

Somehow, some way we need to land a first tier edge rusher.
RE: Engram made the Pro Bowl?!?!?!?  
Percy : 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15088947 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
This justfies my having stopped watching it 20 years ago.

I'm not angry he made it, just baffled. No one who has followed the Giants this year would think him worthy.

On the flip side, how did Leonard Williams and Graham Gano not make it? They have both been stellar all year long. I'd even consider Riley Dixon as well.

.
RE: If the pro bowl criteria for TE  
Adirondack GMen : 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15088930 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
is now tipped balls that almost get intercepted at big monuments then I guess he deserves it


Give him a break.... his selection was “dropped” in
