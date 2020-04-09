Colt McCoy’s v CLE the 3rd best Giants QB game of 2020 cosmicj : 6:19 am

Looking at Average yards per attempt and Adjusted avg yards per attempt. If you like to use QB ratings, it was the 4th at 82.9.



Tops in that category was Jones v Eagles II, which is a complete outlier statistically for what DJ has done this season, and Jones v Cincinnati. Cincinnati is a terrible team and the Eagles are circling the drain. McCoy turned in his game against a playoff team that was playing hard.



I was particularly impressed by McCoy’s natural feel for the pocket. He slid around, bought time and voila 1 sack, and an OL that looked like a good pass blocking unit and a very effective rushing game unit.



What does it say that a vet backup turned in what may have been the most impressive QBing of the Giants’ season, taking into account the strength of the opposition?



We are all talking about getting Jones more help. I say we get the OL, where we have invested a lot of resources, a better QB so they get help and achieve what they are capable of. Surround them with better talent.

