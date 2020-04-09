Colt McCoy’s v CLE the 3rd best Giants QB game of 2020

Looking at Average yards per attempt and Adjusted avg yards per attempt. If you like to use QB ratings, it was the 4th at 82.9.
Tops in that category was Jones v Eagles II, which is a complete outlier statistically for what DJ has done this season, and Jones v Cincinnati. Cincinnati is a terrible team and the Eagles are circling the drain. McCoy turned in his game against a playoff team that was playing hard.
I was particularly impressed by McCoy’s natural feel for the pocket. He slid around, bought time and voila 1 sack, and an OL that looked like a good pass blocking unit and a very effective rushing game unit.
What does it say that a vet backup turned in what may have been the most impressive QBing of the Giants’ season, taking into account the strength of the opposition?
We are all talking about getting Jones more help. I say we get the OL, where we have invested a lot of resources, a better QB so they get help and achieve what they are capable of. Surround them with better talent.
If Gettleman is here, no chance we move on. Period.
If we have a new GM then it’s a maybe.
I want to know where this Jones went. The one with promise and a great deep ball. I know he seems to be missing “it” and the fumble issues are well... bad is as kind a word as I can think of... but with Barkley back and a couple new WR.... maybe?
You don't know that! I hate this take so much. It's made up.
Hate it all you want, but everything here is made up. They're called opinions. Nobody is on the inside here.
Mine opinion is: no way DG is drafting another QB in the first round. He picked his guy.
Well, how fortunate for us if that turns out to be the case.
More directly, you’d expect your top 10 pick in his second year to greatly outperform Colt Fucking McCoy under the same circumstances.
That basically sums it up very well.
1) He is a 2nd year QB on his second head coach and second offensive coordinator - and at the end of this season he will have only played a total of 24 games (assuming he plays these last two and we don't make the playoffs). I look at someone like Mayfield, who had 21 interceptions last year and who people began to completely write off, who now in his 3rd year as a professional has started to really shine.
2) Up until recently he had a terrible O-line protecting him, and when you are a young QB getting hit and sacked more than most other QBs in the league, it makes it that much more difficult to be successful
3) He has no real weapons at WR, and despite this fact he has made some incredible throws these first two years that were right on the money, despite there being little to no separation from the defenders
4) He has gone from having 18 fumbles (11 lost) last year to only 7 fumbles (4 lost) this year. This can be attributed to not only a better O-line protecting him, but also having better pocket awareness
5) Many of his interceptions are the fault of his receivers tipping balls they should have caught. Yes, there are also interceptions that solely fall on his inability to throw away the ball, but this too has greatly improved this year.
The bottom line is we owe it to him as fans to give him another year to prove he belongs here. With a healthy Saquon, a better O-line and hopefully an actually weapon at WR, I truly believe he can be successful.
And to those of you who think we should draft someone like Fields or Wilson and they will fix all our offensive woes, you couldn't be more delusional. That, to me, would be a completely wasted pick when we need a high caliber WR or edge rusher.
More directly, you’d expect your top 10 pick in his second year to greatly outperform Colt Fucking McCoy under the same circumstances.
That basically sums it up very well.
I’d like a top 10 pick, with young legs and a live arm, step on the field day one and be equally productive as a small, old, journeyman with a bad arm.
By game 25 I’d expect him to be demonstrably better.
It’s simple: how much better than Colt McCoy is it going to take to compete for a championship? I think it’s a lot.
I like your optimism and if the Giants keep DJ - I hope your right.
BUT - I don't think it's delusional to think that drafting a QB that is better than DJ would lead to less wins than drafting an edge player or WR.
I think there are several QBs that are better than DJ in this draft.
The QB position is the most important position in sports. The QB is more than half your offense. It is not delusional to think a better QB will help this team more than any single position. You are watching a team that is devoid of QB talent. Jones is statistically just about the worst starting QB in the league. That is what you are seeing. 8 TDs and 9 INTs. Ranks 26th to 32nd in almost every important category. Jones is playing no better than Colt McCoy, and Colt McCoy stinks. There are QBs in this league that would take this team to the playoffs.
I think you are the delusional one because you are refusing to see the writing on the wall. Jones is inadequate and should not be leading this team.
There'd probably even be lectures about how points matter most and "franchise QB's" elevate the play of others and just get the job done.
Expectations for a young, big, fast, top 10 QB with a fine arm should be higher.
The old, slow, small guy shouldn’t sniff the productivity of the other guy, really ever.
I'm still up in the air on Jones. But, I am 100% certain McCoy is not better and should not be considered to start now or in the future if both guys are healthy. Would I flip out if he is the backup next year? No, if the money is well spent elsewhere to significantly upgrade the team. But, I wouldn't mind a better backup, especially since Jones has already missed a handful of games in 2 seasons.
As for Jones, my take is too many people are placing too much weight on the handful of pretty throws he made almost every game last year and the TD total and not enough on the plethora of turnovers both last year and this year (plus all the fumbles we did recover). I don't think he sucks, nor do I think he will suck. But, I don't see what some people do to be certain he will be a top 10 QB. What is that based on exactly? Some obscure stat about throws into tight windows or some bullshit? He has the ability to make some tough throws, especially on deep balls (although this year his deep ball has not been as pretty). All I know is he was drafted to be a franchise QB, which comes with expectations of both level of play and length of service. At the tail end of year two, I think there is enough to make you think there is a bright spot, but equally or more evidence to make you question the QB position going into the draft. What I would not be a fan of is signing some retread vet like Fitzpatrick or Winston for "competition" or as a short term solution because they provide neither.
Jones is such an easy kid to root for and it would be so much better if indeed he turns out to be the guy.
I don’t know, maybe I m reading you guys wrong, but the relentless attacks on Jones almost seem personal, if that is possible.
I don;t think anybody is saying McCoy should start, they are lamenting, as you are, that DJ should be miles ahead of Colt in productivity, and the truth is, he isn't.
I also agree with your general assessment of Jones except the bigger problem to me than the turnovers is his accuracy. He is near the bottom of the league in compl % and he overthrows/underthrows and throws to the wrong side far too frequently. He is not an accurate passer even though he occasionally stuns with a brilliant throw.
No.. i wish he would shut me the hell up.. but the data in my opinion is unassailable. I think he stinks.
People always say this shit to anyone who has the temerity to criticize a shitty football team.
Jones hasn't lived up to the draft pick. He hasn't been good, period. People are going to talk about it because the season is almost over, Judge didn't have a hand in picking Jones, and focus is being placed on the incoming crop of college QBs.
It's nothing personal against Jones. Many of us have said repeatedly that we want it to work out with him. We still do. But facts are stubborn things, and the fact is he followed up a poor rookie season with an even poorer second season. People are going to think about possible alternatives.
It's gotten to the point where you have a couple of posters, Producer being one of them, who post exclusively about Jones shittiness. I'm really not sure what the end game to the bitching is.
It is either personal or intentional trolling for several posters.
1) Your point about an OL messing up a young QB is obviously legit, but part of my post was pointing out behind a vet QB with high levels of pocket awareness, lo and behold the OL suddenly looks better. And that success with pass pro helps with the rush blocking. I lay part - not all, but part.- of the OL struggles to Jones obvious deficiencies in pocket movement. Whatever we think of Colt, he showed what a trained vet could do in this area.
2) We don't "owe" Jones anything. In fact, quite the opposite. There's no rule that a 3rd year high draft QB gets another chance. He has to earn it. The only solace I have is that Jones will be paid what a pretty good backup vet QB makes. That doesn't help us win games but at least it's not creating cap problems.
The impression that some would rather Jones prove them correct and never develop into a franchise guy, as did Phil Simms of which many of the same criticisms were shared?
It's gotten to the point where you have a couple of posters, Producer being one of them, who post exclusively about Jones shittiness. I'm really not sure what the end game to the bitching is.
It is either personal or intentional trolling for several posters.
It's not personal. I don't know you. And in fact I enjoy vigorous debate and I admire your opinions and enthusiasm even though I don;t agree with you.
And I am not sure how I would be a troll, again there is no personal animus driving my opinions, unless I was a fan of a rival team, which i think it is obvious i am not. And if anything I think a fan of a rival team would troll by saying "Stick with Jones. He's going to be great"
And I am hitting this hard because i think it is the biggest issue facing our team. That's all.
Do I recall that correctly
Seems more that people's fan identities are tied to their favorite team and thus they struggle with distinguishing criticism from personal attacks: criticism of the team is criticism of them, an attack on them, and thus the criticizer must be attacked back.
When confronted with criticism, attack! Attack motives, assail intellect, never relent, never introspect, always counterattack. All reflex, all emotion.
The reason I'm going through the roof is that Gettleman passed on Josh Allen and Herbert, both of whom were available to us without a trade up, in favor of this situation. This is catastrophic.
In the future Gettleman's name may well have the same sort of infamy as Ray Handley among Giants fans.
The reason I'm going through the roof is that Gettleman passed on Josh Allen and Herbert, both of whom were available to us without a trade up, in favor of this situation. This is catastrophic.
In the future Gettleman's name may well have the same sort of infamy as Ray Handley among Giants fans.
Gettleman has done more damage. Cost more years.
Some questions for you:
Would Winston, Fields or Lance help make Shepard/Slayton/etc get more separation from defenders?
Would they help make Engram and others not drop so many perfect passes to them? (Eagles Part 1 as an example)
Would they be as effective as a runner as Jones has been?
The one thing I will give you is maybe they wouldn't turn the ball over as much as Jones has done his first two years, but if you put either of them behind the same O-line Jones has had (up until recently) I would argue they'd still turn the ball over a lot. Even so, Jones has improved a lot in this area compared to year 1.
And some of you seem to conveniently forget that we lost our best offensive weapon very early in the season, or that Jones helped put us in position to win some of our early games where the defense came up short when it mattered most.
Listen - if next year Jones does not show significant improvement, similar to what we have seen with Mayfield this year, I will be right there with you that it is time for a change. But I will give him that 3rd year to prove himself, and think that we are much better suited trying to leverage our draft picks to build around him for next year.
This past draft and off season were solid. This is one reason I believe the arrow is pointing up. But, next year has to build on any positives from this year. Next year has to produce a real team that is in position for a legitimate playoff spot, not tallest midget.
because of Shurmur's previous work with QBs, from Bradford to Keenum. But I didn't for a moment imagine Jones would be as bad as he has been.
The reason I'm going through the roof is that Gettleman passed on Josh Allen and Herbert, both of whom were available to us without a trade up, in favor of this situation. This is catastrophic.
In the future Gettleman's name may well have the same sort of infamy as Ray Handley among Giants fans.
Gettleman has done more damage. Cost more years.
The 2010s were a lost decade because of Reese, if we are talking about who has done damage to the franchise.
DG's legacy will completely depend on what happens with Judge over the next 3 to 5 years. Should the Giants have taken Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold instead? I doubt many people would have predicted that Josh Allen would have exceeded expectations in the way that he has.
I don't know if Jones is or isn't a franchise QB. Not having a training camp with a new coaching staff or a preseason isn't something that should be minimized. He had flashes of greatness in 2019, and this season has been terrible. The Giants are dead last in passing offense.
I have faith that Judge can identify if the problem is Garret or if it's Jones. And for better or worse Jones will be the QB in 2021, to me that's the year when he either needs to improve or he needs to be shown the door.
And as someone noted, at least they don't have tons of salary cap $$ in Jones. It's not like the situation with Manning from 2012-2018.
I have faith that Judge can identify if the problem is Garret or if it's Jones. And for better or worse Jones will be the QB in 2021, to me that's the year when he either needs to improve or he needs to be shown the door.
And as someone noted, at least they don't have tons of salary cap $$ in Jones. It's not like the situation with Manning from 2012-2018.
Good post. That's what people are completely missing. 2021 is about showing that he can all put it together once we get some talent around him. 2022-23 is going to be about whether or not he's worth a second contract. People want answers now, but the amount of QBs producing in this offense is probably 3 QBs long in this situation with Saquon out. And these people are expecting it out of a second year QB which is asinine. The Giants are going to get him help next year, because they need that answer to, even if it is at the expense of someone like Dalvin. I actually expect them to be players for a FA WR because we need a proven talent to get an answer on that. Probably our only decent splash FA signing. Shep, Slayton, and Engram will look much better when they aren't the top optios. Football is a very synergistic sport.
He's been the elephant in the room for years..
The impression that some would rather Jones prove them correct and never develop into a franchise guy, as did Phil Simms of which many of the same criticisms were shared?
No.. i wish he would shut me the hell up.. but the data in my opinion is unassailable. I think he stinks.
Lol, that s a very good response, well done.
With that said, I thought McCoy's poor performance was more driven by physical limitations than the mental aspects of the game. His arm is so bad. I thought his pocket presence was superior to Jones' (and I'm not even factoring in the Arizona game - I missed the first half of that game anyway).
My minority/controversial opinion is that Jones is making the line look worse than it is. He costs himself time, good QB's create time. I think the line has been roughly average since the TB game (excluding the AZ game).
Maybe these are fixable issues. I thought Jones was going to be an above-average QB after last season. Now I'm not sure.
Matt in SGS : 12/17/2020 9:36 am
but in 2006, Coughlin replaced John Hufnagle with Kevin Gilbride just before the final game vs. the Redskins with a playoff berth (and Coughlin's job) on the line. Gilbride basically fed Tiki and the Giants scored 34 points to win. Gilbride called plays the next week in the playoffs and took over as OC in 2007. The rest was history until he was replaced by McAdoo in 2014.
The main point being, it's more or less understood that Garrett is a Mara hire. We know Kitchens is a Judge favorite. It's going to be tough with limited practice, but if the offense plays well with a backup at QB, this might be Kitchens' job to keep.
So, knowing all this, why do people keep blaming Gettleman??
The impression that some would rather Jones prove them correct and never develop into a franchise guy, as did Phil Simms of which many of the same criticisms were shared?
People always say this shit to anyone who has the temerity to criticize a shitty football team.
Jones hasn't lived up to the draft pick. He hasn't been good, period. People are going to talk about it because the season is almost over, Judge didn't have a hand in picking Jones, and focus is being placed on the incoming crop of college QBs.
It's nothing personal against Jones. Many of us have said repeatedly that we want it to work out with him. We still do. But facts are stubborn things, and the fact is he followed up a poor rookie season with an even poorer second season. People are going to think about possible alternatives.
Agree, Good pts. My assumptions in the previous post are probably wrong. But sometimes it seems the criticisms are trolling in nature, not you personally, but some posts
He's been the elephant in the room for years..
TC's in game management was never a strong suit and with this new generation of coaches it was glaringly apparent. Reese surrounded himself with the wrong people and his vision completely failed. Gettleman's vision will get one more year, but I understand what he's trying to do, and thats build a football team from the inside out. The last part of that equation is to get some skill players on the outside. Next year we'll have our answer.
As far as Judge is concerned, I just see no way he fails. Outside of the Cards game, he just seems to have a handle on everything you expect out of a coach. From gameplans, focusing on the right things, accountability, etc etc.As far as I'm concerned, he's the most exciting bright spot about this team.
Obviously the buck all stops with Mara, but imo he finally got the HC right, which is the biggest part of the equation. He had two failures, but uncharacteristically moved on very fast from them. How many guys come in at HC absolutely fail? The percentage is higher than that.
So, knowing all this, why do people keep blaming Gettleman??
GMan, I want to push back on the idea Mara wasn't going to cut/release Eli. I think it's become a 'BBI fact', but I think people are a bit too quick to accept it as true. I think it's a little unfair to Mara.
So, knowing all this, why do people keep blaming Gettleman??
He really fucked up with Eli and set the rebuild back a year. But seeing how this fanbase acted after he got benched, it's not hard to see why. Everyone has a boss, even owndership. They answer to their fans. Would we want an owner that just gives a giant finger to the fans constantly? Dolan, Mike Brown, Dan Synder, etc etc. They exist and being a fan of those teams must be brutal.
The impression that some would rather Jones prove them correct and never develop into a franchise guy, as did Phil Simms of which many of the same criticisms were shared?
Seems more that people's fan identities are tied to their favorite team and thus they struggle with distinguishing criticism from personal attacks: criticism of the team is criticism of them, an attack on them, and thus the criticizer must be attacked back.
When confronted with criticism, attack! Attack motives, assail intellect, never relent, never introspect, always counterattack. All reflex, all emotion.
Wow! Look my friend, you don’t know me, to suggest my identity is tied to my favorite football team or that I take criticisms of that team personally couldn’t be further from the truth.
You obviously have been offended by what I wrote, I apologize, wish I hadn’t written it. I was wrong in my assumptions,
Peace✌️
With that said, I thought McCoy's poor performance was more driven by physical limitations than the mental aspects of the game. His arm is so bad. I thought his pocket presence was superior to Jones' (and I'm not even factoring in the Arizona game - I missed the first half of that game anyway).
My minority/controversial opinion is that Jones is making the line look worse than it is. He costs himself time, good QB's create time. I think the line has been roughly average since the TB game (excluding the AZ game).
Maybe these are fixable issues. I thought Jones was going to be an above-average QB after last season. Now I'm not sure.
I'm going to disagree with this. This isn't a TB situation. They have an offensive line that was good at pass blocking, but poor run blocking. Jameis was crushing them in that department. Brady knew exactly what he was doing when he came down here. Lost a lot of faith in PFF as well, and just shows you their ratings are situational. Last year they went from poor PFF to top quarter of the league which is asinine. RoJo is making them look better in the run game department than they are as well.
We however have a line who is very big and can run block, but pass blocks poorly. Subtract our all world RB and this is the results. Is it a failure not having a stable of RBs? Possibly, but this was never a contender year anyway so not going to kill them there. Freeman getting hurt has really hurt as well.
We know he has a vote on draft picks. He is in on all trades. We know he was not going to cut, release, or trade Eli. He Hired McAdoo. Not sure about Schurmur.
So, knowing all this, why do people keep blaming Gettleman??
GMan, I want to push back on the idea Mara wasn't going to cut/release Eli. I think it's become a 'BBI fact', but I think people are a bit too quick to accept it as true. I think it's a little unfair to Mara.
Hey Brett
You think it was a possibility of any of that happening before he retired? I don't think there was any way in hell Eli was not going to retire as a Giant. He was going to fulfill that contract.
Not sure about the BBI fact. I was gone for about 5 years..
We know he has a vote on draft picks. He is in on all trades. We know he was not going to cut, release, or trade Eli. He Hired McAdoo. Not sure about Schurmur.
So, knowing all this, why do people keep blaming Gettleman??
He really fucked up with Eli and set the rebuild back a year. But seeing how this fanbase acted after he got benched, it's not hard to see why. Everyone has a boss, even owndership. They answer to their fans. Would we want an owner that just gives a giant finger to the fans constantly? Dolan, Mike Brown, Dan Synder, etc etc. They exist and being a fan of those teams must be brutal.
A year?. He set it back 4 years!!
McCoy is a bad QB. Jones should be starting (obviously). I think people who say McCoy played well are insane.
With that said, I thought McCoy's poor performance was more driven by physical limitations than the mental aspects of the game. His arm is so bad. I thought his pocket presence was superior to Jones' (and I'm not even factoring in the Arizona game - I missed the first half of that game anyway).
My minority/controversial opinion is that Jones is making the line look worse than it is. He costs himself time, good QB's create time. I think the line has been roughly average since the TB game (excluding the AZ game).
Maybe these are fixable issues. I thought Jones was going to be an above-average QB after last season. Now I'm not sure.
I'm going to disagree with this. This isn't a TB situation. They have an offensive line that was good at pass blocking, but poor run blocking. Jameis was crushing them in that department. Brady knew exactly what he was doing when he came down here. Lost a lot of faith in PFF as well, and just shows you their ratings are situational. Last year they went from poor PFF to top quarter of the league which is asinine. RoJo is making them look better in the run game department than they are as well.
We however have a line who is very big and can run block, but pass blocks poorly. Subtract our all world RB and this is the results. Is it a failure not having a stable of RBs? Possibly, but this was never a contender year anyway so not going to kill them there. Freeman getting hurt has really hurt as well.
Zeke's - I don't consider myself an expert on OL play or analyzing QB pocket presence, obviously, so that was my amateur analysis. I'll phrase it a bit differently: The offense is the 2nd worst in the league. I think the weapons are bottom five. I think the QB play has been bottom five. I think the OL has been bottom half, but not bottom five.
I'm not saying this is the 08 Giants line/90's Cowboys line, of course and Jones is ruining it, lol.
I also think it's possible that the poor play early on got Jones into such bad habits for the rest of the year it didn't matter (kind of what happened to Eli in 2013, IMO - those first five games or so was the worst line play I've ever seen).
In the NFL, its acceptable until its not. 2018 ELI wasn't going to anyone and making them better or even doing enough to win. Before that, if you sent him somewhere with an offensive line and run game he could of still gotten it down. Unfortunately, we built a football team ass backwards to how it should have been considering the QB. If that's the route we wanted to take we should have traded Eli, which I would have been fine with, but as you can see what happened here, many would have not.
GMan, I want to push back on the idea Mara wasn't going to cut/release Eli. I think it's become a 'BBI fact', but I think people are a bit too quick to accept it as true. I think it's a little unfair to Mara.
Hey Brett
You think it was a possibility of any of that happening before he retired? I don't think there was any way in hell Eli was not going to retire as a Giant. He was going to fulfill that contract.
Not sure about the BBI fact. I was gone for about 5 years..
I do think it was possible Eli could have left us in DG's first off-season. I wrongly thought Eli was going to be cut after he was benched in Oakland (in the off-season).
Hah, I've seen so many people use it to rail against Mara - I just think the certainty is a little unfair. It sounds plausible, but I'm not certain. You could definitely be right.
The only saving grace is DJ's long speed has enabled us to add a lever to this offense. We saw what we looked like against the Cards, when he can't move. It's about as hard as it gets to perform statistically as QB when you look at our situation. This is exactly why this team needs some skill players. We should be using DJ's speed as a threat and something must be accounted for, but he isn't a good enough athlete to take hits like he does without getting hurt. It should be something that as soon as you don't account for it, he busts out a 40 yard run in either the running or passing game. People want answers now, but the fact of the matter is, this situation is shit and we won't get an answer until 2021.
It’s easy to assume it’s the blocking, running, passing targets. But it’s invaluable when you can actually perform a test, by replacing one of the variables in the equation.
The biggest question with Jones: Is the situation bringing him down or is he an equal contributor to a bad situation?
When a tried and true, unambiguous career backup like McCoy plays roughly as well as Jones in a similar environment, that’s not positive.
More directly, you’d expect your top 10 pick in his second year to greatly outperform Colt Fucking McCoy under the same circumstances.
Do I recall that correctly
You and I were in alignment on evaluating Jones. I saw him play at Clemson and vs. wake and he didn't impress me.
But I always had the caveat that I'm not very good at evaluating college players. I saw the Leak brothers in high school and didn't think they could miss. I thought Jake Locker would be an amazing pro. I thought Ryan Finley would be a good pro.
There are very few QB's who have stood out to me in person. Trevor Lawrence does - his ball looks so much different than the person he's facing. Peyton Manning has a presence you knew would translate to success. Jeff Blake was incredible in college, and while he was never a top tier pro, he was a starter for awhile and far outpaced his draft slot.
The problem I have with people already deciding what we have in Jones is that he has the tools to be a long-term starter. He has the size. But he's playing under conditions few QB's face and succeed with. In fact, I can't think of one who has. When you have a poor OL and WR's who can't get separation, tell me what QB's have succeeded in that condition.
I'll give you a few examples:
-Derek Carr in 2018 was pressured the most of any QB and had WR's who were next to last in separation. It is the only year he had under 20 TD's
- Andy Dalton in 2019 had the same scenario. He had 16 TD's and 14 INTS
- Andrew Luck in 2015 got injured, but he had a similar situation. He threw 15 TD's and 12 INTS
It is really tough when you are near the top in pressures and in lack of separation. And people just want to ignore that as if it doesn't matter. Again - look at the splits when he has Barkley vs. when he doesn't
In the NFL, its acceptable until its not. 2018 ELI wasn't going to anyone and making them better or even doing enough to win. Before that, if you sent him somewhere with an offensive line and run game he could of still gotten it down. Unfortunately, we built a football team ass backwards to how it should have been considering the QB. If that's the route we wanted to take we should have traded Eli, which I would have been fine with, but as you can see what happened here, many would have not.
Eli certainly wasn't the same player he was in his prime. But, could still play and was still the smartest QB at the line in the league. They wasted whatever he had left and I don't think he had a desire to go elsewhere like Brady did. He felt he had nothing left to prove and had a nice sendoff at Met Life after his last start.
I believe you once said you attended a Wake v Duke game and weren't impressed with Jones. And I don't think you gave him the benefit of the doubt because Duke wasn't stacked with 4 and 5 star players. You said something along the lines his arm strength/skills seemed ordinary.
Do I recall that correctly
You and I were in alignment on evaluating Jones. I saw him play at Clemson and vs. wake and he didn't impress me.
But I always had the caveat that I'm not very good at evaluating college players. I saw the Leak brothers in high school and didn't think they could miss. I thought Jake Locker would be an amazing pro. I thought Ryan Finley would be a good pro.
There are very few QB's who have stood out to me in person. Trevor Lawrence does - his ball looks so much different than the person he's facing. Peyton Manning has a presence you knew would translate to success. Jeff Blake was incredible in college, and while he was never a top tier pro, he was a starter for awhile and far outpaced his draft slot.
The problem I have with people already deciding what we have in Jones is that he has the tools to be a long-term starter. He has the size. But he's playing under conditions few QB's face and succeed with. In fact, I can't think of one who has. When you have a poor OL and WR's who can't get separation, tell me what QB's have succeeded in that condition.
I'll give you a few examples:
-Derek Carr in 2018 was pressured the most of any QB and had WR's who were next to last in separation. It is the only year he had under 20 TD's
- Andy Dalton in 2019 had the same scenario. He had 16 TD's and 14 INTS
- Andrew Luck in 2015 got injured, but he had a similar situation. He threw 15 TD's and 12 INTS
It is really tough when you are near the top in pressures and in lack of separation. And people just want to ignore that as if it doesn't matter. Again - look at the splits when he has Barkley vs. when he doesn't
I think the biggest factor is that they are long out of contention for the top 2 QBs, which all but cements his job. Can they get a top WR, will the OL continue to improve, and will Saquan be back (and I mean real Saquan) are 3 key questions they need to answer. With those in place, will he seriously curb the turnovers? Probably the most important question for him. They need to have been right on him beginning next season, because if they weren't, it sets the franchise back yet again.
The problem I have with people already deciding what we have in Jones is that he has the tools to be a long-term starter. He has the size. But he's playing under conditions few QB's face and succeed with. In fact, I can't think of one who has. When you have a poor OL and WR's who can't get separation, tell me what QB's have succeeded in that condition.
I'll give you a few examples:
-Derek Carr in 2018 was pressured the most of any QB and had WR's who were next to last in separation. It is the only year he had under 20 TD's
- Andy Dalton in 2019 had the same scenario. He had 16 TD's and 14 INTS
- Andrew Luck in 2015 got injured, but he had a similar situation. He threw 15 TD's and 12 INTS
It is really tough when you are near the top in pressures and in lack of separation. And people just want to ignore that as if it doesn't matter. Again - look at the splits when he has Barkley vs. when he doesn't
Nice post FMiC. I think a lot of people on here tend to ignore this point and it is one of my issues with the mentality of giving up on Jones and drafting a QB with our first pick.
Give him the tools to be successful and if he does not show significant improvement at that point in time, I will be the first to say it is time to move in another direction.