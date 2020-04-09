A few interesting comments from Judge on Daniel Jones ryanmkeane : 1:17 pm

"This guy's definitely earned my respect. I kind of made it hard on him in a lot of ways, and he didn't blink. He has demonstrated toughness, leadership, and knowledge. Daniel Jones is our quarterback."



Asked if there was an "aha moment" that told him Jones is a franchise QB, Judge there have been a "string of moments"



Obviously this might not mean much, and he'd never throw Jones under the bus publicly, but he didn't really raise any sort of doubt with these comments, and perhaps gives a clue into the NYG thinking for next year and beyond in that they will keep building around Jones.



What's interesting to me is that this was Joe Judge's first year as a head coach and first experience with a young QB as the leader of the offense, and it was someone who he did not have a hand in picking, and it appears he likes what he saw.



I for one am on board with continuing to improve the roster around Jones, especially WR and perhaps 1 OL slot at guard.