A few interesting comments from Judge on Daniel Jones

"This guy's definitely earned my respect. I kind of made it hard on him in a lot of ways, and he didn't blink. He has demonstrated toughness, leadership, and knowledge. Daniel Jones is our quarterback."
Asked if there was an "aha moment" that told him Jones is a franchise QB, Judge there have been a "string of moments"
Obviously this might not mean much, and he'd never throw Jones under the bus publicly, but he didn't really raise any sort of doubt with these comments, and perhaps gives a clue into the NYG thinking for next year and beyond in that they will keep building around Jones.
What's interesting to me is that this was Joe Judge's first year as a head coach and first experience with a young QB as the leader of the offense, and it was someone who he did not have a hand in picking, and it appears he likes what he saw.
I for one am on board with continuing to improve the roster around Jones, especially WR and perhaps 1 OL slot at guard.
Now I don't pretend to know what Judge actually thinks. That may all be 100% genuine. I just don't think that quote provides any real insight.
There's always the possibility they promote from within (Kitchens likely leading candidate there). So while much of the play design may change, they can at least keep some of the terminology in place and build on what Jones likes from the current system.
Finally! An insider who has been involved in direct discussions with Giants management.
Who do they like in the draft?
I have ZERO idea what JJ thinks of Engram
But Jones has to show improvement. I thought Garrett would be a good match with him to keep things simple and get a lot out of him. I am disappointed in the rumors. Maybe they are false but there is usually some level of truth in some rumors. It seems that either Garrett stays or Jones will be in his third system in 3 years. Either way, it doesn't seem ideal. Jones has to rise above all this stuff and be a person that elevates those around him.
Possible but Kitchens has no prior connection with Garrett so I am not sure how much he'd want to keep.
I’d have no probs with Kitchens as an OC..Too bad Garrett didn’t have the luxury of Jones and SB as Garrett had with Dak and Zeke..
At least we don’t have to disagree on this...😎
As a fan are you more inclined to go the FA route or the draft or both?
Let's see what other shitty backup QB's the Giants will get chastised for "passing on"
You could well be right, but I've also been in organizations who praised execs one day and then showed them the door within a week.
Not suggesting the Giants are getting rid of Daniel Jones. But I will say this: If Joe Judge and his staff are not at least a little concerned with Daniel Jones' play this season, then it's time to worry.
I'd be inclined to trade Jones and draft a guy. That isn't going to happen.
I expect they'll go the FA route to replace McCoy, who was only signed on a 1 year deal. If they bring back McCoy or someone similar you know they're still confident in Jones. If they bring in someone younger with recent starting experience it could be a sign that Judge either wants to push Jones or have an option if he decides to pull him. Similar to what Rivera did in Washington bringing in Kyle Allen to push/replace Haskins.
Let's see what other shitty backup QB's the Giants will get chastised for "passing on"
Winston and Minshew are the hot names this week.
Let's see what other shitty backup QB's the Giants will get chastised for "passing on"
LOL. So true.
Absolute worst. There are too many people are that extrapolating what they saw out of the Cards game which is preposterous. Almost like the previous 4 weeks didn't exist, and pointing to it like conclusive evidence. Our skill player suck and this offense clearly needs DJ's legs to score any TDs. Having that extra lever to pull in redzone is necessary when we don't have any redzone threats or running backs. That TD pass to Tate was as good as it gets, there was about a 1 foot square box you can put that ball and he delivered.
They can always sign Darnold as back-up
Nick Mullens won't be available due to Tommy John surgery.
Let's see what other shitty backup QB's the Giants will get chastised for "passing on"
Winston and Minshew are the hot names this week.
The funny thing about Minshew is that there were several here last season that said Minshew was a stud and clearly better than Jones and we could have waited for a later round to get a QB. Not much of that talk regarding Minshew this season.
Again - you can see what having a deteriorating OL does to QB's. People cut slack for those guys, but somehow not for jones.
Jones was improving that aspect of his game before the injury. It's a shame he went down because he was playing clean football. I don't blame that lost fumble against Arizona on him, he got destroyed on the blindside.
would have loved to have seen him progress and take those wins we strung together as the foundation of how he should play. I'm still skeptical on how it will all work out but timing is everything and in this case it blows.
Absolute worst. There are too many people are that extrapolating what they saw out of the Cards game which is preposterous. Almost like the previous 4 weeks didn't exist, and pointing to it like conclusive evidence. Our skill player suck and this offense clearly needs DJ's legs to score any TDs. Having that extra lever to pull in redzone is necessary when we don't have any redzone threats or running backs. That TD pass to Tate was as good as it gets, there was about a 1 foot square box you can put that ball and he delivered.
They also like to ignore his running ability in general. Because it's had zero impact on the team winning...
Especially considering his reticence to name specific players and all that. This may be a calculated effort to nip all this in butt, especially considering he knows what the offense is going to look like with a hobbled DJ out there this week. If he even plays.
Jones was improving that aspect of his game before the injury. It's a shame he went down because he was playing clean football. I don't blame that lost fumble against Arizona on him, he got destroyed on the blindside.
He went two whole games without a fumble or INT before going out injured. I think it's not statistically evident he's shown anything. There's variance around a norm and he could have simply been having a positive cycle. And Jones put the ball on the ground three times vs the Cards, not once.
Let's see what other shitty backup QB's the Giants will get chastised for "passing on"
You're right. Mullens had a tough time this year. Here's his stat line compared to Jones:
Mullens: 2-6 record, 12TD/16TO, 64.7%, 7.5 Y/A, 6.6 AY/A, Rating 84.1, QBR 42.9
Jones: 4-8 record, 9TD/14TO, 62.6%, 6.4 Y/A, 5.8 AY/A, Rating 78.2, QBR 64.4
Nick Mullens - undrafted FA, $750K cap hit
Daniel Jones - 6th pick overall, $5.9M cap hit
You're right...joke's on me. Jones really blew him out of the water.
On the flip side, isn't Mayfield in his 3rd offense in as many seasons? The Browns, however, seem to finally be tailoring to his strong suits with Stefanski at the helm. Not feeling pressure to force the ball to Odell helps as well.
While I don't think it's ideal for Jones to have be with his 3rd OC in as many seasons, it's not the end of the world and may actually work out for the better if they can get him some weapons and tailor more to his strong suits, throwing downfield, the RPO, etc. I'm not advocating for keeping or getting rid of JG at this point, but again, I don't think it would be the end of the world.
Your words: "Again - you can see what having a deteriorating OL does to QB's. People cut slack for those guys, but somehow not for jones."
Question: I saw where you were going with this until the very end -- are you suggesting that Daniel Jones has had a deteriorating offensive line this season vs. last season?
But Jones has to show improvement. I thought Garrett would be a good match with him to keep things simple and get a lot out of him. I am disappointed in the rumors. Maybe they are false but there is usually some level of truth in some rumors. It seems that either Garrett stays or Jones will be in his third system in 3 years. Either way, it doesn't seem ideal. Jones has to rise above all this stuff and be a person that elevates those around him.
I was super skeptical about Kitchens because of what he was doing with Browns, but it was clear he was just overwhelmed and trying to keep all those mouths happy. Really loved what we did against the Browns. I've been a JG defender as I think he is a very good playcaller, but his scheme very well might be stale and outdated. Not totally sold on it because our offensive talent is so poor, but would have no issue moving on.
It’s also very noticeable that some really vocal negative posters on this board took a nice little 4 week break before showing up all over threads again the last 2 weeks.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
I'll back off of that a bit now - Kitchens would represent some level of continuity for DJ, and the route combinations we saw against the Browns did a better job of making the defense defend over the top and opened up the short stuff some more.
I thought Skinner said it well in his next-day breakdown -- sacrifice a little bit of completion percentage to bring up the yards per attempt.
I don't see Jones doing that. Maybe he will take a magical leap next year. But if he is putting up the same kind of pedestrian numbers as he has been this year, it is starting to look like he was over drafted.
The players around a QB make him look better or worse, no doubt. But the same is true about the QB making other players look better or worse also.
go into another season with a QB that single handedly loses games for them with boneheaded turnovers. At minimum they need a backup that can challenge him and who would be able to step in and win games if called upon. The defense has proven that it is playoff caliber as long as the offense doesn't continuously shoot itself in the foot.
Jones was improving that aspect of his game before the injury. It's a shame he went down because he was playing clean football. I don't blame that lost fumble against Arizona on him, he got destroyed on the blindside.
He had 2 clean games where they game planned around him inefficiencies with a quick strike offense. I really hope we're not basing our evaluation of him on those 2 games against sub .500 opponents. Has he ever even beaten a team with a winning record?
He went two whole games without a fumble or INT before going out injured. I think it's not statistically evident he's shown anything. There's variance around a norm and he could have simply been having a positive cycle. And Jones put the ball on the ground three times vs the Cards, not once.
Actually, 3 1/2 games without a TO before the injury
Agree. All this talk about moving on from him is not going to happen.
I'll flip that around. It's the same people who were so blinded with loyalty to recognize the fact that Eli was FINISHED for 5+ years before we finally moved on from him. And those same people are now defending Jones after a 2nd season which he has clearly and obviously regressed and hasn't beaten a single team with a winning record. It's time to stop being blind idiots and recognize that we're not going to be a winning team again until we sufficiently resolve the most important position on the field...our QB!
Who hates Jones?
that the same people who hate Jones were the same ones calling for Eli's head during the second half of his career? Its as if because they bear some physical resemblance a lot of people just switched from railing against one to the other.
Who hates Jones?
Who hates Jones? You haven't noticed the army of people saying he sucks and we should get rid of him?
100% this
that the same people who hate Jones were the same ones calling for Eli's head during the second half of his career? Its as if because they bear some physical resemblance a lot of people just switched from railing against one to the other.
Who hates Jones?
Who hates Jones? You haven't noticed the army of people saying he sucks and we should get rid of him?
I see people - including myself - saying they are not sold on him as the long term answer at QB. That is not the same as hating him.
Or if it is, I guess then you and the posters defending him are in love with him?
It’s also very noticeable that some really vocal negative posters on this board took a nice little 4 week break before showing up all over threads again the last 2 weeks.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
Jones best games have actually come with NO Barkley. People need to stop with these nonsensical excuses for Jones shitty performances (and I like Jones and want him to succeed).
Jesus almighty.
Total bullshit.
that the same people who hate Jones were the same ones calling for Eli's head during the second half of his career? Its as if because they bear some physical resemblance a lot of people just switched from railing against one to the other.
Who hates Jones?
Who hates Jones? You haven't noticed the army of people saying he sucks and we should get rid of him?
I see people - including myself - saying they are not sold on him as the long term answer at QB. That is not the same as hating him.
Or if it is, I guess then you and the posters defending him are in love with him?
Yes. As a matter of fact, I hold a candlelight vigil to my dear Daniel Jones at midnight every Sunday morning to bring him good fortune during the game. A stainglass mural of him is on my wishlist but its a little too much $$$
You can't be serious. You honestly believe the Packers would be just as good if they replaced Aaron Rodgers with Daniel Jones!? I sometimes wonder whether most of BBI lives in an alternate universe.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
I think we can all answer that question as, "no."
Judge inherited Jones, so unless things go off rails, he probably gets a couple seasons if god forbid there's a serious need to get a new QB. In a sense, Jones is a bit of time/security blanket for Judge.
In truth, I think the plan in either direction is that they should develop the roster around the QB first and if he blossoms, - awesome and that would be ideal and great, but if need be, then go for a draft move or trade if opportunity than presents itself if that's the last piece needed and made clear at that point.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
I think we can all answer that question as, "no."
Why do you think that? Jones has played terribly this year and you are still posting.
What are the rumors? That Garrett might stay or go?
It’s also very noticeable that some really vocal negative posters on this board took a nice little 4 week break before showing up all over threads again the last 2 weeks.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
Is Jones stats that much different post Barkley?
But the Judge is no fool and he can't possibly be happy with Jones production on the field.
The next way point for the Giants is Getty's future with the team. If DG is let go (highly unlikely imo) or kicked upstairs and Abrams takes over at the end of this season then we'll know that ownership is losing faith in the current administration and has questions about Jones.
If Getty stays put, I would expect that the Giants will draft some 1st round talent at WR and hope Barkley and Jones, along with all the UFAs and high draft picks on the O-line can get on the field together and put together a winning season. This is most likely, again, just in my opinion, Jones and Getty get another season to finally demonstrate success.
Under no circumstances does Judge go anywhere - he's done enough to earn at least another two years in his position.
What are you talking about that Jones' best games have come without Barkley? You have it completely backwards.
Barkley is a huge difference maker. He not only takes pressure off Jones in the play action game, but defenses have to account for him as a receiver as well.
When you take away one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL, your team is going to be worse. This isn't rocket science here.
2020 Same QB - Better OL - same offensive weapons - play seem to regress
What changed?
Pat Shurmur offense vs Jason Garett offense
What are you talking about that Jones' best games have come without Barkley? You have it completely backwards.
Jones hasn't been good with or without Barkley. And Barkley hasn't done anything worthwhile in 2 years. I hope you're right that he will improve with Barkley but the truth is that Barkley likely won't be part of this team for more than another 2 yrs max.
2020 Same QB - Better OL - same offensive weapons - play seem to regress
What changed?
Pat Shurmur offense vs Jason Garett offense
Case Keenum looked good under Shurmur too. Is he a franchise quarterback?
The amount of patience this board has had with Daniel Jones is mind boggling to me, considering the following:
1. He's a second year QB
2. He has no legit game changing WRs to throw to
3. A tight end that basically every time he throws hhim the ball, you wonder if it's going to be a drop or a deflection turnover
3. The best offensive player on the team is out for the season, with Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris replacing him
4. Entirely new system with little OTAs to get acclimated
5. Young OL, although the OL is looking much better
Those 5 things going on at once, you'd think we'd learn to be a bit more realistic. The turnovers have to stop, yes. He was showing signs of that before the injury, and I'm sure we will see more of it in these next two games.
Jones has 0 picks and 1 lost fumble in his last 4 games. We went 3-1 in those games.
Jones has 0 picks and 1 lost fumble in his last 4 games. We went 3-1 in those games.
And one whole touchdown pass in those four games, too! He was really smokin'!
2019 Same QB - Shitty OL - average offensive weapons - played surprisingly well for a rookie
2020 Same QB - Better OL - same offensive weapons - play seem to regress
What changed?
Pat Shurmur offense vs Jason Garett offense
Case Keenum looked good under Shurmur too. Is he a franchise quarterback?
What's your point? No he isn't a franchise QB
I don't give a shit about touchdown passes as long as the drive ends with a TD. Jones was playing well for us, then he got hurt.
People that are claiming that he isn't one....it's just way too early for that.
Many feel there's a franchise quarterback inside Jones because of how he performed under Shurmur last year. Case Keenum performed well under Shurmur as well and that has turned out to be one of his outlier years.
He has played as well as can be expected throwing to the pathetic cast of receivers we have.
Not having a legitimate run game for most of the season hasnt helped either
His running was much more impactful in that winning streak than his passing ever was.
Can't keep making cake and eating it too excuses for everybody (Gettleman, Jones, Garrett, Barkley).
2020 Same QB - Better OL - same offensive weapons - play seem to regress
What changed?
Pat Shurmur offense vs Jason Garett offense
We have a winner!
He has played as well as can be expected throwing to the pathetic cast of receivers we have.
Not having a legitimate run game for most of the season hasnt helped either
Posting stats that are bottom 26-33 in the league. 8 TDs to 9 INTs is not playing as well as can be expected. I hate to break it to you. If you give this dude weapons he's not suddenly going to be a top-8 QB. Why can't we have the next Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson. Ask yourself that question. Why do you want to settle for a guy who plays this poorly?
I dont know... but If I was a psychotherapist I would troll this place looking for new clients.
His running was much more impactful in that winning streak than his passing ever was.
The cincy game...they were going into score (in the first half I think?) and Engram fumbles the ball. Going into score on the first drive of the second half and Jones gets hurt. The bomb to Slayton should have been caught. So...yes, the stats weren't great. But he was throwing well in this game before the injury.
Jones was kind of like this but in reverse. 2nd year worse than first especially when 2nd year there should be growth.
To me its the OC. Shurmurs was a better fit.
What offensive weapons did we add for Jones in the off-season? If you are going to blame a guy for the team losing, you would think he'd be the guy the Giants are building around.
He has played as well as can be expected throwing to the pathetic cast of receivers we have.
Not having a legitimate run game for most of the season hasnt helped either
Posting stats that are bottom 26-33 in the league. 8 TDs to 9 INTs is not playing as well as can be expected. I hate to break it to you. If you give this dude weapons he's not suddenly going to be a top-8 QB. Why can't we have the next Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson. Ask yourself that question. Why do you want to settle for a guy who plays this poorly?
The same reason you want to settle for Tate and Shepard's contracts. The same reason you think Evan Engram deserves his Pro Bowl selection. The answer is that I don't. But I also don't think he's the reason...just a symptom.
His running was much more impactful in that winning streak than his passing ever was.
The curve grading is driving me insane. Jones played great against TB, DET, NYG and at WAS during his rookie year.
He hasn't had great games this year, although that PHI game was good.
If Judge is happy with Jones so am I
If Colt McCoy is playing those are completely acceptable stats. For a guy you took at the top of the draft? You need to see more.
- Telegraphing his throws. Does he ever look-off?
- Few audibles. Doesn't seem like he calls many.
- No pump fakes. Pump fakes work.
Can any case be made for him that isn't laden with excuses?
Those guys are "always open" because their QB throws them open, or puts the ball on them when they get open. Neither Rodgers or Mahomes is being carried by their wide receivers. Their play makes good receivers better.
Yes, the Giants have average-at-best receivers. But they have both had some degree of success in this league but are doing nothing here. I am not sure why that is impacted by 100 things but NOT the QB play.
Can any case be made for him that isn't laden with excuses?
Terps, you are again missing the point entirely. Nobody is saying Jones needs a "great team."
What he needs are players who are better than Golden Tate, Alfred Morris, and Wayne Gallman.
What offensive weapons did we add for Jones in the off-season? If you are going to blame a guy for the team losing, you would think he'd be the guy the Giants are building around.
He has played as well as can be expected throwing to the pathetic cast of receivers we have.
Not having a legitimate run game for most of the season hasnt helped either
Posting stats that are bottom 26-33 in the league. 8 TDs to 9 INTs is not playing as well as can be expected. I hate to break it to you. If you give this dude weapons he's not suddenly going to be a top-8 QB. Why can't we have the next Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson. Ask yourself that question. Why do you want to settle for a guy who plays this poorly?
The same reason you want to settle for Tate and Shepard's contracts. The same reason you think Evan Engram deserves his Pro Bowl selection. The answer is that I don't. But I also don't think he's the reason...just a symptom.
No dude. I agree we should upgrade the WRs and TE as well. But Shepherd, Tate and Slayton are good enough for a QB to post some kind of stats. They're not great but they are competent, professional receivers. Sorry, our mediocre WR corps is not the reason Jones is the worst QB in the league.
If Jones needs a great team and him to be better than terrible, then he isn't a great player, isn't a franchise QB and certainly isn't worth the #6 pick overall in any draft.
Can any case be made for him that isn't laden with excuses?
Terps, you are again missing the point entirely. Nobody is saying Jones needs a "great team."
What he needs are players who are better than Golden Tate, Alfred Morris, and Wayne Gallman.
You know Aaron Rodgers has played games without great players and still put up some stats. There is enough on this team for DJ to show he is not the worst starting QB in the NFL.
Golden Tate is never "open." Engram can't focus so every time he gets thrown the ball he either drops it or tries to run before he catches it, and catastrophic things happen. Darius Slayton is a 5th round pick who has shown upside as a really good #2. Our running backs are a career backup and Alfred Morris!
If we had Pat Mahomes we would be a 9 or 10 win team. PAt Mahomes transformed the Chiefs into a Super Bowl winner. Period. They were a solid team with Alex Smith that routinely got bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Pat Mahomes - virtually by himself - lifted this team to Super Bowl contender. Why wouldn't you want a player like that?
Golden Tate is never "open." Engram can't focus so every time he gets thrown the ball he either drops it or tries to run before he catches it, and catastrophic things happen. Darius Slayton is a 5th round pick who has shown upside as a really good #2. Our running backs are a career backup and Alfred Morris!
Suggests we have a front office problem, no? Where do you stand on Gettleman?
You basically have justified his firing.
I don't give a shit about touchdown passes as long as the drive ends with a TD. Jones was playing well for us, then he got hurt.
DJ played about a good a game as you can at QB in that game and yet there were no TD passes. So fucking what. I hate stats mavens, stats are as much team driven as they are player. Go look at what Saquons stats looked like against Gallman last year, and he was our short yardage goalline back. Not inconceivable to think he would be running for over 6 ypc this year. If we had that we are looking at at least a .500 football team.
I think you are making the same argument I am. If you put Jones on a great team, he will be successful. if you put him on an average team, he will be average. If you put him on a bad team, he will be bad.
Where we disagree is being ok with that cost you a top-10 pick.
Daniel Jones isn't going to become Patrick Mahomes. There's no use in discussing it. But he can become a franchise quarterback, perhaps as early as next season, if we help him out a bit.
Your reasoning that every QB in the league should just be amazing on their own isn't based in any kind of reality. Even the great ones aren't as good without legit weapons. Can you name a quarterback in the NFL who puts up great stats and looks amazing without any legit weapons? No, you can't. Look at what happened once Josh Allen entered his third season and they added Diggs, he suddenly became a lot better.
gets open from time to time, and is generally really good at catching the ball.
Golden Tate is never "open." Engram can't focus so every time he gets thrown the ball he either drops it or tries to run before he catches it, and catastrophic things happen. Darius Slayton is a 5th round pick who has shown upside as a really good #2. Our running backs are a career backup and Alfred Morris!
Suggests we have a front office problem, no? Where do you stand on Gettleman?
You basically have justified his firing.
He's building a team from the inside out. Fully expect him to go after weapons this year. Our crown jewel went down week 3. It sucks, but it happened. Was he supposed to foresee Tate popping hot for gear? You can take issue with not having some viable backup RBs, but this was never a contender year anyway and we were fucked if Saquon went down for a considerable amount of time either way.
Now I don't pretend to know what Judge actually thinks. That may all be 100% genuine. I just don't think that quote provides any real insight.
I guess the media would have spun that as "Judge refuses to commit to Jones for 2021," and they'd be right, but there were more, um, evasive ways to talk about this. So I think Judge's comments have some significance.
your a stats guy, I get it. But you don't think Jones played really well against Philly? 75% completion rate, some great drives (that ended up with touchdown runs) and he also ran for a score.
I don't give a shit about touchdown passes as long as the drive ends with a TD. Jones was playing well for us, then he got hurt.
DJ played about a good a game as you can at QB in that game and yet there were no TD passes. So fucking what. I hate stats mavens, stats are as much team driven as they are player. Go look at what Saquons stats looked like against Gallman last year, and he was our short yardage goalline back. Not inconceivable to think he would be running for over 6 ypc this year. If we had that we are looking at at least a .500 football team.
Gallman is not running at a 6 ypc average because teams can stack the box because to force Jones to beat them. That is not what defenses do against good QBs.
That being said, if they want to give him an advisory role and let someone younger run the show, that's fine too.
I don't think DG should be fired. Yet, anyway.
Many feel there's a franchise quarterback inside Jones because of how he performed under Shurmur last year. Case Keenum performed well under Shurmur as well and that has turned out to be one of his outlier years.
if he had his doubts. What would he say? "He is young and we'll just see what happens?" He knows anything other than that would create a media storm.
Now I don't pretend to know what Judge actually thinks. That may all be 100% genuine. I just don't think that quote provides any real insight.
He could have said something like "Everyone's playing for their jobs, every game and every season. Nobody should be comfortable because we are still losing more games than we are winning, and that's not what we want for our owners or our fans."
I guess the media would have spun that as "Judge refuses to commit to Jones for 2021," and they'd be right, but there were more, um, evasive ways to talk about this. So I think Judge's comments have some significance.
I disagree completely. What is the point of giving some half hearted endorsement that will start rumors? You give the answer that makes them move on to the next question. That answer is "I like what I am seeing from Daniel."
go into another season with a QB that single handedly loses games for them with boneheaded turnovers. At minimum they need a backup that can challenge him and who would be able to step in and win games if called upon. The defense has proven that it is playoff caliber as long as the offense doesn't continuously shoot itself in the foot.
Jones was improving that aspect of his game before the injury. It's a shame he went down because he was playing clean football. I don't blame that lost fumble against Arizona on him, he got destroyed on the blindside.
But it's also DG's credit that he basically transformed the defense into being a good unit. The entire defense is DG, except for Tomlinson. He made that and the OL the priority this past offseason, and unfortunately the WRs took a backseat.
If DG adds legit weapon(s) at WR and gets help at edge, and we still aren't a playoff team, he absolutely deserves to be gone. The "building" will have failed.
That being said, if they want to give him an advisory role and let someone younger run the show, that's fine too.
I don't think DG should be fired. Yet, anyway.
Problem is that's a tight window for DG and forces his hand to spend quickly and perhaps a bit obscenely (and it means cutting off possibly keeping defensive guys together).
I'm a fan of going after Corey Davis from TENN.
Bringing in a high priced FA WR likely limits keeping both Tomlinson and Williams (and likely limits keeping Logan Ryan around or redirect to having to draft a CB/WR early too).
Daniel Jones isn't going to become Patrick Mahomes. There's no use in discussing it. But he can become a franchise quarterback, perhaps as early as next season, if we help him out a bit.
Your reasoning that every QB in the league should just be amazing on their own isn't based in any kind of reality. Even the great ones aren't as good without legit weapons. Can you name a quarterback in the NFL who puts up great stats and looks amazing without any legit weapons? No, you can't. Look at what happened once Josh Allen entered his third season and they added Diggs, he suddenly became a lot better.
I am not saying every QB needs to be Mahomes. There are eight to ten QBs that stand above the rest. You want to have one of those guys. You say Jones can become a franchise QB - I say no he can't. He can't even get out of the very bottom of QBs statistically even though the team is improving. This year we have several QBs coming out with potential. A few of them may emerge as real franchise QBs. Jones is a sunk cost. If we can nab a guy who is better than Jones we should do it.
But it's also DG's credit that he basically transformed the defense into being a good unit. The entire defense is DG, except for Tomlinson. He made that and the OL the priority this past offseason, and unfortunately the WRs took a backseat.
If DG adds legit weapon(s) at WR and gets help at edge, and we still aren't a playoff team, he absolutely deserves to be gone. The "building" will have failed.
So you think rookie WRs and Edge rushers will put this team over the top? Or are we paying top dollar for WRs and hoping we are the exception that does not have that blow up in our faces?
What you are describing is more like a 2-3 year building process. In all likelihood neither Barkley or Jones is around then.
your a stats guy, I get it. But you don't think Jones played really well against Philly? 75% completion rate, some great drives (that ended up with touchdown runs) and he also ran for a score.
I don't give a shit about touchdown passes as long as the drive ends with a TD. Jones was playing well for us, then he got hurt.
DJ played about a good a game as you can at QB in that game and yet there were no TD passes. So fucking what. I hate stats mavens, stats are as much team driven as they are player. Go look at what Saquons stats looked like against Gallman last year, and he was our short yardage goalline back. Not inconceivable to think he would be running for over 6 ypc this year. If we had that we are looking at at least a .500 football team.
Gallman is not running at a 6 ypc average because teams can stack the box because to force Jones to beat them. That is not what defenses do against good QBs.
Which is exactly my point. Teams aren't stacking the box as much as you'd think against us because our RBs scare nobody. They are just making us being perfect all the way down the field and know they are going to stop us eventually. Engram is going to drop the ball, or they are going to get home in the pass game, etc etc. This offensive talent is pathetic without Saquon, but that's the last fix. I want Pitts on this team bad, because I think his presence will make Engram look like the player he can be, and running two tight end sets all day with Saquon in backfield makes us a very unique offense to stop.
go into another season with a QB that single handedly loses games for them with boneheaded turnovers. At minimum they need a backup that can challenge him and who would be able to step in and win games if called upon. The defense has proven that it is playoff caliber as long as the offense doesn't continuously shoot itself in the foot.
Jones was improving that aspect of his game before the injury. It's a shame he went down because he was playing clean football. I don't blame that lost fumble against Arizona on him, he got destroyed on the blindside.
I'm not a Jones hater. That said, if you are talking about the first fumble in the Arizona game, it was from his right, not his blind side. That's part of why it was so frustrating. He never saw it coming, but that was on him.
fault we don't have any weapons, yes...that is absolutely true. But he drafted Barkley, and he got hurt. Wouldn't call that DG's fault but I get it.
But it's also DG's credit that he basically transformed the defense into being a good unit. The entire defense is DG, except for Tomlinson. He made that and the OL the priority this past offseason, and unfortunately the WRs took a backseat.
If DG adds legit weapon(s) at WR and gets help at edge, and we still aren't a playoff team, he absolutely deserves to be gone. The "building" will have failed.
So you think rookie WRs and Edge rushers will put this team over the top? Or are we paying top dollar for WRs and hoping we are the exception that does not have that blow up in our faces?
What you are describing is more like a 2-3 year building process. In all likelihood neither Barkley or Jones is around then.
We’d do better against the pass if we had a better Edge. The last couple games Leonard Williams has been neutralized and quarterbacks have had all day to throw.
The biggest criticism I have of Jones isn't even the fumbles. It is the fact that he does not process information quickly or accurately either pre-snap or post-snap. He is an intelligent kid, but he does not seem to feel the game at all. That part of his game has not seemed to improve at all from his first game, and was one of the key criticisms Sy had in his scouting report back when he was drafted.
fault we don't have any weapons, yes...that is absolutely true. But he drafted Barkley, and he got hurt. Wouldn't call that DG's fault but I get it.
But it's also DG's credit that he basically transformed the defense into being a good unit. The entire defense is DG, except for Tomlinson. He made that and the OL the priority this past offseason, and unfortunately the WRs took a backseat.
If DG adds legit weapon(s) at WR and gets help at edge, and we still aren't a playoff team, he absolutely deserves to be gone. The "building" will have failed.
So you think rookie WRs and Edge rushers will put this team over the top? Or are we paying top dollar for WRs and hoping we are the exception that does not have that blow up in our faces?
What you are describing is more like a 2-3 year building process. In all likelihood neither Barkley or Jones is around then.
We’d do better against the pass if we had a better Edge. The last couple games Leonard Williams, who is a 3-4 DE/4-3 tacklehas been neutralized and quarterbacks have had all day to throw.
I think when he's the third or fourth option you can get him in 1 v 1 matchups or much more open than he has been. There's too much attention around him now, and when you go to him consistently, there's a lot of bodies around to pick off the balls he's dropping.
I think that is fair. But I think every QB gets better when you put better weapons around him. Lots of mediocre QBs win when you surround them with talent.
The great ones show glimpses of that even with poor talent. And they make average talent better. I don't see that from Jones, and being picked at #6 I think that is what you have to expect.
And don't forget that Slayton was fisting the poor bastard trying to cover him, and Jones couldn't get him the ball.
This all sounds like pulling on Jones but it really isn't. Playing QB in the NFL is really fucking hard and very few people can do it at an expert level. The blame doesn't lie with Jones; it lies with the incompetent fools that picked him 6th overall.
I wonder if they’d be here if Jones came back and played well the next couple of weeks.
I think we can all answer that question as, "no."
I'd love it if Jones proved me wrong, but I would make the following arguments:
1) The next two weeks will not be nearly enough to undo a horrible season. In order to prove himself, he's going to have to do it consistently. If he plays two good games to close the year, I'll congratulate him and include them with the rest of his resume.
2) I think it's more likely that "doubters" like me will willingly admit to being wrong than folks never fail to find an excuse for his poor play. If they bring in more "weapons" next year and Jones doesn't deliver, are you going to say the weapons suck or will something actually be Jones's fault for once?
I hope that happens, but I don't expect it to.
"So our feelings toward Josh haven't waned or changed. I get that we have the first pick and there are going to be a million scenarios, and over the next three months they are going to come up. But Josh is our guy."
Kliff Kingsbury, February 2019
So which organization gets it?
Lol, no
With Davante Adams and that OL, both are the very best in all of football... Green Bay would still be the 1 seed. At least give him a good OL and WR and see what he is then before we kick him out of town...
Lol, no
If Davante Adams had Jones instead of Rodgers he would no longer be the best wr in football
With Davante Adams and that OL, both are the very best in all of football... Green Bay would still be the 1 seed. At least give him a good OL and WR and see what he is then before we kick him out of town...
Lol, no
If Davante Adams had Jones instead of Rodgers he would no longer be the best wr in football
It’s forgetting the years Rodgers had no WRs and a bad oline and they still made the playoffs.
It's insane.
- Telegraphing his throws. Does he ever look-off?
- Few audibles. Doesn't seem like he calls many.
- No pump fakes. Pump fakes work.
You raise a point I don't see talked about enough here. Why isn't Jones better at pre-snap adjustments? I thought when he came out of Duke there was all this talk about how much Jones studies and how well prepared he is and how he's a film junkie. I'm not saying he isn't, but are we seeing that translate to plays on the field? It's not always obvious to someone watching on TV but I don't think Jones checks in and out of very many plays at the LOS. And I think we all know about his post-snap processing.
Those four Super Bowls are irrelevant to the current organization.
There are indicators pointing both ways. So it's important to be prepared for either outcome.
You want to be the 2019 Titans, and if you're primed for a playoff run, and the thing keeping you back is shitty QB play, you have options.
QB isn't so special (especially with a low cap hit) you shouldn't have an alternative. And that's all anyone who has doubts about Jones is saying.
If Jones turns out to be this guy -- have someone better in the pipe.
The right professionals will restore my trust.
If he doesn't then it's time to re-evaluate.
The only thing I've learned from Judge is that he seems to be adept at handling the media and but creating stories.
A lot can happen between now and March/April.
Let's give Danny another year, let the OL gel and get him some reliable weapons. He was making some progress before he got hurt.
Jones is definitely good enough to win with, provided he has people around him. I'm not sure if the team around him needs to be good, great, or average, but right now, he has dogshit.
Having said that, that isn't the ROI you want for the #6 overall pick in the draft. It's a sunk cost, but if the Giatns fall in love with Trey Lance or something, Jones should not be a factor in them spending their 1st rd pick on a QB.
The NFL has changed. Rookie QBs no longer sit behind a starting QB to be "groomed" for years, a la Aaron Rodgers and Favre. QBs don't "deserve" 3 years to figure it out. If they don't flash by then, the should be jettisoned. Jones has flashed at least, so I'm not opposed to totally moving on from him -- but he has done nothing to stop the team from trying to upgrade the position.
There's a lot of people dug into their side in this thread, lobbing arguments at the other side, but the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Jones doesn't suck, you can win with him.
But to win with him, you need playmakers around him -- he isn't elevating anyone (at this point).
At the same time, he has not shown he is a franchise QB you commit to
And as a result, if the Giants pick around 8th like a QB, you need to take the QB. Jones should not factor into that decision at all.
In my opinion, which is admittedly anecdotal and based on the eyeball test, his ceiling is a significantly more mobile version of Alex Smith early in his Chiefs tenure. That's still a solid QB you can win a 'ship with -- not worthy of the 6 OA pick, but a QB that you can have success with.
Having said that, he is simply not going to be a consistent top 10 QB year in and year out. That much is already apparent.
Sorry but no, he is not Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has 40 goddamb TDs already and only 4 interceptions. He is playing out of his mind
With Davante Adams and that OL, both are the very best in all of football... Green Bay would still be the 1 seed. At least give him a good OL and WR and see what he is then before we kick him out of town...
Sorry but no, he is not Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has 40 goddamb TDs already and only 4 interceptions. He is playing out of his mind
Jones is definitely good enough to win with, provided he has people around him. I'm not sure if the team around him needs to be good, great, or average, but right now, he has dogshit.
Having said that, that isn't the ROI you want for the #6 overall pick in the draft. It's a sunk cost, but if the Giatns fall in love with Trey Lance or something, Jones should not be a factor in them spending their 1st rd pick on a QB.
The NFL has changed. Rookie QBs no longer sit behind a starting QB to be "groomed" for years, a la Aaron Rodgers and Favre. QBs don't "deserve" 3 years to figure it out. If they don't flash by then, the should be jettisoned. Jones has flashed at least, so I'm not opposed to totally moving on from him -- but he has done nothing to stop the team from trying to upgrade the position.
There's a lot of people dug into their side in this thread, lobbing arguments at the other side, but the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Jones doesn't suck, you can win with him.
But to win with him, you need playmakers around him -- he isn't elevating anyone (at this point).
At the same time, he has not shown he is a franchise QB you commit to
And as a result, if the Giants pick around 8th like a QB, you need to take the QB. Jones should not factor into that decision at all.
In my opinion, which is admittedly anecdotal and based on the eyeball test, his ceiling is a significantly more mobile version of Alex Smith early in his Chiefs tenure. That's still a solid QB you can win a 'ship with -- not worthy of the 6 OA pick, but a QB that you can have success with.
Having said that, he is simply not going to be a consistent top 10 QB year in and year out. That much is already apparent.
So it's sure he won't be a consistent top 10 QB? How do you know that? I actually agree with you that his ceiling is a more mobile, slightly stronger armed Alex Smith before his shoulder injury. Alex Smith had potential of being a perennial top 10 QB before he hurt his shoulder. He just didn't have the arm strength after that to be that guy in this league.
Not sure how we can come away with any absolutes either way considering this garbage situation he's in. I could see the argument that he's a career backend starter/high end backup, but you also see some of the tools that could put him into franchise QB territory. I think we'll have our answer on that next year. No way the Giants don't surround him with some better skill players and would be shocked if we don't sign a veteran WR.
Like, come the F on.
Let's give Danny another year, let the OL gel and get him some reliable weapons. He was making some progress before he got hurt.
This is the most frustrating thing. All of a sudden the offenses only reliable weapon is taken away from it (DJ's running ability) and now we are judging a guy off one game nursing two damn injuries. Not expecting much more this week even if he plays, but outside of moving guys in run game between 20s, we have nothing on offense. Can't score rushing TDs in red zone because our backs suck, and have zero receiving threats there. Our red zone efficiency has plummeted since DJ's rushing ability has vanished. Anyone knows football knows having your QB as a rushing threat inside redzone is huge. Shit teams in college football before the proliferation of the option, would bust it out inside the 5 as part of goalline packages.
With Davante Adams and that OL, both are the very best in all of football... Green Bay would still be the 1 seed. At least give him a good OL and WR and see what he is then before we kick him out of town...
Sorry but no, he is not Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has 40 goddamb TDs already and only 4 interceptions. He is playing out of his mind
For real, that is such an absurd statement. Adams wasn't even healthy all year. The fact anyone could compare Jones to Rodges is fucking mind boggling. Take of the blue colored glasses, FFS
It just adds to the evidence that people do not know what they are looking at. They say with a straight face that Daniel Jones can run the Packers as effectively as Rodgers. They think Adams is more important to Rodgers than the reverse, that Rodgers is more critical to Adams, who actually was a drop machine early in his career.
They think Jones will be a perennial top-10 QB with more weapons. I do not think these people watch much of the NFL or they lack the critical capacity to distinguish what Jones does vs Rodgers, Wilson etc.
Now he's 10-4, got his team in the playoffs and has a chance to win his division.
Let's give Danny another year, let the OL gel and get him some reliable weapons. He was making some progress before he got hurt.
This is the most frustrating thing. All of a sudden the offenses only reliable weapon is taken away from it (DJ's running ability) and now we are judging a guy off one game nursing two damn injuries. Not expecting much more this week even if he plays, but outside of moving guys in run game between 20s, we have nothing on offense. Can't score rushing TDs in red zone because our backs suck, and have zero receiving threats there. Our red zone efficiency has plummeted since DJ's rushing ability has vanished. Anyone knows football knows having your QB as a rushing threat inside redzone is huge. Shit teams in college football before the proliferation of the option, would bust it out inside the 5 as part of goalline packages.
If Jones is completely worthless without his legs.. like utterly worthless.. then he's not the guy. His legs aren't going to improve with time, they are going to diminish. QBs have to win when their running ability is diminished or kept in check. Jones will never be a better runner than he is right now at this age. But arm talent and winning in the pocket, QBs can do that into their 40s. I love a running QB, but they have to also be successful without running, at some epoint.
It just adds to the evidence that people do not know what they are looking at. They say with a straight face that Daniel Jones can run the Packers as effectively as Rodgers.
That's just stupid. Rodgers is a hall of famer. Who is saying this? One or two morons?
4-8 record, 9TD/14TO, 62.6%, 6.4 Y/A, 5.8 AY/A, Rating 78.2, QBR 64.4
If the answer is no, then why are we holding Jones to a different standard?
The forward thinking move is to trade him as he is a depreciating asset. We might still be able to get a 2nd rounder+ for him from someone like Jon Gruden, who loves every QB that isn't his own. But another mediocre year from Jones and the cat will be out of the bag, and we won't get anything of real value.
Does anyone think we'd be regretting that trade in 3 years? Or would it more likely be a case of starting the QB search a year earlier?
Trading him is the best move, clearly. But if that isn't on the table then real competition must be brought in. Push him to either get better or get benched.
Your words: "Again - you can see what having a deteriorating OL does to QB's. People cut slack for those guys, but somehow not for jones."
Question: I saw where you were going with this until the very end -- are you suggesting that Daniel Jones has had a deteriorating offensive line this season vs. last season?
M.S. - of course I'm suggesting it. You probably should brush up on the stats - and I'm not sure why you haven't since you seemingly don't have any issue posting Jones stats when they are poor.
The OL is below average in pass protection - one of the worst in the league. Jones is pressured on a higher percentage of dropbacks than all but one starter. And that's the thing - people post the 9TDs and 14 turnovers ad nauseum and when you talk about pressure and the separation of the WR's, they dismiss it as meaningless.
Instead we get ridiculous comments asking if other QB's would have just as poor stats, as if that answer is easily known. Put Josh Allen here with his accuracy issues and have him with a poor receiving corps and a bad OL and what would he do? I'd imagine it would look a lot like his first season. 53% comp 10TD's 12 INTS.
Then he blossoms, and I'll be happy for him. But even in that case, we aren't prevented from getting someone else potentially better (a low bar to this point) and we are buying a couple more years in a cheap rookie contract.
What are the odds were going to want to pay him a second contract? They're pretty low.
oh well..
he's not ever going to anything more than a mediocre mid level QB. They're a dime a dozen.
And I think Go Terps is being optimistic. We're not getting a second rounder for him. The league knows he is bad. We should keep him, maybe he will be an ok backup.
Now he's 10-4, got his team in the playoffs and has a chance to win his division.
Let's give Danny another year, let the OL gel and get him some reliable weapons. He was making some progress before he got hurt.
This is the most frustrating thing. All of a sudden the offenses only reliable weapon is taken away from it (DJ's running ability) and now we are judging a guy off one game nursing two damn injuries. Not expecting much more this week even if he plays, but outside of moving guys in run game between 20s, we have nothing on offense. Can't score rushing TDs in red zone because our backs suck, and have zero receiving threats there. Our red zone efficiency has plummeted since DJ's rushing ability has vanished. Anyone knows football knows having your QB as a rushing threat inside redzone is huge. Shit teams in college football before the proliferation of the option, would bust it out inside the 5 as part of goalline packages.
If Jones is completely worthless without his legs.. like utterly worthless.. then he's not the guy. His legs aren't going to improve with time, they are going to diminish. QBs have to win when their running ability is diminished or kept in check. Jones will never be a better runner than he is right now at this age. But arm talent and winning in the pocket, QBs can do that into their 40s. I love a running QB, but they have to also be successful without running, at some epoint.
Because it takes years for QBs to learn how to win purely from the pocket when they have no talent around them. Thats this situation. Now all of a sudden we expect him to learn that in one game in his second season? It took Russell years to get where he is, and that's eventually who they need to blossom into if they want to be long term starting QBs in the league. I think Kyle Trask is going to be a keeper for someone if he can sit on someones bench for a couple years or a team can be patient with him. The problem is nobody has that patience, and this thread is a tremendous case study.
Highest paid QBs get about twice about the next highest positional player gets. In a salary cap league, you know exactly how the NFL values these guys. But according to some here they should take up 80 percent of the salary cap. All they see are the results without considering the situations. So essentially a top 5 QB is worth a top 5 WR/RB combo according to the league. That sounds about right to me and yet everyone wants to lay all the blame and success at the feet of the QB. I know one thing as of today, DJ is worth the contract we are giving him. Will he deserve a second contract? That remains to be seen, but I imagine we'll have our answer in years 3/4. Teams that look like we do always go out and fix their offensive weaknesses because they need that answer too. Blowing a top contract on a mediocre QB is a tremendous way you cap your ceiling as a playoff contender and not SB.
But Joe Judge does.
And those two things are all we know for sure.
Jones is definitely good enough to win with, provided he has people around him. I'm not sure if the team around him needs to be good, great, or average, but right now, he has dogshit.
Having said that, that isn't the ROI you want for the #6 overall pick in the draft. It's a sunk cost, but if the Giatns fall in love with Trey Lance or something, Jones should not be a factor in them spending their 1st rd pick on a QB.
There's a lot of people dug into their side in this thread, lobbing arguments at the other side, but the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Jones doesn't suck, you can win with him.
But to win with him, you need playmakers around him -- he isn't elevating anyone (at this point).
At the same time, he has not shown he is a franchise QB you commit to
And as a result, if the Giants pick around 8th like a QB, you need to take the QB. Jones should not factor into that decision at all.
In my opinion, which is admittedly anecdotal and based on the eyeball test, his ceiling is a significantly more mobile version of Alex Smith early in his Chiefs tenure. That's still a solid QB you can win a 'ship with -- not worthy of the 6 OA pick, but a QB that you can have success with.
Having said that, he is simply not going to be a consistent top 10 QB year in and year out. That much is already apparent.
Sonic, I agree with you 100%.
What if we don't trade him and he doesn't develop? At some point you have to make hard decisions on players and accept the risk that the player may go to another team and flourish (e.g. Chargers and Drew Brees.)
Again, people were really down on Josh Allen. He’s a MVP caliber player right now in his third season. His first two didn’t look so hot.
Plenty of pro bowl caliber QBs who are in the top 10 conversation needed time.
This notion that Jones is supposed to be awesome right now is such bullshit, and the sooner you guys realize that young QB performance is not necessarily linear, the better off you’ll be. Eli Manning reached his peak in year 7 or his career. From years 4-10, he was a really good NFL quarterback. Still made some dumb ass plays, but he was damn good.
Give it time with Jones and stop making statements that he’s a bust. If he somehow sucks next year, we can say he’s not the guy. Maybe give the guy his best player, a good receiver and an improving competent OL before calling his career.
+10,000